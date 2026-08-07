RotoBaller's 2026 fantasy football IDP draft rankings for individual defensive players - top 200 rankings for linebackers (LB), defensive linemen (DL), defensive backs (DB).
Most fantasy leagues use fantasy team defenses, but IDP (individual defensive players) leagues are gaining steam and continue to grow in popularity. For those unfamiliar with IDP leagues, it requires you to start defensive linemen, linebackers, and defensive backs instead of a team defense. For fantasy managers in IDP leagues or new to them, we've got you covered with our updated top 200 IDP (Individual Defensive Players) draft rankings for 2026.
RotoBaller lead fantasy football analysts Chris Gregory and Matt Donnelly have put together their individual 2026 IDP rankings. Find out where key players such as Maxx Crosby, Carl Schwesinger, Fred Warner, Nick Emmanwori, Byron Young, T.J. Watt, and Jared Verse are listed in our ranks.
In addition to these IDP draft rankings, be sure also to check out our team's fantasy football articles and analysis -- they discuss draft sleepers, busts, players to target and avoid, rookies in the best landing spots, and so much more. Most importantly, our brand new free mobile app is a must-have -- download it and configure your notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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IDP Fantasy Football Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|Rank
|Tier
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Myles Garrett
|DL
|2
|1
|Maxx Crosby
|DL
|3
|1
|Aidan Hutchinson
|DL
|4
|1
|Jack Campbell
|LB
|5
|1
|Jordyn Brooks
|LB
|6
|2
|Will Anderson Jr.
|DL
|7
|2
|Carson Schwesinger
|LB
|8
|2
|Zack Baun
|LB
|9
|2
|T.J. Watt
|LB/DL
|10
|2
|Fred Warner
|LB
|11
|2
|Sonny Styles
|LB
|12
|2
|Nik Bonitto
|DL/LB
|13
|2
|Brian Burns
|DL
|14
|2
|Cedric Gray
|LB
|15
|2
|Blake Cashman
|LB
|16
|2
|Nick Emmanwori
|DB
|17
|3
|Kyle Hamilton
|DB
|18
|3
|Foyesade Oluokun
|LB
|19
|3
|Byron Young
|DL
|20
|3
|Edgerrin Cooper
|LB
|21
|3
|Jeffery Simmons
|DL
|22
|3
|Jared Verse
|DL
|23
|3
|Ernest Jones IV
|LB
|24
|3
|Micah Parsons
|LB/DL
|25
|4
|Nate Landman
|LB
|26
|4
|Danielle Hunter
|DL
|27
|4
|Alex Singleton
|LB
|28
|4
|Zaire Franklin
|LB
|29
|4
|Brian Branch
|DB
|30
|4
|Roquan Smith
|LB
|31
|4
|Derwin James Jr.
|DB
|32
|4
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|33
|4
|Tyrel Dodson
|LB
|34
|4
|CJ Allen
|LB
|35
|4
|Abdul Carter
|DL
|36
|4
|Nakobe Dean
|LB
|37
|5
|Trey Hendrickson
|DL
|38
|5
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|LB
|39
|5
|Jonathan Greenard
|DL/LB
|40
|5
|Quay Walker
|LB
|41
|5
|Tuli Tuipulotu
|DL/LB
|42
|5
|Budda Baker
|DB
|43
|5
|Antoine Winfield Jr.
|DB
|44
|5
|Daiyan Henley
|LB
|45
|5
|Quincy Williams
|LB
|46
|5
|Bobby Wagner
|LB
|47
|5
|Caleb Downs
|DB
|48
|5
|Jamien Sherwood
|LB
|49
|5
|Tremaine Edmunds
|LB
|50
|5
|Jessie Bates III
|DB
|51
|5
|Kamren Curl
|DB
|52
|5
|Nick Cross
|DB
|53
|5
|Travis Hunter
|DB
|54
|6
|Jacob Rodriguez
|LB
|55
|6
|Patrick Queen
|LB
|56
|6
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|LB
|57
|6
|Logan Wilson
|LB
|58
|6
|Nick Bosa
|DL
|59
|6
|David Bailey
|DL/LB
|60
|6
|Robert Spillane
|LB
|61
|6
|Cooper DeJean
|DB
|62
|6
|Devin Bush
|LB
|63
|6
|Arvell Reese
|DL/LB
|64
|7
|Devin Lloyd
|LB
|65
|7
|Kaden Elliss
|LB
|66
|7
|Quentin Lake
|DB
|67
|7
|Jordan Battle
|DB
|68
|7
|Devin White
|LB
|69
|7
|Marcus Jones
|DB
|70
|7
|Brandon Jones
|DB
|71
|7
|Demario Davis
|LB
|72
|7
|Al-Quadin Muhammad
|DL
|73
|7
|Josh Sweat
|DL
|74
|7
|T.J. Edwards
|LB
|75
|7
|Deshon Elliott
|DB
|76
|7
|Talanoa Hufanga
|DB
|77
|7
|Terrel Bernard
|LB
|78
|7
|Jaquan Brisker
|DB
|79
|7
|Josh Hines-Allen
|DL
|80
|7
|Grant Delpit
|DB
|81
|7
|Rueben Bain Jr.
|DL
|82
|7
|Dillon Thieneman
|DB
|83
|7
|Frankie Luvu
|LB
|84
|7
|Kevin Byard III
|DB
|85
|7
|Tykee Smith
|DB
|86
|7
|Pete Werner
|LB
|87
|8
|DeMarvion Overshown
|LB
|88
|8
|Christian Rozeboom
|LB
|89
|8
|Demetrius Knight II
|LB
|90
|8
|James Pearce Jr.
|DL/LB
|91
|8
|Jeremy Chinn
|DB
|92
|8
|DeForest Buckner
|DL
|93
|8
|Jihaad Campbell
|LB
|94
|8
|Julian Love
|DB
|95
|8
|Cody Barton
|LB
|96
|8
|Akeem Davis-Gaither
|LB
|97
|8
|Jalen Pitre
|DB
|98
|8
|Payton Wilson
|LB
|99
|8
|George Karlaftis
|DL
|100
|8
|Harold Landry III
|DL/LB
|101
|8
|Rashan Gary
|DL/LB
|102
|8
|Kamari Lassiter
|DB
|103
|9
|Tre'Von Moehrig
|DB
|104
|9
|Dexter Lawrence II
|DL
|105
|9
|Leonard Williams
|DL
|106
|9
|Dee Winters
|LB
|107
|9
|Josiah Trotter
|LB
|108
|9
|Bobby Okereke
|LB
|109
|9
|Dre Greenlaw
|LB
|110
|9
|Alex Anzalone
|LB
|111
|9
|Dallas Turner
|DL/LB
|112
|9
|SirVocea Dennis
|LB
|113
|9
|Xavier McKinney
|DB
|114
|9
|Alex Highsmith
|DL/LB
|115
|9
|Eric Wilson
|LB
|116
|9
|Marlon Humphrey
|DB
|117
|9
|Paulson Adebo
|DB
|118
|9
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|DB
|119
|9
|Travon Walker
|LB
|120
|9
|Devon Witherspoon
|DB
|121
|9
|Josh Metellus
|DB
|122
|10
|Chase Young
|DL
|123
|10
|Montez Sweat
|DL
|124
|10
|Greg Rousseau
|DL
|125
|10
|Kevin Winston Jr.
|DB
|126
|10
|Jaelan Phillips
|DL/LB
|127
|10
|Mack Wilson Sr.
|LB
|128
|10
|Quinnen Williams
|DL
|129
|10
|Jack Sanborn
|LB
|130
|10
|Anthony Hill Jr.
|LB
|131
|10
|Malaki Starks
|DB
|132
|10
|Germaine Pratt
|LB
|133
|10
|Tyrique Stevenson
|DB
|134
|10
|Reed Blankenship
|DB
|135
|10
|Julian Blackmon
|DB
|136
|10
|Zach Allen
|DL
|137
|10
|Laiatu Latu
|DL/LB
|138
|10
|R Mason Thomas
|DL
|139
|10
|Coby Bryant
|DB
|140
|10
|Kenneth Murray Jr.
|LB
|141
|10
|Malik Mustapha
|DB
|142
|10
|DeMarcus Lawrence
|DL
|143
|11
|Cameron Heyward
|DL
|144
|11
|Jake Golday
|LB
|145
|11
|Kyle Dugger
|DB
|146
|11
|Justin Reid
|DB
|147
|11
|Bradley Chubb
|LB/DL
|148
|11
|Dorance Armstrong
|DL
|149
|11
|Tyler Nubin
|DB
|150
|11
|Jalen Carter
|DL
|151
|11
|Matt Milano
|LB
|152
|11
|Teddye Buchanan
|LB
|153
|11
|Cole Bishop
|DB
|154
|11
|Mike Sainristil
|DB
|155
|11
|Akheem Mesidor
|DL
|156
|11
|Kobie Turner
|DL
|157
|11
|Camryn Bynum
|DB
|158
|11
|Deommodore Lenoir
|DB
|159
|11
|Shemar James
|LB
|160
|11
|Daxton Hill
|DB
|161
|11
|Alontae Taylor
|DB
|162
|11
|Malcolm Koonce
|DL
|163
|11
|Mason Graham
|DL
|164
|11
|Drake Thomas
|LB
|165
|11
|Carl Granderson
|DL
|166
|11
|Kerby Joseph
|DB
|167
|11
|Shemar Stewart
|DL
|168
|11
|Walter Nolen III
|DL
|169
|12
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|DL
|170
|12
|Odafe Oweh
|DL/LB
|171
|12
|Drue Tranquill
|LB
|172
|12
|Jonathon Cooper
|DL/LB
|173
|12
|Tony Adams
|DB
|174
|12
|Barrett Carter
|LB
|175
|12
|Mykel Williams
|DL
|176
|12
|Nolan Smith Jr.
|LB
|177
|12
|DaRon Bland
|DB
|178
|12
|Jermaine Johnson II
|DL
|179
|12
|Nohl Williams
|DB
|180
|12
|Austin Booker
|DL
|181
|12
|Leo Chenal
|LB
|182
|12
|Yaya Diaby
|DL
|183
|12
|Malachi Lawrence
|DL
|184
|12
|Xavier Watts
|DB
|185
|12
|Cashius Howell
|DL
|186
|12
|Derrick Barnes
|LB
|187
|12
|Divine Deablo
|LB
|188
|12
|Khalil Mack
|LB/DL
|189
|12
|Chamarri Conner
|DB
|190
|13
|Jordan Davis
|DL
|191
|13
|Micah McFadden
|LB
|192
|13
|Tyson Campbell
|DB
|193
|13
|Junior Colson
|LB
|194
|13
|Derrick Brown
|DL
|195
|13
|Milton Williams
|DL
|196
|13
|Nick Herbig
|LB
|197
|13
|Cameron Jordan
|DL
|198
|13
|Zion Young
|DL
|199
|13
|Dru Phillips
|DB
|200
|13
|Bryce Huff
|LB
|201
|13
|T.J. Parker
|DL
|202
|13
|Henry To'oTo'o
|LB
|203
|13
|Tyrice Knight
|LB
|204
|13
|Chris Jones
|DL
|205
|13
|Kool-Aid McKinstry
|DB
|206
|14
|Uchenna Nwosu
|LB/DL
|207
|14
|Kyle Louis
|LB
|208
|14
|E.J. Speed
|LB
|209
|14
|Riley Moss
|DB
|210
|14
|Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
|DB
|211
|14
|Will McDonald IV
|DL
|212
|14
|Trevin Wallace
|LB
|213
|14
|Ed Oliver
|DL
|214
|14
|D'Angelo Ponds
|DB
|215
|14
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|216
|14
|Christian Elliss
|DL
|217
|14
|K'Lavon Chaisson
|DL
|218
|14
|Alex Wright
|DL
|219
|14
|Jalen Redmond
|DL
|220
|14
|Harold Perkins
|LB
|221
|14
|Mansoor Delane
|DB
Fantasy Football IDP Player News
Micah Parsons, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons (knee) said it's "very realistic" to play in Week 6 against his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, according to Ryan Wood of USA Today Sports. "Is it possible? Yes, so I wouldn't say it's not possible. At the same time, in the next 10, 12 weeks from now, we've got to make it possible by putting the work in," Parsons said. The 27-year-old is unlikely to come off the Physically Unable to Perform list for the start of the 2026 regular season after tearing his ACL against the Denver Broncos in late December of last year, which means he will be forced to miss at least the first four weeks of his second season with the Packers.
The former 12th overall pick by the Cowboys in 2021 from Penn State continued to be a difference-maker on defense in 2025 in his first year with the Packers, recording 41 tackles (19 solo), 12.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 27 QB hits, and two forced fumbles in 14 games played. Missing at least the first four games will surely hurt Parsons' fantasy appeal in IDP formats in 2026, but he'll still be worth stashing in those leagues as an elite sack artist.
Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (knee) has yet to take part in team drills or one-on-one work at training camp, but he spent time with veteran offensive tackle Trent Williams doing some work on the side during one-on-one pass-rush drills on Friday to start getting back up to speed, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. The 49ers are easing Bosa back into the mix this summer after he suffered a torn ACL in his knee in Week 3 of last year. He avoided the Physically Unable to Perform list to open camp, but it's unclear when he'll be a full-go.
"I can't tell he had an injury and came back from anything," Williams said. "Most people with an injury that catastrophic, you can see it with something like atrophy in the leg. Bosa looks better than he did before he got hurt." The Niners had the fewest sacks in the NFL in 2025, but getting a healthy Bosa back this year would go a long way in turning that around. The 28-year-old five-time Pro Bowler had a league-best 18.5 sacks in 2022 and has 64.5 sacks in seven NFL seasons, but he remains a big injury risk at D-line in IDP fantasy formats.
Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio confirmed on Thursday that linebacker Zack Baun will wear the green dot on his helmet as the quarterback of the defense this year in place of Nakobe Dean, who was the Eagles' primary defensive play-caller last year. The 29-year-old Baun had 88 tackles (60 solo), two sacks, an interception, and two pass breakups in his first four years in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints after they took him in the third round in 2020 out of Wisconsin.
It wasn't until Baun joined the Eagles in 2024, though, that he truly broke out. He has been a Pro Bowler in each of the last two seasons while recording a total of 274 tackles (157 solo), seven sacks, 18 tackles for loss, 10 QB hits, three interceptions, 11 pass breakups, six forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 32 starts. Baun's impressive last two seasons with the Eagles in a primary starting role have made him a top-15 fantasy linebacker in IDP formats going into 2026.
Montez Sweat, Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears announced on Wednesday that they activated defensive lineman Montez Sweat (illness) from the Non-Football Illness list. It didn't take long for Sweat to join the rest of his teammates at training camp practice this week, and he should be all systems go for the start of the 2026 regular season in early September.
The 29-year-old former 26th overall selection by Washington in 2019 from Mississippi State had just 5.5 sacks in 16 starts in his first season with Chicago in 2024, but he came on strong last year with 10 sacks, 53 tackles (36 solo), 13 tackles for loss, 18 QB hits, five pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 17 regular-season starts to finish the year as the No. 11 defensive lineman in IDP fantasy leagues.
Sweat should remain a workhorse off the edge in Chicago's defense in 2026 in his third year with the team, giving him a high ceiling for fantasy managers in IDP formats once all the elite edge-rushing names come off the board.
Nick Emmanwori, Seattle Seahawks
When asked if safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle) will be ready for the Week 1 season opener on Sept. 9, Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said, "I don't know," according to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. Emmanwori opened training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, and while the Seahawks are optimistic that he'll be ready to go for the rematch of the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots, nothing is guaranteed.
The 22-year-old second-rounder in 2025 from South Carolina recently had surgery for an ankle injury that stemmed from days before the Super Bowl. Emmanwori still suited up in the Super Bowl victory over New England, but his recent surgery might push his 2026 season debut back a bit. The good news for the Seahawks' defense is that this isn't expected to be a long-term issue, so Emmanwori shouldn't have to open the regular season on the PUP list. Emmanwori was a key member of Seattle's lockdown defense as a rookie, recording 81 tackles (56 solo), 2.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, an interception, and 11 pass breakups in 14 regular-season games.
More Fantasy Football Analysis
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