RotoBaller's fantasy football projections (RB, WR, QB, TE) for Week 4 (2026). Set winning lineups with our fantasy football projections.
It's time for another week of challenging start-sit calls, and we're here to help with our Week 4 fantasy football projections for 2026. Below, see how key Week 4 players like Braelon Allen, Michael Wilson, Alvin Kamara, Tetairoa McMillan, DJ Moore, Jaylen Waddle, Jameson Williams, and more are expected to perform.
Our overall fantasy football projections for Week 4 are put together by Nick Mariano. Along with these projections, you will also see some relevant fantasy football injury news for this week.
Make sure you also bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal to make winning lineup decisions. Our free mobile app is a must-have for player news - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 4 Fantasy Football Projections
Be sure to check our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Player Name
|Team
|Pos
|Fan Points
|Pass Yards
|PASS TDs
|INTs
|Rush
|Ru. Yards
|Ru. TDs
|Rec
|Rec. Yards
|Rec. TDs
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|23.5
|249.8
|1.6
|0.6
|8.1
|39.1
|0.7
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|RB
|23.1
|21.4
|101.3
|0.9
|4.7
|35.5
|0.3
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|RB
|20.4
|19.5
|93.3
|0.7
|4.2
|33.9
|0.3
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|20.3
|229.8
|1.5
|0.5
|7
|37.5
|0.4
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|QB
|19.7
|248
|1.9
|0.6
|3.7
|19.5
|0.2
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|19.5
|292.3
|2
|0.8
|2.7
|9.5
|0.1
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|QB
|19.2
|267.9
|1.7
|0.9
|5.2
|20.5
|0.2
|Kenneth Walker III
|KC
|RB
|19.1
|17.9
|82.8
|0.7
|3.9
|30.8
|0.3
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|QB
|19
|260.7
|1.8
|0.9
|4.5
|19.9
|0.2
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|WR
|18.9
|0.5
|2.7
|0
|7.6
|104.5
|0.7
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|QB
|18.7
|251
|1.7
|0.7
|4
|19.8
|0.2
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|QB
|18.5
|264.6
|1.6
|0.5
|3.5
|15.9
|0.1
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|RB
|18.3
|21
|101.9
|1
|1.2
|10
|0.1
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|QB
|18.1
|263.4
|1.6
|0.7
|3.2
|15.9
|0.2
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|RB
|18
|15.3
|66.9
|0.6
|4.7
|38.1
|0.3
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|17.6
|277.4
|1.5
|0.8
|3.4
|14.2
|0.1
|Kyler Murray
|MIN
|QB
|17.5
|223.2
|1.6
|0.6
|5.2
|22.8
|0.2
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|17.5
|256.7
|1.8
|0.7
|2.5
|6.9
|0.1
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|17.4
|204.3
|1.2
|0.6
|6.7
|30.1
|0.5
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|17.2
|7.8
|96.2
|0.6
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|QB
|17.2
|240.7
|1.6
|0.6
|3.8
|14.5
|0.2
|Jordan Love
|GB
|QB
|17.1
|266.9
|1.6
|0.7
|2.6
|9.1
|0.1
|Chris Olave
|NO
|WR
|16.8
|6.8
|95.1
|0.7
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|MIN
|RB
|16.7
|18.6
|77.4
|0.6
|3.5
|24.3
|0.2
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|RB
|16.7
|15.9
|69.4
|0.6
|4.1
|27.5
|0.2
|Sam Darnold
|SEA
|QB
|16.4
|251.6
|1.6
|1
|2.9
|9.6
|0.1
|Drake Maye
|NE
|QB
|16.2
|233.3
|1.3
|0.7
|4.7
|22.2
|0.2
|Jacoby Brissett
|ARI
|QB
|16.1
|224.2
|1.5
|0.5
|3.3
|12
|0.2
|Kirk Cousins
|LV
|QB
|16.1
|257.5
|1.5
|0.7
|1.8
|5.3
|0.1
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|16
|252.3
|1.7
|0.7
|1.9
|3.8
|0.1
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|15.9
|16.9
|74.5
|0.6
|3.5
|21.6
|0.2
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|15.8
|231.2
|1.3
|0.8
|4.6
|22.7
|0.1
|Ashton Jeanty
|LV
|RB
|15.8
|16.5
|67.3
|0.5
|3.9
|25.9
|0.2
|Tyson Bagent
|CHI
|QB
|15.7
|236.8
|1.5
|0.6
|2.8
|8.9
|0.1
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|15.6
|6.8
|81.3
|0.7
|James Cook III
|BUF
|RB
|15.5
|17.6
|91.4
|0.6
|1.9
|14.6
|0.1
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|QB
|15.4
|231.5
|1.4
|0.9
|3.7
|14
|0.1
|Jeremiyah Love
|ARI
|RB
|15.1
|16.6
|70.9
|0.6
|2.9
|19.6
|0.2
|Cam Skattebo
|NYG
|RB
|14.8
|16.3
|69.1
|0.5
|3.1
|26
|0.2
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|14.3
|6.5
|80.3
|0.5
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|WR
|14.3
|5.5
|82.1
|0.6
|Michael Penix Jr.
|ATL
|QB
|14.2
|217.2
|1.3
|0.6
|2.3
|7.9
|0.1
|Malik Willis
|MIA
|QB
|14.1
|192.4
|0.9
|0.7
|6.7
|32.1
|0.2
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|WR
|14
|6
|80
|0.5
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|RB
|14
|15
|70.1
|0.6
|2.1
|16.9
|0.1
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|WR
|13.9
|5.5
|82.2
|0.5
|Jalon Daniels
|TB
|QB
|13.9
|203.9
|1.1
|1
|6
|23
|0.2
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|TE
|13.9
|6.9
|75.9
|0.5
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|WR
|13.8
|0.6
|3.9
|0
|5.1
|78.2
|0.5
|Parker Washington
|JAX
|WR
|13.8
|0.5
|2.4
|0
|5.4
|78.8
|0.5
|Jameis Winston
|NYG
|QB
|13.7
|205.9
|1.3
|0.7
|3.3
|11.7
|0.1
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|13.7
|5.8
|83
|0.4
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|13.5
|5.6
|81.1
|0.4
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|TE
|13.3
|7.2
|65.4
|0.5
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|RB
|13.3
|17.3
|73
|0.4
|2.5
|18.8
|0.1
|Javonte Williams
|DAL
|RB
|13.3
|15.7
|64.4
|0.6
|2.5
|15.2
|0.1
|David Montgomery
|HOU
|RB
|13.3
|14.4
|61
|0.6
|2
|16.5
|0.1
|Davante Adams
|LAR
|WR
|13.2
|5.2
|73.2
|0.5
|Christian Watson
|GB
|WR
|13.2
|4.8
|74.6
|0.6
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|QB
|13.2
|198.8
|1
|0.4
|3
|11.6
|0.2
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|WR
|13.1
|0.3
|2.4
|0
|5.2
|72.8
|0.5
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|13.1
|4.9
|73
|0.6
|Bucky Irving
|TB
|RB
|13
|16.6
|68.8
|0.3
|2.9
|21.1
|0.1
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|RB
|12.8
|14.3
|64.2
|0.5
|2.1
|15
|0.1
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|WR
|12.8
|0.5
|2.5
|0
|5.3
|66.5
|0.5
|George Pickens
|DAL
|WR
|12.5
|5.2
|75.4
|0.4
|Braelon Allen
|NYJ
|RB
|12
|13.8
|57.5
|0.5
|2.2
|16.6
|0.1
|Jaylen Waddle
|DEN
|WR
|11.4
|5.1
|67
|0.4
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|WR
|11.2
|5
|66.3
|0.3
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|10.9
|4.9
|59.9
|0.4
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|10.8
|11.1
|43.4
|0.3
|3.3
|22.4
|0.2
|Bhayshul Tuten
|JAX
|RB
|10.8
|11.8
|53.6
|0.4
|1.8
|14.4
|0.1
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|WR
|10.7
|5.1
|58.3
|0.4
|DJ Moore
|BUF
|WR
|10.6
|0.4
|1.9
|0
|4.3
|56.3
|0.4
|Luther Burden III
|CHI
|WR
|10.5
|0.6
|2.8
|0
|4.4
|58.3
|0.3
|Matthew Golden
|GB
|WR
|10.4
|4.6
|62.9
|0.3
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|WR
|10.3
|4.5
|59
|0.4
|Mike Evans
|SF
|WR
|10.3
|4
|57.5
|0.4
|Omarion Hampton
|LAC
|RB
|10.2
|14.9
|58.9
|0.4
|1.3
|9.1
|0.1
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|RB
|10
|14.3
|60.6
|0.3
|1.7
|10.7
|0.1
|Dontayvion Wicks
|PHI
|WR
|9.9
|4.6
|57.4
|0.3
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|TE
|9.8
|4.5
|57.4
|0.3
|Malik Washington
|MIA
|WR
|9.7
|1.3
|5.8
|0
|4.8
|50.3
|0.3
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|K
|9.7
|Minnesota Vikings
|MIN
|DST
|9.67
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|9.6
|4.5
|50.7
|0.4
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|WR
|9.4
|0.4
|3
|0
|3.5
|52.9
|0.3
|Woody Marks
|HOU
|RB
|9.4
|10.2
|43.3
|0.4
|1.8
|13
|0.1
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|K
|9.4
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|9.3
|9.8
|40.3
|0.3
|2.4
|19.1
|0.1
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|9.3
|3.9
|51.6
|0.4
|Tyler Loop
|BAL
|K
|9.3
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|TE
|9.2
|4.6
|49
|0.3
|Jakobi Meyers
|JAX
|WR
|9.1
|4.2
|49.8
|0.3
|Emanuel Wilson
|SEA
|RB
|9
|13.4
|57.1
|0.4
|0.6
|3.3
|0
|J.K. Dobbins
|DEN
|RB
|9
|13.1
|56.1
|0.3
|1.2
|6.9
|0
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|K
|9
|Baltimore Ravens
|BAL
|DST
|9
|TreVeyon Henderson
|NE
|RB
|8.9
|10.7
|43.4
|0.3
|1.9
|13
|0.1
|RJ Harvey
|DEN
|RB
|8.9
|5.4
|22.1
|0.2
|3.6
|26.3
|0.2
|Cam Little
|JAX
|K
|8.9
|Devaughn Vele
|NO
|WR
|8.8
|4.1
|50.2
|0.3
|Kenyon Sadiq
|NYJ
|TE
|8.8
|0.3
|2.1
|0
|4.3
|46
|0.3
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|K
|8.8
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|K
|8.8
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|K
|8.7
|Eddy Pineiro
|SF
|K
|8.7
|Seattle Seahawks
|SEA
|DST
|8.58
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|TE
|8.4
|3.9
|45.8
|0.3
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|SF
|WR
|8.4
|1.8
|5.6
|0
|3.6
|43.6
|0.3
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|TE
|8.4
|4
|47.6
|0.3
|Isaiah Likely
|NYG
|TE
|8.4
|4.7
|45.3
|0.3
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|CAR
|K
|8.4
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|WR
|8.3
|3.4
|47.9
|0.3
|Carnell Tate
|TEN
|WR
|8.3
|4.3
|49.5
|0.2
|Green Bay Packers
|GB
|DST
|8.3
|Makai Lemon
|PHI
|WR
|8.2
|4.1
|44.8
|0.3
|Tre Tucker
|LV
|WR
|8.2
|0.4
|2
|0
|3.6
|46.7
|0.3
|Jake Bates
|DET
|K
|8.2
|Trey Smack
|GB
|K
|8.2
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|WR
|8.1
|3.7
|46.5
|0.3
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|K
|8.1
|Harrison Mevis
|LAR
|K
|8.1
|Matt Gay
|LV
|K
|8.1
|Daniel Carlson
|NO
|K
|8.1
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|TE
|8
|3.7
|40.6
|0.3
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|WR
|8
|0.1
|0.4
|4
|46.3
|0.2
|Tre Harris
|LAC
|WR
|8
|3.7
|47.5
|0.2
|Nick Folk
|ATL
|K
|8
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|K
|8
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|K
|8
|Buffalo Bills
|BUF
|DST
|8
|Jauan Jennings
|MIN
|WR
|7.9
|3.4
|41.4
|0.3
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|7.9
|4.1
|39.6
|0.3
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|K
|7.9
|Kalif Raymond
|CHI
|WR
|7.8
|3.7
|43.8
|0.3
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|TE
|7.8
|4.2
|43.1
|0.2
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|K
|7.8
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|TE
|7.7
|4
|38.7
|0.3
|Los Angeles Rams
|LAR
|DST
|7.7
|San Francisco 49ers
|SF
|DST
|7.66
|Romeo Doubs
|NE
|WR
|7.6
|3.3
|45.3
|0.2
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|K
|7.6
|Jason Sanders
|NYJ
|K
|7.6
|Arizona Cardinals
|ARI
|DST
|7.6
|New York Giants
|NYG
|DST
|7.57
|Mack Hollins
|NE
|WR
|7.5
|3.4
|44.3
|0.2
|Brenton Strange
|JAX
|TE
|7.5
|3.5
|40.9
|0.3
|Andy Borregales
|NE
|K
|7.5
|Dominic Zvada
|NYG
|K
|7.5
|Cincinnati Bengals
|CIN
|DST
|7.5
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|TEN
|WR
|7.4
|4
|42.7
|0.2
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|WR
|7.4
|3.2
|44
|0.2
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|DST
|7.4
|Darren Waller
|CAR
|TE
|7.3
|3.5
|37.1
|0.3
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|WR
|7.3
|0.9
|4.9
|0
|3.3
|36.4
|0.2
|Las Vegas Raiders
|LV
|DST
|7.3
|Kyle Monangai
|CHI
|RB
|7.2
|9.6
|45.6
|0.2
|1
|8.1
|0
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|TE
|7.2
|3.5
|38.2
|0.3
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|K
|7.2
|Atlanta Falcons
|ATL
|DST
|7.2
|Kansas City Chiefs
|KC
|DST
|7.2
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|RB
|7.1
|10.4
|45.7
|0.2
|0.8
|5.5
|0
|Kaleb Johnson
|GB
|RB
|7.1
|9.7
|40.1
|0.2
|1.2
|9.5
|0
|Greg Dulcich
|MIA
|TE
|7.1
|3.8
|39.7
|0.2
|Denver Broncos
|DEN
|DST
|7.1
|Houston Texans
|HOU
|DST
|7.1
|Philadelphia Eagles
|PHI
|DST
|7.08
|New York Jets
|NYJ
|DST
|7.04
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|TE
|7
|0.5
|1.7
|0
|3.4
|35.2
|0.2
|Chicago Bears
|CHI
|DST
|7
|New Orleans Saints
|NO
|DST
|6.96
|Kendre Miller
|NO
|RB
|6.9
|8.9
|37.1
|0.2
|1.3
|9
|0
|Dallas Cowboys
|DAL
|DST
|6.9
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|TE
|6.8
|3.4
|36.4
|0.2
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|TE
|6.8
|3.7
|33.1
|0.3
|Ollie Gordon II
|MIA
|RB
|6.8
|9.8
|38.1
|0.2
|1.3
|9.3
|0
|Kenneth Gainwell
|TB
|RB
|6.7
|4.7
|20.6
|0.2
|2.7
|17.7
|0.1
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|WR
|6.6
|2.7
|36.8
|0.3
|Riley Patterson
|MIA
|K
|6.5
|George Holani
|SEA
|RB
|6.4
|5.7
|22.2
|0.2
|2.2
|15.6
|0.1
|Chris Bell
|MIA
|WR
|6.4
|3.2
|37.6
|0.2
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|TB
|WR
|6.3
|3.3
|35.5
|0.2
|Rashid Shaheed
|SEA
|WR
|6.3
|0.6
|3.5
|0
|2.7
|33.9
|0.2
|Ryan Flournoy
|DAL
|WR
|6.3
|3.1
|36.5
|0.2
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|TE
|6.3
|2.9
|32.9
|0.3
|Tyjae Spears
|TEN
|RB
|6.3
|5.7
|22.5
|0.2
|2.2
|15.5
|0.1
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|JAX
|WR
|6.3
|2.7
|36.6
|0.2
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|TE
|6.2
|3
|32.8
|0.2
|Jaylen Wright
|MIA
|RB
|6.2
|8.2
|33.4
|0.1
|1.5
|10.3
|0
|Joey Slye
|TEN
|K
|6.2
|DeMario Douglas
|NE
|WR
|6.1
|0.5
|2.6
|0
|2.8
|33.9
|0.2
|Kayshon Boutte
|HOU
|WR
|6.1
|2.4
|35.5
|0.2
|Jalen Nailor
|LV
|WR
|6.1
|2.7
|35.8
|0.2
|Michael Mayer
|LV
|TE
|6
|3.2
|33.2
|0.2
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TB
|DST
|5.89
|Pat Bryant
|DEN
|WR
|5.8
|2.6
|32.2
|0.2
|Tyler Allgeier
|ARI
|RB
|5.7
|6
|24.5
|0.2
|1.6
|10.3
|0.1
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|JAX
|RB
|5.7
|6.5
|30.1
|0.3
|0.6
|5.7
|0
|Detroit Lions
|DET
|DST
|5.7
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|TE
|5.6
|2.8
|30.7
|0.2
|Cade Otton
|TB
|TE
|5.5
|3.3
|31.2
|0.1
|Cooper Kupp
|SEA
|WR
|5.5
|2.4
|32
|0.2
|Keaton Mitchell
|LAC
|RB
|5.5
|5.5
|23.4
|0.1
|1.8
|12.4
|0.1
|MarShawn Lloyd
|GB
|RB
|5.4
|5.6
|22.2
|0.2
|1.3
|9.9
|0.1
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|RB
|5.4
|4.1
|17
|0.1
|1.8
|15.3
|0.1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|JAX
|DST
|5.3
|Ted Hurst
|TB
|WR
|5.2
|2.2
|30.8
|0.2
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|ARI
|WR
|5.2
|2.2
|32.1
|0.2
|Tai Felton
|MIN
|WR
|5.2
|2.5
|29.5
|0.2
|Isaiah Williams
|NYJ
|WR
|5.2
|2.6
|29.8
|0.2
|Tennessee Titans
|TEN
|DST
|5.15
|Kendrick Bourne
|ARI
|WR
|5.1
|2.5
|30
|0.1
|Xavier Hutchinson
|HOU
|WR
|5.1
|2.3
|30.1
|0.2
|Miami Dolphins
|MIA
|DST
|5.1
|New England Patriots
|NE
|DST
|5.09
|Dohnte Meyers
|CIN
|WR
|5
|2.3
|28.4
|0.2
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|RB
|4.9
|3.9
|15.8
|0.2
|1.5
|11.6
|0.1
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|ATL
|RB
|4.8
|6.9
|28.1
|0.2
|0.7
|5.4
|0
|Darius Cooper
|PHI
|WR
|4.8
|2.3
|27.9
|0.2
|Gunnar Helm
|TEN
|TE
|4.8
|2.9
|25.2
|0.1
|Carolina Panthers
|CAR
|DST
|4.8
|Kaelon Black
|SF
|RB
|4.7
|6.5
|27
|0.2
|0.7
|5
|0
|Malachi Fields
|NYG
|WR
|4.7
|2.1
|26.7
|0.2
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|TE
|4.7
|2.5
|24.5
|0.2
|Konata Mumpfield
|LAR
|WR
|4.6
|2
|27.8
|0.1
|Isaiah Davis
|NYJ
|RB
|4.6
|4.7
|18.5
|0.1
|1.3
|9.8
|0
|Emmett Johnson
|KC
|RB
|4.6
|4.2
|17.5
|0.1
|1.2
|9.9
|0.1
|Colby Parkinson
|LAR
|TE
|4.5
|2.1
|20.9
|0.2
|Najee Harris
|NYG
|RB
|4.5
|6.5
|27.7
|0.1
|0.6
|3.6
|0
|Noah Fant
|NO
|TE
|4.4
|2.2
|20.6
|0.2
|Tyquan Thornton
|KC
|WR
|4.2
|1.6
|25.6
|0.1
|Jeremy Ruckert
|NYJ
|TE
|4.1
|2.2
|21.5
|0.1
|Elic Ayomanor
|TEN
|WR
|4.1
|1.7
|24.5
|0.1
|Darnell Mooney
|NYG
|WR
|4
|1.8
|22.9
|0.1
|Ty Johnson
|BUF
|RB
|4
|2.1
|9.1
|0.1
|1.7
|13.2
|0.1
|Keon Coleman
|BUF
|WR
|4
|0
|0.1
|1.6
|23.8
|0.1
|Mike Washington Jr.
|LV
|RB
|4
|5.3
|22.5
|0.1
|0.6
|4.8
|0
|Chris Brooks
|GB
|RB
|3.9
|3.4
|14
|0.1
|1.4
|9.7
|0.1
|Jahan Dotson
|ATL
|WR
|3.7
|1.7
|21.1
|0.1
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|MIA
|WR
|3.7
|1.8
|21.1
|0.1
|Isaac TeSlaa
|DET
|WR
|3.6
|1.4
|20.1
|0.2
|Sione Vaki
|DET
|RB
|3.5
|4.2
|17.5
|0.1
|0.8
|6.8
|0
|Skyy Moore
|GB
|WR
|3.4
|1.7
|19.4
|0.1
|Tank Bigsby
|PHI
|RB
|3.2
|3.4
|14.1
|0.2
|0.6
|4.4
|0
|Bryce Lance
|NO
|WR
|3.1
|1.5
|18.8
|0.1
|AJ Dillon
|CAR
|RB
|3.1
|3.5
|14.2
|0.1
|0.7
|4.4
|0
|Devontez Walker
|BAL
|WR
|3.1
|1.1
|19.8
|0.1
|Cody White
|LV
|WR
|3.1
|1.3
|17.4
|0.1
|Jordan Watkins
|SF
|WR
|3
|1.3
|17.7
|0.1
|Zach Ertz
|PHI
|TE
|3
|1.3
|14.6
|0.1
|Foster Moreau
|HOU
|TE
|3
|1.5
|15.6
|0.1
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|TE
|2.9
|1.4
|15.6
|0.1
|Brycen Tremayne
|CAR
|WR
|2.8
|1.3
|17
|0.1
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|TE
|2.8
|1.6
|14.8
|0.1
|Kyle Williams
|NE
|WR
|2.8
|1.2
|17.7
|0.1
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|TE
|2.8
|1.4
|13.9
|0.1
|Jaylin Noel
|HOU
|WR
|2.8
|1.2
|16.3
|0.1
|Calvin Ridley
|TEN
|WR
|2.8
|1.2
|16.6
|0.1
|Noah Gray
|KC
|TE
|2.8
|1.4
|13.8
|0.1
|Jonnu Smith
|GB
|TE
|2.7
|1.5
|13.9
|0.1
|Tez Johnson
|TB
|WR
|2.6
|1.2
|14.7
|0.1
Week 4 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (foot) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 4 contest against the Seattle Seahawks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. McConkey missed practice on Thursday, logged a limited practice on Friday, and was officially listed as questionable entering the weekend. However, Rapoport reports that McConkey's foot injury is not nearly as serious as his rib injury from earlier this season, and it's not expected to cost him any playing time.
McConkey hasn't caught a touchdown since Week 1, but he has posted a respectable 10+ PPR points in two of his three games so far, ranking as the overall WR27. Los Angeles' offense has been tough to watch this year, but we'd still roll out McConkey as a solid WR2 option in most fantasy leagues.
Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (rib) is "going to do everything he possibly can" to play in Sunday's Week 4 contest against the Denver Broncos, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. With that being said, Evans is listed as questionable and remains a true game-time decision heading into Sunday afternoon. The veteran wide receiver will undergo a pregame workout to determine if he's capable of playing against the Broncos.
San Francisco has dealt with wide receiver injuries left and right, as Evans joins a list that also features De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Christian Kirk (calf), Demarcus Robinson (ankle), and Ricky Pearsall (knee). If Evans can suit up Sunday, he'll look to improve upon his ranking as the WR26 in PPR leagues. That won't be easy, though, as the Broncos' secondary is led by star cornerback Patrick Surtain II. In the event that Evans is inactive, Deebo Samuel Sr. would operate as the 49ers' No. 1 receiver.
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip) is not expected to have a limited workload as he returns from a two-game absence against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. The Rams were patient with Nacua's recovery, holding him out of back-to-back games and refusing to rush him back.
Fantasy managers should be encouraged that Nacua has no limitations on Sunday. Not only does it mean that he's back to 100%, but it also indicates that he'll handle a full complement of snaps, which could help him excel offensively and rank as this week's overall WR1 in fantasy football. Presumably, Nacua will seamlessly take over for Davante Adams as quarterback Matthew Stafford's No. 1 target. In Nacua's two-game absence, Adams racked up a whopping 15 catches, 332 yards, and two touchdowns.
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