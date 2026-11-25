Caleb Williams Should Feast on Vulnerable Lions Secondary
Nov 25, 2026, 8:51 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams lines up for a smash spot in this week's divisional tilt with the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Williams' output in the team's Week 11 win over the Saints wasn't ideal for fantasy, but he still completed 65% of his passes en route to a fifth straight win. Chicago's defense was the driving force instead, while the offense sputtered on third downs (42%). The Washington, D.C. native gets a chance to get right this Thursday in a Lions defense that's fared far better against opponents' ground games than their passing attacks. Detroit has been a pass funnel, and fantasy QBs have averaged the second-most points per game against the unit. It's true Williams' performance has worked out better for the Bears than for owners, though he sits favorably ahead of an outing that features Week 12's highest implied point total (55.5). He's RotoBaller's QB5 for the road matchup.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
More Recent News
Kyren Williams Has Been Dealing with Turf Toe
The latest from @TomPelissero on news around the @NFL including Aaron Rodgers, Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett.— Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) November 25, 2026
Josh Jacobs will be OUT tonight for the Packers.
Packers vs. Rams — LIVE now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/OOHev59EUC
Nov 25, 2026, 8:41 PM ET
De'Zhaun Stribling a Couple of Weeks Away from Returning to Practice
Kyle Shanahan was asked if there's an update on #49ers WR De'Zhaun Stribling:— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 25, 2026
"I mean, nothing's changed," Shanahan said "So, I think it's a couple weeks away."
My read on that is Stribling would be a couple weeks away from returning to practice, not necessarily playing.
Nov 25, 2026, 8:39 PM ET
Christian Watson Has Returned to Wednesday's Game
Christian Watson has returned to the game. https://t.co/iUdwAd59Hk— Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) November 26, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 8:30 PM ET
Christian Watson Questionable to Return With Thigh Injury
Keith Hernandez
WR Christian Watson (thigh) is questionable to return— Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 26, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 8:21 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Christian Watson Down on Sideline
Christian Watson is getting his left knee checked out on the sideline.— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 26, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 8:18 PM ET
Tyler Bass' Perfect Run Comes to An End
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 7:51 PM ETBuffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass saw his run of perfection on field goals come to an end this past week, when he missed a 54-yard field goal attempt during a win over the Miami Dolphins. Still, Bass rebounded with two successful attempts to end the game, one from 40 yards and the other from 28 yards. Bass has made 24 of his 25 attempts on the season and will look to rebound with another clean effort against the heated rival Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving, which will be the first-ever Thanksgiving game hosted by the Bills. Bass is RotoBaller's ninth-ranked kicker and is projected to score 10 fantasy points against Kansas City.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Bills Defense Taking On High-Powered Chiefs
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 7:40 PM ETThe Buffalo Bills' defense has its hands full this week with the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs offense, which is coming off a 34-point performance against the Arizona Cardinals last week. The Bills haven't allowed a touchdown in the last 15 quarters, which amounts to 43 drives without their opponent finding the end zone, a franchise record. Still, they are likely to find things a bit more challenging this week going up against Kansas City, which has scored 34 points or more in three straight games. Buffalo is RotoBaller's 21st-ranked defense and is projected to score six fantasy points against Kansas City, which will be without starting running back Kenneth Walker III for the second straight game. Rookie Emmett Johnson has taken his place and eclipsed 100 yards rushing in each of his two starts in the Chiefs' backfield.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Dalton Kincaid Hoping to Get Back on Track
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 7:35 PM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid is questionable to play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving due to thumb and ankle injuries that sidelined him a week ago against the Miami Dolphins. If healthy enough to suit up for the Holiday tilt, Kincaid will look to rebound after what has been a slow stretch, even before his ailments forced him out last week. He has totaled just five receptions for 86 yards over his last two outings and goes up against a Kansas City Chiefs pass defense that allowed Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride to record nine receptions that went for just 54 yards a week ago, an average of six yards per reception. Kincaid is RotoBaller's 15th-ranked tight end and is projected to score just seven fantasy points against the Chiefs.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Khalil Shakir Coming Off First 100-Yard Game
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 7:21 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir is coming off his first 100-yard game of the season after he finished with five receptions for 101 yards during a win over the Miami Dolphins last week. Shakir's average of 20.2 yards per reception was his second-best mark of the season, and he will now take on a challenging Kansas City Chiefs pass defense that has limited two of its last three opponents to 130 yards passing or fewer. Last week, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Harrison Wallace led the way with just four receptions for 57 yards through the air. Shakir is RotoBaller's 34th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score nine fantasy points against Kansas City.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Micah Parsons Cleared to Make Season Debut
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 7:15 PM ETGreen Bay Packers All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons (knee) is officially active for his 2026 season debut on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12, according to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman. The Packers officially activated Parsons from the Physically Unable to Perform list earlier this week, paving the way for the 27-year-old Pro Bowler to make his season debut in a tough matchup on the road in L.A. While the return of the five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro definitely is a major boost to the Packers' defense, he will not be an immediate must-start in IDP fantasy formats while expected to play roughly 50% of the defensive snaps in his first game in 2026. It will be Parsons' first game action since tearing the ACL and meniscus in his left knee on Dec. 14 of last year against the Denver Broncos. Parsons has at least 12 sacks in all five of his NFL seasons, and he had 12.5 QB takedowns in 14 games played last year in his first year with the Packers before suffering his season-ending knee injury. When Parsons is in the game on Wednesday, he could have a major impact while going up against a banged-up Rams offensive line.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
DJ Moore Has 90-Plus Yards, Touchdown In Two Straight Games
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 7:14 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore is starting to find a rhythm at the right time with the rival Kansas City Chiefs heading to Orchard Park for a Thanksgiving matchup. Moore has recorded 90-plus yards receiving and a touchdown in consecutive games, which is the first time he has done either in two straight contests this season. In Week 12, Moore will go up against a stingy Kansas City Chiefs pass defense, which has allowed the fifth-lowest EPA per pass (-0.18), according to Next Gen Stats. Last week, Moore finished the Bills' win over the Miami Dolphins with eight receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown. This week, he is RotoBaller's 19th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score 11 fantasy points against the Chiefs.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Jacobs Inactive on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 7:07 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (finger) has officially been ruled out for Wednesday night's contest on the road against the Los Angeles Rams, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Jacobs returned to practice over the weekend after having surgery for a broken ring finger, but he will miss one more game and needs to be left on the bench during the holiday week. The 28-year-old's next opportunity to return as the leader of Green Bay's backfield will be on Sunday, Dec. 6, on the road against the New Orleans Saints in Week 13. In Jacobs' absence on Wednesday night at SoFi Stadium, expect the Packers to continue to roll with a backfield committee consisting of Kaleb Johnson, MarShawn Lloyd, and Chris Brooks against a stout Rams defensive front. It is a situation to avoid, if possible, for fantasy managers. Jacobs has appeared in only three games in 2026 in his third year in Green Bay because of his finger injury and while on the commissioner's list to begin the season due to a domestic-violence case. He has averaged a career-low 2.2 yards per carry on 36 rushing attempts, but he has managed to find the end zone three times (one rushing, two receiving) as he continues to have a nose for the end zone. Jacobs will be a must-start fantasy RB when he returns to action, likely in Week 13 against the Saints.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
James Cook III Riding Historic Streak Entering Thanksgiving Game
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 7:05 PM ETBuffalo Bills running back James Cook III is riding a historic hot streak entering a Thanksgiving tilt against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cook has recorded at least 75 yards rushing and a touchdown in nine straight games, which is an NFL record. This week, he takes on a tough challenge in the Kansas City Chiefs' run defense, which has limited opponents to just 95.5 yards rushing per game this season. Cook is coming off a 22-carry, 89-yard effort that included a score during a win over the Miami Dolphins last week. He is RotoBaller's fifth-ranked running back and is projected to score 16 fantasy points against the Chiefs, who limited the Arizona Cardinals to just 75 yards rushing a week ago.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Allen Faces Surging Chiefs Pass Defense
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 6:59 PM ETBuffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is set to take on a Kansas City Chiefs pass defense that has performed among the best in the league this season. The Chiefs have allowed 208.3 yards passing per game this season, which is the seventh-best rate in the NFL. Last week against the Arizona Cardinals, the Chiefs allowed just 130 yards passing while going up against journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson. Allen hasn't been himself as of late, throwing five interceptions in his last four games, totaling nine interceptions on the season. Last week, against the Miami Dolphins, Allen totaled 304 yards passing and a touchdown but threw a couple of interceptions and didn't record a single rushing attempt. Still, he is RotoBaller's second-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 22 fantasy points against Kansas City.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Former Cowboys Player Defends Mike McCarthy
Keith Hernandez
I was in Dallas with Mike for 2.5 years— Ben DiNucci (@B_DiNucci6) November 25, 2026
- never witnessed him doze off or fall asleep, he was part of the qb meetings daily
- he didn’t call plays , Kellen Moore did
- from what I could tell he made an effort to get to know guys
I was a rookie / young guy so I wasn’t…
Nov 25, 2026, 6:46 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Jayden Daniels Practices in Full Wednesday with Left Elbow/Hand Injury
Wednesday injury report#WASvsAZ | #RaiseHail— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 6:44 PM ET
Woody Marks Logs Full Practice Wednesday
#Texans injury report:— Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) November 25, 2026
DNP: TE B. Jordan (finger/foot), WR Boutte (hip), DE Hunter (hamstring), LG Rutledge (neck/shoulder), DT Rankins (ankle)
LIMITED: WR Harrison Jr. (hamstring), LB Hummel (abdomen/groin), DL Hall (hip/shoulder)
RB Woody Marks (concussion) practiced fully.
Nov 25, 2026, 6:43 PM ET
Sam Darnold Practices in Full Wednesday
Seahawks injury report for Wednesday: pic.twitter.com/UHFgpCuhHa— John Boyle (@johnpboyle) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 6:41 PM ET
Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers Limited in Practice Wednesday
Three of the Ravens' top weapons — Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman — were all limited in practice today. pic.twitter.com/CLLXJTVjnh— Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 6:27 PM ET
Jordan Addison Does Not Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 6:25 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) was listed as a non-participant in practice on Wednesday, according to the team. Addison has missed the last two games and is expected to miss more time after undergoing thumb surgery. While the 24-year-old former first-rounder is expected to avoid landing on Injured Reserve, which would require him to miss at least four games, he most likely will not play in Week 12 on Sunday against the visiting Atlanta Falcons. In the blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night in Mexico City without Addison available, receiver Justin Jefferson and tight end T.J. Hockenson were the team's top two leading pass-catchers, with Tai Felton coming in third with six catches on a team-high 12 targets for 42 yards. Veteran Jauan Jennings also saw an elevated role with three catches on six targets for 20 yards. In addition to Felton and Jennings, Myles Price will be asked to step up again this weekend against Atlanta if Addison misses a third straight game, as expected. Addison's first seven games in 2026 left a lot to be desired with the Vikings struggling on offense (18 catches, 277 yards, and one touchdown), but his rest-of-season fantasy outlook could be boosted when he returns from injury now that quarterback Kirk Cousins has taken over the offense. The Week 13 game at home against the Carolina Panthers might be a more realistic target for Addison to make his return.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings