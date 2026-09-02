Updated 2026 fantasy football draft rankings by Jamie Calandro, the #3 overall most accurate industry ranker last year. Read about his rankings risers, fallers.
The 2026 NFL season is right around the corner, and fantasy football draft season is in high-gear. There's no better way to prepare and draft than with trusted rankings, and that's exactly what you'll find here in this article. Below you'll find Jamie Calandro's updated 2026 fantasy football draft rankings. Jamie finished as the #3 most accurate ranker last season, among the most accurate in the industry—and he's here today to bring you his updated preseason rankings!
As always, the rankings will continue to change as injuries happen, injury updates come in, and NFL rosters are finalized -- so be sure to check back for updates, as there should be at least one more major update before Week 1 of the regular season.
The fantasy football lineup rankings analysis is based on half-PPR scoring rules. Be sure to also bookmark our full fantasy football rankings portal -- loaded up with 11 different types of rankings, projections, stats, player news and more. All free! Jamie is also on X @jac3600 and in our RotoBaller Discord channels, answering questions.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
Updated Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 250
Scroll down to see positional rankings as well
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Pos.
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|RB
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|RB
|3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|4
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|WR
|5
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|WR
|6
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|RB
|7
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|8
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|9
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|10
|De'Von Achane
|MIA
|RB
|11
|Omarion Hampton
|LAC
|RB
|12
|James Cook III
|BUF
|RB
|13
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|RB
|14
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|15
|A.J. Brown
|NE
|WR
|16
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|WR
|17
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|TE
|18
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|19
|Chris Olave
|NO
|WR
|20
|Ashton Jeanty
|LV
|RB
|21
|George Pickens
|DAL
|WR
|22
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|RB
|23
|Kenneth Walker III
|KC
|RB
|24
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|TE
|25
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|TE
|26
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|RB
|27
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|28
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|29
|Drake Maye
|NE
|QB
|30
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|31
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|WR
|32
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|WR
|33
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|WR
|34
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|RB
|35
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|36
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|37
|Javonte Williams
|DAL
|RB
|38
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|WR
|39
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|WR
|40
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|RB
|41
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|42
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|NO
|RB
|43
|Jeremiyah Love
|ARI
|RB
|44
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|WR
|45
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|TE
|46
|Jaylen Waddle
|DEN
|WR
|47
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|48
|Davante Adams
|LAR
|WR
|49
|DJ Moore
|BUF
|WR
|50
|David Montgomery
|HOU
|RB
|51
|Quinshon Judkins
|CLE
|RB
|52
|Mike Evans
|SF
|WR
|53
|Bhayshul Tuten
|JAC
|RB
|54
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|QB
|55
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|WR
|56
|Cam Skattebo
|NYG
|RB
|57
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|RB
|58
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|QB
|59
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|TE
|60
|Luther Burden III
|CHI
|WR
|61
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|62
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|WR
|63
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|64
|Parker Washington
|JAC
|WR
|65
|TreVeyon Henderson
|NE
|RB
|66
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|RB
|67
|Jadarian Price
|SEA
|RB
|68
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|ARI
|WR
|69
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|70
|Christian Watson
|GB
|WR
|71
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|RB
|72
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|RB
|73
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|74
|Carnell Tate
|TEN
|WR
|75
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|WR
|76
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|TE
|77
|MarShawn Lloyd
|GB
|RB
|78
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|QB
|79
|Jonathon Brooks
|CAR
|RB
|80
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|JAC
|WR
|81
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|TB
|WR
|82
|Kyle Monangai
|CHI
|RB
|83
|Alec Pierce
|IND
|WR
|84
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|TE
|85
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|86
|Rachaad White
|WAS
|RB
|87
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|WR
|88
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|RB
|89
|Rico Dowdle
|PIT
|RB
|90
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|PIT
|WR
|91
|Jaxson Dart
|NYG
|QB
|92
|DK Metcalf
|PIT
|WR
|93
|J.K. Dobbins
|DEN
|RB
|94
|Josh Downs
|IND
|WR
|95
|Isaiah Likely
|NYG
|TE
|96
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|97
|Stefon Diggs
|WAS
|WR
|98
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|QB
|99
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|QB
|100
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|TEN
|WR
|101
|RJ Harvey
|DEN
|RB
|102
|Kenny Gainwell
|TB
|RB
|103
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|MIN
|RB
|104
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|QB
|105
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|106
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|107
|Matthew Golden
|GB
|WR
|108
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|QB
|109
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|SF
|WR
|110
|Makai Lemon
|PHI
|WR
|111
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|TE
|112
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|TE
|113
|Jordan Love
|GB
|QB
|114
|Jordan Mason
|MIN
|RB
|115
|Jakobi Meyers
|JAC
|WR
|116
|KC Concepcion
|CLE
|WR
|117
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|118
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|119
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|WAS
|RB
|120
|Jayden Reed
|GB
|WR
|121
|Tyler Allgeier
|ARI
|RB
|122
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|123
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|124
|Kyler Murray
|MIN
|QB
|125
|Dylan Sampson
|CLE
|RB
|126
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|WR
|127
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|QB
|128
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|TE
|129
|Romeo Doubs
|NE
|WR
|130
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|JAC
|RB
|131
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|NYG
|RB
|132
|Sam Darnold
|SEA
|QB
|133
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|SF
|WR
|134
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|WR
|135
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|TE
|136
|Malik Willis
|MIA
|QB
|137
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|BAL
|WR
|138
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|K
|139
|Tyjae Spears
|TEN
|RB
|140
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|WR
|141
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|142
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|TE
|143
|Woody Marks
|HOU
|RB
|144
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|RB
|145
|Josh Jacobs
|GB
|RB
|146
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|QB
|147
|Keaton Mitchell
|LAC
|RB
|148
|Jauan Jennings
|MIN
|WR
|149
|Houston Texans
|HOU
|DST
|150
|Tank Bigsby
|PHI
|RB
|151
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|QB
|152
|Rashid Shaheed
|SEA
|WR
|153
|Brenton Strange
|JAC
|TE
|154
|Chris Brooks
|GB
|RB
|155
|Isiah Pacheco
|DET
|RB
|156
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|TE
|157
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|QB
|158
|Braelon Allen
|NYJ
|RB
|159
|Denver Broncos
|DEN
|DST
|160
|Jonah Coleman
|DEN
|RB
|161
|Denzel Boston
|CLE
|WR
|162
|Kaelon Black
|SF
|RB
|163
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|WR
|164
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|WR
|165
|Seattle Seahawks
|SEA
|DST
|166
|Jordyn Tyson
|NO
|WR
|167
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|ATL
|RB
|168
|Devaughn Vele
|NO
|WR
|169
|Los Angeles Rams
|LAR
|DST
|170
|Philadelphia Eagles
|PHI
|DST
|171
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|TE
|172
|Kayshon Boutte
|HOU
|WR
|173
|Emanuel Wilson
|SEA
|RB
|174
|Ryan Flournoy
|DAL
|WR
|175
|George Holani
|SEA
|RB
|176
|Malachi Fields
|NYG
|WR
|177
|Jacoby Brissett
|ARI
|QB
|178
|Adonai Mitchell
|NYJ
|WR
|179
|Chig Okonkwo
|WAS
|TE
|180
|Kimani Vidal
|LAC
|RB
|181
|New England Patriots
|NE
|DST
|182
|Jalen McMillan
|TB
|WR
|183
|Minnesota Vikings
|MIN
|DST
|184
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|JAC
|DST
|185
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|PIT
|DST
|186
|Ray Davis
|BUF
|RB
|187
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|DST
|188
|Baltimore Ravens
|BAL
|DST
|189
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|K
|190
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|K
|191
|Green Bay Packers
|GB
|DST
|192
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|NYJ
|WR
|193
|Gunnar Helm
|TEN
|TE
|194
|Calvin Ridley
|TEN
|WR
|195
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|K
|196
|Jaylin Noel
|HOU
|WR
|197
|Cam Little
|JAC
|K
|198
|Mike Washington Jr.
|LV
|RB
|199
|Dontayvion Wicks
|PHI
|WR
|200
|Terrance Ferguson
|LAR
|TE
|201
|Tre' Harris
|LAC
|WR
|202
|Jack Bech
|LV
|WR
|203
|Kansas City Chiefs
|KC
|DST
|204
|Eddy Pineiro
|SF
|K
|205
|Pat Bryant
|DEN
|WR
|206
|Kenyon Sadiq
|NYJ
|TE
|207
|Isaac TeSlaa
|DET
|WR
|208
|Tyler Loop
|BAL
|K
|209
|Detroit Lions
|DET
|DST
|210
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|K
|211
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|QB
|212
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|K
|213
|Sean Tucker
|TB
|RB
|214
|Andy Borregales
|NE
|K
|215
|Tre Tucker
|LV
|WR
|216
|Emmett Johnson
|KC
|RB
|217
|Cleveland Browns
|CLE
|DST
|218
|Malik Washington
|MIA
|WR
|219
|Nicholas Singleton
|TEN
|RB
|220
|Troy Franklin
|DEN
|WR
|221
|Jalen Nailor
|LV
|WR
|222
|Jake Bates
|DET
|K
|223
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|TE
|224
|Cooper Kupp
|SEA
|WR
|225
|Kaleb Johnson
|GB
|RB
|226
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|TE
|227
|Zachariah Branch
|ATL
|WR
|228
|James Conner
|ARI
|RB
|229
|Travis Hunter
|JAC
|WR
|230
|Jaylen Wright
|MIA
|RB
|231
|Harrison Mevis
|LAR
|K
|232
|Buffalo Bills
|BUF
|DST
|233
|David Njoku
|LAC
|TE
|234
|Emari Demercado
|FA
|RB
|235
|Kaytron Allen
|WAS
|RB
|236
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|DEN
|WR
|237
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|K
|238
|Keon Coleman
|BUF
|WR
|239
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|QB
|240
|Ollie Gordon II
|MIA
|RB
|241
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|WR
|242
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|NYG
|WR
|243
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|244
|Tank Dell
|HOU
|WR
|245
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|RB
|246
|San Francisco 49ers
|SF
|DST
|247
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|K
|248
|Jaydon Blue
|PHI
|RB
|249
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|K
|250
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|K
Fantasy Football Rankings Updates: Players On The Move
Josh Jacobs is the big one. He's been placed on the commissioner's exempt list, and now we have to wait and see if the league has seen the tape. This reeks of Ray Rice, and I wouldn't be surprised if the consequences are career-threatening for Jacobs. For now, I've dropped him all the way below the top-50 RBs, expecting a somewhat lengthy suspension. I would not recommend drafting Jacobs at all without any definite resolution.
MarShawn Lloyd is now the waiver wire darling for all those who have drafted, and the biggest riser for all who haven't. I have moved him all the way up to RB29, and there's room to boost him even more. Chris Brooks and Kaleb Johnson are also both draftable in 12-team leagues or better. In addition, Jordan Love, Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, and Jayden Reed have all risen in my rankings. Tucker Kraft remains my TE5.
James Conner was placed on IR, putting him out for a minimum of four games. Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier's roles stabilize immensely in the short term.
Tank Dell was also placed on IR, and several other Houston veteran WRs were cut. The trade for Kayshon Boutte looks pretty meaningful now, and he should not go undrafted.
Malachi Fields has been named the most likely receiver to begin the year in two-wide sets opposite Malik Nabers. While it's not an official starting role for the Giants, I've moved Fields up significantly, and he's one of my favorite late-round fliers. Odell Beckham Jr. is a nice story, but it's more one to watch for instead of drafting outright. I do have him ranked as the third-highest of the Giants WRs.
There's been a lot of Terrance Ferguson buzz in the preseason as the Rams' TE to roster in fantasy, but they've kept an incredible FIVE tight ends on their roster (along with seven WRs). Even if he's the best one, that's a mighty hurdle to climb to relevance. I have him at TE23, which is a last-ditch backup with SOME upside.
Updated Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|1
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|2
|Drake Maye
|NE
|3
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|4
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|5
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|6
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|7
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|8
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|9
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|10
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAC
|11
|Jaxson Dart
|NYG
|12
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|13
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|14
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|15
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|16
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|17
|Jordan Love
|GB
|18
|Jared Goff
|DET
|19
|Kyler Murray
|MIN
|20
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|21
|Sam Darnold
|SEA
|22
|Malik Willis
|MIA
|23
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|24
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|25
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|26
|Jacoby Brissett
|ARI
|27
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|28
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|29
|Kirk Cousins
|LV
|30
|Michael Penix Jr.
|ATL
|31
|Tua Tagovailoa
|ATL
|32
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|33
|Fernando Mendoza
|LV
|34
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|35
|Shedeur Sanders
|CLE
Updated Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|3
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|4
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|5
|De'Von Achane
|MIA
|6
|Omarion Hampton
|LAC
|7
|James Cook III
|BUF
|8
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|9
|Ashton Jeanty
|LV
|10
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|11
|Kenneth Walker III
|KC
|12
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|13
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|14
|Javonte Williams
|DAL
|15
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|16
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|NO
|17
|Jeremiyah Love
|ARI
|18
|David Montgomery
|HOU
|19
|Quinshon Judkins
|CLE
|20
|Bhayshul Tuten
|JAC
|21
|Cam Skattebo
|NYG
|22
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|23
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|24
|TreVeyon Henderson
|NE
|25
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|26
|Jadarian Price
|SEA
|27
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|28
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|29
|MarShawn Lloyd
|GB
|30
|Jonathon Brooks
|CAR
|31
|Kyle Monangai
|CHI
|32
|Rachaad White
|WAS
|33
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|34
|Rico Dowdle
|PIT
|35
|J.K. Dobbins
|DEN
|36
|RJ Harvey
|DEN
|37
|Kenny Gainwell
|TB
|38
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|MIN
|39
|Jordan Mason
|MIN
|40
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|41
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|WAS
|42
|Tyler Allgeier
|ARI
|43
|Dylan Sampson
|CLE
|44
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|JAC
|45
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|NYG
|46
|Tyjae Spears
|TEN
|47
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|48
|Woody Marks
|HOU
|49
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|50
|Josh Jacobs
|GB
|51
|Keaton Mitchell
|LAC
|52
|Tank Bigsby
|PHI
|53
|Chris Brooks
|GB
|54
|Isiah Pacheco
|DET
|55
|Braelon Allen
|NYJ
|56
|Jonah Coleman
|DEN
|57
|Kaelon Black
|SF
|58
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|ATL
|59
|Emanuel Wilson
|SEA
|60
|George Holani
|SEA
|61
|Kimani Vidal
|LAC
|62
|Ray Davis
|BUF
|63
|Mike Washington Jr.
|LV
|64
|Sean Tucker
|TB
|65
|Emmett Johnson
|KC
|66
|Nicholas Singleton
|TEN
|67
|Kaleb Johnson
|GB
|68
|James Conner
|ARI
|69
|Jaylen Wright
|MIA
|70
|Emari Demercado
|FA
|71
|Kaytron Allen
|WAS
|72
|Ollie Gordon II
|MIA
|73
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|74
|Jaydon Blue
|PHI
|75
|Devin Singletary
|NYG
Updated Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|1
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|2
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|3
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|4
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|5
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|6
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|7
|A.J. Brown
|NE
|8
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|9
|Drake London
|ATL
|10
|Chris Olave
|NO
|11
|George Pickens
|DAL
|12
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|13
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|14
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|15
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|16
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|17
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|18
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|19
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|20
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|21
|Jaylen Waddle
|DEN
|22
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|23
|Davante Adams
|LAR
|24
|DJ Moore
|BUF
|25
|Mike Evans
|SF
|26
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|27
|Luther Burden III
|CHI
|28
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|29
|Parker Washington
|JAC
|30
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|ARI
|31
|Christian Watson
|GB
|32
|Carnell Tate
|TEN
|33
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|34
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|JAC
|35
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|TB
|36
|Alec Pierce
|IND
|37
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|38
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|PIT
|39
|DK Metcalf
|PIT
|40
|Josh Downs
|IND
|41
|Stefon Diggs
|WAS
|42
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|TEN
|43
|Matthew Golden
|GB
|44
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|SF
|45
|Makai Lemon
|PHI
|46
|Jakobi Meyers
|JAC
|47
|KC Concepcion
|CLE
|48
|Jayden Reed
|GB
|49
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|50
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|51
|Romeo Doubs
|NE
|52
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|SF
|53
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|54
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|BAL
|55
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|56
|Jauan Jennings
|MIN
|57
|Rashid Shaheed
|SEA
|58
|Denzel Boston
|CLE
|59
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|60
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|61
|Jordyn Tyson
|NO
|62
|Devaughn Vele
|NO
|63
|Kayshon Boutte
|HOU
|64
|Ryan Flournoy
|DAL
|65
|Malachi Fields
|NYG
|66
|Adonai Mitchell
|NYJ
|67
|Jalen McMillan
|TB
|68
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|NYJ
|69
|Calvin Ridley
|TEN
|70
|Jaylin Noel
|HOU
|71
|Dontayvion Wicks
|PHI
|72
|Tre' Harris
|LAC
|73
|Jack Bech
|LV
|74
|Pat Bryant
|DEN
|75
|Isaac TeSlaa
|DET
|76
|Tre Tucker
|LV
|77
|Malik Washington
|MIA
|78
|Troy Franklin
|DEN
|79
|Jalen Nailor
|LV
|80
|Cooper Kupp
|SEA
|81
|Zachariah Branch
|ATL
|82
|Travis Hunter
|JAC
|83
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|DEN
|84
|Keon Coleman
|BUF
|85
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|86
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|NYG
|87
|Tank Dell
|HOU
|88
|Darnell Mooney
|NYG
|89
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|90
|Ted Hurst III
|TB
|91
|Chimere Dike
|TEN
|92
|Germie Bernard
|PIT
|93
|Antonio Williams
|WAS
|94
|Keenan Allen
|IND
|95
|Elic Ayomanor
|TEN
|96
|Tory Horton
|SEA
|97
|Elijah Sarratt
|BAL
|98
|Christian Kirk
|SF
|99
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|100
|Chris Bell
|MIA
Updated Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|1
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|2
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|3
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|4
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|5
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|6
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|7
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|8
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|9
|Isaiah Likely
|NYG
|10
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|11
|George Kittle
|SF
|12
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|13
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|14
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|15
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|16
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|17
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|18
|Brenton Strange
|JAC
|19
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|20
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|21
|Chig Okonkwo
|WAS
|22
|Gunnar Helm
|TEN
|23
|Terrance Ferguson
|LAR
|24
|Kenyon Sadiq
|NYJ
|25
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|26
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|27
|David Njoku
|LAC
|28
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|29
|Eli Stowers
|PHI
|30
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|31
|Colby Parkinson
|LAR
|32
|Cade Otton
|TB
|33
|Oscar Delp
|NO
|34
|Mason Taylor
|NYJ
|35
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
Who Should I Draft - Fantasy Football Tool
Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Ashton Jeanty, Breece Hall, David Montgomery, Bucky Irving, Jadarian Price, Blake Corum, Jordan Mason, Chuba Hubbard, Kayshon Boutte, Malachi Fields, Terrance Ferguson and Marshawn Lloyd. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research, and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool lets you choose PPR, Half-PPR, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Ashton Jeanty, Breece Hall, David Montgomery, Bucky Irving, Jadarian Price, Blake Corum, Jordan Mason, Chuba Hubbard, Kayshon Boutte, Malachi Fields, Terrance Ferguson and Marshawn Lloyd.
More Fantasy Football Analysis
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.