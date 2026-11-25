Nick Mariano's rest-of-season fantasy football rankings for Week 12 in half-PPR and full-PPR leagues. Set winning lineups with our updated Week 12 fantasy football ranks for 2026.
We welcome you to a chaotic Thanksgiving slate, which now features a Wednesday night game, with a feast of our updated rest-of-season rankings sheet. Some of your trade deadlines will be hitting this weekend, which makes this the perfect time to talk offers over turkey legs. Fill up with our Week 12 fantasy football half-PPR and full-PPR rankings for the rest of 2026, as of November 25.
Be sure to inspect the ranks of key players, such as Ashton Jeanty, Mike Evans, Jonah Coleman, Derrick Henry, Travis Kelce, Fernando Mendoza, and others. Remember to keep on fighting until the math says zero! As Vince Lombardi once said, “Once you learn to quit, it becomes a habit.”
Don't forget to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. In addition to these rankings, you should also read our fantasy football articles and analysis -- our NFL team discusses lineup sleepers, busts, NFL players to start and sit, waiver-wire pickups, and so much more.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Notable Fantasy Football Questions Going into Week 12
- Do we see more 20 personnel (2 RB, 3 WR, 0 TE) from the depleted Rams?
- Is Chicago's defense good enough to slow down Detroit, or is this a rocket ship game?
- Will Joe Milton show fantasy-viable upside against Dallas' defense?
- Does the freezing rain weather forecast hold for Thursday night between KC/BUF?
- Can the Steelers muster trustworthy offense, perhaps with their great RB tandem? (Sigh.)
- Do the Broncos start easing off of Courtland Sutton's empty routes in favor of Pat Bryant?
- After another poor rushing day, will Chase Brown capitalize on the amazing NO matchup?
- BAL/HOU is suddenly a pass-happy voluminous gamescript? Is Derrick Henry 100%?
- What's the plan of attack with very few weapons around Anthony Richardson Sr.?
- Can the Falcons get creative with Bijan Robinson against Minnesota's front?
- Will Jacksonville rest Bhayshul Tuten (ankle) against a Titans team that gave them trouble?
- Can New England establish any faith with Tommy DeVito at QB?
- Does Washington stick with only Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Austin Ekeler at RB again?
- What's Seattle's backfield split against San Francisco, and can their defense learn from Minnesota's mistakes?
- Is Fernando Mendoza ready to assert himself as a fantasy weapon before their bye ahead of a great playoff schedule?
- Can Carolina actually stop Tampa Bay's rushing attack this time around?
These half-PPR and full-PPR fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano and aim to assist fantasy football managers in reorienting expectations as each week goes by.
Most importantly, our brand new free mobile app is a must-have -- download it and configure your notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24/7 with our free push notification alerts!
Week 12 Rest-of-Season Half-PPR Rankings
These are for Half PPR, scroll down for full PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 11/25:
Week 12 Rest-of-Season PPR Rankings
These are for full PPR, scroll up for Half PPR. Last updated on Wednesday, 11/25:
|Tier
|Rank
|Player
|Pos
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|2
|2
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|2
|4
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|2
|5
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|2
|6
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|2
|7
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|3
|8
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|3
|9
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|3
|10
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|3
|11
|James Cook III
|RB
|3
|12
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|3
|13
|Christian Watson
|WR
|3
|14
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|3
|15
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|3
|16
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|3
|17
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|3
|18
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|4
|19
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|4
|20
|Parker Washington
|WR
|4
|21
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|4
|22
|Josh Allen
|QB
|4
|23
|Drake London
|WR
|4
|24
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|4
|25
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|4
|26
|Nico Collins
|WR
|4
|27
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|4
|28
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|4
|29
|Chris Olave
|WR
|5
|30
|DJ Moore
|WR
|5
|31
|Chase Brown
|RB
|5
|32
|George Pickens
|WR
|5
|33
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|5
|34
|George Kittle
|TE
|5
|35
|Mike Evans
|WR
|5
|36
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|5
|37
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|5
|38
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|5
|39
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|5
|40
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|5
|41
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|5
|42
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|5
|43
|Davante Adams
|WR
|5
|44
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|5
|45
|Trey McBride
|TE
|6
|46
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|6
|47
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|6
|48
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|6
|49
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|6
|50
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|6
|51
|Breece Hall
|RB
|6
|52
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|6
|53
|Blake Corum
|RB
|6
|54
|Jordan Love
|QB
|6
|55
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|6
|56
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|6
|57
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|6
|58
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|6
|59
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|6
|60
|Josh Downs
|WR
|6
|61
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|6
|62
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|7
|63
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|7
|64
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|7
|65
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|7
|66
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|7
|67
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|7
|68
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|7
|69
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|7
|70
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|7
|71
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|7
|72
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|7
|73
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|7
|74
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|7
|75
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|7
|76
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|7
|77
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|7
|78
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|7
|79
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|7
|80
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|7
|81
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|7
|82
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|7
|83
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|7
|84
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|7
|85
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|7
|86
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|8
|87
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|8
|88
|Jared Goff
|QB
|8
|89
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|8
|90
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|8
|91
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|8
|92
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|8
|93
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|8
|94
|David Montgomery
|RB
|8
|95
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|8
|96
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|8
|97
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|8
|98
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|8
|99
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|8
|100
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|8
|101
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|8
|102
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|9
|103
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|9
|104
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|9
|105
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|9
|106
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|9
|107
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|9
|108
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|9
|109
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|9
|110
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|9
|111
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|9
|112
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|9
|113
|Woody Marks
|RB
|9
|114
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|9
|115
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|9
|116
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|9
|117
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|9
|118
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|9
|119
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|9
|120
|Bo Nix
|QB
|9
|121
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|10
|122
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|10
|123
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|10
|124
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|10
|125
|Tank Dell
|WR
|10
|126
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|10
|127
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|10
|128
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|10
|129
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|10
|130
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|10
|131
|Bam Knight
|RB
|10
|132
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|10
|133
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|10
|134
|Tre Harris
|WR
|10
|135
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|10
|136
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|10
|137
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|10
|138
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|10
|139
|Bryce Young
|QB
|10
|140
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|10
|141
|Malik Washington
|WR
|10
|142
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|10
|143
|Rachaad White
|RB
|10
|144
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|11
|145
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|11
|146
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|QB
|11
|147
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|11
|148
|Ray Davis
|RB
|11
|149
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|11
|150
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|11
|151
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|11
|152
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|11
|153
|Justice Hill
|RB
|11
|154
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|11
|155
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|11
|156
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|11
|157
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|11
|158
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|11
|159
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|11
|160
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|11
|161
|Darren Waller
|TE
|11
|162
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|11
|163
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|11
|164
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|11
|165
|Cam Ward
|QB
|11
|166
|Will Shipley
|RB
|11
|167
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|11
|168
|Joe Milton III
|QB
|11
|169
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|12
|170
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|12
|171
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|12
|172
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|12
|173
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|12
|174
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|12
|175
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|12
|176
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|12
|177
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|12
|178
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|12
|179
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|12
|180
|Geno Smith
|QB
|12
|181
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|12
|182
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|12
|183
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|12
|184
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|12
|185
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|12
|186
|CJ Daniels
|WR
|12
|187
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|12
|188
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|12
|189
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|12
|190
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|12
|191
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|12
|192
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|12
|193
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|12
|194
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|12
|195
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|12
|196
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|12
|197
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|12
|198
|Jashaun Corbin
|RB
|12
|199
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|12
|200
|Seth McGowan
|RB
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