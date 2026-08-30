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Waiver Wire Rankings - Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 23 (Hitters and Pitchers)

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Seaver King - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB Prospect Sleepers, Stashes, Waiver Wire

Updated fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 23 of the 2026 MLB season. These are free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings
Week 23 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Amazingly, the 2026 MLB season has a month left, as next week we enter September. There is still time to make a final push to lock up those fantasy baseball championships. At RotoBaller HQ, we are back with more waiver wire advice with our fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 23 (August 31 - September 6) of the 2026 MLB season. 

On Friday, Twins top outfield prospect Walker Jenkins made his MLB debut. He's now gone 2-for-6 with a double, an RBI, and a walk over two big league games. For injury notes, Yankees prospect George Lombard Jr. exited Saturday's game against Boston with a knee injury. According to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, Lombard's knee injury is a "day-to-day" situation. Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo was removed from the eighth inning of Saturday's contest vs. the Athletics with a right hand injury.

As always, we are here to help you prioritize which player to add using our waiver wire rankings article. This edition features players such as Walker Jenkins, Angel Genao, Griffin Conine, Cole Carrigg, Henry Bolte, George Klassen, Kodai Senga, Seaver King, and more, who are listed in our initial waiver wire rankings. Read more to see where these players rank in our waiver wire rankings for the week ahead.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

The roster percentage is from Yahoo! leagues.

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Kade Anderson SP 60 Add in All Leagues
2 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 68 Add in All Leagues
3 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 59 Add in All Leagues
4 Adley Rutschman C 66 Add in All Leagues
5 Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in All Leagues
6 Noah Cameron SP 69 Add in All Leagues
7 Kyle Leahy SP/RP 56 Add in All Leagues
8 Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in All Leagues
9 Chase DeLauter OF 68 Add in All Leagues
10 Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 63 Add in All Leagues
11 Lawrence Butler OF 57 Add in All Leagues
12 Walker Jenkins OF 19 Add in All Leagues
13 Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
14 Trent Grisham OF 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 Joshua Baez OF 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Jacob Lopez SP 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 Ian Seymour SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
18 Kaelen Culpepper SS 13 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
19 Alec Bohm 1B/3B 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
20 George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 8 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
22 Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
23 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
24 Jake Bennett SP 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
25 Ty France 1B 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
26 Clay Holmes SP 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
27 Mickey Moniak OF 32 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
28 Andrew Painter SP 27 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
29 Tyler Mahle SP 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
30 Max Clark OF 21 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
31 Jackson Jobe SP/RP 19 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
32 Alejandro Kirk C 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
33 Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
34 Walbert Urena SP 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 T.J. Rumfield 1B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Christian Scott SP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Mason Montgomery SP/RP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Spencer Jones OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Griffin Conine 1B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Zach Thornton SP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Cole Carrigg SS/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Josh Bell 1B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Ryan Jeffers C 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Peter Lambert SP 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Tristan Peters OF 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
51 Gleyber Torres 2B 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
52 Henry Bolte OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
53 Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
54 Joey Cantillo SP/RP 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
55 Grant Taylor SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
56 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
57 Ben Joyce RP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
58 Dominic Canzone OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
59 Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
60 Cam Smith OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
61 Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Kodai Senga SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Travis Bazzana 2B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 David Peterson SP/RP 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 George Klassen SP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
71 Jake Burger 1B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
72 Jared Jones SP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
73 Zac Veen OF 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
74 Jung Hoo Lee OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
75 Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
76 Jake Mangum OF 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
77 Luis Robert Jr. OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
78 Brandon Marsh OF 49 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
79 Samuel Basallo C/1B 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
80 Dylan Crews OF 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
81 Agustin Ramirez C 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
82 Jordan Romano RP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
83 Carter Jensen C 52 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
84 Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
85 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
86 Cole Young 2B 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
87 Nolan Arenado 3B 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
88 Brandyn Garcia RP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
89 Elvis Alvarado RP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
90 Abimelec Ortiz 1B/OF 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
91 JJ Bleday OF 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
92 Heliot Ramos OF 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
93 Bryce Eldridge 1B 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
94 Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
95 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
96 Francisco Alvarez C 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
97 Clayton Beeter RP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
98 Keider Montero SP/RP 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
99 Gage Jump SP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
100 Seaver King SS 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top names include Walker Jenkins, Jacob Lopez, Seaver King, Tristan Peters, and Kade Anderson. We recap why these players rostered under 70% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar:

Walker Jenkins, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins top outfield prospect Walker Jenkins made his major-league debut in the team's 7-4 loss on Friday night to the division-rival Chicago White Sox at Target Field and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout. The Twins are hoping that Jenkins, the No. 15 prospect in all of baseball, can give them the spark they need to sneak into a wild-card spot in the American League with veteran outfielder Byron Buxton (hip) potentially going back on the injured list for a third time this year.

The 21-year-old former fifth overall pick in 2023 will play regularly for the Twins down the stretch, even if Buxton can return, and his power/speed upside from the left side of the plate could be a difference-maker for fantasy managers chasing a championship. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder hit .308/.407/.532 with a .940 OPS, 12 home runs, 28 RBI, 17 stolen bases, and 51 runs scored in his 69 games played at Triple-A St. Paul before getting the call to the Show on Friday. The 21-year-old hit out of the nine-hole in his MLB debut, but he could quickly move up Minnesota's order if he continues to produce as he did on the farm. Jenkins is only rostered right now in 19% of Yahoo leagues, so he is widely available.

Jacob Lopez, Athletics

Athletics starting pitcher Jacob Lopez has been extremely sharp on the mound over the last month or so. Since July 10, Lopez has a 2.18 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and a 54:16 K:BB ratio across nine starts. During that span, Lopez has allowed two earned runs or fewer in every start. Lopez was strong during his last outing by allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits, three walks, and a HBP, while striking out six over five innings against the Orioles.

During that span, Lopez's ERA (6.83) and WHIP (1.79) have dropped significantly to a 4.82 ERA and 1.46 WHIP. The 28-year-old is only rostered in 35% of Yahoo Fantasy leagues and is a name to consider adding while he continues to pitch well.

 

Seaver King, Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals infield prospect Seaver King is putting together an excellent month of August at Triple-A Rochester with a .356 batting average, eight homers and 16 RBI. King's red-hot hitting month could force the hand of the Nationals, and he could be a priority pickup in fantasy leagues down the stretch this season. King is the No. 4 prospect in the Nationals system, and the 23-year-old has a 50-grade hit tool with a 70-grade run tool.

King brings a stolen base threat to the table and has combined for 14 stolen bases among the two minor league levels he has played at this season. He can bring that threat to the major leagues and give fantasy managers that extra category help with stolen bases being a possibility at the big leagues. King could be a difference maker late in the fantasy season.

 

Tristan Peters, Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox outfielder Tristan Peters is somehow rostered in only 31% of Yahoo leagues, despite homering in each of his last five games. During his five-game homer span, Peters has gone 10-for-18 (.556) with five home runs, two doubles, nine RBI, seven runs scored, and a stolen base. The Canadian outfielder is now slashing .282/.346/.475 on the season with an .821 OPS, 12 home runs, 52 RBI, 53 runs scored, and seven stolen bases in his 358 at-bats in his first year with the Pale Hose and his first full season in the majors.

He debuted in 2025 with the Tampa Bay Rays but played in just four games. Even if Peters regresses in the final month of the season (he is sporting a .255 expected batting average and .315 xwOBA), the left-handed slugger should no longer be ignored while he's white-hot at the plate for Chicago. Peters has hit .349 (22-for-63) with a 1.169 OPS, six homers, six doubles, 14 RBI, 13 runs scored, and two stolen bases in 23 games in August, but he's hitting .159 (7-for-44) with only one of his 12 homers on the year against southpaws.

Kade Anderson, Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners called up their top pitching prospect last weekend in left-hander Kade Anderson, and he nearly recorded a quality start in his major-league debut against the Chicago Cubs, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits (two homers) while walking two and striking out five in 5 2/3 innings pitched last Saturday. The 22-year-old southpaw, who is ranked as Seattle's top overall prospect at MLB Pipeline, threw four shutout innings last Saturday before allowing two solo home runs in the sixth frame.

MLB Pipeline also has Anderson ranked as the top left-handed pitching prospect in all of baseball after the former third overall pick from LSU went 10-1 with a 1.06 ERA, 0.64 WHIP, and 135:13 K:BB in 93 1/3 innings across 18 starts at Double-A Arkansas this year before getting the call to the Show. Anderson, who is already rostered in nearly 60% of Yahoo leagues, can absolutely be a difference-maker for fantasy pitching staffs in the final month of the regular season in September, and he will have a plus second matchup as a member of the M's this weekend in Toronto against the Blue Jays. Scoop him up now if you need starting pitching help.

 

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 68 Add in All Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 63 Add in All Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Alec Bohm 1B/3B 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ty France 1B 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
T.J. Rumfield 1B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Griffin Conine 1B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Josh Bell 1B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Burger 1B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Abimelec Ortiz 1B/OF 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Bryce Eldridge 1B 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 59 Add in All Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 8 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Gleyber Torres 2B 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Travis Bazzana 2B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Cole Young 2B 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 59 Add in All Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 63 Add in All Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Alec Bohm 1B/3B 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 8 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nolan Arenado 3B 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Kaelen Culpepper SS 13 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 8 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg SS/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Seaver King SS 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in All Leagues
Chase DeLauter OF 68 Add in All Leagues
Lawrence Butler OF 57 Add in All Leagues
Walker Jenkins OF 19 Add in All Leagues
Trent Grisham OF 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Joshua Baez OF 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mickey Moniak OF 32 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Max Clark OF 21 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Spencer Jones OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Griffin Conine 1B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg SS/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tristan Peters OF 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Henry Bolte OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dominic Canzone OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cam Smith OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zac Veen OF 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jung Hoo Lee OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Mangum OF 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Robert Jr. OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Marsh OF 49 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Dylan Crews OF 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Abimelec Ortiz 1B/OF 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
JJ Bleday OF 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Heliot Ramos OF 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Adley Rutschman C 66 Add in All Leagues
Alejandro Kirk C 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ryan Jeffers C 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Samuel Basallo C/1B 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Agustin Ramirez C 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Carter Jensen C 52 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Francisco Alvarez C 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Kade Anderson SP 60 Add in All Leagues
Noah Cameron SP 69 Add in All Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 56 Add in All Leagues
Jacob Lopez SP 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jake Bennett SP 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Clay Holmes SP 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Andrew Painter SP 27 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tyler Mahle SP 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jackson Jobe SP/RP 19 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Walbert Urena SP 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Christian Scott SP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zach Thornton SP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Peter Lambert SP 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kodai Senga SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
David Peterson SP/RP 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
George Klassen SP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jared Jones SP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keider Montero SP/RP 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Gage Jump SP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in All Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 56 Add in All Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jackson Jobe SP/RP 19 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ben Joyce RP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kodai Senga SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
David Peterson SP/RP 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jordan Romano RP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Brandyn Garcia RP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Elvis Alvarado RP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Clayton Beeter RP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Keider Montero SP/RP 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Week 23 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball

In addition to these waiver wire rankings, we have also put together an assortment of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles. You can see the full roundup below to help prepare you for waiver wire runs:

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players like Walker Jenkins, Kade Anderson, Kaelen Culpepper, Angel Genao, Ty France, Mickey Moniak, Andrew Painter, Jackson Jobe, Christian Scott, Spencer Jones, Grifiin Conine, Mason Montgomery, Zach Thornton, Spencer Jones, Henry Bolte, Ben Joyce, Dominic Canzone, Cam Smith, Rafael Flores Jr., Zac Veen, Elvis Alvarado, Clayton Beeter, and Seaver King. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like: Walker Jenkins, Kade Anderson, Kaelen Culpepper, Angel Genao, Ty France, Mickey Moniak, Andrew Painter, Jackson Jobe, Christian Scott, Spencer Jones, Grifiin Conine, Mason Montgomery, Zach Thornton, Spencer Jones, Henry Bolte, Ben Joyce, Dominic Canzone, Cam Smith, Rafael Flores Jr., Zac Veen, Elvis Alvarado, Clayton Beeter, and Seaver King.

Walker Jenkins
vs
Lawrence Butler
Walker Jenkins
vs
Royce Lewis
Walker Jenkins
vs
Isaac Paredes
Walker Jenkins
vs
Trent Grisham
Walker Jenkins
vs
Chase DeLauter
Walker Jenkins
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Walker Jenkins
vs
Steven Kwan
Walker Jenkins
vs
Joshua Baez
Walker Jenkins
vs
Kyle Leahy
Walker Jenkins
vs
Jacob Lopez
Walker Jenkins
vs
Noah Cameron
Walker Jenkins
vs
Ian Seymour
Walker Jenkins
vs
Tanner Scott
Walker Jenkins
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Walker Jenkins
vs
Adley Rutschman
Walker Jenkins
vs
Alec Bohm
Walker Jenkins
vs
Kyle Stowers
Walker Jenkins
vs
Max Clark
Walker Jenkins
vs
Griffin Conine
Walker Jenkins
vs
Jeff McNeil
Walker Jenkins
vs
Zack Gelof
Walker Jenkins
vs
Cole Carrigg
Walker Jenkins
vs
Willi Castro
Kade Anderson
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Kade Anderson
vs
Caleb Durbin
Kade Anderson
vs
Adley Rutschman
Kade Anderson
vs
Tanner Scott
Kade Anderson
vs
Noah Cameron
Kade Anderson
vs
Kyle Leahy
Kade Anderson
vs
Steven Kwan
Kade Anderson
vs
Chase DeLauter
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Angel Genao
vs
Mickey Moniak
Angel Genao
vs
Trent Grisham
Angel Genao
vs
Andrew Painter
Angel Genao
vs
Royce Lewis
Angel Genao
vs
Tyler Mahle
Angel Genao
vs
Caleb Durbin
Angel Genao
vs
Isaac Paredes
Angel Genao
vs
Brooks Lee
Angel Genao
vs
Nick Gonzales
Angel Genao
vs
Jeff McNeil
Angel Genao
vs
Zack Gelof
Angel Genao
vs
Cole Carrigg
Ty France
vs
Jake Bennett
Ty France
vs
Clay Holmes
Ty France
vs
Chase Meidroth
Ty France
vs
Mickey Moniak
Ty France
vs
Kyle Stowers
Ty France
vs
Andrew Painter
Ty France
vs
Angel Genao
Ty France
vs
Tyler Mahle
Ty France
vs
Alec Bohm
Ty France
vs
Max Clark
Ty France
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Ty France
vs
Jackson Jobe
Ty France
vs
Ian Seymour
Ty France
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Ty France
vs
Jacob Lopez
Ty France
vs
Brooks Lee
Ty France
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Ty France
vs
Isaac Paredes
Ty France
vs
Royce Lewis
Ty France
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Ty France
vs
Griffin Conine
Ty France
vs
Jeff McNeil
Ty France
vs
Josh Bell
Mickey Moniak
vs
Clay Holmes
Mickey Moniak
vs
Andrew Painter
Mickey Moniak
vs
Ty France
Mickey Moniak
vs
Tyler Mahle
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jake Bennett
Mickey Moniak
vs
Max Clark
Mickey Moniak
vs
Chase Meidroth
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jackson Jobe
Mickey Moniak
vs
Kyle Stowers
Mickey Moniak
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Mickey Moniak
vs
Angel Genao
Mickey Moniak
vs
Brooks Lee
Mickey Moniak
vs
Alec Bohm
Mickey Moniak
vs
Walbert Urena
Mickey Moniak
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Mickey Moniak
vs
Nick Gonzales
Mickey Moniak
vs
Steven Kwan
Mickey Moniak
vs
Chase DeLauter
Mickey Moniak
vs
Lawrence Butler
Mickey Moniak
vs
Trent Grisham
Mickey Moniak
vs
Joshua Baez
Mickey Moniak
vs
Griffin Conine
Mickey Moniak
vs
Jeff McNeil
Andrew Painter
vs
Mickey Moniak
Andrew Painter
vs
Tyler Mahle
Andrew Painter
vs
Clay Holmes
Andrew Painter
vs
Max Clark
Andrew Painter
vs
Ty France
Andrew Painter
vs
Jackson Jobe
Andrew Painter
vs
Jake Bennett
Andrew Painter
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Andrew Painter
vs
Chase Meidroth
Andrew Painter
vs
Brooks Lee
Andrew Painter
vs
Kyle Stowers
Andrew Painter
vs
Walbert Urena
Andrew Painter
vs
Angel Genao
Andrew Painter
vs
Nick Gonzales
Andrew Painter
vs
Alec Bohm
Andrew Painter
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Andrew Painter
vs
Noah Cameron
Andrew Painter
vs
Kyle Leahy
Andrew Painter
vs
Jacob Lopez
Andrew Painter
vs
Ian Seymour
Andrew Painter
vs
Zac Thornton
Andrew Painter
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Andrew Painter
vs
Peter Lambert
Jackson Jobe
vs
Max Clark
Jackson Jobe
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Jackson Jobe
vs
Tyler Mahle
Jackson Jobe
vs
Brooks Lee
Jackson Jobe
vs
Andrew Painter
Jackson Jobe
vs
Walbert Urena
Jackson Jobe
vs
Mickey Moniak
Jackson Jobe
vs
Nick Gonzales
Jackson Jobe
vs
Clay Holmes
Jackson Jobe
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Jackson Jobe
vs
Ty France
Jackson Jobe
vs
Christian Scott
Jackson Jobe
vs
Jake Bennett
Jackson Jobe
vs
Mason Montgomery
Jackson Jobe
vs
Chase Meidroth
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vs
Spencer Jones
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vs
Tanner Scott
Jackson Jobe
vs
Noah Cameron
Jackson Jobe
vs
Kyle Leahy
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vs
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Jackson Jobe
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Ian Seymour
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vs
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Jackson Jobe
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Christian Scott
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Christian Scott
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vs
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vs
Walbert Urena
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Brooks Lee
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vs
Zac Thornton
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vs
Alejandro Kirk
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vs
Jeff McNeil
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vs
Jackson Jobe
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vs
Zack Gelof
Christian Scott
vs
Max Clark
Christian Scott
vs
Cole Carrigg
Christian Scott
vs
Tyler Mahle
Christian Scott
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Christian Scott
vs
Noah Cameron
Christian Scott
vs
Kyle Leahy
Christian Scott
vs
Jacob Lopez
Christian Scott
vs
Ian Seymour
Christian Scott
vs
Jake Bennett
Christian Scott
vs
Clay Holmes
Christian Scott
vs
Peter Lambert
Spencer Jones
vs
Mason Montgomery
Spencer Jones
vs
Griffin Conine
Spencer Jones
vs
Christian Scott
Spencer Jones
vs
Zac Thornton
Spencer Jones
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Spencer Jones
vs
Jeff McNeil
Spencer Jones
vs
Nick Gonzales
Spencer Jones
vs
Zack Gelof
Spencer Jones
vs
Walbert Urena
Spencer Jones
vs
Cole Carrigg
Spencer Jones
vs
Brooks Lee
Spencer Jones
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Spencer Jones
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Spencer Jones
vs
Josh Bell
Spencer Jones
vs
Jackson Jobe
Spencer Jones
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Spencer Jones
vs
Steven Kwan
Spencer Jones
vs
Chase DeLauter
Spencer Jones
vs
Lawrence Butler
Spencer Jones
vs
Trent Grisham
Spencer Jones
vs
Joshua Baez
Spencer Jones
vs
Kyle Stowers
Spencer Jones
vs
Max Clark
Mason Montgomery
vs
Christian Scott
Mason Montgomery
vs
Spencer Jones
Mason Montgomery
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Mason Montgomery
vs
Griffin Conine
Mason Montgomery
vs
Nick Gonzales
Mason Montgomery
vs
Zac Thornton
Mason Montgomery
vs
Walbert Urena
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jeff McNeil
Mason Montgomery
vs
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Mason Montgomery
vs
Zack Gelof
Mason Montgomery
vs
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Mason Montgomery
vs
Cole Carrigg
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jackson Jobe
Mason Montgomery
vs
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Mason Montgomery
vs
Max Clark
Mason Montgomery
vs
Josh Bell
Mason Montgomery
vs
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Mason Montgomery
vs
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Mason Montgomery
vs
Kyle Leahy
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vs
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Mason Montgomery
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Ian Seymour
Mason Montgomery
vs
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Mason Montgomery
vs
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Spencer Jones
vs
Mason Montgomery
Spencer Jones
vs
Griffin Conine
Spencer Jones
vs
Christian Scott
Spencer Jones
vs
Zac Thornton
Spencer Jones
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Spencer Jones
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Spencer Jones
vs
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Spencer Jones
vs
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Spencer Jones
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Spencer Jones
vs
Cole Carrigg
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Spencer Jones
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Alejandro Kirk
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vs
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Henry Bolte
vs
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Henry Bolte
vs
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vs
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vs
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Henry Bolte
vs
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Henry Bolte
vs
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Henry Bolte
vs
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Henry Bolte
vs
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Henry Bolte
vs
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vs
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Henry Bolte
vs
Trent Grisham
Henry Bolte
vs
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Henry Bolte
vs
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Henry Bolte
vs
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vs
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vs
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Ben Joyce
vs
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vs
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vs
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Ben Joyce
vs
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Ben Joyce
vs
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vs
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Ben Joyce
vs
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Ben Joyce
vs
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Ben Joyce
vs
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Ben Joyce
vs
Kodai Senga
Ben Joyce
vs
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Ben Joyce
vs
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Ben Joyce
vs
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Ben Joyce
vs
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vs
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Ben Joyce
vs
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Ben Joyce
vs
Ian Seymour
Ben Joyce
vs
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Ben Joyce
vs
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Ben Joyce
vs
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Ben Joyce
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
Grant Taylor
Dominic Canzone
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Dominic Canzone
vs
Joey Cantillo
Dominic Canzone
vs
Ernie Clement
Dominic Canzone
vs
Tim Tawa
Dominic Canzone
vs
Kodai Senga
Dominic Canzone
vs
Henry Bolte
Dominic Canzone
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Dominic Canzone
vs
Gleyber Torres
Dominic Canzone
vs
Travis Bazzana
Dominic Canzone
vs
Tristan Peters
Dominic Canzone
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
Dominic Canzone
vs
Steven Kwan
Dominic Canzone
vs
Chase DeLauter
Dominic Canzone
vs
Lawrence Butler
Dominic Canzone
vs
Trent Grisham
Dominic Canzone
vs
Joshua Baez
Dominic Canzone
vs
Kyle Stowers
Dominic Canzone
vs
Max Clark
Cam Smith
vs
Yainer Diaz
Cam Smith
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Cam Smith
vs
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Cam Smith
vs
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Cam Smith
vs
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Cam Smith
vs
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vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Cam Smith
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Grant Taylor
Cam Smith
vs
Travis Bazzana
Cam Smith
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Joey Cantillo
Cam Smith
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
Cam Smith
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Cam Smith
vs
David Peterson
Cam Smith
vs
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Cam Smith
vs
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Cam Smith
vs
Steven Kwan
Cam Smith
vs
Chase DeLauter
Cam Smith
vs
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Trent Grisham
Cam Smith
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Joshua Baez
Cam Smith
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Kyle Stowers
Cam Smith
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Max Clark
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vs
Travis Bazzana
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
David Peterson
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Nick Sogard
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Kodai Senga
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
George Klassen
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Ernie Clement
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Tommy Edman
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vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Jake Burger
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Cam Smith
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Jared Jones
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Yainer Diaz
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Zac Veen
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Dominic Canzone
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vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Adley Rutschman
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Isaac Paredes
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Royce Lewis
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Alec Bohm
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vs
Kyle Stowers
Rafael Flores Jr.
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Zac Veen
vs
Jared Jones
Zac Veen
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Zac Veen
vs
Jake Burger
Zac Veen
vs
Luis Rengifo
Zac Veen
vs
Tommy Edman
Zac Veen
vs
Jake Mangum
Zac Veen
vs
George Klassen
Zac Veen
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Luis Robert Jr.
Zac Veen
vs
Nick Sogard
Zac Veen
vs
Brandon Marsh
Zac Veen
vs
David Peterson
Zac Veen
vs
Samuel Basallo
Zac Veen
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
Zac Veen
vs
Dylan Crews
Zac Veen
vs
Travis Bazzana
Zac Veen
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Zac Veen
vs
Steven Kwan
Zac Veen
vs
Chase DeLauter
Zac Veen
vs
Lawrence Butler
Zac Veen
vs
Trent Grisham
Zac Veen
vs
Joshua Baez
Zac Veen
vs
Kyle Stowers
Zac Veen
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Max Clark
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Elvis Alvarado
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Abimelec Ortiz
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Nolan Arenado
Elvis Alvarado
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JJ Bleday
Elvis Alvarado
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Cole Young
Elvis Alvarado
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Heliot Ramos
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A.J. Ewing
Elvis Alvarado
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Jackson Holliday
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Andruw Monasterio
Elvis Alvarado
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Carter Jensen
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Sam Antonacci
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Jordan Romano
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Francisco Alvarez
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Clayton Beeter
Elvis Alvarado
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Elvis Alvarado
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Kyle Leahy
Elvis Alvarado
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Ian Seymour
Elvis Alvarado
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Elvis Alvarado
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Joey Cantillo
Elvis Alvarado
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Elvis Alvarado
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Brandon Pfaadt
Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Keider Montero
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Sam Antonacci
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Gage Jump
Clayton Beeter
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Andruw Monasterio
Clayton Beeter
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Seaver King
Clayton Beeter
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Bryce Eldridge
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Heliot Ramos
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JJ Bleday
Clayton Beeter
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Abimelec Ortiz
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Elvis Alvarado
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Brandyn Garcia
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Nolan Arenado
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Cole Young
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Sam Antonacci
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vs
Ernie Clement

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Leads Bahamas Past Uruguay with 28 Points
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Yves Missi

Posts 24 Points, Four Blocks for Cameroon
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Pelle Larsson

Pours in 31 Points as Sweden Topples Finland
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Rui Hachimura

Powers Japan Past Saudi Arabia with 29 Points
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
Las Vegas Raiders

Klint Kubiak Still Not Ready to Name a Starting QB
Jeremy Peña

X-Rays Negative on Jeremy Pena's Hand After Hit-by-Pitch
Jeremiyah Love

Trending in the Right Direction for Week 1
Willy Adames

Expected to Miss 3-4 Weeks With Elbow Injury
TreVeyon Henderson

Should be "Good to Go" for Week 1
Walker Jenkins

Getting the Call to the Big Leagues
CFB

Quaid Carr Bracing for Opportunity at Washington
CFB

Julian Lewis Set to Start for Colorado in Week 1
CFB

Christopher Vizzina Leading Clemson QB Battle, No Starter Named
CFB

Brian Rowe Jr. Has Breakout Potential
CFB

Tanook Hines a Game-Time Decision for Saturday
CFB

Dozie Ezukanma Not Traveling to Ireland
Josh Jacobs

Formally Charged With Two Misdemeanors
CFB

Nate Roberts Likely Atop Ohio State Depth Chart
Tutu Atwell

Heads Back to Rams in Trade
Wan'Dale Robinson

Being Evaluated for a Concussion
Leonard Williams

Seahawks, Leonard Williams Agree to Three-Year Extension
Alec Pierce

Activated Off PUP List
NHL

Kevin Hayes Signs KHL Deal
EDM

Alec Regula Won't Participate in Training Camp
Matt Savoie

Sits Out Training Camp
Mattias Janmark

Unavailable for Training Camp
Frederik Andersen

to Miss Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Uncertain for Start of Training Camp
Victor Hedman

Feeling "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Bo Bichette

Exits Early on Wednesday with Foot Contusion
Juan Soto

Facing Live Pitching on Wednesday
Rory McIlroy

Looking to Add Another Win at East Lake
Collin Morikawa

a Strong Value at the Tour Championship
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Finish Season With Another Win
Robert MacIntyre

is Difficult to Judge For This Week's Tour Championship
Min Woo Lee

an Untrustworthy Start in Tour Championship Debut
Ryan Gerard

Making Tour Championship Debut After Decent Closing Stretch
Jacob Bridgeman

Has Little Hope of Being Fantasy Relevant
Tommy Fleetwood

Set to Defend at East Lake
Si Woo Kim

a Volatile Play With High Upside at Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Dealing With Health Issue Ahead of Tour Championship
Tom Kim

Sneaks Into Tour Championship Field
Viktor Hovland

Needs Bounce-Back at Tour Championship
J.J. Spaun

Starts Strong but Stumbles Over the Weekend
Gary Woodland

Continues Playing Well Heading to Tour Championship
Russell Henley

Can Compete For Tour Championship Title
Ludvig Aberg

Hitting Top Gear Heading to Tour Championship
Chris Gotterup

Continues Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Matt Fitzpatrick

Has Chance to Cap Off Great Season at Tour Championship
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Not Ruling Out Shohei Ohtani Pitching on Sunday
Roman Anthony

Thinks he Could Return on Friday
Aaron Judge

Expected to Hit in the Cages on Tuesday
Max Fried

Could Return on Saturday During Doubleheader
Ryan Fox

Makes Debut at TOUR Championship in Atlanta
Adam Scott

Representing Older Golfers Heading Into Atlanta
Alex Fitzpatrick

Makes Tour Championship Debut Behind Solid 2026
Anthony Hernandez

Loses Back-To-Back Fights
Gregory Rodrigues

Picks Up A Unanimous-Decision Win
Vitor Petrino

Extends His Win Streak
Serghei Spivac

Outclassed At UFC Sacramento
Roman Dolidze

Gets Finished In The First Round
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Bounces Back
Mason Jones

Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
MarQuel Mederos

Returns To The Win Column
Ryan Blaney

Nabs his Third Victory of 2026 at New Hampshire
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Misses Out on Victory at New Hampshire
Josh Berry

Scores his Best Finish of 2026 at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Finishes Fifth at New Hampshire and Clinches A Chase Spot
Denny Hamlin

Clinches the No. 1 Seed in The Chase After New Hampshire
NHL

Eeli Tolvanen Attracting Interest From Multiple Teams
Moritz Seider

Looking to Improve Defensively
Cale Makar

Avalanche "Confident" About Signing Cale Makar to New Deal
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Ready for Training Camp
Leon Draisaitl

Healthy Ahead of New Season
Elvis Merzlikins

Undergoes Surgery
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