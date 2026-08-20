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IDP Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 125 Individual Defensive Players (2026)

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Green Bay Packers Defense - Micah Parsons, DST, D/ST, Rankings, IDP Streamers

RotoBaller's updated fantasy football IDP draft rankings for individual defensive players - top 125 tiered rankings for linebackers (LB), defensive linemen (DL), defensive backs (DB).

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IDP Fantasy Football Rankings
Fantasy Football IDP Player News
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Who is ready for fantasy football? It's almost that time, and ahead of your drafts, we're back with our updated fantasy football IDP rankings for 2026. In the rankings below, you'll see where the top 150 LBs, DL, and DBs stand, among all others.

RotoBaller lead fantasy football analysts Chris Gregory and Matt Donnelly have put together their individual 2026 IDP rankings. Find out where key players such as Zack Baun, Will Anderson Jr., Sonny Styles, Kyle Hamilton, Byron Young, and more are listed in our ranks below.

In addition to these IDP draft rankings, be sure also to check out our team's fantasy football articles and analysis -- they discuss draft sleepers, busts, players to target and avoid, rookies in the best landing spots, and so much more. Most importantly, our brand new free mobile app is a must-have -- download it and configure your notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

IDP Fantasy Football Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankingsHalf-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

Rank Tier Player Name Pos
1 1 Myles Garrett DL
2 1 Maxx Crosby DL
3 1 Aidan Hutchinson DL
4 1 Jack Campbell LB
5 1 Jordyn Brooks LB
6 2 Will Anderson Jr. DL
7 2 Carson Schwesinger LB
8 2 Zack Baun LB
9 2 T.J. Watt LB/DL
10 2 Fred Warner LB
11 2 Sonny Styles LB
12 2 Nik Bonitto DL/LB
13 2 Brian Burns DL
14 2 Cedric Gray LB
15 2 Blake Cashman LB
16 2 Nick Emmanwori DB
17 3 Kyle Hamilton DB
18 3 Foyesade Oluokun LB
19 3 Byron Young DL
20 3 Edgerrin Cooper LB
21 3 Jeffery Simmons DL
22 3 Jared Verse DL
23 3 Ernest Jones IV LB
24 3 Micah Parsons LB/DL
25 4 Nate Landman LB
26 4 Danielle Hunter DL
27 4 Alex Singleton LB
28 4 Zaire Franklin LB
29 4 Brian Branch DB
30 4 Roquan Smith LB
31 4 Derwin James Jr. DB
32 4 Nick Bolton LB
33 4 Tyrel Dodson LB
34 4 CJ Allen LB
35 4 Abdul Carter DL
36 4 Nakobe Dean LB
37 5 Trey Hendrickson DL
38 5 Andrew Van Ginkel LB
39 5 Jonathan Greenard DL/LB
40 5 Quay Walker LB
41 5 Tuli Tuipulotu DL/LB
42 5 Budda Baker DB
43 5 Antoine Winfield Jr. DB
44 5 Daiyan Henley LB
45 5 Quincy Williams LB
46 5 Bobby Wagner LB
47 5 Caleb Downs DB
48 5 Jamien Sherwood LB
49 5 Tremaine Edmunds LB
50 5 Jessie Bates III DB
51 5 Kamren Curl DB
52 5 Nick Cross DB
53 5 Travis Hunter DB
54 6 Jacob Rodriguez LB
55 6 Patrick Queen LB
56 6 Azeez Al-Shaair LB
57 6 Logan Wilson LB
58 6 Nick Bosa DL
59 6 David Bailey DL/LB
60 6 Robert Spillane LB
61 6 Cooper DeJean DB
62 6 Devin Bush LB
63 6 Arvell Reese DL/LB
64 7 Devin Lloyd LB
65 7 Kaden Elliss LB
66 7 Quentin Lake DB
67 7 Jordan Battle DB
68 7 Devin White LB
69 7 Marcus Jones DB
70 7 Brandon Jones DB
71 7 Demario Davis LB
72 7 Al-Quadin Muhammad DL
73 7 Josh Sweat DL
74 7 T.J. Edwards LB
75 7 Deshon Elliott DB
76 7 Talanoa Hufanga DB
77 7 Terrel Bernard LB
78 7 Jaquan Brisker DB
79 7 Josh Hines-Allen DL
80 7 Grant Delpit DB
81 7 Rueben Bain Jr. DL
82 7 Dillon Thieneman DB
83 7 Frankie Luvu LB
84 7 Kevin Byard III DB
85 7 Tykee Smith DB
86 7 Pete Werner LB
87 8 DeMarvion Overshown LB
88 8 Christian Rozeboom LB
89 8 Demetrius Knight II LB
90 8 James Pearce Jr. DL/LB
91 8 Jeremy Chinn DB
92 8 DeForest Buckner DL
93 8 Jihaad Campbell LB
94 8 Julian Love DB
95 8 Cody Barton LB
96 8 Akeem Davis-Gaither LB
97 8 Jalen Pitre DB
98 8 Payton Wilson LB
99 8 George Karlaftis DL
100 8 Harold Landry III DL/LB
101 8 Rashan Gary DL/LB
102 8 Kamari Lassiter DB
103 9 Tre'Von Moehrig DB
104 9 Dexter Lawrence II DL
105 9 Leonard Williams DL
106 9 Dee Winters LB
107 9 Josiah Trotter LB
108 9 Bobby Okereke LB
109 9 Dre Greenlaw LB
110 9 Alex Anzalone LB
111 9 Dallas Turner DL/LB
112 9 SirVocea Dennis LB
113 9 Xavier McKinney DB
114 9 Alex Highsmith DL/LB
115 9 Eric Wilson LB
116 9 Marlon Humphrey DB
117 9 Paulson Adebo DB
118 9 Minkah Fitzpatrick DB
119 9 Travon Walker LB
120 9 Devon Witherspoon DB
121 9 Josh Metellus DB
122 10 Chase Young DL
123 10 Montez Sweat DL
124 10 Greg Rousseau DL
125 10 Kevin Winston Jr. DB
126 10 Jaelan Phillips DL/LB
127 10 Mack Wilson Sr. LB
128 10 Quinnen Williams DL
129 10 Jack Sanborn LB
130 10 Anthony Hill Jr. LB
131 10 Malaki Starks DB
132 10 Germaine Pratt LB
133 10 Tyrique Stevenson DB
134 10 Reed Blankenship DB
135 10 Julian Blackmon DB
136 10 Zach Allen DL
137 10 Laiatu Latu DL/LB
138 10 R Mason Thomas DL
139 10 Coby Bryant DB
140 10 Kenneth Murray Jr. LB
141 10 Malik Mustapha DB
142 10 DeMarcus Lawrence DL
143 11 Cameron Heyward DL
144 11 Jake Golday LB
145 11 Kyle Dugger DB
146 11 Justin Reid DB
147 11 Bradley Chubb LB/DL
148 11 Dorance Armstrong DL
149 11 Tyler Nubin DB
150 11 Jalen Carter DL

 

Fantasy Football IDP Player News

Von Miller, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to sign free-agent linebacker Von Miller, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Presumably, it'll be a one-year deal for the veteran defensive standout. Miller is an eight-time Pro Bowler, but he hasn't earned the honor since 2019. Nevertheless, he has remained productive deep into his career.

Last year with the Commanders, he played in 17 games, amassing 26 tackles, nine sacks, 15 quarterback hits, and six tackles for loss. Now 36 years old, the Texas A&M product and Texas native heads to Dallas for a homecoming of sorts. He should offer depth in a linebacker room that is headlined by Rashan Gary, Dee Winters, DeMarvion Overshown, and Donovan Ezeiruaku.

Jer'Zhan Newton, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton (pectoral) underwent surgery on Wednesday to fix a torn pectoral muscle and is expected to miss a significant period of time, a source told John Keim of ESPN. Newton played into the middle of the second quarter of the team's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins last Friday and sustained the injury in that contest. The former second-rounder in 2024 was expected to be part of the Commanders' defensive line in 2026, backing up defensive end starters Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw.

He was being used as an end in the team's base package and as a tackle in their nickel scheme, providing plenty of versatility inside and out. In his first two seasons in the NFL in Washington, the Illinois product has recorded 82 tackles (40 solo), seven sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 16 QB hits, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 33 games played (13 starts). Defensive lineman Tim Settle (foot) is also recovering from a Lisfranc injury suffered last December, but the Commanders are hoping he can start "ramping up" his practice activity next week.

Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Vita Vea and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reached an agreement on Wednesday on a one-year contract extension for $30 million, which ties him to the team for two more seasons, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN. Vea receives $6 million in new money this year. The two sides came together on a new deal before the start of the 2026 season in September after the 31-year-old interior defensive lineman requested a trade at the start of training camp.

The Bucs made it clear that they had no plans to trade him, even with a handful of interested teams checking in on his availability. Vea's new-money value of $30 million ranks him fifth in average annual value in the league. The former 12th overall pick in 2018 from the University of Washington is not really a fantasy asset in IDP formats, but he has been a key run-stuffing cog for the Bucs defense in his eight years in the league. Vea had a career-high seven sacks in 2024 and followed it up with a 4.5-sack season and 34 total tackles in 17 starts in 2025.

Jonathan Greenard, Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles traded for edge rusher Jonathan Greenard (pectoral) during the 2026 NFL Draft, and they promptly extended him with a four-year, $100 million deal, but he began training camp on the physically unable to perform list after suffering a pectoral strain while lifting weights, and his Week 1 availability is now in doubt.

When asked on Wednesday if there was any concern Greenard could miss the start of the season, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio kept his answer short, simply saying, "Yeah." A Pro Bowler in 2024, Greenard disappointed in his final season with the Vikings, totaling only three sacks while missing five games with a shoulder injury, but he was viewed as an important piece in replacing Jaelan Phillips, whom the team could not retain after trading for him in 2025. Should Greenard miss time to begin the year, Philadelphia will go into 2026 with a top pass-rushing tandem of Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt.

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that edge rusher Nick Bosa (knee tendinitis) is doing better, with his symptoms improving. Bosa missed the past week due to knee tendinitis related to his ACL tear, which he suffered early last season.

Shanahan said on Tuesday, "He's making a lot of progress. He's got a lot less irritation, soreness, tendinitis, whatever you want to call it, than he had last week. He's going in the right direction, and I see him similar to Christian [McCaffrey]." The 49ers reportedly struggled during their joint practice against the Los Angeles Chargers, getting beat consistently on edge sets and play-action passes. If Bosa can't return before they travel to Melbourne to face the Los Angeles Rams, they'll face a difficult challenge because of the Rams' outside zone runs and their effective use of play-action passes.

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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




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