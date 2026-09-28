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Tight Ends Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups - Week 4 TE Options Include Kenyon Sadiq, Darren Waller, Brenton Strange, Terrance Ferguson, more

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Darren Waller - Fantasy Football Rankings, Tight End Adds

Craig's tight end (TE) fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 4 of 2026. His top TE fantasy football pickups, free agents to add, tight end streamers.

In This Article hide
Top Fantasy Football Tight Ends - Week 4 Waiver Wire
Other Fantasy Football Tight Ends to Consider Adding
Do Not Forget About These Tight Ends
Who Should I Pick Up Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up
More Waiver Wire Analysis

There is more juice available on the fantasy football waiver wire than inside a Tropicana packing plant.

Everyone is still in play since the first round of byes is another week away. The waiver wire in most fantasy leagues still has a wide array of tight ends to choose from if you need one. Some are rookie upstarts. Some are hardened veterans. Some are backups who stumble into a touchdown or two if they are lucky. But if you are a fantasy GM shopping around, there is plenty of product on the shelves.

Here are the top waiver wire picks and streamers at the tight end position for Week 4, starting the second of the New York Jets’ three first-round picks from this past April:

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Top Fantasy Football Tight Ends - Week 4 Waiver Wire

Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

Kenyon Sadiq had no choice but to break out in a big way on Sunday. The Jets had lost almost every important skilled-position player they have on their roster due to injury. So Sadiq stepped up and showed the world why the organization spent the 16th pick overall on him in April’s draft.

Sadiq was all over the field against Detroit on Sunday, corralling seven Geno Smith spirals and turning them into 105 yards and a touchdown. He was trying to jump over defenders, made a highlight-reel catch for his score, and was virtually uncoverable thanks to his speed-size combination. Granted, the Lions have one of the worst secondaries in the NFL, but give Sadiq his due!

Say what you want about Smith. His decision-making is not the best; he turns the ball over too often, and he is prone to taking sacks at terrible times. But the guy can throw the ball on target downfield, and Sadiq is much better off with him at QB than Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor.

Sadiq should be the top tight end on waivers whether you are in a dynasty or standard league. Young, explosive, and with more upside than anybody at the position.

Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers

Darren Waller is not leaving football for the recording studio anytime soon, fantasy folks. After hauling in five passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns during the opening two weeks, Waller followed with five receptions for 51 yards in Week 3. The longtime chain churner is now showing he is not just a touchdown-or-bust fantasy player.

The fun should not stop for Waller in Week 4. He will be running routes against the Detroit Lions secondary I was just lambasting – in a home game, no less. The only thing that can stop Waller from having another solid outing is if quarterback Bryce Young is too banged up to suit up. Keep watch on his injury status as the week wears on.

 

Other Fantasy Football Tight Ends to Consider Adding

Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

Brenton Strange has not gotten out of the blocks like Carl Lewis in his prime. Seven receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown in three games is not impressive. Strange will continue to be one of Trevor Lawrence’s favorite targets, though.

He also gets to face a Cincinnati defense this week that just made Aaron Rodgers look 15 years younger than he is this past weekend. Picking up Strange in a PPR league is not the worst idea in the world.

Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams

The L.A. Rams and N.Y. Jets are battling to see who can have the most tight ends on a roster with a reception. Terrance Ferguson is going to be a big help in that battle, although he got nicked up on Sunday night against Denver. This allowed Tyler Higbee to steal tight end targets and a touchdown. If Ferguson is healthy and ready to go in Week 4, he is the best Rams tight end to grab and one of the better ones overall on waiver wires.

Oronde Gadsden II, Los Angeles Chargers

With veteran David Njoku on injured reserve with another knee injury, the door is wide open for Oronde Gadsden to be a sophomore success after a solid rookie campaign.  Yet Gadsden went without a catch against Buffalo this past Sunday. Now he has to go on the road against Super Bowl winner Seattle’s stifling defense. Maybe wait a week on picking him up.

Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

The good-week-bad-week pattern continues for Mike Gesicki. Had 78 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, didn’t even have a target in Week 2, and provided 37 yards and a TD in Week 3. That might mean you skip picking him up until before Week 5, especially since this weekend he is stuck facing Jacksonville’s staunch pass defense.

 

Do Not Forget About These Tight Ends

Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Am I reading the box score right? Cade Otton averaged 18.7 yards per catch on Sunday against Minnesota’s blitzkrieg defense? Yes, the king of the eight-yard catch broke a 37-yard play on Sunday. The problem is his quarterback, Baker Mayfield, fractured his thumb, so backup Jalon Daniels will probably be throwing to Otton this week, which likely will hurt his numbers.

Darnell Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers

Darnell Washington was given multi-millions by Pittsburgh because of his powerful run blocking, not because of his Lynn Swann-like pass-catching abilities. Washington racked up three catches for 67 yards versus Cincinnati in the Steelers’ Week 3 win, however, and is learning how to use his massive 6-foot-7, 264-pound frame to his advantage.

Pat Freiermuth is still there to stunt his fantasy value, though, so tread carefully with him on the waiver wire.

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Let’s be honest –Minnesota is 3-0 thanks to defense and mirrors. Kyler Murray is back under center for Minnesota, which should have meant better production for T.J. Hockenson, but he only caught two passes for 11 yards in Week 3. The good news is this week he faces the worst team in the NFL, the Miami Dolphins, so he is a viable one-week stopgap or cheap play in DFS contests.

Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans

Eight receptions for 55 yards in three weeks is not going to garner a tight end Pro Bowl attention, especially since the Pro Bowl is no more. Gunnar Helm would be better off if Cameron (don’t call him Cam anymore) Ward was not his quarterback, but it is likely that the Titans will not make a QB change anytime soon.

Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

What’s old is new again in the land of the Liberty Bell. Longtime favorite Zach Ertz re-signed with the Eagles once top tight end Dallas Goedert suffered a knee injury. Ertz does not possess the speed he once did, but he still has the hands.

It will be interesting to see how many snaps and targets he gets on Monday night versus Chicago. Fantasy managers will have to monitor the situation and see how he looks and how often he is targeted

Greg Dulcich, Miami Dolphins

Garbage-time catches and yards count the same as the catches and yards when the score is 0-0. Greg Dulcich finished with five grabs for 55 yards in Miami’s third loss of the young season, but he could get sneaky stats throughout the year in blowouts where Miami just throws every down in the second half.

Tommy Tremble, Carolina Panthers

The aforementioned Waller’s tight end teammate is someone to keep an eye on as well. Tommy Tremble has never been one to have a high volume of receptions or yards. He has never caught 30 passes or amassed 250 yards in a season. Yet Tremble has scored 12 career touchdowns and just had three catches for 41 yards in Week 3, so he could be worth a gamble if Waller gets hurt or retires again to be a music mogul.

 

Who Should I Pick Up Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pick Up" tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 4?

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Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Kenyon Sadiq, Darren Waller, Brenton Strange, Terrance Ferguson, Oronde Gadsden II, and Mike Gesicki. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pick Up? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up ... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Kenyon Sadiq, Darren Waller, Brenton Strange, Terrance Ferguson, Oronde Gadsden II, and Mike Gesicki. They are some of the most common searches for tight-end fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pick Up? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pick Up? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pick Up? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Kenyon Sadiq, Darren Waller, Brenton Strange, Terrance Ferguson, Oronde Gadsden II, and Mike Gesicki:

Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brenton Strange
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Darren Waller
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Greg Dulcich
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Darren Waller
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Darren Waller
vs
Greg Dulcich
Darren Waller
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Darren Waller
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Darren Waller
vs
Brenton Strange
Darren Waller
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Darren Waller
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Brenton Strange
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Brenton Strange
vs
Darren Waller
Brenton Strange
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Brenton Strange
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Brenton Strange
vs
Greg Dulcich
Brenton Strange
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Brenton Strange
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Brenton Strange
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Darren Waller
Terrance Ferguson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Terrance Ferguson
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Greg Dulcich
Oronde Gadsden
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Darren Waller
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Brenton Strange
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Oronde Gadsden
vs
Kenyon Sadiq

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

Tight End Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 4)
Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 4)
Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes
Quarterback Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers


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