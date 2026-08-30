August 30, 2026

Dan's top hitter streamers and starts as fantasy baseball waiver wire adds for Week 23 of 2026 (August 31 - September 6). He analyzes streamers with favorable matchups, schedules.

If you play in a H2H league, you might be heading into the first round of your playoffs this week, so it's time to get granular and see if we can find some sneaky pick-ups who can provide you with every advantage possible in your matchups!

My weekly hitters, streamers, and fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups column identifies hitters with favorable matchups who can be considered for waiver wire pickups or streamers ahead of Sunday night's waiver wire runs in leagues with weekly transactions. Because of format changes to Yahoo leagues this year, the players featured in this article are rostered in 30% or fewer Yahoo leagues.

You can also check out the rest of our fantasy baseball streamer content here at RotoBaller. Now, let's see which hitters we should consider grabbing off the wire as we roll into Week 23 of the fantasy baseball season!

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What Teams Offer the Most Streaming Value for Week 23?

We have 12 teams that play a full seven-game week!

Seven-Game Weeks: BAL, BOS, CHC, CHW, CLE, HOU, MIA, MIL, ATH, SEA, TBR, and TEX.

The Braves are the only team playing just five times this week.

Ballpark Upgrades:

BAL (three games at COL)

(three games at COL) CIN (all six games at home)

(all six games at home) COL (all six games at home)

(all six games at home) MIL (four games at CHC, three games at CIN)

(four games at CHC, three games at CIN) SDP (three games at CIN)

(three games at CIN) STL (three games at COL)

Week 23 Fantasy Baseball Hitter Streamers

I'll recommend only players who are rostered in 30 percent or fewer leagues, and all roster percentages are from Yahoo!

Dylan Crews, OF - WAS (29%)

Crews is hitting well enough that Washington has moved him up into the top third of the batting order in eight of his last nine starts. He's still slowly bringing that batting average up, and we know he has some pop in his bat. He'll face some good pitchers this week in Chris Sale and Blake Snell, but at least he's on the right side of his splits against lefties and also likely sees Eric Lauer next weekend.

Spencer Jones, OF - NYY (28%)

The Yankees are lined up to see only one lefty this week, and that's Robbie Ray next weekend. So expect to see Jones in the lineup every day until then. He didn't hit any home runs this week, but did add four runs and three RBI. He's simply too toolsy not to like a bit this week.

Jackson Holliday, 2B/SS - BAL (26%)

Speaking of toolsy, Holliday should continue to hit leadoff for the Orioles, who head to Coors to start the week. He hit just .193 the last two weeks, but has still been scoring runs (9) from that leadoff spot while swiping two more bases. There's potential here for sure.

Tommy Edman, 2B/3B/OF - LAD (23%)

The versatile Dodger utility man definitely deserves some consideration this week. He's hitting right in the middle of this lineup and has started eight straight games. Other than Cade Cavalli and Quinn Mathews, the opposing pitcher matchups look pretty soft, as Andre Pallante, Michael McGreevy, the two Washington lefties Andrew Alvarez and Will Dion are all pretty hittable.

Nick Sogard, 1B/2B/3B - BOS (22%)

So it appears Sogard is not just a flash in the pan, as he hit his third home run of the season yesterday, all of which have come in the last two weeks.

He's going to have some appeal if he keeps hitting in that leadoff slot for the Red Sox, and as a switch-hitter, we don't have to worry about days off when Boston faces a lefty either.

Walker Jenkins, OF - MIN (20%)

Jenkins finally got the call-up and has already picked up two hits and a stolen base in his first two games in the lineup.

Walker Jenkins records his first Major League hit! pic.twitter.com/qAandcFzjR — MLB (@MLB) August 29, 2026

He's a very good prospect who showed off a very respectable power/speed combo at Triple-A this year with 12 home runs and 17 stolen bases while hitting .308.

Javier Sanoja, 2B/3B/SS/OF - MIA (18%)

He was featured in this piece last week and is showing no signs of slowing down lately. He hit .304 again this week with three more steals. He's certainly worth a look with some incredibly valuable positional flexibility.

Tim Tawa, 1B/2B/OF - ARI (17%)

He started slowly this week, but Tawa has four hits, four runs scored, and three RBI across his last three games. He remains a solid option as a utility man and should be in the lineup daily for Arizona.

Bryce Eldridge, 1B - SFG (15%)

I feel pretty vindicated for keeping Eldridge in this article last week despite some folks on the internet trying to tell me that he's nothing special. He missed the first three games of the week due to a death in the family, but he was fantastic in four games against Arizona, collecting seven hits while driving in seven runs.

Bryce Eldridge collects 4 hits and 4 RBI as the @SFGiants win it on Jeff Kent’s number retirement night! pic.twitter.com/CmgJb4IYqw — MLB (@MLB) August 30, 2026

I'm a believer in his talent. He heads to Pittsburgh this week, where there's a short porch in right field, and then faces a pretty weak Mets rotation next weekend.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 1B/3B - BAL (14%)

You have to love CES's potential heading to Coors to start the week after picking up a hit in his last five straight. He's had a great week so far, scoring five runs and driving in another six from the middle of the Orioles lineup.

Kaelen Culpepper, SS - MIN (13%)

Congrats if you exercised some patience with the Minnesota rookie as he really took off this week. Culpepper slugged his second and third MLB home runs and is now hitting .313 through his first 18 games.

Kaelen Culpepper's first 16 MLB games: .345 AVG | 3 HR | 6 RBI

.383 OBP | .543 SLG | .926 OPS | 160 wRC+ Our #37 prospect is off to a BLAZING hot start 💥 pic.twitter.com/bEKrOWyjND — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) August 27, 2026

His arrow is clearly pointing up, and he should be in the lineup the rest of the way.

Mickey Gasper, C - BOS (12%)

The switch-hitting catcher has been on fire and getting some at-bats as a DH because of how hot his bat has been. Who knows if he can keep this up, but a lineup spot in the middle of this Boston lineup is a valuable spot to occupy, and catcher-eligible players with this type of power potential are hard to come by.

Connor Norby, 1B/2B/3B - COL

The former Baltimore and Miami prospect Norby has found new life in Colorado and has reportedly fixed some mechanical issues in his swing.

Connor Norby GRAND SLAM to blow this game open! He’s got a .957 OPS in his first 14 games with Colorado 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cBYl5NIvnX — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) August 27, 2026

He makes for an appealing target ahead of a six-game homestand, especially with eligibility at three positions.

Henry Bolte, OF - ATH (12%)

The field is still slow to embrace Bolte, who even after a fairly ho-hum week is still trending up in the second half.

If you need a guy with legit potential in runs, average, and steals, Bolte is a great pickup this week, even with the Athletics heading out on the road.

Pedro Ramirez, 2B/3B - CHC (6%)

The Chicago switch-hitter continues to add value despite hitting in the bottom third of the Cubs' lineup. He hit two home runs this week and drove in nine runs! I love him as a cheap pick-up with upside as the Cubbies play at home for four games and then face the weakest part of the Miami rotation (no Sandy Alcantara or Eury Perez).

Coby Mayo, 1B/3B - BAL (4%)

Is it finally time for a Mayo breakout? Don't look now, but the big third baseman is hitting .282 over the last two weeks with three home runs, seven RBI, and 11 runs scored. Now he'll face some sketchy pitching in Coors and then three straight lefties in Boston. He's one of the sneakiest adds out there!

Dylan Beavers, OF - BAL (3%)

One more Oriole - why not? I had Beavers in here last week as the last player mentioned, and he produced four funs and four RBI. He should see three righties in the Colorado series, so at least stream him for the start of the week!

Good luck this week, and choose those streaming options wisely! As always, thanks for making RotoBaller your choice for fantasy baseball content all season long!

LIKE ROTOBALLER? See RotoBaller at the top of Google CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX More Fantasy Baseball Analysis Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (8/24-8/30) Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (8/24-8/30) Waiver Wire Rankings: Hitters and Pitchers Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 23