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7 Must-Stash Fantasy Baseball Prospects? Seaver King, James Tibbs III, Max Anderson, Lazaro Montes, Cam Cannarella, River Ryan, Elmer Rodriguez

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Seaver King - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB Prospect Sleepers, Stashes, Waiver Wire

Fantasy baseball prospect breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire stash analysis for Week 21 of 2026 including Seaver King, James Tibbs III, Max Anderson, Lazaro Montes, Cam Cannarella, and more.

Over the past two weeks of MLB action, several top prospects have earned the call and made a massive impact, such as Joshua Baez and George Lombard Jr.

Below, we will take a look at seven emerging prospects who could find themselves in the major leagues in the coming weeks.

So, should fantasy managers stash these breakout prospects? Let's get to it!

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James Tibbs III, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers outfield prospect James Tibbs III has had a monster season at Triple-A Oklahoma City with 24 homers, 89 RBI, and 90 runs scored while hitting .297. Tibbs is hitting .365 in August with three home runs and 14 RBI to continue his strong season. The left-handed hitter is the No. 7 prospect in the Dodgers system and is looking for a late-season promotion.

The 23-year-old has a 50-grade hit tool with 55-grade power and has been a menace at the plate all season long at the Triple-A level. He has proven he is ready for a big-league chance, and with the Dodgers all of a sudden struggling, they could turn to the young outfielder for a spark. Fantasy managers will want to monitor how the Dodgers plan on using Tibbs the rest of the season because he has the tools to be successful in the majors even at age 23.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

Max Anderson, INF, Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers infield prospect Max Anderson has had a very steady season with the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens and hopes that will give him the shot to make his MLB debut with the Tigers. At age 24, Anderson has shown a high level of consistency in the minors and could be ready to make the jump to the big leagues. In 81 games with the Mud Hens this season, Anderson is hitting .302 with 13 homers and 47 RBI to go with 50 runs.

The No. 11 prospect for the Tigers, Anderson has a 50-grade hit tool with 50-grade power. So he profiles as a major league player, but the question is when the Tigers want to give him his debut. Fantasy managers should monitor Anderson's situation because as an infield prospect, he is behind a loaded group of players at the big-league level like Gleyber Torres, Colt Keith, Javier Baez, and others. So it might not be until next year that he makes his debut.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

Elmer Rodriguez, SP, New York Yankees

New York Yankees pitching prospect Elmer Rodriguez is coming off of two very good starts in August at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as he had two earned runs in 11 innings pitched on his way to a 1-0 mark. He had 13 strikeouts over those 11 combined innings and allowed just six hits and six walks. He also had a very productive July at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, proving he might be ready for another shot to pitch for the Yankees.

Rodriguez is looking like a good stash in redraft leagues in hopes he gets called back up and can produce in another opportunity with New York. The No. 3 prospect of the Yankees, Rodriguez is ready to improve on his 0-2 mark in four starts with the Yankees this season. He has a 55-grade fastball, curveball, and changeup with a 50-grade slider. He seems to have the stuff to be successful for the Yankees and could be a good late addition to fantasy rosters.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

River Ryan, SP, Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitching prospect River Ryan is recovering from a right hamstring strain that he suffered before he was traded from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Tigers in the Tarik Skubal trade. He has been on the IL and rehabbing with the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens. Ryan could make a return and potentially pitch for the Tigers. Or the Tigers could leave him at Toledo and give him more work in the minors.

It is a little bit of a risky dilemma for fantasy managers. Should they take a chance on Ryan who already made his major league debut with the Dodgers? With Oklahoma City, in the Pacific Coast League, Ryan was 3-1 this year with a 4.46 ERA and 1.29 WHIP to go with 43 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched. Ryan is 28 years old and has brief MLB experience back in 2024. The Tigers could give him another look at the end of this year. Fantasy managers will want to pay attention.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

Cam Cannarella, OF, Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins outfield prospect Cam Cannarella is on his third minor-league team of the season after his second promotion of the year on July 17 to the Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Cannarella has played 21 games for Jacksonville and is hitting 21-for-74 (.284) with one homer and four RBI to go with six stolen bases. Between his three teams this season at age 22, Cannarella is hitting .341 with 13 homers and 49 RBI to go with 16 stolen bases. The No. 6 prospect in the Marlins system, Cannarella has a 60-grade run tool along with a 55-grade hit tool.

The left-handed hitter still likely needs development time in the minors given that he started the season at High-A ball. He is best left on the waiver wire in redraft leagues and is more of a future asset in dynasty leagues.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

Lazaro Montes, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Seattle Mariners outfield prospect Lazaro Montes has three homers in his last five games after going on a three-game homer streak on Wednesday at Triple-A Tacoma. That brought Montes' homer total on the season to 35 between Double-A Arkansas and Tacoma. He has 87 combined RBI with 92 runs scored while hitting .251. The 21-year-old left-handed hitter is the No. 5 prospect in the Mariners system and has an elite power profile with 65-grade power.

His hit tool is graded at 45, so his overall hitting and batting average could be a question mark for fantasy purposes, but his power display this season should leave fantasy managers anticipating his promotion to Seattle for an MLB debut. The Mariners could certainly use Montes' powerful bat in their lineup and he looks like a good end-of-season stash just in case he gets the call up.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

Seaver King, INF, Washington Nationals

Fantasy managers in dynasty/keeper leagues who have been stashing Washington Nationals middle-infield prospect Seaver King all year shouldn't necessarily be expecting him to make his major-league debut late this year now that the Nats are moving CJ Abrams to second base, according to Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic.

King, who is a top-100 prospect in MLB and Washington's No. 4 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, has had a breakout 2026 campaign at Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester, slashing a combined .316/.398/.529 with a .928 OPS, 14 home runs, 59 RBI, 11 stolen bases, and 66 runs scored across 82 games played and 375 plate appearances.

According to people familiar with the team's thinking, the Nationals are "reluctant" to rush King to the majors, and he can still benefit from more at-bats and defensive reps at Rochester. Nationals officials are also interested to see whether Abrams and Nasim Nunez can thrive in their flipped roles up the middle. Nunez offers more defensive upside and stability at the 6, but he's hitting just .228 with a .578 OPS in 408 plate appearances. In theory, Nusbaum writes that the Nationals could keep King at Triple-A for the rest of the season.

There are multiple things to consider here for the Nats, but the optics of moving an All-Star (Abrams) off his primary position, and then having a rookie take his spot, "could have awkward consequences," especially if King is eventually moved off shortstop in the coming years.

- Written by Keith Hernandez

 

 

Top 25 Prospects to Stash in Redraft Leagues

Check out Eric Cross' updated top-25 prospects to stash below. These rankings are for 2026 redraft value only, not dynasty. These are MLB prospects who could potentially make a fantasy baseball impact in 2026.

Promoted Last Week: George Lombard Jr. (NYY), Kaelen Culpepper (MIN), Angel Genao (CLE), Hagen Smith (CHW)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Jacob Melton (TBR), Manuel Pena (ARI), Jett Williams (MIL)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC), Karson Milbrandt (MIA)

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
2 Joshua Baez **Promoted OF Cardinals
3 Walker Jenkins OF Twins
4 Franklin Arias SS Red Sox
5 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies
6 Zac Veen ***Promoted OF Rockies
7 Michael Arroyo 2B Mariners
8 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals
9 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians
10 Cam Cannarella OF Marlins
11 Jonathon Long 1B Marlins
12 Cooper Ingle C/OF Guardians
13 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates
14 Jonah Tong SP Mets
15 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
16 Parks Harber 3B Giants
17 Lazaro Montes OF Mariners
18 River Ryan SP Tigers
19 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers
20 Bo Davidson OF Giants
21 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers
22 Josue Briceno 1B Tigers
23 Michael Forret SP Orioles
24 Max Anderson 2B/3B Tigers
25 Charles McAdoo 3B Blue Jays

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Seaver King, James Tibbs III, Max Anderson, Lazaro Montes, Cam Cannarella, River Ryan, Elmer Rodriguez, Kade Anderson, Walker Jenkins, Charlie Condon, Joshua Baez, Max Clark. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Seaver King, James Tibbs III, Max Anderson, Lazaro Montes, Cam Cannarella, River Ryan, Elmer Rodriguez, Kade Anderson, Walker Jenkins, Charlie Condon, Joshua Baez, Max Clark:

Kade Anderson
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Jeff McNeil
Kade Anderson
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Kodai Senga
Kade Anderson
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Ben Joyce
Kade Anderson
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Griffin Conine
Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Jake Bennett
Walker Jenkins
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Tyler O'Neill
Walker Jenkins
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Charlie Condon
Walker Jenkins
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Heriberto Hernandez
Walker Jenkins
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Quinn Mathews
Walker Jenkins
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George Klassen
Walker Jenkins
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Marcelo Mayer
Walker Jenkins
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Walker Jenkins
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Walker Jenkins
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Gage Jump
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Walker Jenkins
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Walker Jenkins
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Walker Jenkins
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Carson Benge
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Daylen Lile
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Joshua Baez
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George Lombard Jr.
Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Ty France
Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Ryan Jeffers
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Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Jackson Holliday
Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Andruw Monasterio
Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Kade Anderson
Joshua Baez
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Kodai Senga
Joshua Baez
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Griffin Conine
Joshua Baez
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Hogan Harris
Joshua Baez
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Brandyn Garcia
Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Willi Castro
Joshua Baez
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Lawrence Butler
Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Max Clark
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Isaac Paredes
Max Clark
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Ezequiel Duran
Max Clark
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Clay Holmes
Max Clark
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Cam Smith
Max Clark
vs
Cole Carrigg
Max Clark
vs
Joey Cantillo
Max Clark
vs
Ty France
Max Clark
vs
Jacob Webb
Max Clark
vs
Ernie Clement
Max Clark
vs
Nick Gonzales
Max Clark
vs
Jake Mangum
Max Clark
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Max Clark
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Max Clark
vs
Noah Cameron
Max Clark
vs
Gleyber Torres
Max Clark
vs
Trent Grisham
Max Clark
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Max Clark
vs
Jackson Holliday
Max Clark
vs
Jared Jones
Max Clark
vs
Grant Taylor
Max Clark
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Max Clark
vs
Abimelec Ortiz
Max Clark
vs
Dominic Canzone
Max Clark
vs
Tommy Edman
Max Clark
vs
Dylan Crews
Max Clark
vs
Willy Adames
Max Clark
vs
Alec Bohm
Max Clark
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Max Clark
vs
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Max Clark
vs
Zac Thornton
Max Clark
vs
Maikel Garcia
Max Clark
vs
Ben Joyce
Max Clark
vs
Jeff McNeil
Max Clark
vs
Kade Anderson
Max Clark
vs
Kodai Senga
Max Clark
vs
Griffin Conine
Max Clark
vs
Hogan Harris
Max Clark
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Max Clark
vs
Sean Manaea
Max Clark
vs
Willi Castro
Max Clark
vs
Lawrence Butler
Max Clark
vs
Braden Montgomery
Max Clark
vs
Sam Antonacci
Max Clark
vs
Kody Clemens
Max Clark
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Max Clark
vs
Tyler O'Neill

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Davis Warren Named Starting QB for Stanford
Tom Kim

Continues to Impress Ahead of BMW Championship
Viktor Hovland

Looking to Put Four Rounds Together at BMW Championship
NBA

Malik Dia Signs Two-Way Deal with Pelicans
Hunter Dickinson

Pelicans Waive Hunter Dickinson
Isaiah Hartenstein

is Battling Ankle Injury
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz Going Back on Injured List With Neck Inflammation
Tyler Soderstrom

Undergoing Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Hunter Goodman

Rockies Place Hunter Goodman on Injured List With Shoulder Strain
Aaron Judge

to Begin Hitting Progression This Week
Christian McCaffrey

Could Have Practiced Tuesday
CFB

Kevin Jennings Expected to be 100% for Week 1
CFB

Billy Edwards Jr. Named North Carolina's Starting Quarterback
CFB

TCU Dismisses Jacob Fields from Program
Xander Schauffele

Continues to Impress Ahead of BMW Championship
CJ Abrams

"Not Thrilled" With Move to Second Base
Tommy Fleetwood

is Still a Great DFS Addition But His Ceiling Seems Limited
Sam Burns

Still Searching For a Win at BMW Championship
Ketel Marte

Returning to Arizona for MRI on his Knee
Jeremiyah Love

Won't Need Surgery on his Ankle
Alec Pierce

Colts Expect Alec Pierce to be Ready by Week 1
Kenyon Sadiq

Should be Available for Week 1
Breece Hall

to Miss 2-3 Weeks, Expected Back for Week 1
Josh Jacobs

Will Practice on Tuesday
NFL

Roger Goodell Has No Doubt There Will Be NFL Teams Outside the USA
Tarik Biberovic

Eyes Real NBA Role with Mavericks
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Add John Bryant to Charles Lee's Staff
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Hire Austin Dufault for Player Development Role
Malachi Smith

Signs with Raptors Ahead of Camp
Braden Smith

Pacers Sign Braden Smith to Two-Way Contract
Adam Scott

Has Real Concerns Heading to BMW Championship
Los Angeles Lakers

Jeanie Buss Fights Siblings' Vote to Sell Lakers Stake
Ryan Fox

Feels the Heat in Memphis Last Week
Akshay Bhatia

Appears Off Heading into BMW Championship
Kristoffer Reitan

Learns the PGA Playoffs are a Different Animal
CFB

Texas Star Tackle Trevor Goosby Exits Practice with Knee Injury
Hideki Matsuyama

Fights to Contend at BMW Championship
PGA

Ludwig Aberg Rebounds from Tough Saturday at Memphis
Wyndham Clark

Needs to Find Fairway More Often at BMW Championship
Si Woo Kim

Stands Firm in First Round of the PGA Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

Scheduled to Throw Another Bullpen on Tuesday
Keenan Allen

Signs with Colts
Haywood Highsmith

Signs One-Year Deal with Suns
Sean Pedulla

Signs Two-Way Deal with Rockets
Klay Thompson

Heat Desperately Want to Sign Klay Thompson
Atlanta Hawks

Kyle Korver Stepping Down as Hawks Assistant General Manager
Kawhi Leonard

Trade to Toronto to be Finalized
Christian McCaffrey

is Actually Dealing with Tightness, Not a Hold-In
Max Fried

Heading to Injured List With Elbow Bone Bruise
Ketel Marte

Diamondbacks Place Ketel Marte on Restricted List
Hunter Goodman

Scratched Again With Shoulder Inflammation
Scottie Scheffler

Coming Off Second Win of the Season
Jordyn Tyson

Expected to Miss Two Months With Hamstring Injury
Kyle Monangai

to Miss Multiple Weeks With Hyperextended Knee
CFB

Running Back Tikey Hayes Dismissed from Nebraska Program
Breece Hall

Groin Injury Considered Minor
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon to Return on Tuesday Against Baltimore
Maikel Garcia

Reinstated From Injured List and Starting on Monday
Puka Nacua

Could Miss Entire Week of Practice
TreVeyon Henderson

Could Be Headed for 50-50 Backfield Split
Dansby Swanson

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Emeka Egbuka

Buccaneers Unsure if Emeka Egbuka Will be Ready for Week 1
CFB

EJ Crowell Expected to be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Houston Managing Conner Weigman's Reps in Camp
Jaylen Waddle

Returns to Practice Monday
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. has Lead in West Virginia Quarterback Competition
Oneil Cruz

Activated From the 60-Day Injured List
CFB

Oklahoma Starting Center Jake Maikkula to Miss Time with Knee Injury
Jeremiyah Love

Could Have Featured Role Without Every-Down Work
Malik Nabers

has "Looked Great," Expected to be Ready for Week 1
NHL

Nicolas Aube-Kubel Heads to KHL
NHL

Jeff Skinner Inks One-Year Deal With Swiss Club
Brad Marchand

Could Miss Start of Season
Ian Machado Garry

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Islam Makhachev

Defends His Welterweight Title
Breece Hall

Diagnosed with Groin Strain, Will Undergo Further Evaluation
CFB

Christopher Vizzina Expected to Start in Week 1 Against LSU
Gillian Robertson

Outclassed At UFC 330
Gillian Robertson

Mackenzie Dern Dominates Gillian Robertson To Win Title Fight
CFB

Aaron Philo Takes Most First-Team Reps in Florida's Scrimmage
CFB

Cam Vaughn Dismissed from Miami Program
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Breece Hall

Exits Practice Early with Potential Groin Injury
Herbert Jones

Eyes Shooting Bounce-Back
Jalin Turner

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
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76ers Hire Tommy Balcetis as Basketball Intelligence Lead
Trendon Watford

Lands with Pelicans
Miles Bridges

Likely to Wait on Extension
Drake Maye

Taking Advantage of Surrounding Talent
Bryan Woo

Pulled as a Precaution With Shoulder Soreness
Brice Turang

Lined Up to Return on Tuesday
Dansby Swanson

to Go on Injured List With Oblique Injury
Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks GM Mike Schmitz Backs Dusty May for NBA Jump
Cooper Flagg

Draws Offseason Praise from Mavericks GM
Dereck Lively II

Making Progress in Foot Recovery
CFB

South Carolina Wideouts Jayden Sellers, Jayden Gibson Out for Season
CFB

Rocky Beers Standing Out as Red-Zone Target
Shane McClanahan

to Return on Monday
MLB

MLB Legend Tommy John Passes Away
Joey Logano

Earns Second Victory of 2026 at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Misses the Victory at Richmond after Leading the Most Laps
Austin Cindric

Scores his Best Finish of the 2026 Season so far at Richmond
Denny Hamlin

Places Fourth and Maintains the Championship Lead
Ryan Blaney

Ends Richmond with A Finish of 13th Despite Stage Win
CFB

Joe Jackson Remains Atop Kansas State Depth Chart
CFB

Turbo Richard Pushing for Lead-Back Duties at Indiana
CFB

TCU Quarterback Jaden Craig Has Exceeded Expectations
CFB

Auburn Expects "Big Things" from Chas Nimrod in Return to SEC
CFB

Javin Gordon Leading Tennessee's RB2 Competition
CFB

Tennessee Coaching Staff "Pleased" with George MacIntyre's Consistency
Tyler Soderstrom

A's Place Tyler Soderstrom on Injured List With Hip Impingement
Cody Bellinger

Could Be Activated Next Weekend
Ryan Blaney

Has Ryan Blaney Finally Figured Out Richmond?
Joey Logano

Should Have Another Good Points Day at Richmond
Kyle Busch

Denny Hamlin Looking to Tie Kyle Busch with Six Richmond Wins
Christopher Bell

Can Christopher Bell Finally Get a Win at Richmond?
Ty Gibbs

Qualifies Fourth at Richmond
Kyle Larson

Will Start 30th at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Has Never Finished in the Top 10 at Richmond
William Byron

Leads Hendrick Motorsports in Qualifying at Richmond
Tyler Reddick

Is Tyler Reddick a Must-Play in DFS at Richmond?
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back Into the Top 10 at Richmond?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Has Upside at Richmond
Austin Dillon

Can Austin Dillon Win Three in a Row at Richmond?
Josh Berry

Looks Strong for Richmond as He Races for His Career
Ian Machado Garry

Can Become The New Welterweight Champion
Islam Makhachev

Set For His First Welterweight Title Defense
Mackenzie Dern

Set To Defend Her Title
Gillian Robertson

Set For UFC 330 Co-Main Event
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jalin Turner

Returns At UFC 330
NHL

Boris Katchouk Signs With KHL Team
Jack Roslovic

Excited for New Chapter in Toronto
WAS

Ilya Protas Expected to Have Full-Time NHL Role in 2026-27
Dylan Larkin

Could Start Season With Red Wings
Zach Werenski

Hints at Long-Term Future With Blue Jackets
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