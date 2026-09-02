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6 Undervalued Fantasy Football Risers to Target in Drafts: Frank's All-Breakout Team (2026)

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Jayden Reed - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Frank Ammirante's fantasy football all-breakout team for 2026. Target and draft these undervalued players: Tyler Shough, Jonathon Brooks, Blake Corum, Jayden Reed, Josh Downs, and Terrance Ferguson.

We're in the heart of draft season right now. Most fantasy football drafts will happen this week, so it's the perfect time for me to highlight my All-Breakout team.

I'm going to focus on players who: A) Haven't had their breakout season yet, and B) I haven't written about recently. These are some of my favorite targets in drafts, with rising ADP to boot.

With that in mind, find out why Tyler Shough, Jonathon Brooks, Blake Corum, Jayden Reed, Josh Downs, and Terrance Ferguson are poised to break out this season.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Tyler Shough, QB, New Orleans Saints

Shough came into his rookie season as a consensus fade, especially because he was older than usual for a rookie at 26 years old. But he proved the doubters wrong as a rookie, completing 67.6% of his passes for 2,384 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also added 186 yards on the ground.

Shough finished his rookie year with three 270+ passing-yard games in his last four. This showed that he was starting to get comfortable in Kellen Moore's offense.

Playing in a fast-paced offense with an innovative play-caller, Shough is poised to take a Year 2 leap. He showed excellent chemistry with Chris Olave, while first-round rookie Jordyn Tyson will join the team mid-season as he recovers from injury. Add in Travis Etienne Jr., who should boost the running game, and it's a much more favorable team context for Shough.

Given this situation, it's not out of the realm of possibility to see a top-12 fantasy finish from Shough this year, especially since he's a sneaky dual-threat. He's one of the easiest breakout calls at quarterback.

 

Jonathon Brooks, RB, Carolina Panthers

Brooks has had an injury-plagued start to his career, but let's not forget that he was once considered the top running back prospect in his class. Still only 23 years old, playing in a run-heavy offense, Brooks is set up nicely for a breakout season.

Yes, Chuba Hubbard is still there, but he's more of a veteran chain-mover than an explosive back like Brooks. Besides, we already saw Hubbard lose his job to his more explosive teammate when it happened with Rico Dowdle last year. Don't be surprised to see it happen again with Brooks.

With Bryce Young looking like a game manager at quarterback, the Panthers need more of a big-play threat in their backfield, which is where Brooks comes in.

I'm betting that he'll take over the role as lead back and give us 1,000+ yards on the ground with some impact in the passing game as well. Brooks' ADP was steamed up when Hubbard was hurt, but now he's healthy, so we're getting a reasonable price once again.

 

Blake Corum, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Corum is the best handcuff in fantasy football. Not only does he have massive contingent upside if Kyren Williams gets hurt, but there's also standalone value here.

We saw Corum start to get more involved in the Rams' offense down the stretch last year. I'm expecting more of the same in this upcoming season.

By adding Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie, as well as bringing back Aaron Donald, the Rams are forming a super team. They already had an elite offense, but now they have a devastating defense.

What does that mean for Corum? Well, it's likely we're going to see Los Angeles involved in plenty of blowouts this season. That creates a favorable game script for Corum, where he's churning out yardage in the fourth quarter to eat up the clock.

Then you have to consider Matthew Stafford's 7+% touchdown rate last season, which is unsustainable. A good portion of those touchdowns could start to go to the running game, so it wouldn't shock me to see Corum eclipse last year's total of six touchdowns. With that in mind, this is a terrific upside pick in your drafts.

 

Jayden Reed, WR, Green Bay Packers

Reed has been held back so far. He's a talented wideout who has been taken off the field in 2-WR sets, or dealt with injuries while playing in a run-heavy offense. But now that Josh Jacobs is on the commissioner's exempt list, putting his status in doubt, we should see the Packers go more pass-heavy.

That's because MarShawn Lloyd is now the starting running back, and while he's talented, he's also completely unproven. More passing volume bodes well for Reed.

It's also good that both Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks have moved on from the Packers, consolidating the target share between Reed, Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, and Tucker Kraft.

To that end, this is the perfect setup for a breakout season from Reed. Remember, he put up 10 total touchdowns as a rookie. There's a lot of talent here; he just needs opportunity. Bet on that happening in 2026.

 

Josh Downs, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Downs is nearly a carbon copy of Reed. He's a receiver who didn't play in 2-WR sets, but he has the talent to break out if given a larger role. The Colts replaced Michael Pittman Jr. with Keenan Allen, which is a downgrade. Alec Pierce is also recovering from a serious injury, so Downs is in a spot for production.

With Daniel Jones recovering from a torn Achilles, expect to see a less mobile version, meaning a yards-after-catch threat like Downs is a perfect fit.

We saw Downs put up 700+ yards in each of his first two seasons. Last year was a down year in terms of production, but he's still only 25 years old. It's the ideal setup for a talented young wideout, one who has been making waves in camp.

Don't worry too much about the Allen addition, as he's clearly past his prime. Downs is a great upside WR4 who can turn into a viable every-week WR2 if the situation breaks right for him.

 

Terrance Ferguson, TE, Los Angeles Rams

Ferguson is a second-year tight end who has the rare ability to win downfield. He's been making waves in Rams camp for a team that is going to deploy heavy personnel quite often. That means Ferguson will be on the field a lot, even with the team having a lot of depth at the position.

There's a good chance that Ferguson will emerge as the No. 3 option in an elite Rams' offense, behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. If one of those wideouts missed time, Ferguson would skyrocket in value.

If you're in a traditional format, Ferguson doesn't have enough juice to be your TE1, but he's an excellent TE2 if you're in deeper leagues. This is the type of skill set and context that you want to bet on when searching for a breakout tight end: downfield ability with a pocket quarterback in an elite offense.

Take a swing for the fences with Ferguson in your draft.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jonathon Brooks, Jayden Reed, Josh Downs, Terrance Ferguson, Blake Corum:

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vs
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Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cole Kmet
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jonnu Smith
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Theo Johnson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Noah Fant
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Downs
Blake Corum
vs
Brock Purdy
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Jordan Addison
Blake Corum
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Chuba Hubbard
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J.K. Dobbins
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Blake Corum
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DK Metcalf
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Rhamondre Stevenson
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Kyler Murray
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Jalen Hurts
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Romeo Doubs
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Christian Watson
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Jadarian Price
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Rachaad White
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Cam Skattebo
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Wan'dale Robinson
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vs
David Montgomery
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Kelce
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vs
Mike Evans
Blake Corum
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Blake Corum
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Jahmyr Gibbs
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Blake Corum
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