Fantasy football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em and lineup advice for all 2026 Week 1 matchups. Joey analyzes in-depth Week 1 matchups via game-by-game breakdowns.
We are back! Welcome, RotoBallers, to another year of our weekly Start 'em and Sit 'em article! It's the inaugural 2026 article for our Week 1 matchups analysis and fantasy football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em picks, which will hopefully help you make winning lineup decisions every week of the fantasy season.
My name is Joey Pollizze, and I'll be responsible for this article the entire season. This will be my third straight year covering this start'em and sit'em column, where we go through every game to determine the best and worst matchups every single week. I put a lot of time and effort into this article to help you make the right decisions each week.
So, without further ado, let's dive into every Week 1 game (Sunday through Monday) and analyze the best starts and sits. We'll be taking lessons learned from last season, along with this year's preseason, to determine which players to start on your fantasy team. Good luck with your fantasy teams in Week 1!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
Matchups Analysis - Sunday 1:00 EST Games
Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers
Matchups We Love:
Kyle Pitts is coming off his best all-around season in 2025. He finished as the overall TE2 in PPR formats and totaled career highs in receptions (88) and receiving touchdowns (five). Pitts will look to carry that momentum into 2026 in a great first matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing TEs last season, making the Falcons playmaker a must-start TE1.
Tua finds Kyle Pitts Sr. for a 37-yard gain!
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/se0K7iEgFs
— NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2026
Matchups We Hate:
WR DK Metcalf
DK Metcalf is currently nursing an injury ahead of Week 1, but the expectation is that he will be ready to go for Week 1. However, this won't be an easy matchup for the 6-foot-4 playmaker. There's a chance that Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. could shadow Metcalf in this contest. Terrell ranked top-20 among all CBs in target separation last season. That makes Metcalf a lower-end WR3 this week.
Pat Freiermuth has little fantasy appeal to start the season. He finished as the overall TE25 in PPR formats last season and has an extremely tough matchup against the Falcons in Week 1. Atlanta allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing TEs in 2025. Freiermuth is a clear non-starter TE this week.
Other Matchups:
QBs Tua Tagovailoa/Michael Penix Jr.
It remains to be seen whether Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. will start for the Falcons. Whichever quarterback the Falcons decide to start in Week 1 won't be startable in most leagues. Tagovailoa averaged only 12.6 fantasy points per game across 14 games last year, while Penix averaged 13.7 fantasy points per game across nine games.
Aaron Rodgers will make his final Week 1 start of his career against the Atlanta Falcons. The 42-year-old, though, won't have much fantasy appeal in leagues this year. He averaged only 14.6 fantasy points per game last season, and the Falcons ranked around league average in fantasy points allowed to opposing QBs in 2025. Rodgers is only worth starting in deeper Superflex formats.
Bijan Robinson is a must-start in every format. You likely drafted him with the first or second overall pick. No one should be sitting him in any format in Week 1.
Steelers RBs
Week 1 will be our first glimpse at how this Steelers RB room will play out. The expectation is that both Rico Dowdle and Jaylen Warren will play roughly the same number of snaps. In Pittsburgh's second preseason game, Dowdle played 10 snaps to Warren's nine snaps. Both RBs will be RB2s in fantasy this week, especially after the Falcons allowed over 4.5 yards per carry on the ground last season.
Although Michael Pittman is dealing with an injury ahead of Week 1, all signs point to him being available for Week 1. It'll be interesting to see how he fits in on this Steelers offense. However, he could become a reliable short-yardage target for Rodgers, given how quickly the future Hall of Famer likes to get the ball out. Last year, Pittman ranked 82nd in aDOT among all WRs. He's a solid flex play.
WR Drake London
Despite the uncertainty of the quarterback position, Drake London is a must-start WR1 in all formats. He averaged 16.8 PPR fantasy points per game across 12 contests last season and will be the top WR in this Atlanta passing attack.
Injuries:
None
Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts
Matchups We Love:
Derrick Henry will come in as a must-start RB1 in Week 1. Henry has finished as a top-10 fantasy RB in four consecutive seasons and has a solid matchup against a Colts defense that isn't much different from a season ago. Given that Indianapolis ranked bottom-10 against fantasy RBs in 2025, Henry should be in all lineups.
WR Zay Flowers
Zay Flowers is coming off the fantasy season of his career. He finished as the overall WR7 in PPR formats and averaged 14.3 PPR fantasy points. He will now enter Week 1 as a strong WR2 option. Flowers is the clear WR1 in this Baltimore offense, and the Colts were suspect against slot WRs down the stretch last year. Indianapolis gave up the eighth-most fantasy points to slot WRs in the final two months.
WR Alec Pierce
Alec Pierce is on track to play in Week 1 following offseason ankle surgery. He'll look to handle a much bigger role in this offense after the departure of Pittman. Pierce will be a solid WR3 against a Ravens defense that allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to outside wide receivers in the final six weeks of the season.
TE Mark Andrews
Mark Andrews' fantasy value is down this year following a TE16 PPR fantasy finish in 2025. But he could be a potential TE1 play in 14+ team leagues this week against the Colts. Indianapolis allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing TEs last year, and Andrews should still be a prime red zone target for this team. His 26.4% red zone target share ranked as the TE8 a season ago.
Matchups We Hate:
TE Tyler Warren
Tyler Warren is looking to follow up on his TE4 PPR fantasy finish last season. He'll have his hands full in Week 1 against a Ravens defense that held opposing TEs to just 8.7 PPR fantasy points per game (sixth-fewest). Still, Warren is a must-start TE1 in all formats, given where you took him in drafts.
Other Matchups:
Fantasy managers are hoping that Lamar Jackson can be a more elite fantasy option in 2026. He only finished as the QB20 last season and averaged 17.1 fantasy points per game. He'll open the season as a strong QB1 option in all formats. The rushing, though, could be hard to come by for Jackson in this contest, as the Colts ranked top-10 in rushing yards allowed to QBs in 2025.
QB Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones will make his return to the field in Week 1 after tearing his Achilles late last season. Jones was a reliable QB1 option before his injury, averaging 18 fantasy points per game across 13 contests. For this matchup against the Ravens, the 29-year-old will be more of a QB2 option in Superflex formats. This is his first game back from that injury, and Baltimore has a solid defense.
Jonathan Taylor is a must-start RB1 in all fantasy formats this week. He finished as the overall RB4 in PPR formats last season and was a consensus top-8 pick in fantasy drafts this season.
WR Josh Downs
Josh Downs could be more involved in this game if the league decides to suspend Keenan Allen following his DUI arrest. If Allen does miss this game, Downs would be a potential flex play in 12+ team leagues.
He could see more opportunities in the passing game and has some WR3 potential with added targets likely headed his way. Just be wary that the Ravens allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to slot WRs in the final six weeks.
Injuries:
None
Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans
Matchups We Love:
David Montgomery will man this Texans backfield in Week 1. While Woody Marks will get some opportunities in this backfield as well, Montgomery is a strong RB2 play to begin the season. The Bills were one of the worst defenses against fantasy running backs last season, allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to the position.
Matchups We Hate:
QB Josh Allen
Josh Allen has struggled in his last two meetings against the Texans. He was held to only 14.6 fantasy points back in Week 5 of the 2024 season and 10.1 fantasy points in Week 12 last season. On paper, this is a really difficult matchup for Allen. However, you are still starting him in every league, given where you selected him in drafts.
QB C.J. Stroud
Fantasy managers will have a hard time trusting C.J. Stroud in this matchup against the Bills. He only averaged 15.5 fantasy points per game last season, and Buffalo gave up the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs last season. Stroud should only be an option in deeper Superflex formats in Week 1.
WR DJ Moore
DJ Moore will make his Bills debut against the Texans. But his potential matchup on the outside against All-Pro corner Derek Stingley Jr. does not bode well for the veteran playmaker. Stingley ranked top-20 among all CBs in target separation, catch rate allowed, fantasy points allowed per cover snap, and target rate. Moore is a lower-end WR3.
Dalton Schultz put together a solid 2025 campaign in his third year with the team. He finished as the overall TE10 in PPR formats, averaged 10.5 PPR fantasy points per game, and caught a career-high 82 passes.
Schultz, though, isn't a viable fantasy option this week against the Bills. He was held to only one catch against Buffalo last year, and this defense gave up only 6.6 PPR fantasy points per game to that position in 2025.
Other Matchups:
James Cook is a must-start RB1 in this matchup against the Texans. Although Houston has one of the best defenses in football, fantasy managers shouldn't be sitting Cook in any scenario. He ran for a career-high 1,621 yards and 12 touchdowns en route to an RB6 PPR fantasy finish.
James Cook with a BIG run up the middle. Good start to training camp for the Bills reigning rushing champion pic.twitter.com/fBddausLrP
— alex brasky (@alexbrasky) July 29, 2026
Khalil Shakir's fantasy value goes down a bit with the offseason arrival of Moore. Still, he could be a high-floor flex play in PPR formats in Week 1 against the Texans. With Stingley potentially on Moore for most of this game, Shakir could see some consistent opportunities in the passing game. In last year's game against Houston, he caught eight passes for 110 yards.
WR Nico Collins
Nico Collins will look to produce his fourth straight 1,000-yard season in 2026. He is coming off a 71-catch, 1,117-yard, six-touchdown campaign and will enter Week 1 as an undisputed WR1 in fantasy. Collins could be in for a solid game against a Bills secondary that has some question marks entering the season.
Injuries have held back Dalton Kincaid from being that reliable TE1 in fantasy. But with Kincaid healthy for this matchup against the Texans, he will be a low-end TE1 to begin the year. Houston allowed some big games to TEs last season, and the Bills playmaker was one of the more efficient TEs in football when he was on the field. He ranked as the TE1 in fantasy points per route run.
Injuries:
None
Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers
Matchups We Love:
QB Bryce Young
Bryce Young will have some fantasy potential in Week 1 against a Bears defense that has struggled throughout training camp and the preseason. Chicago already allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing QBs last season and will be missing a few key defensive players for the season opener. Young is a strong QB2 option in Superflex formats.
Kyle Monangai's status for the season opener is in jeopardy. Whether he suits up or not doesn't matter a whole lot because D'Andre Swift is a must-start RB2 in all formats in this matchup. The Panthers allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing RBs last season, and Monangai's potential absence could open up more opportunities for Swift. He should be in all fantasy lineups.
Panthers WRs
The Bears are dealing with some injuries to their secondary right now. Kyler Gordon and Coby Bryant will both be out for Week 1, which means both Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker are solid fantasy plays this week. McMillan will be a WR2, while Coker has some flex appeal in some 12+ team leagues. Chicago allowed the third-most fantasy points to WRs last season.
Matchups We Hate:
The Panthers were one of the best defenses against fantasy quarterbacks last season. They ranked top-10 in fantasy points allowed per game, passing touchdowns allowed per game, and rushing yards allowed per game to the position. That makes this a semi-tough matchup for Caleb Williams. In most cases, though, you are still starting Williams. He comes in as a QB1 option.
Other Matchups:
Panthers RBs
The expectation is that Chuba Hubbard will be good to go for the season opener. If that's the case, both Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks will split opportunities out of this backfield. That potential timeshare makes both Panthers running backs mid-tier flex plays in 12+ team leagues. The Bears did a solid job against fantasy RBs last year and didn't allow many catches out of the backfield.
WR Rome Odunze
Rome Odunze is finally back and healthy after dealing with a foot injury for most of the 2025 season. Odunze was fantastic to begin last year, scoring above 15 PPR fantasy points in each of his first four games. It remains to be seen which Bears WR will take over as the WR1 in this offense, but Odunze will come in as a solid WR3 in Week 1.
Many fantasy experts believe that Luther Burden III will take a huge step forward in 2026. After finishing as the WR7 in fantasy points per route run and as the WR10 in fantasy points per target in his rookie season, Burden has the makings to break out. He's a bit of a riskier play in Week 1 since there's no telling of his role in this offense, but his ceiling makes him a solid WR3 play against the Panthers.
Colston Loveland was one of the best fantasy tight ends down the stretch last season. He scored in double figures in PPR formats in four of the last five regular season games, which included a six-catch, 94-yard, one-touchdown performance in the fantasy football championship in Week 17. With Carolina ranking around league average against fantasy TEs last season, Loveland is a must-start TE1.
Injuries:
None
Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars
Matchups We Love:
Despite Cleveland's poor quarterback play last season, Harold Fannin Jr. was still a reliable TE1 option each week. Fantasy managers should expect that to be the case again in 2026. Fannin will be a solid TE1 play in a great Week 1 matchup. Jacksonville allowed the seventh-most fantasy points, fifth-most catches, and 10th-most receiving yards to opposing TEs a season ago.
Matchups We Hate:
Trevor Lawrence will have a tough matchup in Week 1 against the Browns. Although this group lost Myles Garrett in the offseason, Cleveland still has a solid all-around group in 2026. This defense allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs last year, making Lawrence a riskier QB1 play to open the year.
The Jaguars were actually one of the best defenses against running backs in 2025. They gave up the third-fewest fantasy points, fifth-fewest touchdowns, and the fewest rush yards per game to the position. That is obviously not great news for Quinshon Judkins, who averaged only 3.6 yards per carry on the ground last season. Judkins will be more of an RB3 in Week 1.
Jaguars WRs
There's some uncertainty about which Jaguars wide receiver will step up as the go-to option in this offense. Parker Washington has been getting the most hype this offseason, Brian Thomas Jr. is just two years removed from a WR4 PPR fantasy finish, and Jakobi Meyers has produced consistent numbers.
On top of the uncertainty is a tough matchup against a Browns defense that allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to the position in 2025.
Washington will be a lower-end WR3 after Cleveland allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to slot WRs in the final six weeks, and both Thomas and Meyers will be riskier flex plays.
Other Matchups:
Deshaun Watson will draw the start for the Browns in Week 1. Watson last started in the NFL during the 2024 season. He started seven games that year and averaged just 11.4 fantasy points per game. The Browns signal-caller is not a viable fantasy option in any format this week, not even Superflex formats.
Fantasy managers will get their first look at Bhayshul Tuten in this expanded role on offense. He will enter the week as a solid RB2 with some intriguing upside. He reportedly showed some of his big-play upside throughout training camp, and the Browns ranked around league average against fantasy RBs last season. Don't be afraid to start him.
Browns WRs
It's hard to really trust any Browns wide receiver in Week 1. KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, and Jerry Jeudy should only be started in deeper leagues with multiple flex spots. Watson brings down all three WRs in this offense, and it's impossible to predict how things will play out in Week 1. It's best to sit all three WRs and wait to see who emerges as the top WR.
There are so many mouths to feed in this Jacksonville offense that Brenton Strange is probably the odd man out. Even though he scored above 13 PPR fantasy points in four of the final seven games of the 2025 season, Strange will be more of a TE2 in Week 1. Cleveland did a good job against fantasy TEs last year, allowing the eighth-fewest TDs to the position.
Injuries:
None
New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions
Matchups We Love:
WR Chris Olave
Chris Olave emerged as a surefire WR1 in fantasy last season. He finished as the overall WR6 in PPR formats and posted elite fantasy numbers once Tyler Shough took over. Olave averaged 18 PPR fantasy points with Shough in 2025. The 26-year-old playmaker will start the season as a strong WR1 in a fantastic matchup against a Lions defense that has struggled in the secondary over the last few years.
Matchups We Hate:
Even though Travis Etienne Jr. is in this section, he should still be in most lineups in Week 1. With Alvin Kamara's availability for the season opener being in jeopardy, Etienne could have this backfield to himself. Expectations, though, should be tempered because the Lions will continue to have a stout run defense. This group allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points and 12th-fewest rush yards to RBs in 2025.
Other Matchups:
QB Tyler Shough
Tyler Shough emerged as a low-end QB1 toward the end of his rookie season in 2025. He scored above 17 fantasy points in each of the final six games and averaged 17 fantasy points per game from Week 9 onward. Considering Shough has some sneaky rushing upside as well, the second-year quarterback is a high-end QB2 play in Week 1.
QB Jared Goff
Jared Goff has been one of the more consistent quarterbacks in fantasy over the last few years. He has finished as a top-10 fantasy quarterback in four consecutive seasons and will open the 2026 season as a low-end QB1 in 12+ team leagues. The Saints defense remains mostly the same as last season, making Goff a fine QB1 start. New Orleans allowed roughly 1.5 passing touchdowns per game last year.
RB Jahmyr Gibbs
It's simple. You are starting Jahmyr Gibbs in every league.
Lions WRs
Both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams will be solid starts in Week 1. St. Brown should obviously be started in every league as a strong WR1 play. As for Williams, he's more of a low-end WR2/high-end WR3. The Saints were one of the better teams in the league last year at preventing big plays, as their yards per completion against ranked in the top-10. So, Williams might not have that big play in store in this matchup.
Juwan Johnson was a formidable TE1 option throughout the 2025 season. He averaged 10.8 PPR fantasy points per game and finished as a top-12 fantasy TE in nine of his 17 games. With rookie Jordyn Tyson out for the start of the season, Johnson could have a bigger role in this offense. That's enough reason to roll with Johnson as a TE1 in deeper formats.
TE Sam LaPorta
All signs are pointing to Sam LaPorta being able to suit up in Week 1 following a hip injury that he recently suffered. LaPorta will be a TE1 play if he suits up for this matchup against the Saints. He should be able to work the middle of the field against a New Orleans defense that ranked 15th in receptions and receiving touchdowns allowed to the position in 2025.
Injuries:
None
New York Jets at Tennessee Titans
Matchups We Love:
QB Cam Ward
A big question surrounding the Titans offense this year is whether Cam Ward shows signs of a Year 2 breakout. He wasn't really a viable fantasy option throughout his rookie season, but Ward will start the season as a potential QB2 play in Superflex formats. The Jets have a lot of question marks in the secondary right now and allowed the most passing touchdowns in the NFL last season.
RB Tony Pollard
Tony Pollard has some sneaky RB2 value in Week 1 against the Jets. New York allowed the second-most fantasy points, the fourth-most rush yards, and the second-most rushing touchdowns to opposing RBs in 2025. With Pollard set to lead this Tennessee backfield again in 2026, he's a strong play in most formats.
It was a frustrating 2025 season for Wilson. He played in only seven games and missed 10 of the final 11 weeks of the season due to a knee injury. However, he'll enter the 2026 campaign as a low-end WR1. Wilson will go up against a Titans secondary that allowed the fourth-most receiving yards and fifth-most receiving touchdowns last season.
Fantasy managers shouldn't overlook Wan'Dale Robinson in fantasy in Week 1. He could emerge as Ward's security blanket in the short game, and the Jets had a hard time defending slot wide receivers down the stretch last year. New York gave up the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing slot WRs in the final two months. That makes Robinson a potential flex option.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
QB Geno Smith
Geno Smith is hoping for some success in New York. Smith is coming off a subpar passing season in which he threw for 3,025 yards, 19 touchdowns, and a league-leading 17 interceptions. The good news for him is that the Titans ranked bottom 10 in both passing yards and passing touchdowns allowed. While Smith is still not a viable option in a one-quarterback league, he could be worth a look in deeper Superflex formats.
RB Breece Hall
Breece Hall is expected to operate as New York's workhorse back in 2026. He's hoping to bounce back from an inconsistent fantasy season, where he finished as the overall RB19 in PPR formats. Hall will enter this new season as a strong RB2 play in all formats. The Titans allowed the third-most rushing touchdowns a season ago.
WR Carnell Tate
Week 1 is a good opportunity to see how Carnell Tate looks in his first NFL game. His fantasy value has certainly gone down over the last few months, but he could be heavily involved in a solid matchup to open the season. New York's top cornerbacks to open the season are Azareye'h Thomas, Brandon Stephens, and Jarvis Brownlee Jr. That makes Tate a flex play this week.
TE Kenyon Sadiq
Most fantasy managers shouldn't be looking to start Kenyon Sadiq in Week 1. He missed most of training camp this summer, and it usually takes tight ends some time to really get acclimated to the NFL level. The former Oregon Duck should be on most benches for this week, especially after offensive coordinator Frank Reich said that the team will manage his workload early in the year.
Injuries:
None
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals
Matchups We Love:
QB Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow could be in for a big game in Week 1 against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay couldn't stop the pass last season, ranking 31st in fantasy points allowed to QBs, 27th in passing yards allowed per game, and 25th in passing touchdowns allowed per game. With the Buccaneers not upgrading that group much from last season, Burrow is a must-start QB1.
Baker Mayfield wasn't really a consistent fantasy quarterback last season. He only averaged 16.8 fantasy points per game and failed to finish as a top-12 quarterback in six of the final seven weeks. But Mayfield will have QB1 appeal in Week 1 against the Bengals. Cincinnati's defense ranked bottom-10 in fantasy points allowed, passing yards allowed, and passing touchdowns allowed to QBs.
Buccaneers RBs
Both Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell will be viable plays in Week 1. The Bengals allowed the most fantasy points, most rushing yards, sixth-most receptions, and fourth-most receiving yards to opposing RBs a season ago. That makes Irving a strong RB2 play in this matchup, and Gainwell a high-end flex option.
TE Cade Otton
If you are in need of a tight end for the first week of the season, Cade Otton could be a potential option in deeper formats. Although Otton only averaged 7.6 PPR fantasy points per game last season, he does have a favorable matchup this week against the Bengals. Cincinnati gave up the most fantasy points, most receiving yards, and most touchdowns to opposing TEs in 2025.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
RB Chase Brown
Chase Brown should be in all fantasy lineups this week against the Buccaneers. He finished as the overall RB7 in PPR formats and averaged 16.6 PPR fantasy points per game. Even though Tampa Bay does have Vita Vea up front and allowed the sixth-fewest rush yards to opposing backs last season, you aren't sitting Brown to open the season.
Bengals WRs
Both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are currently dealing with injuries right now. However, neither is in jeopardy of missing the season opener against the Buccaneers. Chase is a must-start WR1, while Higgins will come in as a high-floor WR2 option. Both WRs should be in fantasy lineups this week, especially given the fact that Tampa Bay allowed a lot of big games through the air last season.
Buccaneers WRs
It remains to be seen if Emeka Egbuka will be healthy enough to suit up in Week 1. He is dealing with a toe injury and is currently day-to-day. If Egbuka suits up, fantasy managers should be starting him as a WR2. The second-year playmaker would be the top option in this offense, and Cincinnati ranked 31st in yards per completion allowed last season.
As for Chris Godwin Jr., his Week 1 value will depend on Egbuka's availability. Godwin will be a flex play if Egbuka plays or a WR2 if Egbuka misses. If Egbuka does wind up missing this game and Jalen McMillan (who is also dealing with an injury) is available, then McMillan could also be a viable flex play in deeper leagues.
Injuries:
None
Matchup Analysis - Sunday Afternoon Games
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers
Matchups We Love:
Omarion Hampton's rookie season was highlighted by ankle issues. But with the North Carolina product now fully healthy entering the 2026 season, he could explode in 2026. Hampton will be a must-start RB1 in all fantasy formats in Week 1 against a Cardinals defense that allowed the most rushing touchdowns to opposing running backs last season.
TE Oronde Gadsden II
The biggest question mark on this Chargers offense right now is how involved Oronde Gadsden will be. He has played behind both David Njoku and Charlie Kolar in the preseason and could face an uphill battle to see consistent playing time.
For that reason alone, Gadsden is likely too risky to play in Week 1. This is, however, a really good matchup against a Cardinals defense that ranked 31st in fantasy points allowed to the position in 2025.
Matchups We Hate:
Jacoby Brissett was actually a reliable fantasy quarterback down the stretch last season. He finished as a top-12 fantasy signal-caller in nine of the final 11 games and averaged a respectable 19.5 fantasy points per game across his 12 starts. In Week 1, though, Brissett will be more of a QB2 against a top Chargers defense.
The Cardinals are hoping to have Jeremiyah Love available for the start of the season. Love is recovering from a high-ankle injury that he suffered during the team's first preseason game. Assuming he suits up, expectations should be tempered for the rookie in his NFL debut. The Chargers allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to RBs last season, making Love more of an RB2 this week.
Other Matchups:
The sky is the limit for Justin Herbert in this Mike McDaniel offense in 2026. After finishing as the overall QB10 in fantasy last season, Herbert will have every chance to finish better than that this year. He has an upgraded play caller, and his offensive line is healthy once again. The 28-year-old will be a strong QB1 play this week.
Chargers WRs
Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston both have fantasy appeal in the opening week. McConkey is coming off a subpar fantasy season, but the addition of McDaniel should help the third-year wideout reach new heights this year. Johnston will remain the No. 2 option in this offense following a WR3 fantasy finish last year.
With the Cardinals secondary having some holes, McConkey is a strong WR2 play, while Johnston has flex appeal in 12+ team leagues.
Cardinals WRs
Everyone wants to know whether Marvin Harrison Jr. or Michael Wilson will be the WR1 in this offense. We'll get our first look at that in Week 1. Wilson emerged as the team's WR1 when Harrison was out in the second half, but Harrison is now back fully healthy. Both WRs will come in as low-end WR3s in Week 1 as we wait to see who emerges as the top WR in this offense.
TE Trey McBride
Trey McBride should be in all fantasy lineups in Week 1. He finished as the overall TE1 last season and should remain a top fantasy tight end in 2026. Although the Chargers allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to TEs in 2025, McBride will remain a must-start TE1.
Injuries:
None
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
Matchups We Love:
None
Matchups We Hate:
QB Jordan Love
In Jordan Love's one game against the Vikings last season, he really struggled through the air. He threw for just 139 yards en route to a 7.1 fantasy-point day back in Week 12. That makes Love a risky QB play in Week 1. Minnesota allowed the fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs last season, and Love has scored under 15 fantasy points in his last two meetings against this defense.
Packers WRs
With Love in this section, it only makes sense for all three Packers WRs (Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Matthew Golden) to be as well. The Vikings allowed the fewest fantasy points, second-fewest receptions, and second-fewest receiving yards to opposing WRs last season. Since most of that defense returns from a season ago, all three Packers WRs are downgraded for Week 1.
Watson is more of a WR3, while Reed/Gaoldn are mid-tier flex plays.
Other Matchups:
QB Kyler Murray
We will get our first look at Kyler Murray in a Vikings uniform in Week 1 against the Packers. Murray will enter this week as a low-end QB1, given his rushing upside. Murray averaged 34.6 rush yards per game in his five starts last year, and that rushing gives him a higher ceiling and floor than most other quarterbacks. Rushing reigns supreme for quarterbacks in fantasy.
MarShawn Lloyd is set to be the Packers' starting running back in Week 1 with Josh Jacobs on the commissioner's exception list. Lloyd hasn't gotten many opportunities in his NFL career to date because of ongoing injuries. However, he has been fully healthy this offseason and is ready to lead this backfield. He should see the bulk of carries in this game, which makes him a reliable RB2 option.
Vikings RBs
This Minnesota backfield will once again be split between Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason. This timeshare makes it hard to trust either back in Week 1. Both Jones and Mason will be lower-end flex plays against a Packers defense that ranked around league average in terms of fantasy points allowed to RBs. Both RBs scored under 10 PPR fantasy points against Green Bay in Week 12 last season.
While there are some fantasy managers who might have PTSD from Justin Jefferson last year, he is a must-start WR1 this week. Kyler Murray is an upgrade at the quarterback position, and that should help Jefferson return to being a WR1 in fantasy.
Jordan Addison has gone under the radar this offseason and will enter Week 1 with some flex potential against the Packers. Green Bay really struggled against outside wide receivers down the stretch last season, ranking 28th in fantasy points allowed to those wide receiver types in the final two months. The upgraded quarterback should also help Addison emerge as a reliable fantasy option.
TE Tucker Kraft
Tucker Kraft is on track to play in Week 1 against the Vikings. Kraft was one of the best fantasy tight ends before tearing his ACL in a Week 9 game against the Panthers. Although there are some reports that the Packers could limit his snaps early in the season, Kraft is too good to keep on your bench in Week 1. He's a low-end TE1 to open the season.
T as in... Tucker Kraft just scored a touchdown 🤩 pic.twitter.com/JPIIFvP8J2
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 17, 2026
T.J. Hockenson hasn't gotten much love this offseason despite the quarterback upgrade. His TE26 fantasy finish in 2025 and TE24 fantasy finish in 2024 might have something to do with that. Hockenson could eventually emerge as a sneaky TE1 play in deeper leagues, but for now, he should be left on most benches. The Packers allowed the 12th-fewest receiving yards to TEs last season.
Injuries:
None
Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders
Matchups We Love:
The Raiders are hopeful that Ashton Jeanty will be ready to go for Week 1. If he is able to suit up, you are starting him as an RB1 in every format. The Dolphins allowed the seventh-most fantasy points, fifth-most rushing yards, and fourth-most receptions to opposing RBs last season.
De'Von Achane is in line to see a big workload for this Dolphins team in 2026. He is really the only major weapon in this Miami offense and should see plenty of opportunities in this Week 1 matchup against the Raiders. Achane will be a must-start RB1 in this plus matchup against a Las Vegas defense that couldnt'contain RBs in 2025.
TE Brock Bowers
Brock Bowers will look to stay healthy this season and provide strong TE1 numbers. This matchup against the Dolphins couldn't be any better for him, as Miami ranked 30th in fantasy points allowed, 31st in receptions allowed, and 29th in receiving yards allowed to opposing TEs in 2025. Bowers is a must-start.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
QB Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins will start for the Raiders in Week 1. However, he won't be a viable fantasy option while he is Las Vegas' starter. Cousins only averaged 13.6 fantasy points in his seven starts last season and scored above 16 fantasy points in just two of those starts. The veteran signal-caller is only starting in deeper Superflex formats.
QB Malik Willis
Malik Willis has primarily been a backup over the last few seasons, but he will draw his first career Week 1 start this season. Willis has shown flashes of his potential in his limited NFL starts. He scored 25.4 fantasy points in a Week 3 start in 2024 and then scored 31.5 fantasy points in a Week 17 game last season. While it's too risky to roll with him in one-quarterback leagues, he's a fine QB2 option in Superflex formats due to his rushing upside.
Malik Washington has reportedly been a top target in this Miami offense throughout training camp. Nonetheless, he should only be a flex option in extremely deep PPR leagues. Washington will primarily work the short game and could rack up four to six catches. That's not enough to start him in most formats, though.
Raiders WRs
This Raiders wide receiver room is another group to primarily avoid this week. Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor are expected to lead this wide receiver room, but neither have much fantasy appeal in Week 1. Tucker could be a potential dart-throw in extremely deep leagues, while Nailor is better left on the bench/waiver wire.
Injuries:
None
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Matchups We Love:
QB Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts will be a strong QB1 play to open the 2026 season. The Commanders really struggled against opposing QBs last season, allowing the third-most fantasy points, fifth-most passing yards, third-most passing touchdowns, and 10th-most fantasy points to the position. Although Washington added some pieces to this defense in the offseason, Hurts is still a must-start QB1.
Saquon Barkley should be in all fantasy lineups in Week 1. He will be a must-start RB1 in all formats against a Commanders defense that couldn't stop running backs a season ago. Barkley ran for 132 yards and one touchdown in his only meeting against this defense last year. Start the veteran RB in all leagues.
DeVonta Smith will finally be the top WR in this Philadelphia offense following A.J. Brown's departure. Smith's numbers have always been massively up whenever Brown was not on the field. That makes him a strong WR2 play in all fantasy formats against a Commanders secondary that ranked bottom-10 in fantasy points allowed and receiving yards allowed to WRs in 2025.
Fantasy managers shouldn't sleep on starting Dallas Goedert in 12-team leagues in Week 1. Goedert ranked top-8 at the position in fantasy points per game, receiving touchdown rate, and target share last season. He now gets a fantastic matchup against a Commanders defense that allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to the position in 2025. Goedert is a low-end TE1 this week.
Matchups We Hate:
Commanders WRs
Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs will both have difficult matchups in this game. McLaurin will likely be matched up against Quinyon Mitchell, and Diggs could see Cooper DeJean in the slot. Mitchell ranked first among all CBs in fantasy points allowed per target, while DeJean ranked 16th in that same statistic. Both McLaurin and Diggs are risky plays.
TE Chig Okonkwo
Fantasy managers thinking about starting Chig Okonkwo in deeper leagues should look for another TE to start. The Eagles allowed the second-fewest fantasy points, second-fewest receptions, second-fewest receiving yards, and third-fewest touchdowns to opposing TEs in 2025. That's enough reason to avoid Okonkwo in Week 1.
Other Matchups:
Jayden Daniels missed out on facing this Eagles defense in both matchups last season. But he'll be healthy enough to face them in the season opener. Daniels will come in as a solid QB1 against a Philadelphia defense that had a hard time stopping running quarterbacks. This unit allowed the second-most rush yards and rush touchdowns to QBs last season.
Commanders RBs
Both Rachaad White and Jacory Croskey-Merritt are lower-end flex plays to open the season. No one truly knows how this backfield will play out, and the Eagles did a nice job containing opposing RBs last year. They allowed the 14th-fewest rush yards and the 11th-fewest receptions to RBs in 2025. It's too risky to trust either Commanders back.
Injuries:
None
Matchup Analysis - Sunday Night Football
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Matchups We Love:
QB Jaxson Dart
The Cowboys defense might be a bit upgraded from last season, but that isn't enough for Jaxson Dart to escape the love list this week. Dart scored above 20 fantasy points in seven of his last 10 starts in his rookie campaign. He should be able to sling the ball in this game, while also being a threat on the ground. Dallas gave up the third-most rush yards to opposing QBs last season.
QB Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott has always played well against the Giants in his career. He threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns in his only meeting against them last season and has thrown for multiple touchdown passes in four of his last five starts against New York. Prescott will come in as a strong QB1 option in a game that could feature a lot of points.
Javonte Williams dominated this Giants front seven in Week 2 last season, rushing for 97 yards and one touchdown en route to an RB4 PPR fantasy finish. He'll hope to have that same level of success this time around. Williams will come in as a must-start RB2 in a solid matchup against a New York defense that allowed the second-most rushing yards in 2025.
WR Malik Nabers
It's truly up in the air whether Malik Nabers will be healthy enough to suit up in Week 1. If he is good to go, you can plug him in as a solid WR2 option in his first game back from a torn ACL. If he is unable to go, Malachi Fields and Darnell Mooney will likely see more chances in the passing game. Both would come in as flex plays if Nabers can't go.
Cowboys WRs
Both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are must-start wide receivers in Week 1. Both had a solid game against New York early last season, and both could have a big game in Week 1 against a secondary that allowed the 11th-most fantasy points to the position in 2025. Lamb will come in as a must-start WR1, while Pickens will be a high-end WR2.
Matchups We Hate:
None
Other Matchups:
RB Cam Skattebo
Cam Skattebo will enter Week 1 as a solid RB2 for fantasy managers. He appears to be fully healthy after last year's gruesome ankle injury and is set to lead this New York backfield in 2026. This matchup against Dallas isn't as good since this defense acquired Quinnen Williams late last season, but Skattebo should still find plenty of rushing lanes.
Isaiah Likely was reportedly Dart's favorite target in the passing game all throughout training camp. With Nabers' status for Week 1 currently up in the air, Likely could be in for a big game against the Cowboys. He is finally the top tight end on an offense and has the athleticism to step up in this Giants passing attack. Likely is a low-end TE1 in Week 1.
Jake Ferguson is worth a potential look as a TE1 in deeper leagues in Week 1. Prescott consistently looks for him in the red zone and has some touchdown upside in this matchup against the Giants. Ferguson ranked as the TE2 in red zone targets, TE9 in red zone target share, and as the TE3 in touchdowns. Being in this Cowboys offense gives him some TE1 appeal.
Injuries:
None
Matchup Analysis - Monday Night Football
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
Matchups We Love:
None
Matchups We Hate:
Patrick Mahomes is pushing hard to play in Week 1. But even if he does, he is more of a QB2 play this week in his first game back. The Broncos allowed the ninth-fewest fantasy points, 10th-fewest pass yards, and fifth-fewest passing touchdowns to opposing QBs in 2025. In his one meeting against Denver last year, Mahomes only scored 14.3 fantasy points.
QB Bo Nix
Bo Nix will be more of a QB2 option in Superflex formats this week. Nix finished as the QB18 and as the QB11 in his two matchups against Kansas City last season, and could struggle against this Steve Spagnuolo-led defense in Week 1. The Chiefs allowed the fourth-fewest passing touchdowns in 2025.
RB Kenneth Walker III
Kenneth Walker will have his hands full against this Broncos defense in Week 1. Denver allowed the fewest fantasy points and the fourth-fewest rush yards to opposing RBs last season. While you are still starting Walker as an RB2 on Monday night against this defense, expectations should certainly be tempered.
Broncos RBs
It's a smart idea to sit all three Broncos running backs in fantasy this week. RJ Harvey, J.K. Dobbins, and Jonah Coleman don't have much appeal in a three-headed committee in this brutal matchup against the Chiefs. Kansas City gave up the eighth-fewest fantasy points and seventh-fewest rush yards to opposing RBs in 2025. All three RBs are risky flex plays.
WR Rashee Rice
Rashee Rice will not have a great matchup to open the season against the Broncos. Rice only scored 9.8 PPR fantasy points against this secondary back in Week 11 last season, and seeing Patrick Surtain II on the other side on some snaps does not bode well for the Chiefs playmaker. He is still a low-end WR2 in Week 1, but don't expect a big-time performance.
Other Matchups:
Broncos WRs
It'll be interesting to see the target distribution between Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton in this game. But with Waddle expected to lead this group throughout the year, he'll come in as a low-end WR2/high-end WR3 in Week 1. Sutton will be more of a mid-tier flex play since he is expected to play second fiddle in this offense.
TE Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce will enter his 14th NFL season and will remain a solid TE1 play for fantasy managers in Week 1. Kelce scored 24.1 PPR fantasy points and 8.6 PPR fantasy points in his two meetings against the Broncos last season. Considering Denver gave up the 11th-most receptions and 12th-most receiving yards to opposing TEs last season, Kelce should be in most lineups.
Injuries:
None
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