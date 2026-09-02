MLB Power Rankings: Where Do All 30 Teams Stand At The Beginning of September? (2026)

September 2, 2026

RotoBaller's MLB power rankings for all 30 teams at the beginning of September. Where does each MLB team stand in our latest power rankings for the 2026 season?

September's right around the corner, and we're cruising to the finish. While most of the divisional races are seemingly decided, the wild card races continue to be absurd.

In the National League, it's an NL West battle for the final spot with Arizona and San Diego neck-and-neck. In the American League, though? If you're still playing baseball, then it's very likely you've got a shot.

Let's break down how it all looks in this week's MLB Power Rankings. Note: Stats and rankings reflect games played through Sunday, August 30.

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No. 30 - Los Angeles Angels

If there's one thing the Angels can hang their hat on in the second half, it's that their pitching has been massively improved. Their staff has a 3.34 ERA since the break, ranking fifth in the league. Reid Detmers leads the way with a 1.55 ERA. Teams that passed on trading for him at the deadline have to be kicking themselves.

But alas, you have to do more than just pitch in baseball, and the offense has been anemic. They've hit for just a 74 wRC+ since the break. That's not going to get anything done. But at a time when losing may be the better option for the Angels, it may not be the worst thing in the world.

No. 29 - Colorado Rockies

The Rockies headed out on an East Coast road trip this week, facing off against the Nationals and Braves. A split in DC lead had heads high before getting swept in Atlanta. That's not a shocking result, but the Rockies at least competed in all three games.

In September, they'll simply look for their young guys to continue developing. They'll also hope for a big push from TJ Rumfield as he tries to compete for the NL Rookie of the Year Award.

No. 28 - Athletics

If you just completely forego the Baltimore series, the A's would be in a pretty good spot, having won four of their last five games. Of course, they were on one crazy downward spiral prior to that, and this streak wouldn't have changed anything in regard to the standings. But it feels nice!

Lawrence Butler has been a key driver this week, hitting for a .381 average with six RBI and a 25% walk rate. It's great to see he's starting to get back to the form that made him a solid bat in the A's lineup, but it's nothing more than window dressing in Sacramento at this point.

No. 27 - San Francisco Giants

The Giants would love nothing more than to forget this season. But even in a bad season, they've had some high points. Early this week, they had no problem with the Reds' ace Chase Burns. On Sunday, they easily handled Arizona, beating them with a 7-2 score while Bryce Eldridge tallied up four hits and four RBI.

So there are still good things for the Giants to look forward to. Maybe 2027 will be a better season for them, and they'll return to their perennial .500 record. In the meantime, it's all about young development in the Bay Area.

No. 26 - New York Mets

It's not easy when you've got two playoff contenders who are fighting for playoff positioning on your schedule. The Mets had that scenario this week with the Brewers and Astros in town. They were able to scratch out a couple of wins, but the losses weren't exactly competitive.

And for now, that's fine for the Mets. They had just been playing pretty good ball and are simply hoping their younger guys keep developing. Just like the Rockies, they'll be looking for their standout rookie Carson Benge to make a push for the Rookie of the Year Award. There's some hope in Queens, it's just not for competitive ball this year.

Benge. Beast. No. 16 on the season for @Carsonbenge3! 💥 pic.twitter.com/F1hEF5YWOW — New York Mets (@Mets) August 23, 2026

No. 25 - Kansas City Royals

Can anyone stop the Royals? They've won 13 of their last 16 games, looking like an absolute freight train in the past few weeks. Do we dare even consider them having a chance in the AL Wild Card race? At 7.5 GB, that's a pipe dream. But if they win another 13 of 16, then who knows with the American League as weak as it is.

For Kansas City, they just want to escape this season with the rest of their playmakers healthy. Maikel Garcia recently went on the IL with a hamstring strain. The Royals just hope that the rest of their playmakers avoid the same fate as we roll through the final month of the season.

No. 24 - Cincinnati Reds

With a rather large deficit in the wild card race, there's not really much hope for the Reds and any playoff hopes in September. This week, they made noise by putting Eugenio Suarez and TJ Friedl on waivers. Both cleared and rejoined the team on Friday, but their futures with Cincinnati may be in doubt beyond this season.

Their plans for 2027 may be interesting to watch, especially since they made moves this year to try and go for it. One of those moves was acquiring Suarez, so the direction they choose to go in 2027 may be drastically different than the one they chose in 2026.

No. 23 - Minnesota Twins

Let's get on to the AL Wild Card mania. For quite a while, Minnesota had appeared to have a solid shot at snagging the final spot. They've been hanging in there, but now it seems like things may be dwindling. They're 3-7 in their last ten games and are four games back in the race now.

That's a much harder hill to climb, especially with how many teams are contending for that final spot. It's all of a sudden not very likely, but they'll at least have young guys to root for like Walker Jenkins. The 21-year-old made his MLB debut this week and will at least give Twins fans something fun to watch down the stretch.

No. 22 - Detroit Tigers

If only the Tigers could ever actually capitalize on an opportunity. Detroit was looking alright just a couple of weeks ago, but a terrible 3-12 slide has them nearly out of the AL Wild Card race. The potential for this downfall was why they decided to sell on Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize, but this just isn't going to sit well with Tigers fans.

On top of that, they're the only team in the American League that has a positive run differential without holding a playoff spot. They have the third-best run differential in the AL! That normally would translate to a solid record, but the Tigers simply haven't capitalized on opportunity while struggling when they absolutely can't.

No. 21 - Washington Nationals

It's actually been a pretty solid week for the Nationals. They split a four-game series with the Rockies and have taken two of three from the Marlins. They'll finish that series on Monday, but it's a decent vibe for Nats fans right now.

A standard player in August for Washington has been Daylen Lile. He's hit for a 119 wRC+, fueled by five homers and 21 RBI. It's been a bit tough for Washington without James Wood in the lineup, but Lile has been providing a spark that Nats fans love to see.

Daylen Lile gives the @Nationals the lead with his second homer of the night! pic.twitter.com/WivYEiqwbs — MLB (@MLB) September 1, 2026

No. 20 - Seattle Mariners

It's make-or-break time for the Mariners. With a five-game deficit in both the AL West and the AL Wild Card race, it's going to be a tough uphill climb. But in the American League, anything is possible. At least that's what I think?

For Seattle, it's been a massively underwhelming season. The fact that there's even still a shot for them is incredible. Some life was shown this week with Cal Raleigh's bat waking up, but they need a much more well-rounded effort if they want to stand a chance at snagging a spot. There's no room for error in Seattle.

No. 19 - Pittsburgh Pirates

If the Pirates were in the American League, they'd be looking like a team that has a shot to snag the last wild card spot and would be about three games back. But the National League is a lot more punishing. They're six games back of the final spot in the NL, a significantly worse uphill climb.

But the offense needs to be much better if they want to make a miracle run in September. Their August wRC+ was all the way down to 74, putting them on par with the Angels. You're not going to win many games with an offense that ineffective. If it stays that porous in September, the Pirates will have to look forward to next season yet again.

No. 18 - Texas Rangers

I'm starting to view the Rangers in a similar vein to the Mariners, with the exception that they're not underachieving to the same degree. Still, though, they're underachieving. They've been in the lead in the AL West recently, but need to get it clicking to get back into either the division lead or the wild card.

This week featured a tough look against playoff competition, with them losing two series to the Brewers and White Sox. They'll need to make it up against the A's before hosting the Rays for four games in Arlington that's sure to be pivotal to their playoff chances.

No. 17 - Toronto Blue Jays

It's still hard to believe that the Blue Jays have a shot at a playoff spot. Not only do they have a shot, but they are a threat at just 1.5 GB of Cleveland for the final spot. They swept the Mariners over the weekend and have one of the best records in the league in August.

Their pitching has been very solid this month, with Dylan Cease throwing to a 2.03 ERA. Shane Bieber is returning to form as well with a 2.59 ERA in August. There's a very legitimate shot that Toronto snags the last wild card spot, especially if the offense finds a way to tick it up another notch or two.

No. 16 - Baltimore Orioles

Very quietly, Baltimore continues to be a real threat in the AL Wild Card race. They're just a game back and have won seven of their last ten games. A huge reason they've been so good is Pete Alonso, who's hit for a 190 wRC+ in August. He's smashing nearly everything in sight.

Colton Cowser has also been a key to Baltimore's offensive success, smashing five homers for a 165 wRC+ in August (his glove ended August with a bang as well). The offense is cooking, and the Orioles may just snag that last wild card spot if the league overlooks them.

WHEN COWS FLY COLTON COWSER HOME RUN ROBBERY TO END IT!! pic.twitter.com/3HRpWseLoM — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 1, 2026

No. 15 - Cleveland Guardians

It's never a bad thing to be in the midst of a playoff run and see the Giants, Rockies, and Angels on your schedule. Cleveland rattled off eight wins in nine games against those three clubs, helping them to slide into the final spot in the AL Wild Card race.

Thanks to that run, they still have a shot at the AL Central as well. But at 3.5 games back, and the White Sox on a roll, it may be better for Cleveland to focus its efforts on locking down the last wild card spot. With so many teams in the mix, there's not much room to slack for the Guardians.

No. 14 - St. Louis Cardinals

If the Cardinals played in the American League, they'd still have a very legit shot at snagging the last wild card. But in the National League, that climb is much more uphill. At five games back of the final spot, they have just a 1.2% chance of making the playoffs.

To make matters worse, standout rookie JJ Wetherholt was placed on the 10-day IL with wrist tendinitis. With development becoming more and more of a focus for the Cardinals, this is quite the blow to be dealt this late in the season.

No. 13 - Miami Marlins

The Marlins have so much young offensive talent in their lineup that it's hard to believe they're only hitting for a 91 wRC+ in August. That's a huge reason why they haven't made as much ground up in the NL Wild Card race, but they still are just 3.5 GB of the final spot.

It's not going to be easy for Miami to surprise the league, but if they're able to tap into their June form, then they could very sneakily snatch the final spot.

No. 12 - Houston Astros

The Astros are leading the AL West and have to be thankful that the teams chasing them in the division are the Rangers and Mariners. Houston's just 5-5 in their last ten games and hasn't looked overly impressive at all in August, but they're doing just enough to lead the AL West.

Yordan Alvarez is still hitting impressively at the plate, posting a 146 wRC+ in August. But he's only hit two homers in the month. While the rest of Houston's lineup needs to provide some support here, a little more power from Alvarez couldn't hurt.

No. 11 - Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte looks set to return from the IL on Monday, which hopefully should settle down the saga related to his knee injury. Part of that saga is self-inflicted on Marte's part, but he's reportedly going to address his teammates before Monday's game against the Phillies.

As long as that limits any further distractions, all eyes will be focused on the final wild card spot. Arizona is in a fight with the Padres for that final spot in the National League. The offense is doing its part to keep the DBacks in it, but the rotation needs to buckle down for the final month to make the playoffs a reality.

No. 10 - San Diego Padres

The one thing you can't do after you get blistering hot is go ice cold. Unfortunately for the Padres, they had a very bad week and went just 1-5 against the Rays and Pirates. Now, instead of driving the wild card race, they're in a fight with the DBacks for the final spot.

In the past week, the offense was nearly non-existent. The pitching wasn't terrible against Pittsburgh, but Tampa took advantage. For San Diego to snag the final spot, they're going to need both the lineup and rotation to be clicking.

No. 9 - Chicago White Sox

Just as soon as Cleveland started to make things tight in the AL Central, Chicago responded and won four of six this week. That's helped them keep their division lead at 3.5 games. For a young team that needs as many wins as possible to provide a cushion for their playoff run, all the wins are important.

Miguel Vargas and Tristan Peters have been masterful with their bats in August. Vargas has crushed six homers for a 172 wRC+ while Peters has shown some real promise as a rookie, cooking with a 203 wRC+ this month. The White Sox are rolling and these two are a huge reason why.

Tristan Peters has homered in FIVE straight games! pic.twitter.com/CVJ0vPRRLL — MLB (@MLB) August 27, 2026

No. 8 - Boston Red Sox

It's not going to hurt as much as it should, especially since Boston is sitting comfortably in a playoff spot, but losing three of four to the Yankees over the weekend is not what Red Sox fans needed. The offense was a major disappointment in the series, but all can be forgiven if they're able to turn things around quickly.

It may not be the easiest this week, though. They'll face two teams they should handle, but both the Mariners and Orioles are fighting for their own playoff positioning. They can't overlook either opponent if they want to get back into a good spot.

No. 7 - Philadelphia Phillies

Thanks to the Cubs' loss on Sunday night, the Phillies are now tied with them for the fourth-best record in the National League. It may not matter for anything besides seeding, but every jump in the standings helps boost confidence a little.

It also helps that the Phillies are on an absolute roll. They're 13-2 in their last 15 games. Bryce Harper has been a force at the plate as he usually is, but he's also working the count magnificently. He's posting an absolutely insane 26.3% walk rate this month. That gets him on base and means more chances for the Phillies' lineup to drive in runs. Philly's cooking and looks ready to do business in October.

No. 6 - New York Yankees

It feels like the Yankees have been relatively quiet over the past couple of months, yet they still continue to hang right in there as a threat in the American League. Part of the reason they've been so quiet is the number of injuries that they've been dealing with, but they're starting to get healthier.

Cody Bellinger returned from a hamstring injury last week, and Max Fried returned from an elbow injury this weekend. That's all adding up to a near-healthy roster for New York. It's still a while before Aaron Judge can return, but the healthier the Yankees get, then the more dangerous they're going to be in October.

No. 5 - Chicago Cubs

Is there anything that Pete Crow-Armstrong can't do? He hit three homers on Saturday and followed that up with a two-homer performance on Sunday night. It sure does feel like the NL MVP race is wrapped up.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leaves the yard AGAIN! That’s 4 home runs in his last 7 at-bats 😱 pic.twitter.com/NFSN6BJwZt — MLB (@MLB) August 31, 2026

But the Cubs as a whole haven't been able to capitalize on PCA's incredible performance. They lost both of their series this week to the DBacks and Reds. That's gotten them into a tie with the Phillies record-wise. While seeding is the main focus here, the Cubs just need to get back on the right track one way or another.

No. 4 - Tampa Bay Rays

It's easy to feel really good about things when you win six of your last seven games. That's the boat that the Rays are in. With a 4.5-game lead over the Yankees in the AL East, they're in a really good position to lock down that spot.

So with the remaining month, they need to focus on getting their players on the right track while keeping their key producers healthy. One key player they'll want to get right in September is Freddy Peralta. The 30-year-old has a 5.60 ERA in August, which is very unlike him. If he's able to work out the kinks in time for October, then Tampa's going to be very, very tough to beat in the playoffs.

No. 3 - Atlanta Braves

There's only one thing you can do when the Phillies are hot on your heels and starting to make the NL East a race again: You win as many games in a row as possible. The Braves took that challenge on and had a perfect week. Someone alert Barney Stinson!

In August, they've been pitching at a very high level. Three of their starters have a 2.00 ERA or lower in the month, making it really hard for any team to succeed against them. They're going to be a force in October, as long as they stay healthy (and avoid the Phillies if recent history tells us anything).

No. 2- Los Angeles Dodgers

The big news in LA continues to revolve around the status of Shohei Ohtani and his return to the mound. He's not expected to get back to pitching shortly, but rather before the end of the season. That's going to really hurt his chances at NL MVP, but the Dodgers aren't focused on regular season accolades.

They're going to prioritize the postseason, as they traditionally do. If they have to punt on Ohtani's MVP chances in return for success in October, that's something they'd do every time. They need to do some work in September to get home-field advantage back from the Brewers, though.

No. 1 - Milwaukee Brewers

Taking our top seed yet again is the Brewers. They've been the best team in the league for quite some time now and continue to make it look relatively easy without a ton of big names. They're 12-5 in their last 17 games and haven't been all that challenged in most of their games.

Jackson Chourio has been a star on offense in August, hitting for a 153 wRC+ driven by seven homers. The Brewers are our top seed yet again and should be an absolute threat in October.

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