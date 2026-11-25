Thunder Dan Palyo offers his top NFL sports predictions for Novig markets for the Thanksgiving Day slate of the 2026-2027 season. Use his recommended picks to win on Novig.
Tis the season for holiday football, overeating, and spending time with family. I plan to do all three things over the next few days, while also making some dough by placing some winning wagers on the games!
It's a special Thanksgiving edition of Novig bets and player props coming at you for the holiday NFL triple-header!
As always, make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football and betting needs. Now here are some of my favorite NFL bets for the trio of games on Thanksgiving Day.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Novig is one of the fastest-growing peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. On Novig, users trade directly with each other without the "vig" that is associated with a typical sportsbook.
The vig represents the money that sportsbooks charge you to use their service. It's a hidden cost built into the odds offered on each side of a bet. When a book offers -110 odds on both sides of a bet, they're keeping close to 10% of every bettor's wager, regardless of whether you win or lose.
On Novig, users trade with each other on the outcomes of sporting events, similarly to the way that investors trade on the stock market. But instead of having to beat the books, you just have to win against other users - there's no commission kept by the site.
Users can bet on most traditional sports markets, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, player props, parlays, and futures! No politics, no betting on wars...just sports!
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NFL Picks Against the Spread
All odds listed are from NoVig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.
Philadelphia Eagles (+8.5) at Dallas Cowboys (50%)
Who doesn't love a good underdog story on the holidays? The Eagles broke a seven-game losing streak last week by beating my Steelers and hung around with the Giants two weeks earlier in Joe Milton's first start.
Heck of a throw on the run from Joe Milton
PITvsPHI on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/DWwabguGPB
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026
Milton looked better last week, and the Eagles are getting healthier. Saquon Barkley looked more like the version of himself we've been used to seeing last week, and DeVonta Smith was also a factor in their win over Pittsburgh.
The Cowboys are simply not a team you can trust to cover a spread. While they blew out the lowly Titans last week, they have only covered a spread this big two other times this season. The Philly defense will be the best unit they've faced since, well, since they saw the Eagles back in Week 7.
I'm not calling an outright upset here, but I think Philly has enough fight in them to make this a one-score game.
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NFL Game Totals
All odds listed are from NoVig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.
Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills OVER 46.5 Points (52%)
As a lover of good football games, I am really looking forward to this game. The Bills are 9-1 and have been the class of the AFC this year, while the Chiefs come in 8-2 and have won three in a row.
These teams rarely disappoint when they meet up, whether it's in the regular season or playoffs. Who can forget this classic finish (though I am sure Bills fans wish they could).
Bills. Chiefs. 2021 Divisional Round.
A forever legendary ending 🔥 https://t.co/WKVXaiMAB5
— NFL (@NFL) January 13, 2026
These teams have gone over this total in four straight meetings going back to 2024. The Bills' defense has had an easy stretch lately, facing Baltimore, Minnesota, the New York Jets, and Miami in the last four weeks, but in the six weeks prior, they allowed at least 29 points a whopping five times.
These offenses are elite, and both defenses are going to have their hands full trying to stop them. Even with some rain in the forecast, I don't think the weather is going to be impactful enough to slow down these high-powered offenses.
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NFL Prop Bets
All odds listed are from NoVig and shown as percentages, not traditional American odds.
Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 19.5 rushing attempts (51%)
This game between the Lions and Bears should be an epic clash of two true NFL juggernauts. The Lions are slight home underdogs in this one, but are coming into this game on a six-game win streak.
What do all six of those wins have in common? Lead back Jahmyr Gibbs had 20 or more rushing attempts in every game and exceeded his yards prop (92.5) in all but one.
The Lions offense is at its best when they get Gibbs going on the ground; there's no debating it. Even in games where they've gone down early, they usually stick with Gibbs and the run game and with great results. Running the football and playing better defense has been the formula for their recent success.
I think most people are expecting a shootout when they see the 55.5-point total, but both teams are definitely going to try to control the football and establish their run games. I think Gibbs, who averages 22 carries a game, gets 20 or more in this one, and I like his chances of going over 100 yards, too.
Saquon Barkley OVER 64.5 rushing yards (52%)
This prop feels like a gift from the football gods. Did you ever think you'd see one of the best backs in the league with a rushing prop in the 60s against one of the worst run defenses?
Barkley's season has been a mess, but his lack of rushing yards is not a product of his decline as a player. He's still got plenty of gas in the tank. His offensive line has been underwhelming, and his offense has been in turmoil since losing Jalen Hurts.
But he got back on track last week with 75 yards on the ground against the Steelers, including a 38-yard TD run. He had 62 yards against Dallas the last time they met, on only 7 carries.
The Cowboys, meanwhile, gave up 110 yards to Tony Pollard last week. I expect the Eagles to pound the football at them and limit the number of times that Joe Milton has to throw it. As long as the game stays relatively close, I think Barkley clears this prop.
Khalil Shakir OVER 3.5 receptions (52%)
The Chiefs are an extreme slot-funnel pass defense. They're locking down outside receivers and forcing opposing quarterbacks to check down to underneath routes or backs in the flat.
That's a good thing for Shakir, who makes a living in those spaces. He functions as Josh Allen's chain-mover and runs the majority of his routes out of the slot.
He's been really good in this matchup historically, with six or more catches in each of the last four meetings with Kansas City over the last two seasons. Dalton Kincaid is likely back for this game, but I still expect Shakir to get a heavy dose of targets in the short and intermediate passing game.
Good luck if you're tailing these bets, and thanks for reading!
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