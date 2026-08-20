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5 Early Round Fantasy Football WR Landmines: Nicho Roessler's Must-Avoid Players (2026)

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George Pickens - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Nicho's top fantasy football wide receiver busts. Potential early round avoids and landmines for WRs in 2026, including George Pickens, Tetairoa McMillan, Davante Adams, and more.

As much as I love talking about all my favorite draft-day sleepers and targets, in this article I will be selecting five overvalued wide receivers who fantasy managers should avoid.

All these wide receivers are solid talents, but they come with significant risk at average draft position (ADP). Sometimes it's the offensive environment, the quarterback, or added competition in the wide receiver room that makes them someone to avoid.

Ultimately, all of these players are talented individuals, but drafting them could derail your fantasy season. Let's dive into it.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

Yahoo ADP - 22.0 (WR9)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens broke out massively in 2025, finishing as the WR5, earning 137 targets and hauling in 93 of them for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns.

He was dealt to the Cowboys after spending his first three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it was a match made in heaven. Pickens excels at what Dak Prescott likes to do: push the ball down the field.

Pickens finished seventh at the position in air yards, third in red-zone targets, and fifth in fantasy points per game (17.2). Under the hood was also solid, with a 2.40 yards per route run (YPRR) and ninth in the NFL in first downs per route run. So, why is he a fade?

For starters, he benefited significantly from CeeDee Lamb missing three games and dealing with a high ankle sprain for a majority of the season. Lamb hauled in three touchdowns, which was a career low for him. Lamb enters the 2026 season fully healthy with a chip on his shoulder and remains the alpha receiver in this offense.

Pickens was 25th in target share, 30th in target rate, 93rd in designed target share, and 73rd in separation. While he finished as the WR5 in fantasy points per game, he was ninth in expected fantasy points per game and coming off a career high in touchdowns and targets, which will be difficult to replicate.

While that is solid production overall, Pickens is being drafted as a top-10 receiver behind guys like A.J. Brown, Rashee Rice, DeVonta Smith, and Chris Olave. All guys are the clear alpha receiver on their team and won't be capped by having another superstar demanding the ball.

Players to target instead: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Rashee Rice, and Chris Olave

 

Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

Yahoo ADP - 41.0 (WR20)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan finished the 2025 season winning the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, so how could he possibly be a landmine? 

The answer here is simple, and it's quarterback Bryce Young. Throughout his three years, the former first overall pick in 2023 has averaged 180.2 passing yards per game. Last season, albeit his "best" season, he averaged 188.2 yards per game.

McMillan is a special talent; he finished the 2025 season as the WR15 with 122 targets, 70 receptions, 1,014 yards, and seven touchdowns. While the surface looked solid, he was 20th at the position in fantasy points per game with 12.4, and 18th in expected fantasy points per game with 12.7.

McMillan needs target volume to succeed, and while he earned a solid 25.4 percent target share (13th), he was 31st in targets per route run, 54th in designed targets, 46th in average depth of target (aDOT), and 74th in catchable target rate. Down the stretch last season, Jalen Coker was producing at a high level as well.

While it's encouraging that the Panthers are looking to get him more looks in motion and in the slot, where he rarely played in 2025 (2.5 percent motion rate and 75th in slot snaps), unless Carolina's passing offense takes a significant step forward, I'm not convinced those changes are enough to unlock the ceiling you're paying for at his current ADP.

With McMillan, it isn't a question of talent. It's whether the offense around him can produce enough passing volume and quality opportunities for him to make the leap you're paying for.

Players to target instead: Emeka Egbuka, Christian Watson, or Jaylen Waddle

 

Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

Yahoo ADP - 51.0 (WR25)

Age is just a number, right? Well, 33-year-old Davante Adams has been able to defy the odds of an aging wide receiver, as he finished as the WR8 last season, WR14 in 2024, and the WR11 in 2023. However, one thing changed drastically last season.

Adams only saw 114 targets last season and hauled in 60 of them for 789 yards, which was his lowest yardage output since his second season in the league back in 2015. He saved his season by converting in the red zone and on touchdowns, which is an extremely volatile production stat to count on year in and year out.

In a season in which Matthew Stafford was aiming for his first MVP, Adams saw the second-most red-zone targets and was fourth in the NFL in red-zone target share. His yards per target (6.9) were 75th in the NFL, and his yards per reception (13.2) were 41st in the NFL last season.

He also struggled to get separation, as he was 92nd in target separation (1.03) and 73rd in YAC. All this to say, for him to pay off at this value, he is going to need to put together another 12-plus touchdown season, which he has done in his career multiple times; however, when you combine his age, decline in efficiency, and Puka Nacua being the clear alpha on the team, he is a clear fade for me.

When you look at some receivers who are going around him, I would target guys like Terry McLaurin, Christian Watson, and Rome Odunze. All guys are younger and have more upside to their game at this point in their career.

Players to target instead: Terry McLaurin, Christian Watson, and Rome Odunze

 

DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills

Yahoo ADP - 56.0 (WR27)

Newly acquired Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore now joins forces with one of, if not the best, quarterbacks in the game, Josh Allen. The fantasy community has seen his ADP steam up to the fourth round, and I'm not buying it.

Moore enters his age-29 season, and former offensive coordinator and now head coach of the Bills, Joe Brady, plays a run-heavy offense that likes to spread the wealth. The Bills still have Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Dalton Kincaid, Joshua Palmer, Dawson Knox, and fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell.

Now, I realize none of those names pop off the charts as elite talents; however, Allen likes to use all of his weapons and get everyone involved, and he himself is heavily involved in the rushing game alongside All-Pro running back James Cook III.

Moore was the cardio king last year, running the 10th-most routes and earning only a 15.3 percent target rate, which is calculated as targets per route run. His efficiency dipped significantly as he was 72nd in YPRR (1.26) and 74th in FDPRR (74th). He averaged 10.0 fantasy points per game, which was 41st in the NFL, and he finished as the WR32 last season.

While Moore has been a model of health, playing in 17 games in five of the past six seasons, he has finished as WR23 or worse in fantasy points per game in five of the last six seasons. When I am analyzing players, I prioritize fantasy points per game over whole-season outputs.

I’m fading the assumption that going from a crowded wide receiver situation in Chicago to an Allen-led offense shouldn't automatically make him a fourth-round fantasy value.

Players to target instead: Christian Watson, Mike Evans, Rome Odunze, or Carnell Tate

 

Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

Yahoo ADP - 58.0 (WR29)

This guy's fast and he's explosive. I get it. Jameson Williams is a big-play machine just waiting to happen, as he was fifth in yards per target and reception last season and eighth in receiving yards with 1,117 yards on 65 receptions.

But don't let that fool you; he is one of the more boom-or-bust options in fantasy football, and his production is based on capitalizing on the big plays. He was 44th in the NFL in target share and 72nd in the NFL in target rate while running the fifth-most routes in the league. Additionally, he is not involved in the red zone, evidenced by his nine red-zone targets (50th) and 10.2 percent red-zone target share (77th).

Williams is a one-trick pony, and while he has weekly winning upside, he also has weekly losing downside. When you play that out through a 17-game season, it becomes too difficult to trust every week. You don't want to put yourself in that situation. Mostly because of his ADP.

With Amon-Ra St. Brown in the picture to go along with Jahmyr Gibbs and second-year receiver Isaac TeSlaa, he will never be a target hog. If you like to live life on the wild side, Williams is your guy. But when you are investing a fourth-round pick in it, it becomes too risky.

He is going around players we've discussed at length in this article, like Mike Evans, Watson, Odunze, and Carnell Tate, who all have better weekly floors while still providing upside.

Players to target instead: Mike Evans, Christian Watson, Rome Odunze, or Carnell Tate

 

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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for George Pickens, Tetairoa McMillan, Davante Adams, DJ Moore, Jameson Williams:

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Omarion Hampton
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Brock Bowers
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Ashton Jeanty
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Chris Olave
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De'Von Achane
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A.J. Brown
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Drake London
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Malik Nabers
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Kenneth Walker III
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Trey McBride
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Chase Brown
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Kyren Williams
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Saquon Barkley
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Javonte Williams
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Justin Jefferson
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Devonta Smith
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James Cook III
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Zay Flowers
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CeeDee Lamb
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Ladd McConkey
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Travis Etienne Jr.
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Jonathan Taylor
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Josh Jacobs
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Josh Allen
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Christian McCaffrey
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Breece Hall
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Ja'Marr Chase
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Tee Higgins
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Puka Nacua
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Jeremiyah Love
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Bijan Robinson
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Rashee Rice
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Jahmyr Gibbs
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Garrett Wilson
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Emeka Egbuka
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D'Andre Swift
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Davante Adams
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Jaylen Waddle
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Colston Loveland
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Luther Burden III
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Terry Mclaurin
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Jameson Williams
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Cam Skattebo
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Mike Evans
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Lamar Jackson
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David Montgomery
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Parker Washington
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DJ Moore
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Jadarian Price
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Bucky Irving
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Christian Watson
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Jayden Daniels
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Joe Burrow
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Quinshon Judkins
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Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jalen Hurts
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Tyler Warren
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Drake Maye
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Carnell Tate
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
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TreVeyon Henderson
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Rome Odunze
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Tucker Kraft
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Brian Thomas Jr.
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Jayden Reed
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DK Metcalf
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Chris Godwin Jr.
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Jordan Addison
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Josh Downs
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Quentin Johnston
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Courtland Sutton
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Michael Wilson
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Xavier Worthy
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Matthew Golden
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KC Concepcion
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Jakobi Meyers
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Wan'dale Robinson
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Makai Lemon
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Alec Pierce
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Jalen Coker
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Romeo Doubs
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Rashid Shaheed
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Jalen McMillan
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Jalen Nailor
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Keenan Allen
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Ryan Flournoy
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Jauan Jennings
Tetairoa McMillan
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Mike Evans
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Lamar Jackson
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Cam Skattebo
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David Montgomery
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Jameson Williams
Tetairoa McMillan
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Parker Washington
Tetairoa McMillan
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Terry Mclaurin
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DJ Moore
Tetairoa McMillan
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Luther Burden III
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jadarian Price
Tetairoa McMillan
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Colston Loveland
Tetairoa McMillan
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Bucky Irving
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jaylen Waddle
Tetairoa McMillan
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Christian Watson
Tetairoa McMillan
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Davante Adams
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jayden Daniels
Tetairoa McMillan
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D'Andre Swift
Tetairoa McMillan
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Joe Burrow
Tetairoa McMillan
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Emeka Egbuka
Tetairoa McMillan
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Bhayshul Tuten
Tetairoa McMillan
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Garrett Wilson
Tetairoa McMillan
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Quinshon Judkins
Tetairoa McMillan
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Rashee Rice
Tetairoa McMillan
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jeremiyah Love
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jalen Hurts
Tetairoa McMillan
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Tee Higgins
Tetairoa McMillan
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Tyler Warren
Tetairoa McMillan
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Breece Hall
Tetairoa McMillan
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Drake Maye
Tetairoa McMillan
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Josh Allen
Tetairoa McMillan
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Carnell Tate
Tetairoa McMillan
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Josh Jacobs
Tetairoa McMillan
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
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TreVeyon Henderson
Tetairoa McMillan
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Ladd McConkey
Tetairoa McMillan
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Rome Odunze
Tetairoa McMillan
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Zay Flowers
Tetairoa McMillan
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Tucker Kraft
Tetairoa McMillan
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Devonta Smith
Tetairoa McMillan
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
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Javonte Williams
Tetairoa McMillan
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Justin Herbert
Tetairoa McMillan
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Kyren Williams
Tetairoa McMillan
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Rico Dowdle
Tetairoa McMillan
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Trey McBride
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jaylen Warren
Tetairoa McMillan
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Malik Nabers
Tetairoa McMillan
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Caleb Williams
Tetairoa McMillan
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A.J. Brown
Tetairoa McMillan
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Trevor Lawrence
Tetairoa McMillan
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Nico Collins
Tetairoa McMillan
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Sam Laporta
Tetairoa McMillan
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Chris Olave
Tetairoa McMillan
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Dak Prescott
Tetairoa McMillan
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Brock Bowers
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jayden Reed
Tetairoa McMillan
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George Pickens
Tetairoa McMillan
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Tony Pollard
Tetairoa McMillan
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Omarion Hampton
Tetairoa McMillan
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DK Metcalf
Tetairoa McMillan
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Ashton Jeanty
Tetairoa McMillan
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
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Derrick Henry
Tetairoa McMillan
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J.K. Dobbins
Tetairoa McMillan
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De'Von Achane
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jordan Addison
Tetairoa McMillan
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Drake London
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jonathon Brooks
Tetairoa McMillan
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Puka Nacua
Tetairoa McMillan
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Ja'Marr Chase
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tetairoa McMillan
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tetairoa McMillan
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CeeDee Lamb
Tetairoa McMillan
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Justin Jefferson
Tetairoa McMillan
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Josh Downs
Tetairoa McMillan
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Quentin Johnston
Tetairoa McMillan
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Courtland Sutton
Tetairoa McMillan
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Michael Wilson
Tetairoa McMillan
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Tetairoa McMillan
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Xavier Worthy
Tetairoa McMillan
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Stefon Diggs
Tetairoa McMillan
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Matthew Golden
Tetairoa McMillan
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KC Concepcion
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jakobi Meyers
Tetairoa McMillan
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Wan'dale Robinson
Tetairoa McMillan
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Makai Lemon
Tetairoa McMillan
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Alec Pierce
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jalen Coker
Tetairoa McMillan
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Khalil Shakir
Tetairoa McMillan
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Romeo Doubs
Tetairoa McMillan
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Tetairoa McMillan
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tetairoa McMillan
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Rashid Shaheed
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jalen McMillan
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jalen Nailor
Tetairoa McMillan
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Keenan Allen
Tetairoa McMillan
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Denzel Boston
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Jordyn Tyson
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D'Andre Swift
Davante Adams
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Jaylen Waddle
Davante Adams
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Emeka Egbuka
Davante Adams
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Colston Loveland
Davante Adams
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Garrett Wilson
Davante Adams
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Luther Burden III
Davante Adams
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Rashee Rice
Davante Adams
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Terry Mclaurin
Davante Adams
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Jeremiyah Love
Davante Adams
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Jameson Williams
Davante Adams
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Tee Higgins
Davante Adams
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Cam Skattebo
Davante Adams
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Breece Hall
Davante Adams
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Mike Evans
Davante Adams
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Josh Allen
Davante Adams
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Tetairoa McMillan
Davante Adams
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Josh Jacobs
Davante Adams
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Lamar Jackson
Davante Adams
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Davante Adams
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David Montgomery
Davante Adams
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Ladd McConkey
Davante Adams
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Parker Washington
Davante Adams
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Zay Flowers
Davante Adams
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DJ Moore
Davante Adams
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Devonta Smith
Davante Adams
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Jadarian Price
Davante Adams
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Javonte Williams
Davante Adams
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Bucky Irving
Davante Adams
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Kyren Williams
Davante Adams
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Christian Watson
Davante Adams
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Trey McBride
Davante Adams
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Jayden Daniels
Davante Adams
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Malik Nabers
Davante Adams
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Joe Burrow
Davante Adams
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A.J. Brown
Davante Adams
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Bhayshul Tuten
Davante Adams
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Nico Collins
Davante Adams
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Quinshon Judkins
Davante Adams
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Chris Olave
Davante Adams
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Davante Adams
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Brock Bowers
Davante Adams
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Jalen Hurts
Davante Adams
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George Pickens
Davante Adams
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Tyler Warren
Davante Adams
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Omarion Hampton
Davante Adams
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Drake Maye
Davante Adams
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Ashton Jeanty
Davante Adams
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Carnell Tate
Davante Adams
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Derrick Henry
Davante Adams
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Davante Adams
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De'Von Achane
Davante Adams
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TreVeyon Henderson
Davante Adams
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Drake London
Davante Adams
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Rome Odunze
Davante Adams
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Kenneth Walker III
Davante Adams
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Tucker Kraft
Davante Adams
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Chase Brown
Davante Adams
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Davante Adams
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Saquon Barkley
Davante Adams
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Justin Herbert
Davante Adams
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Justin Jefferson
Davante Adams
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Rico Dowdle
Davante Adams
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James Cook III
Davante Adams
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Jaylen Warren
Davante Adams
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CeeDee Lamb
Davante Adams
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Caleb Williams
Davante Adams
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Davante Adams
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Trevor Lawrence
Davante Adams
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Jonathan Taylor
Davante Adams
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Sam Laporta
Davante Adams
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Puka Nacua
Davante Adams
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Ja'Marr Chase
Davante Adams
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Davante Adams
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Jayden Reed
Davante Adams
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DK Metcalf
Davante Adams
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Davante Adams
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Jordan Addison
Davante Adams
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Josh Downs
Davante Adams
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Quentin Johnston
Davante Adams
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Courtland Sutton
Davante Adams
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Michael Wilson
Davante Adams
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Davante Adams
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Xavier Worthy
Davante Adams
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Stefon Diggs
Davante Adams
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Matthew Golden
Davante Adams
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KC Concepcion
Davante Adams
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Jakobi Meyers
Davante Adams
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Wan'dale Robinson
Davante Adams
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Makai Lemon
Davante Adams
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Alec Pierce
Davante Adams
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Jalen Coker
Davante Adams
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Khalil Shakir
Davante Adams
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Romeo Doubs
Davante Adams
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Davante Adams
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Davante Adams
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Rashid Shaheed
Davante Adams
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Jalen McMillan
Davante Adams
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Jalen Nailor
Davante Adams
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Keenan Allen
Davante Adams
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Denzel Boston
DJ Moore
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Parker Washington
DJ Moore
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Jadarian Price
DJ Moore
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David Montgomery
DJ Moore
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Bucky Irving
DJ Moore
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Lamar Jackson
DJ Moore
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Christian Watson
DJ Moore
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Tetairoa McMillan
DJ Moore
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Jayden Daniels
DJ Moore
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Mike Evans
DJ Moore
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Joe Burrow
DJ Moore
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Cam Skattebo
DJ Moore
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Bhayshul Tuten
DJ Moore
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Jameson Williams
DJ Moore
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Quinshon Judkins
DJ Moore
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Terry Mclaurin
DJ Moore
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Rhamondre Stevenson
DJ Moore
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Luther Burden III
DJ Moore
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Jalen Hurts
DJ Moore
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Colston Loveland
DJ Moore
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Tyler Warren
DJ Moore
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Jaylen Waddle
DJ Moore
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Drake Maye
DJ Moore
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Davante Adams
DJ Moore
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Carnell Tate
DJ Moore
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D'Andre Swift
DJ Moore
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
DJ Moore
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Emeka Egbuka
DJ Moore
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TreVeyon Henderson
DJ Moore
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Garrett Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
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DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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vs
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DJ Moore
vs
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DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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Jayden Reed
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DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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DJ Moore
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Blake Corum
DJ Moore
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Omarion Hampton
DJ Moore
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Patrick Mahomes II
DJ Moore
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Puka Nacua
DJ Moore
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DJ Moore
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DJ Moore
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DJ Moore
vs
Justin Jefferson
DJ Moore
vs
Drake London
DJ Moore
vs
Quentin Johnston
DJ Moore
vs
Courtland Sutton
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Xavier Worthy
DJ Moore
vs
Stefon Diggs
DJ Moore
vs
Matthew Golden
DJ Moore
vs
KC Concepcion
DJ Moore
vs
Jakobi Meyers
DJ Moore
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
DJ Moore
vs
Makai Lemon
DJ Moore
vs
Alec Pierce
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen Coker
DJ Moore
vs
Khalil Shakir
DJ Moore
vs
Romeo Doubs
DJ Moore
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
DJ Moore
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
DJ Moore
vs
Rashid Shaheed
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen McMillan
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen Nailor
DJ Moore
vs
Keenan Allen
DJ Moore
vs
Denzel Boston
DJ Moore
vs
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Jameson Williams
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jameson Williams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jameson Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Jameson Williams
vs
Mike Evans
Jameson Williams
vs
Colston Loveland
Jameson Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
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Jameson Williams
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Jameson Williams
vs
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vs
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vs
Emeka Egbuka
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vs
DJ Moore
Jameson Williams
vs
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Jameson Williams
vs
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Jameson Williams
vs
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vs
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Jameson Williams
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Malik Nabers
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Brian Thomas Jr.
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Chris Olave
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Brock Bowers
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Omarion Hampton
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Caleb Williams
Jameson Williams
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Ashton Jeanty
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Trevor Lawrence
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Tyler Warren

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Jac Caglianone

Leaves Early Wednesday With Ankle Soreness
Julian Reese

Headed to Denver, to be Waived
Cam Whitmore

Headed to Cleveland
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Leaves Early Wednesday With "Right-Hand Contusion"
Tre Mann

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Traded to the Clippers
Peyton Watson

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Former Seahawks Running Back TJ Harden to Enter Transfer Portal
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Kennesaw State Names Rickie Collins the Week 1 Starting Quarterback
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Luke Weaver Named San Jose State Starting Quarterback
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Dylan Stewart, Jacarrius Peak Unlikely to Be Ready for Week 1
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Louisiana Lawsuit Grants Return to College Football for Current NFL Players
Edwin Díaz

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Kurt Kitayama

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Alex Smalley

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Ryan Gerard

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Rory McIlroy

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CFB

Davis Warren Officially Named Stanford's Starting Quarterback
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TyTy Washington Jr. Nears EuroLeague Move to ASVEL
P.J. Washington

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Patrick Cantlay

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Robert MacIntyre

It's Impossible to Trust Robert MacIntyre at BMW Championship
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Tom Kim

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Viktor Hovland

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Isaiah Hartenstein

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Edwin Díaz

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Tyler Soderstrom

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Hunter Goodman

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Aaron Judge

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Christian McCaffrey

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Kevin Jennings Expected to be 100% for Week 1
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Billy Edwards Jr. Named North Carolina's Starting Quarterback
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Boris Katchouk Signs With KHL Team
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