RotoBaller's updated top 400 tight end premium rankings for fantasy football. These 2026 TEP September rankings include the top 400 players at TE, WR, RB, and QB.
Hey RotoBallers! Fantasy football season is in full swing, and it's time to update our rankings heading into the final draft weekend. Below, you will see our updated top 400 rankings for tight-end premium formats.
Our TEP 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. Below, see where key tight ends like Tyler Warren, Trey McBride, Tucker Kraft, Harold Fannin Jr., Brock Bowers, and more stand among the top 400 players.
In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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2026 TE-Premium Fantasy Football Rankings
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|1
|4
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|1
|5
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|6
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|2
|7
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|8
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|9
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|2
|10
|James Cook III
|RB
|2
|11
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|2
|12
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|13
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|2
|14
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|2
|15
|Trey McBride
|TE
|2
|16
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|3
|17
|Chase Brown
|RB
|3
|18
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|3
|19
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|3
|20
|Drake London
|WR
|3
|21
|George Pickens
|WR
|3
|22
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|3
|23
|Nico Collins
|WR
|3
|24
|Chris Olave
|WR
|4
|25
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|4
|26
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|4
|27
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|4
|28
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|4
|29
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|4
|30
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|4
|31
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|4
|32
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|4
|33
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|4
|34
|Breece Hall
|RB
|4
|35
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|4
|36
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|5
|37
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|5
|38
|Josh Allen
|QB
|5
|39
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|5
|40
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|5
|41
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|5
|42
|Davante Adams
|WR
|5
|43
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|5
|44
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|5
|45
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|46
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|5
|47
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|5
|48
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|5
|49
|DJ Moore
|WR
|5
|50
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|5
|51
|David Montgomery
|RB
|5
|52
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|5
|53
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|6
|54
|Parker Washington
|WR
|6
|55
|Mike Evans
|WR
|6
|56
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|6
|57
|Christian Watson
|WR
|6
|58
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|6
|59
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|6
|60
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|6
|61
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|6
|62
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|6
|63
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|7
|64
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|7
|65
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|7
|66
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|67
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|7
|68
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|69
|Drake Maye
|QB
|7
|70
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|7
|71
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|7
|72
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|7
|73
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|7
|74
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|7
|75
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|7
|76
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|7
|77
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|7
|78
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|7
|79
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|7
|80
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|7
|81
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|7
|82
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|7
|83
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|7
|84
|Blake Corum
|RB
|7
|85
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|7
|86
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|8
|87
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|8
|88
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|8
|89
|George Kittle
|TE
|8
|90
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|8
|91
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|8
|92
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|8
|93
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|8
|94
|Josh Downs
|WR
|8
|95
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|8
|96
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|8
|97
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|8
|98
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|8
|99
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|8
|100
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|8
|101
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|8
|102
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|9
|103
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|9
|104
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|9
|105
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|9
|106
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|9
|107
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|9
|108
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|9
|109
|Jared Goff
|QB
|9
|110
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|9
|111
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|9
|112
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|9
|113
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|9
|114
|Jordan Love
|QB
|9
|115
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|9
|116
|Bo Nix
|QB
|9
|117
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|9
|118
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|9
|119
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|9
|120
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|9
|121
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|10
|122
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|10
|123
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|10
|124
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|10
|125
|Rachaad White
|RB
|10
|126
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|10
|127
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|10
|128
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|10
|129
|Malik Willis
|QB
|10
|130
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|10
|131
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|10
|132
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|10
|133
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|10
|134
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|10
|135
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|10
|136
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|10
|137
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|10
|138
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|10
|139
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|10
|140
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|10
|141
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|10
|142
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|11
|143
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|11
|144
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|11
|145
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|11
|146
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|11
|147
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|11
|148
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|11
|149
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|11
|150
|Woody Marks
|RB
|11
|151
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|11
|152
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|11
|153
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|11
|154
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|11
|155
|Cade Otton
|TE
|11
|156
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|11
|157
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|11
|158
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|11
|159
|AJ Barner
|TE
|11
|160
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|11
|161
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|11
|162
|Houston Texans
|DST
|11
|163
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|11
|164
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|11
|165
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|11
|166
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|11
|167
|Malik Davis
|RB
|11
|168
|Ray Davis
|RB
|12
|169
|Tre Harris
|WR
|12
|170
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|12
|171
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|12
|172
|Jalen McMillan
|WR
|12
|173
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|12
|174
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|12
|175
|Cam Ward
|QB
|12
|176
|Bryce Young
|QB
|12
|177
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|12
|178
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|12
|179
|Cam Little
|K
|12
|180
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|12
|181
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|12
|182
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|12
|183
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|12
|184
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|12
|185
|Jason Myers
|K
|12
|186
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|12
|187
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|12
|188
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|12
|189
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|12
|190
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|12
|191
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|12
|192
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|12
|193
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|12
|194
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|12
|195
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|12
|196
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|12
|197
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|12
|198
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|12
|199
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|12
|200
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|13
|201
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|13
|202
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|13
|203
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|13
|204
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|13
|205
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|13
|206
|Justice Hill
|RB
|13
|207
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|13
|208
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|13
|209
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|13
|210
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|13
|211
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|13
|212
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|13
|213
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|13
|214
|Najee Harris
|RB
|13
|215
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|13
|216
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|13
|217
|Darren Waller
|TE
|13
|218
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|13
|219
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|13
|220
|David Njoku
|TE
|13
|221
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|13
|222
|Jake Bates
|K
|13
|223
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|13
|224
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|13
|225
|Evan Engram
|TE
|13
|226
|Chris Bell
|WR
|13
|227
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|14
|228
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|14
|229
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|14
|230
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|14
|231
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|14
|232
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|14
|233
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|14
|234
|Jordan James
|RB
|14
|235
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|14
|236
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|14
|237
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|14
|238
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|14
|239
|Malik Washington
|WR
|14
|240
|Noah Gray
|TE
|14
|241
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|14
|242
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|14
|243
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|14
|244
|Geno Smith
|QB
|14
|245
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|14
|246
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|14
|247
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|14
|248
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|14
|249
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|14
|250
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|14
|251
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|14
|252
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|14
|253
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|14
|254
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|14
|255
|George Holani
|RB
|14
|256
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|14
|257
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|14
|258
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|15
|259
|Tyler Loop
|K
|15
|260
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|15
|261
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|15
|262
|Evan McPherson
|K
|15
|263
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|15
|264
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|15
|265
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|15
|266
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|15
|267
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|15
|268
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|15
|269
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|15
|270
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|15
|271
|Chris Boswell
|K
|15
|272
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|15
|273
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|15
|274
|New England Patriots
|DST
|15
|275
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|15
|276
|Will Reichard
|K
|15
|277
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|15
|278
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|15
|279
|Harrison Butker
|K
|15
|280
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|15
|281
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|15
|282
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|15
|283
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|15
|284
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|15
|285
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|15
|286
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|15
|287
|Trey Smack
|K
|15
|288
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|15
|289
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|15
|290
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|15
|291
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|15
|292
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|15
|293
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|15
|294
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|15
|295
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|15
|296
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB
|15
|297
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|15
|298
|New York Giants
|DST
|15
|299
|Cairo Santos
|K
|15
|300
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|16
|301
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|16
|302
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|16
|303
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|16
|304
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|16
|305
|Jack Bech
|WR
|16
|306
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|16
|307
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|16
|308
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|16
|309
|Noah Fant
|TE
|16
|310
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|16
|311
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|16
|312
|Jake Tonges
|TE
|16
|313
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|16
|314
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|16
|315
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|16
|316
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|16
|317
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|16
|318
|Wil Lutz
|K
|16
|319
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|16
|320
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|16
|321
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|16
|322
|Tyler Bass
|K
|16
|323
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|16
|324
|Marlin Klein
|TE
|16
|325
|James Conner
|RB
|16
|326
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|16
|327
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|16
|328
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|16
|329
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|16
|330
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|16
|331
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|16
|332
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|16
|333
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|16
|334
|Audric Estime
|RB
|16
|335
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|16
|336
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|16
|337
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|16
|338
|Tank Dell
|WR
|16
|339
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|16
|340
|Jake Elliott
|K
|16
|341
|Will Shipley
|RB
|16
|342
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|16
|343
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|16
|344
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|16
|345
|Andy Borregales
|K
|16
|346
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|16
|347
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|16
|348
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|16
|349
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|16
|350
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|17
|351
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|17
|352
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|17
|353
|Cade Stover
|TE
|17
|354
|Barion Brown
|WR
|17
|355
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|17
|356
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|TE
|17
|357
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|17
|358
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|359
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|17
|360
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|17
|361
|Nick Folk
|K
|17
|362
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|17
|363
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|17
|364
|Haynes King
|QB
|17
|365
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|17
|366
|Matt Gay
|K
|17
|367
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|17
|368
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|17
|369
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|17
|370
|New York Jets
|DST
|17
|371
|John Bates
|TE
|17
|372
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|17
|373
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|17
|374
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|17
|375
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|17
|376
|Max Klare
|TE
|17
|377
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|17
|378
|Jaydon Blue
|RB
|17
|379
|Joey Slye
|K
|17
|380
|Chad Ryland
|K
|17
|381
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|17
|382
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|17
|383
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|17
|384
|Riley Patterson
|K
|17
|385
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|17
|386
|Ty Simpson
|QB
|17
|387
|Tanner Hudson
|TE
|17
|388
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|17
|389
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|17
|390
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|17
|391
|Brock Wright
|TE
|17
|392
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|17
|393
|Davis Allen
|TE
|17
|394
|Tory Horton
|WR
|17
|395
|Adam Randall
|RB
|17
|396
|Eli Heidenreich
|WR
|17
|397
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|17
|398
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|17
|399
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|17
|400
|Washington Commanders
|DST
2026 Fantasy Football Tight End News
Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (soreness) was seen working off to the side with the trainer during Monday's practice. According to Benjamin Royer, the Rams are taking the cautious approach with Ferguson right now.
There are still 10 days before the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. It doesn't sound like the Rams are going to push anything and give Ferguson a lighter workload for a few days. Fantasy managers don't need to be too concerned at the moment. Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, and Max Klare would see larger roles if Ferguson is to miss any time.
Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid has been amid a ton of training camp buzz throughout the offseason and appears set for a big role in this offense. In 12 games, Kincaid hauled in 39 of 49 targets for 571 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 8.8 half-PPR fantasy points per game last season. The upside is there, but some big factors that appear to be emerging heading into 2026 are holding back his fantasy value.
Kincaid has missed nine games over the last two seasons due to hamstring and knee injuries, but has looked healthy throughout camp. Snaps will be the major question, and with head coach Joe Brady in full control of the offense, Kincaid's snap count will be known in Week 1. Kincaid isn't a strong start at tight end for Week 1 against the Houston Texans, but is a high-upside option assuming he stays healthy and plays more snaps in 2026.
Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is primed for another high-volume season in 2026. With the departure of star wide receiver A.J. Brown, the entire Eagles' receiving core is set for a larger target share in 2026. Goedert hauled in 60 of 82 targets for 591 yards and 11 touchdowns last season with Brown in the mix. He scored 10 of the 11 touchdowns in the red zone, including eight within the six-yard line.
The Eagles also have the easiest strength of schedule for tight ends next season, including a Week 1 matchup against the Washington Commanders, who allowed the fourth-most half-PPR fantasy points to tight ends last season. While he has flown under the radar for most of the fantasy draft process, Goedert should continue to produce low-end TE1 production in 2026.
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (Achilles) is traveling to Australia and is trending toward playing in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, according to Ian Rapoport. The 49ers are traveling to Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday, more than a week before Week 1. Kittle tore his Achilles during their Wild Card victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, but with the star tight end "absolutely crushing" his recovery goals, it seems optimistic that he will be active next Thursday night.
The 10th-year tight end has averaged double-digit fantasy points in every year except his rookie year and had 57 receptions for 628 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games in 2025. While a limited workload is very possible for Kittle, especially only eight months post-surgery, he should be in fantasy lineups for Week 1, assuming he's active.
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Warren, Tucker Kraft, George Kittle, Harold Fannin Jr., Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, Dalton Kincaid, Dallas Goedert. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Tyler Warren, Tucker Kraft, George Kittle, Harold Fannin Jr., Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, Dalton Kincaid, Dallas Goedert:
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