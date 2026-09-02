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Fantasy Football League-Losing Picks: 6 Must-Avoid Players (RotoBaller Staff Roundtable)

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Tetairoa McMillan - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

RotoBaller staff's league-losing picks for the 2026 fantasy football season. Expert draft advice and avoids from RotoBaller, including Breece Hall, Quinshon Judkins, and more.

Selecting a player in the early rounds who fails to meet expectations can be detrimental to your chances of winning the championship.

In this piece, we will take a look at some of the early-round players that members of the RotoBaller fantasy football staff will be fading in this year's drafts. Read ahead as we highlight some top fades from Dan Playo, Adam Koffler, Andy Smith, and Matt Donnelly.

Let's take a look at some potential early-round landmines. Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

In terms of first-round players, there are only two that I am actively avoiding in drafts. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (10.4 ADP) and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (12.8 ADP).

Entering the 2025 season, Jefferson seemed to be one of the few "safe" picks in fantasy football. Over his first five seasons in the NFL, the former first-round pick averaged a net of 1,486.4 yards per game and found the back of the end zone eight times per season on average. In 2024, Jefferson totaled double-digit scores for just the second time in his career and eclipsed the 1,500-yard mark.

However, after looking to be "QB-proof," Jefferson saw his production take a massive step back in 2025. Catching passes from J.J. McCarthy and Carson Wentz, Jefferson would bring in just 84 passes for 1,048 yards and two scores, with his yards and touchdowns marking career lows. He would only eclipse the 20.0 PPR point mark in one single game and fell below the double-digit mark in six of them.

Despite playing in all 17 games, Jefferson finished as the WR21 in PPR points and the WR30 in terms of FPTS/G. Needless to say, those who selected Jefferson with a first-round pick were very disappointed.

Despite this, the former LSU superstar is once again going off the board in the back half of the first round. While his ADP has begun to decline, he remains a clear option at his current price.

The Vikings held a QB competition in training camp, which eventually went to Kyler Murray, beating out incumbent McCarthy. Murray saw his 2025 season cut short in Week 5 when he suffered an Achilles tear. In these five games, Murray was the QB17, averaging just 192.4 yards per game with six touchdowns.

Even in 2024 (when he played in all 17 games), Murray threw just 21 passing scores (13th most) and totaled the 11th-most passing yards in the sport. If Murray were to face any growing pains in his recovery, Jefferson would face similar troubles en route to a bounce-back.

Additionally, any injury to Murray would be detrimental to Jefferson's value, as they would turn back to the struggling McCarthy. While he has the upside, there is far too much risk in his profile to warrant a late first-round selection.

Instead, managers should take a running back in this spot, targeting Omarion Hampton or Chase Brown.

- Andy Smith

 

Travis Etienne Jr., RB, New Orleans Saints

Last year, Travis Etienne Jr. finished RB13 in fantasy points per game. Etienne recorded 260 carries and 13 touchdowns — exactly the type of production that makes fantasy managers want to draft him. But let's look underneath the box score.

Among qualifying running backs, Etienne ranked:

  • 37th in explosive run rate
  • 31st in missed tackle rate
  • 34th in yards after contact per attempt

Those aren't the numbers I want to see from a running back I'm drafting as an RB2 in the fourth round. Neither is the recent trend we’ve witnessed in his yards-per-carry metrics, as they’ve declined in each of the last three seasons, from 3.78 to 3.72 to 3.66.

Then there's the biggest issue: Alvin Kamara. Kamara is still in New Orleans. While he isn't the same player he was at his peak, he's still by far the better receiving back of the two.

That's important because if Kamara takes a significant portion of the passing-down work and red-zone opportunities, Etienne's workload suddenly becomes much less attractive. It's also worth noting that Kamara suffered a knee injury (MCL) on August 18th, but by all accounts, it was nothing serious.

That's also why Etienne's 13-touchdown season is dangerous to use as a projection for 2026.

13 touchdowns are great, but can he repeat it? Six of those touchdowns came off of 36 receptions; that receiving volume won’t be there this season, and it certainly can not be counted upon.

For me, it comes down to price and what you are willing to pay. Considering Etienne is currently going around RB18, and some, including myself, view him closer to RB25, it’s hard to get behind. That's a meaningful difference.

I don't hate Etienne. I hate paying a fourth-round price for him. If his ADP drops into the lower-end RB2 range, I may become interested. But at his current cost? That’s a hard no.

 - Matt Donnelly

 

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers

As a rookie, McMillan came in and did exactly what he was supposed to do, putting up over 1,000 yards in a Panthers offense deprived of elite playmakers.

But that doesn't paint the whole picture. McMillan's 7.0 targets per game ranked just 23rd among wideouts.

Per Fantasy Points Data, he ranked 32nd in yards per route run (1.94) and just 34th in targets per route run (0.23).

His 0.41 expected fantasy points per route run ranked just 39th among wideouts.

And McMillan did all of that with a nearly seven-game head start on teammate Jalen Coker, who was returning from an early-season quad injury.

There wasn't a whole lot of competition for targets, and still, McMillan didn't showcase elite target-earning ability.

Not only that, but once the coaching staff had an extra week to gameplan following the team's bye week, Coker actually outperformed McMillan.

The Panthers clearly like Coker, as they handed him a three-year, $35 million extension this offseason.

He's going to play a key role in the offense. But for some reason, his ADP sits at 131.1 (WR55) compared to 38.9 (WR19) for McMillan.

McMillan will probably out-target Coker in 2026, but I don't think we can say that with certainty given how we saw them perform when on the field together in 2025.

On top of that, both of these guys will have to fend off a low-volume passing attack; it's just easier to stomach at Coker's price tag than at McMillan's.

Despite being in the middle of the pack in pass attempts per game the last two seasons under offensive coordinator Brad Idzik, the Panthers have averaged just 185.4 passing yards per game.

That's in large part due to their bottom five pass yards per attempt, courtesy of quarterback Bryce Young.

The jury is still out on Young, who has thrown for just 250+ yards in eight of 46 NFL games.

Between Coker, Young, and a desired run-heavy scheme, McMillan lacks the upside of other wide receivers being drafted around him.

- Adam Koffler

 

De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins

Achane's value this season has been a bit of a lightning rod. I'm not the only analyst fading him this season, and I have noticed his ADP dip just a bit here in the last few weeks as drafters have pushed him down their boards in favor of guys like Saquon Barkley and Omarion Hampton.

And I think that's the right move. I'm just not sure I can invest such a valuable pick on a player who could be stuck in one of the worst offenses in football.

Proponents of taking Achane in the late-first or early-second round will point out has managed RB6 and RB5 finishes the last two years despite Miami finishing 25th in scoring both seasons. And yes, his ability as a receiver does give him a pretty solid floor, especially in PPR formats.

But as my friend Rob points out on X, this could be a historically bad Miami team. There's simply not a lot of talent on the offensive side of the ball. The offensive line rated poorly last year and didn't make any big improvements. The wide receiver room is filled with rookies and retreads. We don't know if Bobby Slowik is any good at calling plays, and we certainly don't know if Malik Willis will be able to do enough to keep this offense on the field and sustain scoring drives.

Yes, Willis looked good in limited duty in Green Bay last year, but the talent drop-off in his supporting cast from Green Bay to Miami is drastic.

If you put Achane on even a mediocre roster (say like Atlanta, which is why we still like Bijan Robinson plenty), then he's worthy of a first-round pick. But I don't think the volume of guaranteed touches makes up for the poor team context surrounding Achane this year.

- Dan Palyo

 

Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

We love backs that see a ton of touches, but like De'Von Achane, Judkins could be a part of one of the worst offenses in football this season as the Browns have decided to go with Deshaun Watson at quarterback to start the year and will face an uphill battle to move the football weekly.

Unlike Achane, Judkins does NOT have 75 or more targets to fall back on for value. In fact, he was only targeted 36 times in 14 games, which comes out to an average of 2.5 targets per game. The Browns targeted Dylan Sampson and Jerome Ford as pass-catchers a combined 72 times last year, and Todd Monken had a pretty clear distribution of labor among his backs in Baltimore. He fed Derrick Henry the early-down work and relied a lot on Justise Hill and others in the passing game (which is one reason why I like Sampson a lot as a late-round pick).

And despite handling 230 carries for Cleveland in his rookie season, Judkins was unable to crack the 1,000-yard mark, finishing with just 827 yards and a 3.6 yards-per-carry average. In his defense, he faced the highest rate of stacked boxes, as defenses loaded up to stop the run when playing the Browns. But that doesn't seem like it's likely to change this season unless Cleveland can establish some type of downfield passing game.

The Browns have overhauled their offensive line, which was a bottom-three unit in 2025. However, I am not sure they improved it all that much. This offense could really struggle again this year, especially since the organization has decided to go with Deshuan Watson at quarterback, despite his poor performance in preseason and the bad vibes coming out of training camp. They've got rookie wide receivers and a lot more questions than answers.

I'd much rather have someone like David Montgomery or Bhayshul Tuten in the same ADP range, as both of those backs have a better shot at more receptions and touchdowns as they're attached to considerably better offenses.

- Dan Palyo

 

Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

Breece Hall is currently dealing with a minor groin injury, but given that he remains on track to play in Week 1, that will not be the reason for him to be on this list. Instead, Hall's situation and inability to produce consistently are why managers should look elsewhere in drafts.

In 2025, Hall took a career-high 243 attempts for 1,065 yards and just four rushing touchdowns. Through the air, Hall caught 36 passes for another 350 yards and a touchdown. This production made Hall the RB19 in PPR scoring and tied for the RB20 in terms of FPTS/G.

However, Hall is now going off the board as the RB17 in current Yahoo drafts, above players with far more available offensive environments like D'Andre Swift.

Despite being the focal point of the Jets' offense, Hall struggled to produce on a weekly basis. He would only exceed the 21.0 PPR point mark in one game (32.9 PPR points in Week 8)and fell under the double-digit mark in eight games.

His massive 32.9-point effort greatly skewed his metrics. Removing this lone outlier, Hall would average under 12.0 PPR points per game.

While managers should target running backs who should see a high workload, it is important to target running backs who will earn high-value touches, especially near the red zone. Last fall, Hall took just 24 rushing attempts within the red zone, despite playing in all but one game (which placed him tied for 35th among running backs).

When looking at red-zone attempts with the five-yard line, Hall took just four carries.

While his ability to succeed as a pass catcher slightly raises his floor, his upside is quite low given the Jets' low projected offensive output (second-lowest implied point total in football).

As noted earlier, targeting Swift nearly one round later is a far better choice for managers, as he will likely not only see a similar workload but also have far more red-zone opportunities playing for the high-octane Chicago Bears offense.

- Andy Smith

 

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Justin Jefferson, Quinshon Judkins, Breece Hall, De'Von Achane, Tetairoa McMillan, Travis Etienne Jr.. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Justin Jefferson, Quinshon Judkins, Breece Hall, De'Von Achane, Tetairoa McMillan, Travis Etienne Jr.:

Justin Jefferson
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James Cook III
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Saquon Barkley
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Travis Etienne Jr.
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Jeremiyah Love
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Rashee Rice
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Josh Allen
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Breece Hall
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Breece Hall
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George Pickens
Breece Hall
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Tetairoa McMillan
Breece Hall
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Omarion Hampton
Breece Hall
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Terry Mclaurin
Breece Hall
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Chase Brown
Breece Hall
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DJ Moore
Breece Hall
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Derrick Henry
Breece Hall
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Parker Washington
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Drake London
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Lamar Jackson
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De'Von Achane
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Mike Evans
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Saquon Barkley
Breece Hall
vs
David Montgomery
Breece Hall
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Breece Hall
vs
Cam Skattebo
Breece Hall
vs
Justin Jefferson
Breece Hall
vs
Jadarian Price
Breece Hall
vs
James Cook III
Breece Hall
vs
Christian Watson
Breece Hall
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Breece Hall
vs
Jalen Hurts
Breece Hall
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Breece Hall
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Breece Hall
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Breece Hall
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Breece Hall
vs
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Breece Hall
vs
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Breece Hall
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Breece Hall
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Breece Hall
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Breece Hall
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Breece Hall
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Breece Hall
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Breece Hall
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Breece Hall
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Breece Hall
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Breece Hall
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Breece Hall
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De'Von Achane
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De'Von Achane
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De'Von Achane
vs
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De'Von Achane
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De'Von Achane
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De'Von Achane
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De'Von Achane
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De'Von Achane
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De'Von Achane
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De'Von Achane
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De'Von Achane
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De'Von Achane
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De'Von Achane
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De'Von Achane
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De'Von Achane
vs
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De'Von Achane
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De'Von Achane
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De'Von Achane
vs
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De'Von Achane
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
De'Von Achane
vs
Malik Nabers
De'Von Achane
vs
Puka Nacua
De'Von Achane
vs
Javonte Williams
De'Von Achane
vs
Bijan Robinson
De'Von Achane
vs
Trey McBride
De'Von Achane
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
De'Von Achane
vs
Kyren Williams
De'Von Achane
vs
Zay Flowers
De'Von Achane
vs
Ashton Jeanty
De'Von Achane
vs
Devonta Smith
De'Von Achane
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
De'Von Achane
vs
Ladd McConkey
De'Von Achane
vs
Breece Hall
De'Von Achane
vs
Tee Higgins
De'Von Achane
vs
D'Andre Swift
De'Von Achane
vs
Jeremiyah Love
De'Von Achane
vs
Rashee Rice
De'Von Achane
vs
Garrett Wilson
De'Von Achane
vs
Josh Allen
De'Von Achane
vs
Davante Adams
De'Von Achane
vs
Jaylen Waddle
De'Von Achane
vs
Colston Loveland
De'Von Achane
vs
Luther Burden III
De'Von Achane
vs
Bucky Irving
De'Von Achane
vs
Jameson Williams
De'Von Achane
vs
Emeka Egbuka
De'Von Achane
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
De'Von Achane
vs
Terry Mclaurin
De'Von Achane
vs
DJ Moore
De'Von Achane
vs
Parker Washington
De'Von Achane
vs
Lamar Jackson
De'Von Achane
vs
Mike Evans
De'Von Achane
vs
David Montgomery
De'Von Achane
vs
Cam Skattebo
De'Von Achane
vs
Jadarian Price
De'Von Achane
vs
Christian Watson
De'Von Achane
vs
Jalen Hurts
De'Von Achane
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
De'Von Achane
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
De'Von Achane
vs
Jayden Daniels
De'Von Achane
vs
Tyler Warren
De'Von Achane
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
De'Von Achane
vs
Quinshon Judkins
De'Von Achane
vs
Rome Odunze
De'Von Achane
vs
Joe Burrow
De'Von Achane
vs
Jaylen Warren
De'Von Achane
vs
Drake Maye
De'Von Achane
vs
Sam Laporta
De'Von Achane
vs
Rico Dowdle
De'Von Achane
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
De'Von Achane
vs
Justin Herbert
De'Von Achane
vs
Caleb Williams
De'Von Achane
vs
Trevor Lawrence
De'Von Achane
vs
Tucker Kraft
De'Von Achane
vs
Jayden Reed
De'Von Achane
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
De'Von Achane
vs
Dak Prescott
De'Von Achane
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
De'Von Achane
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
De'Von Achane
vs
Tony Pollard
De'Von Achane
vs
DK Metcalf
De'Von Achane
vs
J.K. Dobbins
De'Von Achane
vs
Jonathon Brooks
De'Von Achane
vs
Blake Corum
De'Von Achane
vs
Chuba Hubbard
De'Von Achane
vs
Jordan Mason
De'Von Achane
vs
RJ Harvey
De'Von Achane
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
De'Von Achane
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
De'Von Achane
vs
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De'Von Achane
vs
Rachaad White
De'Von Achane
vs
Josh Jacobs
De'Von Achane
vs
Kyle Monangai
De'Von Achane
vs
Tyjae Spears
De'Von Achane
vs
Keaton Mitchell
De'Von Achane
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
De'Von Achane
vs
Tank Bigsby
De'Von Achane
vs
Woody Marks
De'Von Achane
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
De'Von Achane
vs
Tyler Allgeier
De'Von Achane
vs
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De'Von Achane
vs
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De'Von Achane
vs
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De'Von Achane
vs
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De'Von Achane
vs
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De'Von Achane
vs
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De'Von Achane
vs
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De'Von Achane
vs
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De'Von Achane
vs
Justice Hill
De'Von Achane
vs
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De'Von Achane
vs
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De'Von Achane
vs
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De'Von Achane
vs
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De'Von Achane
vs
Braelon Allen
De'Von Achane
vs
Kimani Vidal
De'Von Achane
vs
Alvin Kamara
De'Von Achane
vs
Jaylen Wright
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jameson Williams
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
DJ Moore
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Bucky Irving
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Parker Washington
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Luther Burden III
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Lamar Jackson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Colston Loveland
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Mike Evans
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
David Montgomery
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Davante Adams
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Josh Allen
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jadarian Price
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Christian Watson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Rashee Rice
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jalen Hurts
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Tee Higgins
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Breece Hall
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Tyler Warren
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Devonta Smith
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Rome Odunze
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Joe Burrow
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Zay Flowers
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Kyren Williams
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Drake Maye
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Trey McBride
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Sam Laporta
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Javonte Williams
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Malik Nabers
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
A.J. Brown
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Justin Herbert
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Chris Olave
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Caleb Williams
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Nico Collins
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Brock Bowers
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
George Pickens
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jayden Reed
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Chase Brown
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Dak Prescott
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Derrick Henry
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Drake London
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
De'Von Achane
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Tony Pollard
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
DK Metcalf
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jordan Addison
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
James Cook III
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Josh Downs
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Blake Corum
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Puka Nacua
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Carnell Tate
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Michael Wilson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Matthew Golden
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
KC Concepcion
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Alec Pierce
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Makai Lemon
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jalen Coker
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Denzel Boston
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Tre Tucker
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Keenan Allen
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Tre Harris
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jalen McMillan
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jalen Nailor
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Calvin Ridley
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Pat Bryant
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Devaughn Vele
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
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Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
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Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Kyren Williams
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Javonte Williams
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Josh Allen
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Davante Adams
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Chase Brown
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Drake London
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
De'Von Achane
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Saquon Barkley
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Lamar Jackson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
James Cook III
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Mike Evans
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
David Montgomery
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jalen Hurts
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Bijan Robinson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jayden Daniels
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Joe Burrow
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Drake Maye
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Justin Herbert
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Caleb Williams
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jayden Reed
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Dak Prescott
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Josh Jacobs
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tank Bigsby
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Woody Marks
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Malik Davis
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Ray Davis
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jonah Coleman
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Dylan Sampson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Justice Hill
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Chris Brooks
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Najee Harris
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Seth McGowan
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Kimani Vidal
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jaylen Wright

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Kewan Lacy Faces Tough Test in Opener
CFB

Kamario Taylor Primed for Big Showing in Week 1
Ashton Jeanty

Remains Sidelined at Practice
Josh Jacobs

Packers Expect Josh Jacobs to Play This Season
Deni Avdija

Misses FIBA Qualifiers at Blazers' Request
Jalen McMillan

Emeka Egbuka Could Play in Week 1
Ziaire Williams

Gets Defense-First Role with Lakers
Charlotte Hornets

Josiah Allick Signs Exhibit-10 Deal with Charlotte
Zay Flowers

Good to Go for Week 1
Matthew Murrell

Signs with Jazz
Jeremiyah Love

Considered "50/50" to Play in Week 1
Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Chase Burns

Will Face Workload Limitations Down the Stretch
Aaron Judge

Could Return for Next Homestand
Malik Nabers

Non-Committal on Week 1 Status
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Monday With Back Tightness
Kenyon Sadiq

on Track to be Ready for Week 1
Jeremiyah Love

"Progressing Really Well" Toward Playing in Week 1
Xavier Edwards

Lands on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Zay Flowers

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
DK Metcalf

Expected to be Ready for Week 1
Willson Contreras

Red Sox Place Willson Contreras on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Ketel Marte

Coming Off Injured List on Monday
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Seals Germany's Overtime Win Over Poland
Pelle Larsson

Scores 23 Points in Sweden's Qualifying Loss
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Maxime Raynaud

Delivers 13 Points in France's Win Over Sweden
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Victor Wembanyama

Powers France Past Sweden
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Braden Smith

Targets Daily Progress with Pacers
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
J.J. McCarthy

Makes the Vikings' 53-Man Roster
Elly De La Cruz

Diagnosed With Left-Quad Tightness
Pete Alonso

is Okay After Leaving Game Early
Willson Contreras

Experiencing Hamstring Tightness
Jordan Hawkins

Could Fall Out of the Rotation
Jordan Poole

Could See Reduced Role
Lazaro Montes

Mariners to Promote Top Prospect Lazaro Montes
Will Smith

Expected to Return on Tuesday
Xavier Edwards

Exits Early on Sunday
Byron Buxton

Gets Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Trevor Story

Reinstated From Injured List, Starting Against Yankees
Roman Anthony

Activated and Starting on Sunday
Donte DiVincenzo

Timberwolves Hold Hope for Donte DiVincenzo's Return
Jalen Duren

Pistons Rule Out Sign-and-Trade Offers for Jalen Duren
Aaron Nesmith

Refines Ball-Handling in Offseason
Utah Jazz

Timberwolves Waive John Konchar
Stephen Curry

Becomes Eligible for a Two-Year Extension
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Song Yadong

Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Denise Gomes

Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Yan Xiaonan

Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
NHL

Kevin Hayes Signs KHL Deal
EDM

Alec Regula Won't Participate in Training Camp
Matt Savoie

Sits Out Training Camp
Mattias Janmark

Unavailable for Training Camp
Frederik Andersen

to Miss Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Uncertain for Start of Training Camp
Victor Hedman

Feeling "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
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