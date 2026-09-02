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Half-PPR Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Rankings: September Updates (2026)

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Parker Washington - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

RotoBaller's half-PPR wide receiver fantasy football rankings for 2026. These updated WR rankings include the top 130 wide receivers for fantasy football drafts.

In This Article hide
2026 Fantasy Football Half-PPR Wide Receiver Rankings
Fantasy Football Wide Receiver News
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome RotoBallers! The 2026 NFL season begins in less than a week, which means it is prime fantasy football draft season. This piece will feature our updated top 130 wide receiver rankings for Half-PPR leagues.

For more ranking sets, be sure to visit our updated rankings page, which features customizable rankings for many formats, including full-PPR, best ball, Superflex, and dynasty. You can also bookmark our NFL news page or the brand new NFL Injuries Report page for the latest fantasy news and injury updates.

RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst Nick Mariano has put together these updated 2026 half-PPR rankings, which will be constantly updated throughout the offseason and all the way up until Week 1.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

2026 Fantasy Football Half-PPR Wide Receiver Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 2 Puka Nacua WR
1 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 5 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 6 Justin Jefferson WR
3 7 Drake London WR
3 8 George Pickens WR
3 9 A.J. Brown WR
3 10 Nico Collins WR
3 11 Chris Olave WR
4 12 Malik Nabers WR
4 13 DeVonta Smith WR
4 14 Zay Flowers WR
4 15 Ladd McConkey WR
4 16 Tee Higgins WR
5 17 Rashee Rice WR
5 18 Garrett Wilson WR
5 19 Davante Adams WR
5 20 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 21 Luther Burden III WR
5 22 Jameson Williams WR
5 23 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 24 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 25 Terry McLaurin WR
5 26 DJ Moore WR
5 27 Parker Washington WR
6 28 Mike Evans WR
6 29 Christian Watson WR
6 30 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 31 Rome Odunze WR
7 32 Jayden Reed WR
7 33 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 34 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
7 35 Jordan Addison WR
7 36 DK Metcalf WR
7 37 Quentin Johnston WR
8 38 Josh Downs WR
8 39 Carnell Tate WR
8 40 Courtland Sutton WR
8 41 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
8 42 Stefon Diggs WR
8 43 Michael Wilson WR
8 44 Matthew Golden WR
9 45 Xavier Worthy WR
9 46 Alec Pierce WR
9 47 KC Concepcion WR
9 48 Makai Lemon WR
9 49 Romeo Doubs WR
9 50 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
10 51 Jalen Coker WR
10 52 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
10 53 Jakobi Meyers WR
10 54 Khalil Shakir WR
10 55 Rashid Shaheed WR
10 56 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
11 57 Jordyn Tyson WR
11 58 Denzel Boston WR
11 59 Tre Tucker WR
11 60 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 61 Keenan Allen WR
11 62 Kayshon Boutte WR
11 63 Tre Harris WR
11 64 Jalen McMillan WR
12 65 Jalen Nailor WR
12 66 Pat Bryant WR
12 67 Calvin Ridley WR
12 68 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 69 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 70 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
12 71 Caleb Douglas WR
12 72 Devaughn Vele WR
12 73 Jauan Jennings WR
12 74 Dontayvion Wicks WR
12 75 Rashod Bateman WR
12 76 Malachi Fields WR
12 77 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 78 Jaylin Noel WR
12 79 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
13 80 Germie Bernard WR
13 81 Zachariah Branch WR
13 82 Cyrus Allen WR
13 83 Ted Hurst WR
13 84 Chris Bell WR
14 85 Cooper Kupp WR
14 86 Travis Hunter WR
14 87 Malik Washington WR
14 88 Jahan Dotson WR
14 89 Tyquan Thornton WR
14 90 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 91 Mack Hollins WR
14 92 Chimere Dike WR
14 93 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 94 DeMario Douglas WR
14 95 Darius Slayton WR
14 96 Joshua Palmer WR
14 97 Xavier Hutchinson WR
15 98 Antonio Williams WR
15 99 Troy Franklin WR
15 100 Cedric Tillman WR
15 101 Kalif Raymond WR
15 102 Xavier Legette WR
15 103 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
15 104 Bryce Lance WR
15 105 Treylon Burks WR
15 106 Darnell Mooney WR
15 107 KaVontae Turpin WR
15 108 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 109 Demarcus Robinson WR
15 110 Jahdae Walker WR
15 111 Tez Johnson WR
15 112 Marquise Brown WR
16 113 Jalen Tolbert WR
16 114 Jack Bech WR
16 115 Elijah Sarratt WR
16 116 Skyler Bell WR
16 117 Keon Coleman WR
16 118 Odell Beckham Jr. WR
16 119 Kyle Williams WR
16 120 Zavion Thomas WR
16 121 Tutu Atwell WR
16 122 Darius Cooper WR
16 123 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
16 124 Jordan Whittington WR
16 125 Christian Kirk WR
16 126 Tank Dell WR
16 127 Konata Mumpfield WR
16 128 Jaylin Lane WR
17 129 Barion Brown WR
17 130 Brenen Thompson WR

 

Fantasy Football Wide Receiver News

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb recently spoke about how he believes both himself and George Pickens can improve this upcoming season. Lamb recently told Jon Machota of The Athletic that he believes the two of them can be extremely vicious together. Lamb said he knows both of them strive to be the best and there's much more in them.

Despite missing four games, Lamb still finished with 75 receptions with over 1,000 receiving yards. The expectation is that Pickens will be more comfortable during his second year with the organization. This could be an extremely dangerous Cowboys offense this upcoming season.

Cyrus Allen, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver has quickly earned the trust of his quarterbacks, including Patrick Mahomes. "Even when there were a couple routes he ran the wrong thing and lined up the wrong way in the game, the quarterback still threw the ball to him," head coach Andy Reid told Jesse Newell of The Athletic. "You go, 'All right. There's a certain trust there.'

And he'll work through all the other stuff." Mahomes recently dubbed Allen one of the team's biggest camp standouts, and Newell noted that the team's quarterbacks have all been very comfortable throwing him the ball even when he's covered. That level of trust should go a long way in the regular season. Even though Allen is set to open the year behind Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy on the depth chart, he could work his way onto the fantasy radar by midseason, especially if Rice or Worthy get injured. Having Mahomes throwing him the football should only boost his stock in redraft and dynasty formats.

Allen currently has an ADP of 186.5, which corresponds to the 16th round of drafts and makes him the 68th receiver off the board.

Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas has generated plenty of buzz after a strong showing throughout training camp and the preseason. Douglas, a third-round rookie out of Texas Tech, sat out the Dolphins' final preseason game, which is a good sign that he'll earn the start in Week 1 against Las Vegas. Miami arguably has the worst wide receiver room in the league, so there's a real opportunity here for Douglas to cement himself as Malik Willis' favorite target.

There's a relatively simple path to him leading the team in catches and receiving yards, especially given his main competition right now is Malik Washington and fellow third-rounder Chris Bell. The biggest obstacle for Douglas might be the state of the Dolphins' offense.

We expect Miami to run a lot, we're worried about Willis' accuracy as a passer over a full season, and touchdowns may be few and far between. Simply being the Dolphins' potential No. 1 receiver gets him onto the fantasy radar, though, and he's a worthwhile late-round pick for managers in deeper leagues. After all, he has WR3/flex upside once he gets a few games under his belt.

Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (shoulder) was a full-go in Tuesday's practice as he prepares for Week 1's matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Thomas fell awkwardly on his shoulder during a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but head coach Liam Coen expressed no concern about his availability for the regular season.

After a monster rookie season in 2024, Thomas struggled, hauling in just 48 of 91 targets for 707 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games, dropping from 14.1 points per game to 8.2 in 2025. Now with Parker Washington having a great camp and Jakobi Meyers still expected to receive volume, Thomas is a far riskier option in 2026.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
Player 1
 
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Who To Draft?
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Choose From The Top Ranked Players
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tee Higgins, Rashee Rice, Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams, Jaylen Waddle, Luther Burden III, Jameson Williams, Emeka Egbuka, Tetairoa McMillan, Terry McLaurin, DJ Moore, Parker Washington, Mike Evans, Christian Watson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Rome Odunze, Jayden Reed. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Tee Higgins, Rashee Rice, Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams, Jaylen Waddle, Luther Burden III, Jameson Williams, Emeka Egbuka, Tetairoa McMillan, Terry McLaurin, DJ Moore, Parker Washington, Mike Evans, Christian Watson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Rome Odunze, Jayden Reed:

Tee Higgins
vs
Breece Hall
Tee Higgins
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tee Higgins
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tee Higgins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tee Higgins
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Rashee Rice
Tee Higgins
vs
Devonta Smith
Tee Higgins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tee Higgins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tee Higgins
vs
Josh Allen
Tee Higgins
vs
Zay Flowers
Tee Higgins
vs
Davante Adams
Tee Higgins
vs
Kyren Williams
Tee Higgins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tee Higgins
vs
Trey McBride
Tee Higgins
vs
Colston Loveland
Tee Higgins
vs
Javonte Williams
Tee Higgins
vs
Luther Burden III
Tee Higgins
vs
Malik Nabers
Tee Higgins
vs
Bucky Irving
Tee Higgins
vs
A.J. Brown
Tee Higgins
vs
Jameson Williams
Tee Higgins
vs
Chris Olave
Tee Higgins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tee Higgins
vs
Nico Collins
Tee Higgins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tee Higgins
vs
Brock Bowers
Tee Higgins
vs
Puka Nacua
Tee Higgins
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tee Higgins
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tee Higgins
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tee Higgins
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tee Higgins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tee Higgins
vs
Drake London
Tee Higgins
vs
George Pickens
Tee Higgins
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tee Higgins
vs
DK Metcalf
Rashee Rice
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rashee Rice
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rashee Rice
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rashee Rice
vs
Josh Allen
Rashee Rice
vs
Tee Higgins
Rashee Rice
vs
Davante Adams
Rashee Rice
vs
Breece Hall
Rashee Rice
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rashee Rice
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rashee Rice
vs
Colston Loveland
Rashee Rice
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Luther Burden III
Rashee Rice
vs
Devonta Smith
Rashee Rice
vs
Bucky Irving
Rashee Rice
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rashee Rice
vs
Jameson Williams
Rashee Rice
vs
Zay Flowers
Rashee Rice
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rashee Rice
vs
Kyren Williams
Rashee Rice
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rashee Rice
vs
Trey McBride
Rashee Rice
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rashee Rice
vs
Javonte Williams
Rashee Rice
vs
DJ Moore
Rashee Rice
vs
Malik Nabers
Rashee Rice
vs
Parker Washington
Rashee Rice
vs
A.J. Brown
Rashee Rice
vs
Puka Nacua
Rashee Rice
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rashee Rice
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rashee Rice
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rashee Rice
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rashee Rice
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rashee Rice
vs
Drake London
Rashee Rice
vs
George Pickens
Rashee Rice
vs
Nico Collins
Rashee Rice
vs
Chris Olave
Rashee Rice
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Rashee Rice
Garrett Wilson
vs
Josh Allen
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Garrett Wilson
vs
Davante Adams
Garrett Wilson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tee Higgins
Garrett Wilson
vs
Colston Loveland
Garrett Wilson
vs
Breece Hall
Garrett Wilson
vs
Luther Burden III
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Garrett Wilson
vs
Bucky Irving
Garrett Wilson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jameson Williams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Devonta Smith
Garrett Wilson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Garrett Wilson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Garrett Wilson
vs
Zay Flowers
Garrett Wilson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Garrett Wilson
vs
Kyren Williams
Garrett Wilson
vs
DJ Moore
Garrett Wilson
vs
Trey McBride
Garrett Wilson
vs
Parker Washington
Garrett Wilson
vs
Javonte Williams
Garrett Wilson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Malik Nabers
Garrett Wilson
vs
Puka Nacua
Garrett Wilson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Garrett Wilson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Garrett Wilson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Garrett Wilson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Garrett Wilson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Garrett Wilson
vs
Drake London
Garrett Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Garrett Wilson
vs
Nico Collins
Garrett Wilson
vs
Chris Olave
Garrett Wilson
vs
A.J. Brown
Davante Adams
vs
Josh Allen
Davante Adams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Davante Adams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Davante Adams
vs
Colston Loveland
Davante Adams
vs
Rashee Rice
Davante Adams
vs
Luther Burden III
Davante Adams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Davante Adams
vs
Bucky Irving
Davante Adams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Davante Adams
vs
Jameson Williams
Davante Adams
vs
Tee Higgins
Davante Adams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Davante Adams
vs
Breece Hall
Davante Adams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Davante Adams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Davante Adams
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Davante Adams
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Davante Adams
vs
DJ Moore
Davante Adams
vs
Devonta Smith
Davante Adams
vs
Parker Washington
Davante Adams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Davante Adams
vs
Lamar Jackson
Davante Adams
vs
Zay Flowers
Davante Adams
vs
Mike Evans
Davante Adams
vs
Kyren Williams
Davante Adams
vs
David Montgomery
Davante Adams
vs
Trey McBride
Davante Adams
vs
Puka Nacua
Davante Adams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Davante Adams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Davante Adams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Davante Adams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Davante Adams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Davante Adams
vs
Drake London
Davante Adams
vs
George Pickens
Davante Adams
vs
Nico Collins
Davante Adams
vs
Chris Olave
Davante Adams
vs
A.J. Brown
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Davante Adams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Colston Loveland
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Josh Allen
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Luther Burden III
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rashee Rice
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jameson Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jaylen Waddle
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tee Higgins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Breece Hall
Jaylen Waddle
vs
DJ Moore
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Parker Washington
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Devonta Smith
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Mike Evans
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jaylen Waddle
vs
David Montgomery
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Zay Flowers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Kyren Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Puka Nacua
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jaylen Waddle
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Drake London
Jaylen Waddle
vs
George Pickens
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Nico Collins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chris Olave
Jaylen Waddle
vs
A.J. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Colston Loveland
Luther Burden III
vs
Bucky Irving
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Luther Burden III
vs
Jameson Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Davante Adams
Luther Burden III
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Allen
Luther Burden III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Luther Burden III
vs
Garrett Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashee Rice
Luther Burden III
vs
DJ Moore
Luther Burden III
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Luther Burden III
vs
Parker Washington
Luther Burden III
vs
D'Andre Swift
Luther Burden III
vs
Lamar Jackson
Luther Burden III
vs
Tee Higgins
Luther Burden III
vs
Mike Evans
Luther Burden III
vs
Breece Hall
Luther Burden III
vs
David Montgomery
Luther Burden III
vs
Ladd McConkey
Luther Burden III
vs
Cam Skattebo
Luther Burden III
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Luther Burden III
vs
Jadarian Price
Luther Burden III
vs
Devonta Smith
Luther Burden III
vs
Christian Watson
Luther Burden III
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Luther Burden III
vs
Puka Nacua
Luther Burden III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Luther Burden III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Luther Burden III
vs
Justin Jefferson
Luther Burden III
vs
Drake London
Luther Burden III
vs
George Pickens
Luther Burden III
vs
Nico Collins
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Olave
Luther Burden III
vs
A.J. Brown
Jameson Williams
vs
Bucky Irving
Jameson Williams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jameson Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Jameson Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jameson Williams
vs
Colston Loveland
Jameson Williams
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jameson Williams
vs
DJ Moore
Jameson Williams
vs
Davante Adams
Jameson Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Jameson Williams
vs
Josh Allen
Jameson Williams
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jameson Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jameson Williams
vs
Mike Evans
Jameson Williams
vs
Rashee Rice
Jameson Williams
vs
David Montgomery
Jameson Williams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jameson Williams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jameson Williams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jameson Williams
vs
Jadarian Price
Jameson Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Jameson Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Jameson Williams
vs
Breece Hall
Jameson Williams
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jameson Williams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jameson Williams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jameson Williams
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Jameson Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jameson Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jameson Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jameson Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jameson Williams
vs
Drake London
Jameson Williams
vs
George Pickens
Jameson Williams
vs
Nico Collins
Jameson Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Jameson Williams
vs
A.J. Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jameson Williams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Bucky Irving
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Luther Burden III
Emeka Egbuka
vs
DJ Moore
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Colston Loveland
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Parker Washington
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Lamar Jackson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Davante Adams
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Mike Evans
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Josh Allen
Emeka Egbuka
vs
David Montgomery
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Garrett Wilson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Cam Skattebo
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rashee Rice
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jadarian Price
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Christian Watson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
D'Andre Swift
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jalen Hurts
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Tee Higgins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Breece Hall
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ladd McConkey
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Puka Nacua
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Emeka Egbuka
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Justin Jefferson
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Drake London
Emeka Egbuka
vs
George Pickens
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Nico Collins
Emeka Egbuka
vs
Chris Olave
Emeka Egbuka
vs
A.J. Brown
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jameson Williams
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
DJ Moore
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Bucky Irving
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Parker Washington
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Luther Burden III
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Lamar Jackson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Colston Loveland
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Mike Evans
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
David Montgomery
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Davante Adams
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Josh Allen
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jadarian Price
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Christian Watson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Rashee Rice
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jalen Hurts
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Tee Higgins
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Breece Hall
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Puka Nacua
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Drake London
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
George Pickens
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Nico Collins
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
Chris Olave
Tetairoa McMillan
vs
A.J. Brown
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Terry Mclaurin
vs
DJ Moore
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Parker Washington
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jameson Williams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Lamar Jackson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Bucky Irving
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Mike Evans
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Luther Burden III
Terry Mclaurin
vs
David Montgomery
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Colston Loveland
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Cam Skattebo
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jadarian Price
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Davante Adams
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Christian Watson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Josh Allen
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jalen Hurts
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Garrett Wilson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Rashee Rice
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jayden Daniels
Terry Mclaurin
vs
D'Andre Swift
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tyler Warren
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Tee Higgins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Puka Nacua
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Terry Mclaurin
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Justin Jefferson
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Drake London
Terry Mclaurin
vs
George Pickens
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Nico Collins
Terry Mclaurin
vs
Chris Olave
Terry Mclaurin
vs
A.J. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Terry Mclaurin
DJ Moore
vs
Parker Washington
DJ Moore
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DJ Moore
vs
Lamar Jackson
DJ Moore
vs
Emeka Egbuka
DJ Moore
vs
Mike Evans
DJ Moore
vs
Jameson Williams
DJ Moore
vs
David Montgomery
DJ Moore
vs
Bucky Irving
DJ Moore
vs
Cam Skattebo
DJ Moore
vs
Luther Burden III
DJ Moore
vs
Jadarian Price
DJ Moore
vs
Colston Loveland
DJ Moore
vs
Christian Watson
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylen Waddle
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen Hurts
DJ Moore
vs
Davante Adams
DJ Moore
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Allen
DJ Moore
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
DJ Moore
vs
Garrett Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Jayden Daniels
DJ Moore
vs
Rashee Rice
DJ Moore
vs
Tyler Warren
DJ Moore
vs
Jeremiyah Love
DJ Moore
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
D'Andre Swift
DJ Moore
vs
Puka Nacua
DJ Moore
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DJ Moore
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DJ Moore
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DJ Moore
vs
Justin Jefferson
DJ Moore
vs
Drake London
DJ Moore
vs
George Pickens
DJ Moore
vs
Nico Collins
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Olave
DJ Moore
vs
A.J. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
DJ Moore
Parker Washington
vs
Lamar Jackson
Parker Washington
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Parker Washington
vs
Mike Evans
Parker Washington
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
David Montgomery
Parker Washington
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Parker Washington
vs
Cam Skattebo
Parker Washington
vs
Jameson Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Jadarian Price
Parker Washington
vs
Bucky Irving
Parker Washington
vs
Christian Watson
Parker Washington
vs
Luther Burden III
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Hurts
Parker Washington
vs
Colston Loveland
Parker Washington
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Parker Washington
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Parker Washington
vs
Davante Adams
Parker Washington
vs
Jayden Daniels
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Allen
Parker Washington
vs
Tyler Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Garrett Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Rashee Rice
Parker Washington
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Parker Washington
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Parker Washington
vs
Puka Nacua
Parker Washington
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Parker Washington
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Parker Washington
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Jefferson
Parker Washington
vs
Drake London
Parker Washington
vs
George Pickens
Parker Washington
vs
Nico Collins
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Olave
Parker Washington
vs
A.J. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Lamar Jackson
Mike Evans
vs
David Montgomery
Mike Evans
vs
Parker Washington
Mike Evans
vs
Cam Skattebo
Mike Evans
vs
DJ Moore
Mike Evans
vs
Jadarian Price
Mike Evans
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Mike Evans
vs
Christian Watson
Mike Evans
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Hurts
Mike Evans
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Mike Evans
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Mike Evans
vs
Jameson Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Mike Evans
vs
Bucky Irving
Mike Evans
vs
Jayden Daniels
Mike Evans
vs
Luther Burden III
Mike Evans
vs
Tyler Warren
Mike Evans
vs
Colston Loveland
Mike Evans
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Mike Evans
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Mike Evans
vs
Davante Adams
Mike Evans
vs
Rome Odunze
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Allen
Mike Evans
vs
Joe Burrow
Mike Evans
vs
Garrett Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Puka Nacua
Mike Evans
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Mike Evans
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mike Evans
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Mike Evans
vs
Justin Jefferson
Mike Evans
vs
Drake London
Mike Evans
vs
George Pickens
Mike Evans
vs
Nico Collins
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Olave
Mike Evans
vs
A.J. Brown
Christian Watson
vs
Jadarian Price
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Christian Watson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Christian Watson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Christian Watson
vs
David Montgomery
Christian Watson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Christian Watson
vs
Mike Evans
Christian Watson
vs
Jayden Daniels
Christian Watson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Christian Watson
vs
Tyler Warren
Christian Watson
vs
Parker Washington
Christian Watson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
DJ Moore
Christian Watson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Christian Watson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Christian Watson
vs
Rome Odunze
Christian Watson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Christian Watson
vs
Joe Burrow
Christian Watson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Christian Watson
vs
Jameson Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Drake Maye
Christian Watson
vs
Bucky Irving
Christian Watson
vs
Sam Laporta
Christian Watson
vs
Luther Burden III
Christian Watson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Christian Watson
vs
Colston Loveland
Christian Watson
vs
Puka Nacua
Christian Watson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Christian Watson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Christian Watson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Christian Watson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Christian Watson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Christian Watson
vs
Drake London
Christian Watson
vs
George Pickens
Christian Watson
vs
Nico Collins
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Olave
Christian Watson
vs
A.J. Brown
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jayden Daniels
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Joe Burrow
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jalen Hurts
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Drake Maye
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
David Montgomery
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Justin Herbert
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Mike Evans
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Caleb Williams
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Lamar Jackson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jayden Reed
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Drake London
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rome Odunze
vs
Joe Burrow
Rome Odunze
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
Drake Maye
Rome Odunze
vs
Jayden Daniels
Rome Odunze
vs
Sam Laporta
Rome Odunze
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rome Odunze
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rome Odunze
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rome Odunze
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Hurts
Rome Odunze
vs
Justin Herbert
Rome Odunze
vs
Christian Watson
Rome Odunze
vs
Caleb Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Jadarian Price
Rome Odunze
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Rome Odunze
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rome Odunze
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rome Odunze
vs
David Montgomery
Rome Odunze
vs
Jayden Reed
Rome Odunze
vs
Mike Evans
Rome Odunze
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rome Odunze
vs
Lamar Jackson
Rome Odunze
vs
Dak Prescott
Rome Odunze
vs
Parker Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
Puka Nacua
Rome Odunze
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rome Odunze
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rome Odunze
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rome Odunze
vs
Drake London
Rome Odunze
vs
George Pickens
Rome Odunze
vs
Nico Collins
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Olave
Rome Odunze
vs
A.J. Brown
Jayden Reed
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jayden Reed
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jayden Reed
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jayden Reed
vs
Dak Prescott
Jayden Reed
vs
Caleb Williams
Jayden Reed
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jayden Reed
vs
Justin Herbert
Jayden Reed
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jayden Reed
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jayden Reed
vs
Tony Pollard
Jayden Reed
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jayden Reed
vs
DK Metcalf
Jayden Reed
vs
Sam Laporta
Jayden Reed
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jayden Reed
vs
Drake Maye
Jayden Reed
vs
Jordan Addison
Jayden Reed
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jayden Reed
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jayden Reed
vs
Joe Burrow
Jayden Reed
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jayden Reed
vs
Rome Odunze
Jayden Reed
vs
Josh Downs
Jayden Reed
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jayden Reed
vs
Blake Corum
Jayden Reed
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jayden Reed
vs
Brock Purdy
Jayden Reed
vs
Tyler Warren
Jayden Reed
vs
Puka Nacua
Jayden Reed
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jayden Reed
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jayden Reed
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jayden Reed
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jayden Reed
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jayden Reed
vs
Drake London
Jayden Reed
vs
George Pickens
Jayden Reed
vs
Nico Collins
Jayden Reed
vs
Chris Olave
Jayden Reed
vs
A.J. Brown

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Alberto Mendoza a Streaming Option In First Start
CFB

Caden High Listed As Questionable For Week 1
CFB

Jamal Roberts Set For RB1 Workload In Season Opener
Stephen Curry

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Luguentz Dort

Says Hawks Transition Has Been Smooth
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Plays Through Illness for Serbia
Charlotte Hornets

Trey Townsend Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
George Kittle

Trending Towards Playing in Week 1
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Josiah Allick
CFB

Wyatt Young Listed as Co-Starter for Week 1
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out a Career-High 13 in Win Over Toronto
James Wood

Likely to Return to Nationals Lineup on Wednesday
Nick Richards

Enters Camp in Prove-It Mode
NBA

Thanasis Antetokounmpo Leaves NBA for Aris BC
Philadelphia 76ers

Saint Thomas Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

Jameer Nelson Jr. Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

Tacko Fall Joins 76ers on Exhibit 10 Deal
CFB

CFP Leaders Considering Disqualifying Teams with Former NFL Players
CFB

CJ Carr a Decent Fantasy Option for Week 1
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders are Counting on Mike Washington Jr. to Win Games
CFB

Ryan Coleman-Williams Could See Limited Usage in Poor Matchup
CFB

Aneyas Williams Atop Depth Chart
Malik Nabers

was Involved in Most of Tuesday's Practice
CFB

Jadan Baugh is a Priority Start in Week 1
CFB

Dante Moore has a Modest Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Julian Sayin Set for Big Week?
Ashton Jeanty

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CFB

Devin McCuin Draws Praise
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Tait Reynolds Likely to Play in Week 1
Brian Robinson

to See Goal-Line Work in Atlanta?
Riley Greene

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Christian McCaffrey

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DJ Vonnahme Aiming to Start Fast in Week 1
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Cam Coleman Positioned to Excel in Week 1 Matchup
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
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Charlie Becker Set Up for Success in Week 1
CFB

Dylan Wade Lined Up for Big Week 1 Outing
Puka Nacua

Remains Under NFL Review Ahead of Week 1
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
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Raleek Brown Destined for Big Things in Week 1
Kyle Monangai

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Terrance Carter Jr. Eyes Fast Start in Favorable Week 1 Matchup
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Bo Jackson Could Shine in Favorable Week 1 Matchup
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Trinidad Chambliss Poised for Success in Week 1 Despite Tough Test
NFL

Tony Romo Issues Apology, Pleads No Contest to OWI
Ashton Jeanty

Working With Trainers on Tuesday
Keenan Allen

Will Play in Week 1
Ashton Jeanty

Remains Sidelined at Practice
Josh Jacobs

Packers Expect Josh Jacobs to Play This Season
Deni Avdija

Misses FIBA Qualifiers at Blazers' Request
Jalen McMillan

Emeka Egbuka Could Play in Week 1
Ziaire Williams

Gets Defense-First Role with Lakers
Charlotte Hornets

Josiah Allick Signs Exhibit-10 Deal with Charlotte
Zay Flowers

Good to Go for Week 1
Matthew Murrell

Signs with Jazz
Jeremiyah Love

Considered "50/50" to Play in Week 1
Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Chase Burns

Will Face Workload Limitations Down the Stretch
Aaron Judge

Could Return for Next Homestand
Malik Nabers

Non-Committal on Week 1 Status
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Monday With Back Tightness
Kenyon Sadiq

on Track to be Ready for Week 1
Jeremiyah Love

"Progressing Really Well" Toward Playing in Week 1
Xavier Edwards

Lands on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Zay Flowers

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DK Metcalf

Expected to be Ready for Week 1
Willson Contreras

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Ketel Marte

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Dennis Schröder

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Pelle Larsson

Scores 23 Points in Sweden's Qualifying Loss
Umar Nurmagomedov

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Maxime Raynaud

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Song Yadong

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Victor Wembanyama

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Yan Xiaonan

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Braden Smith

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Denise Gomes

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Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
Sumudaerji

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Alex Perez

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Elly De La Cruz

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Pete Alonso

is Okay After Leaving Game Early
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Jordan Hawkins

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Jordan Poole

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Lazaro Montes

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Will Smith

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Xavier Edwards

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Byron Buxton

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Kevin Korchinski

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Cale Makar

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Ryan Preece

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Daniel Suarez

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Tyler Reddick

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Austin Cindric

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Shane Van Gisbergen

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Trevor Story

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Roman Anthony

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Chase Briscoe

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Carson Hocevar

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Chris Buescher

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Ryan Preece

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Christopher Bell

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Joey Logano

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Denny Hamlin

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Ricky Stenhouse Jr

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Shane Van Gisbergen

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Ross Chastain

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MMA

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Song Yadong

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Yan Xiaonan

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Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

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Alex Perez

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WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
VAN

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