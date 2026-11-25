Hayden's top 5 injured players to stash for fantasy football as of Week 12 (2026). His top fantasy football injury stashes for IR spots and redraft leagues.
Denver running back Jonah Coleman dominated Las Vegas on Sunday. The rookie fourth-rounder rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns on 24 attempts, fueling a 38-24 victory for the Broncos over the Raiders. Coleman totaled 32.9 half-PPR points, making him the week's RB1.
Notably, Coleman spent four weeks on injured reserve earlier in the season. Fantasy managers who took a chance on Coleman and stashed him during his recovery are now reaping the rewards. Do not overlook injured players, even late in the season, as they can deliver for your fantasy squad down the stretch.
Let's break down five widely available players who are injured but still worth taking a look at on waivers ahead of Week 12.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, San Francisco 49ers
Stribling (ankle) excelled in the preseason. The second-rounder out of Ole Miss was panned as a reach during April's NFL Draft, but seven catches in his first half of preseason action quickly earned him hype. Unfortunately, Stribling's rookie campaign hit a major snag when he suffered an ankle injury in Week 1.
An impressive preseason debut for @49ers' second-round pick De'Zhaun Stribling:
7 catches
63 yards
All in the first half 🙌
TENvsSF on @nflnetwork
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/VxhMoyrhFb
— NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2026
After San Francisco determined his injury required surgery, Stribling was placed on injured reserve. His expected recovery time was about 10 weeks. Now, Stribling is on the verge of making a comeback at long last. He was working on the side last week at practice, and an early December return may be on the horizon.
The 49ers have suffered at the receiver position this season. Most of their wideouts have missed time. WR1 Mike Evans made a triumphant return in Mexico City on Sunday, making six grabs for 109 yards and a score. Christian Kirk and Ricky Pearsall remain out, though, and Pearsall will miss the remainder of the year.
The team has largely turned away from its wide receivers this season because of the injuries. San Francisco is averaging just 13.4 targets per game to WRs, the fewest in the NFL. Even with Evans back, the team could still use help at the position. The 49ers acquired Keenan Allen at the trade deadline, but Stribling is younger and more dynamic.
Despite the holes at receiver, the 49ers have fared well offensively. They rank second with 2.3 touchdown passes per game and sixth with 255.5 passing yards per game. Adding Stribling back into the mix should bear fruit over the final month of the season. Make sure your waiver decisions reflect that.
Seth McGowan, RB, Indianapolis Colts
McGowan (hamstring) has been the backup to starter Jonathan Taylor this season. McGowan, a seventh-round rookie from Kentucky, got sparse work to begin the year, but he had begun to gain momentum before his injury. He had 11 carries for 46 yards in Week 7, rushed for 45 yards and his first touchdown in Week 9, and rushed 12 times for 77 yards and another TD in Week 10.
Unfortunately, last Thursday went very poorly for the Colts, McGowan included. The young tailback suffered a hamstring injury in the 26-3 loss to the Texans, ending his day after just four touches for eight scrimmage yards. McGowan is now set to miss time, and his return timetable is unclear.
McGowan has been highly efficient this season. He ranks eighth with 4.8 true yards per carry, his rushing success rate of 60.3 percent is excellent, and his mark of 3.33 yards created per touch is also impressive. McGowan earned the increased volume, but unfortunately, his injury has slowed his ascent.
2nd push from Indy gets Seth McGowan in for a TD
MIAvsIND on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/YtxqrK6PMZ
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
With the Colts sinking in the standings, they have additional incentive to involve McGowan at the expense of Taylor, if possible. Giving the rookie more touches while preserving Taylor, a piece who could be moved this offseason, makes sense. This dynamic should play out once McGowan returns.
While that return date is currently ambiguous, the Colts have a Week 13 bye, making Week 14 a natural target. McGowan should be rostered for his efficiency and potential for an increased workload. While the reporting regarding McGowan's status this season may change for the worse, he should be stashed in the meantime.
Brian Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
Robinson (hamstring) has been efficient for fantasy managers this season. The fifth-year back has averaged 0.90 fantasy points per opportunity, the 12th-highest mark among qualifying running backs. He also ranks 16th in production premium and 19th in EPA. Robinson's first year in Atlanta began successfully.
His campaign experienced a hitch when he suffered a hamstring injury, though, which has kept him off the field for an extended period. Robinson has not played since Week 6, and he was placed on injured reserve before Week 9 after a setback. He will be eligible to suit up as early as Week 14 at Cleveland.
In an RB2 role behind superstar Bijan Robinson, Brian Robinson was still getting work when healthy. He averaged 10.2 carries per game over the first five weeks, and he scored four touchdowns on the ground. Brian Robinson's high point of the season so far came in Week 4 at the Saints when he scored three times in a resounding Falcons victory.
Brian Robinson Jr.'s turn for a touchdown 💪
@ATLvsNO on ESPN Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/osbNs92gaZ
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2026
Brian Robinson is also an excellent insurance policy. The Falcons average 26.4 team run plays per game, but most of those have gone to Bijan during Brian's absence. Current backup Khalil Herbert has just seven carries over the past four weeks. Brian Robinson will face little competition for his role when he comes back.
Thus, Brian Robinson is a good stash candidate. He was productive at times in his own right at the start of the season, and he stands to gain significant value should misfortune befall Bijan Robinson. If you can afford to burn a roster spot on Brian Robinson for at least another two games, you should consider doing so.
Malik Willis, QB, Miami Dolphins
Willis (groin, core), in his first year with Miami, predictably had an up-and-down start to his 2026 season. By Week 5, though, he was coming into his own as the team's QB1. That week, he posted 20.88 fantasy points against the Bengals. Willis followed that up with a 26.02-point showing at the Jets in his next game.
From Week 5 through Week 8, Willis averaged the seventh-most fantasy points among QBs. Sadly, his Week 9 performance versus Detroit was disastrous, and he was shut down with a groin/core injury before Week 10. Willis's placement on injured reserve will keep him sidelined for at least two more contests.
Miami worried Willis might have needed surgery, which would have ended his season. However, head coach Jeff Hafley said this week that they do not expect Willis to undergo such an operation, keeping his chances of returning alive. The good news means he may be eligible to compete during the fantasy playoffs.
A major component of Willis's fantasy value is his rushing production. He averages the fourth-most scrambles per game, and he has picked up 6.11 yards per carry this year. Willis has also found the endzone on the ground three times this season. This gives him an edge over most of the other QB options sitting on waivers.
Malik Willis rushes into the end zone for his FIRST TD as a Dolphin 🐬
MIAvsLV on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/V9bwozd5JL
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
The Dolphins are also almost perpetually trailing, giving Willis excellent game scripts to work with. All in all, Willis is a worthwhile swing for any fantasy manager needing an assist at quarterback. Stashing Willis to bolster the position during the closing weeks of the year would be a logical move.
Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, New York Giants
Tracy (hamstring) started the season as a non-factor. He totaled four carries for 16 yards over the first four weeks, and his fantasy points were in the red due to a Week 1 lost fumble. His involvement began to increase, though, and in Week 6 he gained 45 scrimmage yards and scored twice.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. gets the first 6️⃣ on the board for the Giants!
NOvsNYG on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/aZQxb8kK15
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
An ill-timed Week 7 injury has forced Tracy to miss the last three games, as he was placed on injured reserve. He will be eligible to return as early as Week 13 against San Francisco. The Giants have not offered many updates on Tracy's status, but he is reportedly progressing well, making that date a plausible target.
While Tracy's season has been underwhelming thus far, starting running back Cam Skattebo's has been a roller coaster. Skattebo has turned in several strong performances, but he also got placed in the doghouse after repeated fumbling issues. Skattebo got no touches in Week 6 after a critical fumble in overtime the week prior, and he did fumble again in Week 11.
The other notable back in New York, Devin Singletary, has struggled. He has posted one game with more than six carries: Week 9 against Philadelphia, where he had 21 attempts for a paltry 31 yards. Should the Giants give Skattebo fewer carries down the stretch, Tracy would be the more likely beneficiary.
Therefore, stashing Tracy for one more week before his possible Week 13 return would be a solid move. The Giants have averaged the eighth-most run plays per game, but their RBs have been frustrating. New York may look to Tracy, who led the team in rushing in both 2024 and 2025, more often.
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