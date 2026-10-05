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Waiver Wire Express - Week 5 Lightning Round for Emanuel Wilson, Tank Bigsby, Keon Coleman, Dohnte Meyers, Darius Cooper, Brenton Strange, Mike Gesicki, Jameis Winston, Jacoby Brissett

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Keon Coleman - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Express

The Week 5 waiver wire adds lightning round for 2026 fantasy football. Our free agent list includes Emanuel Wilson, Tank Bigsby, Keon Coleman, Dohnte Meyers, Darius Cooper, Brenton Strange, Mike Gesicki, Jameis Winston, Jacoby Brissett, and more.

In This Article hide
Week 5 Running Backs To Add
Week 5 Wide Receivers To Add
Week 5 Tight Ends To Add
Week 5 Quarterbacks To Add
Week 5 Defenses To Add
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Waiver Wire Analysis

It's once again time to huddle up and collect ourselves after another chaotic week of pro football, which brought another truckload of surprises, heartbreak, and injuries. While we await more specific intel surrounding injury timelines to assess the ripple effects, it never hurts to peek ahead! Let's poke around some early adds with our fantasy football waiver wire pickups lightning round heading into Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season, which sees the Chiefs and Panthers start the bye weeks.

This quick reaction is for fantasy-relevant players going into Week 5. Key injuries to monitor are Ja'Marr Chase (concussion), Saquon Barkley (hamstring), Lamar Jackson (ankle), Tee Higgins (adductor), DJ Moore (shoulder), Rashee Rice (hamstring), Ladd McConkey (foot), Tyquan Thornton (ankle), Mack Hollins (calf), Marcus Mariota (knee), as well as late injuries to Kyle Monangai (thumb) and a key waiver hinge in Tank Bigsby (undisclosed). Bookmark our league-leading news feed and set up app alerts for the best and most accurate information available.

This column will be published early in the week and updated daily as the site brings you in-depth waiver wire analysis for all positions. Waiver pickups are listed in priority order and broken down by position, covering those rostered in roughly 70% or fewer of Yahoo! leagues, from shallow standard options to deep PPR options. Whether you're making adds from a position of strength (4-0 or 3-1), middle ground (2-2), or desperation (1-3 or 0-4), we've got you covered!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 5 Running Backs To Add

Pickups are in priority order

Alvin Kamara
Emanuel Wilson (for immediate help, but long-term outlook is low when others are healthy)
Tank Bigsby (monitor his status; would be top pickup if healthy with Barkley's hamstring injury)
Ollie Gordon II (don't always trust the depth charts, eh?)
Zach Charbonnet
Keaton Mitchell
Mike Washington Jr.
Emmett Johnson
Kaelon Black
Will Shipley (could vault up if Bigsby is also out/limited)
Kendre Miller
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Brian Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd (O-line situation in shambles, Josh Jacobs' potential return looms)
Jaylen Wright
Tyler Allgeier
Austin Ekeler (ran well and Jacory Croskey-Merritt is not doing well)
Joe Mixon (visiting with Seattle, posting on socials that he's gearing up)
Najee Harris
Kaleb Johnson
Seth McGowan
Sean Tucker
Tyler Goodson

 

Week 5 Wide Receivers To Add

Pickups are in priority order:

Xavier Worthy (They're on bye, but surrounding potential long-term injuries have mounted)
Romeo Doubs
Jordyn Tyson (must stash if possible)
Jakobi Meyers
Devaughn Vele
Keon Coleman (monitor Moore's status)
Dontayvion Wicks
Tre Tucker
Khalil Shakir
Makai Lemon
Dohnte Meyers (monitor statuses of both Chase and Higgins)
Tre' Harris
Wan'Dale Robinson
Malik Washington
Antonio Williams
Kalif Raymond
Chris Bell
Adonai Mitchell
Malachi Fields
Roman Wilson
Jaylin Noel
Darius Cooper
Jauan Jennings
Mitch Tinsley
Cody White
Ted Hurst III
Jalen Royals
Cyrus Allen
Tyreek Hill (posting on socials about returning like Mixon, could be a fit with KC's Week 5 injuries)
Efton Chism III
Treylon Burks
Isaiah Williams
Josh Cameron

 

Week 5 Tight Ends To Add

Pickups are in priority order:

Kenyon Sadiq (Still immense upside, but no clear No. 1 add at position -- must live with NYJ volatility)
Brenton Strange
Tyler Higbee
Hunter Henry
Mike Gesicki
Darren Waller
T.J. Hockenson
Pat Freiermuth
Michael Mayer
Darnell Washington

 

Week 5 Quarterbacks To Add

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 5:

Jacoby Brissett
Kirk Cousins
Kyler Murray
Sam Darnold
C.J. Stroud
Aaron Rodgers
Deshaun Watson
Michael Penix Jr.
Jameis Winston
Malik Willis
Geno Smith
Daniel Jones
Tyler Huntley (monitor Jackson's status)
Jalon Daniels
Tyson Bagent

 

Week 5 Defenses To Add

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 5:

Chicago Bears D/ST
Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST
Cincinnati Bengals D/ST
Cleveland Browns D/ST
Dallas Cowboys D/ST
Las Vegas Raiders D/ST
New York Giants D/ST

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Emanuel Wilson, Tank Bigsby, Keon Coleman, Dohnte Meyers, Darius Cooper, Brenton Strange, Mike Gesicki, Jameis Winston, and Jacoby Brissett. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Emanuel Wilson, Tank Bigsby, Keon Coleman, Dohnte Meyers, Darius Cooper, Brenton Strange, Mike Gesicki, Jameis Winston, and Jacoby Brissett. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Emanuel Wilson, Tank Bigsby, Keon Coleman, Dohnte Meyers, Darius Cooper, Brenton Strange, Mike Gesicki, Jameis Winston, Jacoby Brissett:

Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keon Coleman
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tre Tucker
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Makai Lemon
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Malik Washington
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Will Shipley
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kendre Miller
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brian Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Wright
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tank Bigsby
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tank Bigsby
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tank Bigsby
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tank Bigsby
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tank Bigsby
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Tank Bigsby
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tank Bigsby
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tank Bigsby
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tank Bigsby
vs
Keon Coleman
Tank Bigsby
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tank Bigsby
vs
Tre Tucker
Tank Bigsby
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tank Bigsby
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tank Bigsby
vs
Makai Lemon
Tank Bigsby
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Malik Washington
Tank Bigsby
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Kaelon Black
Tank Bigsby
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tank Bigsby
vs
Will Shipley
Tank Bigsby
vs
Kendre Miller
Tank Bigsby
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tank Bigsby
vs
Brian Robinson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Jaylen Wright
Tank Bigsby
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Keon Coleman
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Keon Coleman
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Keon Coleman
vs
Devaughn Vele
Keon Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Keon Coleman
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Keon Coleman
vs
Khalil Shakir
Keon Coleman
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Keon Coleman
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Keon Coleman
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Keon Coleman
vs
Makai Lemon
Keon Coleman
vs
Romeo Doubs
Keon Coleman
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Keon Coleman
vs
Xavier Worthy
Keon Coleman
vs
Malik Washington
Keon Coleman
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Keon Coleman
vs
Emmett Johnson
Keon Coleman
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Keon Coleman
vs
Kaelon Black
Keon Coleman
vs
Tank Bigsby
Keon Coleman
vs
Tre' Harris
Keon Coleman
vs
Antonio Williams
Keon Coleman
vs
Kalif Raymond
Keon Coleman
vs
Chris Bell
Keon Coleman
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Keon Coleman
vs
Malachi Fields
Keon Coleman
vs
Roman Wilson
Keon Coleman
vs
Jauan Jennings
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Will Shipley
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Tre' Harris
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Brenton Strange
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Kaelon Black
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Emmett Johnson
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Hunter Henry
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Malik Washington
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Antonio Williams
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Kalif Raymond
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Makai Lemon
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Kendre Miller
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Darren Waller
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Tre Tucker
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Devaughn Vele
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Chris Bell
Dohnte Meyers
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Darius Cooper
vs
Roman Wilson
Darius Cooper
vs
Jauan Jennings
Darius Cooper
vs
Malachi Fields
Darius Cooper
vs
Joe Mixon
Darius Cooper
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Darius Cooper
vs
Mitch Tinsley
Darius Cooper
vs
Mike Gesicki
Darius Cooper
vs
Ted Hurst
Darius Cooper
vs
Austin Ekeler
Darius Cooper
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Darius Cooper
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Darius Cooper
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Darius Cooper
vs
Jaylen Wright
Darius Cooper
vs
Najee Harris
Darius Cooper
vs
Brian Robinson
Darius Cooper
vs
Jaylin Noel
Darius Cooper
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Darius Cooper
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Darius Cooper
vs
Chris Bell
Darius Cooper
vs
Xavier Worthy
Darius Cooper
vs
Romeo Doubs
Darius Cooper
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Darius Cooper
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Darius Cooper
vs
Devaughn Vele
Darius Cooper
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Darius Cooper
vs
Tre Tucker
Darius Cooper
vs
Khalil Shakir
Brenton Strange
vs
Tre' Harris
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Higbee
Brenton Strange
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Brenton Strange
vs
Hunter Henry
Brenton Strange
vs
Will Shipley
Brenton Strange
vs
Antonio Williams
Brenton Strange
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Brenton Strange
vs
Kalif Raymond
Brenton Strange
vs
Kaelon Black
Brenton Strange
vs
Kendre Miller
Brenton Strange
vs
Emmett Johnson
Brenton Strange
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Brenton Strange
vs
Malik Washington
Brenton Strange
vs
Darren Waller
Brenton Strange
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Brenton Strange
vs
Chris Bell
Brenton Strange
vs
Makai Lemon
Brenton Strange
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Brenton Strange
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Brenton Strange
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Brenton Strange
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Brenton Strange
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Brenton Strange
vs
Michael Mayer
Brenton Strange
vs
Darnell Washington
Mike Gesicki
vs
Austin Ekeler
Mike Gesicki
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Mike Gesicki
vs
Malachi Fields
Mike Gesicki
vs
Jaylen Wright
Mike Gesicki
vs
Roman Wilson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brian Robinson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Darius Cooper
Mike Gesicki
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Mike Gesicki
vs
Jauan Jennings
Mike Gesicki
vs
Chris Bell
Mike Gesicki
vs
Joe Mixon
Mike Gesicki
vs
Darren Waller
Mike Gesicki
vs
Mitch Tinsley
Mike Gesicki
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Ted Hurst
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kendre Miller
Mike Gesicki
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kalif Raymond
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mike Gesicki
vs
Hunter Henry
Mike Gesicki
vs
Michael Mayer
Mike Gesicki
vs
Darnell Washington
Jameis Winston
vs
Geno Smith
Jameis Winston
vs
Daniel Jones
Jameis Winston
vs
Malik Willis
Jameis Winston
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jameis Winston
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jameis Winston
vs
Tyler Huntley
Jameis Winston
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jameis Winston
vs
Jalon Daniels
Jameis Winston
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jameis Winston
vs
Tyson Bagent
Jameis Winston
vs
Sam Darnold
Jameis Winston
vs
Chicago Bears
Jameis Winston
vs
Kyler Murray
Jameis Winston
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jameis Winston
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jameis Winston
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Jameis Winston
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jameis Winston
vs
Cleveland Browns
Jameis Winston
vs
Josh Cameron
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Josh Cameron
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Sean Tucker
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Kyler Murray
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Seth McGowan
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Sam Darnold
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Darnell Washington
Jacoby Brissett
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Cody White
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Isaiah Williams
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Treylon Burks
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Malik Willis
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Efton Chism III
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Geno Smith
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Tyreek Hill
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jameis Winston
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Michael Mayer
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Daniel Jones
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Tyler Huntley
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Jalon Daniels
Jacoby Brissett
vs
Tyson Bagent

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

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Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups Week 5
Unexpected Boom Performances: Are They Legit?
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