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Updated Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 1 (2026)

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Chase Brown - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Props Picks

RotoBaller's updated fantasy football rankings for Week 1 of the 2026 season for all positions. Set winning fantasy lineups with our Week 1 rankings for fantasy football leagues.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings
Fantasy Football News, Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome RotoBallers! Week 1 is just a few days away, which means it's almost time to set our first fantasy football lineups for the 2026 season. Below, we will provide our updated Week 1 rankings for all positions.

Let's take a look at where players like Parker Washington, Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr., MarShawn Lloyd, Ashton Jeanty, Tyler Allgeier, Bo Nix, and more sit in our rankings. Dive into the rankings below to find out.

Our RB fantasy football rankings for Week 1 are assembled by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will find a summary of this week's important RB fantasy football news. There are always critical injuries and updates to track, so check back until kickoff.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings

Rankings are updated until kickoff. Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and Standard rankings.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 3 Bijan Robinson RB
1 4 Christian McCaffrey RB
1 5 Puka Nacua WR
2 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 7 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 8 Derrick Henry RB
2 9 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 10 Chase Brown RB
2 11 Saquon Barkley RB
2 12 Omarion Hampton RB
2 13 De'Von Achane RB
2 14 Javonte Williams RB
2 15 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 16 James Cook III RB
3 17 Kenneth Walker III RB
3 18 Chris Olave WR
3 19 Kyren Williams RB
3 20 D'Andre Swift RB
3 21 Ashton Jeanty RB
3 22 Nico Collins WR
3 23 Breece Hall RB
3 24 Tee Higgins WR
4 25 DeVonta Smith WR
4 26 George Pickens WR
4 27 Brock Bowers TE
4 28 Justin Jefferson WR
4 29 Drake London WR
4 30 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 31 David Montgomery RB
4 32 Zay Flowers WR
4 33 Cam Skattebo RB
4 34 Emeka Egbuka WR
4 35 Trey McBride TE
4 36 Bucky Irving RB
5 37 Rashee Rice WR
5 38 Malik Nabers WR
5 39 A.J. Brown WR
5 40 Quinshon Judkins RB
5 41 Garrett Wilson WR
5 42 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 43 Davante Adams WR
5 44 Ladd McConkey WR
5 45 Jaylen Warren RB
5 46 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
5 47 Christian Watson WR
5 48 Mike Evans WR
5 49 Jameson Williams WR
5 50 Tony Pollard RB
5 51 Terry McLaurin WR
5 52 J.K. Dobbins RB
5 53 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 54 Rome Odunze WR
6 55 Parker Washington WR
6 56 Rico Dowdle RB
6 57 Jeremiyah Love RB
6 58 Tyler Warren TE
6 59 Tetairoa McMillan WR
6 60 DJ Moore WR
6 61 Jordan Mason RB
6 62 Jonathon Brooks RB
6 63 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 64 Jayden Reed WR
7 65 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
7 66 Colston Loveland TE
7 67 Luther Burden III WR
7 68 Josh Downs WR
7 69 Jadarian Price RB
7 70 Sam LaPorta TE
7 71 MarShawn Lloyd RB
7 72 Chuba Hubbard RB
7 73 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
7 74 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
7 75 Rachaad White RB
7 76 Courtland Sutton WR
7 77 Jalen Coker WR
7 78 Tucker Kraft TE
7 79 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
7 80 Dallas Goedert TE
7 81 DK Metcalf WR
7 82 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
7 83 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
7 84 Carnell Tate WR
7 85 Isaiah Likely TE
7 86 Kyle Monangai RB
8 87 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
8 88 Blake Corum RB
8 89 Michael Wilson WR
8 90 Quentin Johnston WR
8 91 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
8 92 Jordan Addison WR
8 93 Stefon Diggs WR
8 94 Travis Kelce TE
8 95 Kenneth Gainwell RB
8 96 Jakobi Meyers WR
8 97 Xavier Worthy WR
8 98 Romeo Doubs WR
8 99 Mark Andrews TE
8 100 Dalton Kincaid TE
8 101 Matthew Golden WR
8 102 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 103 Khalil Shakir WR
9 104 Ryan Flournoy WR
9 105 Tyler Allgeier RB
9 106 Juwan Johnson TE
9 107 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
9 108 Mike Washington Jr. RB
9 109 Kayshon Boutte WR
9 110 George Kittle TE
9 111 Alec Pierce WR
9 112 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
9 113 Jake Ferguson TE
9 114 RJ Harvey RB
9 115 Hunter Henry TE
9 116 TreVeyon Henderson RB
9 117 Jalen Nailor WR
9 118 Brenton Strange TE
9 119 Tre Tucker WR
9 120 Rashid Shaheed WR
9 121 Devaughn Vele WR
10 122 Tyjae Spears RB
10 123 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
10 124 Jalen McMillan WR
10 125 KC Concepcion WR
10 126 Chig Okonkwo TE
10 127 Adonai Mitchell WR
10 128 Dontayvion Wicks WR
10 129 Rashod Bateman WR
10 130 Dylan Sampson RB
10 131 Tank Bigsby RB
10 132 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
10 133 Jauan Jennings WR
10 134 Denzel Boston WR
10 135 Dalton Schultz TE
10 136 Cade Otton TE
10 137 T.J. Hockenson TE
10 138 Terrance Ferguson TE
10 139 Keenan Allen WR
10 140 Makai Lemon WR
10 141 Malik Washington WR
10 142 Keaton Mitchell RB
11 143 Greg Dulcich TE
11 144 Pat Bryant WR
11 145 Woody Marks RB
11 146 Jaylin Noel WR
11 147 Jerry Jeudy WR
11 148 Isaac TeSlaa WR
11 149 Pat Freiermuth TE
11 150 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
11 151 Darius Slayton WR
11 152 Calvin Ridley WR
11 153 AJ Barner TE
11 154 Evan Engram TE
11 155 Cooper Kupp WR
11 156 Malik Davis RB
11 157 Najee Harris RB
11 158 Mike Gesicki TE
11 159 Andrei Iosivas WR
11 160 Ray Davis RB
11 161 Gunnar Helm TE
11 162 Alvin Kamara RB
11 163 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
11 164 Tre Harris WR
11 165 George Holani RB
11 166 Malachi Fields WR
11 167 Colby Parkinson TE
11 168 Oronde Gadsden II TE
12 169 Cyrus Allen WR
12 170 Justice Hill RB
12 171 Elic Ayomanor WR
12 172 Caleb Douglas WR
12 173 Greg Dortch WR
12 174 Samaje Perine RB
12 175 Chris Brooks RB
12 176 Tyquan Thornton WR
12 177 Charlie Kolar TE
12 178 Germie Bernard WR
12 179 Antonio Williams WR
12 180 Zachariah Branch WR
12 181 Jake Tonges TE
12 182 Darren Waller TE
12 183 Kimani Vidal RB
12 184 Treylon Burks WR
12 185 Michael Mayer TE
12 186 Marquise Brown WR
12 187 Ted Hurst WR
12 188 Braelon Allen RB
12 189 Darnell Mooney WR
12 190 KaVontae Turpin WR
12 191 Sean Tucker RB
12 192 Travis Hunter WR
12 193 Darnell Washington TE
12 194 Jonah Coleman RB
12 195 Xavier Legette WR
12 196 Troy Franklin WR
12 197 Keon Coleman WR
12 198 Bryce Lance WR
12 199 Mason Taylor TE
12 200 Kenyon Sadiq TE
13 201 Emmett Johnson RB
13 202 Jacob Saylors RB
13 203 Xavier Hutchinson WR
13 204 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
13 205 David Njoku TE
13 206 Jalen Tolbert WR
13 207 Elijah Sarratt WR
13 208 Jaylen Wright RB
13 209 Kendrick Bourne WR
13 210 Tez Johnson WR
13 211 Erick All Jr. TE
13 212 Jack Bech WR
13 213 Elijah Arroyo TE
13 214 Demarcus Robinson WR
13 215 Daniel Bellinger TE
13 216 Theo Johnson TE
13 217 Chimere Dike WR
13 218 Skyler Bell WR
13 219 Noah Fant TE
13 220 Ashton Dulin WR
13 221 Jahan Dotson WR
13 222 Joshua Palmer WR
13 223 Dawson Knox TE
13 224 Jonnu Smith TE
13 225 Isaiah Davis RB
13 226 Seth McGowan RB
13 227 Cole Kmet TE
14 228 Kyle Juszczyk RB
14 229 Noah Gray TE
14 230 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
14 231 Darius Cooper WR
14 232 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
14 233 Kaleb Johnson RB
14 234 Oscar Delp TE
14 235 Marlin Klein TE
14 236 Eli Raridon TE
14 237 Austin Hooper TE
14 238 DeMario Douglas WR
14 239 Max Klare TE
14 240 Jordan Whittington WR
14 241 Luke Schoonmaker TE
14 242 Ollie Gordon II RB
14 243 Matthew Hibner TE
14 244 Kalif Raymond WR
14 245 Kaytron Allen RB
14 246 Nate Boerkircher TE
14 247 Jaylin Lane WR
14 248 Kaelon Black RB
14 249 Tutu Atwell WR
14 250 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
14 251 Mack Hollins WR
14 252 Elijah Higgins TE
14 253 Cade Stover TE
14 254 Dyami Brown WR
14 255 Devin Singletary RB
14 256 Emanuel Wilson RB
14 257 Tyler Conklin TE
14 258 Davis Allen TE
15 259 Jordan James RB
15 260 Tommy Tremble TE
15 261 Kyle Williams WR
15 262 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
15 263 Adam Trautman TE
15 264 Zavion Thomas WR
15 265 Demond Claiborne RB
15 266 Brashard Smith RB
15 267 John Bates TE
15 268 Nicholas Singleton RB
15 269 Barion Brown WR
15 270 Tanner Hudson TE
15 271 DJ Giddens RB
15 272 Josh Oliver TE
15 273 Brock Wright TE
15 274 Konata Mumpfield WR
15 275 Eli Heidenreich WR
15 276 Tyler Higbee TE
15 277 Luke Farrell TE
15 278 Jacob Cowing WR
15 279 Mitchell Evans TE
15 280 Ben Sinnott TE
15 281 Ty Johnson RB
15 282 Jackson Hawes TE
15 283 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
15 284 Drew Sample TE
15 285 Will Kacmarek TE
15 286 Kendre Miller RB
15 287 Trevor Etienne RB
15 288 Bam Knight RB
15 289 Will Shipley RB
15 290 Jaleel McLaughlin RB
15 291 Eli Stowers TE
15 292 Tahj Brooks RB
15 293 J'Mari Taylor RB
15 294 Joe Burrow QB
15 295 Lamar Jackson QB
15 296 Josh Allen QB
15 297 Justin Herbert QB
15 298 Jalen Hurts QB
15 299 Trevor Lawrence QB
15 300 Jayden Daniels QB
16 301 Baker Mayfield QB
16 302 Dak Prescott QB
16 303 Jared Goff QB
16 304 Drake Maye QB
16 305 Caleb Williams QB
16 306 Jaxson Dart QB
16 307 Matthew Stafford QB
16 308 Brock Purdy QB
16 309 Tyler Shough QB
16 310 Patrick Mahomes II QB
16 311 Bo Nix QB
16 312 Kyler Murray QB
17 313 Malik Willis QB
17 314 Jordan Love QB
17 315 C.J. Stroud QB
17 316 Daniel Jones QB
17 317 Sam Darnold QB
17 318 Jacoby Brissett QB
17 319 Cam Ward QB
17 320 Kirk Cousins QB
17 321 Aaron Rodgers QB
17 322 Geno Smith QB
17 323 Bryce Young QB
17 324 Tua Tagovailoa QB
17 325 Deshaun Watson QB
17 326 Shedeur Sanders QB
17 327 Haynes King QB
17 328 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
17 329 Los Angeles Chargers DST
17 330 Houston Texans DST
17 331 Denver Broncos DST
17 332 Baltimore Ravens DST
17 333 Los Angeles Rams DST
17 334 Seattle Seahawks DST
17 335 Chicago Bears DST
17 336 Tennessee Titans DST
17 337 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
17 338 Philadelphia Eagles DST
17 339 Green Bay Packers DST
17 340 Minnesota Vikings DST
17 341 Buffalo Bills DST
17 342 Las Vegas Raiders DST
17 343 New York Jets DST
17 344 New England Patriots DST
17 345 Kansas City Chiefs DST
17 346 Dallas Cowboys DST
18 347 Atlanta Falcons DST
18 348 Cleveland Browns DST
18 349 Detroit Lions DST
18 350 New York Giants DST
18 351 Indianapolis Colts DST
18 352 Miami Dolphins DST
18 353 San Francisco 49ers DST
18 354 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
18 355 Arizona Cardinals DST
18 356 Cincinnati Bengals DST
18 357 Carolina Panthers DST
18 358 New Orleans Saints DST
18 359 Washington Commanders DST
18 360 Brandon Aubrey K
18 361 Cameron Dicker K
18 362 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
18 363 Cam Little K
18 364 Jake Bates K
18 365 Tyler Loop K
18 366 Evan McPherson K
18 367 Chase McLaughlin K
18 368 Jason Myers K
18 369 Harrison Mevis K
18 370 Cairo Santos K
18 371 Eddy Pineiro K
18 372 Spencer Shrader K
18 373 Trey Smack K
18 374 Will Reichard K
18 375 Daniel Carlson K
18 376 Wil Lutz K
18 377 Chris Boswell K
18 378 Jake Elliott K
19 379 Tyler Bass K
19 380 Harrison Butker K
19 381 Andy Borregales K
19 382 Riley Patterson K
19 383 Joey Slye K
19 384 Matt Gay K
19 385 Ryan Fitzgerald K
19 386 Nick Folk K
19 387 Drew Stevens K
19 388 Jason Sanders K
19 389 Chad Ryland K
19 390 Dominic Zvada K
19 391 Andre Szmyt K

 

Fantasy Football News, Outlooks

Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals 26-year-old running back Chase Brown finished the 2025 season as the RB8 and rushed for 1,019 yards (4.39 YPC) and six touchdowns, along with 88 targets, 69 receptions, 437 receiving yards, and five touchdowns through the air. Reports from camp have been glowing, as head coach Zac Taylor has put Brown at the center of unique offensive schemes, moving him out wide, in the slot, and utilizing him in pre-snap motion.

Additionally, camp reports highlight that Brown is looking explosive and has been making big plays throughout training camp. There's no question that Brown is going early in drafts this season; however, the added context of his versatility in the passing game only raises his ceiling, and with quarterback Joe Burrow healthy, Brown has the upside to finish as a top-10 running back for a second straight season.

RotoBaller ranks Brown as the RB9 heading into drafts, and he is in line for another massive season in a potent offense.

Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart feels "in command" for Week 1 despite going nearly a month without live game action, according to Patricia Traina of Sports Illustrated. Dart attempted four passes in the Giants' preseason opener Aug. 15, but then head coach John Harbaugh kept him sidelined for the final two preseason contests. As a result, nearly a month will separate his last live game action from the Giants' season opener Sept. 13.

While that long absence may raise some question marks, especially in a new offensive system, Harbaugh explained the decision was rooted in minimizing injury risk and the confidence he has in the quarterback's work ethic during practice. Dart himself added that he felt like he has been able to prepare for the regular season by playing against the Giants' starting defense in practice. "I feel so much better," Dart said. "I feel in command. I feel confident.

In this offense, there's a lot that's put on the quarterback's plate, but it's exactly how I want it. It's exactly how I viewed this coming together." All signs point to Dart making a Year 2 leap. He was the overall QB14 despite making just 12 starts last season, so he has legitimate top-eight fantasy upside in 2026 if he can stay healthy for the full year. As it stands, he has an ADP of 103, which makes him the 11th quarterback off the board.

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix will take the field next week with the best receiver room of his career. Headlined by Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton, Nix has never previously had a supporting cast this talented. As a result, he could be on track to post the best fantasy marks of his career if he can stay healthy for the full season. Waddle and Sutton both had 900+ yards last season, but there's plenty of talent lower on the depth chart, too. Pat Bryant and Troy Franklin combined for over 1,000 yards between the two of them.

Furthermore, we're expecting a bounce-back year from tight end Evan Engram, and the running back room should be highly effective with a mix of JK Dobbins, RJ Harvey, and even rookie Jonah Coleman. Nix has been the fantasy QB7 in each of his first two pro seasons, but we wouldn't be shocked to see him finish within the top five this year. With that in mind, he is an absolute steal in fantasy drafts right now.

He currently has an ADP of 113.4, which corresponds to the 10th round and makes him the 15th quarterback off the board.

Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren isn't the flashiest name in fantasy football, but he has become a reliable option for managers in half-PPR and full-PPR leagues. Warren is one of just four running backs with 500+ rushing yards and 300+ rushing yards in each of the last three seasons. The other players who fit that description are Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Breece Hall.

That's not a bad group to be associated with, and it's an indicator of both his versatile skill set and his ability to stay healthy. He has missed just three games over the last three years, and he should continue to carve out a sizable role this year despite the coaching shift from Mike Tomlin to Mike McCarthy. Furthermore, the Steelers did bring in Rico Dowdle, but he's more of a Kenny Gainwell replacement.

Dowdle shouldn't threaten Warren's role any more or less than Gainwell did last year. As quarterback Aaron Rodgers gets older and his checkdown rate goes up, Warren stands to benefit. He has been a top-22 fantasy running back in two of the last three seasons, and he should be a fringe RB2/RB3 once again this year.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Kayshon Boutte, George Kittle, Alec Pierce, Aaron Jones Sr., Jake Ferguson, RJ Harvey, Hunter Henry, TreVeyon Henderson, Jalen Nailor, Brenton Strange, Tre Tucker, Rashid Shaheed, Devaughn Vele, Tyjae Spears, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Jalen McMillan, KC Concepcion, Chig Okonkwo, Adonai Mitchell, Dontayvion Wicks,, Rashod Bateman. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Kayshon Boutte, George Kittle, Alec Pierce, Aaron Jones Sr., Jake Ferguson, RJ Harvey, Hunter Henry, TreVeyon Henderson, Jalen Nailor, Brenton Strange, Tre Tucker, Rashid Shaheed, Devaughn Vele, Tyjae Spears, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Jalen McMillan, KC Concepcion, Chig Okonkwo, Adonai Mitchell, Dontayvion Wicks,, Rashod Bateman:

Kayshon Boutte
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Tre Harris
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Malik Davis
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Puka Nacua
George Kittle
vs
Alec Pierce
George Kittle
vs
Makai Lemon
George Kittle
vs
Dalton Kincaid
George Kittle
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
George Kittle
vs
Brock Bowers
Alec Pierce
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Alec Pierce
vs
George Kittle
Alec Pierce
vs
KC Concepcion
Alec Pierce
vs
Makai Lemon
Alec Pierce
vs
Puka Nacua
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Tank Bigsby
Aaron Jones Sr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jake Ferguson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jake Ferguson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jake Ferguson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jake Ferguson
vs
Sam Darnold
Jake Ferguson
vs
Brock Bowers
RJ Harvey
vs
Stefon Diggs
RJ Harvey
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RJ Harvey
vs
Matthew Stafford
RJ Harvey
vs
Michael Wilson
RJ Harvey
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Hunter Henry
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Hunter Henry
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Hunter Henry
vs
Tre Tucker
Hunter Henry
vs
Dalton Schultz
Hunter Henry
vs
Brock Bowers
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Rico Dowdle
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Justin Herbert
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Sam Laporta
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Caleb Williams
TreVeyon Henderson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jalen Nailor
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jalen Nailor
vs
Ray Davis
Jalen Nailor
vs
Malik Davis
Jalen Nailor
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jalen Nailor
vs
Puka Nacua
Brenton Strange
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Brenton Strange
vs
Denzel Boston
Brenton Strange
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Brenton Strange
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Brenton Strange
vs
Brock Bowers
Tre Tucker
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tre Tucker
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tre Tucker
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Hunter Henry
Tre Tucker
vs
Puka Nacua
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Daniel Jones
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Tyler Shough
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Puka Nacua
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Devaughn Vele
vs
Cameron Dicker
Devaughn Vele
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Devaughn Vele
vs
Caleb Douglas
Devaughn Vele
vs
Puka Nacua
Tyjae Spears
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tyjae Spears
vs
Tyler Shough
Tyjae Spears
vs
Daniel Jones
Tyjae Spears
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tyjae Spears
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Jaylen Wright
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Sean Tucker
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jalen McMillan
vs
Malik Davis
Jalen McMillan
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jalen McMillan
vs
Tre Harris
Jalen McMillan
vs
Ray Davis
Jalen McMillan
vs
Puka Nacua
KC Concepcion
vs
Bo Nix
KC Concepcion
vs
Dalton Kincaid
KC Concepcion
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
KC Concepcion
vs
Alec Pierce
KC Concepcion
vs
Puka Nacua
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Ray Davis
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jonah Coleman
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Jalen Nailor
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Emmett Johnson
Chig Okonkwo
vs
Brock Bowers
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Denver Broncos
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Jason Myers
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Pat Bryant
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Adonai Mitchell
vs
Puka Nacua
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rashod Bateman
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Cade Otton
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Malachi Fields
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Puka Nacua
Rashod Bateman
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Rashod Bateman
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jauan Jennings
Rashod Bateman
vs
Cade Otton
Rashod Bateman
vs
Puka Nacua

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Jamie Calandro's Updated Ranks: #3 Accuracy
Thunder Dan's 2026 Football Draft Guide
League-Losing Picks: RotoBaller Staff Avoids
All-Breakout Team: Frank Ammirante's Picks


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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




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Wyatt Young Listed as Co-Starter for Week 1
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out a Career-High 13 in Win Over Toronto
James Wood

Likely to Return to Nationals Lineup on Wednesday
Nick Richards

Enters Camp in Prove-It Mode
NBA

Thanasis Antetokounmpo Leaves NBA for Aris BC
Saint Thomas

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

Jameer Nelson Jr. Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

Tacko Fall Joins 76ers on Exhibit 10 Deal
CFB

CFP Leaders Considering Disqualifying Teams with Former NFL Players
CFB

CJ Carr a Decent Fantasy Option for Week 1
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders are Counting on Mike Washington Jr. to Win Games
CFB

Ryan Coleman-Williams Could See Limited Usage in Poor Matchup
CFB

Aneyas Williams Atop Depth Chart
Malik Nabers

was Involved in Most of Tuesday's Practice
CFB

Jadan Baugh is a Priority Start in Week 1
CFB

Dante Moore has a Modest Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Julian Sayin Set for Big Week?
Ashton Jeanty

is in "Good Spot" with Ankle Injury
CFB

Devin McCuin Draws Praise
CFB

Tait Reynolds Likely to Play in Week 1
Brian Robinson

to See Goal-Line Work in Atlanta?
Riley Greene

Reinstated and Starting Against Twins
Christian McCaffrey

"Looks Ready for Week 1"
CFB

DJ Vonnahme Aiming to Start Fast in Week 1
CFB

Cam Coleman Positioned to Excel in Week 1 Matchup
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
CFB

Charlie Becker Set Up for Success in Week 1
CFB

Dylan Wade Lined Up for Big Week 1 Outing
Puka Nacua

Remains Under NFL Review Ahead of Week 1
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
CFB

Raleek Brown Destined for Big Things in Week 1
Kyle Monangai

Week-to-Week With his Knee Injury
NFL

Tony Romo Issues Apology, Pleads No Contest to OWI
Ashton Jeanty

Working With Trainers on Tuesday
Keenan Allen

Will Play in Week 1
Ashton Jeanty

Remains Sidelined at Practice
Josh Jacobs

Packers Expect Josh Jacobs to Play This Season
Deni Avdija

Misses FIBA Qualifiers at Blazers' Request
Jalen McMillan

Emeka Egbuka Could Play in Week 1
Ziaire Williams

Gets Defense-First Role with Lakers
Charlotte Hornets

Josiah Allick Signs Exhibit-10 Deal with Charlotte
Zay Flowers

Good to Go for Week 1
Matthew Murrell

Signs with Jazz
Jeremiyah Love

Considered "50/50" to Play in Week 1
Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Chase Burns

Will Face Workload Limitations Down the Stretch
Aaron Judge

Could Return for Next Homestand
Malik Nabers

Non-Committal on Week 1 Status
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Monday With Back Tightness
Kenyon Sadiq

on Track to be Ready for Week 1
Xavier Edwards

Lands on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Willson Contreras

Red Sox Place Willson Contreras on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Ketel Marte

Coming Off Injured List on Monday
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Seals Germany's Overtime Win Over Poland
Pelle Larsson

Scores 23 Points in Sweden's Qualifying Loss
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Maxime Raynaud

Delivers 13 Points in France's Win Over Sweden
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Victor Wembanyama

Powers France Past Sweden
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Braden Smith

Targets Daily Progress with Pacers
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
Elly De La Cruz

Diagnosed With Left-Quad Tightness
Pete Alonso

is Okay After Leaving Game Early
Willson Contreras

Experiencing Hamstring Tightness
Jordan Hawkins

Could Fall Out of the Rotation
Jordan Poole

Could See Reduced Role
Lazaro Montes

Mariners to Promote Top Prospect Lazaro Montes
Will Smith

Expected to Return on Tuesday
Xavier Edwards

Exits Early on Sunday
Byron Buxton

Gets Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Song Yadong

Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Denise Gomes

Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Yan Xiaonan

Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
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