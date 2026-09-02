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Updated Fantasy Football Rankings by Jamie Calandro: Top-3 Industry Accuracy Ranker

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Omarion Hampton - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Updated 2026 fantasy football draft rankings by Jamie Calandro, the #3 overall most accurate industry ranker last year. Read about his rankings risers, fallers.

In This Article hide
Updated Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 250
Fantasy Football Rankings Updates: Players On The Move
Updated Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Updated Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Updated Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Updated Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Who Should I Draft - Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The 2026 NFL season is right around the corner, and fantasy football draft season is in high-gear. There's no better way to prepare and draft than with trusted rankings, and that's exactly what you'll find here in this article. Below you'll find Jamie Calandro's updated 2026 fantasy football draft rankings. Jamie finished as the #3 most accurate ranker last season, among the most accurate in the industry—and he's here today to bring you his updated preseason rankings!

As always, the rankings will continue to change as injuries happen, injury updates come in, and NFL rosters are finalized -- so be sure to check back for updates, as there should be at least one more major update before Week 1 of the regular season.

The fantasy football lineup rankings analysis is based on half-PPR scoring rules. Be sure to also bookmark our full fantasy football rankings portal -- loaded up with 11 different types of rankings, projections, stats, player news and more. All free! Jamie is also on X @jac3600 and in our RotoBaller Discord channels, answering questions.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Updated Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 250

Scroll down to see positional rankings as well

Rank Name Team Pos.
1 Jahmyr Gibbs DET RB
2 Bijan Robinson ATL RB
3 Ja'Marr Chase CIN WR
4 Puka Nacua LAR WR
5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA WR
6 Christian McCaffrey SF RB
7 Jonathan Taylor IND RB
8 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET WR
9 CeeDee Lamb DAL WR
10 De'Von Achane MIA RB
11 Omarion Hampton LAC RB
12 James Cook III BUF RB
13 Chase Brown CIN RB
14 Justin Jefferson MIN WR
15 A.J. Brown NE WR
16 Nico Collins HOU WR
17 Brock Bowers LV TE
18 Drake London ATL WR
19 Chris Olave NO WR
20 Ashton Jeanty LV RB
21 George Pickens DAL WR
22 Derrick Henry BAL RB
23 Kenneth Walker III KC RB
24 Colston Loveland CHI TE
25 Trey McBride ARI TE
26 Saquon Barkley PHI RB
27 Josh Allen BUF QB
28 DeVonta Smith PHI WR
29 Drake Maye NE QB
30 Lamar Jackson BAL QB
31 Tetairoa McMillan CAR WR
32 Rashee Rice KC WR
33 Malik Nabers NYG WR
34 Breece Hall NYJ RB
35 Garrett Wilson NYJ WR
36 Joe Burrow CIN QB
37 Javonte Williams DAL RB
38 Ladd McConkey LAC WR
39 Zay Flowers BAL WR
40 Kyren Williams LAR RB
41 Tee Higgins CIN WR
42 Travis Etienne Jr. NO RB
43 Jeremiyah Love ARI RB
44 Emeka Egbuka TB WR
45 Tyler Warren IND TE
46 Jaylen Waddle DEN WR
47 Terry McLaurin WAS WR
48 Davante Adams LAR WR
49 DJ Moore BUF WR
50 David Montgomery HOU RB
51 Quinshon Judkins CLE RB
52 Mike Evans SF WR
53 Bhayshul Tuten JAC RB
54 Caleb Williams CHI QB
55 Jameson Williams DET WR
56 Cam Skattebo NYG RB
57 Bucky Irving TB RB
58 Jayden Daniels WAS QB
59 Tucker Kraft GB TE
60 Luther Burden III CHI WR
61 Rhamondre Stevenson NE RB
62 Rome Odunze CHI WR
63 Jalen Hurts PHI QB
64 Parker Washington JAC WR
65 TreVeyon Henderson NE RB
66 D'Andre Swift CHI RB
67 Jadarian Price SEA RB
68 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI WR
69 Dak Prescott DAL QB
70 Christian Watson GB WR
71 Tony Pollard TEN RB
72 Jaylen Warren PIT RB
73 Justin Herbert LAC QB
74 Carnell Tate TEN WR
75 Michael Wilson ARI WR
76 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL TE
77 MarShawn Lloyd GB RB
78 Trevor Lawrence JAC QB
79 Jonathon Brooks CAR RB
80 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC WR
81 Chris Godwin Jr. TB WR
82 Kyle Monangai CHI RB
83 Alec Pierce IND WR
84 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE TE
85 Travis Kelce KC TE
86 Rachaad White WAS RB
87 Quentin Johnston LAC WR
88 Blake Corum LAR RB
89 Rico Dowdle PIT RB
90 Michael Pittman Jr. PIT WR
91 Jaxson Dart NYG QB
92 DK Metcalf PIT WR
93 J.K. Dobbins DEN RB
94 Josh Downs IND WR
95 Isaiah Likely NYG TE
96 Dallas Goedert PHI TE
97 Stefon Diggs WAS WR
98 Bo Nix DEN QB
99 Patrick Mahomes II KC QB
100 Wan'Dale Robinson TEN WR
101 RJ Harvey DEN RB
102 Kenny Gainwell TB RB
103 Aaron Jones Sr. MIN RB
104 Brock Purdy SF QB
105 Matthew Stafford LAR QB
106 George Kittle SF TE
107 Matthew Golden GB WR
108 Tyler Shough NO QB
109 Deebo Samuel Sr. SF WR
110 Makai Lemon PHI WR
111 Sam LaPorta DET TE
112 Juwan Johnson NO TE
113 Jordan Love GB QB
114 Jordan Mason MIN RB
115 Jakobi Meyers JAC WR
116 KC Concepcion CLE WR
117 Chuba Hubbard CAR RB
118 Jared Goff DET QB
119 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS RB
120 Jayden Reed GB WR
121 Tyler Allgeier ARI RB
122 Courtland Sutton DEN WR
123 Mark Andrews BAL TE
124 Kyler Murray MIN QB
125 Dylan Sampson CLE RB
126 Jordan Addison MIN WR
127 Baker Mayfield TB QB
128 Dalton Kincaid BUF TE
129 Romeo Doubs NE WR
130 Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAC RB
131 Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG RB
132 Sam Darnold SEA QB
133 De'Zhaun Stribling SF WR
134 Khalil Shakir BUF WR
135 Dalton Schultz HOU TE
136 Malik Willis MIA QB
137 Ja'Kobi Lane BAL WR
138 Brandon Aubrey DAL K
139 Tyjae Spears TEN RB
140 Xavier Worthy KC WR
141 Alvin Kamara NO RB
142 Jake Ferguson DAL TE
143 Woody Marks HOU RB
144 Zach Charbonnet SEA RB
145 Josh Jacobs GB RB
146 Cam Ward TEN QB
147 Keaton Mitchell LAC RB
148 Jauan Jennings MIN WR
149 Houston Texans HOU DST
150 Tank Bigsby PHI RB
151 Daniel Jones IND QB
152 Rashid Shaheed SEA WR
153 Brenton Strange JAC TE
154 Chris Brooks GB RB
155 Isiah Pacheco DET RB
156 T.J. Hockenson MIN TE
157 C.J. Stroud HOU QB
158 Braelon Allen NYJ RB
159 Denver Broncos DEN DST
160 Jonah Coleman DEN RB
161 Denzel Boston CLE WR
162 Kaelon Black SF RB
163 Jalen Coker CAR WR
164 Jerry Jeudy CLE WR
165 Seattle Seahawks SEA DST
166 Jordyn Tyson NO WR
167 Brian Robinson Jr. ATL RB
168 Devaughn Vele NO WR
169 Los Angeles Rams LAR DST
170 Philadelphia Eagles PHI DST
171 Hunter Henry NE TE
172 Kayshon Boutte HOU WR
173 Emanuel Wilson SEA RB
174 Ryan Flournoy DAL WR
175 George Holani SEA RB
176 Malachi Fields NYG WR
177 Jacoby Brissett ARI QB
178 Adonai Mitchell NYJ WR
179 Chig Okonkwo WAS TE
180 Kimani Vidal LAC RB
181 New England Patriots NE DST
182 Jalen McMillan TB WR
183 Minnesota Vikings MIN DST
184 Jacksonville Jaguars JAC DST
185 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT DST
186 Ray Davis BUF RB
187 Los Angeles Chargers LAC DST
188 Baltimore Ravens BAL DST
189 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU K
190 Cameron Dicker LAC K
191 Green Bay Packers GB DST
192 Omar Cooper Jr. NYJ WR
193 Gunnar Helm TEN TE
194 Calvin Ridley TEN WR
195 Jason Myers SEA K
196 Jaylin Noel HOU WR
197 Cam Little JAC K
198 Mike Washington Jr. LV RB
199 Dontayvion Wicks PHI WR
200 Terrance Ferguson LAR TE
201 Tre' Harris LAC WR
202 Jack Bech LV WR
203 Kansas City Chiefs KC DST
204 Eddy Pineiro SF K
205 Pat Bryant DEN WR
206 Kenyon Sadiq NYJ TE
207 Isaac TeSlaa DET WR
208 Tyler Loop BAL K
209 Detroit Lions DET DST
210 Cairo Santos CHI K
211 Bryce Young CAR QB
212 Evan McPherson CIN K
213 Sean Tucker TB RB
214 Andy Borregales NE K
215 Tre Tucker LV WR
216 Emmett Johnson KC RB
217 Cleveland Browns CLE DST
218 Malik Washington MIA WR
219 Nicholas Singleton TEN RB
220 Troy Franklin DEN WR
221 Jalen Nailor LV WR
222 Jake Bates DET K
223 AJ Barner SEA TE
224 Cooper Kupp SEA WR
225 Kaleb Johnson GB RB
226 Oronde Gadsden II LAC TE
227 Zachariah Branch ATL WR
228 James Conner ARI RB
229 Travis Hunter JAC WR
230 Jaylen Wright MIA RB
231 Harrison Mevis LAR K
232 Buffalo Bills BUF DST
233 David Njoku LAC TE
234 Emari Demercado FA RB
235 Kaytron Allen WAS RB
236 Marvin Mims Jr. DEN WR
237 Chase McLaughlin TB K
238 Keon Coleman BUF WR
239 Aaron Rodgers PIT QB
240 Ollie Gordon II MIA RB
241 Darius Slayton NYG WR
242 Odell Beckham Jr. NYG WR
243 Pat Freiermuth PIT TE
244 Tank Dell HOU WR
245 Justice Hill BAL RB
246 San Francisco 49ers SF DST
247 Chris Boswell PIT K
248 Jaydon Blue PHI RB
249 Harrison Butker KC K
250 Will Reichard MIN K

 

Fantasy Football Rankings Updates: Players On The Move

Josh Jacobs is the big one. He's been placed on the commissioner's exempt list, and now we have to wait and see if the league has seen the tape. This reeks of Ray Rice, and I wouldn't be surprised if the consequences are career-threatening for Jacobs. For now, I've dropped him all the way below the top-50 RBs, expecting a somewhat lengthy suspension. I would not recommend drafting Jacobs at all without any definite resolution.

MarShawn Lloyd is now the waiver wire darling for all those who have drafted, and the biggest riser for all who haven't. I have moved him all the way up to RB29, and there's room to boost him even more. Chris Brooks and Kaleb Johnson are also both draftable in 12-team leagues or better. In addition, Jordan Love, Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, and Jayden Reed have all risen in my rankings. Tucker Kraft remains my TE5.

James Conner was placed on IR, putting him out for a minimum of four games. Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier's roles stabilize immensely in the short term.

Tank Dell was also placed on IR, and several other Houston veteran WRs were cut. The trade for Kayshon Boutte looks pretty meaningful now, and he should not go undrafted.

Malachi Fields has been named the most likely receiver to begin the year in two-wide sets opposite Malik Nabers. While it's not an official starting role for the Giants, I've moved Fields up significantly, and he's one of my favorite late-round fliers. Odell Beckham Jr. is a nice story, but it's more one to watch for instead of drafting outright. I do have him ranked as the third-highest of the Giants WRs.

There's been a lot of Terrance Ferguson buzz in the preseason as the Rams' TE to roster in fantasy, but they've kept an incredible FIVE tight ends on their roster (along with seven WRs). Even if he's the best one, that's a mighty hurdle to climb to relevance. I have him at TE23, which is a last-ditch backup with SOME upside.

 

Updated Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Rank Name Team
1 Josh Allen BUF
2 Drake Maye NE
3 Lamar Jackson BAL
4 Joe Burrow CIN
5 Caleb Williams CHI
6 Jayden Daniels WAS
7 Jalen Hurts PHI
8 Dak Prescott DAL
9 Justin Herbert LAC
10 Trevor Lawrence JAC
11 Jaxson Dart NYG
12 Bo Nix DEN
13 Patrick Mahomes II KC
14 Brock Purdy SF
15 Matthew Stafford LAR
16 Tyler Shough NO
17 Jordan Love GB
18 Jared Goff DET
19 Kyler Murray MIN
20 Baker Mayfield TB
21 Sam Darnold SEA
22 Malik Willis MIA
23 Cam Ward TEN
24 Daniel Jones IND
25 C.J. Stroud HOU
26 Jacoby Brissett ARI
27 Bryce Young CAR
28 Aaron Rodgers PIT
29 Kirk Cousins LV
30 Michael Penix Jr. ATL
31 Tua Tagovailoa ATL
32 Geno Smith NYJ
33 Fernando Mendoza LV
34 Deshaun Watson CLE
35 Shedeur Sanders CLE

 

Updated Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Rank Name Team
1 Jahmyr Gibbs DET
2 Bijan Robinson ATL
3 Christian McCaffrey SF
4 Jonathan Taylor IND
5 De'Von Achane MIA
6 Omarion Hampton LAC
7 James Cook III BUF
8 Chase Brown CIN
9 Ashton Jeanty LV
10 Derrick Henry BAL
11 Kenneth Walker III KC
12 Saquon Barkley PHI
13 Breece Hall NYJ
14 Javonte Williams DAL
15 Kyren Williams LAR
16 Travis Etienne Jr. NO
17 Jeremiyah Love ARI
18 David Montgomery HOU
19 Quinshon Judkins CLE
20 Bhayshul Tuten JAC
21 Cam Skattebo NYG
22 Bucky Irving TB
23 Rhamondre Stevenson NE
24 TreVeyon Henderson NE
25 D'Andre Swift CHI
26 Jadarian Price SEA
27 Tony Pollard TEN
28 Jaylen Warren PIT
29 MarShawn Lloyd GB
30 Jonathon Brooks CAR
31 Kyle Monangai CHI
32 Rachaad White WAS
33 Blake Corum LAR
34 Rico Dowdle PIT
35 J.K. Dobbins DEN
36 RJ Harvey DEN
37 Kenny Gainwell TB
38 Aaron Jones Sr. MIN
39 Jordan Mason MIN
40 Chuba Hubbard CAR
41 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS
42 Tyler Allgeier ARI
43 Dylan Sampson CLE
44 Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAC
45 Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG
46 Tyjae Spears TEN
47 Alvin Kamara NO
48 Woody Marks HOU
49 Zach Charbonnet SEA
50 Josh Jacobs GB
51 Keaton Mitchell LAC
52 Tank Bigsby PHI
53 Chris Brooks GB
54 Isiah Pacheco DET
55 Braelon Allen NYJ
56 Jonah Coleman DEN
57 Kaelon Black SF
58 Brian Robinson Jr. ATL
59 Emanuel Wilson SEA
60 George Holani SEA
61 Kimani Vidal LAC
62 Ray Davis BUF
63 Mike Washington Jr. LV
64 Sean Tucker TB
65 Emmett Johnson KC
66 Nicholas Singleton TEN
67 Kaleb Johnson GB
68 James Conner ARI
69 Jaylen Wright MIA
70 Emari Demercado FA
71 Kaytron Allen WAS
72 Ollie Gordon II MIA
73 Justice Hill BAL
74 Jaydon Blue PHI
75 Devin Singletary NYG

 

Updated Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Rank Name Team
1 Ja'Marr Chase CIN
2 Puka Nacua LAR
3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA
4 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET
5 CeeDee Lamb DAL
6 Justin Jefferson MIN
7 A.J. Brown NE
8 Nico Collins HOU
9 Drake London ATL
10 Chris Olave NO
11 George Pickens DAL
12 DeVonta Smith PHI
13 Tetairoa McMillan CAR
14 Rashee Rice KC
15 Malik Nabers NYG
16 Garrett Wilson NYJ
17 Ladd McConkey LAC
18 Zay Flowers BAL
19 Tee Higgins CIN
20 Emeka Egbuka TB
21 Jaylen Waddle DEN
22 Terry McLaurin WAS
23 Davante Adams LAR
24 DJ Moore BUF
25 Mike Evans SF
26 Jameson Williams DET
27 Luther Burden III CHI
28 Rome Odunze CHI
29 Parker Washington JAC
30 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI
31 Christian Watson GB
32 Carnell Tate TEN
33 Michael Wilson ARI
34 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC
35 Chris Godwin Jr. TB
36 Alec Pierce IND
37 Quentin Johnston LAC
38 Michael Pittman Jr. PIT
39 DK Metcalf PIT
40 Josh Downs IND
41 Stefon Diggs WAS
42 Wan'Dale Robinson TEN
43 Matthew Golden GB
44 Deebo Samuel Sr. SF
45 Makai Lemon PHI
46 Jakobi Meyers JAC
47 KC Concepcion CLE
48 Jayden Reed GB
49 Courtland Sutton DEN
50 Jordan Addison MIN
51 Romeo Doubs NE
52 De'Zhaun Stribling SF
53 Khalil Shakir BUF
54 Ja'Kobi Lane BAL
55 Xavier Worthy KC
56 Jauan Jennings MIN
57 Rashid Shaheed SEA
58 Denzel Boston CLE
59 Jalen Coker CAR
60 Jerry Jeudy CLE
61 Jordyn Tyson NO
62 Devaughn Vele NO
63 Kayshon Boutte HOU
64 Ryan Flournoy DAL
65 Malachi Fields NYG
66 Adonai Mitchell NYJ
67 Jalen McMillan TB
68 Omar Cooper Jr. NYJ
69 Calvin Ridley TEN
70 Jaylin Noel HOU
71 Dontayvion Wicks PHI
72 Tre' Harris LAC
73 Jack Bech LV
74 Pat Bryant DEN
75 Isaac TeSlaa DET
76 Tre Tucker LV
77 Malik Washington MIA
78 Troy Franklin DEN
79 Jalen Nailor LV
80 Cooper Kupp SEA
81 Zachariah Branch ATL
82 Travis Hunter JAC
83 Marvin Mims Jr. DEN
84 Keon Coleman BUF
85 Darius Slayton NYG
86 Odell Beckham Jr. NYG
87 Tank Dell HOU
88 Darnell Mooney NYG
89 Rashod Bateman BAL
90 Ted Hurst III TB
91 Chimere Dike TEN
92 Germie Bernard PIT
93 Antonio Williams WAS
94 Keenan Allen IND
95 Elic Ayomanor TEN
96 Tory Horton SEA
97 Elijah Sarratt BAL
98 Christian Kirk SF
99 Brandon Aiyuk SF
100 Chris Bell MIA

 

Updated Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Rank Name Team
1 Brock Bowers LV
2 Colston Loveland CHI
3 Trey McBride ARI
4 Tyler Warren IND
5 Tucker Kraft GB
6 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL
7 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE
8 Travis Kelce KC
9 Isaiah Likely NYG
10 Dallas Goedert PHI
11 George Kittle SF
12 Sam LaPorta DET
13 Juwan Johnson NO
14 Mark Andrews BAL
15 Dalton Kincaid BUF
16 Dalton Schultz HOU
17 Jake Ferguson DAL
18 Brenton Strange JAC
19 T.J. Hockenson MIN
20 Hunter Henry NE
21 Chig Okonkwo WAS
22 Gunnar Helm TEN
23 Terrance Ferguson LAR
24 Kenyon Sadiq NYJ
25 AJ Barner SEA
26 Oronde Gadsden II LAC
27 David Njoku LAC
28 Pat Freiermuth PIT
29 Eli Stowers PHI
30 Evan Engram DEN
31 Colby Parkinson LAR
32 Cade Otton TB
33 Oscar Delp NO
34 Mason Taylor NYJ
35 Theo Johnson NYG

 

Who Should I Draft - Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Ashton Jeanty, Breece Hall, David Montgomery, Bucky Irving, Jadarian Price, Blake Corum, Jordan Mason, Chuba Hubbard, Kayshon Boutte, Malachi Fields, Terrance Ferguson and Marshawn Lloyd. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research, and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool lets you choose PPR, Half-PPR, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Ashton Jeanty, Breece Hall, David Montgomery, Bucky Irving, Jadarian Price, Blake Corum, Jordan Mason, Chuba Hubbard, Kayshon Boutte, Malachi Fields, Terrance Ferguson and Marshawn Lloyd.

Ashton Jeanty
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Derrick Henry
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Colston Loveland
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Saquon Barkley
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Jameson Williams
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Mike Evans
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Christian McCaffrey
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Jadarian Price
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Bijan Robinson
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Christian Watson
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Jahmyr Gibbs
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Jalen Hurts
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Rhamondre Stevenson
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Bhayshul Tuten
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Quinshon Judkins
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Jaylen Warren
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Rico Dowdle
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TreVeyon Henderson
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Rachaad White
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Kyle Monangai
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Tyjae Spears
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Keaton Mitchell
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Aaron Jones Sr.
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Woody Marks
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Tyler Allgeier
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Brian Robinson Jr.
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Jonah Coleman
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Devonta Smith
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Jeremiyah Love
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Ashton Jeanty
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Rashee Rice
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Zay Flowers
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Garrett Wilson
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Kyren Williams
Breece Hall
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Josh Allen
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Trey McBride
Breece Hall
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Davante Adams
Breece Hall
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Javonte Williams
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Jaylen Waddle
Breece Hall
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Malik Nabers
Breece Hall
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Colston Loveland
Breece Hall
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A.J. Brown
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Luther Burden III
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Chris Olave
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Bucky Irving
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Nico Collins
Breece Hall
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Jameson Williams
Breece Hall
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Brock Bowers
Breece Hall
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Emeka Egbuka
Breece Hall
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George Pickens
Breece Hall
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Tetairoa McMillan
Breece Hall
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Omarion Hampton
Breece Hall
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Terry Mclaurin
Breece Hall
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Chase Brown
Breece Hall
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DJ Moore
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Derrick Henry
Breece Hall
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Parker Washington
Breece Hall
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Drake London
Breece Hall
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Lamar Jackson
Breece Hall
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De'Von Achane
Breece Hall
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Mike Evans
Breece Hall
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Saquon Barkley
Breece Hall
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David Montgomery
Breece Hall
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Kenneth Walker III
Breece Hall
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Cam Skattebo
Breece Hall
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Justin Jefferson
Breece Hall
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Jadarian Price
Breece Hall
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James Cook III
Breece Hall
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Christian Watson
Breece Hall
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CeeDee Lamb
Breece Hall
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Jalen Hurts
Breece Hall
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Jonathan Taylor
Breece Hall
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Breece Hall
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Breece Hall
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Bhayshul Tuten
Breece Hall
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Breece Hall
vs
Jayden Daniels
Breece Hall
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Breece Hall
vs
Tyler Warren
Breece Hall
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Breece Hall
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Breece Hall
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Breece Hall
vs
Bijan Robinson
Breece Hall
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Breece Hall
vs
Jaylen Warren
Breece Hall
vs
Rico Dowdle
Breece Hall
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Breece Hall
vs
Tony Pollard
Breece Hall
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Breece Hall
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Breece Hall
vs
RJ Harvey
Breece Hall
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Breece Hall
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Breece Hall
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Breece Hall
vs
Rachaad White
Breece Hall
vs
Josh Jacobs
Breece Hall
vs
Kyle Monangai
Breece Hall
vs
Tyjae Spears
Breece Hall
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Breece Hall
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Breece Hall
vs
Tank Bigsby
Breece Hall
vs
Woody Marks
Breece Hall
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Breece Hall
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Breece Hall
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Breece Hall
vs
Malik Davis
David Montgomery
vs
Mike Evans
David Montgomery
vs
Cam Skattebo
David Montgomery
vs
Lamar Jackson
David Montgomery
vs
Jadarian Price
David Montgomery
vs
Parker Washington
David Montgomery
vs
Christian Watson
David Montgomery
vs
DJ Moore
David Montgomery
vs
Jalen Hurts
David Montgomery
vs
Terry Mclaurin
David Montgomery
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
David Montgomery
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
David Montgomery
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
David Montgomery
vs
Emeka Egbuka
David Montgomery
vs
Jayden Daniels
David Montgomery
vs
Jameson Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Warren
David Montgomery
vs
Bucky Irving
David Montgomery
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Luther Burden III
David Montgomery
vs
Quinshon Judkins
David Montgomery
vs
Colston Loveland
David Montgomery
vs
Rome Odunze
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Waddle
David Montgomery
vs
Joe Burrow
David Montgomery
vs
Davante Adams
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Warren
David Montgomery
vs
Josh Allen
David Montgomery
vs
Drake Maye
David Montgomery
vs
Garrett Wilson
David Montgomery
vs
Sam Laporta
David Montgomery
vs
Rashee Rice
David Montgomery
vs
Rico Dowdle
David Montgomery
vs
Jeremiyah Love
David Montgomery
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
David Montgomery
vs
D'Andre Swift
David Montgomery
vs
Justin Herbert
David Montgomery
vs
Tee Higgins
David Montgomery
vs
Caleb Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Breece Hall
David Montgomery
vs
Trevor Lawrence
David Montgomery
vs
Ladd McConkey
David Montgomery
vs
Tucker Kraft
David Montgomery
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Jayden Reed
David Montgomery
vs
Devonta Smith
David Montgomery
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
David Montgomery
vs
Ashton Jeanty
David Montgomery
vs
Dak Prescott
David Montgomery
vs
Zay Flowers
David Montgomery
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Kyren Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Trey McBride
David Montgomery
vs
Tony Pollard
David Montgomery
vs
Javonte Williams
David Montgomery
vs
DK Metcalf
David Montgomery
vs
Malik Nabers
David Montgomery
vs
J.K. Dobbins
David Montgomery
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
David Montgomery
vs
Bijan Robinson
David Montgomery
vs
Christian McCaffrey
David Montgomery
vs
Jonathan Taylor
David Montgomery
vs
James Cook III
David Montgomery
vs
Kenneth Walker III
David Montgomery
vs
Saquon Barkley
David Montgomery
vs
De'Von Achane
David Montgomery
vs
Derrick Henry
David Montgomery
vs
Chase Brown
David Montgomery
vs
Omarion Hampton
David Montgomery
vs
Jonathon Brooks
David Montgomery
vs
RJ Harvey
David Montgomery
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
David Montgomery
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Rachaad White
David Montgomery
vs
Josh Jacobs
David Montgomery
vs
Kyle Monangai
David Montgomery
vs
Tyjae Spears
David Montgomery
vs
Keaton Mitchell
David Montgomery
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
David Montgomery
vs
Tank Bigsby
David Montgomery
vs
Woody Marks
David Montgomery
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Luther Burden III
Bucky Irving
vs
Jameson Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Colston Loveland
Bucky Irving
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bucky Irving
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Bucky Irving
vs
Davante Adams
Bucky Irving
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Bucky Irving
vs
Josh Allen
Bucky Irving
vs
DJ Moore
Bucky Irving
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Parker Washington
Bucky Irving
vs
Rashee Rice
Bucky Irving
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bucky Irving
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bucky Irving
vs
Mike Evans
Bucky Irving
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bucky Irving
vs
David Montgomery
Bucky Irving
vs
Tee Higgins
Bucky Irving
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bucky Irving
vs
Breece Hall
Bucky Irving
vs
Jadarian Price
Bucky Irving
vs
Ladd McConkey
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian Watson
Bucky Irving
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bucky Irving
vs
Devonta Smith
Bucky Irving
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bucky Irving
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bucky Irving
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Bucky Irving
vs
Zay Flowers
Bucky Irving
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyren Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Warren
Bucky Irving
vs
Trey McBride
Bucky Irving
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Javonte Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bucky Irving
vs
Malik Nabers
Bucky Irving
vs
Rome Odunze
Bucky Irving
vs
A.J. Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Joe Burrow
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Olave
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bucky Irving
vs
Nico Collins
Bucky Irving
vs
Drake Maye
Bucky Irving
vs
Brock Bowers
Bucky Irving
vs
Sam Laporta
Bucky Irving
vs
George Pickens
Bucky Irving
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bucky Irving
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bucky Irving
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Bucky Irving
vs
Chase Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Justin Herbert
Bucky Irving
vs
Derrick Henry
Bucky Irving
vs
Caleb Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Drake London
Bucky Irving
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bucky Irving
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bucky Irving
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bucky Irving
vs
James Cook III
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bucky Irving
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bucky Irving
vs
De'Von Achane
Bucky Irving
vs
Tony Pollard
Bucky Irving
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Bucky Irving
vs
RJ Harvey
Bucky Irving
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Rachaad White
Bucky Irving
vs
Josh Jacobs
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyle Monangai
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyjae Spears
Bucky Irving
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Bucky Irving
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Tank Bigsby
Bucky Irving
vs
Woody Marks
Bucky Irving
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jadarian Price
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian Watson
Jadarian Price
vs
David Montgomery
Jadarian Price
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Evans
Jadarian Price
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jadarian Price
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
vs
Parker Washington
Jadarian Price
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jadarian Price
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
vs
Rome Odunze
Jadarian Price
vs
Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Joe Burrow
Jadarian Price
vs
Bucky Irving
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Luther Burden III
Jadarian Price
vs
Drake Maye
Jadarian Price
vs
Colston Loveland
Jadarian Price
vs
Sam Laporta
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jadarian Price
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jadarian Price
vs
Davante Adams
Jadarian Price
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Allen
Jadarian Price
vs
Justin Herbert
Jadarian Price
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Caleb Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Rashee Rice
Jadarian Price
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jadarian Price
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jadarian Price
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jadarian Price
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jadarian Price
vs
Jayden Reed
Jadarian Price
vs
Tee Higgins
Jadarian Price
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jadarian Price
vs
Breece Hall
Jadarian Price
vs
Dak Prescott
Jadarian Price
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jadarian Price
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Devonta Smith
Jadarian Price
vs
Tony Pollard
Jadarian Price
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jadarian Price
vs
DK Metcalf
Jadarian Price
vs
Zay Flowers
Jadarian Price
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyren Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan Addison
Jadarian Price
vs
Trey McBride
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jadarian Price
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
vs
James Cook III
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jadarian Price
vs
De'Von Achane
Jadarian Price
vs
Derrick Henry
Jadarian Price
vs
Chase Brown
Jadarian Price
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jadarian Price
vs
Javonte Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
RJ Harvey
Jadarian Price
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Rachaad White
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jadarian Price
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jadarian Price
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jadarian Price
vs
Woody Marks
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Downs
Blake Corum
vs
Brock Purdy
Blake Corum
vs
Quentin Johnston
Blake Corum
vs
Courtland Sutton
Blake Corum
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Blake Corum
vs
Carnell Tate
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Addison
Blake Corum
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Blake Corum
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
DK Metcalf
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Mason
Blake Corum
vs
Tony Pollard
Blake Corum
vs
Matthew Stafford
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Stefon Diggs
Blake Corum
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
RJ Harvey
Blake Corum
vs
Dak Prescott
Blake Corum
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Blake Corum
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
Jayden Reed
Blake Corum
vs
Matthew Golden
Blake Corum
vs
Tucker Kraft
Blake Corum
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Blake Corum
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Blake Corum
vs
Jaxson Dart
Blake Corum
vs
Caleb Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Blake Corum
vs
Justin Herbert
Blake Corum
vs
Jared Goff
Blake Corum
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Blake Corum
vs
Baker Mayfield
Blake Corum
vs
Rico Dowdle
Blake Corum
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Sam Laporta
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Love
Blake Corum
vs
Drake Maye
Blake Corum
vs
Xavier Worthy
Blake Corum
vs
Jaylen Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Joe Burrow
Blake Corum
vs
Bo Nix
Blake Corum
vs
Rome Odunze
Blake Corum
vs
KC Concepcion
Blake Corum
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Blake Corum
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Blake Corum
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Alec Pierce
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Warren
Blake Corum
vs
George Kittle
Blake Corum
vs
Jayden Daniels
Blake Corum
vs
Makai Lemon
Blake Corum
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Blake Corum
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Blake Corum
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Blake Corum
vs
Kyler Murray
Blake Corum
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Blake Corum
vs
Bijan Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Blake Corum
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Blake Corum
vs
James Cook III
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Blake Corum
vs
Saquon Barkley
Blake Corum
vs
De'Von Achane
Blake Corum
vs
Derrick Henry
Blake Corum
vs
Chase Brown
Blake Corum
vs
Omarion Hampton
Blake Corum
vs
Javonte Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Kyren Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
D'Andre Swift
Blake Corum
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Blake Corum
vs
Cam Skattebo
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Rachaad White
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Jacobs
Blake Corum
vs
Kyle Monangai
Blake Corum
vs
Tyjae Spears
Blake Corum
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Blake Corum
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jordan Mason
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jordan Mason
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jordan Mason
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jordan Mason
vs
Carnell Tate
Jordan Mason
vs
RJ Harvey
Jordan Mason
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jordan Mason
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jordan Mason
vs
Brock Purdy
Jordan Mason
vs
Michael Wilson
Jordan Mason
vs
Blake Corum
Jordan Mason
vs
Matthew Golden
Jordan Mason
vs
Josh Downs
Jordan Mason
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jordan Mason
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jordan Mason
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jordan Mason
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jordan Mason
vs
Jordan Addison
Jordan Mason
vs
Jared Goff
Jordan Mason
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jordan Mason
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jordan Mason
vs
DK Metcalf
Jordan Mason
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Tony Pollard
Jordan Mason
vs
Jordan Love
Jordan Mason
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jordan Mason
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Dak Prescott
Jordan Mason
vs
Bo Nix
Jordan Mason
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jordan Mason
vs
KC Concepcion
Jordan Mason
vs
Jayden Reed
Jordan Mason
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jordan Mason
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jordan Mason
vs
Alec Pierce
Jordan Mason
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jordan Mason
vs
George Kittle
Jordan Mason
vs
Caleb Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Makai Lemon
Jordan Mason
vs
Justin Herbert
Jordan Mason
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jordan Mason
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyler Murray
Jordan Mason
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jordan Mason
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jordan Mason
vs
Sam Laporta
Jordan Mason
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Drake Maye
Jordan Mason
vs
Rachaad White
Jordan Mason
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jordan Mason
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jordan Mason
vs
Joe Burrow
Jordan Mason
vs
Travis Kelce
Jordan Mason
vs
Rome Odunze
Jordan Mason
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jordan Mason
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jordan Mason
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jordan Mason
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jordan Mason
vs
James Cook III
Jordan Mason
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jordan Mason
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jordan Mason
vs
De'Von Achane
Jordan Mason
vs
Derrick Henry
Jordan Mason
vs
Chase Brown
Jordan Mason
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jordan Mason
vs
Javonte Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyren Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jordan Mason
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jordan Mason
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jordan Mason
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jordan Mason
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jordan Mason
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jordan Mason
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jordan Mason
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jordan Mason
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Carnell Tate
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Courtland Sutton
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jordan Mason
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Brock Purdy
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Matthew Stafford
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Blake Corum
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Stefon Diggs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Josh Downs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
RJ Harvey
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Quentin Johnston
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Michael Wilson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jordan Addison
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Matthew Golden
Chuba Hubbard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Chuba Hubbard
vs
DK Metcalf
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaxson Dart
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tony Pollard
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jared Goff
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Baker Mayfield
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Dak Prescott
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jordan Love
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jayden Reed
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Xavier Worthy
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bo Nix
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Caleb Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
KC Concepcion
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Justin Herbert
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Chuba Hubbard
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Alec Pierce
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rico Dowdle
Chuba Hubbard
vs
George Kittle
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Sam Laporta
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Makai Lemon
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Drake Maye
Chuba Hubbard
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyler Murray
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Joe Burrow
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Romeo Doubs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rome Odunze
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rachaad White
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chuba Hubbard
vs
James Cook III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chuba Hubbard
vs
De'Von Achane
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Derrick Henry
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chase Brown
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Javonte Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyren Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Cam Skattebo
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Josh Jacobs
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyle Monangai
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tyjae Spears
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Tre Harris
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Malik Davis
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jalen McMillan
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Houston Texans
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jalen Nailor
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Ray Davis
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Keenan Allen
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Cam Ward
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Hunter Henry
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Bryce Young
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Calvin Ridley
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Tre Tucker
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Kayshon Boutte
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Cam Little
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Pat Bryant
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Denzel Boston
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Denver Broncos
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Brenton Strange
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jason Myers
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Woody Marks
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Sam Darnold
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Cameron Dicker
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vs
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vs
Malachi Fields
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Puka Nacua
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kayshon Boutte
vs
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Kayshon Boutte
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kayshon Boutte
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Justin Jefferson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Drake London
Kayshon Boutte
vs
George Pickens
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Nico Collins
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Chris Olave
Kayshon Boutte
vs
A.J. Brown
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Malik Nabers
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Zay Flowers
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Devonta Smith
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Ladd McConkey
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Tee Higgins
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Rashee Rice
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Davante Adams
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Luther Burden III
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Jameson Williams
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Kayshon Boutte
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Kayshon Boutte
vs
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Malachi Fields
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Malachi Fields
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Malachi Fields
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Malachi Fields
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Malachi Fields
vs
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Malachi Fields
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Malachi Fields
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Malachi Fields
vs
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Malachi Fields
vs
Jauan Jennings
Malachi Fields
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Malachi Fields
vs
Dylan Sampson
Malachi Fields
vs
Jaylin Noel
Malachi Fields
vs
Caleb Douglas
Malachi Fields
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Malachi Fields
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Cameron Dicker
Malachi Fields
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Malachi Fields
vs
Chris Brooks
Malachi Fields
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Malachi Fields
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Malachi Fields
vs
Jason Myers
Malachi Fields
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Malachi Fields
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Malachi Fields
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Malachi Fields
vs
Denver Broncos
Malachi Fields
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Malachi Fields
vs
Pat Bryant
Malachi Fields
vs
Germie Bernard
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vs
Cam Little
Malachi Fields
vs
Zachariah Branch
Malachi Fields
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Malachi Fields
vs
AJ Barner
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vs
Calvin Ridley
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vs
Najee Harris
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vs
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vs
Charlie Kolar
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vs
Cam Ward
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vs
Seth McGowan
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vs
Emmett Johnson
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vs
Colby Parkinson
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vs
Jonah Coleman
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vs
Jake Bates
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vs
Chig Okonkwo
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vs
Cyrus Allen
Malachi Fields
vs
Ray Davis
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vs
Kaelon Black
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vs
Jalen Nailor
Malachi Fields
vs
Braelon Allen
Malachi Fields
vs
Jalen McMillan
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vs
Ted Hurst
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vs
Malik Davis
Malachi Fields
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Chris Bell
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Tre Harris
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Kenyon Sadiq
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Kayshon Boutte
Malachi Fields
vs
Kimani Vidal
Malachi Fields
vs
Puka Nacua
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vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Malachi Fields
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Malachi Fields
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Malachi Fields
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Malachi Fields
vs
Justin Jefferson
Malachi Fields
vs
Drake London
Malachi Fields
vs
George Pickens
Malachi Fields
vs
Nico Collins
Malachi Fields
vs
Chris Olave
Malachi Fields
vs
A.J. Brown
Malachi Fields
vs
Malik Nabers
Malachi Fields
vs
Zay Flowers
Malachi Fields
vs
Devonta Smith
Malachi Fields
vs
Ladd McConkey
Malachi Fields
vs
Tee Higgins
Malachi Fields
vs
Rashee Rice
Malachi Fields
vs
Garrett Wilson
Malachi Fields
vs
Davante Adams
Malachi Fields
vs
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Malachi Fields
vs
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Malachi Fields
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Terry Mclaurin
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Houston Texans
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Keenan Allen
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Terrance Ferguson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Hunter Henry
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tre Harris
Terrance Ferguson
vs
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Terrance Ferguson
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Terrance Ferguson
vs
C.J. Stroud
Terrance Ferguson
vs
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vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Denzel Boston
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ray Davis
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brenton Strange
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Woody Marks
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cam Ward
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Sam Darnold
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Bryce Young
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Calvin Ridley
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cam Little
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Pat Bryant
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Denver Broncos
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Shough
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jason Myers
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Daniel Jones
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cameron Dicker
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mark Andrews
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Jauan Jennings
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brock Bowers
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Trey McBride
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Colston Loveland
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tyler Warren
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Sam Laporta
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Terrance Ferguson
vs
George Kittle
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Travis Kelce
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Cade Otton
Terrance Ferguson
vs
AJ Barner
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Charlie Kolar
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Michael Mayer
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Darren Waller
Terrance Ferguson
vs
David Njoku
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jayden Reed
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dak Prescott
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tucker Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Trevor Lawrence
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Caleb Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tony Pollard
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Justin Herbert
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
DK Metcalf
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
J.K. Dobbins
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rico Dowdle
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jordan Addison
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Sam Laporta
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonathon Brooks
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Drake Maye
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Quentin Johnston
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaylen Warren
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Josh Downs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Joe Burrow
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Blake Corum
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rome Odunze
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brock Purdy
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Quinshon Judkins
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Courtland Sutton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Carnell Tate
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyler Warren
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chuba Hubbard
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jayden Daniels
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jordan Mason
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Matthew Stafford
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jalen Hurts
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Stefon Diggs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Christian Watson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
RJ Harvey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jadarian Price
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Cam Skattebo
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Michael Wilson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
David Montgomery
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Matthew Golden
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Mike Evans
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Lamar Jackson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaxson Dart
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Parker Washington
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
DJ Moore
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jared Goff
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Terry Mclaurin
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Baker Mayfield
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bijan Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Christian McCaffrey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonathan Taylor
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
James Cook III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kenneth Walker III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Saquon Barkley
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
De'Von Achane
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Derrick Henry
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chase Brown
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Omarion Hampton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Javonte Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kyren Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
D'Andre Swift
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jeremiyah Love
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rachaad White
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Josh Jacobs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kyle Monangai
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tyjae Spears
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Keaton Mitchell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tank Bigsby
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Woody Marks

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

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Jalen Moss, Jaren Hamilton Listed as Co-Starters for Arizona State
CFB

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Caden High Listed As Questionable For Week 1
CFB

Jamal Roberts Set For RB1 Workload In Season Opener
Stephen Curry

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Luguentz Dort

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Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Plays Through Illness for Serbia
Charlotte Hornets

Trey Townsend Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
George Kittle

Trending Towards Playing in Week 1
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Josiah Allick
CFB

Wyatt Young Listed as Co-Starter for Week 1
Gavin Williams

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James Wood

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Nick Richards

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NBA

Thanasis Antetokounmpo Leaves NBA for Aris BC
Saint Thomas

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CFP Leaders Considering Disqualifying Teams with Former NFL Players
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Mike Washington Jr.

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Ryan Coleman-Williams Could See Limited Usage in Poor Matchup
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Aneyas Williams Atop Depth Chart
Malik Nabers

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Jadan Baugh is a Priority Start in Week 1
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Julian Sayin Set for Big Week?
Ashton Jeanty

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Devin McCuin Draws Praise
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Tait Reynolds Likely to Play in Week 1
Brian Robinson

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Riley Greene

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Cam Coleman Positioned to Excel in Week 1 Matchup
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Charlie Becker Set Up for Success in Week 1
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Bo Jackson Could Shine in Favorable Week 1 Matchup
NFL

Tony Romo Issues Apology, Pleads No Contest to OWI
Ashton Jeanty

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Keenan Allen

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Ashton Jeanty

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Josh Jacobs

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Deni Avdija

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Jalen McMillan

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Ziaire Williams

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Zay Flowers

Good to Go for Week 1
Matthew Murrell

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Jeremiyah Love

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Alex Bregman

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Chase Burns

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Aaron Judge

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Malik Nabers

Non-Committal on Week 1 Status
CJ Abrams

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Kenyon Sadiq

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Jeremiyah Love

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Xavier Edwards

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Zay Flowers

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Willson Contreras

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Ketel Marte

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Dennis Schröder

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Pelle Larsson

Scores 23 Points in Sweden's Qualifying Loss
Umar Nurmagomedov

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Maxime Raynaud

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Yan Xiaonan

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Braden Smith

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Denise Gomes

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Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

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Elly De La Cruz

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Pete Alonso

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Willson Contreras

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Jordan Hawkins

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Jordan Poole

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Lazaro Montes

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Will Smith

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Xavier Edwards

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Byron Buxton

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Kevin Korchinski

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Cale Makar

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Ryan Preece

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Daniel Suarez

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Tyler Reddick

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Chase Briscoe

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Carson Hocevar

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Chris Buescher

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Ryan Preece

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Joey Logano

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Denny Hamlin

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Ricky Stenhouse Jr

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Shane Van Gisbergen

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Ross Chastain

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MMA

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Song Yadong

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Aoriqileng

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Sumudaerji

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WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

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VAN

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