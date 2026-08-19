Wyatt's favorite later-round fantasy football sleepers at RB and WR for 2026 drafts. His high-upside value picks with breakout potential to win fantasy leagues.
It is the most wonderful time of the year with fantasy football draft season in full swing! Endless hours of research and countless mock drafts help you prepare when the time comes to jump into the war room.
Everyone’s hottest takes are right. That one secret sleeper is itching to pay off. Heck, my Washington Commanders can still be Super Bowl contenders. It is no doubt one of the most exciting times of the year.
With thousands of drafts on the way, we managers have to find a way to get the edge on our league mates. Everyone knows the big-name players that are selected in the first couple of rounds, but not every manager is savvy enough to snipe a league winner after pick 100 like you. Without further ado, let's dive into six high-upside later-round targets for your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Keaton Mitchell, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers have been heavily discussed in the fantasy community this summer, with many fantasy experts planting their flags on multiple different players as “their guy” from the offense.
Omarion Hampton and Ladd McConkey are the two I’m heavily investing in drafts. However, OC Mike McDaniel’s recent comments and the team sitting Keaton Mitchell out of the first preseason game should have fantasy managers’ antennae going up.
McDaniel printed out “wanted” posters for Mitchell and pinned them in the facility to campaign for GM Joe Hortiz to acquire him in free agency. Additionally, McDaniel plans to use all three running backs and go with the “hot hand,” according to an interview with team reporters.
The Chargers sitting Mitchell in the preseason opener unofficially confirms that he will have a key role in McDaniel's offense. If this is the case, the 24-year-old could be in for a breakout season.
McDaniel managed to weaponize the running back position in his passing game during his tenure in Miami. The position had a target share of at least 20 percent each season, according to CBS Sports. Furthermore, De'Von Achane has seen 85-plus targets, totaled 480-plus receiving yards, and caught at least four receiving touchdowns in each of his last two seasons.
Even if Mitchell only sees six to 10 touches a game, he has the speed and explosiveness to be a fantasy contributor for managers. Over his career, Mitchell averages 6.3 yards per carry and 9.7 yards per catch.
It is no secret McDaniel's is obsessed with speed in his offense; he has proven over the last four years he knows how to maximize it in his system.
TOUCHDOWN, @_KeatonMitchell❗
Tune in on WBAL! pic.twitter.com/m9kiJP5ruu
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 7, 2025
Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
There has been a steady drumbeat for the Dontayvion Wicks hype train all offseason. He has been making plays in training camp and has emerged as the front-runner for the Eagles' WR2 role behind DeVonta Smith.
On 4th down, Dontayvion Wicks makes an incredible catch for the touchdown @packers up 10-0
GBvsDET on FOX/FOX One/Tubi
Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/56vQWJ7RxQ
— NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2025
GM Howie Roseman acquired Wicks in a trade with the Green Bay Packers as a puzzle piece to reshape the Philly receiving corps in preparation for the eventual A.J. Brown trade.
Wicks mainly operated as a rotational receiver with the Packers, but Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer believes he could be more than that in Philly.
“I’ll continue to say that I wouldn’t sleep on Dontayvion Wicks as a key piece to the Eagles’ puzzle to replace A.J. Brown,” Breer wrote in his quick-hitters article. “Talent was never his issue in Green Bay.”
So far through training camp, Breer has been correct in his comments about Wicks being a key piece in Philadelphia.
Wicks has had moments in his career but has been unable to get a long enough runway to put it all together. His coaches in Philly and Green Bay have even compared him to Davante Adams and Keenan Allen because of his route-running skills and ability to create separation off the line of scrimmage.
We've seen it time and time again when a receiver finds a new home and produces a breakout season: George Pickens to Dallas, Jerry Jeudy to Cleveland, DJ Moore to Chicago, and Stefon Diggs to Buffalo. Sometimes all it takes is a change of scenery for a receiver to reach their full potential.
Additionally, Jalen Hurts has proven he can support two fantasy-relevant receivers in a single season. In the three seasons Smith and Brown both played in 14 or more games, they finished inside the top 20 in PPR scoring every year.
Wicks has a realistic shot at finishing as a WR2 this season, and he is currently being drafted outside the top 60 receivers on Yahoo.
Kyle Monangai, RB, Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears are one of the few teams that could produce the best offense in the NFL this season. The team is ascending, and HC Ben Johnson has his eyes on making history.
“I want to have the highest-scoring offense ever, which happens to be the 2013 Denver Broncos,” Johnson told Dan Pompei of The Athletic. “I know how many points per game they scored [37.9 per game], and I want to surpass them. I want shutouts. I want blowouts.”
Best-case scenario: Kyle Monangai takes over as the lead back in Chicago, while in the worst-case scenario he stays a rotational back who gets the goal-line work. Honestly, Monangai’s worst-case scenario would be a dream opportunity for other backs in the league.
Monangai could see a bunch of high-value touches if the offense produces at the level Johnson wants it to be. He is a young, talented back in one of the top offenses. That’s the classic second-year prototype managers should be targeting.
Kyle Monangai takes the handoff for a goal line TD to put the Bears on the board
CHIvsMIN on FOX/FOX One+https://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/WjY0netDfL
— NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2025
It is always smart to invest in good offenses, and we should be trying to invest in those with a chance to be the No. 1 scoring offense in the league as much as we can. If Monangai finds his way into his best-case scenario, the sky would be the limit for him in 2026. Although Monangai is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks, we'll take the ADP discount. He should be ready for the season opener.
Jayden Higgins, WR, Houston Texans
The Houston Texans coaching staff is expecting a big Year 2 leap from Jayden Higgins in 2026. The former Iowa State wideout has been emerging as a standout in training camp and has improved his connection with C.J. Stroud.
TEXANS STRIKE FIRST WITH A 75-YARD TOUCHDOWN 🔥
HOUvsLAC on @nflnetwork
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/zyvsNMYuMi
— NFL (@NFL) December 27, 2025
"Higgins came back ready this camp ... he's excelling at every level,” HC DeMeco Ryans said at his press conference with team reporters. “Third down, he's winning, making plays for us. The sky is the limit for Jayden Higgins."
Higgins is projected and listed as the team's No. 2 receiver on the roster. The 23-year-old will see an increased target share with a limited target tree in Houston and clear the 68-target total he saw as a rookie.
In addition, Higgins should continue to operate as a weapon in the red zone. With Nico Collins as the No. 1 receiver, he will draw the best and biggest cornerbacks from opposing defenses.
Higgins will be able to use his 6’4 frame and 39-inch vertical to out-athlete smaller and less talented corners around the end zone. Most teams won’t have one cornerback with the height to defend Collins, let alone a second to line up against Higgins.
Additionally, Collins has yet to play a full 17-game season and has missed 25 percent of the games of his four-year NFL career. In the three games Higgins played without Collins on the field, he averaged 7.6 targets and 11.9 PPR fantasy points.
In addition, Higgins averaged 12.8 points per game and had a touchdown 60 percent of the time when he saw seven or more targets in a game.
Higgins has been checking off all the boxes to put himself in a prime position to break out this season.
Tyjae Spears, RB, Tennessee Titans
Tyjae Spears had an explosive start to his 2026 campaign after turning four carries into 35 rushing yards during the Titans' preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers.
Tyjae Spears in for the Tennessee TD
TENvsIND on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/xzpFOUITav
— NFL (@NFL) October 26, 2025
Spears projects to be the “1B” in the Titans' backfield as the pass-catcher and change-of-pace running back alongside Tony Pollard. The 25-year-old is in the best offensive ecosystem since he came into the league as he enters a contract year.
The Tennessee Titans offense has been ascending this offseason after landing key receivers in Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson, along with new OC Brian Daboll to make it all go.
Cam Ward is expected to make a Year 2 leap, which will raise the floor of everyone surrounding him. However, Ward had an up-and-down start against the 49ers as he is still learning the new offense.
Until Ward gets comfortable with the offense, he could look to check down to Spears early in the season.
“If they’re going to drop all the way back, we’ll check it down, and they’ve got to come tackle Tyjae Spears and Tony Pollard in space,” Ward said to ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “I don’t have to throw the ball 20 yards. I can throw it five yards and let Tyjae and Toney do the rest.”
Spears could become a weapon in the passing game with his speed and explosiveness. All it takes is for him to find space once in a game to make an impact in our fantasy lineups.
Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Another Charger pops up on our list, and I’m hedging my Chargers bet by taking as many of them as possible in 2026 fantasy drafts. The Mike McDaniel effect is in full blast and could be a big boost for the Chargers offense and our fantasy lineups.
Quentin Johnston has been a solid receiver with boom weeks since his rookie year. However, that rookie year has left a stain on his fantasy football profile.
Quentin Johnston with one hand https://t.co/jOeeJ1Gqj0 pic.twitter.com/1cuIUoYVKS
— NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025
Over his last 29 games, he has averaged 11.9 PPR points per game, scored over 15 points in a game 10 times, and scored over 20 points six times.
With McDaniel’s scheming and play-calling for the Chargers, Johnston could be in for a career year in 2026.
"I feel like the scheme he has is set up for the yards after catch," Johnston told Chargers reporter Omar Navarro. "There's not always a lot of room for that in this league, but just showing us different angles and stuff to get to the ball after the catch and turning, going across field and doing different stuff in the plays he has built for us."
Johnston made his living off his YAC ability at TCU, and it was what pushed him into the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. In his final season, Johnston was second in the nation in yards after the catch per reception with 8.9, according to Adam Pfeifer of Fantasy Life.
McDaniel could be the key to unlocking Johnston's full potential and finally living up to the hype after he was selected 21st overall three years ago.
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