RotoBaller's updated fantasy football IDP draft rankings for individual defensive players - top 125 tiered rankings for linebackers (LB), defensive linemen (DL), defensive backs (DB).
Who is ready for fantasy football? It's almost that time, and ahead of your drafts, we're back with our updated fantasy football IDP rankings for 2026. In the rankings below, you'll see where the top 150 LBs, DL, and DBs stand, among all others.
RotoBaller lead fantasy football analysts Chris Gregory and Matt Donnelly have put together their individual 2026 IDP rankings. Find out where key players such as Zack Baun, Will Anderson Jr., Sonny Styles, Kyle Hamilton, Byron Young, and more are listed in our ranks below.
In addition to these IDP draft rankings, be sure also to check out our team's fantasy football articles and analysis -- they discuss draft sleepers, busts, players to target and avoid, rookies in the best landing spots, and so much more. Most importantly, our brand new free mobile app is a must-have -- download it and configure your notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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IDP Fantasy Football Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|Rank
|Tier
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Myles Garrett
|DL
|2
|1
|Maxx Crosby
|DL
|3
|1
|Aidan Hutchinson
|DL
|4
|1
|Jack Campbell
|LB
|5
|1
|Jordyn Brooks
|LB
|6
|2
|Will Anderson Jr.
|DL
|7
|2
|Carson Schwesinger
|LB
|8
|2
|Zack Baun
|LB
|9
|2
|T.J. Watt
|LB/DL
|10
|2
|Fred Warner
|LB
|11
|2
|Sonny Styles
|LB
|12
|2
|Nik Bonitto
|DL/LB
|13
|2
|Brian Burns
|DL
|14
|2
|Cedric Gray
|LB
|15
|2
|Blake Cashman
|LB
|16
|2
|Nick Emmanwori
|DB
|17
|3
|Kyle Hamilton
|DB
|18
|3
|Foyesade Oluokun
|LB
|19
|3
|Byron Young
|DL
|20
|3
|Edgerrin Cooper
|LB
|21
|3
|Jeffery Simmons
|DL
|22
|3
|Jared Verse
|DL
|23
|3
|Ernest Jones IV
|LB
|24
|3
|Micah Parsons
|LB/DL
|25
|4
|Nate Landman
|LB
|26
|4
|Danielle Hunter
|DL
|27
|4
|Alex Singleton
|LB
|28
|4
|Zaire Franklin
|LB
|29
|4
|Brian Branch
|DB
|30
|4
|Roquan Smith
|LB
|31
|4
|Derwin James Jr.
|DB
|32
|4
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|33
|4
|Tyrel Dodson
|LB
|34
|4
|CJ Allen
|LB
|35
|4
|Abdul Carter
|DL
|36
|4
|Nakobe Dean
|LB
|37
|5
|Trey Hendrickson
|DL
|38
|5
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|LB
|39
|5
|Jonathan Greenard
|DL/LB
|40
|5
|Quay Walker
|LB
|41
|5
|Tuli Tuipulotu
|DL/LB
|42
|5
|Budda Baker
|DB
|43
|5
|Antoine Winfield Jr.
|DB
|44
|5
|Daiyan Henley
|LB
|45
|5
|Quincy Williams
|LB
|46
|5
|Bobby Wagner
|LB
|47
|5
|Caleb Downs
|DB
|48
|5
|Jamien Sherwood
|LB
|49
|5
|Tremaine Edmunds
|LB
|50
|5
|Jessie Bates III
|DB
|51
|5
|Kamren Curl
|DB
|52
|5
|Nick Cross
|DB
|53
|5
|Travis Hunter
|DB
|54
|6
|Jacob Rodriguez
|LB
|55
|6
|Patrick Queen
|LB
|56
|6
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|LB
|57
|6
|Logan Wilson
|LB
|58
|6
|Nick Bosa
|DL
|59
|6
|David Bailey
|DL/LB
|60
|6
|Robert Spillane
|LB
|61
|6
|Cooper DeJean
|DB
|62
|6
|Devin Bush
|LB
|63
|6
|Arvell Reese
|DL/LB
|64
|7
|Devin Lloyd
|LB
|65
|7
|Kaden Elliss
|LB
|66
|7
|Quentin Lake
|DB
|67
|7
|Jordan Battle
|DB
|68
|7
|Devin White
|LB
|69
|7
|Marcus Jones
|DB
|70
|7
|Brandon Jones
|DB
|71
|7
|Demario Davis
|LB
|72
|7
|Al-Quadin Muhammad
|DL
|73
|7
|Josh Sweat
|DL
|74
|7
|T.J. Edwards
|LB
|75
|7
|Deshon Elliott
|DB
|76
|7
|Talanoa Hufanga
|DB
|77
|7
|Terrel Bernard
|LB
|78
|7
|Jaquan Brisker
|DB
|79
|7
|Josh Hines-Allen
|DL
|80
|7
|Grant Delpit
|DB
|81
|7
|Rueben Bain Jr.
|DL
|82
|7
|Dillon Thieneman
|DB
|83
|7
|Frankie Luvu
|LB
|84
|7
|Kevin Byard III
|DB
|85
|7
|Tykee Smith
|DB
|86
|7
|Pete Werner
|LB
|87
|8
|DeMarvion Overshown
|LB
|88
|8
|Christian Rozeboom
|LB
|89
|8
|Demetrius Knight II
|LB
|90
|8
|James Pearce Jr.
|DL/LB
|91
|8
|Jeremy Chinn
|DB
|92
|8
|DeForest Buckner
|DL
|93
|8
|Jihaad Campbell
|LB
|94
|8
|Julian Love
|DB
|95
|8
|Cody Barton
|LB
|96
|8
|Akeem Davis-Gaither
|LB
|97
|8
|Jalen Pitre
|DB
|98
|8
|Payton Wilson
|LB
|99
|8
|George Karlaftis
|DL
|100
|8
|Harold Landry III
|DL/LB
|101
|8
|Rashan Gary
|DL/LB
|102
|8
|Kamari Lassiter
|DB
|103
|9
|Tre'Von Moehrig
|DB
|104
|9
|Dexter Lawrence II
|DL
|105
|9
|Leonard Williams
|DL
|106
|9
|Dee Winters
|LB
|107
|9
|Josiah Trotter
|LB
|108
|9
|Bobby Okereke
|LB
|109
|9
|Dre Greenlaw
|LB
|110
|9
|Alex Anzalone
|LB
|111
|9
|Dallas Turner
|DL/LB
|112
|9
|SirVocea Dennis
|LB
|113
|9
|Xavier McKinney
|DB
|114
|9
|Alex Highsmith
|DL/LB
|115
|9
|Eric Wilson
|LB
|116
|9
|Marlon Humphrey
|DB
|117
|9
|Paulson Adebo
|DB
|118
|9
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|DB
|119
|9
|Travon Walker
|LB
|120
|9
|Devon Witherspoon
|DB
|121
|9
|Josh Metellus
|DB
|122
|10
|Chase Young
|DL
|123
|10
|Montez Sweat
|DL
|124
|10
|Greg Rousseau
|DL
|125
|10
|Kevin Winston Jr.
|DB
|126
|10
|Jaelan Phillips
|DL/LB
|127
|10
|Mack Wilson Sr.
|LB
|128
|10
|Quinnen Williams
|DL
|129
|10
|Jack Sanborn
|LB
|130
|10
|Anthony Hill Jr.
|LB
|131
|10
|Malaki Starks
|DB
|132
|10
|Germaine Pratt
|LB
|133
|10
|Tyrique Stevenson
|DB
|134
|10
|Reed Blankenship
|DB
|135
|10
|Julian Blackmon
|DB
|136
|10
|Zach Allen
|DL
|137
|10
|Laiatu Latu
|DL/LB
|138
|10
|R Mason Thomas
|DL
|139
|10
|Coby Bryant
|DB
|140
|10
|Kenneth Murray Jr.
|LB
|141
|10
|Malik Mustapha
|DB
|142
|10
|DeMarcus Lawrence
|DL
|143
|11
|Cameron Heyward
|DL
|144
|11
|Jake Golday
|LB
|145
|11
|Kyle Dugger
|DB
|146
|11
|Justin Reid
|DB
|147
|11
|Bradley Chubb
|LB/DL
|148
|11
|Dorance Armstrong
|DL
|149
|11
|Tyler Nubin
|DB
|150
|11
|Jalen Carter
|DL
Fantasy Football IDP Player News
Von Miller, Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are expected to sign free-agent linebacker Von Miller, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Presumably, it'll be a one-year deal for the veteran defensive standout. Miller is an eight-time Pro Bowler, but he hasn't earned the honor since 2019. Nevertheless, he has remained productive deep into his career.
Last year with the Commanders, he played in 17 games, amassing 26 tackles, nine sacks, 15 quarterback hits, and six tackles for loss. Now 36 years old, the Texas A&M product and Texas native heads to Dallas for a homecoming of sorts. He should offer depth in a linebacker room that is headlined by Rashan Gary, Dee Winters, DeMarvion Overshown, and Donovan Ezeiruaku.
Jer'Zhan Newton, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (pectoral) underwent surgery on Wednesday to fix a torn pectoral muscle and is expected to miss a significant period of time, a source told John Keim of ESPN. Newton played into the middle of the second quarter of the team's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins last Friday and sustained the injury in that contest. The former second-rounder in 2024 was expected to be part of the Commanders' defensive line in 2026, backing up defensive end starters Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw.
He was being used as an end in the team's base package and as a tackle in their nickel scheme, providing plenty of versatility inside and out. In his first two seasons in the NFL in Washington, the Illinois product has recorded 82 tackles (40 solo), seven sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 16 QB hits, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 33 games played (13 starts). Defensive lineman Tim Settle (foot) is also recovering from a Lisfranc injury suffered last December, but the Commanders are hoping he can start "ramping up" his practice activity next week.
Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Vita Vea and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reached an agreement on Wednesday on a one-year contract extension for $30 million, which ties him to the team for two more seasons, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN. Vea receives $6 million in new money this year. The two sides came together on a new deal before the start of the 2026 season in September after the 31-year-old interior defensive lineman requested a trade at the start of training camp.
The Bucs made it clear that they had no plans to trade him, even with a handful of interested teams checking in on his availability. Vea's new-money value of $30 million ranks him fifth in average annual value in the league. The former 12th overall pick in 2018 from the University of Washington is not really a fantasy asset in IDP formats, but he has been a key run-stuffing cog for the Bucs defense in his eight years in the league. Vea had a career-high seven sacks in 2024 and followed it up with a 4.5-sack season and 34 total tackles in 17 starts in 2025.
Jonathan Greenard, Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles traded for edge rusher Jonathan Greenard (pectoral) during the 2026 NFL Draft, and they promptly extended him with a four-year, $100 million deal, but he began training camp on the physically unable to perform list after suffering a pectoral strain while lifting weights, and his Week 1 availability is now in doubt.
When asked on Wednesday if there was any concern Greenard could miss the start of the season, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio kept his answer short, simply saying, "Yeah." A Pro Bowler in 2024, Greenard disappointed in his final season with the Vikings, totaling only three sacks while missing five games with a shoulder injury, but he was viewed as an important piece in replacing Jaelan Phillips, whom the team could not retain after trading for him in 2025. Should Greenard miss time to begin the year, Philadelphia will go into 2026 with a top pass-rushing tandem of Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt.
Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that edge rusher Nick Bosa (knee tendinitis) is doing better, with his symptoms improving. Bosa missed the past week due to knee tendinitis related to his ACL tear, which he suffered early last season.
Shanahan said on Tuesday, "He's making a lot of progress. He's got a lot less irritation, soreness, tendinitis, whatever you want to call it, than he had last week. He's going in the right direction, and I see him similar to Christian [McCaffrey]." The 49ers reportedly struggled during their joint practice against the Los Angeles Chargers, getting beat consistently on edge sets and play-action passes. If Bosa can't return before they travel to Melbourne to face the Los Angeles Rams, they'll face a difficult challenge because of the Rams' outside zone runs and their effective use of play-action passes.
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.