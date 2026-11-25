Frank Ammirante analyzes which defenses (DEF) to sit or start in Week 13 (2026) of the NFL season, and provides his best fantasy football streaming options.
Finding the right defense to stream can give you an advantage in fantasy football, especially when you target favorable matchups before your league mates.
As is always the case in this article, we're looking a week ahead, focusing on defenses rostered in fewer than 40% of Yahoo! leagues, giving you some potential options on the waiver wire. Remember, getting a spike week from your defense can quietly be the difference in your matchup, so always pay close attention here.
With that in mind, let's take a look at why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, Washington Commanders, and Arizona Cardinals are my favorite defensive streamers for Week 13. Some of these teams are good defenses, whereas others are boosted by their exploitable matchups.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Best D/ST Streaming Options For Week 13
Each of these D/ST streaming options is widely available. More popular options aren't listed here because they are currently rostered in more than 40% of Yahoo! leagues.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (36%) vs Los Angeles Chargers
The Buccaneers defense has shown tremendous upside lately, scoring 27, 18, and 11 fantasy points as their biggest spike weeks. Tampa Bay has recorded at least two interceptions in three of its last four contests, making this one of the more intriguing streaming options available.
Cornerback Zyon McCollum has been a key contributor to Tampa Bay's success. His playmaking ability in the secondary, combined with the interior pressure generated by Vita Vea, gives this defense multiple avenues for fantasy production.
Zyon McCollum with the @Buccaneers' 4th INT of the game!
ATLvsTB on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/B7u8ECYxH8
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
Now, the Buccaneers get a favorable matchup at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. This is a game where the Bucs will be favored and projected to play with a lead, giving them more opportunities for sacks and turnovers. Given Tampa Bay's recent ability to deliver spike weeks, this is a defense worth prioritizing on the waiver wire.
Philadelphia Eagles (29%) at Arizona Cardinals
The Eagles defense put together an impressive performance against the Steelers last week, recording five sacks while allowing just 16 points. Philadelphia's ability to generate pressure makes this unit an appealing streaming option.
Defensive tackle Jalen Carter remains a difference-maker up front, creating problems for opposing offensive lines with his ability to generate interior pressure.
5th sack today from the Philly defense
PITvsPHI on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/2FHRLbKWfG
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026
Now, the Eagles get a favorable road matchup against the Cardinals. Whether it's veteran Josh Johnson or rookie Carson Beck starting at quarterback for Arizona, Philadelphia's pass rush should have opportunities to rack up sacks and force turnovers.
Wth that in mind, the Eagles are a viable streamer this week. They may go a bit overlooked, but they're definitely work firing up against the Cardinals.
Green Bay Packers (29%) at New Orleans Saints
The Packers defense is trending in the right direction, especially with Micah Parsons back in the lineup. Green Bay has recorded at least three sacks in three consecutive games, giving this unit a solid floor for fantasy purposes.
Parsons is one of the league's most disruptive pass rushers, and his presence should create more opportunities for sacks and turnovers against a struggling Saints offense.
Resume Project Parsons protocol 🧑💻
Micah makes his return TONIGHT
@InsideTheNFL | @Packers https://t.co/r6lqPPnI3G
— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) November 25, 2026
Tyler Shough hasn't been playing well lately, making this a favorable matchup for Green Bay. With the Packers facing a must-win game to keep their playoff hopes alive in a tough NFC, look for their defense to step up against New Orleans.
Green Bay is a strong streaming option with plenty of upside this week.
Washington Commanders (25%) at Tennessee Titans
Defensive coordinator Daronte Jones has done a great job with Washington's defense lately. The Commanders have allowed 21 points or fewer in four consecutive games, including an impressive performance against a talented Bengals offense last week.
Rookie linebacker Sonny Styles looks like a star in the making. The first-round pick has quickly established himself as one of Washington's most important defensive players, making an impact against both the run and pass.
The Commanders have done a fantastic job fixing their defense this offseason.
1. Hiring Daronte Jones from Brian Flores' staff as new DC
2. Nice haul in free agency
3. Sonny Styles falls into their lap
— Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) April 24, 2026
Now, the Commanders get a favorable matchup against Cam Ward and the Titans. Tennessee's offensive struggles give Washington an opportunity to build on its recent success. This could be a game where they rack up turnovers.
With the way this defense has been playing under Jones, I have no hesitation streaming the Commanders this week.
Arizona Cardinals (1%) vs. Philadelphia Eagles
If you're desperate for a defensive streamer this week, consider the Cardinals. Arizona fired defensive coordinator Nick Rallis on Monday, replacing him with former Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin. Perhaps the coaching change will give this struggling unit a much-needed spark down the stretch.
Sources: Nick Rallis is out as the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive coordinator.
Senior defensive assistant coach Teryl Austin is expected to take over as interim defensive coordinator. https://t.co/6jo1PfRoZp
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2026
The biggest appeal here is the matchup against Joe Milton and the Eagles. While Milton has impressive arm strength and athleticism, he's still an inexperienced quarterback who can be prone to mistakes.
There's certainly some risk in trusting Arizona's defense, but a coaching change and a favorable home matchup provide some reason for optimism. Consider the Cardinals a deep-league streaming option if you've missed out on the other defenses listed above.
Ranking the Week 13 Streaming D/STs
I'd rank these deep streamer D/STs in this article as follows:
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints
- Washington Commanders at Tennessee Titans
- Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals
- Arizona Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Eagles
If you're in a league where more widely rostered D/STs are available, I'd consider the following matchups as well:
- Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
- Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
- San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants
- Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons
- Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Houston Texans
Most of these defenses are rostered, but double-check your waiver wire to make sure. You'd be surprised; sometimes a fantasy manager may have dropped them if they had a bye or if they got off to a slow start to the season.
The biggest takeaway from this group is the Bills. With the Bills facing the Chiefs in Week 12, there's a good chance that they were dropped in your league. That's where you pounce, as it's a fantastic matchup against (likely) Tommy DeVito and the Patriots.
Tips for Streaming D/STs
Keep these tips in mind when streaming D/STs:
- Target defenses that are favored to win, as playing with a lead often creates more opportunities for sacks and turnovers.
- Look for matchups against struggling quarterbacks, especially those who take too many sacks or make costly mistakes.
- Stay ahead of your league by picking up a defense a week early if it has a favorable matchup coming up and you have room on your bench.
- Avoid holding onto a defense that isn't producing consistently. Unless you have a reliable unit like the Vikings, it's often better to play the matchups each week.
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