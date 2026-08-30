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Eric Cross' Top 125 Dynasty Prospect Rankings for Fantasy Baseball (August 2026)

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Josue De Paula - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Prospects, Draft Sleepers

Eric Cross' updated fantasy baseball prospect dynasty rankings -- his top 125 prospects for fantasy baseball from his August 2026 rankings update. Check out his dynasty prospect risers and fallers.

In This Article hide
Dynasty Fantasy Baseball Prospect Rankings (August)
Fantasy Baseball Prospect Rankings Notes
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Another month has flown by, and the finish line for the 2026 season is starting to appear over the horizon. There has been plenty of prospect movement this season, and the month of August was no different. My August Top 500 rankings had plenty of notable risers, several of which you'll see in my Top-125 below.

These MLB prospect rankings are geared toward standard 5x5 fantasy baseball leagues (AVG) and consider many factors, including performance to date, scouting grades, future projection, and video and data analysis. Or, as I like to call it ... "PPP," which stands for profile, performance, and projection.

While these dynasty fantasy baseball prospect rankings are more slanted toward long-term fantasy value, proximity and short-term value do play a part in where a prospect lands in my rankings. If you want to see the full top 500, then head on over to my Patreon!

Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Dynasty Fantasy Baseball Prospect Rankings (August)

Prospect notes and analysis can be found below the rankings table.

Prospect Eligibility: Less than 130 MLB AB or 50 IP (I'm ignoring service time)

Rankings Updated: August 2026

Rank Player Position Team Age ETA Entry Prev
1 Josue De Paula OF LAD 21.27 2027 2022 INTL 3
2 Jesus Made SS MIL 19.31 2027 2024 INTL 1
3 Kade Anderson P SEA 22.15 Debuted 2025 Draft 4
4 Leo De Vries SS ATH 19.88 2027 2024 INTL 2
5 Mike Sirota OF LAD 23.21 2027 2024 Draft 5
6 Walker Jenkins OF MIN 21.52 Debuted 2023 Draft 8
7 Theo Gillen OF TBR 20.96 2027 2024 Draft 10
8 Seth Hernandez P PIT 20.17 2028 2025 Draft 7
9 Max Clark OF DET 21.69 Debuted 2023 Draft 9
10 Franklin Arias SS BOS 20.78 2027 2023 INTL 15
11 Rainiel Rodriguez C STL 19.65 2028 2024 INTL 20
12 Sebastian Walcott SS TEX 20.46 2027 2023 INTL 18
13 Eli Willits SS WAS 18.72 2028 2025 Draft 6
14 Roch Cholowsky SS CHW 21.39 2027 2026 Draft 12
15 Ryan Sloan P SEA 20.58 2027 2024 Draft 21
16 Grady Emerson SS TBR 18.52 2029 2026 Draft 17
17 Eric Hartman OF ATL 20.20 2028 2024 Draft 13
18 Seaver King SS WAS 23.35 2026 2024 Draft 54
19 Zyhir Hope OF DET 21.61 2027 2023 Draft 14
20 Joshua Baez OF STL 23.17 Debuted 2021 Draft 19
21 Kaelen Culpepper SS MIN 23.67 Debuted 2024 Draft 23
22 Caleb Bonemer 3B/SS CHW 20.90 2027 2024 Draft 24
23 Angeibel Gomez OF KCR 17.71 2030 2026 INTL 59
24 Edward Florentino OF PIT 19.80 2027 2024 INTL 11
25 Emil Morales SS LAD 19.93 2027 2024 INTL 57
26 George Lombard Jr. SS NYY 21.24 Debuted 2023 Draft 40
27 Eduardo Quintero OF LAD 20.95 2027 2023 INTL 27
28 Josuar Gonzalez SS SFG 18.87 2028 2025 INTL 28
29 Jojo Parker SS TOR 20.06 2028 2025 Draft 29
30 Josiah Hartshorn OF/1B CHC 19.57 2029 2025 Draft 36
31 Francisco Renteria OF PHI 17.63 2030 2026 INTL 53
32 Anthony Eyanson P BAL 21.89 2027 2025 Draft 47
33 Alfredo Duno C CIN 20.64 2027 2023 INTL 33
34 Andrew Fischer 3B MIL 22.26 2027 2025 Draft 22
35 Luis Pena SS MIL 19.79 2027 2024 INTL 34
36 Ralphy Velazquez 1B CLE 21.25 2026 2023 Draft 43
37 Jacob Lombard SS MIA 18.92 2029 2026 Draft 35
38 Charles Davalan OF LAD 19.70 2027 2025 Draft 85
39 Kevin Alvarez OF HOU 18.62 2028 2025 INTL 90
40 Jhonny Level SS SFG 19.42 2028 2024 INTL 49
41 Kendry Chourio P KCR 18.91 2029 2025 INTL 41
42 Bryce Rainer SS DET 21.16 2027 2024 Draft 30
43 Felnin Celesten SS SEA 20.95 2027 2023 INTL 16
44 Devin Fitz-Gerald 2B/3B/SS WAS 21.03 2028 2024 Draft 31
45 Josue Briceno C/1B DET 21.93 2026 2022 INTL 45
46 Jonny Farmelo OF SEA 21.72 2027 2023 Draft 25
47 Bo Davidson OF SFG 24.15 2026 2023 UDFA 56
48 Michael Arroyo 2B SEA 21.82 2026 2022 INTL 62
49 Thomas White P MIA 21.92 2026 2023 Draft 32
50 Hector Rodriguez OF CIN 22.47 Debuted 2021 INTL 52
51 Lazaro Montes OF SEA 21.85 2026 2022 INTL 64
52 Aidan Miller SS PHI 22.22 2026 2023 Draft 42
53 Charlie Condon 1B COL 23.38 2026 2024 Draft 38
54 Christian Zazueta P LAD 21.89 2027 2022 INTL 50
55 Josh Adamczewski OF MIL 21.30 2026 2023 Draft 61
56 Steele Hall SS CIN 19.10 2028 2025 Draft 39
57 Chase Harlan 3B LAD 19.97 2028 2024 Draft 37
58 Luis Lara OF MIL 21.78 Debuted 2022 INTL 51
59 Ethan Holliday SS COL 19.51 2028 2025 Draft 63
60 Travis Sykora P WAS 22.34 2027 2023 Draft 65
61 Zac Veen OF COL 24.72 Debuted 2020 Draft 80
62 Jarlin Susana P WAS 22.44 2027 2022 INTL 68
63 Gage Wood P PHI 22.71 2027 2025 Draft 84
64 Ethan Salas C SDP 20.24 2027 2023 INTL 111
65 Joseph Dzierwa P BAL 22.36 2029 2025 Draft 131
66 Jackson Flora P SFG 21.26 2027 2026 Draft 58
67 Jefferson Rojas 3B/SS NYM 21.35 2026 2022 INTL 81
68 Robby Snelling P MIA 22.70 Debuted 2022 Draft 70
69 Sawyer Strosnider OF MIL 21.18 2028 2026 Draft 66
70 AJ Gracia OF ATL 21.84 2027 2026 Draft 73
71 Luis Hernandez SS SFG 17.71 2030 2026 INTL 44
72 Dax Kilby SS NYY 19.78 2028 2025 Draft 55
73 Aiva Arquette SS MIA 22.87 2027 2025 Draft 78
74 Tate Southisene 2B/SS ATL 19.90 2028 2025 Draft 86
75 Braylon Payne OF MIL 20.04 2027 2024 Draft 115
76 Emmanuel Rodriguez OF MIN 23.50 2026 2020 INTL 87
77 Enddy Azocar OF BAL 19.51 2028 2024 INTL 208
78 Xavier Neyens SS/3B HOU 19.83 2028 2025 Draft 88
79 Juneiker Caceres OF CLE 19.04 2028 2024 INTL 69
80 Hayden Alvarez OF LAA 19.45 2028 2024 INTL 96
81 Kayson Cunningham SS ARI 20.18 2028 2025 Draft 74
82 Nate George OF BAL 20.24 2027 2024 Draft 91
83 Roldy Brito 2B/OF COL 19.39 2028 2024 INTL 113
84 Justin Gonzales OF BOS 19.66 2027 2024 INTL 137
85 Ethan Conrad OF CHC 22.15 2027 2025 Draft 79
86 Drew Burress OF ATH 21.73 2027 2026 Draft 103
87 Cam Caminiti P ATL 20.06 2027 2024 Draft 94
88 Angel Genao SS CLE 22.28 Debuted 2021 INTL 120
89 Johnny King P TOR 20.09 2027 2024 Draft 76
90 Johenssy Colome SS ATH 17.87 2030 2026 INTL 105
91 Kyson Witherspoon P BAL 22.05 2027 2025 Draft 77
92 Eric Booth OF BAL 18.15 2028 2026 Draft 95
93 James Tibbs 1B/OF LAD 23.91 2026 2024 Draft 107
94 Cristian Arguelles OF COL 19.16 2029 2024 INTL 122
95 Ike Irish OF/1B BAL 22.76 2027 2025 Draft 60
96 Ramon Marquez P SFG 20.94 2028 2024 INTL 231
97 Alexander Frias OF STL 18.47 2029 2025 INTL 108
98 Vahn Lackey C MIN 21.15 2028 2026 Draft 89
99 Jesus Baez 2B/3B/SS STL 21.50 2027 2022 INTL 366
100 Cris Rodriguez OF DET 18.58 2029 2025 INTL 97
101 Justin Lebron SS CIN 21.82 2028 2026 Draft 124
102 Ace Reese 3B SEA 21.38 2028 2026 Draft 112
103 Wandy Asigen SS NYM 17.02 2030 2026 INTL 99
104 Demetrio Crisantes 2B/3B ARI 21.98 2027 2022 Draft 83
105 Franklin Primera C/1B BOS 19.20 2029 2025 INTL 255
106 Jamie Arnold P ATH 22.44 2026 2025 Draft 139
107 Cam Cannarella OF MIA 22.98 2027 2025 Draft 82
108 Murf Gray 3B PIT 22.67 2027 2025 Draft 75
109 Cooper Ingle C CLE 24.52 2026 2023 Draft 141
110 Tyler Bremner P LAA 22.36 2026 2025 Draft 93
111 Jonah Tong P NYM 23.20 Debuted 2022 Draft 106
112 Emanuel Luna OF STL 17.62 2030 2026 INTL 109
113 JD Dix 2B ARI 20.88 2028 2024 Draft 110
114 Dylan Dreiling OF TEX 23.37 2026 2024 Draft 296
115 Arjun Nimmala SS LAA 20.87 2027 2023 Draft 92
116 Jhostynxon Garcia OF PIT 23.72 Debuted 2019 INTL 100
117 Tommy Troy OF ARI 24.62 Debuted 2023 Draft 104
118 Sean Keys 1B/3B TOR 23.26 2027 2024 Draft 127
119 Jett Williams 3B/SS/OF MIL 22.82 2026 2022 Draft 72
120 Josiah Ragsdale OF STL 22.68 2027 2025 Draft 286
121 Wei-En Lin P ATH 20.82 2027 2024 INTL 119
122 Liam Doyle P STL 22.24 2027 2025 Draft 145
123 Blake Burke 1B MIL 23.22 2026 2024 Draft 152
124 Luke Adams 1B/3B MIL 22.35 2027 2022 Draft 102
125 Caden Hunter P BAL 22.86 2027 2025 Draft NR

 

Fantasy Baseball Prospect Rankings Notes

Kevin Alvarez, Houston Astros

If you follow me on Twitter/X, you might remember me making a post a few weeks ago listing a few names I believe could be elite/Top-10 prospects for fantasy within the next year. Kevin Alvarez was one of the names I mentioned in that post. In 94 Low-A games this season, Alvarez has slashed .268/.351/.443 with 26 doubles, 11 home runs, 17 steals, and a 116 wC+. Sure, those numbers aren't otherworldly, but that's not the reason why Alvarez is one of my biggest priority prospect targets right now.

When you pop the hood on Alvarez's profile, there's plenty to be excited about. As just an 18-year-old playing full-season affiliated ball in Low-A, Alvarez has displayed an intriguing blend of contact, approach, and power. There's easy plus raw power in his profile, with projection to add more in the coming years. On top of that, Alvarez has posted a 10.2% walk rate, 17.4% strikeout rate, 8.7% SwStr rate, and an 81% contact rate this season. He's also a solid runner as well.

These are the type of skills that I'm absolutely willing to invest heavily in, especially when it's such a projectable prospect with as much upside as Alvarez. I gave Alvarez a sizeable jump in my prospect rankings this month, and I don't anticipate this being the last time he rises in these rankings.

 

Franklin Primera, Boston Red Sox

Honestly, I don't believe the season Franklin Primera is having is being talked about enough. In 72 games between the Complex Level and Low-A, Primera has slashed .376/.508/.596 with 16 doubles, 12 home runs, and a 181 wRC+. For prospects with at least 300 plate appearances this season, Primera ranks 1st in AVG, 1st in OBP, 8th in SLG, 1st in OPS, and 1st in wRC+, most of which having a sizeable gap between Primera and the prospect in second place.

Not only is the slash line highly impressive, but Primera's metrics are as well. He's currently running an 82% contact rate with just a 7.5% SwStr rate this season. Oh yeah, and did I mention that he has walked considerably more than he's struck out? In 314 plate appearances, Primera has drawn a walk 14.6% of the time compared to just a 10.2% strikeout rate. Primera has also started tapping into his power more consistently this season.

If Primera continues to add more power while maintaining his elite blend of contact and approach, we could be looking at the next elite catching prospect in baseball. And given his strong defensive profile, I'm not worried about Primera moving out from behind the plate any time soon.

Jesus Baez, St. Louis Cardinals

There's another Baez in the St. Louis system wreaking havoc right now. In 101 games between High-A and Double-A, Jesús Baez has cranked a whopping 35 home runs with a .272/.316/.576 slash line. That's already an impressive power output, but it gets even more impressive when you see that he's his 21 of those home runs in just 47 Double-A games, while managing a .677 SLG and .375 ISO at the level.

Baez isn't just an all-or-nothing slugger either, as he's posted a solid 77% contact rate this season while keeping his strikeout rate in check at 16%. However, Baez is definitely on the aggressive side of the approach spectrum, walking just 5.8% of the time this season with a 55.5% swing rate in Double-A.

While the aggressiveness is a bit concerning, and Baez doesn't bring much speed to the table, his blend of contact, power, and performance this season warranted a spot inside my Top-100 overall this month.

 

Enddy Azocar, Baltimore Orioles

After generating some buzz with his performance in the Red Sox organization earlier this season, Enddy Azocar has carried that momentum over into the Baltimore system since being acquired as part of the return in the Adley Rutschman trade.

In 21 games since the trade, Azocar has racked up 12 extra-base hits, three home runs, and seven steals with a .353/.398/.588 slash line. And for the season, Azocar is now slashing .299/.352/.549 in 106 games with 34 doubles, eight triples, 21 home runs, and 18 steals. Only Zac Veen (65) and Hunter Fitz-Gerald (64) have more extra-base hits in the minor leagues than Azocar (63) does this season.

Azocar is a strong and athletic outfielder who is an above-average runner with above-average or better raw power as well. He's still a bit raw at the plate with his approach, but it's encouraging to see a higher 79% contact rate since the trade after running a 70% contact rate before the trade. If Azocar can continue making positive gains with his contact and approach, the skills are here to be a Top-25 overall fantasy prospect by early next season.

 

If you enjoyed these rankings and want to see the full Top 500 along with additional rankings, analysis, and more, check out Eric's Toolshed Fantasy Patreon.

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