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Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 23

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Mason Montgomery - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Breakout Closers, Bullpens and Saves

Mid-week fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 23 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Mason Montgomery, Yohandry Morales, Lazaro Montes, Walker Jenkins, Ethan Salas, and Luis Robert Jr.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Relief Pitcher/Closer Waiver Wire Rankings
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

September is officially here! We have a month left in the MLB season and a short window to bolster your rosters to secure those fantasy baseball championships. At RotoBaller HQ, we are back with another edition of our WW rankings series with our mid-week fantasy baseball waiver rankings for Week 23—August 31 through September 6—in leagues that allow daily moves. Our waiver wire list prioritizes who to add and ranks the top overall free agents to consider adding to your fantasy teams.

MLB rosters expanded, and a few prospects got promoted. The Orioles call up former No. 2 overall pick Heston Kjerstad from Triple-A Norfolk, while the Nationals promoted first baseman Yohandy Morales from Triple-A Rochester. We also saw the White Sox call up right-hander Tanner McDougal from Triple-A Charlotte. On the injury front, Diamondbacks star outfielder Corbin Carroll is dealing with back discomfort and is day-to-day. Athletics third baseman Tommy White was removed from Tuesday's contest against the Rangers with lower-back soreness.

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver-wire moves or multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this early-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the middle of the week before we reach Sunday. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver-wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Carson Benge OF 69 Add in All Leagues
2 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 68 Add in All Leagues
3 Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in All Leagues
4 Adley Rutschman C 66 Add in All Leagues
5 Noah Cameron SP 69 Add in All Leagues
6 Chase DeLauter OF 68 Add in All Leagues
7 Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in All Leagues
8 Kade Anderson SP 60 Add in All Leagues
9 Kyle Leahy SP/RP 56 Add in All Leagues
10 Alec Bohm 1B/3B 58 Add in All Leagues
11 Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 63 Add in All Leagues
12 Lawrence Butler OF 57 Add in All Leagues
13 Walker Jenkins OF 19 Add in All Leagues
14 Ian Seymour SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 Walbert Urena SP 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Clay Holmes SP 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 Jacob Lopez SP 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
18 Kaelen Culpepper SS 13 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
19 Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
20 Jake Bennett SP 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 Trevor Story SS 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
22 Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
23 Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
24 Mason Montgomery SP/RP 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
25 Joshua Baez OF 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
26 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
27 Ty France 1B 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
28 Andrew Painter SP 27 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
29 Mickey Moniak OF 32 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
30 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
31 T.J. Rumfield 1B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Griffin Conine 1B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Tyler Mahle SP 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Alejandro Kirk C 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Spencer Jones OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Zach Thornton SP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Trent Grisham OF 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Max Clark OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Bryce Eldridge 1B 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Ryan Jeffers C 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Carter Jensen C 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Tristan Peters OF 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Cole Carrigg SS/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Josh Bell 1B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
51 Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
52 Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
53 Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
54 Henry Bolte OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
55 Dominic Canzone OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
56 Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
57 Kodai Senga SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
58 Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
59 Travis Bazzana 2B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
60 Zebby Matthews SP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
61 Grant Taylor SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Cal Quantrill SP/RP 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 David Peterson SP/RP 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Christian Scott SP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Jackson Jobe SP/RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Ben Joyce RP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Gleyber Torres 2B 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Jake Burger 1B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
71 Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
72 Coby Mayo 1B/3B 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
73 Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
74 Peter Lambert SP 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
75 Joey Cantillo SP/RP 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
76 Ethan Salas C 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
77 Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
78 Heriberto Hernandez OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Dylan Crews OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Luis Robert Jr. OF 50 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
81 Cam Smith OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
82 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
83 Jung Hoo Lee OF 28 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
84 Jared Jones SP 28 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
85 Jordan Romano RP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
86 Agustin Ramirez C 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
87 Brandon Marsh OF 49 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
88 Hector Rodriguez OF 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
89 Yohandy Morales 1B/3B 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
90 Lazaro Montes OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
91 Keider Montero SP/RP 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
92 Andrew Kittredge RP 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
93 Samuel Basallo C/1B 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
94 Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
95 Elvis Alvarado RP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
96 Nolan Arenado 3B 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
97 JJ Bleday OF 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
98 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
99 Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
100 Francisco Alvarez C 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include  and more. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Yohandry Morales, Washington Nationals

The Washington Nationals called up corner-infield prospect Yohandy Morales from Triple-A Rochester with rosters expanding on Tuesday, Sept. 1, sources told Francys Romero. The 24-year-old former second-round pick in 2023 from the University of Miami gets his first call to the big leagues after hitting .286/.363/.519 with an .881 OPS, 25 home runs, 76 RBI, 82 runs scored, and six stolen bases in 104 games across 455 plate appearances for Rochester this year.

Morales is not listed among the team's top-30 prospects at MLB Pipeline, but his strong season could not be ignored with rosters expanding for the final month of the season in September. He has experience at first and third base, and the Nats could also use him as a designated hitter, giving him multiple avenues to playing time to close out the season. Fantasy managers in deeper leagues may want to give Morales a look off the waiver wire for power to see if he can continue his strong 2026 season at the major-league level.

Ethan Salas, San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres are set to call up top catching prospect Ethan Salas from Triple-A El Paso when rosters expand on Tuesday, according to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound 20-year-old backstop is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the Padres' top prospect and the No. 23 overall prospect in all of baseball. At the catching position, he is ranked as the No. 4 prospect, behind Rainiel Rodriguez (Cardinals), Vahn Lackey (Twins), and Alfredo Duno (Reds). Salas, who hits from the left side, has turned heads in 24 games with El Paso in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, slashing .326/.410/.539 with a .949 OPS, three homers, 24 RBI, 13 runs scored, and three steals.

He began the year at Double-A San Antonio and hit .286 (74-for-259) with seven homers, 37 RBI, 14 steals, and 41 runs scored in 72 games for the Missions. There are still mixed reviews as to how high a ceiling Salas has offensively, and it is unclear how much he will play in San Diego, which already has catchers Freddy Fermin and Luis Campusano on the major-league roster. Fantasy managers in redraft leagues should not be expecting fireworks from Salas in September.

 

Luis Robert Jr., Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles are claiming outfielder Luis Robert Jr. off waivers from the New York Mets on Monday, multiple people familiar with the situation told Chelsea Janes of SNY. The Mets gave up quickly on Robert after bringing him in to be their center fielder last offseason. He has played in only 58 games in 2026 due to a lumbar spine disc herniation in his back, and he has unsurprisingly struggled to a .223/.303/.399 slash line with a .702 OPS, 10 home runs, 23 RBI, 24 runs scored, and two stolen bases in 218 plate appearances.

The Orioles will pay the remaining $5 million in salary that Robert is owed this year, and they will have a $20 million team option for 2027 that comes with a $2 million buyout. The buyout is more likely for the 29-year-old Cuban slugger unless he turns things around drastically in the final month of the regular season in Baltimore. Robert had 38 home runs, 80 RBI, and 20 stolen bases in 2023 with the Chicago White Sox, but that is the only season since debuting in 2020 in which he has capitalized on his power/speed potential. He is currently rostered in 43% of Yahoo leagues.

 

Lazaro Montes, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners top outfield prospect Lazaro Montes is being called up to the majors, according to Francys Romero of Beisbol FR. The talented outfielder signed with the Mariners as an international free agent out of Cuba in 2022 and has quickly developed within the organization's farm system. Up until this point, Montes had split his 2026 season between Double-A and Triple-A. Through 43 games at the Triple-A level, he was slashing .267/.359/.564 with 13 home runs, an 11.6% walk rate, a 31.3% strikeout rate, and 125 wRC+.

Strikeouts are evidently a concern with the 21-year-old, but he makes up for it with incredible power, slugging 38 total homers in the minors this year. There's a strong chance that he could be in the lineup for his MLB debut tomorrow against the Boston Red Sox. Regardless of whether he plays on Monday, he should earn consistent playing time in the thick of the playoff race, as the Mariners are five games back in the AL West.

Walker Jenkins, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins top outfield prospect Walker Jenkins made his major-league debut in the team's 7-4 loss on Friday night to the division-rival Chicago White Sox at Target Field and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout. The Twins are hoping that Jenkins, the No. 15 prospect in all of baseball, can give them the spark they need to sneak into a wild-card spot in the American League with veteran outfielder Byron Buxton (hip) potentially going back on the injured list for a third time this year.

The 21-year-old former fifth overall pick in 2023 will play regularly for the Twins down the stretch, even if Buxton can return, and his power/speed upside from the left side of the plate could be a difference-maker for fantasy managers chasing a championship. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder hit .308/.407/.532 with a .940 OPS, 12 home runs, 28 RBI, 17 stolen bases, and 51 runs scored in his 69 games played at Triple-A St. Paul before getting the call to the Show on Friday. The 21-year-old is slashing .188/.316/.438 with a home run, stolen base, and a .754 OPS over his first five big league games.

 

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 68 Add in All Leagues
Alec Bohm 1B/3B 58 Add in All Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 63 Add in All Leagues
Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ty France 1B 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
T.J. Rumfield 1B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Griffin Conine 1B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Bryce Eldridge 1B 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Josh Bell 1B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Burger 1B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Coby Mayo 1B/3B 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yohandy Morales 1B/3B 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Owned Baller Move
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Travis Bazzana 2B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Gleyber Torres 2B 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Alec Bohm 1B/3B 58 Add in All Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 63 Add in All Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Coby Mayo 1B/3B 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yohandy Morales 1B/3B 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Nolan Arenado 3B 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Kaelen Culpepper SS 13 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Trevor Story SS 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg SS/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Carson Benge OF 69 Add in All Leagues
Chase DeLauter OF 68 Add in All Leagues
Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in All Leagues
Lawrence Butler OF 57 Add in All Leagues
Walker Jenkins OF 19 Add in All Leagues
Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Joshua Baez OF 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mickey Moniak OF 32 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Griffin Conine 1B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Spencer Jones OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Trent Grisham OF 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Max Clark OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tristan Peters OF 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg SS/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Henry Bolte OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dominic Canzone OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Heriberto Hernandez OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Crews OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Robert Jr. OF 50 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Cam Smith OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jung Hoo Lee OF 28 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Brandon Marsh OF 49 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Hector Rodriguez OF 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Lazaro Montes OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
JJ Bleday OF 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Adley Rutschman C 66 Add in All Leagues
Alejandro Kirk C 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ryan Jeffers C 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Carter Jensen C 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ethan Salas C 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Agustin Ramirez C 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Samuel Basallo C/1B 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Francisco Alvarez C 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Noah Cameron SP 69 Add in All Leagues
Kade Anderson SP 60 Add in All Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 56 Add in All Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Walbert Urena SP 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Clay Holmes SP 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jacob Lopez SP 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jake Bennett SP 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Andrew Painter SP 27 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tyler Mahle SP 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zach Thornton SP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kodai Senga SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zebby Matthews SP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cal Quantrill SP/RP 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
David Peterson SP/RP 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Christian Scott SP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Jobe SP/RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Peter Lambert SP 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jared Jones SP 28 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Keider Montero SP/RP 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Relief Pitcher/Closer Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in All Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 56 Add in All Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kodai Senga SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cal Quantrill SP/RP 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
David Peterson SP/RP 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Jobe SP/RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ben Joyce RP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jordan Romano RP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Keider Montero SP/RP 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Andrew Kittredge RP 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Elvis Alvarado RP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players, including Mason Montgomery, Angel Genao, Walker Jenkins,  Jacob Lopez, Kaelen Culpepper, Jake Bennett, Ty France, Mickey Moniak, Alejandro Kirk, Tyler Mahle, Spencer Jones, Jeff McNeil, Henry Bolte, Lazaro Montes, Walker Jenkins, Ethan Salas, Luis Robert Jr., Cole Carrigg, Doninic Canzone, Brandon Pfaadt, Zebby Matthews, Jackson Jobe, Dylan Crews, Ben Joyce, Cam Smith, and Elvis Alvarado. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Mason Montgomery, Angel Genao, Walker Jenkins,  Jacob Lopez, Kaelen Culpepper, Jake Bennett, Ty France, Mickey Moniak, Alejandro Kirk, Tyler Mahle, Spencer Jones, Jeff McNeil, Henry Bolte, Lazaro Montes, Walker Jenkins, Ethan Salas, Luis Robert Jr., Cole Carrigg, Doninic Canzone, Brandon Pfaadt, Zebby Matthews, Jackson Jobe, Dylan Crews, Ben Joyce, Cam Smith, and Elvis Alvarado:

Mason Montgomery
vs
Brooks Lee
Mason Montgomery
vs
Joshua Baez
Mason Montgomery
vs
Royce Lewis
Mason Montgomery
vs
Chase Meidroth
Mason Montgomery
vs
Trevor Story
Mason Montgomery
vs
Ty France
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jake Bennett
Mason Montgomery
vs
Andrew Painter
Mason Montgomery
vs
Kyle Stowers
Mason Montgomery
vs
Mickey Moniak
Mason Montgomery
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Mason Montgomery
vs
Nick Gonzales
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jacob Lopez
Mason Montgomery
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Mason Montgomery
vs
Tanner Scott
Mason Montgomery
vs
Noah Cameron
Mason Montgomery
vs
Kade Anderson
Mason Montgomery
vs
Kyle Leahy
Mason Montgomery
vs
Ian Seymour
Mason Montgomery
vs
Walbert Urena
Angel Genao
vs
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Jake Bennett
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Jake Bennett
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Jake Bennett
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Jake Bennett
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Jake Bennett
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Walbert Urena
Jake Bennett
vs
Joshua Baez
Jake Bennett
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Ian Seymour
Jake Bennett
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Chase Meidroth
Jake Bennett
vs
Walker Jenkins
Jake Bennett
vs
Ty France
Jake Bennett
vs
Noah Cameron
Jake Bennett
vs
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Jake Bennett
vs
Kyle Leahy
Jake Bennett
vs
Andrew Painter
Jake Bennett
vs
Zac Thornton
Jake Bennett
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Ty France
vs
Chase Meidroth
Ty France
vs
Andrew Painter
Ty France
vs
Joshua Baez
Ty France
vs
Mickey Moniak
Ty France
vs
Mason Montgomery
Ty France
vs
Nick Gonzales
Ty France
vs
Brooks Lee
Ty France
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Ty France
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Ty France
vs
Caleb Durbin
Ty France
vs
Trevor Story
Ty France
vs
Angel Genao
Ty France
vs
Jake Bennett
Ty France
vs
Griffin Conine
Ty France
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Ty France
vs
Alec Bohm
Ty France
vs
Isaac Paredes
Ty France
vs
Kyle Stowers
Ty France
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Ty France
vs
Kody Clemens
Mickey Moniak
vs
Andrew Painter
Mickey Moniak
vs
Nick Gonzales
Mickey Moniak
vs
Ty France
Mickey Moniak
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Mickey Moniak
vs
Chase Meidroth
Mickey Moniak
vs
Caleb Durbin
Mickey Moniak
vs
Joshua Baez
Mickey Moniak
vs
Angel Genao
Mickey Moniak
vs
Mason Montgomery
Mickey Moniak
vs
Griffin Conine
Mickey Moniak
vs
Brooks Lee
Mickey Moniak
vs
Tyler Mahle
Mickey Moniak
vs
Royce Lewis
Mickey Moniak
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Mickey Moniak
vs
Carson Benge
Mickey Moniak
vs
Chase DeLauter
Mickey Moniak
vs
Steven Kwan
Mickey Moniak
vs
Lawrence Butler
Mickey Moniak
vs
Kyle Stowers
Mickey Moniak
vs
Trent Grisham
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Tyler Mahle
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Spencer Jones
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Griffin Conine
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Zac Thornton
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Angel Genao
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Jeff McNeil
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Caleb Durbin
Alejandro Kirk
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Alejandro Kirk
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Trent Grisham
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Nick Gonzales
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Max Clark
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Mickey Moniak
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Adley Rutschman
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Carter Jensen
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Yainer Diaz
Alejandro Kirk
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
Alejandro Kirk
vs
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Tyler Mahle
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Griffin Conine
Tyler Mahle
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Tyler Mahle
vs
Angel Genao
Tyler Mahle
vs
Spencer Jones
Tyler Mahle
vs
Caleb Durbin
Tyler Mahle
vs
Zac Thornton
Tyler Mahle
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Tyler Mahle
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Jeff McNeil
Tyler Mahle
vs
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Tyler Mahle
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Tyler Mahle
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Tyler Mahle
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Tyler Mahle
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Spencer Jones
vs
Lawrence Butler
Spencer Jones
vs
Kyle Stowers
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vs
Joshua Baez
Jeff McNeil
vs
Zac Thornton
Jeff McNeil
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Jeff McNeil
vs
Spencer Jones
Jeff McNeil
vs
Trent Grisham
Jeff McNeil
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Jeff McNeil
vs
Max Clark
Jeff McNeil
vs
Tyler Mahle
Jeff McNeil
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Jeff McNeil
vs
Griffin Conine
Jeff McNeil
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Jeff McNeil
vs
Angel Genao
Jeff McNeil
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Jeff McNeil
vs
Caleb Durbin
Jeff McNeil
vs
Carter Jensen
Jeff McNeil
vs
Carson Benge
Jeff McNeil
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Jeff McNeil
vs
Chase DeLauter
Jeff McNeil
vs
Steven Kwan
Jeff McNeil
vs
Alec Bohm
Jeff McNeil
vs
Isaac Paredes
Henry Bolte
vs
Yainer Diaz
Henry Bolte
vs
Dominic Canzone
Henry Bolte
vs
Tim Tawa
Henry Bolte
vs
Willi Castro
Henry Bolte
vs
Zack Gelof
Henry Bolte
vs
Kodai Senga
Henry Bolte
vs
Josh Bell
Henry Bolte
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Henry Bolte
vs
Cole Carrigg
Henry Bolte
vs
Travis Bazzana
Henry Bolte
vs
Kody Clemens
Henry Bolte
vs
Zebby Matthews
Henry Bolte
vs
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Henry Bolte
vs
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Henry Bolte
vs
Carson Benge
Henry Bolte
vs
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Henry Bolte
vs
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Henry Bolte
vs
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Henry Bolte
vs
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Henry Bolte
vs
Joshua Baez
Lazaro Montes
vs
Yohandy Morales
Lazaro Montes
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Keider Montero
Lazaro Montes
vs
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Lazaro Montes
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Lazaro Montes
vs
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Lazaro Montes
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Samuel Basallo
Lazaro Montes
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Lazaro Montes
vs
Jackson Holliday
Lazaro Montes
vs
Jordan Romano
Lazaro Montes
vs
Elvis Alvarado
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vs
Jared Jones
Lazaro Montes
vs
Nolan Arenado
Lazaro Montes
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Lazaro Montes
vs
JJ Bleday
Lazaro Montes
vs
Carson Benge
Lazaro Montes
vs
Chase DeLauter
Lazaro Montes
vs
Steven Kwan
Lazaro Montes
vs
Lawrence Butler
Lazaro Montes
vs
Kyle Stowers
Lazaro Montes
vs
Joshua Baez
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vs
Lawrence Butler
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vs
Ian Seymour
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Isaac Paredes
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Jake Bennett
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Joey Cantillo
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Rafael Flores Jr.
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vs
Heriberto Hernandez
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vs
Nick Sogard
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vs
Dylan Crews
Ethan Salas
vs
Coby Mayo
Ethan Salas
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Ethan Salas
vs
Ernie Clement
Ethan Salas
vs
Cam Smith
Ethan Salas
vs
Jake Burger
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vs
A.J. Ewing
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vs
Tommy Edman
Ethan Salas
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
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vs
Adley Rutschman
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vs
Ryan Jeffers
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vs
Carter Jensen
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vs
Yainer Diaz
Ethan Salas
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Ethan Salas
vs
Samuel Basallo
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Dylan Crews
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Cam Smith
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
A.J. Ewing
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Ethan Salas
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Jared Jones
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Joey Cantillo
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Jordan Romano
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Peter Lambert
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Nick Sogard
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Brandon Marsh
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Carson Benge
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Chase DeLauter
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Steven Kwan
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Lawrence Butler
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Kyle Stowers
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Joshua Baez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kody Clemens
Cole Carrigg
vs
Josh Bell
Cole Carrigg
vs
Tristan Peters
Cole Carrigg
vs
Zack Gelof
Cole Carrigg
vs
Carter Jensen
Cole Carrigg
vs
Tim Tawa
Cole Carrigg
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Cole Carrigg
vs
Yainer Diaz
Cole Carrigg
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Henry Bolte
Cole Carrigg
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Cole Carrigg
vs
Dominic Canzone
Cole Carrigg
vs
Max Clark
Cole Carrigg
vs
Willi Castro
Cole Carrigg
vs
Carson Benge
Cole Carrigg
vs
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Cole Carrigg
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Steven Kwan
Cole Carrigg
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Lawrence Butler
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kyle Stowers
Cole Carrigg
vs
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Kodai Senga
Brandon Pfaadt
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Travis Bazzana
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Willi Castro
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Zebby Matthews
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Dominic Canzone
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Grant Taylor
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Henry Bolte
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Cal Quantrill
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Brandon Pfaadt
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David Peterson
Brandon Pfaadt
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Tim Tawa
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Christian Scott
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Zack Gelof
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Jackson Jobe
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Tanner Scott
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Noah Cameron
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Kade Anderson
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Kyle Leahy
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Ian Seymour
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Walbert Urena
Zebby Matthews
vs
Travis Bazzana
Zebby Matthews
vs
Grant Taylor
Zebby Matthews
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Zebby Matthews
vs
Cal Quantrill
Zebby Matthews
vs
Kodai Senga
Zebby Matthews
vs
David Peterson
Zebby Matthews
vs
Willi Castro
Zebby Matthews
vs
Christian Scott
Zebby Matthews
vs
Dominic Canzone
Zebby Matthews
vs
Jackson Jobe
Zebby Matthews
vs
Henry Bolte
Zebby Matthews
vs
Ben Joyce
Zebby Matthews
vs
Yainer Diaz
Zebby Matthews
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
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vs
Noah Cameron
Zebby Matthews
vs
Kade Anderson
Zebby Matthews
vs
Kyle Leahy
Zebby Matthews
vs
Ian Seymour
Zebby Matthews
vs
Walbert Urena
Zebby Matthews
vs
Clay Holmes
Jackson Jobe
vs
Christian Scott
Jackson Jobe
vs
Ben Joyce
Jackson Jobe
vs
David Peterson
Jackson Jobe
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Jackson Jobe
vs
Cal Quantrill
Jackson Jobe
vs
Gleyber Torres
Jackson Jobe
vs
Grant Taylor
Jackson Jobe
vs
Tommy Edman
Jackson Jobe
vs
Zebby Matthews
Jackson Jobe
vs
Jake Burger
Jackson Jobe
vs
Travis Bazzana
Jackson Jobe
vs
Ernie Clement
Jackson Jobe
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Jackson Jobe
vs
Coby Mayo
Jackson Jobe
vs
Tanner Scott
Jackson Jobe
vs
Noah Cameron
Jackson Jobe
vs
Kade Anderson
Jackson Jobe
vs
Kyle Leahy
Jackson Jobe
vs
Ian Seymour
Jackson Jobe
vs
Walbert Urena
Dylan Crews
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Dylan Crews
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Dylan Crews
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
Dylan Crews
vs
Cam Smith
Dylan Crews
vs
Ethan Salas
Dylan Crews
vs
A.J. Ewing
Dylan Crews
vs
Joey Cantillo
Dylan Crews
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Dylan Crews
vs
Peter Lambert
Dylan Crews
vs
Jared Jones
Dylan Crews
vs
Nick Sogard
Dylan Crews
vs
Jordan Romano
Dylan Crews
vs
Coby Mayo
Dylan Crews
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Dylan Crews
vs
Carson Benge
Dylan Crews
vs
Chase DeLauter
Dylan Crews
vs
Steven Kwan
Dylan Crews
vs
Lawrence Butler
Dylan Crews
vs
Kyle Stowers
Dylan Crews
vs
Joshua Baez
Ben Joyce
vs
Jackson Jobe
Ben Joyce
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Ben Joyce
vs
Christian Scott
Ben Joyce
vs
Gleyber Torres
Ben Joyce
vs
David Peterson
Ben Joyce
vs
Tommy Edman
Ben Joyce
vs
Cal Quantrill
Ben Joyce
vs
Jake Burger
Ben Joyce
vs
Grant Taylor
Ben Joyce
vs
Ernie Clement
Ben Joyce
vs
Zebby Matthews
Ben Joyce
vs
Coby Mayo
Ben Joyce
vs
Travis Bazzana
Ben Joyce
vs
Nick Sogard
Ben Joyce
vs
Tanner Scott
Ben Joyce
vs
Kyle Leahy
Ben Joyce
vs
Ian Seymour
Ben Joyce
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Ben Joyce
vs
Kodai Senga
Ben Joyce
vs
Joey Cantillo
Cam Smith
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Cam Smith
vs
A.J. Ewing
Cam Smith
vs
Dylan Crews
Cam Smith
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Cam Smith
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Cam Smith
vs
Jared Jones
Cam Smith
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
Cam Smith
vs
Jordan Romano
Cam Smith
vs
Ethan Salas
Cam Smith
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Cam Smith
vs
Joey Cantillo
Cam Smith
vs
Brandon Marsh
Cam Smith
vs
Peter Lambert
Cam Smith
vs
Hector Rodriguez
Cam Smith
vs
Carson Benge
Cam Smith
vs
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Cam Smith
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Cam Smith
vs
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Cam Smith
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Cam Smith
vs
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Elvis Alvarado
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vs
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vs
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Elvis Alvarado
vs
Sam Antonacci
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vs
Keider Montero
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Lazaro Montes
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Yohandy Morales
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Hector Rodriguez
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Brandon Marsh
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Tanner Scott
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Kyle Leahy
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Ian Seymour
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Kodai Senga
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Grant Taylor

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Xavier Edwards

Lands on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Zay Flowers

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
DK Metcalf

Expected to be Ready for Week 1
Willson Contreras

Red Sox Place Willson Contreras on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Ketel Marte

Coming Off Injured List on Monday
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Seals Germany's Overtime Win Over Poland
Pelle Larsson

Scores 23 Points in Sweden's Qualifying Loss
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Maxime Raynaud

Delivers 13 Points in France's Win Over Sweden
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Victor Wembanyama

Powers France Past Sweden
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Braden Smith

Targets Daily Progress with Pacers
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
J.J. McCarthy

Makes the Vikings' 53-Man Roster
Elly De La Cruz

Diagnosed With Left-Quad Tightness
Pete Alonso

is Okay After Leaving Game Early
Willson Contreras

Experiencing Hamstring Tightness
Jordan Hawkins

Could Fall Out of the Rotation
Jordan Poole

Could See Reduced Role
Lazaro Montes

Mariners to Promote Top Prospect Lazaro Montes
Will Smith

Expected to Return on Tuesday
Xavier Edwards

Exits Early on Sunday
Byron Buxton

Gets Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Trevor Story

Reinstated From Injured List, Starting Against Yankees
Roman Anthony

Activated and Starting on Sunday
Donte DiVincenzo

Timberwolves Hold Hope for Donte DiVincenzo's Return
Jalen Duren

Pistons Rule Out Sign-and-Trade Offers for Jalen Duren
Aaron Nesmith

Refines Ball-Handling in Offseason
Utah Jazz

Timberwolves Waive John Konchar
Stephen Curry

Becomes Eligible for a Two-Year Extension
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Song Yadong

Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Denise Gomes

Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Yan Xiaonan

Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
NHL

Kevin Hayes Signs KHL Deal
EDM

Alec Regula Won't Participate in Training Camp
Matt Savoie

Sits Out Training Camp
Mattias Janmark

Unavailable for Training Camp
Frederik Andersen

to Miss Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Uncertain for Start of Training Camp
Victor Hedman

Feeling "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
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