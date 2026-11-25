Kyle Monangai an Unsteady Week 12 Play
Nov 25, 2026, 9:21 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai was not as involved in his return to the lineup during last weekend's win against the Saints, clouding his outlook for a tough matchup with the Detroit Lions this Thursday. Monangai saw no fewer than 10 carries in each of his first four appearances this season, but was inefficient in Week 11 (8/18) and yielded six carries to teammate Salvon Ahmed, who mixed in for 16% of snaps. Granted, Monangai probably wasn't back to 100% yet after a long layoff. The quick turnaround in Week 12 doesn't figure to help his prospects either. Furthermore, Detroit has been sound against opposing ground attacks, allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game (16.9) to RBs. The second-year pro will eventually reassert his standing as the sole second backfield option, but he takes a small hit in value until then. Monangai is RotoBaller's PPR RB41 for the divisional clash.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
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Jahmyr Gibbs Could See Heavy Usage in Week 12
Will Brady
Nov 25, 2026, 9:20 PM ETDetroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is on pace for a record-breaking season to this point in 2026, as he's racked up 1,502 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns on 267 touches across 10 games. Gibbs has logged at least 25 touches in seven contests and scored multiple touchdowns in five of 10 appearances. In Week 12, Detroit is set to host the Chicago Bears. The Bears have been strong against the run this season, ranking seventh in the NFL in total rushing yards allowed (940) and 12th in rushing touchdowns allowed (8). Still, Gibbs profiles as the centerpiece of the Lions offense and should get plenty of chances to produce as both a rusher and a receiver. Gibbs profiles as a high-end RB1 option for fantasy managers in Week 12.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Rome Odunze Benefits from Vulnerable Opposition
Alex Ciulla
Nov 25, 2026, 9:15 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze gets a boost for fantasy in Thursday's meeting with the hosting Detroit Lions. Odunze notched his fourth straight game with four receptions in Sunday's win against New Orleans, in what's been an unspectacular season thus far. The talent is there for the 6-foot-3 wideout, but he doesn't receive the volume required to be a weekly impact player for owners. Still, he's operated well in a downfield role, averaging 10.6 yards per target - a top-12 mark in the league. Odunze has been an explosive play waiting to happen, and Thursday's outing bodes well for his skill set. Detroit has done well to stymie opponents' ground games. In contrast, it's a bottom-third unit against wideouts, yielding 31.6 fantasy points per game. In a projected high-scoring affair, owners can fire up the 24-year-old as a high-end WR3 and officially RotoBaller's PPR WR25 of the week.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Jared Goff a Low-End QB1 Option in Potential High-Scoring Week 12 Matchup
Will Brady
Nov 25, 2026, 9:11 PM ETAcross 10 games in 2026, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has completed 67.8% of his pass attempts for 2,716 yards, 20 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Goff had his most efficient game of the season in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throwing for 278 yards on just 28 attempts. However, the 32-year-old's pass volume has been trending downward, as he's now thrown fewer than 30 passes in three out of his last four games. In Week 12, the Lions will host a Chicago Bears defense that currently ranks 24th in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.7) but 13th in total passing yards allowed (2,342). Goff could be forced to turn to the air if Chicago's offense has its way with the Detroit defense, but fantasy managers may want to downgrade expectations for Goff's pass volume. He profiles as a low-end fantasy QB1 in Week 12.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Colston Loveland Primed for Big Day Against Lions
Alex Ciulla
Nov 25, 2026, 9:10 PM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland is poised to rebound in this week's divisional clash with the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Loveland found the end zone in Week 11's win over New Orleans, salvaging an otherwise unproductive day. The second-year pro suffered statistically against an inspired Saints defense. On the bright side, he was still among the team's target leaders, although it was an undesirable outcome in what should have been a smash spot. Loveland and the offense will get a shot at redemption this Thursday with a susceptible Detroit secondary on tap. On the season, the Lions' defense has been a friendly matchup for pass attacks, while ranking as the most favorable for fantasy tight ends (19.6 points per game). Owners shouldn't be deterred by the previous down week, as the former tenth-overall pick retains his place as a top asset at the position. Loveland is RotoBaller's PPR TE3 for the road outing.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
D'Andre Swift Carries Risk, RB1 Upside on Thanksgiving Day
Alex Ciulla
Nov 25, 2026, 9:04 PM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift presents with a slightly lower ceiling than usual for this week's road outing against the division-rival Detroit Lions. Swift saved his fantasy day in Week 11's win over the Saints with a short receiving score early in the second quarter. It was his first through the air, and 11th total TD of the campaign. Otherwise, the 27-year-old posted another outing with sub-4.0 yards per carry and lost his third fumble - a disappointing turn of events in a plus matchup. Swift will get the opposite on Thanksgiving in a Detroit defense that's stymied ground attacks to the tune of 93.4 yards per game (sixth-fewest) in 2026. Fortunately, the Lions are beatable through the air, so success in that aspect should keep him on the touchdown radar in the projected highest-scoring game of the week. The former second-round pick is RotoBaller's PPR RB10 for this week's slate.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Luther Burden III in Line for Bounce-Back Effort
Alex Ciulla
Nov 25, 2026, 8:57 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III let fantasy managers down last weekend, but he's in a strong bounce-back spot ahead of a Thanksgiving Day road clash with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Burden and the Bears offense entered their matchup with New Orleans in a favorable position, only to run into a Saints defense that has picked up steam in recent weeks. New Orleans held Chicago to a 5-for-12 mark on third downs, limiting the passing attack and leaving the Mizzou product with season lows across the board in receiving. Fortunately, a much friendlier matchup awaits. Detroit's secondary has surrendered 233.1 passing yards per game, the sixth-most in the NFL. The Lions have also been stout against the run, potentially forcing Chicago to lean more heavily on its passing game. Burden checks in as RotoBaller's PPR WR12 for Week 12.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Caleb Williams Should Feast on Vulnerable Lions Secondary
Alex Ciulla
Nov 25, 2026, 8:51 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams lines up for a smash spot in this week's divisional tilt with the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Williams' output in the team's Week 11 win over the Saints wasn't ideal for fantasy, but he still completed 65% of his passes en route to a fifth straight win. Chicago's defense was the driving force instead, while the offense sputtered on third downs (42%). The Washington, D.C. native gets a chance to get right this Thursday in a Lions defense that's fared far better against opponents' ground games than their passing attacks. Detroit has been a pass funnel, and fantasy QBs have averaged the second-most points per game against the unit. It's true Williams' performance has worked out better for the Bears than for owners, though he sits favorably ahead of an outing that features Week 12's highest implied point total (55.5). He's RotoBaller's QB5 for the road matchup.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Kyren Williams Has Been Dealing with Turf Toe
The latest from @TomPelissero on news around the @NFL including Aaron Rodgers, Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett.— Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) November 25, 2026
Josh Jacobs will be OUT tonight for the Packers.
Packers vs. Rams — LIVE now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/OOHev59EUC
Nov 25, 2026, 8:41 PM ET
De'Zhaun Stribling a Couple of Weeks Away from Returning to Practice
Kyle Shanahan was asked if there's an update on #49ers WR De'Zhaun Stribling:— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 25, 2026
"I mean, nothing's changed," Shanahan said "So, I think it's a couple weeks away."
My read on that is Stribling would be a couple weeks away from returning to practice, not necessarily playing.
Nov 25, 2026, 8:39 PM ET
Christian Watson Has Returned to Wednesday's Game
Christian Watson has returned to the game. https://t.co/iUdwAd59Hk— Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) November 26, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 8:30 PM ET
Christian Watson Questionable to Return With Thigh Injury
Keith Hernandez
WR Christian Watson (thigh) is questionable to return— Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 26, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 8:21 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Christian Watson Down on Sideline
Christian Watson is getting his left knee checked out on the sideline.— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 26, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 8:18 PM ET
Tyler Bass' Perfect Run Comes to An End
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 7:51 PM ETBuffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass saw his run of perfection on field goals come to an end this past week, when he missed a 54-yard field goal attempt during a win over the Miami Dolphins. Still, Bass rebounded with two successful attempts to end the game, one from 40 yards and the other from 28 yards. Bass has made 24 of his 25 attempts on the season and will look to rebound with another clean effort against the heated rival Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving, which will be the first-ever Thanksgiving game hosted by the Bills. Bass is RotoBaller's ninth-ranked kicker and is projected to score 10 fantasy points against Kansas City.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Bills Defense Taking On High-Powered Chiefs
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 7:40 PM ETThe Buffalo Bills' defense has its hands full this week with the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs offense, which is coming off a 34-point performance against the Arizona Cardinals last week. The Bills haven't allowed a touchdown in the last 15 quarters, which amounts to 43 drives without their opponent finding the end zone, a franchise record. Still, they are likely to find things a bit more challenging this week going up against Kansas City, which has scored 34 points or more in three straight games. Buffalo is RotoBaller's 21st-ranked defense and is projected to score six fantasy points against Kansas City, which will be without starting running back Kenneth Walker III for the second straight game. Rookie Emmett Johnson has taken his place and eclipsed 100 yards rushing in each of his two starts in the Chiefs' backfield.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Dalton Kincaid Hoping to Get Back on Track
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 7:35 PM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid is questionable to play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving due to thumb and ankle injuries that sidelined him a week ago against the Miami Dolphins. If healthy enough to suit up for the Holiday tilt, Kincaid will look to rebound after what has been a slow stretch, even before his ailments forced him out last week. He has totaled just five receptions for 86 yards over his last two outings and goes up against a Kansas City Chiefs pass defense that allowed Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride to record nine receptions that went for just 54 yards a week ago, an average of six yards per reception. Kincaid is RotoBaller's 15th-ranked tight end and is projected to score just seven fantasy points against the Chiefs.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Khalil Shakir Coming Off First 100-Yard Game
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 7:21 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir is coming off his first 100-yard game of the season after he finished with five receptions for 101 yards during a win over the Miami Dolphins last week. Shakir's average of 20.2 yards per reception was his second-best mark of the season, and he will now take on a challenging Kansas City Chiefs pass defense that has limited two of its last three opponents to 130 yards passing or fewer. Last week, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Harrison Wallace led the way with just four receptions for 57 yards through the air. Shakir is RotoBaller's 34th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score nine fantasy points against Kansas City.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Micah Parsons Cleared to Make Season Debut
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 7:15 PM ETGreen Bay Packers All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons (knee) is officially active for his 2026 season debut on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12, according to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman. The Packers officially activated Parsons from the Physically Unable to Perform list earlier this week, paving the way for the 27-year-old Pro Bowler to make his season debut in a tough matchup on the road in L.A. While the return of the five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro definitely is a major boost to the Packers' defense, he will not be an immediate must-start in IDP fantasy formats while expected to play roughly 50% of the defensive snaps in his first game in 2026. It will be Parsons' first game action since tearing the ACL and meniscus in his left knee on Dec. 14 of last year against the Denver Broncos. Parsons has at least 12 sacks in all five of his NFL seasons, and he had 12.5 QB takedowns in 14 games played last year in his first year with the Packers before suffering his season-ending knee injury. When Parsons is in the game on Wednesday, he could have a major impact while going up against a banged-up Rams offensive line.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
DJ Moore Has 90-Plus Yards, Touchdown In Two Straight Games
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 7:14 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore is starting to find a rhythm at the right time with the rival Kansas City Chiefs heading to Orchard Park for a Thanksgiving matchup. Moore has recorded 90-plus yards receiving and a touchdown in consecutive games, which is the first time he has done either in two straight contests this season. In Week 12, Moore will go up against a stingy Kansas City Chiefs pass defense, which has allowed the fifth-lowest EPA per pass (-0.18), according to Next Gen Stats. Last week, Moore finished the Bills' win over the Miami Dolphins with eight receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown. This week, he is RotoBaller's 19th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score 11 fantasy points against the Chiefs.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Jacobs Inactive on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 7:07 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (finger) has officially been ruled out for Wednesday night's contest on the road against the Los Angeles Rams, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Jacobs returned to practice over the weekend after having surgery for a broken ring finger, but he will miss one more game and needs to be left on the bench during the holiday week. The 28-year-old's next opportunity to return as the leader of Green Bay's backfield will be on Sunday, Dec. 6, on the road against the New Orleans Saints in Week 13. In Jacobs' absence on Wednesday night at SoFi Stadium, expect the Packers to continue to roll with a backfield committee consisting of Kaleb Johnson, MarShawn Lloyd, and Chris Brooks against a stout Rams defensive front. It is a situation to avoid, if possible, for fantasy managers. Jacobs has appeared in only three games in 2026 in his third year in Green Bay because of his finger injury and while on the commissioner's list to begin the season due to a domestic-violence case. He has averaged a career-low 2.2 yards per carry on 36 rushing attempts, but he has managed to find the end zone three times (one rushing, two receiving) as he continues to have a nose for the end zone. Jacobs will be a must-start fantasy RB when he returns to action, likely in Week 13 against the Saints.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
James Cook III Riding Historic Streak Entering Thanksgiving Game
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 7:05 PM ETBuffalo Bills running back James Cook III is riding a historic hot streak entering a Thanksgiving tilt against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cook has recorded at least 75 yards rushing and a touchdown in nine straight games, which is an NFL record. This week, he takes on a tough challenge in the Kansas City Chiefs' run defense, which has limited opponents to just 95.5 yards rushing per game this season. Cook is coming off a 22-carry, 89-yard effort that included a score during a win over the Miami Dolphins last week. He is RotoBaller's fifth-ranked running back and is projected to score 16 fantasy points against the Chiefs, who limited the Arizona Cardinals to just 75 yards rushing a week ago.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller