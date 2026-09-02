RotoBaller's half-PPR wide receiver fantasy football rankings for 2026. These updated WR rankings include the top 130 wide receivers for fantasy football drafts.
Welcome RotoBallers! The 2026 NFL season begins in less than a week, which means it is prime fantasy football draft season. This piece will feature our updated top 130 wide receiver rankings for Half-PPR leagues.
For more ranking sets, be sure to visit our updated rankings page, which features customizable rankings for many formats, including full-PPR, best ball, Superflex, and dynasty. You can also bookmark our NFL news page or the brand new NFL Injuries Report page for the latest fantasy news and injury updates.
RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst Nick Mariano has put together these updated 2026 half-PPR rankings, which will be constantly updated throughout the offseason and all the way up until Week 1.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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2026 Fantasy Football Half-PPR Wide Receiver Rankings
Fantasy Football Wide Receiver News
CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb recently spoke about how he believes both himself and George Pickens can improve this upcoming season. Lamb recently told Jon Machota of The Athletic that he believes the two of them can be extremely vicious together. Lamb said he knows both of them strive to be the best and there's much more in them.
Despite missing four games, Lamb still finished with 75 receptions with over 1,000 receiving yards. The expectation is that Pickens will be more comfortable during his second year with the organization. This could be an extremely dangerous Cowboys offense this upcoming season.
Cyrus Allen, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver has quickly earned the trust of his quarterbacks, including Patrick Mahomes. "Even when there were a couple routes he ran the wrong thing and lined up the wrong way in the game, the quarterback still threw the ball to him," head coach Andy Reid told Jesse Newell of The Athletic. "You go, 'All right. There's a certain trust there.'
And he'll work through all the other stuff." Mahomes recently dubbed Allen one of the team's biggest camp standouts, and Newell noted that the team's quarterbacks have all been very comfortable throwing him the ball even when he's covered. That level of trust should go a long way in the regular season. Even though Allen is set to open the year behind Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy on the depth chart, he could work his way onto the fantasy radar by midseason, especially if Rice or Worthy get injured. Having Mahomes throwing him the football should only boost his stock in redraft and dynasty formats.
Allen currently has an ADP of 186.5, which corresponds to the 16th round of drafts and makes him the 68th receiver off the board.
Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas has generated plenty of buzz after a strong showing throughout training camp and the preseason. Douglas, a third-round rookie out of Texas Tech, sat out the Dolphins' final preseason game, which is a good sign that he'll earn the start in Week 1 against Las Vegas. Miami arguably has the worst wide receiver room in the league, so there's a real opportunity here for Douglas to cement himself as Malik Willis' favorite target.
There's a relatively simple path to him leading the team in catches and receiving yards, especially given his main competition right now is Malik Washington and fellow third-rounder Chris Bell. The biggest obstacle for Douglas might be the state of the Dolphins' offense.
We expect Miami to run a lot, we're worried about Willis' accuracy as a passer over a full season, and touchdowns may be few and far between. Simply being the Dolphins' potential No. 1 receiver gets him onto the fantasy radar, though, and he's a worthwhile late-round pick for managers in deeper leagues. After all, he has WR3/flex upside once he gets a few games under his belt.
Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (shoulder) was a full-go in Tuesday's practice as he prepares for Week 1's matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Thomas fell awkwardly on his shoulder during a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but head coach Liam Coen expressed no concern about his availability for the regular season.
After a monster rookie season in 2024, Thomas struggled, hauling in just 48 of 91 targets for 707 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games, dropping from 14.1 points per game to 8.2 in 2025. Now with Parker Washington having a great camp and Jakobi Meyers still expected to receive volume, Thomas is a far riskier option in 2026.
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tee Higgins, Rashee Rice, Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams, Jaylen Waddle, Luther Burden III, Jameson Williams, Emeka Egbuka, Tetairoa McMillan, Terry McLaurin, DJ Moore, Parker Washington, Mike Evans, Christian Watson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Rome Odunze, Jayden Reed. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Tee Higgins, Rashee Rice, Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams, Jaylen Waddle, Luther Burden III, Jameson Williams, Emeka Egbuka, Tetairoa McMillan, Terry McLaurin, DJ Moore, Parker Washington, Mike Evans, Christian Watson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Rome Odunze, Jayden Reed:
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.