👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Running Back Fantasy Football League-Winners: 5 Must-Have RBs for PPR Leagues (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Javonte Williams - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Aidin Ebrahimi's 5 must-have running backs for 2026 fantasy football PPR leagues. His top studs and league-winners at RB, including Kyren Williams and more.

Draft season is upon us, and running back is arguably the most important position you have to nail down. You can always get a high-value QB in late rounds, and overstock on WRs in the middle rounds, but for running backs, you absolutely have to draft a top-tier starter and a couple of competent backups.

Even when doing the Zero-RB strategy, you still have to put a lot of faith in the first RB you take in, let's say, round 5, and you still have to provide him with adequate cover. This is especially true in PPR leagues, where a true workhorse RB who can score both rushing and receiving touchdowns can absolutely transform your team.

Without further ado, here are five running backs who could smash their ADPs in 2026 PPR leagues (not necessarily elite pass-catching RBs), sorted by their ESPN PPR ADP. None of the running backs in my 2026 TD risers article will feature, though I highly recommend targeting those players as well. Make sure to use discount code AIDIN for 50% off RotoBaller's Premium Packages to dominate your fantasy leagues!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Last year, I made the fatal mistake of thinking Derrick Henry would finally regress following an outstanding debut campaign with the Ravens in 2024. However, despite the team around him falling apart, Henry still had a standout year.

He finished second in rushing yards and was the only player in the top three with an offensive line ranked outside of the top 10, per PFF. His 5.2 yards per carry also tied him with James Cook III for first among all running backs with at least 250 carries in 2025.

The Ravens are in an interesting position heading into 2026; they still want to contend and finally make a run to the Super Bowl with Lamar Jackson under center, but John Harbaugh will no longer be there for the first time since 2008.

Jackson's injury-riddled 2025 left us with more questions than answers, but he's still being drafted in the third round of most fantasy drafts, and his overall value hasn't dropped off much. This is in stark contrast to Henry, whose value has fallen from a top-five RB pre-2025 to the RB10.

Once again, Henry produced great numbers in a bad situation last year, and hasn't suffered any major injury setbacks in his NFL career other than his broken foot in 2021.

The Ravens don't have a quality backup, which means Henry will be asked to carry the offense once again, something he is more than capable of. In case you needed a reminder, in 2025, a "down year," Henry became the only RB in NFL history with four seasons of over 1,500 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.

 

Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys

Unlike Henry, Javonte Williams was a player I was really high on entering the 2025 season, and he rewarded me, and plenty of other fantasy managers, very well. Williams was the PPR RB3 from Week 1 to Week 5, and was the RB11 until his final game of the season in Week 17.

Williams' great play turned his one-year, $3.5 million "prove-it" deal into a three-year, $24 million extension this offseason, and the Cowboys are starting to feel like this new contract is a bargain.

According to Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas News, Williams has been outstanding in training camp, so much so that the Cowboys "don't need to see too much of him in the preseason."

Williams has also earned the trust of his head coach. Brian Schottenheimer named him to the Cowboys' 11-man leadership council two weeks ago, which means a lot to Williams, but he still has a chip on his shoulder.

"I've still got a lot more to prove," Williams told Hoyt. "I at least want to go to the Pro Bowl and definitely want to get to a Super Bowl with the team."

Last season's harsh Pro Bowl snub was a tough pill to swallow for a player who scored 13 touchdowns from scrimmage, but it could motivate him to reach even greater heights and finish in the RB7-RB10 range, aided by the team's young and rapidly improving offensive line.

 

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Since 2023, only seven RBs have recorded more PPR points than Kyren Williams. His tally of 790.4 PPR points during that span is more than the likes of Jonathan Taylor, Breece Hall, and Josh Jacobs. Unfortunately, Williams has never gotten the respect that he truly deserves.

He's currently being drafted in the same range as Jeremiyah Love, Omarion Hampton, and Cam Skattebo, three players with a combined 17 NFL games between them.

Now, I'm all for banking on young players, but Williams is someone who has racked up at least 1,300 yards and 13 touchdowns from scrimmage in each of the last three seasons.

His 44 total touchdowns rank third amongst all players throughout that time, and he hasn't missed a game due to injury since November 2023.

Following the additions of Myles Garrett and (almost certainly) Aaron Donald, the Rams are heavy favorites to win the Super Bowl, and Williams, who was drafted a few months following their triumph in Super Bowl 56, is working hard to become a champion.

According to USA Today's Brock Vierra, Williams has been "All-Pro good" in training camp and is continuously finding holes and breaking off huge runs.

While backup RB Blake Corum has plenty of potential, it'd be foolish for the Rams to stop feeding the hot hand of Williams during their Super Bowl window.

 

Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

Speaking of underrated running backs, Jaylen Warren has been criminally underrated for quite a while. The best receiving back on this list so far, Warren had the best season of his career in 2025, as he put up 1,291 yards and eight touchdowns from scrimmage while averaging 13.6 PPR points per game.

One of the main criticisms of Warren amongst fantasy experts is his low number of "big games", but his 143-yard, two-touchdown game against Detroit in Week 16 or his 127-yard outing against the Bengals in Week 7 tell a different story.

For a player who had never started a single game before 2025, Warren did a great job as the team's RB1 and is expected to continue that role despite Rico Dowdle's arrival.

Warren won't dominate your fantasy league, but his eighth-round ADP is quite low for someone who finished last season with 217.1 PPR points and will have a significantly better playcaller (Mike McCarthy) in 2026.

 

Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Let's finish with Warren's partner in crime on the 2025 Steelers, Kenny Gainwell, who had to work hard to win over the hearts of the Steelers' famously passionate fanbase.

He eventually became a fan favorite, racking up 680 yards and five touchdowns from scrimmage in his final eight regular-season games to help the team win the AFC North.

Gainwell was named the Steelers' 2025 MVP, but the team was not willing to pay him as much as Warren. He signed a two-year, $14 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason, where he will be a seamless fit and appears ready to replace Rachaad White's production.

According to Pewter Report’s Adam Slivon, the Buccaneers have established a clear dynamic in their RB room so far in training camp; Bucky Irving has received most of the handoffs, while Gainwell has emerged as a dynamic receiving back by catching many short screens and swing passes to the outside.

Baker Mayfield lacked a true "safety net" option last year, and Gainwell could be a great checkdown option for him, much like he was for Aaron Rodgers.

The 2025 Bucs had a predictable offense down the stretch, as it was obvious the team would run when either Bucky Irving or Sean Tucker was on the field and pass when Rachaad White was out there.

However, there will be an element of unpredictability in the Bucs' backfield this year, as Gainwell told Sports Illustrated's River Wells that the team has "a bunch" of packages they can use with both RBs on the field, which raises the ceiling for more explosive receiving plays.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Draft?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Derrick Henry, Kyren Williams, Javonte Williams, Jaylen Warren, Kenny Gainwell:

Derrick Henry
vs
De'Von Achane
Derrick Henry
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Derrick Henry
vs
Drake London
Derrick Henry
vs
Omarion Hampton
Derrick Henry
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Derrick Henry
vs
George Pickens
Derrick Henry
vs
Chase Brown
Derrick Henry
vs
Brock Bowers
Derrick Henry
vs
Saquon Barkley
Derrick Henry
vs
Chris Olave
Derrick Henry
vs
Justin Jefferson
Derrick Henry
vs
Nico Collins
Derrick Henry
vs
James Cook III
Derrick Henry
vs
A.J. Brown
Derrick Henry
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Derrick Henry
vs
Malik Nabers
Derrick Henry
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Derrick Henry
vs
Trey McBride
Derrick Henry
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Derrick Henry
vs
Kyren Williams
Derrick Henry
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Derrick Henry
vs
Javonte Williams
Derrick Henry
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Derrick Henry
vs
Devonta Smith
Derrick Henry
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Derrick Henry
vs
Zay Flowers
Derrick Henry
vs
Puka Nacua
Derrick Henry
vs
Ladd McConkey
Derrick Henry
vs
Bijan Robinson
Derrick Henry
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Derrick Henry
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Derrick Henry
vs
Josh Jacobs
Derrick Henry
vs
Josh Allen
Derrick Henry
vs
Breece Hall
Derrick Henry
vs
Tee Higgins
Derrick Henry
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Derrick Henry
vs
Rashee Rice
Derrick Henry
vs
Garrett Wilson
Derrick Henry
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Derrick Henry
vs
D'Andre Swift
Derrick Henry
vs
Davante Adams
Derrick Henry
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Derrick Henry
vs
Colston Loveland
Derrick Henry
vs
Luther Burden III
Derrick Henry
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Derrick Henry
vs
Jameson Williams
Derrick Henry
vs
Cam Skattebo
Derrick Henry
vs
Mike Evans
Derrick Henry
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Derrick Henry
vs
Lamar Jackson
Derrick Henry
vs
David Montgomery
Derrick Henry
vs
Parker Washington
Derrick Henry
vs
DJ Moore
Derrick Henry
vs
Jadarian Price
Derrick Henry
vs
Bucky Irving
Derrick Henry
vs
Christian Watson
Derrick Henry
vs
Jayden Daniels
Derrick Henry
vs
Joe Burrow
Derrick Henry
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Derrick Henry
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Derrick Henry
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Derrick Henry
vs
Jalen Hurts
Derrick Henry
vs
Tyler Warren
Derrick Henry
vs
Drake Maye
Derrick Henry
vs
Carnell Tate
Derrick Henry
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Derrick Henry
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Derrick Henry
vs
Rome Odunze
Derrick Henry
vs
Tucker Kraft
Derrick Henry
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Derrick Henry
vs
Justin Herbert
Derrick Henry
vs
Rico Dowdle
Derrick Henry
vs
Jaylen Warren
Derrick Henry
vs
Caleb Williams
Derrick Henry
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Derrick Henry
vs
Sam Laporta
Derrick Henry
vs
Dak Prescott
Derrick Henry
vs
Jayden Reed
Derrick Henry
vs
Tony Pollard
Derrick Henry
vs
DK Metcalf
Derrick Henry
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Derrick Henry
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Derrick Henry
vs
Jordan Addison
Derrick Henry
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Derrick Henry
vs
Brock Purdy
Derrick Henry
vs
Josh Downs
Derrick Henry
vs
Blake Corum
Derrick Henry
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Derrick Henry
vs
Quentin Johnston
Derrick Henry
vs
Courtland Sutton
Derrick Henry
vs
Michael Wilson
Derrick Henry
vs
Jaxson Dart
Derrick Henry
vs
Matthew Stafford
Derrick Henry
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Derrick Henry
vs
Xavier Worthy
Derrick Henry
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Derrick Henry
vs
Jared Goff
Derrick Henry
vs
Stefon Diggs
Derrick Henry
vs
RJ Harvey
Derrick Henry
vs
Bo Nix
Derrick Henry
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Derrick Henry
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Derrick Henry
vs
Baker Mayfield
Derrick Henry
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Derrick Henry
vs
Jordan Mason
Derrick Henry
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Derrick Henry
vs
Kyle Monangai
Derrick Henry
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Derrick Henry
vs
Rachaad White
Derrick Henry
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Derrick Henry
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Derrick Henry
vs
Tank Bigsby
Derrick Henry
vs
Woody Marks
Derrick Henry
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Derrick Henry
vs
Tyjae Spears
Derrick Henry
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Derrick Henry
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Derrick Henry
vs
Jonah Coleman
Derrick Henry
vs
Jaydon Blue
Derrick Henry
vs
Alvin Kamara
Derrick Henry
vs
Dylan Sampson
Derrick Henry
vs
Sean Tucker
Derrick Henry
vs
Ray Davis
Derrick Henry
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Derrick Henry
vs
Samaje Perine
Derrick Henry
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Derrick Henry
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Derrick Henry
vs
Emmett Johnson
Derrick Henry
vs
Najee Harris
Derrick Henry
vs
James Conner
Derrick Henry
vs
Seth McGowan
Derrick Henry
vs
Jordan James
Derrick Henry
vs
Kaytron Allen
Derrick Henry
vs
Kaelon Black
Derrick Henry
vs
Braelon Allen
Derrick Henry
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Derrick Henry
vs
Justice Hill
Derrick Henry
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Derrick Henry
vs
Demond Claiborne
Derrick Henry
vs
Ty Johnson
Derrick Henry
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Derrick Henry
vs
Chris Brooks
Derrick Henry
vs
Kimani Vidal
Derrick Henry
vs
Jaylen Wright
Derrick Henry
vs
George Holani
Derrick Henry
vs
Emari Demercado
Derrick Henry
vs
Isaiah Davis
Derrick Henry
vs
Adam Randall
Derrick Henry
vs
Trevor Etienne
Derrick Henry
vs
Jarquez Hunter
Kyren Williams
vs
Trey McBride
Kyren Williams
vs
Javonte Williams
Kyren Williams
vs
Malik Nabers
Kyren Williams
vs
Devonta Smith
Kyren Williams
vs
A.J. Brown
Kyren Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Kyren Williams
vs
Nico Collins
Kyren Williams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Kyren Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Kyren Williams
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Kyren Williams
vs
Brock Bowers
Kyren Williams
vs
Josh Jacobs
Kyren Williams
vs
George Pickens
Kyren Williams
vs
Josh Allen
Kyren Williams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kyren Williams
vs
Breece Hall
Kyren Williams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kyren Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Kyren Williams
vs
Derrick Henry
Kyren Williams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kyren Williams
vs
De'Von Achane
Kyren Williams
vs
Rashee Rice
Kyren Williams
vs
Drake London
Kyren Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kyren Williams
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kyren Williams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Kyren Williams
vs
Chase Brown
Kyren Williams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kyren Williams
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kyren Williams
vs
Davante Adams
Kyren Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Kyren Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Kyren Williams
vs
James Cook III
Kyren Williams
vs
Colston Loveland
Kyren Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kyren Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Kyren Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kyren Williams
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Kyren Williams
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kyren Williams
vs
Jameson Williams
Kyren Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kyren Williams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kyren Williams
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kyren Williams
vs
Mike Evans
Kyren Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kyren Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Kyren Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Kyren Williams
vs
Lamar Jackson
Kyren Williams
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kyren Williams
vs
David Montgomery
Kyren Williams
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kyren Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Kyren Williams
vs
DJ Moore
Kyren Williams
vs
Jadarian Price
Kyren Williams
vs
Bucky Irving
Kyren Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Kyren Williams
vs
Jayden Daniels
Kyren Williams
vs
Joe Burrow
Kyren Williams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kyren Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kyren Williams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kyren Williams
vs
Jalen Hurts
Kyren Williams
vs
Tyler Warren
Kyren Williams
vs
Drake Maye
Kyren Williams
vs
Carnell Tate
Kyren Williams
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Kyren Williams
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kyren Williams
vs
Rome Odunze
Kyren Williams
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kyren Williams
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Kyren Williams
vs
Justin Herbert
Kyren Williams
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kyren Williams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kyren Williams
vs
Caleb Williams
Kyren Williams
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Kyren Williams
vs
Sam Laporta
Kyren Williams
vs
Dak Prescott
Kyren Williams
vs
Jayden Reed
Kyren Williams
vs
Tony Pollard
Kyren Williams
vs
DK Metcalf
Kyren Williams
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Kyren Williams
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kyren Williams
vs
Jordan Addison
Kyren Williams
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Kyren Williams
vs
Brock Purdy
Kyren Williams
vs
Josh Downs
Kyren Williams
vs
Blake Corum
Kyren Williams
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kyren Williams
vs
Quentin Johnston
Kyren Williams
vs
Courtland Sutton
Kyren Williams
vs
Michael Wilson
Kyren Williams
vs
Jaxson Dart
Kyren Williams
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kyren Williams
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Kyren Williams
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kyren Williams
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kyren Williams
vs
Jared Goff
Kyren Williams
vs
Stefon Diggs
Kyren Williams
vs
RJ Harvey
Kyren Williams
vs
Bo Nix
Kyren Williams
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kyren Williams
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kyren Williams
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kyren Williams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kyren Williams
vs
Jordan Mason
Kyren Williams
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kyren Williams
vs
Kyle Monangai
Kyren Williams
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kyren Williams
vs
Rachaad White
Kyren Williams
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kyren Williams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kyren Williams
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kyren Williams
vs
Woody Marks
Kyren Williams
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kyren Williams
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kyren Williams
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kyren Williams
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Kyren Williams
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kyren Williams
vs
Jaydon Blue
Kyren Williams
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kyren Williams
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kyren Williams
vs
Sean Tucker
Kyren Williams
vs
Ray Davis
Kyren Williams
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Kyren Williams
vs
Samaje Perine
Kyren Williams
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Kyren Williams
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Kyren Williams
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kyren Williams
vs
Najee Harris
Kyren Williams
vs
James Conner
Kyren Williams
vs
Seth McGowan
Kyren Williams
vs
Jordan James
Kyren Williams
vs
Kaytron Allen
Kyren Williams
vs
Kaelon Black
Kyren Williams
vs
Braelon Allen
Kyren Williams
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kyren Williams
vs
Justice Hill
Kyren Williams
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kyren Williams
vs
Demond Claiborne
Kyren Williams
vs
Ty Johnson
Kyren Williams
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Kyren Williams
vs
Chris Brooks
Kyren Williams
vs
Kimani Vidal
Kyren Williams
vs
Jaylen Wright
Kyren Williams
vs
George Holani
Kyren Williams
vs
Emari Demercado
Kyren Williams
vs
Isaiah Davis
Kyren Williams
vs
Adam Randall
Kyren Williams
vs
Trevor Etienne
Kyren Williams
vs
Jarquez Hunter
Javonte Williams
vs
Kyren Williams
Javonte Williams
vs
Devonta Smith
Javonte Williams
vs
Trey McBride
Javonte Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Javonte Williams
vs
Malik Nabers
Javonte Williams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Javonte Williams
vs
A.J. Brown
Javonte Williams
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Nico Collins
Javonte Williams
vs
Josh Jacobs
Javonte Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Javonte Williams
vs
Josh Allen
Javonte Williams
vs
Brock Bowers
Javonte Williams
vs
Breece Hall
Javonte Williams
vs
George Pickens
Javonte Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Javonte Williams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Javonte Williams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Javonte Williams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Javonte Williams
vs
Rashee Rice
Javonte Williams
vs
Derrick Henry
Javonte Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Javonte Williams
vs
De'Von Achane
Javonte Williams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Javonte Williams
vs
Drake London
Javonte Williams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Javonte Williams
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Javonte Williams
vs
Davante Adams
Javonte Williams
vs
Chase Brown
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Javonte Williams
vs
Saquon Barkley
Javonte Williams
vs
Colston Loveland
Javonte Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Javonte Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Javonte Williams
vs
James Cook III
Javonte Williams
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Javonte Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Javonte Williams
vs
Jameson Williams
Javonte Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Javonte Williams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Javonte Williams
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Javonte Williams
vs
Mike Evans
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Javonte Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Javonte Williams
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Javonte Williams
vs
Lamar Jackson
Javonte Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Javonte Williams
vs
David Montgomery
Javonte Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Javonte Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Javonte Williams
vs
Bijan Robinson
Javonte Williams
vs
DJ Moore
Javonte Williams
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Javonte Williams
vs
Jadarian Price
Javonte Williams
vs
Bucky Irving
Javonte Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Javonte Williams
vs
Jayden Daniels
Javonte Williams
vs
Joe Burrow
Javonte Williams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Javonte Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Javonte Williams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Javonte Williams
vs
Jalen Hurts
Javonte Williams
vs
Tyler Warren
Javonte Williams
vs
Drake Maye
Javonte Williams
vs
Carnell Tate
Javonte Williams
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Javonte Williams
vs
Rome Odunze
Javonte Williams
vs
Tucker Kraft
Javonte Williams
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Justin Herbert
Javonte Williams
vs
Rico Dowdle
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Javonte Williams
vs
Caleb Williams
Javonte Williams
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Javonte Williams
vs
Sam Laporta
Javonte Williams
vs
Dak Prescott
Javonte Williams
vs
Jayden Reed
Javonte Williams
vs
Tony Pollard
Javonte Williams
vs
DK Metcalf
Javonte Williams
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Javonte Williams
vs
Jordan Addison
Javonte Williams
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Javonte Williams
vs
Brock Purdy
Javonte Williams
vs
Josh Downs
Javonte Williams
vs
Blake Corum
Javonte Williams
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Javonte Williams
vs
Quentin Johnston
Javonte Williams
vs
Courtland Sutton
Javonte Williams
vs
Michael Wilson
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaxson Dart
Javonte Williams
vs
Matthew Stafford
Javonte Williams
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Xavier Worthy
Javonte Williams
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Jared Goff
Javonte Williams
vs
Stefon Diggs
Javonte Williams
vs
RJ Harvey
Javonte Williams
vs
Bo Nix
Javonte Williams
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Javonte Williams
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Baker Mayfield
Javonte Williams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Javonte Williams
vs
Jordan Mason
Javonte Williams
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Javonte Williams
vs
Kyle Monangai
Javonte Williams
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Rachaad White
Javonte Williams
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Javonte Williams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Tank Bigsby
Javonte Williams
vs
Woody Marks
Javonte Williams
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Javonte Williams
vs
Tyjae Spears
Javonte Williams
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Javonte Williams
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Jonah Coleman
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaydon Blue
Javonte Williams
vs
Alvin Kamara
Javonte Williams
vs
Dylan Sampson
Javonte Williams
vs
Sean Tucker
Javonte Williams
vs
Ray Davis
Javonte Williams
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Samaje Perine
Javonte Williams
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Javonte Williams
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Javonte Williams
vs
Emmett Johnson
Javonte Williams
vs
Najee Harris
Javonte Williams
vs
James Conner
Javonte Williams
vs
Seth McGowan
Javonte Williams
vs
Jordan James
Javonte Williams
vs
Kaytron Allen
Javonte Williams
vs
Kaelon Black
Javonte Williams
vs
Braelon Allen
Javonte Williams
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Justice Hill
Javonte Williams
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Javonte Williams
vs
Demond Claiborne
Javonte Williams
vs
Ty Johnson
Javonte Williams
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Javonte Williams
vs
Chris Brooks
Javonte Williams
vs
Kimani Vidal
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaylen Wright
Javonte Williams
vs
George Holani
Javonte Williams
vs
Emari Demercado
Javonte Williams
vs
Isaiah Davis
Javonte Williams
vs
Adam Randall
Javonte Williams
vs
Trevor Etienne
Javonte Williams
vs
Jarquez Hunter
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jaylen Warren
vs
Caleb Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Justin Herbert
Jaylen Warren
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jaylen Warren
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Sam Laporta
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jaylen Warren
vs
Dak Prescott
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rome Odunze
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jayden Reed
Jaylen Warren
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tony Pollard
Jaylen Warren
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
DK Metcalf
Jaylen Warren
vs
Carnell Tate
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Drake Maye
Jaylen Warren
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyler Warren
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jordan Addison
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Brock Purdy
Jaylen Warren
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Josh Downs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Warren
vs
Blake Corum
Jaylen Warren
vs
Joe Burrow
Jaylen Warren
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jaylen Warren
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jaylen Warren
vs
Christian Watson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaylen Warren
vs
Michael Wilson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jadarian Price
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jaylen Warren
vs
DJ Moore
Jaylen Warren
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jaylen Warren
vs
Parker Washington
Jaylen Warren
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
David Montgomery
Jaylen Warren
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jaylen Warren
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jared Goff
Jaylen Warren
vs
Mike Evans
Jaylen Warren
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jaylen Warren
vs
RJ Harvey
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jameson Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bo Nix
Jaylen Warren
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jaylen Warren
vs
Luther Burden III
Jaylen Warren
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Colston Loveland
Jaylen Warren
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jaylen Warren
vs
Davante Adams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jordan Mason
Jaylen Warren
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jaylen Warren
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kyler Murray
Jaylen Warren
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Matthew Golden
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rashee Rice
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jordan Love
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaylen Warren
vs
KC Concepcion
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tee Higgins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jaylen Warren
vs
Breece Hall
Jaylen Warren
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Josh Allen
Jaylen Warren
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jaylen Warren
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jaylen Warren
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
George Kittle
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jaylen Warren
vs
Makai Lemon
Jaylen Warren
vs
Zay Flowers
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Devonta Smith
Jaylen Warren
vs
Travis Kelce
Jaylen Warren
vs
Javonte Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Malik Willis
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kyren Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rachaad White
Jaylen Warren
vs
Trey McBride
Jaylen Warren
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jaylen Warren
vs
Malik Nabers
Jaylen Warren
vs
Alec Pierce
Jaylen Warren
vs
A.J. Brown
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jalen Coker
Jaylen Warren
vs
Nico Collins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chris Olave
Jaylen Warren
vs
Mark Andrews
Jaylen Warren
vs
Brock Bowers
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jaylen Warren
vs
James Cook III
Jaylen Warren
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chase Brown
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jaylen Warren
vs
De'Von Achane
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jaylen Warren
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jaylen Warren
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jaylen Warren
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jaylen Warren
vs
Woody Marks
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jaylen Warren
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jaylen Warren
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jaydon Blue
Jaylen Warren
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jaylen Warren
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Sean Tucker
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ray Davis
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Samaje Perine
Jaylen Warren
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jaylen Warren
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Jaylen Warren
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Najee Harris
Jaylen Warren
vs
James Conner
Jaylen Warren
vs
Seth McGowan
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jordan James
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kaytron Allen
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kaelon Black
Jaylen Warren
vs
Braelon Allen
Jaylen Warren
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Justice Hill
Jaylen Warren
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Demond Claiborne
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ty Johnson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chris Brooks
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kimani Vidal

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

5 Late-Round WR League Winners
WR Sleepers: Vacated Air Yards and Targets
Breakout Running Backs and League Winners
Breakout Candidates and Later-Round Steals



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Davis Warren Named Starting QB for Stanford
Tom Kim

Continues to Impress Ahead of BMW Championship
Viktor Hovland

Looking to Put Four Rounds Together at BMW Championship
NBA

Malik Dia Signs Two-Way Deal with Pelicans
Hunter Dickinson

Pelicans Waive Hunter Dickinson
Isaiah Hartenstein

is Battling Ankle Injury
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz Going Back on Injured List With Neck Inflammation
Tyler Soderstrom

Undergoing Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Hunter Goodman

Rockies Place Hunter Goodman on Injured List With Shoulder Strain
Aaron Judge

to Begin Hitting Progression This Week
Christian McCaffrey

Could Have Practiced Tuesday
CFB

Kevin Jennings Expected to be 100% for Week 1
CFB

Billy Edwards Jr. Named North Carolina's Starting Quarterback
CFB

TCU Dismisses Jacob Fields from Program
Xander Schauffele

Continues to Impress Ahead of BMW Championship
CJ Abrams

"Not Thrilled" With Move to Second Base
Tommy Fleetwood

is Still a Great DFS Addition But His Ceiling Seems Limited
Sam Burns

Still Searching For a Win at BMW Championship
Ketel Marte

Returning to Arizona for MRI on his Knee
Jeremiyah Love

Won't Need Surgery on his Ankle
Alec Pierce

Colts Expect Alec Pierce to be Ready by Week 1
Kenyon Sadiq

Should be Available for Week 1
Breece Hall

to Miss 2-3 Weeks, Expected Back for Week 1
Josh Jacobs

Will Practice on Tuesday
NFL

Roger Goodell Has No Doubt There Will Be NFL Teams Outside the USA
Tarik Biberovic

Eyes Real NBA Role with Mavericks
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Add John Bryant to Charles Lee's Staff
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Hire Austin Dufault for Player Development Role
Malachi Smith

Signs with Raptors Ahead of Camp
Braden Smith

Pacers Sign Braden Smith to Two-Way Contract
Adam Scott

Has Real Concerns Heading to BMW Championship
Los Angeles Lakers

Jeanie Buss Fights Siblings' Vote to Sell Lakers Stake
Ryan Fox

Feels the Heat in Memphis Last Week
Akshay Bhatia

Appears Off Heading into BMW Championship
Kristoffer Reitan

Learns the PGA Playoffs are a Different Animal
CFB

Texas Star Tackle Trevor Goosby Exits Practice with Knee Injury
Hideki Matsuyama

Fights to Contend at BMW Championship
PGA

Ludwig Aberg Rebounds from Tough Saturday at Memphis
Wyndham Clark

Needs to Find Fairway More Often at BMW Championship
Si Woo Kim

Stands Firm in First Round of the PGA Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

Scheduled to Throw Another Bullpen on Tuesday
Keenan Allen

Signs with Colts
Haywood Highsmith

Signs One-Year Deal with Suns
Sean Pedulla

Signs Two-Way Deal with Rockets
Klay Thompson

Heat Desperately Want to Sign Klay Thompson
Atlanta Hawks

Kyle Korver Stepping Down as Hawks Assistant General Manager
Kawhi Leonard

Trade to Toronto to be Finalized
Christian McCaffrey

is Actually Dealing with Tightness, Not a Hold-In
Max Fried

Heading to Injured List With Elbow Bone Bruise
Ketel Marte

Diamondbacks Place Ketel Marte on Restricted List
Hunter Goodman

Scratched Again With Shoulder Inflammation
Scottie Scheffler

Coming Off Second Win of the Season
Jordyn Tyson

Expected to Miss Two Months With Hamstring Injury
Kyle Monangai

to Miss Multiple Weeks With Hyperextended Knee
CFB

Running Back Tikey Hayes Dismissed from Nebraska Program
Breece Hall

Groin Injury Considered Minor
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon to Return on Tuesday Against Baltimore
Maikel Garcia

Reinstated From Injured List and Starting on Monday
Puka Nacua

Could Miss Entire Week of Practice
TreVeyon Henderson

Could Be Headed for 50-50 Backfield Split
Dansby Swanson

Grade 2 Oblique Strain for Dansby Swanson, Could Miss 4-6 Weeks
Emeka Egbuka

Buccaneers Unsure if Emeka Egbuka Will be Ready for Week 1
CFB

EJ Crowell Expected to be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Houston Managing Conner Weigman's Reps in Camp
Jaylen Waddle

Returns to Practice Monday
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. has Lead in West Virginia Quarterback Competition
Oneil Cruz

Activated From the 60-Day Injured List
CFB

Oklahoma Starting Center Jake Maikkula to Miss Time with Knee Injury
Jeremiyah Love

Could Have Featured Role Without Every-Down Work
Malik Nabers

has "Looked Great," Expected to be Ready for Week 1
NHL

Nicolas Aube-Kubel Heads to KHL
NHL

Jeff Skinner Inks One-Year Deal With Swiss Club
Brad Marchand

Could Miss Start of Season
Ian Machado Garry

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Islam Makhachev

Defends His Welterweight Title
Breece Hall

Diagnosed with Groin Strain, Will Undergo Further Evaluation
CFB

Christopher Vizzina Expected to Start in Week 1 Against LSU
Gillian Robertson

Outclassed At UFC 330
Gillian Robertson

Mackenzie Dern Dominates Gillian Robertson To Win Title Fight
CFB

Aaron Philo Takes Most First-Team Reps in Florida's Scrimmage
CFB

Cam Vaughn Dismissed from Miami Program
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Breece Hall

Exits Practice Early with Potential Groin Injury
Herbert Jones

Eyes Shooting Bounce-Back
Jalin Turner

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Philadelphia 76ers

76ers Hire Tommy Balcetis as Basketball Intelligence Lead
Trendon Watford

Lands with Pelicans
Miles Bridges

Likely to Wait on Extension
Drake Maye

Taking Advantage of Surrounding Talent
Bryan Woo

Pulled as a Precaution With Shoulder Soreness
Brice Turang

Lined Up to Return on Tuesday
Dansby Swanson

to Go on Injured List With Oblique Injury
Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks GM Mike Schmitz Backs Dusty May for NBA Jump
Cooper Flagg

Draws Offseason Praise from Mavericks GM
Dereck Lively II

Making Progress in Foot Recovery
CFB

South Carolina Wideouts Jayden Sellers, Jayden Gibson Out for Season
CFB

Rocky Beers Standing Out as Red-Zone Target
Shane McClanahan

to Return on Monday
MLB

MLB Legend Tommy John Passes Away
Joey Logano

Earns Second Victory of 2026 at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Misses the Victory at Richmond after Leading the Most Laps
Austin Cindric

Scores his Best Finish of the 2026 Season so far at Richmond
Denny Hamlin

Places Fourth and Maintains the Championship Lead
Ryan Blaney

Ends Richmond with A Finish of 13th Despite Stage Win
CFB

Joe Jackson Remains Atop Kansas State Depth Chart
CFB

Turbo Richard Pushing for Lead-Back Duties at Indiana
CFB

TCU Quarterback Jaden Craig Has Exceeded Expectations
CFB

Auburn Expects "Big Things" from Chas Nimrod in Return to SEC
CFB

Javin Gordon Leading Tennessee's RB2 Competition
CFB

Tennessee Coaching Staff "Pleased" with George MacIntyre's Consistency
Tyler Soderstrom

A's Place Tyler Soderstrom on Injured List With Hip Impingement
Cody Bellinger

Could Be Activated Next Weekend
Ryan Blaney

Has Ryan Blaney Finally Figured Out Richmond?
Joey Logano

Should Have Another Good Points Day at Richmond
Kyle Busch

Denny Hamlin Looking to Tie Kyle Busch with Six Richmond Wins
Christopher Bell

Can Christopher Bell Finally Get a Win at Richmond?
Ty Gibbs

Qualifies Fourth at Richmond
Kyle Larson

Will Start 30th at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Has Never Finished in the Top 10 at Richmond
William Byron

Leads Hendrick Motorsports in Qualifying at Richmond
Tyler Reddick

Is Tyler Reddick a Must-Play in DFS at Richmond?
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back Into the Top 10 at Richmond?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Has Upside at Richmond
Austin Dillon

Can Austin Dillon Win Three in a Row at Richmond?
Josh Berry

Looks Strong for Richmond as He Races for His Career
Ian Machado Garry

Can Become The New Welterweight Champion
Islam Makhachev

Set For His First Welterweight Title Defense
Mackenzie Dern

Set To Defend Her Title
Gillian Robertson

Set For UFC 330 Co-Main Event
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jalin Turner

Returns At UFC 330
NHL

Boris Katchouk Signs With KHL Team
Jack Roslovic

Excited for New Chapter in Toronto
WAS

Ilya Protas Expected to Have Full-Time NHL Role in 2026-27
Dylan Larkin

Could Start Season With Red Wings
Zach Werenski

Hints at Long-Term Future With Blue Jackets
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings: Top Pickups
Unlikely Aces? Pitchers To Buy, Sell, Hold
MLB Power Rankings: Mid-August Updates
7 Must-Stash Prospects