Chris' fantasy football IDP rankings for 2026 drafts, including the top linebackers, defensive linemen, and defensive backs. Top draft targets and avoids.
The NFL season is nearly upon us, which means training camps are closing and real games that matter are about to begin. With that in mind, our rankings season is fully underway, and today we are offering you our season-long IDP rankings for 2026. That means these rankings take a full-season outlook, not considering the weekly matchups but overall value across 17 games.
One thing you may notice in these rankings is that players like Micah Parsons and Brian Branch appear prominently. Yet, neither player is projected to play in Week 1 or to appear in our weekly rankings for several weeks due to injury. Those injuries also impact those players in our season-long rankings, though. Both Branch and Parsons would be top five options if they were healthy.
Another note worth making is the fact that the top players at their positions this year are not worth reaching for, even with Myles Garrett coming off a historic season and Travis Hunter possessing rare offensive/defensive versatility. As noted below, Hunter remains particularly intriguing, but projections for him and Garrett do not support reaching for either.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
IDP Scoring System for Rankings:
6 points per Defensive Touchdown
4 points per Forced Turnover (FF/INT)
3 points per Sack
2 points per PD, FR, Safety
1-point Solo Tackle
0.5 points per Assisted Tackle
Note: These rankings are also based on leagues that start one player at each defensive position (DL, LB, DB) and two DFLEX.
Final Note: Our projections include offensive stats and special teams touchdowns, which elevate players like Travis Hunter and Marcus Jones.
Top Fantasy Defensive Linemen for 2026
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Myles Garrett
|Rams
|2
|Maxx Crosby
|Raiders
|3
|Aidan Hutchinson
|Lions
|4
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|Vikings
|5
|Will Anderson Jr.
|Texans
|6
|Nick Bosa
|49ers
|7
|T.J. Watt
|Steelers
|8
|Brian Burns
|Giants
|9
|Abdul Carter
|Giants
|10
|Tuli Tuipulotu
|Chargers
|11
|Nik Bonitto
|Broncos
|12
|Jared Verse
|Browns
|13
|Jeffery Simmons
|Titans
|14
|Dallas Turner
|Vikings
|15
|Danielle Hunter
|Texans
|16
|Byron Young
|Rams
|17
|Chase Young
|Saints
|18
|Jonathan Greenard
|Eagles
|19
|Trey Hendrickson
|Ravens
|20
|Alex Highsmith
|Steelers
|21
|Ed Oliver
|Bills
|22
|Jaelan Phillips
|Panthers
|23
|Micah Parsons
|Packers
|24
|Montez Sweat
|Bears
|25
|DeForest Buckner
|Colts
|26
|YaYa Diaby
|Buccaneers
|27
|Harold Landry III
|Patriots
|28
|Rueben Bain Jr.
|Buccaneers
|29
|Derrick Brown
|Panthers
|30
|DeMarcus Lawrence
|Seahawks
|31
|Cameron Heyward
|Steelers
|32
|Odafe Oweh
|Commanders
|33
|David Bailey
|Jets
|34
|Laiatu Latu
|Colts
|35
|Jalyx Hunt
|Eagles
|36
|Bradley Chubb
|Bills
|37
|Greg Rousseau
|Bills
|38
|Josh Sweat
|Cardinals
|39
|Jordan Davis
|Eagles
|40
|Jalen Carter
|Eagles
|41
|Khalil Mack
|Chargers
|42
|Quinnen Williams
|Cowboys
|43
|Donovan Ezeiruaku
|Cowboys
|44
|Leonard Williams
|Seahawks
|45
|Boye Mafe
|Bengals
|46
|Travon Walker
|Jaguars
|47
|Josh Hines-Allen
|Jaguars
|48
|Cashius Howell
|Bengals
|49
|Austin Booker
|Bears
|50
|Walter Nolen III
|Cardinals
DL Value of the Year:
Jaelan Phillips, Carolina Panthers
While Abdul Carter is my top DL target this year, the difference between Carter’s ADP (DL11) and our pre-season ranking (DL9) is not significant enough to dub him the ‘DL Value of the Year.’ Instead, that moniker goes to Phillips, who is our DL21 but is being drafted as DL38 overall in redrafts.
The Panthers should deploy Phillips as a stand-up edge in their 3-4 base scheme, which is ideal for his skill set. Better yet, Phillips’ advanced pass rush metrics spiked after he was traded to Philadelphia last season. That should continue in Carolina, especially early in their schedule, with the Panthers’ first four opponents all plus matchups on paper.
While the former Dolphin ranked 48th at his position in Standard IDP Scoring points per game last season, he is only two years removed from being the DL5 overall in that category. With almost universally glowing camp reports to his name this summer, it is possible Phillips could rise into the DL1 conversation by Week 5.
DL Fade of the Year:
Micah Parsons, Green Bay Packers
When talking about his recovery from a torn ACL during his podcast this week, Parsons stated that, “I say Week 6 would be optimistic.” He went on to add that, “[T]he reality is you gotta feel like yourself, you gotta be moving again. I don’t wanna go out there and embarrass myself.”
This statement is a double-edged sword for IDP fans. That is particularly true when you consider Parsons is already set to miss the first four games on the IR.
On the one hand, Parsons says he won’t return to the field until he is back to his old self. For fantasy, that is positive news. It is good to know the superstar edge may be close to his old self once he does finally return…. On the other hand, Parsons is also telling us he likely won’t play for at least six or seven weeks, which makes his ADP (DL10) too rich.
Deep Sleeper of the Year (DL):
Cashius Howell, DL, Cincinnati Bengals
Howell was an undersized speed rusher who fell down NFL Draft boards this spring because of his short arms. However, his ability to knife through gaps and bend the edge at Texas A&M was impressive. Better yet, every report on Howell in the spring and summer has been glowing, indicating he could earn a significant role early on.
With the rookie second-round pick earning some of the hottest buzz out of Cincinnati this summer, and Cincy’s need for edge pressure, Howell’s current ADP (DL110) is a potential bargain. Don’t be surprised if Howell collects eight or more sacks this year as a situational pass rusher with favorable pass rush scripts and premium fantasy situations.
Top Fantasy Linebackers for 2026
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Jordyn Brooks
|Dolphins
|2
|Jack Campbell
|Lions
|3
|Carson Schwesinger
|Browns
|4
|Cedric Gray
|Titans
|5
|Fred Warner
|49ers
|6
|Zack Baun
|Eagles
|7
|Sonny Styles
|Commanders
|8
|Ernest Jones IV
|Seahawks
|9
|Nakobe Dean
|Raiders
|10
|Foyesade Oluokun
|Jaguars
|11
|Nate Landman
|Rams
|12
|Blake Cashman
|Vikings
|13
|Roquan Smith
|Ravens
|14
|Edgerrin Cooper
|Packers
|15
|Nick Bolton
|Chiefs
|16
|Tremaine Edmunds
|Giants
|17
|Devin Bush
|Bears
|18
|Alex Singleton
|Broncos
|19
|Robert Spillane
|Patriots
|20
|Zaire Franklin
|Packers
|21
|DeMarvion Overshown
|Cowboys
|22
|Barrett Carter
|Bengals
|23
|Kaden Elliss
|Saints
|24
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|Texans
|25
|Daiyan Henley
|Chargers
|26
|Mack Wilson Sr.
|Cardinals
|27
|Devin Lloyd
|Panthers
|28
|Jihaad Campbell
|Eagles
|29
|Demario Davis
|Jets
|30
|Terrel Bernard
|Bills
|31
|Josiah Trotter
|Buccaneers
|32
|T.J. Edwards
|Bears
|33
|Jamien Sherwood
|Jets
|34
|Anthony Hill Jr.
|Titans
|35
|Quay Walker
|Raiders
|36
|Eric Wilson
|Vikings
|37
|Patrick Queen
|Steelers
|38
|Jacob Rodriguez
|Dolphins
|39
|Frankie Luvu
|Commanders
|40
|Arvell Reese
|Giants
|41
|Alex Anzalone
|Buccaneers
|42
|CJ Allen
|Colts
|43
|Bryce Boettcher
|Colts
|44
|Demetrius Knight Jr.
|Bengals
|45
|Devin White
|Lions
|46
|Bobby Wagner
|Free Agent
|47
|Dre Greenlaw
|49ers
|48
|Quincy Williams
|Browns
|49
|Divine Deablo
|Falcons
|50
|Dee Winters
|Cowboys
LB Value of the Year:
Jordyn Brooks, Miami Dolphins
While it may be obvious that our LB1 overall is good value, IDP drafters have not gotten that message. In fact, Brooks is currently being drafted as the 14th LB off the board in redrafts. Considering that he finished as LB2 in both total fantasy points and PPG last year, getting Brooks at LB14 overall is extremely good value.
For those concerned about Brooks’ consistency, be heartened to know that Miami signed him to a contract extension this year, solidifying his role as a leader on their defense. Additionally, last year was no outlier for the former Red Raider. Brooks finished as LB10 in total points in 2024, as well as LB15 and LB11 in the years prior.
The cherry on top for Brooks is the fact that everyone, including the oddsmakers in Vegas, is picking the Dolphins to finish near the bottom of the NFL this year. That means most of their opponents will be running the ball down Brooks’ throat, giving him ample opportunity to lead the NFL in tackles just as he did in 2021 and 2025.
LB Fade of the Year:
Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens
Smith remains a strong NFL player and a capable fantasy asset, but his ADP is trading more on his name than his recent production. Smith's current ADP is as LB1 overall in redrafts, yet he finished as LB31 in total Standard IDP points and 26th in PPG last year.
Considering Smith has not finished better than LB19 in total points or ppg in either of the past two seasons, it is difficult to see why he is being drafted as the top linebacker overall this year. While Smith’s age is not an issue and his usage in Baltimore could grow more fantasy-friendly in Jesse Minter’s scheme, he is being drafted above his likely ceiling.
Deep Sleeper of the Year (LB):
Bryce Boettcher, LB, Indianapolis Colts
CJ Allen was the name to know amongst the Colts’ top draft picks this year, but his camp reports have been mixed. While the Bulldog is still the favorite to lead this defense in the long term and fill a major hole in the middle of Indy’s defense, there are real questions about whether he will fill that fantasy-friendly role early on.
With that said, Boettcher’s camp buzz has been consistently better than Allen’s. The former Duck has the mental makeup to be an early contributor on a defense in dire need of linebacker help, and the Colts are reportedly considering him to fill the Zaire Franklin hole in their middle early in the year. That makes Boettcher a potential waiver wire star.
Top Fantasy Defensive Backs for 2026
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Travis Hunter
|Jaguars
|2
|Nick Emmanwori
|Seahawks
|3
|Kyle Hamilton
|Ravens
|4
|Cooper DeJean
|Eagles
|5
|Tykee Smith
|Buccaneers
|6
|Derwin James Jr.
|Chargers
|7
|DeShon Elliott
|Steelers
|8
|Kamari Lassiter
|Texans
|9
|Talanoa Hufanga
|Broncos
|10
|Quentin Lake
|Rams
|11
|Brian Branch
|Lions
|12
|Nick Cross
|Commanders
|13
|Jeremy Chinn
|Raiders
|14
|Devon Witherspoon
|Seahawks
|15
|Jordan Battle
|Bengals
|16
|Caleb Downs
|Cowboys
|17
|Chamarri Conner
|Chiefs
|18
|Xavier Watts
|Falcons
|19
|Jalen Pitre
|Texans
|20
|Kam Curl
|Rams
|21
|Marlon Humphrey
|Ravens
|22
|Cole Bishop
|Bills
|23
|Kevin Winston Jr.
|Titans
|24
|Budda Baker
|Cardinals
|25
|Antoine Winfield Jr.
|Buccaneers
|26
|Malaki Starks
|Ravens
|27
|Dillon Thieneman
|Bears
|28
|Malik Mustapha
|49ers
|29
|Josh Metellus
|Vikings
|30
|Treydan Stukes
|Raiders
|31
|Grant Delpit
|Browns
|32
|Kevin Byard
|Patriots
|33
|Tyson Campbell
|Browns
|34
|Tre’von Moehrig
|Panthers
|35
|Julian Blackmon
|Saints
|36
|Marcus Jones
|Patriots
|37
|Paulson Adebo
|Giants
|38
|Jessie Bates III
|Falcons
|39
|Trent McDuffie
|Rams
|40
|Jalen Thompson
|Cowboys
|41
|Bryan Cook
|Bengals
|42
|Justin Reid
|Saints
|43
|Riley Moss
|Broncos
|44
|Coby Bryant
|Bears
|45
|Kerby Joseph
|Lions
|46
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|Jets
|47
|Keisean Nixon
|Packers
|48
|Jonas Sanker
|Saints
|49
|Marques Sigle
|49ers
|50
|Jaquan Brisker
|Steelers
DB Value of the Year:
Nick Emmanwori, Seattle Seahawks
Another obvious name, Emmanwori earns this title thanks to his surprisingly low ADP (DB9 overall) in redrafts. As of this writing, the South Carolina alum is barely being drafted as a starter in redrafts, despite the fact he showed the potential to be the top player at his position throughout his rookie season.
Remember, Emmanwori missed three games and significant portions of two others last year, but he still finished as DB11 in PPG. Better yet, Emmanwori was DB7 across his 15 healthy games, and he was DB3 overall across his final 12 contests, including the playoffs.
When you consider that many labeled Emmanwori as a raw prospect who would take time to grow into a full-time starter, the fact Emmanwori was so dominant as a rookie should be pushing him up boards. No pure defensive back possesses the physical and statistical upside that Emmanwori does this season.
DB Fade of the Year:
Caleb Downs, Dallas Cowboys
Downs has the speed and versatility to become an IDP superstar quickly. His opportunity to be an adaptable piece who plays all over Dallas’ defense is icing on that cake. However, Downs’ current ADP (DB3) bakes in almost all of his upside without considering his downside.
As difficult as it is to be the low man on Downs and his tantalizing talent, IDP drafters are currently overpaying for his upside. Remember that players like Malaki Starks and Kyle Hamilton have both carried similar “special” tags coming out of the NFL Draft, yet Starks finished as DB120 in ppg as a rookie and Hamilton was DB107 his first year.
In other words, we have seen supremely talented safeties struggle for fantasy production in their initial seasons. Thus, you should feel comfortable letting others draft Downs as DB3 overall, because his floor is much lower and his ceiling isn’t much higher.
Most Interesting IDP Player of the Year:
Travis Hunter, DB/WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville beat writers have tracked Travis Hunter’s usage in camp this summer, with ESPN’s Michael DiRocco reporting that Hunter played approximately 35.2% of his camp snaps on offense. This fits with multiple reports that the Jags expect Hunter to play approximately 40% of the team’s offensive snaps this season.
Now, consider that Hunter was the DB1 overall in IDP Standard Scoring points per game last year while playing 66.7% of Jacksonville’s offensive snaps. In other words, he led the DB position in fantasy points while accruing 78% of those points on offense… which is an area he is likely to see decline as his defensive role expands this season.
Projecting Hunter’s 2026 production is difficult because it appears his offensive usage will decline by approximately 33%, while his defensive usage nearly doubles. However, if the Colorado product were to merely continue his rookie year efficiency on both sides of the ball, he still projects to lead all fantasy DBs with 10.78 ppg.
When considering if Hunter is worth his cost, remember that 10.78 ppg is 119.3% of what the DB2 scored in 2025. That is encouraging, especially when you consider that Hunter’s efficiency is likely to improve as his offensive coordinator schemes specific opportunities for him and his defensive skills continue to grow.
As for value, Hunter’s current ADP in IDP redrafts (115th overall) is just 10 spots higher than the DB2 (Kyle Hamilton). That means that drafters are paying a very low premium to secure a player who comfortably projects to lead his position in fantasy PPG this year.
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