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Top 200 Fantasy Football IDP Draft Rankings for 2026 - T.J. Watt, Carl Schwesinger, Fred Warner, Nick Emmanwori

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TJ Watt - IDP, Pittsburgh Steelers, DST, Defense, Fantasy Football Def

RotoBaller's 2026 fantasy football IDP draft rankings for individual defensive players - top 200 rankings for linebackers (LB), defensive linemen (DL), defensive backs (DB).

In This Article hide
IDP Fantasy Football Rankings
Fantasy Football IDP Player News
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Most fantasy leagues use fantasy team defenses, but IDP (individual defensive players) leagues are gaining steam and continue to grow in popularity. For those unfamiliar with IDP leagues, it requires you to start defensive linemen, linebackers, and defensive backs instead of a team defense. For fantasy managers in IDP leagues or new to them, we've got you covered with our updated top 200 IDP (Individual Defensive Players) draft rankings for 2026.

RotoBaller lead fantasy football analysts Chris Gregory and Matt Donnelly have put together their individual 2026 IDP rankings. Find out where key players such as Maxx Crosby, Carl Schwesinger, Fred Warner, Nick Emmanwori, Byron Young, T.J. Watt, and Jared Verse are listed in our ranks.

In addition to these IDP draft rankings, be sure also to check out our team's fantasy football articles and analysis -- they discuss draft sleepers, busts, players to target and avoid, rookies in the best landing spots, and so much more. Most importantly, our brand new free mobile app is a must-have -- download it and configure your notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

IDP Fantasy Football Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankingsHalf-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

Rank Tier Player Name Pos
1 1 Myles Garrett DL
2 1 Maxx Crosby DL
3 1 Aidan Hutchinson DL
4 1 Jack Campbell LB
5 1 Jordyn Brooks LB
6 2 Will Anderson Jr. DL
7 2 Carson Schwesinger LB
8 2 Zack Baun LB
9 2 T.J. Watt LB/DL
10 2 Fred Warner LB
11 2 Sonny Styles LB
12 2 Nik Bonitto DL/LB
13 2 Brian Burns DL
14 2 Cedric Gray LB
15 2 Blake Cashman LB
16 2 Nick Emmanwori DB
17 3 Kyle Hamilton DB
18 3 Foyesade Oluokun LB
19 3 Byron Young DL
20 3 Edgerrin Cooper LB
21 3 Jeffery Simmons DL
22 3 Jared Verse DL
23 3 Ernest Jones IV LB
24 3 Micah Parsons LB/DL
25 4 Nate Landman LB
26 4 Danielle Hunter DL
27 4 Alex Singleton LB
28 4 Zaire Franklin LB
29 4 Brian Branch DB
30 4 Roquan Smith LB
31 4 Derwin James Jr. DB
32 4 Nick Bolton LB
33 4 Tyrel Dodson LB
34 4 CJ Allen LB
35 4 Abdul Carter DL
36 4 Nakobe Dean LB
37 5 Trey Hendrickson DL
38 5 Andrew Van Ginkel LB
39 5 Jonathan Greenard DL/LB
40 5 Quay Walker LB
41 5 Tuli Tuipulotu DL/LB
42 5 Budda Baker DB
43 5 Antoine Winfield Jr. DB
44 5 Daiyan Henley LB
45 5 Quincy Williams LB
46 5 Bobby Wagner LB
47 5 Caleb Downs DB
48 5 Jamien Sherwood LB
49 5 Tremaine Edmunds LB
50 5 Jessie Bates III DB
51 5 Kamren Curl DB
52 5 Nick Cross DB
53 5 Travis Hunter DB
54 6 Jacob Rodriguez LB
55 6 Patrick Queen LB
56 6 Azeez Al-Shaair LB
57 6 Logan Wilson LB
58 6 Nick Bosa DL
59 6 David Bailey DL/LB
60 6 Robert Spillane LB
61 6 Cooper DeJean DB
62 6 Devin Bush LB
63 6 Arvell Reese DL/LB
64 7 Devin Lloyd LB
65 7 Kaden Elliss LB
66 7 Quentin Lake DB
67 7 Jordan Battle DB
68 7 Devin White LB
69 7 Marcus Jones DB
70 7 Brandon Jones DB
71 7 Demario Davis LB
72 7 Al-Quadin Muhammad DL
73 7 Josh Sweat DL
74 7 T.J. Edwards LB
75 7 Deshon Elliott DB
76 7 Talanoa Hufanga DB
77 7 Terrel Bernard LB
78 7 Jaquan Brisker DB
79 7 Josh Hines-Allen DL
80 7 Grant Delpit DB
81 7 Rueben Bain Jr. DL
82 7 Dillon Thieneman DB
83 7 Frankie Luvu LB
84 7 Kevin Byard III DB
85 7 Tykee Smith DB
86 7 Pete Werner LB
87 8 DeMarvion Overshown LB
88 8 Christian Rozeboom LB
89 8 Demetrius Knight II LB
90 8 James Pearce Jr. DL/LB
91 8 Jeremy Chinn DB
92 8 DeForest Buckner DL
93 8 Jihaad Campbell LB
94 8 Julian Love DB
95 8 Cody Barton LB
96 8 Akeem Davis-Gaither LB
97 8 Jalen Pitre DB
98 8 Payton Wilson LB
99 8 George Karlaftis DL
100 8 Harold Landry III DL/LB
101 8 Rashan Gary DL/LB
102 8 Kamari Lassiter DB
103 9 Tre'Von Moehrig DB
104 9 Dexter Lawrence II DL
105 9 Leonard Williams DL
106 9 Dee Winters LB
107 9 Josiah Trotter LB
108 9 Bobby Okereke LB
109 9 Dre Greenlaw LB
110 9 Alex Anzalone LB
111 9 Dallas Turner DL/LB
112 9 SirVocea Dennis LB
113 9 Xavier McKinney DB
114 9 Alex Highsmith DL/LB
115 9 Eric Wilson LB
116 9 Marlon Humphrey DB
117 9 Paulson Adebo DB
118 9 Minkah Fitzpatrick DB
119 9 Travon Walker LB
120 9 Devon Witherspoon DB
121 9 Josh Metellus DB
122 10 Chase Young DL
123 10 Montez Sweat DL
124 10 Greg Rousseau DL
125 10 Kevin Winston Jr. DB
126 10 Jaelan Phillips DL/LB
127 10 Mack Wilson Sr. LB
128 10 Quinnen Williams DL
129 10 Jack Sanborn LB
130 10 Anthony Hill Jr. LB
131 10 Malaki Starks DB
132 10 Germaine Pratt LB
133 10 Tyrique Stevenson DB
134 10 Reed Blankenship DB
135 10 Julian Blackmon DB
136 10 Zach Allen DL
137 10 Laiatu Latu DL/LB
138 10 R Mason Thomas DL
139 10 Coby Bryant DB
140 10 Kenneth Murray Jr. LB
141 10 Malik Mustapha DB
142 10 DeMarcus Lawrence DL
143 11 Cameron Heyward DL
144 11 Jake Golday LB
145 11 Kyle Dugger DB
146 11 Justin Reid DB
147 11 Bradley Chubb LB/DL
148 11 Dorance Armstrong DL
149 11 Tyler Nubin DB
150 11 Jalen Carter DL
151 11 Matt Milano LB
152 11 Teddye Buchanan LB
153 11 Cole Bishop DB
154 11 Mike Sainristil DB
155 11 Akheem Mesidor DL
156 11 Kobie Turner DL
157 11 Camryn Bynum DB
158 11 Deommodore Lenoir DB
159 11 Shemar James LB
160 11 Daxton Hill DB
161 11 Alontae Taylor DB
162 11 Malcolm Koonce DL
163 11 Mason Graham DL
164 11 Drake Thomas LB
165 11 Carl Granderson DL
166 11 Kerby Joseph DB
167 11 Shemar Stewart DL
168 11 Walter Nolen III DL
169 12 Kayvon Thibodeaux DL
170 12 Odafe Oweh DL/LB
171 12 Drue Tranquill LB
172 12 Jonathon Cooper DL/LB
173 12 Tony Adams DB
174 12 Barrett Carter LB
175 12 Mykel Williams DL
176 12 Nolan Smith Jr. LB
177 12 DaRon Bland DB
178 12 Jermaine Johnson II DL
179 12 Nohl Williams DB
180 12 Austin Booker DL
181 12 Leo Chenal LB
182 12 Yaya Diaby DL
183 12 Malachi Lawrence DL
184 12 Xavier Watts DB
185 12 Cashius Howell DL
186 12 Derrick Barnes LB
187 12 Divine Deablo LB
188 12 Khalil Mack LB/DL
189 12 Chamarri Conner DB
190 13 Jordan Davis DL
191 13 Micah McFadden LB
192 13 Tyson Campbell DB
193 13 Junior Colson LB
194 13 Derrick Brown DL
195 13 Milton Williams DL
196 13 Nick Herbig LB
197 13 Cameron Jordan DL
198 13 Zion Young DL
199 13 Dru Phillips DB
200 13 Bryce Huff LB
201 13 T.J. Parker DL
202 13 Henry To'oTo'o LB
203 13 Tyrice Knight LB
204 13 Chris Jones DL
205 13 Kool-Aid McKinstry DB
206 14 Uchenna Nwosu LB/DL
207 14 Kyle Louis LB
208 14 E.J. Speed LB
209 14 Riley Moss DB
210 14 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren DB
211 14 Will McDonald IV DL
212 14 Trevin Wallace LB
213 14 Ed Oliver DL
214 14 D'Angelo Ponds DB
215 14 Denzel Perryman LB
216 14 Christian Elliss DL
217 14 K'Lavon Chaisson DL
218 14 Alex Wright DL
219 14 Jalen Redmond DL
220 14 Harold Perkins LB
221 14 Mansoor Delane DB

 

Fantasy Football IDP Player News

Micah Parsons, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons (knee) said it's "very realistic" to play in Week 6 against his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, according to Ryan Wood of USA Today Sports. "Is it possible? Yes, so I wouldn't say it's not possible. At the same time, in the next 10, 12 weeks from now, we've got to make it possible by putting the work in," Parsons said. The 27-year-old is unlikely to come off the Physically Unable to Perform list for the start of the 2026 regular season after tearing his ACL against the Denver Broncos in late December of last year, which means he will be forced to miss at least the first four weeks of his second season with the Packers.

The former 12th overall pick by the Cowboys in 2021 from Penn State continued to be a difference-maker on defense in 2025 in his first year with the Packers, recording 41 tackles (19 solo), 12.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 27 QB hits, and two forced fumbles in 14 games played. Missing at least the first four games will surely hurt Parsons' fantasy appeal in IDP formats in 2026, but he'll still be worth stashing in those leagues as an elite sack artist.

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (knee) has yet to take part in team drills or one-on-one work at training camp, but he spent time with veteran offensive tackle Trent Williams doing some work on the side during one-on-one pass-rush drills on Friday to start getting back up to speed, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. The 49ers are easing Bosa back into the mix this summer after he suffered a torn ACL in his knee in Week 3 of last year. He avoided the Physically Unable to Perform list to open camp, but it's unclear when he'll be a full-go.

"I can't tell he had an injury and came back from anything," Williams said. "Most people with an injury that catastrophic, you can see it with something like atrophy in the leg. Bosa looks better than he did before he got hurt." The Niners had the fewest sacks in the NFL in 2025, but getting a healthy Bosa back this year would go a long way in turning that around. The 28-year-old five-time Pro Bowler had a league-best 18.5 sacks in 2022 and has 64.5 sacks in seven NFL seasons, but he remains a big injury risk at D-line in IDP fantasy formats.

Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio confirmed on Thursday that linebacker Zack Baun will wear the green dot on his helmet as the quarterback of the defense this year in place of Nakobe Dean, who was the Eagles' primary defensive play-caller last year. The 29-year-old Baun had 88 tackles (60 solo), two sacks, an interception, and two pass breakups in his first four years in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints after they took him in the third round in 2020 out of Wisconsin.

It wasn't until Baun joined the Eagles in 2024, though, that he truly broke out. He has been a Pro Bowler in each of the last two seasons while recording a total of 274 tackles (157 solo), seven sacks, 18 tackles for loss, 10 QB hits, three interceptions, 11 pass breakups, six forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 32 starts. Baun's impressive last two seasons with the Eagles in a primary starting role have made him a top-15 fantasy linebacker in IDP formats going into 2026.

Montez Sweat, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears announced on Wednesday that they activated defensive lineman Montez Sweat (illness) from the Non-Football Illness list. It didn't take long for Sweat to join the rest of his teammates at training camp practice this week, and he should be all systems go for the start of the 2026 regular season in early September.

The 29-year-old former 26th overall selection by Washington in 2019 from Mississippi State had just 5.5 sacks in 16 starts in his first season with Chicago in 2024, but he came on strong last year with 10 sacks, 53 tackles (36 solo), 13 tackles for loss, 18 QB hits, five pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 17 regular-season starts to finish the year as the No. 11 defensive lineman in IDP fantasy leagues.

Sweat should remain a workhorse off the edge in Chicago's defense in 2026 in his third year with the team, giving him a high ceiling for fantasy managers in IDP formats once all the elite edge-rushing names come off the board.

Nick Emmanwori, Seattle Seahawks

When asked if safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle) will be ready for the Week 1 season opener on Sept. 9, Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said, "I don't know," according to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. Emmanwori opened training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, and while the Seahawks are optimistic that he'll be ready to go for the rematch of the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots, nothing is guaranteed.

The 22-year-old second-rounder in 2025 from South Carolina recently had surgery for an ankle injury that stemmed from days before the Super Bowl. Emmanwori still suited up in the Super Bowl victory over New England, but his recent surgery might push his 2026 season debut back a bit. The good news for the Seahawks' defense is that this isn't expected to be a long-term issue, so Emmanwori shouldn't have to open the regular season on the PUP list. Emmanwori was a key member of Seattle's lockdown defense as a rookie, recording 81 tackles (56 solo), 2.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, an interception, and 11 pass breakups in 14 regular-season games.

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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




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