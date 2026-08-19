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Later-Round Fantasy Football RB, WR Sleepers: Wyatt's Must-Have Picks With Upside

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Quentin Johnston - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Wyatt's favorite later-round fantasy football sleepers at RB and WR for 2026 drafts. His high-upside value picks with breakout potential to win fantasy leagues.

It is the most wonderful time of the year with fantasy football draft season in full swing! Endless hours of research and countless mock drafts help you prepare when the time comes to jump into the war room.

Everyone’s hottest takes are right. That one secret sleeper is itching to pay off. Heck, my Washington Commanders can still be Super Bowl contenders. It is no doubt one of the most exciting times of the year.

With thousands of drafts on the way, we managers have to find a way to get the edge on our league mates. Everyone knows the big-name players that are selected in the first couple of rounds, but not every manager is savvy enough to snipe a league winner after pick 100 like you. Without further ado, let's dive into six high-upside later-round targets for your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

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Keaton Mitchell, RB, Los Angeles Chargers 

The Los Angeles Chargers have been heavily discussed in the fantasy community this summer, with many fantasy experts planting their flags on multiple different players as “their guy” from the offense.

Omarion Hampton and Ladd McConkey are the two I’m heavily investing in drafts. However, OC Mike McDaniel’s recent comments and the team sitting Keaton Mitchell out of the first preseason game should have fantasy managers’ antennae going up.

McDaniel printed out “wanted” posters for Mitchell and pinned them in the facility to campaign for GM Joe Hortiz to acquire him in free agency. Additionally, McDaniel plans to use all three running backs and go with the “hot hand,” according to an interview with team reporters.

The Chargers sitting Mitchell in the preseason opener unofficially confirms that he will have a key role in McDaniel's offense. If this is the case, the 24-year-old could be in for a breakout season.

McDaniel managed to weaponize the running back position in his passing game during his tenure in Miami. The position had a target share of at least 20 percent each season, according to CBS Sports. Furthermore, De'Von Achane has seen 85-plus targets, totaled 480-plus receiving yards, and caught at least four receiving touchdowns in each of his last two seasons.

Even if Mitchell only sees six to 10 touches a game, he has the speed and explosiveness to be a fantasy contributor for managers. Over his career, Mitchell averages 6.3 yards per carry and 9.7 yards per catch.

It is no secret McDaniel's is obsessed with speed in his offense; he has proven over the last four years he knows how to maximize it in his system.

 

Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Philadelphia Eagles 

There has been a steady drumbeat for the Dontayvion Wicks hype train all offseason. He has been making plays in training camp and has emerged as the front-runner for the Eagles' WR2 role behind DeVonta Smith.

GM Howie Roseman acquired Wicks in a trade with the Green Bay Packers as a puzzle piece to reshape the Philly receiving corps in preparation for the eventual A.J. Brown trade.

Wicks mainly operated as a rotational receiver with the Packers, but Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer believes he could be more than that in Philly.

“I’ll continue to say that I wouldn’t sleep on Dontayvion Wicks as a key piece to the Eagles’ puzzle to replace A.J. Brown,” Breer wrote in his quick-hitters article. “Talent was never his issue in Green Bay.”

So far through training camp, Breer has been correct in his comments about Wicks being a key piece in Philadelphia.

Wicks has had moments in his career but has been unable to get a long enough runway to put it all together. His coaches in Philly and Green Bay have even compared him to Davante Adams and Keenan Allen because of his route-running skills and ability to create separation off the line of scrimmage.

We've seen it time and time again when a receiver finds a new home and produces a breakout season: George Pickens to Dallas, Jerry Jeudy to Cleveland, DJ Moore to Chicago, and Stefon Diggs to Buffalo. Sometimes all it takes is a change of scenery for a receiver to reach their full potential.

Additionally, Jalen Hurts has proven he can support two fantasy-relevant receivers in a single season. In the three seasons Smith and Brown both played in 14 or more games, they finished inside the top 20 in PPR scoring every year.

Wicks has a realistic shot at finishing as a WR2 this season, and he is currently being drafted outside the top 60 receivers on Yahoo.

 

Kyle Monangai, RB, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are one of the few teams that could produce the best offense in the NFL this season. The team is ascending, and HC Ben Johnson has his eyes on making history.

“I want to have the highest-scoring offense ever, which happens to be the 2013 Denver Broncos,” Johnson told Dan Pompei of The Athletic. “I know how many points per game they scored [37.9 per game], and I want to surpass them. I want shutouts. I want blowouts.”

Best-case scenario: Kyle Monangai takes over as the lead back in Chicago, while in the worst-case scenario he stays a rotational back who gets the goal-line work. Honestly, Monangai’s worst-case scenario would be a dream opportunity for other backs in the league.

Monangai could see a bunch of high-value touches if the offense produces at the level Johnson wants it to be. He is a young, talented back in one of the top offenses. That’s the classic second-year prototype managers should be targeting.

It is always smart to invest in good offenses, and we should be trying to invest in those with a chance to be the No. 1 scoring offense in the league as much as we can. If Monangai finds his way into his best-case scenario, the sky would be the limit for him in 2026. Although Monangai is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks, we'll take the ADP discount. He should be ready for the season opener.

 

Jayden Higgins, WR, Houston Texans

The Houston Texans coaching staff is expecting a big Year 2 leap from Jayden Higgins in 2026. The former Iowa State wideout has been emerging as a standout in training camp and has improved his connection with C.J. Stroud.

"Higgins came back ready this camp ... he's excelling at every level,” HC DeMeco Ryans said at his press conference with team reporters. “Third down, he's winning, making plays for us. The sky is the limit for Jayden Higgins."

Higgins is projected and listed as the team's No. 2 receiver on the roster. The 23-year-old will see an increased target share with a limited target tree in Houston and clear the 68-target total he saw as a rookie.

In addition, Higgins should continue to operate as a weapon in the red zone. With Nico Collins as the No. 1 receiver, he will draw the best and biggest cornerbacks from opposing defenses.

Higgins will be able to use his 6’4 frame and 39-inch vertical to out-athlete smaller and less talented corners around the end zone. Most teams won’t have one cornerback with the height to defend Collins, let alone a second to line up against Higgins.

Additionally, Collins has yet to play a full 17-game season and has missed 25 percent of the games of his four-year NFL career. In the three games Higgins played without Collins on the field, he averaged 7.6 targets and 11.9 PPR fantasy points.

In addition, Higgins averaged 12.8 points per game and had a touchdown 60 percent of the time when he saw seven or more targets in a game.

Higgins has been checking off all the boxes to put himself in a prime position to break out this season.

 

Tyjae Spears, RB, Tennessee Titans

Tyjae Spears had an explosive start to his 2026 campaign after turning four carries into 35 rushing yards during the Titans' preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Spears projects to be the “1B” in the Titans' backfield as the pass-catcher and change-of-pace running back alongside Tony Pollard. The 25-year-old is in the best offensive ecosystem since he came into the league as he enters a contract year.

The Tennessee Titans offense has been ascending this offseason after landing key receivers in Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson, along with new OC Brian Daboll to make it all go.

Cam Ward is expected to make a Year 2 leap, which will raise the floor of everyone surrounding him. However, Ward had an up-and-down start against the 49ers as he is still learning the new offense.

Until Ward gets comfortable with the offense, he could look to check down to Spears early in the season.

“If they’re going to drop all the way back, we’ll check it down, and they’ve got to come tackle Tyjae Spears and Tony Pollard in space,” Ward said to ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “I don’t have to throw the ball 20 yards. I can throw it five yards and let Tyjae and Toney do the rest.”

Spears could become a weapon in the passing game with his speed and explosiveness. All it takes is for him to find space once in a game to make an impact in our fantasy lineups.

 

Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Another Charger pops up on our list, and I’m hedging my Chargers bet by taking as many of them as possible in 2026 fantasy drafts. The Mike McDaniel effect is in full blast and could be a big boost for the Chargers offense and our fantasy lineups.

Quentin Johnston has been a solid receiver with boom weeks since his rookie year. However, that rookie year has left a stain on his fantasy football profile.

Over his last 29 games, he has averaged 11.9 PPR points per game, scored over 15 points in a game 10 times, and scored over 20 points six times.

With McDaniel’s scheming and play-calling for the Chargers, Johnston could be in for a career year in 2026.

"I feel like the scheme he has is set up for the yards after catch," Johnston told Chargers reporter Omar Navarro. "There's not always a lot of room for that in this league, but just showing us different angles and stuff to get to the ball after the catch and turning, going across field and doing different stuff in the plays he has built for us."

Johnston made his living off his YAC ability at TCU, and it was what pushed him into the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. In his final season, Johnston was second in the nation in yards after the catch per reception with 8.9, according to Adam Pfeifer of Fantasy Life.

McDaniel could be the key to unlocking Johnston's full potential and finally living up to the hype after he was selected 21st overall three years ago.

 

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Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Keaton Mitchell, Quentin Johnston, Dontayvion Wicks, Tyjae Spears, Kyle Monangai, Jayden Higgins:

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George Kittle
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Houston Texans
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Dontayvion Wicks
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
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Minnesota Vikings
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Jacksonville Jaguars
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Pittsburgh Steelers
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Baltimore Ravens
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Denver Broncos
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Mike Gesicki
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Tre Harris
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Los Angeles Rams
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Tyjae Spears
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Tyjae Spears
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Tyler Allgeier
Tyjae Spears
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Houston Texans
Tyjae Spears
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Ryan Flournoy
Tyjae Spears
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MarShawn Lloyd
Tyjae Spears
vs
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Tyjae Spears
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Tyjae Spears
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Tyjae Spears
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Tyjae Spears
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Woody Marks
Tyjae Spears
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Tyjae Spears
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T.J. Hockenson
Tyjae Spears
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Denzel Boston
Tyjae Spears
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Seattle Seahawks
Tyjae Spears
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Tyjae Spears
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Tyjae Spears
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Tyjae Spears
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Tre Harris
Tyjae Spears
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Tyjae Spears
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Terrance Ferguson
Tyjae Spears
vs
Jalen Nailor
Tyjae Spears
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Tyjae Spears
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Tyjae Spears
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Tre Tucker
Tyjae Spears
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Jalen McMillan
Tyjae Spears
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Tyjae Spears
vs
Sam Darnold
Tyjae Spears
vs
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Tyjae Spears
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tyjae Spears
vs
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Tyjae Spears
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyjae Spears
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Tyjae Spears
vs
Daniel Jones
Tyjae Spears
vs
Cam Little
Tyjae Spears
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tyjae Spears
vs
Denver Broncos
Tyjae Spears
vs
Tyler Shough
Tyjae Spears
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyjae Spears
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tyjae Spears
vs
Pat Bryant
Tyjae Spears
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyjae Spears
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tyjae Spears
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Tyjae Spears
vs
Jason Myers
Tyjae Spears
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tyjae Spears
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tyjae Spears
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tyjae Spears
vs
Cameron Dicker
Tyjae Spears
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyjae Spears
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyjae Spears
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyjae Spears
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tyjae Spears
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tyjae Spears
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tyjae Spears
vs
Jalen Coker
Tyjae Spears
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Tyjae Spears
vs
Alec Pierce
Tyjae Spears
vs
Sean Tucker
Tyjae Spears
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyjae Spears
vs
Ray Davis
Tyjae Spears
vs
Rachaad White
Tyjae Spears
vs
Travis Hunter
Tyjae Spears
vs
Malik Willis
Tyjae Spears
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tyjae Spears
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyjae Spears
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tyjae Spears
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tyjae Spears
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Tyjae Spears
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tyjae Spears
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tyjae Spears
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tyjae Spears
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tyjae Spears
vs
James Cook III
Tyjae Spears
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tyjae Spears
vs
Chase Brown
Tyjae Spears
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tyjae Spears
vs
De'Von Achane
Tyjae Spears
vs
Derrick Henry
Tyjae Spears
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tyjae Spears
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tyjae Spears
vs
Kyren Williams
Tyjae Spears
vs
Javonte Williams
Tyjae Spears
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tyjae Spears
vs
Josh Jacobs
Tyjae Spears
vs
Breece Hall
Tyjae Spears
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tyjae Spears
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tyjae Spears
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tyjae Spears
vs
David Montgomery
Tyjae Spears
vs
Jadarian Price
Tyjae Spears
vs
Bucky Irving
Tyjae Spears
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tyjae Spears
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tyjae Spears
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tyjae Spears
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tyjae Spears
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tyjae Spears
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tyjae Spears
vs
Tony Pollard
Kyle Monangai
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kyle Monangai
vs
George Kittle
Kyle Monangai
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Makai Lemon
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
KC Concepcion
Kyle Monangai
vs
Travis Kelce
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jordan Love
Kyle Monangai
vs
Malik Willis
Kyle Monangai
vs
Matthew Golden
Kyle Monangai
vs
Rachaad White
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kyler Murray
Kyle Monangai
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kyle Monangai
vs
Alec Pierce
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jordan Mason
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jalen Coker
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kyle Monangai
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kyle Monangai
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kyle Monangai
vs
Mark Andrews
Kyle Monangai
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jake Ferguson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kyle Monangai
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kyle Monangai
vs
Bo Nix
Kyle Monangai
vs
Romeo Doubs
Kyle Monangai
vs
RJ Harvey
Kyle Monangai
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Kyle Monangai
vs
Stefon Diggs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jared Goff
Kyle Monangai
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tyler Shough
Kyle Monangai
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kyle Monangai
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Daniel Jones
Kyle Monangai
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kyle Monangai
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jaxson Dart
Kyle Monangai
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Kyle Monangai
vs
Michael Wilson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Sam Darnold
Kyle Monangai
vs
Courtland Sutton
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jalen McMillan
Kyle Monangai
vs
Quentin Johnston
Kyle Monangai
vs
Brenton Strange
Kyle Monangai
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jalen Nailor
Kyle Monangai
vs
Blake Corum
Kyle Monangai
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Kyle Monangai
vs
Josh Downs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Keenan Allen
Kyle Monangai
vs
Brock Purdy
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Kyle Monangai
vs
Denzel Boston
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jordan Addison
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jayden Higgins
Kyle Monangai
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kyle Monangai
vs
Woody Marks
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kyle Monangai
vs
DK Metcalf
Kyle Monangai
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tony Pollard
Kyle Monangai
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kyle Monangai
vs
James Cook III
Kyle Monangai
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chase Brown
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kyle Monangai
vs
De'Von Achane
Kyle Monangai
vs
Derrick Henry
Kyle Monangai
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kyle Monangai
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kyren Williams
Kyle Monangai
vs
Javonte Williams
Kyle Monangai
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Josh Jacobs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Breece Hall
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kyle Monangai
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kyle Monangai
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kyle Monangai
vs
David Montgomery
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jadarian Price
Kyle Monangai
vs
Bucky Irving
Kyle Monangai
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kyle Monangai
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kyle Monangai
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kyle Monangai
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jayden Higgins
vs
Denzel Boston
Jayden Higgins
vs
Woody Marks
Jayden Higgins
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jayden Higgins
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jayden Higgins
vs
Keenan Allen
Jayden Higgins
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jayden Higgins
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jayden Higgins
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jayden Higgins
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jayden Higgins
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jayden Higgins
vs
Brenton Strange
Jayden Higgins
vs
Hunter Henry
Jayden Higgins
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jayden Higgins
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jayden Higgins
vs
Sam Darnold
Jayden Higgins
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jayden Higgins
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jayden Higgins
vs
Houston Texans
Jayden Higgins
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jayden Higgins
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jayden Higgins
vs
Daniel Jones
Jayden Higgins
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jayden Higgins
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jayden Higgins
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jayden Higgins
vs
Tyler Shough
Jayden Higgins
vs
Cam Ward
Jayden Higgins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jayden Higgins
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jayden Higgins
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jayden Higgins
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Jayden Higgins
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jayden Higgins
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Jayden Higgins
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jayden Higgins
vs
Tre Harris
Jayden Higgins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jayden Higgins
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jayden Higgins
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jayden Higgins
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jayden Higgins
vs
Mark Andrews
Jayden Higgins
vs
Tre Tucker
Jayden Higgins
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jayden Higgins
vs
Jaydon Blue
Jayden Higgins
vs
Jalen Coker
Jayden Higgins
vs
Bryce Young
Jayden Higgins
vs
Alec Pierce
Jayden Higgins
vs
Calvin Ridley
Jayden Higgins
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jayden Higgins
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jayden Higgins
vs
Rachaad White
Jayden Higgins
vs
Cam Little
Jayden Higgins
vs
Malik Willis
Jayden Higgins
vs
Denver Broncos
Jayden Higgins
vs
Travis Kelce
Jayden Higgins
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jayden Higgins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jayden Higgins
vs
Pat Bryant
Jayden Higgins
vs
Makai Lemon
Jayden Higgins
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jayden Higgins
vs
George Kittle
Jayden Higgins
vs
Jason Myers
Jayden Higgins
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jayden Higgins
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jayden Higgins
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jayden Higgins
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jayden Higgins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jayden Higgins
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jayden Higgins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jayden Higgins
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jayden Higgins
vs
KC Concepcion
Jayden Higgins
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jayden Higgins
vs
Puka Nacua
Jayden Higgins
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jayden Higgins
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jayden Higgins
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jayden Higgins
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jayden Higgins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jayden Higgins
vs
Drake London
Jayden Higgins
vs
George Pickens
Jayden Higgins
vs
Chris Olave
Jayden Higgins
vs
Nico Collins
Jayden Higgins
vs
A.J. Brown
Jayden Higgins
vs
Malik Nabers
Jayden Higgins
vs
Devonta Smith
Jayden Higgins
vs
Zay Flowers
Jayden Higgins
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jayden Higgins
vs
Tee Higgins
Jayden Higgins
vs
Rashee Rice
Jayden Higgins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jayden Higgins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jayden Higgins
vs
Davante Adams
Jayden Higgins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jayden Higgins
vs
Luther Burden III
Jayden Higgins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jayden Higgins
vs
Jameson Williams
Jayden Higgins
vs
Mike Evans
Jayden Higgins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jayden Higgins
vs
Parker Washington
Jayden Higgins
vs
DJ Moore
Jayden Higgins
vs
Christian Watson
Jayden Higgins
vs
Carnell Tate

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Davis Warren Named Starting QB for Stanford
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Hunter Goodman

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Kevin Jennings Expected to be 100% for Week 1
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Billy Edwards Jr. Named North Carolina's Starting Quarterback
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