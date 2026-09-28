Fantasy football drop candidates and cut list rankings before Week 4 of 2026. Is it already time to drop fantasy football players from rosters including Baker Mayfield, Brian Thomas Jr., Quentin Johnston, and more?
Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. Week 3 of the NFL season is in the books, and many injuries hit the fantasy football landscape. Leading up to the weekend, Jonah Coleman and Jonathon Brooks were both placed on the injured reserve, but on Sunday, Miami Dolphins' top running back De'Von Achane suffered a torn ACL, and QB Baker Mayfield suffered a dislocated thumb.
In addition to their injuries, many players continued their early-season slumps, including Brian Thomas Jr., Quentin Johnston, and Marvin Harrison Jr., which puts them even higher on the cut list.
So, which injured or disappointing players is it time to get rid of for fantasy football lineups? Read about our top players to cut for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. Good luck, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 4?
The top players to consider cutting for fantasy football, in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|Ros%
|Baller Move
|1
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|100
|Drop in All Leagues
|2
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|35
|Drop in All Leagues
|3
|Carolina Panthers
|DEF
|34
|Drop in All Leagues
|4
|Green Bay Packers
|DEF
|32
|Drop in All Leagues
|5
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DEF
|42
|Drop in Most Leagues
|6
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|24
|Drop in Most Leagues
|7
|Oronde Gadsden
|TE
|20
|Drop in Most Leagues
|8
|San Francisco 49ers
|DEF
|66
|Drop in Most Leagues
|9
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DEF
|79
|Drop in Most Leagues
|10
|KC Concepcion Jr.
|WR
|65
|Drop in Most Leagues
|11
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|46
|Drop in Most Leagues
|12
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|57
|Drop in Most Leagues
|13
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|54
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|14
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|22
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|15
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|50
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|16
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|43
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|17
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|61
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|18
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|65
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|19
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|41
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff
|20
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|43
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff
|21
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|39
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|22
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|37
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|23
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|84
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|24
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|82
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|25
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|72
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|26
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|68
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|27
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|82
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|28
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|71
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|29
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|82
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|30
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|83
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|31
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|86
|Hold
|32
|Drake Maye
|QB
|96
|Hold
Fantasy Football Drop Candidates
Read the recent news and fantasy outlooks of some of the top cut candidates:
De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins (Cut List Ranking No. 1)
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (knee) has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2026 season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Achane initially suffered the injury during the first half of Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and testing has confirmed the diagnosis is as severe as initially expected. It's a crushing blow for the Dolphins, who have been struggling on both sides of the ball this season.
The talented 24-year-old running back was the lone bright spot for this Miami offense, which will now move forward with some combination of Ollie Gordon II and Jaylen Wright (foot) leading the backfield. Achane finishes his fourth NFL season with just three games, 34 carries, 127 rushing yards, seven catches, 49 receiving yards, and zero touchdowns. He'll now turn his focus to a lengthy recovery process in hopes of being ready for Week 1 of the 2027 season.
Tyler Allgeier, RB, Arizona Cardinals (Cut List Ranking No. 20)
Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier took a clear back seat to Jeremiyah Love in Sunday's 36-30 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Allgeier carried twice for a loss of one yard and caught four passes for 10 yards, giving him six touches on the afternoon. Love handled 21 carries for 90 yards and added five catches for 19 yards and a touchdown, finishing with 26 touches.
The difference was hard to miss after Arizona opened the season with a much more balanced split. Allgeier had 19 touches to Love's 13 in Week 1, while Love held a 12-to-7 edge in Week 2. Sunday was different. Love also played 56 offensive snaps compared with 31 for Allgeier, another sign that the rookie had moved to the front of the backfield for this game. It is still only one week, but Allgeier's usage Sunday looked much more like a clear No. 2 role than the near-even committee Arizona used to open the season.
Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars (Cut List Ranking No. 29)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. caught just one pass -- his only target of the day -- in a 35-6 win over the New England Patriots in Week 3. It was a disappointing day for Thomas' fantasy managers in a game that the Jaguars dominated. He played just 23 offensive snaps on Sunday, which was well behind Parker Washington (50) and Jakobi Meyers (50), while tying rookie Josh Cameron in reps.
Cameron caught a 12-yard touchdown pass, while Washington, Meyers, and tight end Brenton Strange all tallied at least three receptions. Through three games, Thomas has totaled seven receptions for 88 yards. He is yet to find the end zone. Thomas looks to bounce back in a Week 4 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots (Cut List Ranking No. 32)
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had a rough afternoon in Sunday's 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, turning the ball over three times before giving way to Tommy DeVito late. Maye finished 14-of-25 for 199 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions, and he also lost a fumble. The fumble came in the first quarter when the ball slipped out of his hand on a pass attempt, setting up Jacksonville's first touchdown.
Travis Hunter picked Maye off in the end zone late in the second quarter, then Jarrian Jones intercepted him in the third and returned it to the New England 5-yard line. Jacksonville scored on the next play to make it 28-3. There was some passing yardage for Maye, but the turnovers and lack of touchdowns left fantasy managers with very little. He has now thrown six interceptions through three games after tossing three in the opener and one last week.
Week 4 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 4 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
- Week 4 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 4 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 4 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 4 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 4 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 4 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 4 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 4 kicker streamers and pickups
Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to compliment our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Ollie Gordon II, Braelon Allen, Alvin Kamara, Kenyon Sadiq:
More Waiver Wire Analysis
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