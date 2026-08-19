August 19, 2026

Mid-week fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 21 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Angel Genao, Zac Veen, Kaelen Culpepper, Kade Anderson, and Walker Jenkins.

August continues to fly by, with only a few weeks left until the calendar flips to September. While some managers have focused on fantasy football, there is still plenty of baseball to be played. At RotoBaller HQ, we are back with more updated waiver wire advice with ourmid-week fantasy baseball waiver rankings for Week 21—August 17 through August 23— in leagues that allow daily moves. Our waiver wire list has been updated to include the top 100 hitters and pitchers to pick up in free agency.

This week, the Astros called up right-hander Ethan Pecko from Triple-A Sugar Land, and he will make his MLB debut on Wednesday versus the Angels. We also saw the Giants call up left-hander Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson, who will also make his MLB debut on Wednesday. On the injury note, the Dodgers placed closer Edwin Diaz on the injured list with neck inflammation, while Athletics first baseman/outfielder Tyler Soderstrom will undergo season-ending hip surgery.

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver-wire moves or multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this early-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the middle of the week before we reach Sunday. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver-wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Walker Jenkins, Angel Genao, Kade Anderson, Kaelen Culepper, Zac Veen, and more. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Walker Jenkins, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins outfield prospect Walker Jenkins continues to show off the toolset that made him a fifth-overall draft pick in 2023, hitting .378 with six multi-hit efforts, a 1.107 OPS, three home runs, and three steals in 11 games in August.

The Twins' top-ranked prospect missed time with an injured shoulder earlier this season, but in the 66 games he's played, the left-handed hitter owns a .289/.388/.477 slash line with seven home runs, 13 steals, and nearly as many walks (36) as strikeouts (43) at Triple-A St. Paul.

The 6-foot-3 slugger is expected to make his major league debut over the final month of the season, and with a strong combination of hit, power, patience, and speed, the 21-year-old should be considered one of the top offensive stashes left in the minor leagues for redraft leagues because of his potential to be a multi-category contributor.

Angel Genao, Cleveland Guardians

Across 38 plate appearances since making his MLB debut on August 5, Cleveland Guardians infielder Angel Genao is hitting .294/.368/.412 with one home run, three RBI, seven runs scored, and one stolen base. The 22-year-old has spent time at every infield position other than first base, which should allow him to stick in the everyday lineup.

Genao also demonstrated intriguing five-category potential this year in the minor leagues, hitting .300 with 13 home runs, 53 RBI, 65 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases across 419 plate appearances split between Double and Triple-A. Genao hits the ball on the ground a ton, which may ultimately limit his power upside in the big leagues.

Still, his combination of speed and contact ability allows him to profile as a batting average asset. In leagues where he's available on the waiver wire, Genao should be a priority target for fantasy managers.

Kade Anderson, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners pitching prospect Kade Anderson's dream season continued in his latest start this past Friday, allowing zero earned runs for the fourth consecutive contest and the 13th time in 18 total starts. The performance lowered his season-long ERA to a miserly 1.08, with a 0.64 WHIP, and an elite 36.6 percent K-BB%.

All of those statistics, along with his 135 strikeouts and 13.67 K/9, are all the best in the minors among pitchers with at least 60 innings pitched. The former third-overall draft pick is positioned to debut in the majors in the coming weeks, with Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto confirming that the lefty will be a starter, not a reliever, whenever the team decides the time is right to call him up.

At this point, it looks like he'll make the leap to the majors straight from Double-A, and it could be soon, with Bryce Miller struggling mightily over his last six starts (6.12 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 7.6 K-BB%). Anderson should be considered the top pitcher to stash in all redraft leagues for the stretch run.

Kaelen Culpepper, Minnesota Twins

Across 33 plate appearances since making his MLB debut on August 7, Minnesota Twins shortstop Kaelen Culpepper is hitting .250/.333/.393 with one home run, two RBI, and two runs scored. The 23-year-old is widely considered one of the top prospects in the Twins' farm system and was having a big year at Triple-A before his promotion, slashing .271/.367/.478 with 14 home runs, 46 RBI, 63 runs scored, and 17 stolen bases.

While Culpepper has logged an inflated 33.3% strikeout rate in his very limited sample size of big-league plate appearances, he posted a strong 18.7% strikeout rate in the minors this season. Culpepper has logged near-everyday playing time at shortstop for Minnesota since being called up. As long as he stays in the lineup, Culpepper profiles as an above-average power/speed threat with five-category upside for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.

Zac Veen, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies outfielder Zac Veen struggled after making his MLB debut in 2025, hitting .118 with a 37.8% strikeout rate across a small sample size of 37 plate appearances. However, Veen had a monster year after returning to Triple-A this season, hitting .327/.402/.635 with 24 home runs, 87 RBI, 82 runs scored, and 18 stolen bases across 445 plate appearances. The 24-year-old's minor league production led to a big-league promotion on August 12, and he's gotten off to a hot start with two home runs in his first 15 trips to the plate. The lefty-swinging Veen has been deployed in a big-side platoon role with Colorado so far, which limits his playing time and fantasy upside. Veen has also struggled with swing-and-miss at different points throughout his pro career, so he may log an elevated strikeout rate. Still, Veen offers an intriguing blend of power and speed for fantasy managers on the waiver wire, and his hitter-friendly home park at Coors Field should help cover some of his weaknesses at the plate.

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues T.J. Rumfield 1B 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 64 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ty France 1B 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 60 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Abimelec Ortiz 1B/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Alec Bohm 1B/3B 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Christian Encarnacion-Strand 1B/3B 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jake Burger 1B 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 45 Add in All Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 58 Add in All Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 11 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 64 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 60 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Gleyber Torres 2B 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Maikel Garcia 2B/SS/OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Cole Young 2B 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Travis Bazzana 2B 26 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Marcelo Mayer 2B/3B/SS 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 45 Add in All Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 58 Add in All Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 11 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 64 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 60 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Alec Bohm 1B/3B 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Christian Encarnacion-Strand 1B/3B 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Marcelo Mayer 2B/3B/SS 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 45 Add in All Leagues Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 11 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jacob Wilson SS 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kaelen Culpepper SS 6 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 64 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 60 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willy Adames SS 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Maikel Garcia 2B/SS/OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Marcelo Mayer 2B/3B/SS 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Joshua Baez OF 63 Add in All Leagues Carson Benge OF 62 Add in All Leagues Daylen Lile OF 69 Add in All Leagues Jo Adell OF 69 Add in All Leagues Max Clark OF 29 Add in All Leagues Steven Kwan OF 59 Add in All Leagues Zac Veen OF 15 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Mickey Moniak OF 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 64 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cam Smith OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cole Carrigg OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jake Mangum OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Trent Grisham OF 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jung Hoo Lee OF 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Abimelec Ortiz 1B/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dominic Canzone OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dylan Crews OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Maikel Garcia 2B/SS/OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Griffin Conine OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Lawrence Butler OF 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Braden Montgomery OF 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Heriberto Hernandez OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Tyler O'Neill OF 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Walker Jenkins OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Ryan Jeffers C 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tyler Stephenson C 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Carter Jensen C 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Agustin Ramirez C 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Alejandro Kirk C 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Francisco Alvarez C 23 Add in 15+ Team Leagues J.T. Realmuto C 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jacob Latz SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 47 Add in All Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 64 Add in All Leagues Kyle Leahy SP 48 Add in All Leagues Peter Lambert SP 59 Add in All Leagues Tyler Mahle SP 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Christian Scott SP 32 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jackson Jobe SP/RP 25 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jake Bennett SP 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Walbert Urena SP 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Clay Holmes SP 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Joey Cantillo SP/RP 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Noah Cameron SP 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jared Jones SP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Zach Thornton SP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kade Anderson SP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kodai Senga SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Sean Manaea SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Keider Montero SP/RP 43 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Cal Quantrill SP/RP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Gage Jump SP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Andre Pallante SP 42 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Cristian Javier SP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues George Klassen SP 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Quinn Mathews SP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Relief Pitcher/Closer Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros, Baller Move Jacob Latz SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 47 Add in All Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 64 Add in All Leagues Tanner Scott RP 46 Add in All Leagues Jackson Jobe SP/RP 25 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Joey Cantillo SP/RP 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jacob Webb RP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ben Joyce RP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kodai Senga SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Hogan Harris RP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brandyn Garcia RP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Sean Manaea SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Steven Cruz RP 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jordan Romano RP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Clayton Beeter RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Keider Montero SP/RP 43 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Cal Quantrill SP/RP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Justin Martinez RP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Jo Adell Esmerlyn Valdez vs Walbert Urena Kodai Senga vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Walbert Urena Kodai Senga vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players, including Joshua Baez, George Lombard Jr., Angel Genao, Kade Anderson, Kaelen Culpepper, Zac Veen, Hogan Harris, Kodai Senga, Jackson Jobe, Brandon Pfaadt, Kyle Leahy, Walker Jenkins, Ben Joyce, Clay Holmes, Cam Smith, Ryan Jeffers, Jeff McNeil, Brandyn Garcia, Steven Cruz, Jordan Romano, Cal Quantrill, and Justin Martinez. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Joshua Baez, George Lombard Jr., Angel Genao, Kade Anderson, Kaelen Culpepper, Zac Veen, Hogan Harris, Kodai Senga, Jackson Jobe, Brandon Pfaadt, Kyle Leahy, Walker Jenkins, Ben Joyce, Clay Holmes, Cam Smith, Ryan Jeffers, Jeff McNeil, Brandyn Garcia, Steven Cruz, Jordan Romano, Cal Quantrill, and Justin Martinez.:

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