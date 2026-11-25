Sione Vaki is Tough to Trust in Week 12
Nov 25, 2026, 9:38 PM ETDetroit Lions running back Sione Vaki has played a minimal role in his team's offense for most of the 2026 season, recording just 250 yards from scrimmage on 46 touches across 10 games. While Vaki has been efficient when given the opportunity, Lions RB1 Jahmyr Gibbs has dominated the team's backfield workload. In Week 12, Detroit seems likely to remain heavily reliant on Gibbs in a crucial division matchup against the Chicago Bears. Chicago has also been strong against the run this season, ranking seventh in the NFL in total rushing yards allowed (940) and 12th in rushing touchdowns allowed (8). Vaki carries stash appeal as a handcuff running back, but he should be left on fantasy benches in Week 12.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
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Christian Watson Walking to Locker Room After Taking Hard Hit
Kamren Kinchens has been ejected for his hit on Christian Watson, who is up and now walking to the locker room under his own power— weston hodkiewicz (@WesHod) November 26, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 9:34 PM ET
Cairo Santos a Strong Play on Thanksgiving Day
Alex Ciulla
Nov 25, 2026, 9:34 PM ETChicago Bears placekicker Cairo Santos is an excellent fantasy option when his team squares off against the hosting Detroit Lions this Thursday. Santos banged through both of his field-goal attempts in a 21-13 win over the Saints on Sunday. However, he notched a rare miss on a second-quarter extra point attempt. It was just his second misfire since the start of the 2024 campaign. New Orleans did well to knock Chicago off track in Week 11, but the hope is for a big-time bounce-back when lining up with Detroit on Thanksgiving. The Lions' defense has played better lately, though it has been against weaker competition. Chicago should test the unit, and Santos sits favorably ahead of a matchup with the week's highest over/under (55.5). The 35-year-old is RotoBaller's K6 in what projects to be an exciting game.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Kalif Raymond a Touchdown-Dependent Option Vs. Detroit
Alex Ciulla
Nov 25, 2026, 9:26 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond remains a decent deep league play for this week's meeting with the Detroit Lions. Raymond tied teammate Rome Odunze for the team lead with four targets their last time out. Unfortunately, he couldn't do much with them on an inefficient day overall by the Bears' passing attack. The former undrafted free agent will look for better results in Week 12's plus matchup with a sieve-like Lions pass defense. For what it's worth, Detroit has clamped down over recent weeks in that aspect against weaker competition, but the real threat to Raymond's value lies in fellow wideout Zavion Thomas. The rookie has steadily worked in more recently, and totaled 86 yards on four opportunities in Week 11. For now, Raymond is a low-end asset in deeper formats on the eighth-highest-scoring offense. However, Thomas' snap share is worth monitoring over the final stretch. The veteran lands as RotoBaller's PPR WR64 for Thursday's contest.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Kyle Monangai an Unsteady Week 12 Play
Alex Ciulla
Nov 25, 2026, 9:21 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai was not as involved in his return to the lineup during last weekend's win against the Saints, clouding his outlook for a tough matchup with the Detroit Lions this Thursday. Monangai saw no fewer than 10 carries in each of his first four appearances this season, but was inefficient in Week 11 (8/18) and yielded six carries to teammate Salvon Ahmed, who mixed in for 16% of snaps. Granted, Monangai probably wasn't back to 100% yet after a long layoff. The quick turnaround in Week 12 doesn't figure to help his prospects either. Furthermore, Detroit has been sound against opposing ground attacks, allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game (16.9) to RBs. The second-year pro will eventually reassert his standing as the sole second backfield option, but he takes a small hit in value until then. Monangai is RotoBaller's PPR RB41 for the divisional clash.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Jahmyr Gibbs Could See Heavy Usage in Week 12
Will Brady
Nov 25, 2026, 9:20 PM ETDetroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is on pace for a record-breaking season to this point in 2026, as he's racked up 1,502 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns on 267 touches across 10 games. Gibbs has logged at least 25 touches in seven contests and scored multiple touchdowns in five of 10 appearances. In Week 12, Detroit is set to host the Chicago Bears. The Bears have been strong against the run this season, ranking seventh in the NFL in total rushing yards allowed (940) and 12th in rushing touchdowns allowed (8). Still, Gibbs profiles as the centerpiece of the Lions offense and should get plenty of chances to produce as both a rusher and a receiver. Gibbs profiles as a high-end RB1 option for fantasy managers in Week 12.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Rome Odunze Benefits from Vulnerable Opposition
Alex Ciulla
Nov 25, 2026, 9:15 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze gets a boost for fantasy in Thursday's meeting with the hosting Detroit Lions. Odunze notched his fourth straight game with four receptions in Sunday's win against New Orleans, in what's been an unspectacular season thus far. The talent is there for the 6-foot-3 wideout, but he doesn't receive the volume required to be a weekly impact player for owners. Still, he's operated well in a downfield role, averaging 10.6 yards per target - a top-12 mark in the league. Odunze has been an explosive play waiting to happen, and Thursday's outing bodes well for his skill set. Detroit has done well to stymie opponents' ground games. In contrast, it's a bottom-third unit against wideouts, yielding 31.6 fantasy points per game. In a projected high-scoring affair, owners can fire up the 24-year-old as a high-end WR3 and officially RotoBaller's PPR WR25 of the week.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Jared Goff a Low-End QB1 Option in Potential High-Scoring Week 12 Matchup
Will Brady
Nov 25, 2026, 9:11 PM ETAcross 10 games in 2026, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has completed 67.8% of his pass attempts for 2,716 yards, 20 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Goff had his most efficient game of the season in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throwing for 278 yards on just 28 attempts. However, the 32-year-old's pass volume has been trending downward, as he's now thrown fewer than 30 passes in three out of his last four games. In Week 12, the Lions will host a Chicago Bears defense that currently ranks 24th in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.7) but 13th in total passing yards allowed (2,342). Goff could be forced to turn to the air if Chicago's offense has its way with the Detroit defense, but fantasy managers may want to downgrade expectations for Goff's pass volume. He profiles as a low-end fantasy QB1 in Week 12.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Colston Loveland Primed for Big Day Against Lions
Alex Ciulla
Nov 25, 2026, 9:10 PM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland is poised to rebound in this week's divisional clash with the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Loveland found the end zone in Week 11's win over New Orleans, salvaging an otherwise unproductive day. The second-year pro suffered statistically against an inspired Saints defense. On the bright side, he was still among the team's target leaders, although it was an undesirable outcome in what should have been a smash spot. Loveland and the offense will get a shot at redemption this Thursday with a susceptible Detroit secondary on tap. On the season, the Lions' defense has been a friendly matchup for pass attacks, while ranking as the most favorable for fantasy tight ends (19.6 points per game). Owners shouldn't be deterred by the previous down week, as the former tenth-overall pick retains his place as a top asset at the position. Loveland is RotoBaller's PPR TE3 for the road outing.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
D'Andre Swift Carries Risk, RB1 Upside on Thanksgiving Day
Alex Ciulla
Nov 25, 2026, 9:04 PM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift presents with a slightly lower ceiling than usual for this week's road outing against the division-rival Detroit Lions. Swift saved his fantasy day in Week 11's win over the Saints with a short receiving score early in the second quarter. It was his first through the air, and 11th total TD of the campaign. Otherwise, the 27-year-old posted another outing with sub-4.0 yards per carry and lost his third fumble - a disappointing turn of events in a plus matchup. Swift will get the opposite on Thanksgiving in a Detroit defense that's stymied ground attacks to the tune of 93.4 yards per game (sixth-fewest) in 2026. Fortunately, the Lions are beatable through the air, so success in that aspect should keep him on the touchdown radar in the projected highest-scoring game of the week. The former second-round pick is RotoBaller's PPR RB10 for this week's slate.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Luther Burden III in Line for Bounce-Back Effort
Alex Ciulla
Nov 25, 2026, 8:57 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III let fantasy managers down last weekend, but he's in a strong bounce-back spot ahead of a Thanksgiving Day road clash with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Burden and the Bears offense entered their matchup with New Orleans in a favorable position, only to run into a Saints defense that has picked up steam in recent weeks. New Orleans held Chicago to a 5-for-12 mark on third downs, limiting the passing attack and leaving the Mizzou product with season lows across the board in receiving. Fortunately, a much friendlier matchup awaits. Detroit's secondary has surrendered 233.1 passing yards per game, the sixth-most in the NFL. The Lions have also been stout against the run, potentially forcing Chicago to lean more heavily on its passing game. Burden checks in as RotoBaller's PPR WR12 for Week 12.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Caleb Williams Should Feast on Vulnerable Lions Secondary
Alex Ciulla
Nov 25, 2026, 8:51 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams lines up for a smash spot in this week's divisional tilt with the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Williams' output in the team's Week 11 win over the Saints wasn't ideal for fantasy, but he still completed 65% of his passes en route to a fifth straight win. Chicago's defense was the driving force instead, while the offense sputtered on third downs (42%). The Washington, D.C. native gets a chance to get right this Thursday in a Lions defense that's fared far better against opponents' ground games than their passing attacks. Detroit has been a pass funnel, and fantasy QBs have averaged the second-most points per game against the unit. It's true Williams' performance has worked out better for the Bears than for owners, though he sits favorably ahead of an outing that features Week 12's highest implied point total (55.5). He's RotoBaller's QB5 for the road matchup.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Kyren Williams Has Been Dealing with Turf Toe
The latest from @TomPelissero on news around the @NFL including Aaron Rodgers, Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett.— Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) November 25, 2026
Josh Jacobs will be OUT tonight for the Packers.
Packers vs. Rams — LIVE now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/OOHev59EUC
Nov 25, 2026, 8:41 PM ET
De'Zhaun Stribling a Couple of Weeks Away from Returning to Practice
Kyle Shanahan was asked if there's an update on #49ers WR De'Zhaun Stribling:— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 25, 2026
"I mean, nothing's changed," Shanahan said "So, I think it's a couple weeks away."
My read on that is Stribling would be a couple weeks away from returning to practice, not necessarily playing.
Nov 25, 2026, 8:39 PM ET
Christian Watson Has Returned to Wednesday's Game
Christian Watson has returned to the game. https://t.co/iUdwAd59Hk— Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) November 26, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 8:30 PM ET
Christian Watson Questionable to Return With Thigh Injury
Keith Hernandez
WR Christian Watson (thigh) is questionable to return— Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 26, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 8:21 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Christian Watson Down on Sideline
Christian Watson is getting his left knee checked out on the sideline.— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 26, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 8:18 PM ET
Tyler Bass' Perfect Run Comes to An End
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 7:51 PM ETBuffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass saw his run of perfection on field goals come to an end this past week, when he missed a 54-yard field goal attempt during a win over the Miami Dolphins. Still, Bass rebounded with two successful attempts to end the game, one from 40 yards and the other from 28 yards. Bass has made 24 of his 25 attempts on the season and will look to rebound with another clean effort against the heated rival Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving, which will be the first-ever Thanksgiving game hosted by the Bills. Bass is RotoBaller's ninth-ranked kicker and is projected to score 10 fantasy points against Kansas City.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Bills Defense Taking On High-Powered Chiefs
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 7:40 PM ETThe Buffalo Bills' defense has its hands full this week with the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs offense, which is coming off a 34-point performance against the Arizona Cardinals last week. The Bills haven't allowed a touchdown in the last 15 quarters, which amounts to 43 drives without their opponent finding the end zone, a franchise record. Still, they are likely to find things a bit more challenging this week going up against Kansas City, which has scored 34 points or more in three straight games. Buffalo is RotoBaller's 21st-ranked defense and is projected to score six fantasy points against Kansas City, which will be without starting running back Kenneth Walker III for the second straight game. Rookie Emmett Johnson has taken his place and eclipsed 100 yards rushing in each of his two starts in the Chiefs' backfield.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Dalton Kincaid Hoping to Get Back on Track
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 7:35 PM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid is questionable to play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving due to thumb and ankle injuries that sidelined him a week ago against the Miami Dolphins. If healthy enough to suit up for the Holiday tilt, Kincaid will look to rebound after what has been a slow stretch, even before his ailments forced him out last week. He has totaled just five receptions for 86 yards over his last two outings and goes up against a Kansas City Chiefs pass defense that allowed Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride to record nine receptions that went for just 54 yards a week ago, an average of six yards per reception. Kincaid is RotoBaller's 15th-ranked tight end and is projected to score just seven fantasy points against the Chiefs.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Khalil Shakir Coming Off First 100-Yard Game
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 7:21 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir is coming off his first 100-yard game of the season after he finished with five receptions for 101 yards during a win over the Miami Dolphins last week. Shakir's average of 20.2 yards per reception was his second-best mark of the season, and he will now take on a challenging Kansas City Chiefs pass defense that has limited two of its last three opponents to 130 yards passing or fewer. Last week, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Harrison Wallace led the way with just four receptions for 57 yards through the air. Shakir is RotoBaller's 34th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score nine fantasy points against Kansas City.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller