Nov 25, 2026, 9:39 PM ET

The Chicago Bears defense takes a hit in value for their divisional clash with the Detroit Lions in Week 12. The unit has been incredible recently, and finally showed its ceiling in a road win against the Saints on Sunday. Chicago racked up six sacks in the dominant effort, and has now accounted for 10 total through the last two contests. Unfortunately, the unit faces an unfavorable matchup against a Detroit offense that's posted 66 points over the last two weeks and ranks fifth in the NFL with 28.8 points per game. Stud defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons should continue to wreak havoc in opposing backfields, but Chicago's D/ST drops to streaming territory with the formidable matchup on tap. They'll rank as RotoBaller's D/ST16 ahead of Week 12's slate.