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Chris Gregory's IDP Draft Rankings for Fantasy Football: DL, LB, DB (2026)

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Green Bay Packers Defense - Micah Parsons, DST, D/ST, Rankings, IDP Streamers

Chris' fantasy football IDP rankings for 2026 drafts, including the top linebackers, defensive linemen, and defensive backs. Top draft targets and avoids.

In This Article hide
IDP Scoring System for Rankings:
DL Value of the Year:
DL Fade of the Year:
Deep Sleeper of the Year (DL):
LB Value of the Year:
LB Fade of the Year:
Deep Sleeper of the Year (LB):
DB Value of the Year:
DB Fade of the Year:
Most Interesting IDP Player of the Year:
More IDP Fantasy Football Analysis

The NFL season is nearly upon us, which means training camps are closing and real games that matter are about to begin. With that in mind, our rankings season is fully underway, and today we are offering you our season-long IDP rankings for 2026. That means these rankings take a full-season outlook, not considering the weekly matchups but overall value across 17 games.

One thing you may notice in these rankings is that players like Micah Parsons and Brian Branch appear prominently. Yet, neither player is projected to play in Week 1 or to appear in our weekly rankings for several weeks due to injury. Those injuries also impact those players in our season-long rankings, though. Both Branch and Parsons would be top five options if they were healthy.

Another note worth making is the fact that the top players at their positions this year are not worth reaching for, even with Myles Garrett coming off a historic season and Travis Hunter possessing rare offensive/defensive versatility. As noted below, Hunter remains particularly intriguing, but projections for him and Garrett do not support reaching for either.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

IDP Scoring System for Rankings:

6 points per Defensive Touchdown

4 points per Forced Turnover (FF/INT)

3 points per Sack

2 points per PD, FR, Safety

1-point Solo Tackle

0.5 points per Assisted Tackle

Note: These rankings are also based on leagues that start one player at each defensive position (DL, LB, DB) and two DFLEX.

Final Note: Our projections include offensive stats and special teams touchdowns, which elevate players like Travis Hunter and Marcus Jones.

Top Fantasy Defensive Linemen for 2026

Rank Player Team
1 Myles Garrett Rams
2 Maxx Crosby Raiders
3 Aidan Hutchinson Lions
4 Andrew Van Ginkel Vikings
5 Will Anderson Jr. Texans
6 Nick Bosa 49ers
7 T.J. Watt Steelers
8 Brian Burns Giants
9 Abdul Carter Giants
10 Tuli Tuipulotu Chargers
11 Nik Bonitto Broncos
12 Jared Verse Browns
13 Jeffery Simmons Titans
14 Dallas Turner Vikings
15 Danielle Hunter Texans
16 Byron Young Rams
17 Chase Young Saints
18 Jonathan Greenard Eagles
19 Trey Hendrickson Ravens
20 Alex Highsmith Steelers
21 Ed Oliver Bills
22 Jaelan Phillips Panthers
23 Micah Parsons Packers
24 Montez Sweat Bears
25 DeForest Buckner Colts
26 YaYa Diaby Buccaneers
27 Harold Landry III Patriots
28 Rueben Bain Jr. Buccaneers
29 Derrick Brown Panthers
30 DeMarcus Lawrence Seahawks
31 Cameron Heyward Steelers
32 Odafe Oweh Commanders
33 David Bailey Jets
34 Laiatu Latu Colts
35 Jalyx Hunt Eagles
36 Bradley Chubb Bills
37 Greg Rousseau Bills
38 Josh Sweat Cardinals
39 Jordan Davis Eagles
40 Jalen Carter Eagles
41 Khalil Mack Chargers
42 Quinnen Williams Cowboys
43 Donovan Ezeiruaku Cowboys
44 Leonard Williams Seahawks
45 Boye Mafe Bengals
46 Travon Walker Jaguars
47 Josh Hines-Allen Jaguars
48 Cashius Howell Bengals
49 Austin Booker Bears
50 Walter Nolen III Cardinals

 

DL Value of the Year:

Jaelan Phillips, Carolina Panthers

While Abdul Carter is my top DL target this year, the difference between Carter’s ADP (DL11) and our pre-season ranking (DL9) is not significant enough to dub him the ‘DL Value of the Year.’ Instead, that moniker goes to Phillips, who is our DL21 but is being drafted as DL38 overall in redrafts.

The Panthers should deploy Phillips as a stand-up edge in their 3-4 base scheme, which is ideal for his skill set. Better yet, Phillips’ advanced pass rush metrics spiked after he was traded to Philadelphia last season. That should continue in Carolina, especially early in their schedule, with the Panthers’ first four opponents all plus matchups on paper.

While the former Dolphin ranked 48th at his position in Standard IDP Scoring points per game last season, he is only two years removed from being the DL5 overall in that category. With almost universally glowing camp reports to his name this summer, it is possible Phillips could rise into the DL1 conversation by Week 5.

 

DL Fade of the Year:

Micah Parsons, Green Bay Packers

When talking about his recovery from a torn ACL during his podcast this week, Parsons stated that, “I say Week 6 would be optimistic.” He went on to add that, “[T]he reality is you gotta feel like yourself, you gotta be moving again. I don’t wanna go out there and embarrass myself.”

This statement is a double-edged sword for IDP fans. That is particularly true when you consider Parsons is already set to miss the first four games on the IR.

On the one hand, Parsons says he won’t return to the field until he is back to his old self. For fantasy, that is positive news. It is good to know the superstar edge may be close to his old self once he does finally return…. On the other hand, Parsons is also telling us he likely won’t play for at least six or seven weeks, which makes his ADP (DL10) too rich.

 

Deep Sleeper of the Year (DL):

Cashius Howell, DL, Cincinnati Bengals

Howell was an undersized speed rusher who fell down NFL Draft boards this spring because of his short arms. However, his ability to knife through gaps and bend the edge at Texas A&M was impressive. Better yet, every report on Howell in the spring and summer has been glowing, indicating he could earn a significant role early on.

With the rookie second-round pick earning some of the hottest buzz out of Cincinnati this summer, and Cincy’s need for edge pressure, Howell’s current ADP (DL110) is a potential bargain. Don’t be surprised if Howell collects eight or more sacks this year as a situational pass rusher with favorable pass rush scripts and premium fantasy situations.

Top Fantasy Linebackers for 2026

Rank Player Team
1 Jordyn Brooks Dolphins
2 Jack Campbell Lions
3 Carson Schwesinger Browns
4 Cedric Gray Titans
5 Fred Warner 49ers
6 Zack Baun Eagles
7 Sonny Styles Commanders
8 Ernest Jones IV Seahawks
9 Nakobe Dean Raiders
10 Foyesade Oluokun Jaguars
11 Nate Landman Rams
12 Blake Cashman Vikings
13 Roquan Smith Ravens
14 Edgerrin Cooper Packers
15 Nick Bolton Chiefs
16 Tremaine Edmunds Giants
17 Devin Bush Bears
18 Alex Singleton Broncos
19 Robert Spillane Patriots
20 Zaire Franklin Packers
21 DeMarvion Overshown Cowboys
22 Barrett Carter Bengals
23 Kaden Elliss Saints
24 Azeez Al-Shaair Texans
25 Daiyan Henley Chargers
26 Mack Wilson Sr. Cardinals
27 Devin Lloyd Panthers
28 Jihaad Campbell Eagles
29 Demario Davis Jets
30 Terrel Bernard Bills
31 Josiah Trotter Buccaneers
32 T.J. Edwards Bears
33 Jamien Sherwood Jets
34 Anthony Hill Jr. Titans
35 Quay Walker Raiders
36 Eric Wilson Vikings
37 Patrick Queen Steelers
38 Jacob Rodriguez Dolphins
39 Frankie Luvu Commanders
40 Arvell Reese Giants
41 Alex Anzalone Buccaneers
42 CJ Allen Colts
43 Bryce Boettcher Colts
44 Demetrius Knight Jr. Bengals
45 Devin White Lions
46 Bobby Wagner Free Agent
47 Dre Greenlaw 49ers
48 Quincy Williams Browns
49 Divine Deablo Falcons
50 Dee Winters Cowboys

 

LB Value of the Year:

Jordyn Brooks, Miami Dolphins

While it may be obvious that our LB1 overall is good value, IDP drafters have not gotten that message. In fact, Brooks is currently being drafted as the 14th LB off the board in redrafts. Considering that he finished as LB2 in both total fantasy points and PPG last year, getting Brooks at LB14 overall is extremely good value.

For those concerned about Brooks’ consistency, be heartened to know that Miami signed him to a contract extension this year, solidifying his role as a leader on their defense. Additionally, last year was no outlier for the former Red Raider. Brooks finished as LB10 in total points in 2024, as well as LB15 and LB11 in the years prior.

The cherry on top for Brooks is the fact that everyone, including the oddsmakers in Vegas, is picking the Dolphins to finish near the bottom of the NFL this year. That means most of their opponents will be running the ball down Brooks’ throat, giving him ample opportunity to lead the NFL in tackles just as he did in 2021 and 2025.

 

LB Fade of the Year:

Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens

Smith remains a strong NFL player and a capable fantasy asset, but his ADP is trading more on his name than his recent production. Smith's current ADP is as LB1 overall in redrafts, yet he finished as LB31 in total Standard IDP points and 26th in PPG last year.

Considering Smith has not finished better than LB19 in total points or ppg in either of the past two seasons, it is difficult to see why he is being drafted as the top linebacker overall this year. While Smith’s age is not an issue and his usage in Baltimore could grow more fantasy-friendly in Jesse Minter’s scheme, he is being drafted above his likely ceiling.

 

Deep Sleeper of the Year (LB):

Bryce Boettcher, LB, Indianapolis Colts

CJ Allen was the name to know amongst the Colts’ top draft picks this year, but his camp reports have been mixed. While the Bulldog is still the favorite to lead this defense in the long term and fill a major hole in the middle of Indy’s defense, there are real questions about whether he will fill that fantasy-friendly role early on.

With that said, Boettcher’s camp buzz has been consistently better than Allen’s. The former Duck has the mental makeup to be an early contributor on a defense in dire need of linebacker help, and the Colts are reportedly considering him to fill the Zaire Franklin hole in their middle early in the year. That makes Boettcher a potential waiver wire star.

Top Fantasy Defensive Backs for 2026

Rank Player Team
1 Travis Hunter Jaguars
2 Nick Emmanwori Seahawks
3 Kyle Hamilton Ravens
4 Cooper DeJean Eagles
5 Tykee Smith Buccaneers
6 Derwin James Jr. Chargers
7 DeShon Elliott Steelers
8 Kamari Lassiter Texans
9 Talanoa Hufanga Broncos
10 Quentin Lake Rams
11 Brian Branch Lions
12 Nick Cross Commanders
13 Jeremy Chinn Raiders
14 Devon Witherspoon Seahawks
15 Jordan Battle Bengals
16 Caleb Downs Cowboys
17 Chamarri Conner Chiefs
18 Xavier Watts Falcons
19 Jalen Pitre Texans
20 Kam Curl Rams
21 Marlon Humphrey Ravens
22 Cole Bishop Bills
23 Kevin Winston Jr. Titans
24 Budda Baker Cardinals
25 Antoine Winfield Jr. Buccaneers
26 Malaki Starks Ravens
27 Dillon Thieneman Bears
28 Malik Mustapha 49ers
29 Josh Metellus Vikings
30 Treydan Stukes Raiders
31 Grant Delpit Browns
32 Kevin Byard Patriots
33 Tyson Campbell Browns
34 Tre’von Moehrig Panthers
35 Julian Blackmon Saints
36 Marcus Jones Patriots
37 Paulson Adebo Giants
38 Jessie Bates III Falcons
39 Trent McDuffie Rams
40 Jalen Thompson Cowboys
41 Bryan Cook Bengals
42 Justin Reid Saints
43 Riley Moss Broncos
44 Coby Bryant Bears
45 Kerby Joseph Lions
46 Minkah Fitzpatrick Jets
47 Keisean Nixon Packers
48 Jonas Sanker Saints
49 Marques Sigle 49ers
50 Jaquan Brisker Steelers

 

DB Value of the Year:

Nick Emmanwori, Seattle Seahawks

Another obvious name, Emmanwori earns this title thanks to his surprisingly low ADP (DB9 overall) in redrafts. As of this writing, the South Carolina alum is barely being drafted as a starter in redrafts, despite the fact he showed the potential to be the top player at his position throughout his rookie season.

Remember, Emmanwori missed three games and significant portions of two others last year, but he still finished as DB11 in PPG. Better yet, Emmanwori was DB7 across his 15 healthy games, and he was DB3 overall across his final 12 contests, including the playoffs.

When you consider that many labeled Emmanwori as a raw prospect who would take time to grow into a full-time starter, the fact Emmanwori was so dominant as a rookie should be pushing him up boards. No pure defensive back possesses the physical and statistical upside that Emmanwori does this season.

 

DB Fade of the Year:

Caleb Downs, Dallas Cowboys

Downs has the speed and versatility to become an IDP superstar quickly. His opportunity to be an adaptable piece who plays all over Dallas’ defense is icing on that cake. However, Downs’ current ADP (DB3) bakes in almost all of his upside without considering his downside.

As difficult as it is to be the low man on Downs and his tantalizing talent, IDP drafters are currently overpaying for his upside. Remember that players like Malaki Starks and Kyle Hamilton have both carried similar “special” tags coming out of the NFL Draft, yet Starks finished as DB120 in ppg as a rookie and Hamilton was DB107 his first year.

In other words, we have seen supremely talented safeties struggle for fantasy production in their initial seasons. Thus, you should feel comfortable letting others draft Downs as DB3 overall, because his floor is much lower and his ceiling isn’t much higher.

 

Most Interesting IDP Player of the Year:

Travis Hunter, DB/WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville beat writers have tracked Travis Hunter’s usage in camp this summer, with ESPN’s Michael DiRocco reporting that Hunter played approximately 35.2% of his camp snaps on offense. This fits with multiple reports that the Jags expect Hunter to play approximately 40% of the team’s offensive snaps this season.

Now, consider that Hunter was the DB1 overall in IDP Standard Scoring points per game last year while playing 66.7% of Jacksonville’s offensive snaps. In other words, he led the DB position in fantasy points while accruing 78% of those points on offense… which is an area he is likely to see decline as his defensive role expands this season.

Projecting Hunter’s 2026 production is difficult because it appears his offensive usage will decline by approximately 33%, while his defensive usage nearly doubles. However, if the Colorado product were to merely continue his rookie year efficiency on both sides of the ball, he still projects to lead all fantasy DBs with 10.78 ppg.

When considering if Hunter is worth his cost, remember that 10.78 ppg is 119.3% of what the DB2 scored in 2025. That is encouraging, especially when you consider that Hunter’s efficiency is likely to improve as his offensive coordinator schemes specific opportunities for him and his defensive skills continue to grow.

As for value, Hunter’s current ADP in IDP redrafts (115th overall) is just 10 spots higher than the DB2 (Kyle Hamilton). That means that drafters are paying a very low premium to secure a player who comfortably projects to lead his position in fantasy PPG this year.

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