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Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 21

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Angel Genao - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Mid-week fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 21 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Angel Genao, Zac Veen, Kaelen Culpepper, Kade Anderson, and Walker Jenkins.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Relief Pitcher/Closer Waiver Wire Rankings
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

August continues to fly by, with only a few weeks left until the calendar flips to September. While some managers have focused on fantasy football, there is still plenty of baseball to be played. At RotoBaller HQ, we are back with more updated waiver wire advice with ourmid-week fantasy baseball waiver rankings for Week 21—August 17 through August  23— in leagues that allow daily moves. Our waiver wire list has been updated to include the top 100 hitters and pitchers to pick up in free agency.

This week, the Astros called up right-hander Ethan Pecko from Triple-A Sugar Land, and he will make his MLB debut on Wednesday versus the Angels. We also saw the Giants call up left-hander Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson, who will also make his MLB debut on Wednesday. On the injury note, the Dodgers placed closer Edwin Diaz on the injured list with neck inflammation, while Athletics first baseman/outfielder Tyler Soderstrom will undergo season-ending hip surgery.

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver-wire moves or multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this early-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the middle of the week before we reach Sunday. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver-wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Joshua Baez OF 63 Add in All Leagues
2 George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 45 Add in All Leagues
3 Jacob Latz SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues
4 Carson Benge OF 62 Add in All Leagues
5 Daylen Lile OF 69 Add in All Leagues
6 Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 47 Add in All Leagues
7 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 58 Add in All Leagues
8 Jo Adell OF 69 Add in All Leagues
9 Ian Seymour SP/RP 64 Add in All Leagues
10 Max Clark OF 29 Add in All Leagues
11 Tanner Scott RP 46 Add in All Leagues
12 Steven Kwan OF 59 Add in All Leagues
13 Kyle Leahy SP 48 Add in All Leagues
14 Peter Lambert SP 59 Add in All Leagues
15 Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Zac Veen OF 15 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
18 Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 11 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
19 Tyler Mahle SP 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
20 Christian Scott SP 32 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 Jackson Jobe SP/RP 25 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
22 Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
23 Jacob Wilson SS 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
24 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
25 Kaelen Culpepper SS 6 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
26 T.J. Rumfield 1B 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
27 Mickey Moniak OF 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
28 Jake Bennett SP 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
29 Walbert Urena SP 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
30 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
31 Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
32 Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 64 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Clay Holmes SP 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Cam Smith OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Cole Carrigg OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Joey Cantillo SP/RP 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Ty France 1B 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Jacob Webb RP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 60 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Jake Mangum OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Ryan Jeffers C 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Noah Cameron SP 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Gleyber Torres 2B 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Trent Grisham OF 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Jared Jones SP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Grant Taylor RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
51 Jung Hoo Lee OF 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
52 Abimelec Ortiz 1B/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
53 Dominic Canzone OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
54 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
55 Dylan Crews OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
56 Willy Adames SS 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
57 Alec Bohm 1B/3B 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
58 Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
59 Christian Encarnacion-Strand 1B/3B 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
60 Zach Thornton SP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
61 Maikel Garcia 2B/SS/OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Ben Joyce RP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Kade Anderson SP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Kodai Senga SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Griffin Conine OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Hogan Harris RP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Brandyn Garcia RP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Sean Manaea SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
71 Lawrence Butler OF 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
72 Tyler Stephenson C 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
73 Carter Jensen C 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
74 Braden Montgomery OF 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
75 Steven Cruz RP 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
76 Jordan Romano RP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
77 Agustin Ramirez C 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
78 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
79 Clayton Beeter RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
80 Keider Montero SP/RP 43 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
81 Jake Burger 1B 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
82 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
83 Cole Young 2B 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
84 Alejandro Kirk C 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
85 Travis Bazzana 2B 26 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
86 Francisco Alvarez C 23 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
87 J.T. Realmuto C 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
88 Cal Quantrill SP/RP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
89 Justin Martinez RP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
90 Gage Jump SP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
91 Andre Pallante SP 42 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
92 Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
93 Cristian Javier SP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
94 George Klassen SP 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
95 Heriberto Hernandez OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
96 Tyler O'Neill OF 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
97 Walker Jenkins OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
98 Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
99 Quinn Mathews SP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
100 Marcelo Mayer 2B/3B/SS 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Walker Jenkins, Angel Genao, Kade Anderson, Kaelen Culepper, Zac Veen, and more. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Walker Jenkins, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins outfield prospect Walker Jenkins continues to show off the toolset that made him a fifth-overall draft pick in 2023, hitting .378 with six multi-hit efforts, a 1.107 OPS, three home runs, and three steals in 11 games in August.

The Twins' top-ranked prospect missed time with an injured shoulder earlier this season, but in the 66 games he's played, the left-handed hitter owns a .289/.388/.477 slash line with seven home runs, 13 steals, and nearly as many walks (36) as strikeouts (43) at Triple-A St. Paul.

The 6-foot-3 slugger is expected to make his major league debut over the final month of the season, and with a strong combination of hit, power, patience, and speed, the 21-year-old should be considered one of the top offensive stashes left in the minor leagues for redraft leagues because of his potential to be a multi-category contributor.

Angel Genao, Cleveland Guardians

Across 38 plate appearances since making his MLB debut on August 5, Cleveland Guardians infielder Angel Genao is hitting .294/.368/.412 with one home run, three RBI, seven runs scored, and one stolen base. The 22-year-old has spent time at every infield position other than first base, which should allow him to stick in the everyday lineup.

Genao also demonstrated intriguing five-category potential this year in the minor leagues, hitting .300 with 13 home runs, 53 RBI, 65 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases across 419 plate appearances split between Double and Triple-A. Genao hits the ball on the ground a ton, which may ultimately limit his power upside in the big leagues.

Still, his combination of speed and contact ability allows him to profile as a batting average asset. In leagues where he's available on the waiver wire, Genao should be a priority target for fantasy managers.

 

Kade Anderson, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners pitching prospect Kade Anderson's dream season continued in his latest start this past Friday, allowing zero earned runs for the fourth consecutive contest and the 13th time in 18 total starts. The performance lowered his season-long ERA to a miserly 1.08, with a 0.64 WHIP, and an elite 36.6 percent K-BB%.

All of those statistics, along with his 135 strikeouts and 13.67 K/9, are all the best in the minors among pitchers with at least 60 innings pitched. The former third-overall draft pick is positioned to debut in the majors in the coming weeks, with Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto confirming that the lefty will be a starter, not a reliever, whenever the team decides the time is right to call him up.

At this point, it looks like he'll make the leap to the majors straight from Double-A, and it could be soon, with Bryce Miller struggling mightily over his last six starts (6.12 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 7.6 K-BB%). Anderson should be considered the top pitcher to stash in all redraft leagues for the stretch run.

 

Kaelen Culpepper, Minnesota Twins

Across 33 plate appearances since making his MLB debut on August 7, Minnesota Twins shortstop Kaelen Culpepper is hitting .250/.333/.393 with one home run, two RBI, and two runs scored. The 23-year-old is widely considered one of the top prospects in the Twins' farm system and was having a big year at Triple-A before his promotion, slashing .271/.367/.478 with 14 home runs, 46 RBI, 63 runs scored, and 17 stolen bases.

While Culpepper has logged an inflated 33.3% strikeout rate in his very limited sample size of big-league plate appearances, he posted a strong 18.7% strikeout rate in the minors this season. Culpepper has logged near-everyday playing time at shortstop for Minnesota since being called up. As long as he stays in the lineup, Culpepper profiles as an above-average power/speed threat with five-category upside for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.

Zac Veen, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies outfielder Zac Veen struggled after making his MLB debut in 2025, hitting .118 with a 37.8% strikeout rate across a small sample size of 37 plate appearances. However, Veen had a monster year after returning to Triple-A this season, hitting .327/.402/.635 with 24 home runs, 87 RBI, 82 runs scored, and 18 stolen bases across 445 plate appearances. The 24-year-old's minor league production led to a big-league promotion on August 12, and he's gotten off to a hot start with two home runs in his first 15 trips to the plate. The lefty-swinging Veen has been deployed in a big-side platoon role with Colorado so far, which limits his playing time and fantasy upside. Veen has also struggled with swing-and-miss at different points throughout his pro career, so he may log an elevated strikeout rate. Still, Veen offers an intriguing blend of power and speed for fantasy managers on the waiver wire, and his hitter-friendly home park at Coors Field should help cover some of his weaknesses at the plate.

 

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
T.J. Rumfield 1B 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 64 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ty France 1B 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 60 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Abimelec Ortiz 1B/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Alec Bohm 1B/3B 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Christian Encarnacion-Strand 1B/3B 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Burger 1B 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 45 Add in All Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 58 Add in All Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 11 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 64 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 60 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Gleyber Torres 2B 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Maikel Garcia 2B/SS/OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Cole Young 2B 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Travis Bazzana 2B 26 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Marcelo Mayer 2B/3B/SS 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 45 Add in All Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 58 Add in All Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 11 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 64 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 60 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Alec Bohm 1B/3B 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Christian Encarnacion-Strand 1B/3B 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Marcelo Mayer 2B/3B/SS 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 45 Add in All Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 11 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jacob Wilson SS 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kaelen Culpepper SS 6 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 64 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 60 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willy Adames SS 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Maikel Garcia 2B/SS/OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Marcelo Mayer 2B/3B/SS 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Joshua Baez OF 63 Add in All Leagues
Carson Benge OF 62 Add in All Leagues
Daylen Lile OF 69 Add in All Leagues
Jo Adell OF 69 Add in All Leagues
Max Clark OF 29 Add in All Leagues
Steven Kwan OF 59 Add in All Leagues
Zac Veen OF 15 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mickey Moniak OF 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 64 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cam Smith OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Mangum OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Trent Grisham OF 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jung Hoo Lee OF 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Abimelec Ortiz 1B/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dominic Canzone OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Crews OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Maikel Garcia 2B/SS/OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Griffin Conine OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Lawrence Butler OF 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Braden Montgomery OF 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Heriberto Hernandez OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Tyler O'Neill OF 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Walker Jenkins OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Ryan Jeffers C 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Stephenson C 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Carter Jensen C 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Agustin Ramirez C 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Alejandro Kirk C 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Francisco Alvarez C 23 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
J.T. Realmuto C 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Latz SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 47 Add in All Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 64 Add in All Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP 48 Add in All Leagues
Peter Lambert SP 59 Add in All Leagues
Tyler Mahle SP 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Christian Scott SP 32 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jackson Jobe SP/RP 25 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jake Bennett SP 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Walbert Urena SP 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Clay Holmes SP 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Noah Cameron SP 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jared Jones SP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zach Thornton SP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kade Anderson SP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kodai Senga SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sean Manaea SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keider Montero SP/RP 43 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Cal Quantrill SP/RP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Gage Jump SP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Andre Pallante SP 42 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Cristian Javier SP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
George Klassen SP 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Quinn Mathews SP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Relief Pitcher/Closer Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros, Baller Move
Jacob Latz SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 47 Add in All Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 64 Add in All Leagues
Tanner Scott RP 46 Add in All Leagues
Jackson Jobe SP/RP 25 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jacob Webb RP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ben Joyce RP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kodai Senga SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Hogan Harris RP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandyn Garcia RP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sean Manaea SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Steven Cruz RP 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jordan Romano RP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Clayton Beeter RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Keider Montero SP/RP 43 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Cal Quantrill SP/RP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Justin Martinez RP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players, including Joshua Baez, George Lombard Jr., Angel Genao, Kade Anderson, Kaelen Culpepper, Zac Veen, Hogan Harris, Kodai Senga, Jackson Jobe, Brandon Pfaadt, Kyle Leahy, Walker Jenkins, Ben Joyce, Clay Holmes, Cam Smith, Ryan Jeffers, Jeff McNeil, Brandyn Garcia, Steven Cruz, Jordan Romano, Cal Quantrill, and Justin Martinez. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Joshua Baez, George Lombard Jr., Angel Genao, Kade Anderson, Kaelen Culpepper, Zac Veen, Hogan Harris, Kodai Senga, Jackson Jobe, Brandon Pfaadt, Kyle Leahy, Walker Jenkins, Ben Joyce, Clay Holmes, Cam Smith, Ryan Jeffers, Jeff McNeil, Brandyn Garcia, Steven Cruz, Jordan Romano, Cal Quantrill, and Justin Martinez.:

Joshua Baez
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Joshua Baez
vs
Jacob Latz
Joshua Baez
vs
Carson Benge
Joshua Baez
vs
Daylen Lile
Joshua Baez
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Joshua Baez
vs
Caleb Durbin
Joshua Baez
vs
Jo Adell
Joshua Baez
vs
Ian Seymour
Joshua Baez
vs
Max Clark
Joshua Baez
vs
Tanner Scott
Joshua Baez
vs
Steven Kwan
Joshua Baez
vs
Peter Lambert
Joshua Baez
vs
Royce Lewis
Joshua Baez
vs
Zac Veen
Joshua Baez
vs
Luke Keaschall
Joshua Baez
vs
Zack Gelof
Joshua Baez
vs
Mickey Moniak
Joshua Baez
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Joshua Baez
vs
Cole Carrigg
Joshua Baez
vs
Jake Mangum
Joshua Baez
vs
Trent Grisham
Joshua Baez
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Joshua Baez
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Jacob Latz
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Carson Benge
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Daylen Lile
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Caleb Durbin
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Jo Adell
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Ian Seymour
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Max Clark
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Tanner Scott
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Steven Kwan
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Peter Lambert
George Lombard Jr.
vs
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vs
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George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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Chase Meidroth
George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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Angel Genao
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Angel Genao
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Angel Genao
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Angel Genao
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Royce Lewis
Angel Genao
vs
Jackson Jobe
Angel Genao
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Peter Lambert
Angel Genao
vs
Kyle Leahy
Angel Genao
vs
Steven Kwan
Angel Genao
vs
Zack Gelof
Angel Genao
vs
Tanner Scott
Angel Genao
vs
Jacob Wilson
Angel Genao
vs
Max Clark
Angel Genao
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Angel Genao
vs
Ian Seymour
Angel Genao
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Angel Genao
vs
Chase Meidroth
Angel Genao
vs
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Angel Genao
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Angel Genao
vs
Ernie Clement
Angel Genao
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Nick Gonzales
Angel Genao
vs
Gleyber Torres
Kade Anderson
vs
Jeff McNeil
Kade Anderson
vs
Kodai Senga
Kade Anderson
vs
Ben Joyce
Kade Anderson
vs
Griffin Conine
Kade Anderson
vs
Maikel Garcia
Kade Anderson
vs
Hogan Harris
Kade Anderson
vs
Zac Thornton
Kade Anderson
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Kade Anderson
vs
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Kade Anderson
vs
Sean Manaea
Kade Anderson
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Kade Anderson
vs
Willi Castro
Kade Anderson
vs
Alec Bohm
Kade Anderson
vs
Lawrence Butler
Kade Anderson
vs
Willy Adames
Kade Anderson
vs
Jacob Latz
Kade Anderson
vs
Ian Seymour
Kade Anderson
vs
Peter Lambert
Kade Anderson
vs
Tyler Mahle
Kade Anderson
vs
Christian Scott
Kade Anderson
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Kade Anderson
vs
Jake Bennett
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Jacob Wilson
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Mickey Moniak
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Zack Gelof
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Jake Bennett
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Kyle Leahy
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Walbert Urena
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Jackson Jobe
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Chase Meidroth
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Christian Scott
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Isaac Paredes
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Tyler Mahle
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Angel Genao
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Ernie Clement
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Nick Gonzales
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Jackson Holliday
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Willy Adames
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Maikel Garcia
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Willi Castro
Zac Veen
vs
Royce Lewis
Zac Veen
vs
Luke Keaschall
Zac Veen
vs
Peter Lambert
Zac Veen
vs
Angel Genao
Zac Veen
vs
Steven Kwan
Zac Veen
vs
Tyler Mahle
Zac Veen
vs
Tanner Scott
Zac Veen
vs
Christian Scott
Zac Veen
vs
Max Clark
Zac Veen
vs
Jackson Jobe
Zac Veen
vs
Ian Seymour
Zac Veen
vs
Kyle Leahy
Zac Veen
vs
Jo Adell
Zac Veen
vs
Zack Gelof
Zac Veen
vs
Caleb Durbin
Zac Veen
vs
Carson Benge
Zac Veen
vs
Daylen Lile
Zac Veen
vs
Mickey Moniak
Zac Veen
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Zac Veen
vs
Cole Carrigg
Zac Veen
vs
Jake Mangum
Zac Veen
vs
Trent Grisham
Hogan Harris
vs
Griffin Conine
Hogan Harris
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Hogan Harris
vs
Kodai Senga
Hogan Harris
vs
Sean Manaea
Hogan Harris
vs
Kade Anderson
Hogan Harris
vs
Willi Castro
Hogan Harris
vs
Jeff McNeil
Hogan Harris
vs
Lawrence Butler
Hogan Harris
vs
Ben Joyce
Hogan Harris
vs
Tyler Stephenson
Hogan Harris
vs
Maikel Garcia
Hogan Harris
vs
Carter Jensen
Hogan Harris
vs
Zac Thornton
Hogan Harris
vs
Braden Montgomery
Hogan Harris
vs
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Hogan Harris
vs
Jacob Latz
Hogan Harris
vs
Ian Seymour
Hogan Harris
vs
Tanner Scott
Hogan Harris
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Hogan Harris
vs
Joey Cantillo
Hogan Harris
vs
Jacob Webb
Hogan Harris
vs
Grant Taylor
Kodai Senga
vs
Kade Anderson
Kodai Senga
vs
Griffin Conine
Kodai Senga
vs
Jeff McNeil
Kodai Senga
vs
Hogan Harris
Kodai Senga
vs
Ben Joyce
Kodai Senga
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Kodai Senga
vs
Maikel Garcia
Kodai Senga
vs
Sean Manaea
Kodai Senga
vs
Zac Thornton
Kodai Senga
vs
Willi Castro
Kodai Senga
vs
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Kodai Senga
vs
Lawrence Butler
Kodai Senga
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Kodai Senga
vs
Tyler Stephenson
Kodai Senga
vs
Alec Bohm
Kodai Senga
vs
Jacob Latz
Kodai Senga
vs
Ian Seymour
Kodai Senga
vs
Tanner Scott
Kodai Senga
vs
Peter Lambert
Kodai Senga
vs
Tyler Mahle
Kodai Senga
vs
Christian Scott
Kodai Senga
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Jackson Jobe
vs
Christian Scott
Jackson Jobe
vs
Kyle Leahy
Jackson Jobe
vs
Tyler Mahle
Jackson Jobe
vs
Zack Gelof
Jackson Jobe
vs
Angel Genao
Jackson Jobe
vs
Jacob Wilson
Jackson Jobe
vs
Luke Keaschall
Jackson Jobe
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Jackson Jobe
vs
Zac Veen
Jackson Jobe
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Jackson Jobe
vs
Royce Lewis
Jackson Jobe
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Jackson Jobe
vs
Peter Lambert
Jackson Jobe
vs
Mickey Moniak
Jackson Jobe
vs
Steven Kwan
Jackson Jobe
vs
Jacob Latz
Jackson Jobe
vs
Ian Seymour
Jackson Jobe
vs
Tanner Scott
Jackson Jobe
vs
Jake Bennett
Jackson Jobe
vs
Walbert Urena
Jackson Jobe
vs
Joey Cantillo
Jackson Jobe
vs
Jacob Webb
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Daylen Lile
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Caleb Durbin
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Carson Benge
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Jo Adell
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Jacob Latz
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Ian Seymour
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Max Clark
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Joshua Baez
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Tanner Scott
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Steven Kwan
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Peter Lambert
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Royce Lewis
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Zac Veen
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Luke Keaschall
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Tyler Mahle
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Christian Scott
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Jake Bennett
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Walbert Urena
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Joey Cantillo
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Jacob Webb
Kyle Leahy
vs
Jackson Jobe
Kyle Leahy
vs
Zack Gelof
Kyle Leahy
vs
Christian Scott
Kyle Leahy
vs
Jacob Wilson
Kyle Leahy
vs
Tyler Mahle
Kyle Leahy
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Kyle Leahy
vs
Angel Genao
Kyle Leahy
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Kyle Leahy
vs
Luke Keaschall
Kyle Leahy
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Kyle Leahy
vs
Zac Veen
Kyle Leahy
vs
Mickey Moniak
Kyle Leahy
vs
Royce Lewis
Kyle Leahy
vs
Jake Bennett
Kyle Leahy
vs
Peter Lambert
Kyle Leahy
vs
Jacob Latz
Kyle Leahy
vs
Ian Seymour
Kyle Leahy
vs
Walbert Urena
Kyle Leahy
vs
Joey Cantillo
Kyle Leahy
vs
Noah Cameron
Kyle Leahy
vs
Jared Jones
Kyle Leahy
vs
Zac Thornton
Walker Jenkins
vs
Tyler O'Neill
Walker Jenkins
vs
Charlie Condon
Walker Jenkins
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Walker Jenkins
vs
Quinn Mathews
Walker Jenkins
vs
George Klassen
Walker Jenkins
vs
Marcelo Mayer
Walker Jenkins
vs
Cristian Javier
Walker Jenkins
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
Walker Jenkins
vs
Andre Pallante
Walker Jenkins
vs
Gage Jump
Walker Jenkins
vs
Justin Martinez
Walker Jenkins
vs
Cal Quantrill
Walker Jenkins
vs
J.T. Realmuto
Walker Jenkins
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Walker Jenkins
vs
Travis Bazzana
Walker Jenkins
vs
Carson Benge
Walker Jenkins
vs
Daylen Lile
Walker Jenkins
vs
Jo Adell
Walker Jenkins
vs
Max Clark
Walker Jenkins
vs
Steven Kwan
Walker Jenkins
vs
Luke Keaschall
Walker Jenkins
vs
Zack Gelof
Ben Joyce
vs
Maikel Garcia
Ben Joyce
vs
Jeff McNeil
Ben Joyce
vs
Zac Thornton
Ben Joyce
vs
Kade Anderson
Ben Joyce
vs
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Ben Joyce
vs
Kodai Senga
Ben Joyce
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Ben Joyce
vs
Griffin Conine
Ben Joyce
vs
Alec Bohm
Ben Joyce
vs
Hogan Harris
Ben Joyce
vs
Willy Adames
Ben Joyce
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Ben Joyce
vs
Dylan Crews
Ben Joyce
vs
Sean Manaea
Ben Joyce
vs
Tommy Edman
Ben Joyce
vs
Jacob Latz
Ben Joyce
vs
Ian Seymour
Ben Joyce
vs
Tanner Scott
Ben Joyce
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Ben Joyce
vs
Joey Cantillo
Ben Joyce
vs
Jacob Webb
Ben Joyce
vs
Grant Taylor
Clay Holmes
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Clay Holmes
vs
Cam Smith
Clay Holmes
vs
Isaac Paredes
Clay Holmes
vs
Cole Carrigg
Clay Holmes
vs
Chase Meidroth
Clay Holmes
vs
Joey Cantillo
Clay Holmes
vs
Walbert Urena
Clay Holmes
vs
Ty France
Clay Holmes
vs
Jake Bennett
Clay Holmes
vs
Jacob Webb
Clay Holmes
vs
Mickey Moniak
Clay Holmes
vs
Ernie Clement
Clay Holmes
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Clay Holmes
vs
Nick Gonzales
Clay Holmes
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Clay Holmes
vs
Jacob Latz
Clay Holmes
vs
Ian Seymour
Clay Holmes
vs
Peter Lambert
Clay Holmes
vs
Tyler Mahle
Clay Holmes
vs
Christian Scott
Clay Holmes
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Clay Holmes
vs
Noah Cameron
Cam Smith
vs
Clay Holmes
Cam Smith
vs
Cole Carrigg
Cam Smith
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Cam Smith
vs
Joey Cantillo
Cam Smith
vs
Isaac Paredes
Cam Smith
vs
Ty France
Cam Smith
vs
Chase Meidroth
Cam Smith
vs
Jacob Webb
Cam Smith
vs
Walbert Urena
Cam Smith
vs
Ernie Clement
Cam Smith
vs
Jake Bennett
Cam Smith
vs
Nick Gonzales
Cam Smith
vs
Mickey Moniak
Cam Smith
vs
Jake Mangum
Cam Smith
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Cam Smith
vs
Carson Benge
Cam Smith
vs
Daylen Lile
Cam Smith
vs
Jo Adell
Cam Smith
vs
Max Clark
Cam Smith
vs
Steven Kwan
Cam Smith
vs
Luke Keaschall
Cam Smith
vs
Zack Gelof
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Noah Cameron
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Jake Mangum
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Gleyber Torres
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Nick Gonzales
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Trent Grisham
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Ernie Clement
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Jacob Webb
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Jackson Holliday
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Ty France
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Jared Jones
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Joey Cantillo
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Grant Taylor
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Cole Carrigg
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Tyler Stephenson
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Carter Jensen
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Ryan Jeffers
vs
J.T. Realmuto
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
Jeff McNeil
vs
Ben Joyce
Jeff McNeil
vs
Kade Anderson
Jeff McNeil
vs
Maikel Garcia
Jeff McNeil
vs
Kodai Senga
Jeff McNeil
vs
Zac Thornton
Jeff McNeil
vs
Griffin Conine
Jeff McNeil
vs
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Jeff McNeil
vs
Hogan Harris
Jeff McNeil
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Jeff McNeil
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Jeff McNeil
vs
Alec Bohm
Jeff McNeil
vs
Sean Manaea
Jeff McNeil
vs
Willy Adames
Jeff McNeil
vs
Willi Castro
Jeff McNeil
vs
Dylan Crews
Jeff McNeil
vs
Carson Benge
Jeff McNeil
vs
Daylen Lile
Jeff McNeil
vs
Caleb Durbin
Jeff McNeil
vs
Jo Adell
Jeff McNeil
vs
Max Clark
Jeff McNeil
vs
Steven Kwan
Jeff McNeil
vs
Royce Lewis
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Hogan Harris
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Sean Manaea
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Griffin Conine
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Willi Castro
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Kodai Senga
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Lawrence Butler
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Kade Anderson
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Tyler Stephenson
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Jeff McNeil
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Carter Jensen
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Ben Joyce
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Braden Montgomery
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Maikel Garcia
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Steven Cruz
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Zac Thornton
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Jacob Latz
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Ian Seymour
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Tanner Scott
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Joey Cantillo
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Jacob Webb
Brandyn Garcia
vs
Grant Taylor
Steven Cruz
vs
Braden Montgomery
Steven Cruz
vs
Jordan Romano
Steven Cruz
vs
Carter Jensen
Steven Cruz
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Steven Cruz
vs
Tyler Stephenson
Steven Cruz
vs
Sam Antonacci
Steven Cruz
vs
Lawrence Butler
Steven Cruz
vs
Clayton Beeter
Steven Cruz
vs
Willi Castro
Steven Cruz
vs
Keider Montero
Steven Cruz
vs
Sean Manaea
Steven Cruz
vs
Jake Burger
Steven Cruz
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Steven Cruz
vs
Kody Clemens
Steven Cruz
vs
Hogan Harris
Steven Cruz
vs
Jacob Latz
Steven Cruz
vs
Ian Seymour
Steven Cruz
vs
Tanner Scott
Steven Cruz
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Steven Cruz
vs
Joey Cantillo
Steven Cruz
vs
Jacob Webb
Steven Cruz
vs
Grant Taylor
Jordan Romano
vs
Steven Cruz
Jordan Romano
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Jordan Romano
vs
Braden Montgomery
Jordan Romano
vs
Sam Antonacci
Jordan Romano
vs
Carter Jensen
Jordan Romano
vs
Clayton Beeter
Jordan Romano
vs
Tyler Stephenson
Jordan Romano
vs
Keider Montero
Jordan Romano
vs
Lawrence Butler
Jordan Romano
vs
Jake Burger
Jordan Romano
vs
Willi Castro
Jordan Romano
vs
Kody Clemens
Jordan Romano
vs
Sean Manaea
Jordan Romano
vs
Cole Young
Jordan Romano
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Jordan Romano
vs
Jacob Latz
Jordan Romano
vs
Ian Seymour
Jordan Romano
vs
Tanner Scott
Jordan Romano
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Jordan Romano
vs
Joey Cantillo
Jordan Romano
vs
Jacob Webb
Jordan Romano
vs
Grant Taylor
Cal Quantrill
vs
J.T. Realmuto
Cal Quantrill
vs
Justin Martinez
Cal Quantrill
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Cal Quantrill
vs
Gage Jump
Cal Quantrill
vs
Travis Bazzana
Cal Quantrill
vs
Andre Pallante
Cal Quantrill
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Cal Quantrill
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
Cal Quantrill
vs
Cole Young
Cal Quantrill
vs
Cristian Javier
Cal Quantrill
vs
Kody Clemens
Cal Quantrill
vs
George Klassen
Cal Quantrill
vs
Jake Burger
Cal Quantrill
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Cal Quantrill
vs
Keider Montero
Cal Quantrill
vs
Jacob Latz
Cal Quantrill
vs
Ian Seymour
Cal Quantrill
vs
Tanner Scott
Cal Quantrill
vs
Peter Lambert
Cal Quantrill
vs
Tyler Mahle
Cal Quantrill
vs
Christian Scott
Cal Quantrill
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Justin Martinez
vs
Cal Quantrill
Justin Martinez
vs
Gage Jump
Justin Martinez
vs
J.T. Realmuto
Justin Martinez
vs
Andre Pallante
Justin Martinez
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Justin Martinez
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
Justin Martinez
vs
Travis Bazzana
Justin Martinez
vs
Cristian Javier
Justin Martinez
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Justin Martinez
vs
George Klassen
Justin Martinez
vs
Cole Young
Justin Martinez
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Justin Martinez
vs
Kody Clemens
Justin Martinez
vs
Tyler O'Neill
Justin Martinez
vs
Jake Burger
Justin Martinez
vs
Jacob Latz
Justin Martinez
vs
Ian Seymour
Justin Martinez
vs
Tanner Scott
Justin Martinez
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Justin Martinez
vs
Joey Cantillo
Justin Martinez
vs
Jacob Webb
Justin Martinez
vs
Grant Taylor

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Brice Turang

Lined Up to Return on Tuesday
Dansby Swanson

to Go on Injured List With Oblique Injury
Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks GM Mike Schmitz Backs Dusty May for NBA Jump
Cooper Flagg

Draws Offseason Praise from Mavericks GM
Dereck Lively II

Making Progress in Foot Recovery
CFB

South Carolina Wideouts Jayden Sellers, Jayden Gibson Out for Season
CFB

Rocky Beers Standing Out as Red-Zone Target
Shane McClanahan

to Return on Monday
MLB

MLB Legend Tommy John Passes Away
Joey Logano

Earns Second Victory of 2026 at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Misses the Victory at Richmond after Leading the Most Laps
Austin Cindric

Scores his Best Finish of the 2026 Season so far at Richmond
Denny Hamlin

Places Fourth and Maintains the Championship Lead
Ryan Blaney

Ends Richmond with A Finish of 13th Despite Stage Win
CFB

Joe Jackson Remains Atop Kansas State Depth Chart
CFB

Turbo Richard Pushing for Lead-Back Duties at Indiana
CFB

TCU Quarterback Jaden Craig Has Exceeded Expectations
CFB

Auburn Expects "Big Things" from Chas Nimrod in Return to SEC
CFB

Javin Gordon Leading Tennessee's RB2 Competition
CFB

Tennessee Coaching Staff "Pleased" with George MacIntyre's Consistency
Tyler Soderstrom

A's Place Tyler Soderstrom on Injured List With Hip Impingement
Cody Bellinger

Could Be Activated Next Weekend
Ryan Blaney

Has Ryan Blaney Finally Figured Out Richmond?
Joey Logano

Should Have Another Good Points Day at Richmond
Kyle Busch

Denny Hamlin Looking to Tie Kyle Busch with Six Richmond Wins
Christopher Bell

Can Christopher Bell Finally Get a Win at Richmond?
Ty Gibbs

Qualifies Fourth at Richmond
Kyle Larson

Will Start 30th at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Has Never Finished in the Top 10 at Richmond
William Byron

Leads Hendrick Motorsports in Qualifying at Richmond
Tyler Reddick

Is Tyler Reddick a Must-Play in DFS at Richmond?
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back Into the Top 10 at Richmond?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Has Upside at Richmond
Austin Dillon

Can Austin Dillon Win Three in a Row at Richmond?
Josh Berry

Looks Strong for Richmond as He Races for His Career
Ian Machado Garry

Can Become The New Welterweight Champion
Islam Makhachev

Set For His First Welterweight Title Defense
Mackenzie Dern

Set To Defend Her Title
Gillian Robertson

Set For UFC 330 Co-Main Event
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jalin Turner

Returns At UFC 330
NHL

Boris Katchouk Signs With KHL Team
Jack Roslovic

Excited for New Chapter in Toronto
WAS

Ilya Protas Expected to Have Full-Time NHL Role in 2026-27
Dylan Larkin

Could Start Season With Red Wings
Zach Werenski

Hints at Long-Term Future With Blue Jackets
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