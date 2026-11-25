Quincy's top fantasy football matchups for Week 12 of 2026. His favorite start 'em, sit 'em picks and predictions -- strong start/sit matchups that he loves.
Thanksgiving week is here, and most fantasy managers are gearing up for the final playoff push. If you made it through the byemaggedon week that was Week 11, congratulations. It was brutal to not have the likes of the Packers, Seahawks, and Rams at our disposal. It won't be that bad moving forward, so buckle up.
Week 12 provides an interesting slate. Most of the games before the weekend provide a lot of intrigue and high over/unders. The weekend slate is a little more underwhelming, although the Seahawks vs. 49ers should provide a lot of fantasy fun on both sides.
With the final stretch leading into the fantasy playoffs upon us, let's jump into the best and worst matchups. These are the selections that could define your ability to advance as a high seed, or potentially miss the playoffs altogether.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football Quarterback Matchups We Love
Jared Goff - Detroit Lions
Opponent: CHI
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 22nd
The Bears defense has been tough to crack with Jeffery Simmons now in the fold, but something tells me that Jared Goff at home on Thanksgiving against the Bears is going to deliver fireworks. The line of this game is set at 55.5. There will be points scored.
Part of my confidence in Goff this week stems from his consistency this year. He has scored 18.02 or more fantasy points in seven of his 10 games this season. Historically, Goff has been very boom/bust. With a shaky secondary coming to Detroit this week, expect Goff to make it rain on Thursday afternoon.
J.J. McCarthy - New York Giants
Opponent: at IND
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 20th
McCarthy has been below average as a fantasy quarterback this season, but if you are in a pinch this week, he could deliver a solid outing. In case you have not noticed, the Colts are checked out on the 2026 season.
The only thing that may hold McCarthy back in Week 12 is the 110.8 rushing yards per game the Colts are allowing to opposing running backs. However, Cam Skattebo has not exactly been consistent this season, and there is no one behind him on this depth chart who will threaten for many touches. McCarthy has a good chance to slot into the 15 to 18-point range this week.
Other Matchups We Love:
- Sam Darnold @ SF
Quarterback Matchup to Temper Expectations
Tyler Shough - New Orleans Saints
Opponent: at CIN
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 17th
We need to start being careful when playing our Saints, because this team is very susceptible to even the most average pass rushes. Cincinnati has the No. 6-ranked pass rush in the league. On the flip side, Shough has been pressured on 35.8% of his dropbacks this season.
When pressured, Shough's completion percentage drops from 74.1% to 45.9%. Likewise, he has thrown three touchdowns to four interceptions when under pressure. This does not project to be a game in which Shough will be kept clean, so he should remain on the bench as a result.
Other Matchups to Temper Expectations:
Running Back Matchups We Love
Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Washington Commanders
Opponent: at ARI
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 21st
This could be a nice game for a player many people thought would have a better season entering 2026. Arizona has been leaky to running backs all season, allowing 110.9 rushing yards per game to the position. Arizona has also allowed the top two rushers on opposing teams to combine for over 100 rushing yards in three straight games.
The Commanders project to be in a positive game script this week, meaning that JCM's volume should be secured. He already scored a touchdown fresh off injury in Week 11, and he is a legitimate flex option in Week 12.
Aaron Jones Sr. - Minnesota Vikings
Opponent: ATL
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 28th
Don't look now, but Jones has scored in two straight games and seems to be the preferred option over Jordan Mason in big moments. We need Jones' receiving numbers to improve moving forward, but Atlanta presents a solid matchup for Jones both on the ground and through the air.
Atlanta's rush defense holds a grade of 53.8, good for No. 27 in the league. Look for Jones to receive more carries around the end zone this week. He can be deployed as a potential flex option with the Vikings in line to bounce back from a tough Week 11 loss to the 49ers.
Other Matchups We Love:
- Omarion Hampton vs. NE
- Emmett Johnson @ BUF
Running Back Matchup to Temper Expectations
Jadarian Price - Seattle Seahawks
Opponent: at SF
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 5th
Jadarian Price has come alive in recent weeks after a stint on injured reserve. However, the rookie is going to be in a tough position to succeed in Week 12 against a vaunted 49ers defensive front. Let's dive into the numbers.
First, Price has not exceeded 10 carries in a game since his return from injury in Week 8. He got solid receiving volume in Weeks 8 and 9, but his fantasy production in Week 10 was buoyed by a touchdown. There is a little bit of false hope here.
Additionally, Price's snap counts have dropped in three straight games while Zach Charbonnet's have steadily risen. Expect a heavy dose of Charbonnet this week with Price in line for a change-of-pace role. That will not provide enough volume in a tough matchup against the 49ers, where Seattle may be airing it out more than usual.
Other Matchups to Temper Expectations:
- Zach Charbonnet @ SF
- Tony Pollard @ JAX
Wide Receiver Matchups We Love
Josh Downs - Kansas City Chiefs
Opponent: at BUF
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 17th
Something tells me that a Thanksgiving tilt between the Bills and the Chiefs will produce a ridiculous number of points. Downs should benefit from such a game. Since Downs came over from Indianapolis, his snap share has not exceeded 24% in two games. However, he has received five targets in both games. When he is on the field, he is being used.
If this game goes as many expect (a shootout between two AFC powerhouses), Downs may be on the field a lot more simply out of necessity. This could be a true breakout game against Buffalo's No. 24-graded pass coverage defense.
Khalil Shakir - Buffalo Bills
Opponent: KC
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 2nd
Let's ignore Kansas City's No. 2 ranking against wide receivers for a moment. Buffalo is going to score points in this game. Simply put, it will have to. Shakir is also a bit insulated from tough matchups because of his role in the slot. He may be ranked at No. 35 on the week, but he should provide a stable floor in a potentially high-volume game.
Shakir is coming off a game in which he received nine targets. That type of volume seems more likely than not in Week 12. Shakir has totaled 20 targets in his last two matchups with Kansas City. Start him as a flex option with WR2 upside should he find the end zone.
Other Matchups We Love:
- Ryan Flournoy vs. PHI
- Antonio Williams @ ARI
Wide Receiver Matchup to Temper Expectations
Jalen Coker - Carolina Panthers
Opponent: at TB
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 10th
I am old enough to remember when the Panthers were blown out by the Buccaneers a few weeks ago. While we cannot expect that again, it is time to acknowledge that Coker may not end up being who we thought he might become after a scorching start to the season.
Tampa Bay has done well to limit most wide receivers it has played against, except for a big play here and there. Amon-Ra St. Brown only reached 37 yards in Week 11, Luther Burden III needed 10 targets to get to 97 yards in Week 9 when most of his damage was done after the catch, and Drake London only caught one pass for eight yards in Week 8.
Coker's seven targets in Week 11 were encouraging, but he has not exceeded 47 yards since Week 6, and this does not feel like the week in which he will.
Other Matchups to Temper Expectations:
- Emeka Egbuka vs. CAR
- Pat Bryant @ PIT
Tight End Matchup We Love
Mike Gesicki - Cincinnati Bengals
Opponent: NO
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 27th
Gesicki may have a chance to deliver another solid week in a row. While he has mostly made his fantasy living on touchdowns in 2026, Gesicki had five receptions for 77 yards in a soft matchup in Week 11.
New Orleans is allowing 13.06 fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. This unit has allowed two outings of at least 20.90 fantasy points, and has allowed double-digit scorers at the tight end position in two of its last three games. Look for Gesicki to get loose again in Week 12 and outperform his TE16 ranking.
Other Matchups We Love:
- Dalton Kincaid vs. KC
- Dallas Goedert @ DAL
Tight End Matchup to Temper Expectations
Tyler Higbee - Los Angeles Rams
Opponent: GB
Opponent Rank vs. TE: 2nd
The Rams tight end room has been difficult to predict, but Higbee seems like a dangerous option in Week 12. The Packers have done well to limit opposing tight ends, and will have Micah Parsons back on defense. This could be more of a running back day for the Rams.
Higbee has scored more than 4.20 fantasy points once since Week 5. Even so, his 10.70 fantasy points in Week 10 were due to a touchdown. There is not enough volume to trust Higbee right now. He is always a threat to score, but this is not the week to roll the dice.
Other Matchups to Temper Expectations:
- Kyle Pitts Sr. @ MIN
More Fantasy Football Analysis
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