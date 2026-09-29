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Week 4 Kicker Streamers and Starts - 2026 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings

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Spencer Shrader - Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers, Waiver Wire Pickups, Starts

Nick Mariano looks at all 2026 fantasy football Week 4 kickers -- streamers, starts, sits, targets, avoids, and waiver wire pickups. Our Week 3 rankings and tiers for all of the NFL kickers.

In This Article hide
Week 4 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football
Kicker Streamers to Target for Week 4
Who Should I Pickup Tool
More Waiver Wire Analysis

Three weeks in the books means many of you are starting to feel like what has happened is what will be, so just remember that we're not even a quarter of the way through this crazy 2026 fantasy football ride. We're sweating small sample sizes across all positions, and kickers can be notoriously fickle, but that doesn't mean we're out at sea without a compass. This week, I've got you streamers covered with eight kickers sitting 20% rostered on Yahoo who sport promising Week 4 outlooks.

Those who are off to 1-2 or 0-3 starts are feeling particularly antsy and are looking to change up the mojo. Let's put our heads together and find you some available legs who project well and have more robust team totals floated behind them. It's a beatable game over the long haul, but luck can always juke you in any given week!

We'll walk you through some widely available kickers who should help you towards a win in Week 4, and possibly beyond. Even if you think these silly kickers are all luck, there's no harm in thinking for an extra minute or two about a part of your precious starting lineup, right? Now, let's get into which kickers are worth streaming and who's ranked where going into Week 4.

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Week 4 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football

Kicker
Tier		 Kicker
Rank		 Kicker
Name		 Team Opp.
1 1 Brandon Aubrey DAL @HOU
1 2 Tyler Loop BAL TEN
1 3 Evan McPherson CIN JAX
1 4 Spencer Shrader IND @WSH
2 5 Harrison Butker KC @LV
2 6 Eddy Pineiro SF DEN
2 7 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU DAL
2 8 Cam Little JAX @CIN
2 9 Jason Myers SEA LAC
2 10 Will Reichard MIN MIA
3 11 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR DET
3 12 Trey Smack GB @TB
3 13 Tyler Bass BUF NE
3 14 Jake Bates DET @CAR
3 15 Harrison Mevis LAR @PHI
3 16 Daniel Carlson NO ATL
3 17 Chris Boswell PIT @CLE
3 18 Chad Ryland ARI @NYG
3 19 Matt Gay LV KC
4 20 Nick Folk ATL @NO
4 21 Cairo Santos CHI NYJ
4 22 Jason Sanders NYJ @CHI
5 23 Cameron Dicker LAC @SEA
5 24 Chase McLaughlin TB GB
5 25 Jake Elliott PHI LAR
5 26 Drew Stevens WAS IND
6 27 Andy Borregales NE @BUF
6 28 Wil Lutz DEN @SF
6 29 Dominic Zvada NYG ARI
7 30 Joey Slye TEN @BAL
7 31 Andre Szmyt CLE PIT
7 32 Riley Patterson MIA @MIN

 

Kicker Streamers to Target for Week 4

Only players rostered in fewer than 60% of fantasy football leagues are considered streamers. Respect the tiers and don't get bogged down by pure ordinal rank.

Spencer Shrader (IND) at Commanders (London)

16% Rostered

Congratulations to those of you who heeded last week’s words and got on board, as our top streamer put up 17 standard points for the No. 1 slot. Shrader’s rostered rate has only risen from 10% to 16%, which means many of you can still punch a ticket ahead of facing Washington’s softer defense. (Don’t tell Sonny Styles I said that.)

The Colts have struggled with closing out drives, and facing Houston in Week 3 really brought that to a head. The Commanders won’t be as stiff in the red zone, but we still project Shrader for a top-three K finish, and Vegas has the Colts opening with a healthy 24.8 implied team total.

As much as I want to keep you coming back for more streaming advice and do not want to jinx him into oblivion, Shrader is a legitimate set-and-forget force. And Indy will face defenses like Pittsburgh and Minnesota in the coming weeks, alongside the kinder WAS/TEN ones, before shootout scripts with JAX and DAL.

Oh, and Shrader's groin designation shouldn't be an issue.

 

Ryan Fitzgerald (CAR) vs. Detroit Lions

1% Rostered

Another win for last week’s column, as Fitzgerald drilled a quartet of field goals, including a 53-yarder, with none coming from shallower than 35 out. He’s been perfect aside from a missed extra point, going 7-for-7 on FG attempts, and the Panthers are exceeding offensive expectations heading into a date with Detroit’s kingmaker defense.

Now, the Lions tend to yield touchdowns and press the action to the point where opponents won’t settle for FGs, but Fitz still scored eight points in the 37-59 drubbing against Chicago. Teams have only attempted two FGs against DET through three games, but don’t be tripped up by taking a three-game sample as gospel. Sniffing out consistent positive drives is what we want.

Fitzgerald’s floor and median projections have risen sharply, though we’ll feel better about Carolina if Jalen Coker can play through this quad injury. Obviously, Bryce Young’s soreness and cleated foot must not be an obstacle either.

 

Chad Ryland (ARI) at New York Giants

0% Rostered 

The Cardinals put up a fight in San Francisco, scoring 30 points in the loss, with Ryland contributing three FGs and three XPs in the effort. This 14-point output joins the 16 we got in Week 1 to create some tasty garlic bread around the poor one-point Week 2 day against Seattle.

We’re okay treating a Seattle matchup as more of an outlier in the wake of two other solid showings, and now we get a reeling Giants squad before the Cards host the Lions in Week 5. You will casually scroll past NYG because it says they rank dead last for opposing kickers, with zero FGs against through three games.

Again, this is a simple trap for those who want to extrapolate early trends into a firm stance. The Giants just held the Titans to seven points in putrid weather, while the Rams didn’t have to kick a field goal in Week 2’s blowout after Jaxson Dart got hurt. It would’ve been nice to see Ryland hit that 54-yarder earlier in the year (0-for-1 on 50+), but he is 4-for-4 between 40-49, so we’re willing to trust him this weekend as a streamer.

 

Chris Boswell (PIT) at Cleveland Browns

17% Rostered

My reluctance to lean on Boswell with how poorly Pittsburgh played in Weeks 1 and 2 was rooted in the overall offensive profile and his missing a pair of long, 55-plus FGs, but a healthy 30-27 win over the Bengals resets things. Cincy is not a paper tiger matchup and has done well to bolster its defense, and seeing Aaron Rodgers come alive against it means we can bump up PIT/Boswell’s outlook.

For all of the rightful talk about not cementing early “Kicker Against” data, Boswell’s next five games are certainly promising in that regard. CLE (3rd) in Weeks 4 and 8, IND (2nd) in Week 5, TB (1st) in Week 6, and NO (21st) in Week 7, but the Saints play fast, and it’s a dome road game.

The Browns may not have Myles Garrett anymore, but they can still put up enough of a fight to force drives to stall out while the inconsistent offense won’t win drawn-out field position battles. But Deshaun Watson has somehow proven capable enough to create contested games, so here we are!

 

Matt Gay (LV) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

10% Rostered

Huzzah for a solid 12-point day from another deep-league recommendation, with Gay putting it through the uprights from 41, 37, and 25 yards out as LV improved to 3-0. Klint Kubiak’s offense is humming along, but will now face a tough test against the Chiefs. At least they get to be home in the dome rather than battling uphill at Arrowhead Stadium.

If you think the party comes to a grinding halt against Andy Reid’s team, then feel free to go with someone else here. But getting Brock Bowers back was a clear boost en route to the 35-point outpouring. Those looking for a good kicker (100% on FG and XP thus far) on a high-scoring offense against a tougher defense that can stymie drives should make this click.

Maybe he already bests his recent career-high mark?

 

For the desperate teams needing deep-water legs:

-Drew Stevens (WAS, 1%) was seemingly in trouble with Marcus Mariota thrust into the spotlight against Seattle’s defense, but the backup played admirably in an upset win. Can they stay hot at home against a Colts defense that was downright horrible in Weeks 1 and 2, but bullied the Texans?

-Jason Sanders (NYJ, 0%) could surprise at Chicago if the Bears’ QB situation isn’t stabilized with how the Bears defense has opened up the year. But if Breece Hall isn’t available, then the offense could be a sizeable question mark.

-Dominic Zvada (NYG, 1%) was the Giants' offense in Week 3, accounting for all 12 points on four FGs in the sloppy win. He’s made all 10 kicks so far, but only one has come from beyond the 30-39 bucket (52).

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 4?

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

The Cut List - Who to Drop for Week 4?
Kicker Streamers, Starts and Tiered Rankings
Waiver Wire Rankings: All Positions
Players To Cut Before Week 4?


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