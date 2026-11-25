RotoBaller's updated fantasy football projections (RB, WR, QB, TE, D/ST, K) for Week 12 (2026). Set winning lineups with our fantasy football projections.
The Week 12 Thanksgiving slate is ahead, meaning all teams are in action, and there are plenty of tough start-sit calls to navigate, beginning immediately on Wednesday! We're here to help guide those decisions with our Week 12 fantasy football projections. Below, see how key players such as Blake Corum, Emmett Johnson, DJ Moore, Jordyn Tyson, D'Andre Swift, Breece Hall, Jakobi Meyers, and more are expected to perform.
Our overall fantasy football projections for Week 12 are put together by Nick Mariano. Along with these projections, you will also see some relevant fantasy football injury news for this week.
Make sure you also bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal to make winning lineup decisions. Our free mobile app is a must-have for player news - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 12 Fantasy Football Projections
Be sure to check our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Player Name
|Team
|Pos
|Fan Points
|Pass Yards
|PASS TDs
|INTs
|Rush
|Ru. Yards
|Ru. TDs
|Rec
|Rec. Yards
|Rec. TDs
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|23.6
|309.8
|2.4
|0.5
|3.4
|14.4
|0.2
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|RB
|22.9
|19.5
|96.7
|0.9
|4.9
|42.8
|0.2
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|22.2
|248.1
|1.6
|0.8
|7.1
|37.8
|0.6
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|QB
|21.7
|281.1
|1.9
|0.5
|5.0
|25.4
|0.2
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|QB
|21.5
|277.2
|2.0
|0.5
|4.7
|21.3
|0.2
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|21.2
|293.3
|2.0
|0.5
|3.6
|15.4
|0.2
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|QB
|20.1
|236.5
|1.6
|0.4
|6.7
|33.4
|0.3
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|WR
|20.0
|0.4
|2.4
|0.0
|8.2
|112.2
|0.7
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|QB
|19.8
|275.6
|2.0
|0.6
|3.4
|15.3
|0.1
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|QB
|19.6
|245.3
|1.8
|0.7
|5.5
|28.3
|0.2
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|19.4
|301.1
|1.9
|0.6
|1.9
|5.8
|0.1
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|18.4
|0.2
|1.5
|0.0
|7.8
|103.4
|0.7
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|QB
|18.3
|258.2
|1.7
|0.6
|3.2
|15.9
|0.1
|Jordan Love
|GB
|QB
|18.1
|279.6
|1.8
|0.8
|2.4
|7.2
|0.1
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|17.9
|7.3
|96.8
|0.8
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|RB
|17.8
|19.1
|88.3
|0.8
|2.7
|19.5
|0.2
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|17.7
|0.2
|1.6
|0.0
|7.5
|99.0
|0.7
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|QB
|17.3
|244.5
|1.8
|0.6
|2.3
|7.0
|0.1
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|QB
|17.2
|223.3
|1.4
|0.5
|5.9
|24.4
|0.2
|J.J. McCarthy
|NYG
|QB
|16.9
|229.1
|1.6
|0.8
|4.1
|18.6
|0.2
|Joe Milton III
|PHI
|QB
|16.8
|239.5
|1.1
|0.9
|6.6
|31.1
|0.2
|Fernando Mendoza
|LV
|QB
|16.8
|214.1
|1.7
|0.8
|4.8
|21.4
|0.2
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|QB
|16.7
|242.2
|1.5
|0.7
|4.2
|18.2
|0.2
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|16.5
|0.2
|1.3
|0.0
|6.6
|91.9
|0.6
|Jonah Coleman
|DEN
|RB
|16.4
|19.0
|79.3
|0.6
|3.4
|26.7
|0.1
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|QB
|16.3
|244.8
|1.5
|0.6
|2.8
|10.4
|0.1
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|QB
|16.2
|225.4
|1.5
|0.6
|4.3
|15.4
|0.1
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|RB
|16.1
|16.2
|73.3
|0.4
|3.9
|31.8
|0.2
|Kenneth Walker III
|KC
|RB
|16.0
|15.8
|70.4
|0.7
|2.8
|20.4
|0.2
|James Cook III
|BUF
|RB
|15.9
|19.2
|88.5
|0.8
|1.4
|11.1
|0.1
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|RB
|15.8
|14.4
|57.6
|0.6
|3.9
|30.5
|0.2
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|15.8
|219.1
|1.2
|0.8
|5.1
|26.7
|0.2
|Cam Skattebo
|NYG
|RB
|15.6
|19.5
|85.5
|0.6
|2.2
|15.5
|0.1
|Javonte Williams
|DAL
|RB
|15.5
|18.7
|77.6
|0.8
|2.2
|13.0
|0.1
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|QB
|15.5
|237.2
|1.2
|0.8
|3.6
|18.6
|0.2
|Sam Darnold
|SEA
|QB
|15.4
|239.2
|1.6
|0.8
|2.1
|7.3
|0.1
|Jacoby Brissett
|BAL
|QB
|15.4
|247.6
|1.4
|0.9
|3.0
|10.1
|0.1
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|IND
|QB
|15.3
|218.6
|1.1
|1.0
|7.8
|26.5
|0.3
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|QB
|14.9
|235.8
|1.4
|1.0
|2.4
|11.3
|0.1
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|QB
|14.8
|200.6
|1.3
|0.7
|4.5
|21.5
|0.2
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|14.7
|255.3
|1.5
|0.9
|1.3
|2.6
|0.0
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|14.6
|18.2
|73.9
|0.5
|2.9
|20.6
|0.2
|George Pickens
|DAL
|WR
|14.5
|5.7
|83.0
|0.6
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|RB
|14.5
|12.8
|55.4
|0.4
|4.4
|29.0
|0.3
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|14.5
|5.2
|83.2
|0.6
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|RB
|14.4
|13.7
|55.9
|0.8
|2.6
|19.3
|0.2
|Christian Watson
|GB
|WR
|14.2
|5.7
|79.2
|0.6
|Matthew Golden
|GB
|WR
|14.2
|0.2
|0.9
|0.0
|5.9
|80.6
|0.5
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|RB
|14.2
|18.5
|73.3
|0.4
|3.5
|21.6
|0.1
|Parker Washington
|JAX
|WR
|14.2
|0.3
|1.7
|0.0
|5.2
|80.5
|0.6
|Quinshon Judkins
|CLE
|RB
|14.0
|18.4
|77.7
|0.6
|1.8
|12.9
|0.1
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|RB
|13.9
|16.0
|63.9
|0.7
|2.5
|15.2
|0.1
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|WR
|13.8
|0.3
|1.4
|0.0
|5.3
|75.1
|0.6
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|RB
|13.7
|11.9
|52.6
|0.5
|3.8
|28.2
|0.2
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|WR
|13.7
|5.6
|75.0
|0.6
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|RB
|13.6
|17.3
|75.3
|0.5
|1.9
|14.4
|0.1
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|WR
|13.4
|0.4
|2.5
|0.0
|6.0
|80.4
|0.4
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|RB
|13.3
|15.6
|68.4
|0.3
|3.0
|24.0
|0.1
|Mason Rudolph
|PIT
|QB
|13.2
|202.6
|1.4
|0.7
|2.7
|8.8
|0.0
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|13.1
|17.8
|76.5
|0.4
|2.2
|14.5
|0.1
|Ashton Jeanty
|LV
|RB
|13.1
|12.8
|52.4
|0.3
|3.7
|31.4
|0.2
|Luther Burden III
|CHI
|WR
|13.0
|0.7
|3.2
|0.0
|5.4
|71.5
|0.5
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|13.0
|6.3
|79.5
|0.3
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|RB
|13.0
|14.0
|56.9
|0.3
|3.3
|28.2
|0.2
|Michael Penix Jr.
|ATL
|QB
|12.8
|217.0
|1.2
|1.0
|2.9
|10.6
|0.1
|Josh Johnson
|ARI
|QB
|12.8
|220.7
|1.0
|0.9
|3.7
|11.9
|0.1
|Bhayshul Tuten
|JAX
|RB
|12.8
|15.0
|66.0
|0.6
|1.5
|12.0
|0.1
|Chris Olave
|NO
|WR
|12.6
|5.7
|76.2
|0.4
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|TE
|12.5
|7.7
|70.6
|0.3
|Tommy DeVito
|NE
|QB
|12.4
|205.3
|1.0
|0.9
|3.9
|12.4
|0.1
|Kyle McCord
|MIA
|QB
|12.3
|174.2
|1.1
|0.7
|3.7
|15.4
|0.1
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|12.2
|5.8
|72.6
|0.3
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|RB
|12.2
|13.3
|62.0
|0.5
|2.0
|15.5
|0.1
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|TE
|12.2
|0.2
|0.6
|0.0
|5.2
|61.2
|0.6
|Isaiah Likely
|NYG
|TE
|12.0
|5.1
|62.3
|0.5
|Ollie Gordon II
|MIA
|RB
|12.0
|16.6
|70.4
|0.4
|1.6
|11.6
|0.1
|Omarion Hampton
|LAC
|RB
|11.9
|16.4
|66.6
|0.5
|1.7
|10.6
|0.1
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|11.8
|5.3
|67.6
|0.4
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|RB
|11.7
|14.3
|59.8
|0.4
|2.3
|15.3
|0.1
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|11.7
|14.4
|57.6
|0.3
|2.8
|20.0
|0.1
|Mike Evans
|SF
|WR
|11.5
|4.1
|65.8
|0.5
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|TE
|11.2
|4.8
|59.4
|0.5
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|WR
|11.0
|5.1
|65.5
|0.3
|Stefon Diggs
|WAS
|WR
|11.0
|4.9
|57.7
|0.5
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|WR
|10.9
|0.3
|2.0
|0.0
|3.9
|61.3
|0.4
|Carnell Tate
|TEN
|WR
|10.9
|5.4
|66.8
|0.3
|DJ Moore
|BUF
|WR
|10.6
|0.5
|2.0
|0.0
|4.4
|58.8
|0.4
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|NO
|RB
|10.5
|13.9
|60.9
|0.3
|1.8
|12.4
|0.1
|Emmett Johnson
|KC
|RB
|10.5
|11.6
|49.1
|0.3
|2.2
|18.2
|0.2
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|10.2
|4.8
|55.2
|0.4
|Jordan Mason
|MIN
|RB
|10.2
|13.7
|60.6
|0.4
|1.1
|7.5
|0.1
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|WAS
|RB
|10.2
|13.3
|57.6
|0.5
|1.0
|7.1
|0.1
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|WR
|10.0
|0.2
|0.7
|0.0
|4.7
|56.3
|0.3
|Cam Little
|JAX
|K
|9.9
|Kenneth Gainwell
|TB
|RB
|9.8
|9.9
|43.5
|0.2
|2.6
|18.8
|0.2
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|TE
|9.8
|0.4
|1.1
|0.0
|5.5
|52.2
|0.3
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|K
|9.7
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|WR
|9.7
|3.8
|57.1
|0.4
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|TE
|9.7
|5.0
|48.6
|0.4
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|WR
|9.7
|4.7
|56.4
|0.3
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|K
|9.6
|KC Concepcion
|CLE
|WR
|9.6
|1.0
|4.8
|0.1
|4.1
|50.5
|0.3
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|K
|9.6
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|K
|9.5
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|RB
|9.3
|9.7
|41.8
|0.4
|1.8
|14.3
|0.1
|Jaylen Waddle
|DEN
|WR
|9.3
|0.3
|1.7
|0.0
|4.2
|51.0
|0.3
|Minnesota Vikings
|MIN
|DST
|9.3
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|TE
|9.2
|4.4
|49.9
|0.3
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|TE
|9.2
|4.5
|48.6
|0.4
|David Montgomery
|HOU
|RB
|9.2
|11.9
|47.6
|0.4
|1.4
|10.2
|0.1
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|K
|9.2
|Washington Commanders
|WAS
|DST
|9.2
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|MIN
|RB
|9.1
|10.2
|44.0
|0.3
|1.9
|13.2
|0.1
|Jake Bates
|DET
|K
|9.0
|New York Giants
|NYG
|DST
|9.0
|Jakobi Meyers
|JAX
|WR
|9.0
|0.2
|0.8
|0.0
|3.8
|50.1
|0.3
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|K
|8.9
|Antonio Williams
|WAS
|WR
|8.9
|4.0
|49.6
|0.3
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|8.9
|4.1
|48.4
|0.3
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|K
|8.9
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|DST
|8.7
|Eddy Pineiro
|SF
|K
|8.7
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|WR
|8.6
|0.3
|1.6
|0.0
|4.0
|46.9
|0.3
|Denzel Boston
|CLE
|WR
|8.6
|3.2
|48.2
|0.4
|Denver Broncos
|DEN
|DST
|8.6
|Drew Stevens
|WAS
|K
|8.6
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|K
|8.5
|Jordyn Tyson
|NO
|WR
|8.5
|4.3
|46.0
|0.3
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|WR
|8.5
|0.3
|1.7
|0.0
|4.0
|47.2
|0.3
|Dominic Zvada
|NYG
|K
|8.5
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|8.4
|4.4
|46.3
|0.3
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|K
|8.4
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|JAX
|DST
|8.4
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|WR
|8.3
|4.1
|47.8
|0.3
|Konata Mumpfield
|LAR
|WR
|8.3
|3.8
|48.2
|0.3
|Chig Okonkwo
|WAS
|TE
|8.3
|4.3
|44.8
|0.3
|Braelon Allen
|NYJ
|RB
|8.3
|10.1
|44.4
|0.3
|1.5
|10.5
|0.1
|Caleb Douglas
|MIA
|WR
|8.3
|3.6
|48.4
|0.3
|New York Jets
|NYJ
|DST
|8.2
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|TE
|8.2
|0.2
|0.7
|0.0
|4.1
|43.0
|0.3
|Chimere Dike
|TEN
|WR
|8.2
|0.4
|1.6
|0.0
|4.2
|44.5
|0.2
|Houston Texans
|HOU
|DST
|8.2
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|K
|8.1
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|K
|8.0
|Jason Sanders
|NYJ
|K
|8.0
|Malik Washington
|MIA
|WR
|7.9
|1.1
|5.3
|0.0
|3.8
|40.0
|0.2
|Dylan Sampson
|CLE
|RB
|7.9
|5.5
|22.3
|0.2
|3.2
|23.9
|0.1
|Josh Downs
|KC
|WR
|7.9
|3.6
|44.2
|0.3
|Andre Szmyt
|CLE
|K
|7.9
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|RB
|7.8
|4.6
|19.7
|0.1
|3.6
|24.5
|0.1
|Woody Marks
|HOU
|RB
|7.8
|10.2
|40.5
|0.2
|1.6
|11.4
|0.1
|Joey Slye
|TEN
|K
|7.8
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|SF
|WR
|7.7
|2.2
|9.2
|0.1
|2.9
|32.9
|0.3
|Rico Dowdle
|PIT
|RB
|7.7
|8.5
|34.9
|0.2
|2.0
|13.9
|0.1
|Kaleb Johnson
|GB
|RB
|7.6
|12.6
|52.9
|0.3
|0.4
|2.8
|0.0
|Adonai Mitchell
|NYJ
|WR
|7.6
|3.2
|44.6
|0.3
|DK Metcalf
|PIT
|WR
|7.6
|3.4
|44.3
|0.3
|Xavier Hutchinson
|HOU
|WR
|7.6
|0.2
|1.2
|0.0
|3.3
|42.2
|0.3
|Brenton Strange
|JAX
|TE
|7.6
|3.7
|41.3
|0.3
|Cleveland Browns
|CLE
|DST
|7.6
|Bam Knight
|ARI
|RB
|7.5
|9.2
|37.4
|0.2
|1.8
|13.5
|0.1
|Jadarian Price
|SEA
|RB
|7.5
|7.5
|32.3
|0.2
|1.9
|14.4
|0.1
|Ryan Flournoy
|DAL
|WR
|7.5
|3.2
|40.5
|0.3
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|7.5
|0.2
|0.7
|0.0
|4.0
|38.6
|0.2
|Las Vegas Raiders
|LV
|DST
|7.4
|Cincinnati Bengals
|CIN
|DST
|7.4
|San Francisco 49ers
|SF
|DST
|7.4
|Kyle Monangai
|CHI
|RB
|7.3
|7.8
|34.8
|0.3
|1.0
|8.1
|0.1
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|NYJ
|WR
|7.3
|3.2
|42.3
|0.3
|Tank Dell
|HOU
|WR
|7.3
|0.4
|3.2
|0.0
|2.9
|38.6
|0.3
|Tre' Harris
|LAC
|WR
|7.2
|3.3
|42.5
|0.2
|Tyler Allgeier
|ARI
|RB
|7.1
|8.1
|32.6
|0.2
|2.2
|14.6
|0.1
|Austin Ekeler
|WAS
|RB
|7.1
|8.4
|35.5
|0.2
|1.5
|11.4
|0.1
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TB
|DST
|7.1
|Pat Bryant
|DEN
|WR
|7.0
|3.2
|36.8
|0.3
|Spencer Shrader
|IND
|K
|6.9
|Makai Lemon
|PHI
|WR
|6.9
|3.6
|38.5
|0.2
|Mack Hollins
|NE
|WR
|6.9
|3.6
|40.3
|0.2
|DeMario Douglas
|NE
|WR
|6.9
|3.7
|39.5
|0.2
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|K
|6.9
|Tre Tucker
|LV
|WR
|6.8
|0.2
|1.5
|0.0
|2.6
|36.7
|0.3
|Charlie Smyth
|NO
|K
|6.8
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|TE
|6.7
|3.7
|36.8
|0.2
|Kalif Raymond
|CHI
|WR
|6.7
|3.2
|36.5
|0.3
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|JAX
|RB
|6.7
|7.4
|30.8
|0.4
|0.7
|4.7
|0.0
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|CAR
|K
|6.6
|Trey Smack
|GB
|K
|6.6
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|TE
|6.6
|3.5
|36.6
|0.2
|Darius Cooper
|PHI
|WR
|6.6
|3.2
|37.6
|0.2
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|TE
|6.6
|3.0
|36.3
|0.2
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|TE
|6.6
|2.5
|32.6
|0.3
|Matt Gay
|LV
|K
|6.6
|Riley Patterson
|BAL
|K
|6.5
|Keenan Allen
|SF
|WR
|6.5
|3.0
|33.4
|0.3
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|K
|6.5
|Seattle Seahawks
|SEA
|DST
|6.4
|Brandon McManus
|LAR
|K
|6.3
|Green Bay Packers
|GB
|DST
|6.3
|Harrison Wallace III
|ARI
|WR
|6.3
|3.3
|37.1
|0.2
|Simi Fehoko
|ARI
|WR
|6.3
|0.3
|2.5
|0.0
|3.0
|35.8
|0.2
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|WR
|6.3
|2.4
|35.5
|0.3
|Germie Bernard
|PIT
|WR
|6.3
|0.2
|0.9
|0.0
|3.0
|34.5
|0.2
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|6.3
|2.7
|34.4
|0.3
|Chicago Bears
|CHI
|DST
|6.3
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|TB
|WR
|6.2
|0.3
|1.2
|0.0
|3.2
|34.1
|0.2
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|TE
|6.2
|3.3
|34.9
|0.2
|Dallas Cowboys
|DAL
|DST
|6.2
|New England Patriots
|NE
|DST
|6.1
|Laquon Treadwell
|IND
|WR
|6.1
|2.6
|37.5
|0.2
|Atlanta Falcons
|ATL
|DST
|6.1
|Daniel Carlson
|MIA
|K
|6.1
|Andy Borregales
|NE
|K
|6.0
|Devaughn Vele
|NO
|WR
|6.0
|2.8
|35.1
|0.2
|Tai Felton
|MIN
|WR
|6.0
|2.7
|33.1
|0.2
|Treylon Burks
|WAS
|WR
|6.0
|2.3
|33.7
|0.2
|Elic Ayomanor
|TEN
|WR
|6.0
|2.6
|34.8
|0.2
|Jake Moody
|ATL
|K
|6.0
|Ted Hurst
|TB
|WR
|5.9
|2.5
|34.7
|0.2
|Keon Coleman
|BUF
|WR
|5.9
|2.2
|34.3
|0.2
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|5.9
|0.3
|1.2
|0.0
|2.7
|26.1
|0.3
|Anthony Gould
|IND
|WR
|5.9
|2.9
|35.2
|0.2
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|K
|5.8
|Buffalo Bills
|BUF
|DST
|5.8
|Darren Waller
|CAR
|TE
|5.8
|2.6
|31.5
|0.2
|Rashid Shaheed
|SEA
|WR
|5.8
|0.6
|3.8
|0.0
|2.4
|29.8
|0.2
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|WR
|5.8
|2.8
|31.4
|0.2
|CJ Daniels
|LAR
|WR
|5.7
|2.7
|33.3
|0.2
|Ty Johnson
|BUF
|RB
|5.7
|1.4
|5.8
|0.0
|3.1
|26.3
|0.1
|Carolina Panthers
|CAR
|DST
|5.7
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|TE
|5.6
|0.5
|1.6
|0.0
|2.9
|26.2
|0.2
|Savion Williams
|GB
|WR
|5.6
|1.2
|5.4
|0.0
|2.5
|29.3
|0.1
|Miami Dolphins
|MIA
|DST
|5.6
|Los Angeles Rams
|LAR
|DST
|5.5
|MarShawn Lloyd
|GB
|RB
|5.5
|4.7
|18.0
|0.1
|2.1
|15.4
|0.1
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|TE
|5.5
|2.9
|30.3
|0.2
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|WR
|5.5
|0.4
|2.6
|0.0
|2.3
|31.1
|0.2
|Baltimore Ravens
|BAL
|DST
|5.5
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|PIT
|DST
|5.4
|Indianapolis Colts
|IND
|DST
|5.4
|Colby Parkinson
|LAR
|TE
|5.4
|2.9
|27.8
|0.2
|Malachi Fields
|NYG
|WR
|5.4
|2.3
|32.0
|0.2
|Greg Dulcich
|MIA
|TE
|5.4
|2.9
|28.9
|0.2
|Ashton Dulin
|IND
|WR
|5.4
|2.2
|33.7
|0.2
|Josh Cameron
|JAX
|WR
|5.4
|2.3
|29.7
|0.2
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|TE
|5.4
|2.9
|26.3
|0.2
|Mike Washington Jr.
|LV
|RB
|5.4
|8.7
|35.3
|0.2
|0.5
|3.8
|0.0
|Jahan Dotson
|ATL
|WR
|5.3
|2.3
|30.4
|0.2
|Arizona Cardinals
|ARI
|DST
|5.2
|Tutu Atwell
|LAR
|WR
|5.2
|2.4
|30.6
|0.2
|Cooper Kupp
|SEA
|WR
|5.1
|2.3
|27.2
|0.2
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|BAL
|WR
|5.1
|2.1
|28.9
|0.2
|Kimani Vidal
|LAC
|RB
|5.1
|4.9
|20.3
|0.2
|1.4
|10.0
|0.1
|Jack Bech
|LV
|WR
|5.1
|2.3
|27.3
|0.2
|Kansas City Chiefs
|KC
|DST
|5.1
|Kaelon Black
|SF
|RB
|5.0
|7.3
|28.7
|0.2
|0.7
|4.2
|0.0
|Gunnar Helm
|TEN
|TE
|5.0
|2.9
|27.1
|0.1
|Michael Mayer
|LV
|TE
|5.0
|2.5
|26.8
|0.2
|Will Shipley
|PHI
|RB
|4.9
|5.7
|23.2
|0.1
|1.3
|9.7
|0.0
|Mason Taylor
|NYJ
|TE
|4.9
|2.5
|25.3
|0.2
|Corey Kiner
|NE
|RB
|4.8
|8.1
|33.2
|0.1
|0.5
|3.2
|0.0
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|TE
|4.7
|2.2
|24.3
|0.2
|Cade Otton
|TB
|TE
|4.7
|2.7
|25.0
|0.2
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|DAL
|TE
|4.7
|2.4
|25.6
|0.2
|Detroit Lions
|DET
|DST
|4.6
|Efton Chism III
|NE
|WR
|4.6
|2.4
|26.2
|0.1
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|TE
|4.5
|2.3
|22.2
|0.2
|Darnell Washington
|PIT
|TE
|4.5
|2.1
|22.2
|0.2
|Deion Burks
|IND
|WR
|4.5
|2.0
|26.4
|0.2
|Noah Fant
|NO
|TE
|4.4
|2.1
|21.8
|0.2
|Philadelphia Eagles
|PHI
|DST
|4.4
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|4.3
|3.6
|14.2
|0.1
|1.4
|9.1
|0.1
|Jauan Jennings
|MIN
|WR
|4.2
|1.9
|21.7
|0.2
|Kenyon Sadiq
|NYJ
|TE
|4.2
|2.1
|22.8
|0.1
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|JAX
|WR
|4.2
|1.6
|23.2
|0.2
|Devin Singletary
|NYG
|RB
|4.1
|4.4
|18.2
|0.2
|0.9
|6.6
|0.0
|Davis Allen
|LAR
|TE
|3.9
|2.1
|20.5
|0.1
|Eli Raridon
|NE
|TE
|3.9
|2.0
|22.6
|0.1
|Isaac TeSlaa
|DET
|WR
|3.8
|1.5
|22.3
|0.2
|Kayshon Boutte
|HOU
|WR
|3.8
|1.5
|21.4
|0.2
|Jonathon Brooks
|CAR
|RB
|3.7
|4.0
|16.2
|0.1
|1.0
|7.1
|0.0
|Mitchell Evans
|CAR
|TE
|3.7
|1.9
|18.7
|0.2
|Elijah Higgins
|ARI
|TE
|3.7
|2.0
|19.3
|0.1
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|TE
|3.7
|1.8
|18.6
|0.2
|Roman Wilson
|PIT
|WR
|3.7
|1.7
|20.5
|0.1
|Dohnte Meyers
|CIN
|WR
|3.7
|1.7
|21.1
|0.1
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|HOU
|WR
|3.7
|1.4
|20.7
|0.2
|New Orleans Saints
|NO
|DST
|3.7
|Chris Brooks
|GB
|RB
|3.6
|3.3
|13.6
|0.1
|1.3
|9.0
|0.0
|Rachaad White
|WAS
|RB
|3.6
|3.1
|12.7
|0.1
|1.2
|9.2
|0.1
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|WR
|3.6
|1.6
|22.5
|0.1
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|DEN
|WR
|3.5
|0.6
|4.0
|0.0
|1.5
|17.6
|0.1
|CJ Donaldson
|NO
|RB
|3.4
|2.3
|9.6
|0.1
|1.4
|9.8
|0.1
|Darnell Mooney
|NYG
|WR
|3.3
|0.3
|1.7
|0.0
|1.3
|18.9
|0.1
|David Njoku
|LAC
|TE
|3.3
|1.9
|18.1
|0.1
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|PIT
|WR
|3.2
|1.6
|18.1
|0.1
|Noah Gray
|KC
|TE
|3.2
|1.6
|17.1
|0.1
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|TE
|3.2
|1.7
|16.8
|0.1
|Sione Vaki
|DET
|RB
|3.1
|3.2
|13.9
|0.1
|1.0
|7.8
|0.0
|Keaton Mitchell
|LAC
|RB
|3.1
|2.3
|9.9
|0.1
|1.1
|8.8
|0.0
|Tennessee Titans
|TEN
|DST
|3.1
Week 12 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson was dealing with a knee injury during the Patriots' Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions, and his snap share and workload decreased significantly as a result. He rushed for only four yards on six carries and caught one pass.
It's been an up-and-down season for Stevenson, ranking as the RB23 in fantasy points per game, and he has made a living on his receiving work, averaging 3.1 targets per game and a 1.46 yards-per-route run mark, but with Drake Maye (ankle) expected to miss some time, it's unknown what Tommy DeVito will bring to the table, lowering his outlook for the remainder of the 2026 season.
Aaron Jones Sr., Minnesota Vikings
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson was dealing with a knee injury during the Patriots Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions, and his snap share and workload decreased significantly as a result. He rushed for only four yards on six carries and caught one pass.
It's been an up-and-down season for Stevenson, ranking as the RB23 in fantasy points per game, and he has made a living on his receiving work, averaging 3.1 targets per game and a 1.46 yards-per-route run mark, but with Drake Maye (ankle) expected to miss some time, it's unknown what Tommy DeVito will bring to the table, lowering his outlook for the remainder of the 2026 season.
Josh Downs, Kansas City Chiefs
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson was dealing with a knee injury during the Patriots Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions, and his snap share and workload decreased significantly as a result. He rushed for only four yards on six carries and caught one pass.
It's been an up-and-down season for Stevenson, ranking as the RB23 in fantasy points per game, and he has made a living on his receiving work, averaging 3.1 targets per game and a 1.46 yards-per-route run mark, but with Drake Maye (ankle) expected to miss some time, it's unknown what Tommy DeVito will bring to the table, lowering his outlook for the remainder of the 2026 season.
Geno Smith, New York Jets
New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith enters Week 12 coming off one of his most complete efforts of the season. Last Sunday, Smith and the Jets picked up a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, where he went 17-for-21 with 176 yards and three scores. While the yardage total was not overly impressive, Smith's 81.0% completion rate was his second-highest of the season, and his three touchdowns also matched a season high.
Before this contest, Smith fell below the double-digit PPR mark in each of his last two games and did not throw a passing touchdown. On the season, the veteran QB is averaging 218.4 passing yards per game with a 15:3 TD:INT. Given his production last Sunday, he holds solid streaming appeal in deeper formats facing a Dolphins defense that has allowed 25.0 points per game.
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