Fantasy football start em, sit em lineups advice for the Broncos vs. Steelers Black Friday game in Week 12 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and starts/sits.
The NFL will once again have a game on Black Friday. This year's game is between the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers. This game has some major storylines as the Pittsburgh Steelers shockingly parted ways with future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday night, while the Broncos suspended running back J.K. Dobbins for conduct detrimental to the team.
For fantasy purposes, this game will have plenty of viable options, including Jaylen Warren, Jonah Coleman, Jaylen Waddle, DK Metcalf, and more.
So, here are the best starts and sits for Friday's game against the Broncos and Steelers.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers - 3:00 PM ET
Below are some notable injuries for this game. Be sure to also check out our updated NFL injuries report for constant updates:
- Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) - questionable
Denver Broncos Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Start/Sit
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Denver Broncos
|134.3
|Start
|DEF
|DEN
|@ PIT
|Jonah Coleman
|117.7
|Start
|RB
|DEN
|@ PIT
|Bo Nix
|92.5
|Sit
|QB
|DEN
|@ PIT
|Wil Lutz
|92.1
|Sit
|K
|DEN
|@ PIT
|Jaylen Waddle
|77.9
|Sit
|WR
|DEN
|@ PIT
|Courtland Sutton
|72.5
|Sit
|WR
|DEN
|@ PIT
|Evan Engram
|71.9
|Sit
|TE
|DEN
|@ PIT
|Pat Bryant
|53.6
|Sit
|WR
|DEN
|@ PIT
|Troy Franklin
|37.1
|Sit
|WR
|DEN
|@ PIT
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|33.2
|Sit
|WR
|DEN
|@ PIT
|Adam Trautman
|30.4
|Sit
|TE
|DEN
|@ PIT
|Nate Adkins
|21.5
|Sit
|TE
|DEN
|@ PIT
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|13.9
|Sit
|WR
|DEN
|@ PIT
|Adam Prentice
|6.2
|Sit
|RB
|DEN
|@ PIT
|Dallen Bentley
|6.2
|Sit
|TE
|DEN
|@ PIT
|Sam Ehlinger
|4.4
|Sit
|QB
|DEN
|@ PIT
|Jarrett Stidham
|4.2
|Sit
|QB
|DEN
|@ PIT
Pittsburgh Steelers Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Start/Sit
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|114.9
|Start
|DEF
|PIT
|vs DEN
|Jaylen Warren
|108.9
|Start
|RB
|PIT
|vs DEN
|Chris Boswell
|92.3
|Sit
|K
|PIT
|vs DEN
|DK Metcalf
|87
|Sit
|WR
|PIT
|vs DEN
|Germie Bernard
|74.4
|Sit
|WR
|PIT
|vs DEN
|Rico Dowdle
|69.1
|Sit
|RB
|PIT
|vs DEN
|Pat Freiermuth
|66.4
|Sit
|TE
|PIT
|vs DEN
|Mason Rudolph
|65
|Sit
|QB
|PIT
|vs DEN
|Roman Wilson
|56.9
|Sit
|WR
|PIT
|vs DEN
|Darnell Washington
|55.3
|Sit
|TE
|PIT
|vs DEN
|Michael Pittman Jr,
|53.4
|Sit
|WR
|PIT
|vs DEN
|Ben Skowronek
|16.5
|Sit
|WR
|PIT
|vs DEN
|Lew Nichols
|10.2
|Sit
|RB
|PIT
|vs DEN
|Kaden Wetjen
|9
|Sit
|WR
|PIT
|vs DEN
|Riley Nowakowski
|3.9
|Sit
|RB
|PIT
|vs DEN
|Robert Tonyan
|3.7
|Sit
|TE
|PIT
|vs DEN
|Travis Homer
|3.5
|Sit
|RB
|PIT
|vs DEN
|Eli Heidenreich
|2.8
|Sit
|RB
|PIT
|vs DEN
|Drew Allar
|1.4
|Sit
|QB
|PIT
|vs DEN
|Will Howard
|1.4
|Sit
|QB
|PIT
|vs DEN
Matchups We Love:
Pat Freiermuth has been a reliable TE1 play in recent weeks. He has finished as a top-12 fantasy TE in three straight games and is coming off a five-catch performance against the Philadelphia Eagles last week. Although the Steelers are switching to Mason Rudolph at QB, Freiermuth has some TE1 upside in 12+ team leagues this week. Denver has given up the third-most fantasy points to opposing TEs.
Matchups We Hate:
QB Bo Nix
Bo Nix will be a risky QB1 play on Black Friday. He managed just 12.5 fantasy points in a plus matchup against the Raiders in Week 11, and now faces a tougher matchup against the Steelers in Week 12. Pittsburgh has given up the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs while allowing only two QBs to finish top-16 at the position this season.
WR DK Metcalf
DK Metcalf will play this week despite being ejected in last week's contest. However, Metcalf will be hard to trust in most formats this week. Rudolph is set to start for the Steelers in this game, and the 6-foot-4 playmaker will be shadowed by Patrick Surtain II. Surtain ranks 20th in fantasy points allowed per cover snap.
Other Matchups:
QB Mason Rudolph
The Steelers made the tough decision to bench Aaron Rodgers in favor of Rudolph. Unfortunately, Rudolph doesn't have much fantasy value in one-quarterback leagues. The last time he started a game for the Steelers was back in Week 12 of last season. In that game, he threw for just 171 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He will be a lower-end QB2 in Superflex formats.
Jonah Coleman is looking like a league winner. He has finished as an RB1 in three straight games and is coming off an overall RB1 fantasy finish in Week 11 against the Raiders. That's enough reason to start Coleman as an RB1 in all formats. The rookie played a season-high 85% of the snaps last week while totaling a career-high 129 yards from scrimmage.
Steelers RBs
Both Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle haven't produced much in fantasy recently. Both Warren and Dowdle have been held to under 10 PPR fantasy points in back-to-back contests. For this week, Warren will come in as a solid RB2, while Dowdle will be a flex play in 12+ team leagues. Warren continues to lead this backfield and could find opportunities on the ground with the Broncos giving up the seventh-most fantasy points to RBs.
Jaylen Waddle has been one of the bigger fantasy disappointments this season. He has scored in double figures in PPR formats just once since Week 5, and his snap share is hovering around 57% through 11 weeks. While Waddle has seen at least six targets in four of his last five games, he will be a lower-end WR3 play. Pittsburgh has done a good job against opposing WRs in 2026.
Courtland Sutton should really only be started in dire situations, especially with no teams on bye this week. He didn't catch a pass in last week's win and has scored above 10 PPR fantasy points only once. Sutton's 16.5% target share on the year makes him harder to trust in all formats. The Steelers have also given up the second-fewest receiving touchdowns to the WR position.
Michael Pittman Jr. is on track to return in Week 12. He has missed the last seven weeks with a foot injury that placed him on injured reserve. In his return, though, Pittman will be a lower-end flex option in deeper formats. The Steelers playmaker hasn't played in a game since Week 4 and will likely be limited in his first game back. Rudolph starting also doesn't help his fantasy value.
Germie Bernard had a solid fantasy game last week against the Eagles. He caught six passes for 40 yards while playing 94% of the team's offensive snaps. But Pittman's return will limit his opportunities moving forward. That makes Bernard only a deep-league option in Week 12. He'll be fighting for playing time with Metcalf, Pittman, and Roman Wilson.
TE Evan Engram
Evan Engram was extremely involved in the team's passing attack in Denver's Week 11 win. He caught six passes for 74 yards en route to a 13.4 PPR fantasy point day. Despite that performance last week, Engram will come in as more of a TE2 this week. The Steelers have allowed the 12th-fewest fantasy points to opposing TEs this season.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 12 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jaylen Warren, Jonah Coleman, Jaylen Waddle, DK Metcalf. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 12.
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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 12 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:
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