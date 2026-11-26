Frank Ammirante's five fantasy football bold predictions for Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season. Expert predictions for Caleb Williams, Luther Burden III, DeVonta Smith, James Cook, and Emmett Johnson.
We've got a special edition of my Bold Predictions column for Week 12. With so much excitement for turkey, stuffing, and all those delicious desserts, we've decided to focus this article on the Thanksgiving slate. We've got a projected shootout between the Bears and Lions, followed by an NFC East showdown with the Eagles and Bills, with the Chiefs and Bills finishing us off in a battle for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Typically, with this column, I try to go a lot bolder than you'd expect. That means I'm focusing on fringe players that you're on the fence about starting. But since this week's version focuses on the three Thanksgiving games, I'm going to be discussing players that will likely be in your lineups.
With that in mind, find out why I'm going to dive into Caleb Williams, Luther Burden III, DeVonta Smith, James Cook, and Emmett Johnson in my Week 12 Thanksgiving Bold Predictions.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Caleb Williams Throws for 300+ Yards
Caleb Williams' passing yards prop sits at 260.5 at the time of this article, so 300+ yards through the air would qualify as a bold prediction. While Caleb is coming off an underwhelming showing against the Saints, where he threw for only 181 yards, that was a game with inclement weather. Also, the Saints didn't pose much of a threat offensively, so the Bears didn't have to keep their foot on the gas.
However, they're likely going to have to air it out against the Lions. This is an ideal game environment with a 55.5-point total. Add in the fact that it's indoors, and we could see an absolute shootout in this game. I think the Bears will win, but this game is likely to come down to the wire, with both offenses pushing the pace down the stretch. That's exactly what you want for your quarterback to get to 300+ yards.
CALEB WILLIAMS TO DJ Moore
BEARS WIN https://t.co/3ShtuowNYm
— NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025
While 300+ yards is a lofty number, Caleb has eclipsed this bar on two occasions this season. Even though the Lions defense has been a lot better since their Week 6 bye, they've faced quarterbacks like Kyler Murray, Malik Willis, Tommy DeVito, and Baker Mayfield during that stretch. In other words, they haven't exactly been tested.
We saw Bryce Young torch this defense earlier this season. With top edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson sidelined, it could be a tough spot for the Lions to put pressure on Caleb. Considering these favorable circumstances, I like the Bears' star quarterback to get to 300+ yards here. For context, this is listed as a +213 outcome in betting markets, which is 31.9% implied probability.
Luther Burden III Puts Up 100+ Yards
My next bold prediction involves another Bear; this time it's Caleb's WR1, Luther Burden III. The second-year wideout is coming off a dud against the Saints, where he caught only 2-of-3 targets for 10 yards. But as was the case with Caleb, there was inclement weather, and the Saints couldn't do much offensively, so there was no need to air it out to Burden.
We've seen Burden have some big games this season. Before Week 11 vs the Saints, he had combined for 378 yards in his previous four games. During that stretch, he got to 95+ yards on three occasions. While Burden has only crossed the 100+ yard threshold once, that was a game where he got to 130 against the Patriots. Facing a vulnerable Lions secondary in an indoor game environment, we could see Burden make some big plays, en route to a spike week.
Caleb Williams to Luther Burden III for a 56-yard touchdown 🙌
TBvsCHI on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/zXsKY9tZ2H
— NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2026
We all know that Burden is the biggest threat in this passing game, boasting elite ability to generate yards after the catch. The Lions are still 26th in EPA vs the pass, so it's an exploitable matchup for Caleb and Burden. Burden's prop is currently listed at 61.5, while 100+ yards is +386, which is 20.6% implied probability. In a high-scoring game that could go back and forth, Burden is in line for a big week.
DeVonta Smith Puts Up 100+ Yards
DeVonta Smith returned to action against the Steelers last week, catching 5-of-12 targets for 41 yards. While it was an inefficient game with Joe Milton, you have to like the 12 targets. What's even more impressive is that those 12 targets came on only 21 pass attempts. That works out to an absurd 57.1% target share. This was a game where the Eagles played with a lead, and the Steelers couldn't generate anything offensively.
It was the game script that allowed the Eagles to reduce their passing volume. But that is unlikely to be the case against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, as the Eagles are 8.5-point underdogs. That means they'll probably have to play from behind, resulting in more passing volume. Playing in an indoor environment, there's a chance that this can turn into a shootout. Add in the fact that Milton is facing his former team, and you have the revenge game narrative.
DeVonta Smith is too smooth.
CARvsPHI on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/N0ZK4uonE5
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
More importantly, the Cowboys defense has been abysmal this season. They currently rank 30th in Pass EPA. Perhaps they'll improve now that Mike Pettine has taken over playcalling duties, but that remains to be seen. Expect to see Smith get absolutely peppered with targets. His prop is currently at 63.5, while 100+ is at +357, which is 21.9% implied probability.
James Cook Gets 24+ Rush Attempts
We've got inclement weather in the forecast in Buffalo, as it's expected to be rainy and windy with cold temperatures. That's why the game total has plummeted from 50.5 to 45.5. What does that mean for us in fantasy? It means that we're likely to see a run-heavy game script, which bodes well for James Cook to get 24+ rush attempts.
Cook has seen heavy volume this season, eclipsing 20+ carries in seven of his last nine games. During that stretch, he's topped out at 31 carries, back in Week 9 on Monday Night Football. In such a massive game against the Chiefs, with both teams vying for the AFC's No. 1 seed, we could see the Bills lean on Cook in these unfavorable weather conditions.
74-YARD TD FOR JAMES COOK
BUFvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/DFRLVP17FL
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
Cook's rush attempts prop is at 19.5, while 24+ is at +292, which is 25.5% implied probability. We're likely to see more heavy usage from Cook in this spot.
Emmett Johnson Gets 24+ Rush Attempts
For the same reason why I'm all over Cook to get to 24+ rush attempts, I'm riding with Emmett Johnson to do so as well. The rookie running back has been phenomenal filling in for Kenneth Walker. Last week, Johnson racked up 23 carries. Due to inclement weather, we're likely to see a more run-heavy game plan from the Chiefs than usual.
Given that we've already seen a willingness from Andy Reid to feed his rookie in Walker's absence, I'm confident that Johnson can get to this number in this pivotal matchup between AFC juggernauts.
THE ROOKIE EMMETT JOHNSON WITH A 73-YARD TD
KCvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/sGCPC0rJYU
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
Johnson's rush attempts prop is at 19.5, and 24+ is listed at +222, which is 31.1% implied probability.
BONUS: Thanksgiving Bold Predictions Parlay
If you're into betting, you can parlay each of these outcomes at nearly +120000 odds, which is 0.1% implied probability. Not a bad swing for the fences as you're feasting on turkey.
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