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Updated Week 4 Fantasy Football Projections (Half PPR): RB, WR, TE, QB, D/ST, K

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Braelon Allen - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Express

RotoBaller's fantasy football projections (RB, WR, QB, TE) for Week 4 (2026). Set winning lineups with our fantasy football projections.

In This Article hide
Week 4 Fantasy Football Projections
Week 4 Fantasy Football Outlooks
More Fantasy Football Analysis

It's time for another week of challenging start-sit calls, and we're here to help with our Week 4 fantasy football projections for 2026. Below, see how key Week 4 players like Braelon Allen, Michael Wilson, Alvin Kamara, Tetairoa McMillan, DJ Moore, Jaylen Waddle, Jameson Williams, and more are expected to perform.

Our overall fantasy football projections for Week 4 are put together by Nick Mariano. Along with these projections, you will also see some relevant fantasy football injury news for this week.

Make sure you also bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal to make winning lineup decisions. Our free mobile app is a must-have for player news - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 4 Fantasy Football Projections

Be sure to check our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

Player Name Team Pos Fan Points Pass Yards PASS TDs INTs Rush Ru. Yards Ru. TDs Rec Rec. Yards Rec. TDs
Josh Allen BUF QB 23.5 249.8 1.6 0.6 8.1 39.1 0.7
Jahmyr Gibbs DET RB 23.1 21.4 101.3 0.9 4.7 35.5 0.3
Bijan Robinson ATL RB 20.4 19.5 93.3 0.7 4.2 33.9 0.3
Lamar Jackson BAL QB 20.3 229.8 1.5 0.5 7 37.5 0.4
Patrick Mahomes II KC QB 19.7 248 1.9 0.6 3.7 19.5 0.2
Joe Burrow CIN QB 19.5 292.3 2 0.8 2.7 9.5 0.1
Tyler Shough NO QB 19.2 267.9 1.7 0.9 5.2 20.5 0.2
Kenneth Walker III KC RB 19.1 17.9 82.8 0.7 3.9 30.8 0.3
Trevor Lawrence JAX QB 19 260.7 1.8 0.9 4.5 19.9 0.2
Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA WR 18.9 0.5 2.7 0 7.6 104.5 0.7
Brock Purdy SF QB 18.7 251 1.7 0.7 4 19.8 0.2
C.J. Stroud HOU QB 18.5 264.6 1.6 0.5 3.5 15.9 0.1
Derrick Henry BAL RB 18.3 21 101.9 1 1.2 10 0.1
Bryce Young CAR QB 18.1 263.4 1.6 0.7 3.2 15.9 0.2
Christian McCaffrey SF RB 18 15.3 66.9 0.6 4.7 38.1 0.3
Dak Prescott DAL QB 17.6 277.4 1.5 0.8 3.4 14.2 0.1
Kyler Murray MIN QB 17.5 223.2 1.6 0.6 5.2 22.8 0.2
Jared Goff DET QB 17.5 256.7 1.8 0.7 2.5 6.9 0.1
Jalen Hurts PHI QB 17.4 204.3 1.2 0.6 6.7 30.1 0.5
Ja'Marr Chase CIN WR 17.2 7.8 96.2 0.6
Bo Nix DEN QB 17.2 240.7 1.6 0.6 3.8 14.5 0.2
Jordan Love GB QB 17.1 266.9 1.6 0.7 2.6 9.1 0.1
Chris Olave NO WR 16.8 6.8 95.1 0.7
Aaron Jones Sr. MIN RB 16.7 18.6 77.4 0.6 3.5 24.3 0.2
Chase Brown CIN RB 16.7 15.9 69.4 0.6 4.1 27.5 0.2
Sam Darnold SEA QB 16.4 251.6 1.6 1 2.9 9.6 0.1
Drake Maye NE QB 16.2 233.3 1.3 0.7 4.7 22.2 0.2
Jacoby Brissett ARI QB 16.1 224.2 1.5 0.5 3.3 12 0.2
Kirk Cousins LV QB 16.1 257.5 1.5 0.7 1.8 5.3 0.1
Matthew Stafford LAR QB 16 252.3 1.7 0.7 1.9 3.8 0.1
Chuba Hubbard CAR RB 15.9 16.9 74.5 0.6 3.5 21.6 0.2
Justin Herbert LAC QB 15.8 231.2 1.3 0.8 4.6 22.7 0.1
Ashton Jeanty LV RB 15.8 16.5 67.3 0.5 3.9 25.9 0.2
Tyson Bagent CHI QB 15.7 236.8 1.5 0.6 2.8 8.9 0.1
Amon-Ra St. Brown DET WR 15.6 6.8 81.3 0.7
James Cook III BUF RB 15.5 17.6 91.4 0.6 1.9 14.6 0.1
Geno Smith NYJ QB 15.4 231.5 1.4 0.9 3.7 14 0.1
Jeremiyah Love ARI RB 15.1 16.6 70.9 0.6 2.9 19.6 0.2
Cam Skattebo NYG RB 14.8 16.3 69.1 0.5 3.1 26 0.2
Garrett Wilson NYJ WR 14.3 6.5 80.3 0.5
Nico Collins HOU WR 14.3 5.5 82.1 0.6
Michael Penix Jr. ATL QB 14.2 217.2 1.3 0.6 2.3 7.9 0.1
Malik Willis MIA QB 14.1 192.4 0.9 0.7 6.7 32.1 0.2
Puka Nacua LAR WR 14 6 80 0.5
D'Andre Swift CHI RB 14 15 70.1 0.6 2.1 16.9 0.1
Tetairoa McMillan CAR WR 13.9 5.5 82.2 0.5
Jalon Daniels TB QB 13.9 203.9 1.1 1 6 23 0.2
Brock Bowers LV TE 13.9 6.9 75.9 0.5
Zay Flowers BAL WR 13.8 0.6 3.9 0 5.1 78.2 0.5
Parker Washington JAX WR 13.8 0.5 2.4 0 5.4 78.8 0.5
Jameis Winston NYG QB 13.7 205.9 1.3 0.7 3.3 11.7 0.1
CeeDee Lamb DAL WR 13.7 5.8 83 0.4
Drake London ATL WR 13.5 5.6 81.1 0.4
Trey McBride ARI TE 13.3 7.2 65.4 0.5
Saquon Barkley PHI RB 13.3 17.3 73 0.4 2.5 18.8 0.1
Javonte Williams DAL RB 13.3 15.7 64.4 0.6 2.5 15.2 0.1
David Montgomery HOU RB 13.3 14.4 61 0.6 2 16.5 0.1
Davante Adams LAR WR 13.2 5.2 73.2 0.5
Christian Watson GB WR 13.2 4.8 74.6 0.6
Cam Ward TEN QB 13.2 198.8 1 0.4 3 11.6 0.2
Jordan Addison MIN WR 13.1 0.3 2.4 0 5.2 72.8 0.5
Tee Higgins CIN WR 13.1 4.9 73 0.6
Bucky Irving TB RB 13 16.6 68.8 0.3 2.9 21.1 0.1
Kyren Williams LAR RB 12.8 14.3 64.2 0.5 2.1 15 0.1
Rashee Rice KC WR 12.8 0.5 2.5 0 5.3 66.5 0.5
George Pickens DAL WR 12.5 5.2 75.4 0.4
Braelon Allen NYJ RB 12 13.8 57.5 0.5 2.2 16.6 0.1
Jaylen Waddle DEN WR 11.4 5.1 67 0.4
Ladd McConkey LAC WR 11.2 5 66.3 0.3
George Kittle SF TE 10.9 4.9 59.9 0.4
Alvin Kamara NO RB 10.8 11.1 43.4 0.3 3.3 22.4 0.2
Bhayshul Tuten JAX RB 10.8 11.8 53.6 0.4 1.8 14.4 0.1
Malik Nabers NYG WR 10.7 5.1 58.3 0.4
DJ Moore BUF WR 10.6 0.4 1.9 0 4.3 56.3 0.4
Luther Burden III CHI WR 10.5 0.6 2.8 0 4.4 58.3 0.3
Matthew Golden GB WR 10.4 4.6 62.9 0.3
Michael Wilson ARI WR 10.3 4.5 59 0.4
Mike Evans SF WR 10.3 4 57.5 0.4
Omarion Hampton LAC RB 10.2 14.9 58.9 0.4 1.3 9.1 0.1
Tony Pollard TEN RB 10 14.3 60.6 0.3 1.7 10.7 0.1
Dontayvion Wicks PHI WR 9.9 4.6 57.4 0.3
Dalton Kincaid BUF TE 9.8 4.5 57.4 0.3
Malik Washington MIA WR 9.7 1.3 5.8 0 4.8 50.3 0.3
Brandon Aubrey DAL K 9.7
Minnesota Vikings MIN DST 9.67
Travis Kelce KC TE 9.6 4.5 50.7 0.4
Jameson Williams DET WR 9.4 0.4 3 0 3.5 52.9 0.3
Woody Marks HOU RB 9.4 10.2 43.3 0.4 1.8 13 0.1
Evan McPherson CIN K 9.4
Rhamondre Stevenson NE RB 9.3 9.8 40.3 0.3 2.4 19.1 0.1
Courtland Sutton DEN WR 9.3 3.9 51.6 0.4
Tyler Loop BAL K 9.3
Sam LaPorta DET TE 9.2 4.6 49 0.3
Jakobi Meyers JAX WR 9.1 4.2 49.8 0.3
Emanuel Wilson SEA RB 9 13.4 57.1 0.4 0.6 3.3 0
J.K. Dobbins DEN RB 9 13.1 56.1 0.3 1.2 6.9 0
Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU K 9
Baltimore Ravens BAL DST 9
TreVeyon Henderson NE RB 8.9 10.7 43.4 0.3 1.9 13 0.1
RJ Harvey DEN RB 8.9 5.4 22.1 0.2 3.6 26.3 0.2
Cam Little JAX K 8.9
Devaughn Vele NO WR 8.8 4.1 50.2 0.3
Kenyon Sadiq NYJ TE 8.8 0.3 2.1 0 4.3 46 0.3
Will Reichard MIN K 8.8
Jason Myers SEA K 8.8
Harrison Butker KC K 8.7
Eddy Pineiro SF K 8.7
Seattle Seahawks SEA DST 8.58
Juwan Johnson NO TE 8.4 3.9 45.8 0.3
Deebo Samuel Sr. SF WR 8.4 1.8 5.6 0 3.6 43.6 0.3
Tucker Kraft GB TE 8.4 4 47.6 0.3
Isaiah Likely NYG TE 8.4 4.7 45.3 0.3
Ryan Fitzgerald CAR K 8.4
Rome Odunze CHI WR 8.3 3.4 47.9 0.3
Carnell Tate TEN WR 8.3 4.3 49.5 0.2
Green Bay Packers GB DST 8.3
Makai Lemon PHI WR 8.2 4.1 44.8 0.3
Tre Tucker LV WR 8.2 0.4 2 0 3.6 46.7 0.3
Jake Bates DET K 8.2
Trey Smack GB K 8.2
Emeka Egbuka TB WR 8.1 3.7 46.5 0.3
Chad Ryland ARI K 8.1
Harrison Mevis LAR K 8.1
Matt Gay LV K 8.1
Daniel Carlson NO K 8.1
Colston Loveland CHI TE 8 3.7 40.6 0.3
Khalil Shakir BUF WR 8 0.1 0.4 4 46.3 0.2
Tre Harris LAC WR 8 3.7 47.5 0.2
Nick Folk ATL K 8
Tyler Bass BUF K 8
Cairo Santos CHI K 8
Buffalo Bills BUF DST 8
Jauan Jennings MIN WR 7.9 3.4 41.4 0.3
Mark Andrews BAL TE 7.9 4.1 39.6 0.3
Chase McLaughlin TB K 7.9
Kalif Raymond CHI WR 7.8 3.7 43.8 0.3
Dalton Schultz HOU TE 7.8 4.2 43.1 0.2
Wil Lutz DEN K 7.8
T.J. Hockenson MIN TE 7.7 4 38.7 0.3
Los Angeles Rams LAR DST 7.7
San Francisco 49ers SF DST 7.66
Romeo Doubs NE WR 7.6 3.3 45.3 0.2
Cameron Dicker LAC K 7.6
Jason Sanders NYJ K 7.6
Arizona Cardinals ARI DST 7.6
New York Giants NYG DST 7.57
Mack Hollins NE WR 7.5 3.4 44.3 0.2
Brenton Strange JAX TE 7.5 3.5 40.9 0.3
Andy Borregales NE K 7.5
Dominic Zvada NYG K 7.5
Cincinnati Bengals CIN DST 7.5
Wan'Dale Robinson TEN WR 7.4 4 42.7 0.2
Quentin Johnston LAC WR 7.4 3.2 44 0.2
Los Angeles Chargers LAC DST 7.4
Darren Waller CAR TE 7.3 3.5 37.1 0.3
Xavier Worthy KC WR 7.3 0.9 4.9 0 3.3 36.4 0.2
Las Vegas Raiders LV DST 7.3
Kyle Monangai CHI RB 7.2 9.6 45.6 0.2 1 8.1 0
Hunter Henry NE TE 7.2 3.5 38.2 0.3
Jake Elliott PHI K 7.2
Atlanta Falcons ATL DST 7.2
Kansas City Chiefs KC DST 7.2
Blake Corum LAR RB 7.1 10.4 45.7 0.2 0.8 5.5 0
Kaleb Johnson GB RB 7.1 9.7 40.1 0.2 1.2 9.5 0
Greg Dulcich MIA TE 7.1 3.8 39.7 0.2
Denver Broncos DEN DST 7.1
Houston Texans HOU DST 7.1
Philadelphia Eagles PHI DST 7.08
New York Jets NYJ DST 7.04
AJ Barner SEA TE 7 0.5 1.7 0 3.4 35.2 0.2
Chicago Bears CHI DST 7
New Orleans Saints NO DST 6.96
Kendre Miller NO RB 6.9 8.9 37.1 0.2 1.3 9 0
Dallas Cowboys DAL DST 6.9
Tyler Higbee LAR TE 6.8 3.4 36.4 0.2
Jake Ferguson DAL TE 6.8 3.7 33.1 0.3
Ollie Gordon II MIA RB 6.8 9.8 38.1 0.2 1.3 9.3 0
Kenneth Gainwell TB RB 6.7 4.7 20.6 0.2 2.7 17.7 0.1
Rashod Bateman BAL WR 6.6 2.7 36.8 0.3
Riley Patterson MIA K 6.5
George Holani SEA RB 6.4 5.7 22.2 0.2 2.2 15.6 0.1
Chris Bell MIA WR 6.4 3.2 37.6 0.2
Chris Godwin Jr. TB WR 6.3 3.3 35.5 0.2
Rashid Shaheed SEA WR 6.3 0.6 3.5 0 2.7 33.9 0.2
Ryan Flournoy DAL WR 6.3 3.1 36.5 0.2
Mike Gesicki CIN TE 6.3 2.9 32.9 0.3
Tyjae Spears TEN RB 6.3 5.7 22.5 0.2 2.2 15.5 0.1
Brian Thomas Jr. JAX WR 6.3 2.7 36.6 0.2
Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL TE 6.2 3 32.8 0.2
Jaylen Wright MIA RB 6.2 8.2 33.4 0.1 1.5 10.3 0
Joey Slye TEN K 6.2
DeMario Douglas NE WR 6.1 0.5 2.6 0 2.8 33.9 0.2
Kayshon Boutte HOU WR 6.1 2.4 35.5 0.2
Jalen Nailor LV WR 6.1 2.7 35.8 0.2
Michael Mayer LV TE 6 3.2 33.2 0.2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB DST 5.89
Pat Bryant DEN WR 5.8 2.6 32.2 0.2
Tyler Allgeier ARI RB 5.7 6 24.5 0.2 1.6 10.3 0.1
Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAX RB 5.7 6.5 30.1 0.3 0.6 5.7 0
Detroit Lions DET DST 5.7
Oronde Gadsden II LAC TE 5.6 2.8 30.7 0.2
Cade Otton TB TE 5.5 3.3 31.2 0.1
Cooper Kupp SEA WR 5.5 2.4 32 0.2
Keaton Mitchell LAC RB 5.5 5.5 23.4 0.1 1.8 12.4 0.1
MarShawn Lloyd GB RB 5.4 5.6 22.2 0.2 1.3 9.9 0.1
Justice Hill BAL RB 5.4 4.1 17 0.1 1.8 15.3 0.1
Jacksonville Jaguars JAX DST 5.3
Ted Hurst TB WR 5.2 2.2 30.8 0.2
Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI WR 5.2 2.2 32.1 0.2
Tai Felton MIN WR 5.2 2.5 29.5 0.2
Isaiah Williams NYJ WR 5.2 2.6 29.8 0.2
Tennessee Titans TEN DST 5.15
Kendrick Bourne ARI WR 5.1 2.5 30 0.1
Xavier Hutchinson HOU WR 5.1 2.3 30.1 0.2
Miami Dolphins MIA DST 5.1
New England Patriots NE DST 5.09
Dohnte Meyers CIN WR 5 2.3 28.4 0.2
Samaje Perine CIN RB 4.9 3.9 15.8 0.2 1.5 11.6 0.1
Brian Robinson Jr. ATL RB 4.8 6.9 28.1 0.2 0.7 5.4 0
Darius Cooper PHI WR 4.8 2.3 27.9 0.2
Gunnar Helm TEN TE 4.8 2.9 25.2 0.1
Carolina Panthers CAR DST 4.8
Kaelon Black SF RB 4.7 6.5 27 0.2 0.7 5 0
Malachi Fields NYG WR 4.7 2.1 26.7 0.2
Evan Engram DEN TE 4.7 2.5 24.5 0.2
Konata Mumpfield LAR WR 4.6 2 27.8 0.1
Isaiah Davis NYJ RB 4.6 4.7 18.5 0.1 1.3 9.8 0
Emmett Johnson KC RB 4.6 4.2 17.5 0.1 1.2 9.9 0.1
Colby Parkinson LAR TE 4.5 2.1 20.9 0.2
Najee Harris NYG RB 4.5 6.5 27.7 0.1 0.6 3.6 0
Noah Fant NO TE 4.4 2.2 20.6 0.2
Tyquan Thornton KC WR 4.2 1.6 25.6 0.1
Jeremy Ruckert NYJ TE 4.1 2.2 21.5 0.1
Elic Ayomanor TEN WR 4.1 1.7 24.5 0.1
Darnell Mooney NYG WR 4 1.8 22.9 0.1
Ty Johnson BUF RB 4 2.1 9.1 0.1 1.7 13.2 0.1
Keon Coleman BUF WR 4 0 0.1 1.6 23.8 0.1
Mike Washington Jr. LV RB 4 5.3 22.5 0.1 0.6 4.8 0
Chris Brooks GB RB 3.9 3.4 14 0.1 1.4 9.7 0.1
Jahan Dotson ATL WR 3.7 1.7 21.1 0.1
Kevin Coleman Jr. MIA WR 3.7 1.8 21.1 0.1
Isaac TeSlaa DET WR 3.6 1.4 20.1 0.2
Sione Vaki DET RB 3.5 4.2 17.5 0.1 0.8 6.8 0
Skyy Moore GB WR 3.4 1.7 19.4 0.1
Tank Bigsby PHI RB 3.2 3.4 14.1 0.2 0.6 4.4 0
Bryce Lance NO WR 3.1 1.5 18.8 0.1
AJ Dillon CAR RB 3.1 3.5 14.2 0.1 0.7 4.4 0
Devontez Walker BAL WR 3.1 1.1 19.8 0.1
Cody White LV WR 3.1 1.3 17.4 0.1
Jordan Watkins SF WR 3 1.3 17.7 0.1
Zach Ertz PHI TE 3 1.3 14.6 0.1
Foster Moreau HOU TE 3 1.5 15.6 0.1
Cole Kmet CHI TE 2.9 1.4 15.6 0.1
Brycen Tremayne CAR WR 2.8 1.3 17 0.1
Tommy Tremble CAR TE 2.8 1.6 14.8 0.1
Kyle Williams NE WR 2.8 1.2 17.7 0.1
Dawson Knox BUF TE 2.8 1.4 13.9 0.1
Jaylin Noel HOU WR 2.8 1.2 16.3 0.1
Calvin Ridley TEN WR 2.8 1.2 16.6 0.1
Noah Gray KC TE 2.8 1.4 13.8 0.1
Jonnu Smith GB TE 2.7 1.5 13.9 0.1
Tez Johnson TB WR 2.6 1.2 14.7 0.1

 

Week 4 Fantasy Football Outlooks

Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (foot) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 4 contest against the Seattle Seahawks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. McConkey missed practice on Thursday, logged a limited practice on Friday, and was officially listed as questionable entering the weekend. However, Rapoport reports that McConkey's foot injury is not nearly as serious as his rib injury from earlier this season, and it's not expected to cost him any playing time.

McConkey hasn't caught a touchdown since Week 1, but he has posted a respectable 10+ PPR points in two of his three games so far, ranking as the overall WR27. Los Angeles' offense has been tough to watch this year, but we'd still roll out McConkey as a solid WR2 option in most fantasy leagues.

Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (rib) is "going to do everything he possibly can" to play in Sunday's Week 4 contest against the Denver Broncos, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. With that being said, Evans is listed as questionable and remains a true game-time decision heading into Sunday afternoon. The veteran wide receiver will undergo a pregame workout to determine if he's capable of playing against the Broncos.

San Francisco has dealt with wide receiver injuries left and right, as Evans joins a list that also features De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Christian Kirk (calf), Demarcus Robinson (ankle), and Ricky Pearsall (knee). If Evans can suit up Sunday, he'll look to improve upon his ranking as the WR26 in PPR leagues. That won't be easy, though, as the Broncos' secondary is led by star cornerback Patrick Surtain II. In the event that Evans is inactive, Deebo Samuel Sr. would operate as the 49ers' No. 1 receiver.

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip) is not expected to have a limited workload as he returns from a two-game absence against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. The Rams were patient with Nacua's recovery, holding him out of back-to-back games and refusing to rush him back.

Fantasy managers should be encouraged that Nacua has no limitations on Sunday. Not only does it mean that he's back to 100%, but it also indicates that he'll handle a full complement of snaps, which could help him excel offensively and rank as this week's overall WR1 in fantasy football. Presumably, Nacua will seamlessly take over for Davante Adams as quarterback Matthew Stafford's No. 1 target. In Nacua's two-game absence, Adams racked up a whopping 15 catches, 332 yards, and two touchdowns.

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Looking to Keep Strong Form Going
Ben Rice

Goes Off in Game 1 Wild-Card Win Over Boston
Billy Horschel

Looking to Build on Recent Momentum
Harry Hall

Finding Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Needs Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Eric Cole

Looks to Build Momentum at Bank of Utah Championship
Maverick McNealy

Closes Out 2026 Season on a High
Max Homa

Hoping to Continue Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Michael Brennan

Returns As Defending Champion
Joel Dahmen

Looking to Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
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RANKINGS

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DEF
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RANKINGS
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