Updated weekend fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. Top fantasy football free agents and streamers to add off waivers including Tyler Higbee, Antonio Williams, Emanuel Wilson, Dontayvion Wicks, and Jaylen Wright.
Welcome back to another edition of our ongoing series of updated weekend waiver wire rankings. While most waivers have been run and NFL injury reports are out, it's always a good idea to check the waiver wire for a high-upside stash or potential injury replacement. Below are our top 85 weekend waiver wire rankings to help you prioritize who to pick up in Week 4.
As injury updates come in throughout the week and roster percentages increase as players are picked up, we adjust our waiver wire rankings, and you can find those below.
These Week 4 waiver wire rankings are updated by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead fantasy football analyst and forecaster. If you're not familiar, he brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 85 options to consider across positions and league sizes. Good luck in Week 4!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 4?
Quarterbacks (QB) and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|47
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|65
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|16
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|55
|Add in All Leagues
|5
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|62
|Add in All Leagues
|6
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|52
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|7
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|42
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|8
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|60
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|9
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|32
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|10
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|64
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|11
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|52
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|12
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|43
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|13
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|42
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|14
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|35
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|15
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|31
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|16
|Malik Washington
|WR
|27
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|17
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|35
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|18
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|46
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|19
|Tre' Harris
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|20
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|21
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|22
|Darren Waller
|TE
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|23
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|24
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|25
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|26
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|18
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|27
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|28
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|52
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|29
|George Holani
|RB
|5
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|30
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|31
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|32
|Chris Bell
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|33
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|34
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|2
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|35
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|36
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|37
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|26
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|38
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|8
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|39
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|7
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|40
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|3
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|41
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|29
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|42
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|15
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|43
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|44
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|3
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|45
|Najee Harris
|RB
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|46
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|8
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|47
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|48
|Oronde Gadsden
|TE
|11
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|49
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|50
|Tory Horton
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|51
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|5
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|52
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|53
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|54
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|55
|Tai Felton
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|56
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|57
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|58
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|59
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|60
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|61
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|62
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|63
|John Metchie III
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|64
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|67
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|65
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|51
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|66
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|56
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|67
|Marcus Mariota
|QB
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|68
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|23
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|69
|Geno Smith
|QB
|10
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|70
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|15
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|71
|Malik Willis
|QB
|27
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|72
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|8
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|73
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|10
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|74
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|21
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|75
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|4
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|76
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|9
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|77
|Case Keenum
|QB
|5
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|78
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|2
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|79
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|67
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|New York Giants
|DST
|10
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|83
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|17
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|84
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|9
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|85
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Tyler Higbee, TE, Rams
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee could jump to the top of the depth chart in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Terrance Ferguson (ankle) is the Rams' usual No. 1 tight end, but he suffered an ankle injury last weekend and was placed on injured reserve. Higbee is in line to lead the position group with Ferguson sidelined.
He capitalized on Ferguson's early exit last Sunday, catching eight of 11 targets for 62 yards and one touchdown. This was Higbee's best fantasy performance since 2022, and he's a sneaky candidate to rank among the top 12 tight ends again this Sunday. His outlook will also depend on the availability of wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin), who was limited in practice on Thursday after missing two consecutive games.
Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks will see an expanded role with his offense in Week 4, as Eagles WR1 DeVonta Smith (hamstring) has been ruled out with a hamstring injury for the game. Smith was targeted 27 times across the team's first three contests, meaning there's a significant target vacuum to be spread around to the team's other players. Additionally, Eagles TE1 Dallas Goedert (knee) won't be able to suit up for this contest, meaning Wicks could see heavy target volume.
The Rams are one of the NFL's best offenses and could force Philly into a pass-heavy game script. The matchup is a bit tough for Wicks, though -- the former Packer will face off with cornerback Trent McDuffie on the outside, though opposite-side starting CB Jaylen Watson (shoulder) has been ruled out for the game. Wicks is anything but a guaranteed high scorer, but he can be started as a low-end WR2 based on projected volume alone.
Jaylen Wright, RB, Dolphins
Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (stinger/foot) should be good to go for Sunday's game against Minnesota, according to David Furones. Wright opened the week as a limited participant before practicing in full Thursday, and head coach Jeff Hafley said Friday that he expects him to be available.
Wright missed last week's loss to Kansas City and has only three carries for 10 yards through two appearances this season. His return comes with a much bigger opportunity waiting in Miami's backfield. Ollie Gordon II should remain involved after handling 20 touches last week, so how the Dolphins split the work between the two backs will be one of the bigger fantasy questions to watch Sunday.
Antonio Williams, WR, Commanders
Washington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams is hopeful to break out of his slump against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend. Williams was solid in the season opener when he hauled in four receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown. Since then, Williams has been quiet, but he has a chance to break out this weekend. Fellow wideout Terry McLaurin (hamstring) is currently listed as questionable to suit up for Sunday's game. He appears to have tweaked something during Friday's practice, so he won't have a ton of time to get ready for Sunday's game. If McLaurin is out, Williams could step into a larger role in the passing game, which might put him in flex territory for Week 4.
Emanuel Wilson, RB, Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson could have an increased role against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4. Wilson appears to be fully healthy, while the rest of Seattle's backfield is dealing with various injuries. Rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price (chest), who has had some struggles to begin his NFL career, did not practice toward the end of the week and was ruled out for Week 4.
Fellow running back George Holani (rib) was limited in practice both Wednesday and Thursday, but is expected to play. Meanwhile, tailback Zach Charbonnet (knee), who tore his ACL in January, started the 2026 season on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list and returned to practice in a limited capacity this week, but will have to sit out the Week 4 game before he is eligible to return. Wilson and Holani led Seattle's running backs in snaps played with 24 in last Sunday's loss to the Washington Commanders (Price played 19 snaps), but Wilson struggled with nine carries for 14 yards (1.6 yards per carry).
He has rushed 32 times for 109 yards (3.4 yards per carry) without scoring yet in 2026. Still, he could have a starting role against the Chargers. Wilson is RotoBaller's No. 33 running back for Week 4, but he could outplay that ranking.
Running Backs - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|65
|Add in All Leagues
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|16
|Add in All Leagues
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|62
|Add in All Leagues
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|32
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|43
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|35
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|31
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|George Holani
|RB
|5
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|3
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|3
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Najee Harris
|RB
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Wide Receivers - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|47
|Add in All Leagues
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|52
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|42
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|60
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|64
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|52
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|42
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Malik Washington
|WR
|27
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|35
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|46
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tre' Harris
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|52
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Chris Bell
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|2
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|8
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|29
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|8
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tory Horton
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|5
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tai Felton
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|John Metchie III
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Tight Ends - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|55
|Add in All Leagues
|Darren Waller
|TE
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|18
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|26
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|7
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|15
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Oronde Gadsden
|TE
|11
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Quarterbacks - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 4:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|67
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|51
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|56
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Marcus Mariota
|QB
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|23
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Geno Smith
|QB
|10
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|15
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Malik Willis
|QB
|27
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|8
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|10
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|21
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|4
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|9
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Case Keenum
|QB
|5
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|2
|Add in 2QB Leagues
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 4 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 4:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|67
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|New York Giants
|DST
|10
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|17
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|9
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Week 4 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 4 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
-
- Week 4 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 4 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 4 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 4 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 4 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 4 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 4 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 4 kicker streamers and pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Dontayvion Wicks, Emanuel Wilson, Antonio Williams, Tyler Higbee, Jaylen Wright, George Holani, Kalif Raymond, Ollie Gordon II, Darren Waller, Mack Hollins, Chig Okwonko, Kendre Miller, Ted Hurst, Tre' Harris, Makai Lemon, Jauan Jennings, Tre Tucker, Brenton Strange, T.J. Hockenson, Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones, Marcus Mariota, and Michael Penix Jr. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Higbee, Jaylen Wright, Emanuel Wilson, Antonio Williams, and Dontayvion Wicks. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. First, enter the player names you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for :
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