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2026 Tight End Premium Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: September Updates

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Tyler Warren - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Rookies

RotoBaller's updated top 400 tight end premium rankings for fantasy football. These 2026 TEP September rankings include the top 400 players at TE, WR, RB, and QB.

In This Article hide
2026 TE-Premium Fantasy Football Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Tight End News
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! Fantasy football season is in full swing, and it's time to update our rankings heading into the final draft weekend. Below, you will see our updated top 400 rankings for tight-end premium formats.

Our TEP 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. Below, see where key tight ends like Tyler Warren, Trey McBride, Tucker Kraft, Harold Fannin Jr., Brock Bowers, and more stand among the top 400 players.

In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

2026 TE-Premium Fantasy Football Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 4 Puka Nacua WR
1 5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 6 Brock Bowers TE
2 7 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 8 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 9 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 10 James Cook III RB
2 11 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 12 Derrick Henry RB
2 13 Saquon Barkley RB
2 14 Kenneth Walker III RB
2 15 Trey McBride TE
2 16 Justin Jefferson WR
3 17 Chase Brown RB
3 18 Omarion Hampton RB
3 19 De'Von Achane RB
3 20 Drake London WR
3 21 George Pickens WR
3 22 A.J. Brown WR
3 23 Nico Collins WR
3 24 Chris Olave WR
4 25 Javonte Williams RB
4 26 Kyren Williams RB
4 27 Ashton Jeanty RB
4 28 Colston Loveland TE
4 29 Malik Nabers WR
4 30 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 31 DeVonta Smith WR
4 32 Zay Flowers WR
4 33 D'Andre Swift RB
4 34 Breece Hall RB
4 35 Ladd McConkey WR
4 36 Tee Higgins WR
5 37 Jeremiyah Love RB
5 38 Josh Allen QB
5 39 Rashee Rice WR
5 40 Garrett Wilson WR
5 41 Bucky Irving RB
5 42 Davante Adams WR
5 43 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 44 Luther Burden III WR
5 45 Jameson Williams WR
5 46 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 47 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 48 Terry McLaurin WR
5 49 DJ Moore WR
5 50 Tyler Warren TE
5 51 David Montgomery RB
5 52 Lamar Jackson QB
5 53 Cam Skattebo RB
6 54 Parker Washington WR
6 55 Mike Evans WR
6 56 Jadarian Price RB
6 57 Christian Watson WR
6 58 Jalen Hurts QB
6 59 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
6 60 Sam LaPorta TE
6 61 Quinshon Judkins RB
6 62 Jayden Daniels QB
6 63 Bhayshul Tuten RB
7 64 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 65 Rico Dowdle RB
7 66 Rome Odunze WR
7 67 Joe Burrow QB
7 68 Tucker Kraft TE
7 69 Drake Maye QB
7 70 Jaylen Warren RB
7 71 MarShawn Lloyd RB
7 72 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
7 73 TreVeyon Henderson RB
7 74 Justin Herbert QB
7 75 Caleb Williams QB
7 76 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 77 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
7 78 Dak Prescott QB
7 79 Jayden Reed WR
7 80 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 81 Tony Pollard RB
7 82 Dalton Kincaid TE
7 83 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 84 Blake Corum RB
7 85 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
7 86 Jonathon Brooks RB
8 87 Jordan Addison WR
8 88 DK Metcalf WR
8 89 George Kittle TE
8 90 Quentin Johnston WR
8 91 Travis Kelce TE
8 92 Chuba Hubbard RB
8 93 Brock Purdy QB
8 94 Josh Downs WR
8 95 Carnell Tate WR
8 96 Courtland Sutton WR
8 97 Jordan Mason RB
8 98 Dallas Goedert TE
8 99 RJ Harvey RB
8 100 Mark Andrews TE
8 101 Matthew Stafford QB
8 102 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
9 103 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
9 104 Stefon Diggs WR
9 105 Patrick Mahomes II QB
9 106 Michael Wilson WR
9 107 Matthew Golden WR
9 108 Jaxson Dart QB
9 109 Jared Goff QB
9 110 Juwan Johnson TE
9 111 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 112 Baker Mayfield QB
9 113 Isaiah Likely TE
9 114 Jordan Love QB
9 115 Xavier Worthy WR
9 116 Bo Nix QB
9 117 Alec Pierce WR
9 118 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
9 119 KC Concepcion WR
9 120 Jake Ferguson TE
9 121 Makai Lemon WR
10 122 Kyler Murray QB
10 123 Romeo Doubs WR
10 124 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
10 125 Rachaad White RB
10 126 Josh Jacobs RB
10 127 Brenton Strange TE
10 128 Jalen Coker WR
10 129 Malik Willis QB
10 130 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
10 131 Jakobi Meyers WR
10 132 Kyle Monangai RB
10 133 Hunter Henry TE
10 134 Khalil Shakir WR
10 135 Daniel Jones QB
10 136 Tyler Shough QB
10 137 Rashid Shaheed WR
10 138 T.J. Hockenson TE
10 139 Tyjae Spears RB
10 140 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
10 141 Dalton Schultz TE
10 142 Tank Bigsby RB
11 143 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
11 144 Terrance Ferguson TE
11 145 Keaton Mitchell RB
11 146 Sam Darnold QB
11 147 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 148 Brandon Aubrey K
11 149 Jordyn Tyson WR
11 150 Woody Marks RB
11 151 Pat Freiermuth TE
11 152 Tyler Allgeier RB
11 153 Mike Washington Jr. RB
11 154 Denzel Boston WR
11 155 Cade Otton TE
11 156 C.J. Stroud QB
11 157 Tre Tucker WR
11 158 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 159 AJ Barner TE
11 160 Keenan Allen WR
11 161 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 162 Houston Texans DST
11 163 Charlie Kolar TE
11 164 Seattle Seahawks DST
11 165 Los Angeles Rams DST
11 166 Kayshon Boutte WR
11 167 Malik Davis RB
11 168 Ray Davis RB
12 169 Tre Harris WR
12 170 Emmett Johnson RB
12 171 Colby Parkinson TE
12 172 Jalen McMillan WR
12 173 Jonah Coleman RB
12 174 Jalen Nailor WR
12 175 Cam Ward QB
12 176 Bryce Young QB
12 177 Kenyon Sadiq TE
12 178 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
12 179 Cam Little K
12 180 Denver Broncos DST
12 181 Pat Bryant WR
12 182 Calvin Ridley WR
12 183 Greg Dulcich TE
12 184 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 185 Jason Myers K
12 186 Cameron Dicker K
12 187 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 188 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
12 189 Caleb Douglas WR
12 190 Devaughn Vele WR
12 191 Dylan Sampson RB
12 192 Mike Gesicki TE
12 193 Jauan Jennings WR
12 194 Oronde Gadsden II TE
12 195 Dontayvion Wicks WR
12 196 Rashod Bateman WR
12 197 Aaron Rodgers QB
12 198 Zach Charbonnet RB
12 199 Malachi Fields WR
12 200 Jerry Jeudy WR
13 201 Samaje Perine RB
13 202 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
13 203 Los Angeles Chargers DST
13 204 Jaylin Noel WR
13 205 Gunnar Helm TE
13 206 Justice Hill RB
13 207 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
13 208 Michael Mayer TE
13 209 Chris Brooks RB
13 210 Jacoby Brissett QB
13 211 Minnesota Vikings DST
13 212 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
13 213 Baltimore Ravens DST
13 214 Najee Harris RB
13 215 Seth McGowan RB
13 216 Germie Bernard WR
13 217 Darren Waller TE
13 218 Zachariah Branch WR
13 219 Kaelon Black RB
13 220 David Njoku TE
13 221 Braelon Allen RB
13 222 Jake Bates K
13 223 Cyrus Allen WR
13 224 Ted Hurst WR
13 225 Evan Engram TE
13 226 Chris Bell WR
13 227 Kimani Vidal RB
14 228 Alvin Kamara RB
14 229 Dawson Knox TE
14 230 Jaylen Wright RB
14 231 Kaleb Johnson RB
14 232 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
14 233 Sean Tucker RB
14 234 Jordan James RB
14 235 Darnell Washington TE
14 236 Cooper Kupp WR
14 237 Travis Hunter WR
14 238 Kaytron Allen RB
14 239 Malik Washington WR
14 240 Noah Gray TE
14 241 Jahan Dotson WR
14 242 Tyquan Thornton WR
14 243 Fernando Mendoza QB
14 244 Geno Smith QB
14 245 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 246 Eddy Pineiro K
14 247 Cole Kmet TE
14 248 Mack Hollins WR
14 249 Demond Claiborne RB
14 250 Emanuel Wilson RB
14 251 Chimere Dike WR
14 252 Tua Tagovailoa QB
14 253 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 254 Jonnu Smith TE
14 255 George Holani RB
14 256 Philadelphia Eagles DST
14 257 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 258 DeMario Douglas WR
15 259 Tyler Loop K
15 260 Theo Johnson TE
15 261 Darius Slayton WR
15 262 Evan McPherson K
15 263 Joshua Palmer WR
15 264 Xavier Hutchinson WR
15 265 Daniel Bellinger TE
15 266 Antonio Williams WR
15 267 Isiah Pacheco RB
15 268 Troy Franklin WR
15 269 Cedric Tillman WR
15 270 Kalif Raymond WR
15 271 Chris Boswell K
15 272 Xavier Legette WR
15 273 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
15 274 New England Patriots DST
15 275 Bryce Lance WR
15 276 Will Reichard K
15 277 Chicago Bears DST
15 278 Treylon Burks WR
15 279 Harrison Butker K
15 280 Harrison Mevis K
15 281 Darnell Mooney WR
15 282 Michael Penix Jr. QB
15 283 Chase McLaughlin K
15 284 KaVontae Turpin WR
15 285 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 286 Spencer Shrader K
15 287 Trey Smack K
15 288 Demarcus Robinson WR
15 289 Kirk Cousins QB
15 290 Isaiah Davis RB
15 291 Jahdae Walker WR
15 292 Tez Johnson WR
15 293 Deshaun Watson QB
15 294 Dallas Cowboys DST
15 295 Marquise Brown WR
15 296 Shedeur Sanders QB
15 297 Kansas City Chiefs DST
15 298 New York Giants DST
15 299 Cairo Santos K
15 300 Buffalo Bills DST
16 301 San Francisco 49ers DST
16 302 Ty Johnson RB
16 303 Kareem Hunt RB
16 304 Jalen Tolbert WR
16 305 Jack Bech WR
16 306 Devin Singletary RB
16 307 Elijah Sarratt WR
16 308 Skyler Bell WR
16 309 Noah Fant TE
16 310 Keon Coleman WR
16 311 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
16 312 Jake Tonges TE
16 313 Eli Raridon TE
16 314 Elijah Arroyo TE
16 315 Brashard Smith RB
16 316 Trevor Etienne RB
16 317 Erick All Jr. TE
16 318 Wil Lutz K
16 319 Kyle Williams WR
16 320 Zavion Thomas WR
16 321 Kendre Miller RB
16 322 Tyler Bass K
16 323 Mason Taylor TE
16 324 Marlin Klein TE
16 325 James Conner RB
16 326 Tutu Atwell WR
16 327 Kyle Juszczyk RB
16 328 Darius Cooper WR
16 329 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
16 330 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
16 331 Jordan Whittington WR
16 332 Ollie Gordon II RB
16 333 Daniel Carlson K
16 334 Audric Estime RB
16 335 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
16 336 Tennessee Titans DST
16 337 Christian Kirk WR
16 338 Tank Dell WR
16 339 Oscar Delp TE
16 340 Jake Elliott K
16 341 Will Shipley RB
16 342 Austin Hooper TE
16 343 Konata Mumpfield WR
16 344 Luke Schoonmaker TE
16 345 Andy Borregales K
16 346 Matthew Hibner TE
16 347 Green Bay Packers DST
16 348 Jaylin Lane WR
16 349 J.J. McCarthy QB
16 350 Nate Boerkircher TE
17 351 DJ Giddens RB
17 352 Elijah Higgins TE
17 353 Cade Stover TE
17 354 Barion Brown WR
17 355 Indianapolis Colts DST
17 356 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
17 357 Detroit Lions DST
17 358 Cleveland Browns DST
17 359 Jacob Saylors RB
17 360 Brenen Thompson WR
17 361 Nick Folk K
17 362 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
17 363 Brandon Aiyuk WR
17 364 Haynes King QB
17 365 Tyler Higbee TE
17 366 Matt Gay K
17 367 Dyami Brown WR
17 368 Jacob Cowing WR
17 369 Atlanta Falcons DST
17 370 New York Jets DST
17 371 John Bates TE
17 372 Adam Trautman TE
17 373 Tommy Tremble TE
17 374 Dylan Laube RB
17 375 Las Vegas Raiders DST
17 376 Max Klare TE
17 377 Eli Stowers TE
17 378 Jaydon Blue RB
17 379 Joey Slye K
17 380 Chad Ryland K
17 381 Ryan Fitzgerald K
17 382 Tyler Conklin TE
17 383 Ashton Dulin WR
17 384 Riley Patterson K
17 385 New Orleans Saints DST
17 386 Ty Simpson QB
17 387 Tanner Hudson TE
17 388 Josh Oliver TE
17 389 Carolina Panthers DST
17 390 Arizona Cardinals DST
17 391 Brock Wright TE
17 392 Miami Dolphins DST
17 393 Davis Allen TE
17 394 Tory Horton WR
17 395 Adam Randall RB
17 396 Eli Heidenreich WR
17 397 Emari Demercado RB
17 398 Luke Farrell TE
17 399 Cincinnati Bengals DST
17 400 Washington Commanders DST

 

2026 Fantasy Football Tight End News

Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (soreness) was seen working off to the side with the trainer during Monday's practice. According to Benjamin Royer, the Rams are taking the cautious approach with Ferguson right now.

There are still 10 days before the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. It doesn't sound like the Rams are going to push anything and give Ferguson a lighter workload for a few days. Fantasy managers don't need to be too concerned at the moment. Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, and Max Klare would see larger roles if Ferguson is to miss any time.

Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid has been amid a ton of training camp buzz throughout the offseason and appears set for a big role in this offense. In 12 games, Kincaid hauled in 39 of 49 targets for 571 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 8.8 half-PPR fantasy points per game last season. The upside is there, but some big factors that appear to be emerging heading into 2026 are holding back his fantasy value.

Kincaid has missed nine games over the last two seasons due to hamstring and knee injuries, but has looked healthy throughout camp. Snaps will be the major question, and with head coach Joe Brady in full control of the offense, Kincaid's snap count will be known in Week 1. Kincaid isn't a strong start at tight end for Week 1 against the Houston Texans, but is a high-upside option assuming he stays healthy and plays more snaps in 2026.

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is primed for another high-volume season in 2026. With the departure of star wide receiver A.J. Brown, the entire Eagles' receiving core is set for a larger target share in 2026. Goedert hauled in 60 of 82 targets for 591 yards and 11 touchdowns last season with Brown in the mix. He scored 10 of the 11 touchdowns in the red zone, including eight within the six-yard line.

The Eagles also have the easiest strength of schedule for tight ends next season, including a Week 1 matchup against the Washington Commanders, who allowed the fourth-most half-PPR fantasy points to tight ends last season. While he has flown under the radar for most of the fantasy draft process, Goedert should continue to produce low-end TE1 production in 2026.

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (Achilles) is traveling to Australia and is trending toward playing in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, according to Ian Rapoport. The 49ers are traveling to Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday, more than a week before Week 1. Kittle tore his Achilles during their Wild Card victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, but with the star tight end "absolutely crushing" his recovery goals, it seems optimistic that he will be active next Thursday night.

The 10th-year tight end has averaged double-digit fantasy points in every year except his rookie year and had 57 receptions for 628 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games in 2025. While a limited workload is very possible for Kittle, especially only eight months post-surgery, he should be in fantasy lineups for Week 1, assuming he's active.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Warren, Tucker Kraft, George Kittle, Harold Fannin Jr., Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, Dalton Kincaid, Dallas Goedert. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Tyler Warren, Tucker Kraft, George Kittle, Harold Fannin Jr., Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, Dalton Kincaid, Dallas Goedert:

Tyler Warren
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Jayden Daniels
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Bhayshul Tuten
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Quinshon Judkins
Tyler Warren
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Rhamondre Stevenson
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Rome Odunze
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Jalen Hurts
Tyler Warren
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Joe Burrow
Tyler Warren
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Christian Watson
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Jaylen Warren
Tyler Warren
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Jadarian Price
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Drake Maye
Tyler Warren
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Cam Skattebo
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Sam Laporta
Tyler Warren
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David Montgomery
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Rico Dowdle
Tyler Warren
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Mike Evans
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TreVeyon Henderson
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Lamar Jackson
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Justin Herbert
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Parker Washington
Tyler Warren
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Caleb Williams
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DJ Moore
Tyler Warren
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Trevor Lawrence
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Terry Mclaurin
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Tucker Kraft
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Tetairoa McMillan
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Jayden Reed
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Emeka Egbuka
Tyler Warren
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MarShawn Lloyd
Tyler Warren
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Jameson Williams
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Dak Prescott
Tyler Warren
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Bucky Irving
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Tyler Warren
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Luther Burden III
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Colston Loveland
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Tony Pollard
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Jaylen Waddle
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DK Metcalf
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Davante Adams
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J.K. Dobbins
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Josh Allen
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Jordan Addison
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Garrett Wilson
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Jonathon Brooks
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Rashee Rice
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Jeremiyah Love
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Isaiah Likely
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Hunter Henry
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T.J. Hockenson
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Dalton Schultz
Tyler Warren
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Tyler Warren
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Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Warren
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Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Warren
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AJ Barner
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Charlie Kolar
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Colby Parkinson
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Kenyon Sadiq
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Greg Dulcich
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Mike Gesicki
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Oronde Gadsden II
Tyler Warren
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Gunnar Helm
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Michael Mayer
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Darren Waller
Tucker Kraft
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Trevor Lawrence
Tucker Kraft
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Jayden Reed
Tucker Kraft
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Caleb Williams
Tucker Kraft
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MarShawn Lloyd
Tucker Kraft
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Justin Herbert
Tucker Kraft
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Dak Prescott
Tucker Kraft
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TreVeyon Henderson
Tucker Kraft
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Tucker Kraft
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Rico Dowdle
Tucker Kraft
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Tucker Kraft
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Sam Laporta
Tucker Kraft
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Tony Pollard
Tucker Kraft
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Drake Maye
Tucker Kraft
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DK Metcalf
Tucker Kraft
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Jaylen Warren
Tucker Kraft
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J.K. Dobbins
Tucker Kraft
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Joe Burrow
Tucker Kraft
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Jordan Addison
Tucker Kraft
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Rome Odunze
Tucker Kraft
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Jonathon Brooks
Tucker Kraft
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Quinshon Judkins
Tucker Kraft
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Quentin Johnston
Tucker Kraft
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tucker Kraft
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Josh Downs
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Tyler Warren
Tucker Kraft
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Bhayshul Tuten
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Courtland Sutton
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Jalen Hurts
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Jadarian Price
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Matthew Stafford
Tucker Kraft
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David Montgomery
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Stefon Diggs
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Mike Evans
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RJ Harvey
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Lamar Jackson
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Tucker Kraft
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Patrick Mahomes II
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Tetairoa McMillan
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Tucker Kraft
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Tucker Kraft
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Tucker Kraft
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Tucker Kraft
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Michael Mayer
George Kittle
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George Kittle
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George Kittle
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De'Zhaun Stribling
George Kittle
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KC Concepcion
George Kittle
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Kyler Murray
George Kittle
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Bo Nix
George Kittle
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George Kittle
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
George Kittle
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
George Kittle
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Xavier Worthy
George Kittle
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Rachaad White
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Jordan Love
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Wan'dale Robinson
George Kittle
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Harold Fannin Jr.
George Kittle
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Travis Kelce
George Kittle
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Baker Mayfield
George Kittle
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Jakobi Meyers
George Kittle
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Jared Goff
George Kittle
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Josh Jacobs
George Kittle
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
George Kittle
vs
Jalen Coker
George Kittle
vs
Jaxson Dart
George Kittle
vs
Malik Willis
George Kittle
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
George Kittle
vs
Dallas Goedert
George Kittle
vs
Matthew Golden
George Kittle
vs
Mark Andrews
George Kittle
vs
Michael Wilson
George Kittle
vs
Khalil Shakir
George Kittle
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
George Kittle
vs
Juwan Johnson
George Kittle
vs
RJ Harvey
George Kittle
vs
Kyle Monangai
George Kittle
vs
Stefon Diggs
George Kittle
vs
Daniel Jones
George Kittle
vs
Matthew Stafford
George Kittle
vs
Rashid Shaheed
George Kittle
vs
Jordan Mason
George Kittle
vs
Tyjae Spears
George Kittle
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
George Kittle
vs
Tyler Shough
George Kittle
vs
Chuba Hubbard
George Kittle
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
George Kittle
vs
Carnell Tate
George Kittle
vs
Keaton Mitchell
George Kittle
vs
Courtland Sutton
George Kittle
vs
Isaiah Likely
George Kittle
vs
Brock Purdy
George Kittle
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
George Kittle
vs
Blake Corum
George Kittle
vs
Jake Ferguson
George Kittle
vs
Josh Downs
George Kittle
vs
Tank Bigsby
George Kittle
vs
Quentin Johnston
George Kittle
vs
Sam Darnold
George Kittle
vs
Jonathon Brooks
George Kittle
vs
Colston Loveland
George Kittle
vs
Sam Laporta
George Kittle
vs
Brenton Strange
George Kittle
vs
Hunter Henry
George Kittle
vs
T.J. Hockenson
George Kittle
vs
Dalton Schultz
George Kittle
vs
Terrance Ferguson
George Kittle
vs
Chig Okonkwo
George Kittle
vs
Pat Freiermuth
George Kittle
vs
Cade Otton
George Kittle
vs
AJ Barner
George Kittle
vs
Charlie Kolar
George Kittle
vs
Colby Parkinson
George Kittle
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
George Kittle
vs
Greg Dulcich
George Kittle
vs
Mike Gesicki
George Kittle
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
George Kittle
vs
Gunnar Helm
George Kittle
vs
Michael Mayer
George Kittle
vs
Darren Waller
George Kittle
vs
David Njoku
George Kittle
vs
Evan Engram
George Kittle
vs
Dawson Knox
George Kittle
vs
Darnell Washington
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Baker Mayfield
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jordan Love
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jared Goff
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jaxson Dart
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Bo Nix
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Alec Pierce
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Matthew Stafford
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyler Murray
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brock Purdy
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Josh Jacobs
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Malik Willis
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Daniel Jones
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dak Prescott
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Charlie Kolar
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Darren Waller
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
David Njoku
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Evan Engram
Brock Bowers
vs
George Pickens
Brock Bowers
vs
Nico Collins
Brock Bowers
vs
Omarion Hampton
Brock Bowers
vs
Chris Olave
Brock Bowers
vs
Chase Brown
Brock Bowers
vs
A.J. Brown
Brock Bowers
vs
Derrick Henry
Brock Bowers
vs
Malik Nabers
Brock Bowers
vs
Drake London
Brock Bowers
vs
Javonte Williams
Brock Bowers
vs
De'Von Achane
Brock Bowers
vs
Trey McBride
Brock Bowers
vs
Saquon Barkley
Brock Bowers
vs
Kyren Williams
Brock Bowers
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Brock Bowers
vs
Zay Flowers
Brock Bowers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Brock Bowers
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Brock Bowers
vs
James Cook III
Brock Bowers
vs
Devonta Smith
Brock Bowers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Brock Bowers
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Brock Bowers
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Brock Bowers
vs
Ladd McConkey
Brock Bowers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Brock Bowers
vs
Breece Hall
Brock Bowers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Brock Bowers
vs
Tee Higgins
Brock Bowers
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Brock Bowers
vs
D'Andre Swift
Brock Bowers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Brock Bowers
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Brock Bowers
vs
Puka Nacua
Brock Bowers
vs
Rashee Rice
Brock Bowers
vs
Bijan Robinson
Brock Bowers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Brock Bowers
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Brock Bowers
vs
Josh Allen
Brock Bowers
vs
Davante Adams
Brock Bowers
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Brock Bowers
vs
Colston Loveland
Brock Bowers
vs
Luther Burden III
Brock Bowers
vs
Bucky Irving
Brock Bowers
vs
Jameson Williams
Brock Bowers
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Brock Bowers
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Brock Bowers
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Brock Bowers
vs
DJ Moore
Brock Bowers
vs
Parker Washington
Brock Bowers
vs
Lamar Jackson
Brock Bowers
vs
Mike Evans
Brock Bowers
vs
David Montgomery
Brock Bowers
vs
Cam Skattebo
Brock Bowers
vs
Jadarian Price
Brock Bowers
vs
Christian Watson
Brock Bowers
vs
Jalen Hurts
Brock Bowers
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Brock Bowers
vs
Sam Laporta
Brock Bowers
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Brock Bowers
vs
Travis Kelce
Brock Bowers
vs
Mark Andrews
Brock Bowers
vs
Juwan Johnson
Brock Bowers
vs
Isaiah Likely
Brock Bowers
vs
Jake Ferguson
Brock Bowers
vs
Brenton Strange
Brock Bowers
vs
Hunter Henry
Brock Bowers
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Brock Bowers
vs
Dalton Schultz
Brock Bowers
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Brock Bowers
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Brock Bowers
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Brock Bowers
vs
Cade Otton
Brock Bowers
vs
AJ Barner
Brock Bowers
vs
Charlie Kolar
Brock Bowers
vs
Colby Parkinson
Brock Bowers
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Brock Bowers
vs
Greg Dulcich
Brock Bowers
vs
Mike Gesicki
Brock Bowers
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Brock Bowers
vs
Gunnar Helm
Brock Bowers
vs
Michael Mayer
Trey McBride
vs
Javonte Williams
Trey McBride
vs
Kyren Williams
Trey McBride
vs
Malik Nabers
Trey McBride
vs
Zay Flowers
Trey McBride
vs
A.J. Brown
Trey McBride
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Trey McBride
vs
Chris Olave
Trey McBride
vs
Devonta Smith
Trey McBride
vs
Nico Collins
Trey McBride
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Trey McBride
vs
Brock Bowers
Trey McBride
vs
Ladd McConkey
Trey McBride
vs
George Pickens
Trey McBride
vs
Breece Hall
Trey McBride
vs
Omarion Hampton
Trey McBride
vs
Tee Higgins
Trey McBride
vs
Chase Brown
Trey McBride
vs
D'Andre Swift
Trey McBride
vs
Derrick Henry
Trey McBride
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Trey McBride
vs
Drake London
Trey McBride
vs
Rashee Rice
Trey McBride
vs
De'Von Achane
Trey McBride
vs
Garrett Wilson
Trey McBride
vs
Saquon Barkley
Trey McBride
vs
Josh Allen
Trey McBride
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Trey McBride
vs
Davante Adams
Trey McBride
vs
Justin Jefferson
Trey McBride
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Trey McBride
vs
James Cook III
Trey McBride
vs
Colston Loveland
Trey McBride
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Trey McBride
vs
Luther Burden III
Trey McBride
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Trey McBride
vs
Bucky Irving
Trey McBride
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Trey McBride
vs
Jameson Williams
Trey McBride
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Trey McBride
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Trey McBride
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Trey McBride
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Trey McBride
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Trey McBride
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Trey McBride
vs
Puka Nacua
Trey McBride
vs
DJ Moore
Trey McBride
vs
Bijan Robinson
Trey McBride
vs
Parker Washington
Trey McBride
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Trey McBride
vs
Lamar Jackson
Trey McBride
vs
Mike Evans
Trey McBride
vs
David Montgomery
Trey McBride
vs
Cam Skattebo
Trey McBride
vs
Jadarian Price
Trey McBride
vs
Christian Watson
Trey McBride
vs
Jalen Hurts
Trey McBride
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Trey McBride
vs
Sam Laporta
Trey McBride
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Trey McBride
vs
Travis Kelce
Trey McBride
vs
Mark Andrews
Trey McBride
vs
Juwan Johnson
Trey McBride
vs
Isaiah Likely
Trey McBride
vs
Jake Ferguson
Trey McBride
vs
Brenton Strange
Trey McBride
vs
Hunter Henry
Trey McBride
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Trey McBride
vs
Dalton Schultz
Trey McBride
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Trey McBride
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Trey McBride
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Trey McBride
vs
Cade Otton
Trey McBride
vs
AJ Barner
Trey McBride
vs
Charlie Kolar
Trey McBride
vs
Colby Parkinson
Trey McBride
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Trey McBride
vs
Greg Dulcich
Trey McBride
vs
Mike Gesicki
Trey McBride
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Trey McBride
vs
Gunnar Helm
Trey McBride
vs
Michael Mayer
Dalton Kincaid
vs
KC Concepcion
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Alec Pierce
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Bo Nix
Dalton Kincaid
vs
George Kittle
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Makai Lemon
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dalton Kincaid
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jordan Love
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kyler Murray
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Baker Mayfield
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jared Goff
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Rachaad White
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jaxson Dart
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Travis Kelce
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Matthew Golden
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Josh Jacobs
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Michael Wilson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jalen Coker
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Malik Willis
Dalton Kincaid
vs
RJ Harvey
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dallas Goedert
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Stefon Diggs
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mark Andrews
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Matthew Stafford
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jordan Mason
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kyle Monangai
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Daniel Jones
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Carnell Tate
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Courtland Sutton
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brock Purdy
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tyler Shough
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Blake Corum
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Josh Downs
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Quentin Johnston
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jordan Addison
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Colston Loveland
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Sam Laporta
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brenton Strange
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Hunter Henry
Dalton Kincaid
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Cade Otton
Dalton Kincaid
vs
AJ Barner
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Charlie Kolar
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Gunnar Helm
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Michael Mayer
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Darren Waller
Dalton Kincaid
vs
David Njoku
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Evan Engram
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dawson Knox
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Darnell Washington
Dallas Goedert
vs
Malik Willis
Dallas Goedert
vs
Mark Andrews
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jalen Coker
Dallas Goedert
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dallas Goedert
vs
Josh Jacobs
Dallas Goedert
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kyle Monangai
Dallas Goedert
vs
Travis Kelce
Dallas Goedert
vs
Daniel Jones
Dallas Goedert
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Dallas Goedert
vs
Rachaad White
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dallas Goedert
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tyler Shough
Dallas Goedert
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dallas Goedert
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kyler Murray
Dallas Goedert
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Dallas Goedert
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Dallas Goedert
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dallas Goedert
vs
Makai Lemon
Dallas Goedert
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
George Kittle
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Alec Pierce
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tank Bigsby
Dallas Goedert
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Dallas Goedert
vs
Sam Darnold
Dallas Goedert
vs
KC Concepcion
Dallas Goedert
vs
Woody Marks
Dallas Goedert
vs
Bo Nix
Dallas Goedert
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dallas Goedert
vs
Brenton Strange
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jordan Love
Dallas Goedert
vs
Denzel Boston
Dallas Goedert
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dallas Goedert
vs
Baker Mayfield
Dallas Goedert
vs
C.J. Stroud
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jared Goff
Dallas Goedert
vs
Tre Tucker
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Dallas Goedert
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jaxson Dart
Dallas Goedert
vs
Hunter Henry
Dallas Goedert
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Dallas Goedert
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Matthew Golden
Dallas Goedert
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dallas Goedert
vs
Michael Wilson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Keenan Allen
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Dallas Goedert
vs
Colston Loveland
Dallas Goedert
vs
Sam Laporta
Dallas Goedert
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dallas Goedert
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dallas Goedert
vs
Cade Otton
Dallas Goedert
vs
AJ Barner
Dallas Goedert
vs
Charlie Kolar
Dallas Goedert
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dallas Goedert
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dallas Goedert
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dallas Goedert
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dallas Goedert
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Dallas Goedert
vs
Gunnar Helm
Dallas Goedert
vs
Michael Mayer
Dallas Goedert
vs
Darren Waller
Dallas Goedert
vs
David Njoku
Dallas Goedert
vs
Evan Engram
Dallas Goedert
vs
Dawson Knox
Dallas Goedert
vs
Darnell Washington
Dallas Goedert
vs
Noah Gray
Dallas Goedert
vs
Cole Kmet
Dallas Goedert
vs
Jonnu Smith
Dallas Goedert
vs
Theo Johnson

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CFB

Wyatt Young Listed as Co-Starter for Week 1
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out a Career-High 13 in Win Over Toronto
James Wood

Likely to Return to Nationals Lineup on Wednesday
Nick Richards

Enters Camp in Prove-It Mode
NBA

Thanasis Antetokounmpo Leaves NBA for Aris BC
Saint Thomas

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

Jameer Nelson Jr. Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

Tacko Fall Joins 76ers on Exhibit 10 Deal
CFB

CFP Leaders Considering Disqualifying Teams with Former NFL Players
CFB

CJ Carr a Decent Fantasy Option for Week 1
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders are Counting on Mike Washington Jr. to Win Games
CFB

Ryan Coleman-Williams Could See Limited Usage in Poor Matchup
CFB

Aneyas Williams Atop Depth Chart
Malik Nabers

was Involved in Most of Tuesday's Practice
CFB

Jadan Baugh is a Priority Start in Week 1
CFB

Dante Moore has a Modest Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Julian Sayin Set for Big Week?
Ashton Jeanty

is in "Good Spot" with Ankle Injury
CFB

Devin McCuin Draws Praise
CFB

Tait Reynolds Likely to Play in Week 1
Brian Robinson

to See Goal-Line Work in Atlanta?
Riley Greene

Reinstated and Starting Against Twins
Christian McCaffrey

"Looks Ready for Week 1"
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
Puka Nacua

Remains Under NFL Review Ahead of Week 1
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
Kyle Monangai

Week-to-Week With his Knee Injury
NFL

Tony Romo Issues Apology, Pleads No Contest to OWI
Ashton Jeanty

Working With Trainers on Tuesday
Keenan Allen

Will Play in Week 1
Ashton Jeanty

Remains Sidelined at Practice
Josh Jacobs

Packers Expect Josh Jacobs to Play This Season
Deni Avdija

Misses FIBA Qualifiers at Blazers' Request
Jalen McMillan

Emeka Egbuka Could Play in Week 1
Ziaire Williams

Gets Defense-First Role with Lakers
Charlotte Hornets

Josiah Allick Signs Exhibit-10 Deal with Charlotte
Zay Flowers

Good to Go for Week 1
Matthew Murrell

Signs with Jazz
Jeremiyah Love

Considered "50/50" to Play in Week 1
Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Chase Burns

Will Face Workload Limitations Down the Stretch
Aaron Judge

Could Return for Next Homestand
Malik Nabers

Non-Committal on Week 1 Status
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Monday With Back Tightness
Xavier Edwards

Lands on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Willson Contreras

Red Sox Place Willson Contreras on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Ketel Marte

Coming Off Injured List on Monday
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Seals Germany's Overtime Win Over Poland
Pelle Larsson

Scores 23 Points in Sweden's Qualifying Loss
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Maxime Raynaud

Delivers 13 Points in France's Win Over Sweden
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Victor Wembanyama

Powers France Past Sweden
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Braden Smith

Targets Daily Progress with Pacers
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
Elly De La Cruz

Diagnosed With Left-Quad Tightness
Pete Alonso

is Okay After Leaving Game Early
Willson Contreras

Experiencing Hamstring Tightness
Jordan Hawkins

Could Fall Out of the Rotation
Jordan Poole

Could See Reduced Role
Lazaro Montes

Mariners to Promote Top Prospect Lazaro Montes
Will Smith

Expected to Return on Tuesday
Xavier Edwards

Exits Early on Sunday
Byron Buxton

Gets Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Song Yadong

Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Denise Gomes

Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Yan Xiaonan

Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
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