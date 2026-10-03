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Weekend Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 4: Fantasy Football Pickups for Emanuel Wilson, Jaylen Wright, Antonio Williams, Jauan Jennings, Dontayvion Wicks, Tyler Higbee, more

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Tyler Higbee - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Updated weekend fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. Top fantasy football free agents and streamers to add off waivers including Tyler Higbee, Antonio Williams, Emanuel Wilson, Dontayvion Wicks, and Jaylen Wright.

In This Article hide
Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 4?
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Running Backs - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings
Wide Receivers - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings
Tight Ends - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings
Quarterbacks - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings
Week 4 Waiver Wire Articles
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome back to another edition of our ongoing series of updated weekend waiver wire rankings. While most waivers have been run and NFL injury reports are out, it's always a good idea to check the waiver wire for a high-upside stash or potential injury replacement. Below are our top 85 weekend waiver wire rankings to help you prioritize who to pick up in Week 4.

As injury updates come in throughout the week and roster percentages increase as players are picked up, we adjust our waiver wire rankings, and you can find those below.

These Week 4 waiver wire rankings are updated by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead fantasy football analyst and forecaster. If you're not familiar, he brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 85 options to consider across positions and league sizes. Good luck in Week 4!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 4?

Quarterbacks (QB) and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Dontayvion Wicks WR 47 Add in All Leagues
2 Alvin Kamara RB 65 Add in All Leagues
3 Emanuel Wilson RB 16 Add in All Leagues
4 Kenyon Sadiq TE 55 Add in All Leagues
5 Ollie Gordon II RB 62 Add in All Leagues
6 Jakobi Meyers WR 52 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
7 Keenan Allen WR 42 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
8 Devaughn Vele WR 60 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
9 Emmett Johnson RB 32 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
10 Quentin Johnston WR 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
11 Jordyn Tyson WR 52 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
12 Kaelon Black RB 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
13 Tre Tucker WR 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
14 Mike Washington Jr. RB 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 Jaylen Wright RB 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Malik Washington WR 27 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
17 Kalif Raymond WR 35 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
18 Makai Lemon WR 46 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
19 Tre' Harris WR 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
20 Keaton Mitchell RB 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
21 Jauan Jennings WR 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
22 Darren Waller TE 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 Antonio Williams WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
24 Mack Hollins WR 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
25 Tyler Higbee TE 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
26 Chig Okonkwo TE 18 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
27 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
28 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 52 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
29 George Holani RB 5 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
30 Kendre Miller RB 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Brenton Strange TE 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Chris Bell WR 7 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
33 Brian Robinson RB 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Ted Hurst WR 2 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
35 Tank Bigsby RB 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Kayshon Boutte WR 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 T.J. Hockenson TE 26 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
38 Pat Bryant WR 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
39 Greg Dulcich TE 7 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
40 Austin Ekeler RB 3 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
41 Rashod Bateman WR 29 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
42 Pat Freiermuth TE 15 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
43 Kaleb Johnson RB 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
44 Isaiah Davis RB 3 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
45 Najee Harris RB 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
46 Ryan Flournoy WR 8 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
47 Kendrick Bourne WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
48 Oronde Gadsden TE 11 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
49 Dohnte Meyers WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
50 Tory Horton WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
51 Xavier Hutchinson WR 5 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
52 Roman Wilson WR 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
53 Josh Cameron WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
54 Brycen Tremayne WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
55 Tai Felton WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
56 Skyy Moore WR 2 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
57 Tyler Goodson RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
58 Kaytron Allen RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
59 Demond Claiborne RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
60 Jordan Watkins WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
61 CJ Donaldson RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
62 Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
63 John Metchie III WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
64 Kyler Murray QB 67 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Sam Darnold QB 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 C.J. Stroud QB 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Marcus Mariota QB 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Daniel Jones QB 23 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
69 Geno Smith QB 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
70 Jacoby Brissett QB 15 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
71 Malik Willis QB 27 Add in 2QB Leagues
72 Michael Penix Jr. QB 8 Add in 2QB Leagues
73 Aaron Rodgers QB 10 Add in 2QB Leagues
74 Kirk Cousins QB 21 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Jameis Winston QB 4 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Deshaun Watson QB 9 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 Case Keenum QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
78 Jalon Daniels QB 2 Add in 2QB Leagues
79 Baltimore Ravens DST 67 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Green Bay Packers DST 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Buffalo Bills DST 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 New York Giants DST 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
83 Chicago Bears DST 17 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
84 Las Vegas Raiders DST 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 Arizona Cardinals DST 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks

Tyler Higbee, TE, Rams

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee could jump to the top of the depth chart in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Terrance Ferguson (ankle) is the Rams' usual No. 1 tight end, but he suffered an ankle injury last weekend and was placed on injured reserve. Higbee is in line to lead the position group with Ferguson sidelined.

He capitalized on Ferguson's early exit last Sunday, catching eight of 11 targets for 62 yards and one touchdown. This was Higbee's best fantasy performance since 2022, and he's a sneaky candidate to rank among the top 12 tight ends again this Sunday. His outlook will also depend on the availability of wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin), who was limited in practice on Thursday after missing two consecutive games.


Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks will see an expanded role with his offense in Week 4, as Eagles WR1 DeVonta Smith (hamstring) has been ruled out with a hamstring injury for the game. Smith was targeted 27 times across the team's first three contests, meaning there's a significant target vacuum to be spread around to the team's other players. Additionally, Eagles TE1 Dallas Goedert (knee) won't be able to suit up for this contest, meaning Wicks could see heavy target volume.

The Rams are one of the NFL's best offenses and could force Philly into a pass-heavy game script. The matchup is a bit tough for Wicks, though -- the former Packer will face off with cornerback Trent McDuffie on the outside, though opposite-side starting CB Jaylen Watson (shoulder) has been ruled out for the game. Wicks is anything but a guaranteed high scorer, but he can be started as a low-end WR2 based on projected volume alone.

 

Jaylen Wright, RB, Dolphins

Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (stinger/foot) should be good to go for Sunday's game against Minnesota, according to David Furones. Wright opened the week as a limited participant before practicing in full Thursday, and head coach Jeff Hafley said Friday that he expects him to be available.

Wright missed last week's loss to Kansas City and has only three carries for 10 yards through two appearances this season. His return comes with a much bigger opportunity waiting in Miami's backfield. Ollie Gordon II should remain involved after handling 20 touches last week, so how the Dolphins split the work between the two backs will be one of the bigger fantasy questions to watch Sunday.

 

Antonio Williams, WR, Commanders

Washington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams is hopeful to break out of his slump against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend. Williams was solid in the season opener when he hauled in four receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown. Since then, Williams has been quiet, but he has a chance to break out this weekend. Fellow wideout Terry McLaurin (hamstring) is currently listed as questionable to suit up for Sunday's game. He appears to have tweaked something during Friday's practice, so he won't have a ton of time to get ready for Sunday's game. If McLaurin is out, Williams could step into a larger role in the passing game, which might put him in flex territory for Week 4.

 

Emanuel Wilson, RB, Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson could have an increased role against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4. Wilson appears to be fully healthy, while the rest of Seattle's backfield is dealing with various injuries. Rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price (chest), who has had some struggles to begin his NFL career, did not practice toward the end of the week and was ruled out for Week 4.

Fellow running back George Holani (rib) was limited in practice both Wednesday and Thursday, but is expected to play. Meanwhile, tailback Zach Charbonnet (knee), who tore his ACL in January, started the 2026 season on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list and returned to practice in a limited capacity this week, but will have to sit out the Week 4 game before he is eligible to return. Wilson and Holani led Seattle's running backs in snaps played with 24 in last Sunday's loss to the Washington Commanders (Price played 19 snaps), but Wilson struggled with nine carries for 14 yards (1.6 yards per carry).

He has rushed 32 times for 109 yards (3.4 yards per carry) without scoring yet in 2026. Still, he could have a starting role against the Chargers. Wilson is RotoBaller's No. 33 running back for Week 4, but he could outplay that ranking.

 

Running Backs - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Alvin Kamara RB 65 Add in All Leagues
Emanuel Wilson RB 16 Add in All Leagues
Ollie Gordon II RB 62 Add in All Leagues
Emmett Johnson RB 32 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kaelon Black RB 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mike Washington Jr. RB 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jaylen Wright RB 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Keaton Mitchell RB 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
George Holani RB 5 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Kendre Miller RB 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brian Robinson RB 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tank Bigsby RB 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Austin Ekeler RB 3 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Kaleb Johnson RB 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Isaiah Davis RB 3 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Najee Harris RB 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tyler Goodson RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Kaytron Allen RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Demond Claiborne RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
CJ Donaldson RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Wide Receivers - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Dontayvion Wicks WR 47 Add in All Leagues
Jakobi Meyers WR 52 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Keenan Allen WR 42 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Devaughn Vele WR 60 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Quentin Johnston WR 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jordyn Tyson WR 52 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Tre Tucker WR 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Malik Washington WR 27 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Kalif Raymond WR 35 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Makai Lemon WR 46 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Tre' Harris WR 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jauan Jennings WR 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Antonio Williams WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mack Hollins WR 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Wan'Dale Robinson WR 52 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Chris Bell WR 7 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Ted Hurst WR 2 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Kayshon Boutte WR 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Pat Bryant WR 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Rashod Bateman WR 29 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Ryan Flournoy WR 8 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Kendrick Bourne WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Dohnte Meyers WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Tory Horton WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Xavier Hutchinson WR 5 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Roman Wilson WR 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Josh Cameron WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Brycen Tremayne WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Tai Felton WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Skyy Moore WR 2 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Jordan Watkins WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
John Metchie III WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues

 

Tight Ends - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Kenyon Sadiq TE 55 Add in All Leagues
Darren Waller TE 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Higbee TE 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chig Okonkwo TE 18 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Brenton Strange TE 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
T.J. Hockenson TE 26 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Greg Dulcich TE 7 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Pat Freiermuth TE 15 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Oronde Gadsden TE 11 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Quarterbacks - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 4:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Kyler Murray QB 67 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Darnold QB 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
C.J. Stroud QB 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Marcus Mariota QB 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Daniel Jones QB 23 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Geno Smith QB 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jacoby Brissett QB 15 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Malik Willis QB 27 Add in 2QB Leagues
Michael Penix Jr. QB 8 Add in 2QB Leagues
Aaron Rodgers QB 10 Add in 2QB Leagues
Kirk Cousins QB 21 Add in 2QB Leagues
Jameis Winston QB 4 Add in 2QB Leagues
Deshaun Watson QB 9 Add in 2QB Leagues
Case Keenum QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
Jalon Daniels QB 2 Add in 2QB Leagues

 

Defenses (D/ST) - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 4:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Baltimore Ravens DST 67 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Green Bay Packers DST 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Buffalo Bills DST 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
New York Giants DST 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Chicago Bears DST 17 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Las Vegas Raiders DST 9 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Arizona Cardinals DST 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues

 

Week 4 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 4 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 5?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Dontayvion Wicks, Emanuel Wilson, Antonio Williams, Tyler Higbee, Jaylen Wright, George Holani, Kalif Raymond, Ollie Gordon II, Darren Waller, Mack Hollins, Chig Okwonko, Kendre Miller, Ted Hurst, Tre' Harris, Makai Lemon, Jauan Jennings, Tre Tucker, Brenton Strange, T.J. Hockenson, Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones, Marcus Mariota, and Michael Penix Jr. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Higbee, Jaylen Wright, Emanuel Wilson, Antonio Williams, and Dontayvion Wicks. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. First, enter the player names you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for :

Dontayvion Wicks
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vs
Devaughn Vele
Tre Tucker
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tre Tucker
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tre Tucker
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tre Tucker
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tre Tucker
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tre Tucker
vs
Malik Washington
Brenton Strange
vs
Tre' Harris
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Higbee
Brenton Strange
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Brenton Strange
vs
Hunter Henry
Brenton Strange
vs
Will Shipley
Brenton Strange
vs
Antonio Williams
Brenton Strange
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Brenton Strange
vs
Kalif Raymond
Brenton Strange
vs
Kaelon Black
Brenton Strange
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Brenton Strange
vs
Mike Gesicki
Brenton Strange
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Brenton Strange
vs
Michael Mayer
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Mike Gesicki
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Malachi Fields
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Austin Ekeler
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Roman Wilson
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Darius Cooper
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Jaylen Wright
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Jauan Jennings
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Brian Robinson
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Hunter Henry
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Michael Mayer
Kyler Murray
vs
Kirk Cousins
Kyler Murray
vs
Sam Darnold
Kyler Murray
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kyler Murray
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kyler Murray
vs
Josh Cameron
Kyler Murray
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kyler Murray
vs
Sean Tucker
Kyler Murray
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kyler Murray
vs
Seth McGowan
Kyler Murray
vs
Malik Willis
Kyler Murray
vs
Geno Smith
Kyler Murray
vs
Jameis Winston
Kyler Murray
vs
Tyler Huntley
Daniel Jones
vs
Jameis Winston
Daniel Jones
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Daniel Jones
vs
Geno Smith
Daniel Jones
vs
Tyler Huntley
Daniel Jones
vs
Malik Willis
Daniel Jones
vs
Jalon Daniels
Daniel Jones
vs
Deshaun Watson
Daniel Jones
vs
Tyson Bagent
Daniel Jones
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Daniel Jones
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Daniel Jones
vs
Kirk Cousins
Daniel Jones
vs
Sam Darnold
Daniel Jones
vs
C.J. Stroud
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Daniel Jones
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Tyler Huntley
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Jameis Winston
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Jalon Daniels
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Geno Smith
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Tyson Bagent
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Malik Willis
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Chicago Bears
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Deshaun Watson
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Kirk Cousins
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
Sam Darnold
Michael Penix Jr.
vs
C.J. Stroud

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Ja'Marr Chase

Remains in Concussion Protocol
Zach Charbonnet

Will Not Play in Week 5
Puka Nacua

Pre-Hernia Issue Could Require Surgery
Tyreek Hill

Could Sign With New Team Within Days
Jordan Eberle

Extends Season-Opening Point Streak
Leo Carlsson

Shines With Three Power-Play Assists
Keyonte George

Efficient in Jazz Preseason Opener
Cutter Gauthier

Bags Three Points in Sunday's Win
Stephen Curry

Sharp in Brief Preseason Opener
Lauri Markkanen

Leads Jazz with 17 Points in Preseason Opener
Kyle Connor

Powers Jets Past Red Wings
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Dishes Seven Assists in Preseason Opener
Nick Schmaltz

Pushes Season-Opening Goal Streak to Three Games
Saquon Barkley

to Undergo Tests, Injury Does Not Appear Serious
Rui Hachimura

Torches Warriors in Preseason Opener
Joe Veleno

Sustains Lower-Body Injury
Lamar Jackson

Scheduled to Undergo MRI
Max Strus

Exits Preseason Opener with Right Foot Injury
Puka Nacua

Roasts Eagles' D in Return From Injury
Nico Collins

Crushes Expectations With Monster Game In Return
Kyren Williams

Has Monster Game In Comeback Win Over Eagles
Jonathan Taylor

Rushes for Two Scores in Big Win Over Commanders
Zay Flowers

Posts Massive Performance in Win
Malik Nabers

is Impressive in Week 4 Victory
CeeDee Lamb

Erupts for 189 Yards Versus Texans
Noah Penda

Back on the Practice Floor
Kenneth Walker

Dominates in Week 4 Win
Anthony Black

Returns to Practice Ahead of Preseason Opener
Zach Edey

Unlikely to Play in Preseason Opener
Mikel Brown Jr.

Upgraded to Some Contact Work
Tobias Harris

Out for Preseason with Calf Strain
Lamar Jackson

"Week-to-Week," Pending MRI
Jake Sanderson

Under Evaluation for Lower-Body Injury
Simon Edvinsson

Wants Out of Detroit
Jalen Coker

Ruled Out for Sunday Night Football Vs. Lions
Alexey Toropchenko

to Be Re-Evaluated in Six Weeks
Jake DeBrusk

Remains Out Sunday
Ladd McConkey

Ruled Out with Foot Injury
Gustav Forsling

a Game-Time Call Sunday
Brad Marchand

Set for Season Debut Sunday
Dak Prescott

has Throwing Hand Wrapped After Sunday's Victory
Rashee Rice

Downgraded to Doubtful with Hamstring Injury
Drake Maye

Bounces Back in Huge Win
Lamar Jackson

Seen Leaving in Walking Boot
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Dishes Seven Assists in Preseason Opener
RJ Barrett

Scores 15 Points in Preseason Opener
Khris Middleton

Held Out of Scrimmage for Ramp-Up
Alexandre Sarr

Set to Ramp Up to Full Contact
Isaiah Jackson

Eyes Starting Center Role
Al Horford

Set to Play in Sunday's Preseason Opener Against Clippers
Draymond Green

Set to Suit Up for Warriors Preseason Opener on Sunday
Donovan Mitchell

100 Percent Committed to Cavs
Stephen Curry

to See Action Only in First Half of Warriors Preseason Opener
Oliver Kapanen

Remains Out Saturday
Benjamin Kindel

Ready to Face Canadiens
Mackie Samoskevich

Activated From Injured Reserve
Jake DeBrusk

Unavailable Saturday Due to Illness
Bowen Byram

Won't Play Saturday
Jake Sanderson

Officially Available Saturday
Aleksander Barkov

Panthers Place Aleksander Barkov on Long-Term Injured Reserve
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
Alex Tuch

Starts Life in Washington With Two-Goal Outing
Leo Carlsson

Opens Season With Multi-Point Effort
Zach Edey

Remains on Track for Opening Night
Roman Anthony

has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Phil Mickelson

Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Back to Competition
Nick Taylor

is Back on The Grind After Solid President's Cup Showing
Roman Anthony

Leaves Early With Hand Injury on Tuesday
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Recapture Bank of Utah Success
Austin Eckroat

Approach Play Could Carry Him
Cam Schlittler

Dominates Red Sox in Game 1 Win on Tuesday
PGA

Zecheng Dou Looking for Another Strong Finish
Jackson Suber

Looking to Keep Strong Form Going
Ben Rice

Goes Off in Game 1 Wild-Card Win Over Boston
Billy Horschel

Looking to Build on Recent Momentum
Harry Hall

Finding Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Needs Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Eric Cole

Looks to Build Momentum at Bank of Utah Championship
Maverick McNealy

Closes Out 2026 Season on a High
Max Homa

Hoping to Continue Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Michael Brennan

Returns As Defending Champion
Joel Dahmen

Looking to Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
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