Corbin's fantasy football DEF draft sleepers and draft targets for 2026. His top team defenses (DST) to target based on their early season matchups in 2026.
Defenses and special teams (D/ST) can help win weeks. Though we sometimes focus on offense, identifying potential sleepers on defense can provide spike weeks, helping fantasy managers win leagues. In redraft leagues, the playoffs matter, but we need to reach that point.
One way to increase our odds of reaching the fantasy football playoffs is to start the season strong. Identifying team defenses with favorable matchups in the first few weeks, especially if they have talented players, can lead to turnovers and potential defensive touchdowns.
After scouring the defensive rushing and passing data, we examined the early-season NFL schedule. Using implied team totals, EPA, and other defensive metrics, we'll identify a few team defenses with favorable schedules early in the season.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Top-12 Team Defenses (D/ST) in 2025
When we combine rushing, pressure, and passing defensive data, we can somewhat quantify the top defenses for fantasy purposes. This doesn't mean these defenses will be good again in 2026, but it provides a starting point to see how they match up with a given offense in the first few weeks of the season before we weigh the more recent data.
We included the fantasy points per game from the team's D/ST on the spreadsheet for reference. The adjusted defensive score combines several important metrics, including EPA per rush and pass allowed, yards before contact, and passing defense metrics. The visual below shows the top 12 team defenses from 2025 sorted by fantasy points per game.
Bottom-12 Team Defenses (D/ST) in 2025
These defenses ranked in the bottom 12 last season mostly make sense. The Jets went from one of the best to the worst. Meanwhile, the Cowboys, Raiders, Commanders, Giants, and Cardinals were some of the worst last season. Some of these defenses were limiting fantasy points per dropback (Raiders), with the Cowboys often bringing pressure but ranked 26th in sack rate (5.9%)
The 49ers and Packers were limiting fantasy points per dropback against man and zone coverages. However, their team's D/ST struggled to produce fantasy points. If the 49ers' first-round pick, DE Mykel Williams, isn't ready to return for the 49ers and Micah Parsons misses time early in the season for the Packers, both teams might start the season off slow.
Jaguars D/ST
- Week 1: JAX vs. CLE
- Week 2: JAX at DEN
- Week 3: JAX vs. NE
- Week 4: JAX at CIN
The Jaguars should be one of the top Week 1 defenses, facing the Browns, who have the third-lowest implied points per game this season. They were second in the NFL in EPA per pass attempt allowed behind the Texans. The Jaguars were one of six teams that allowed -0.08 EPA per rush and -0.08 EPA per pass last season.
Besides the Jaguars, the Chargers, Browns, Seahawks, Broncos, and Saints had a -0.08 EPA per pass and rush allowed in 2025. The Jaguars found success by generating the second-most turnovers (31) behind the Bears (33), with the third-highest interception rate (3.5%), tying them with the Texans.
Jacksonville has several starters returning this season at all levels of the defense. Travis Hunter is expected to play on both sides of the ball heading into Year 2, potentially making an impact on offense and defense. Though Jacksonville might only be a Week 1 streamer with only one favorable matchup in the first four games, they could sustain their defensive success into 2026.
Ravens D/ST
- Week 1: BAL at IND
- Week 2: BAL vs. NO
- Week 3: BAL at DAL
- Week 4: BAL vs. TEN
On paper, the Ravens might have 1-2 favorable matchups against the Colts and Titans. Though the Colts had one of the better offenses with Daniel Jones healthy, there's a chance he isn't as productive while recovering from a torn Achilles. The Ravens D/ST was better at stopping the run, with a 1.79 adjusted yards before contact and a -0.09 EPA per rush last season.
They were solid at preventing fantasy points per dropback when using man coverage with several returners, including Nate Wiggins, Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks, Chidobe Awuzie, and Marlon Humphrey. We could see the Ravens favored against the Colts, Saints, and Titans in the first four weeks, making them a fun streaming option as the 9th-ranked D/ST.
Chargers D/ST
- Week 1: LAC vs. ARI
- Week 2: LAC vs. LV
- Week 3: LAC at BUF
- Week 4: LAC at SEA
The first two games against the Cardinals and Raiders should be favorable for the Chargers D/ST. Though the Chargers stopped the run with a 1.66 adjusted YBC/Att and a -0.10 EPA per rush, they were beatable through the air. Interestingly, the Chargers had a -0.14 EPA per pass attempt, yet allowed 0.66 fantasy points per dropback against man and 0.37 against zone coverage.
That suggests the Chargers might be a better real-life than fantasy football defense. They added three defensive pieces, including first-round LB Akheem Mesidor out of Miami, who allowed the 5th-fewest points per game in college last season.
Mesidor ranked sixth in pressure grade, 11th in win rate on pass rush snaps, and 13th in rush defense grade, yet 447th in rushing stop percentage. That suggests Mesidor might be a better pass rusher than a defender who stops the run game.
The Chargers will be favored in their first two games against the Cardinals and Raiders, especially with both at home. That's typically a positive combination for streaming defenses. The Chargers rank eighth in the D/ST rankings, making them an early-season priority.
Browns D/ST
- Week 1: CLE at JAX
- Week 2: CLE at TB
- Week 3: CLE vs. CAR
- Week 4: CLE vs. PIT
Though the Browns traded away Myles Garrett, they added Jared Verse and Quincy Williams in their front seven. Meanwhile, they still have core pieces in their secondary, including Denzel Ward, Grant Delpit, and Tyson Campbell. The other big change is the coaching staff.
Jim Schwartz is no longer the defensive coordinator for the Browns. It's Mike Rutenberg under Todd Monken. Most recently, Rutenberg was the defensive pass game coordinator for the Falcons (2025) and the Jets' linebackers coach from 2021-2024. Schwartz typically ran an aggressive defense that relies heavily on man coverage. There are talks about Rutenberg disguising coverages and being slightly different.
The visual below shows the defenses sorted by teams that used the most man coverage last season.
The Browns' schedule isn't favorable in the first two weeks with a pair of road games against the Jaguars and Buccaneers. However, they could give the Panthers and Steelers problems in Weeks 3 and 4. After Week 4, the Browns have the Jets, Ravens, Titans, and Steelers in the following four games.
Though Verse isn't Garrett, Verse ranked sixth in pressures (80) and second in coverage grade among qualified defensive linemen and linebackers last season. They should still be an above-average defense this season, with a chance that their offense takes a step forward under Monken, helping both sides of the ball.
Raiders D/ST
- Week 1: LV vs. MIA
- Week 2: LV at LAC
- Week 3: LV at NO
- Week 4: LV vs. KC
This might be more of a one-week streamer for the Raiders since they'll face the Dolphins at home. The Dolphins have the fourth-lowest implied points per game (19), right behind the Raiders (19.2). Las Vegas made investments on defense via free agency and trade early in the offseason.
They added Kwity Paye from the Colts, Quay Walker from the Packers, and Nakobe Dean from the Eagles to beef up their front seven with Maxx Crosby. They added veteran corner Taron Johnson to cover the slot, where they had issues last season.
Raiders slot corner Darnay Holmes allowed the highest yards per snap (2.33) among qualified slot corners and safeties last season. Meanwhile, Johnson allowed the fourth-fewest yards per coverage snap in the slot with the Bills. With Klint Kubiak as head coach, they moved on from Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator to Rob Leonard.
Leonard was promoted from defensive line coach in his three previous seasons to defensive coordinator. The Raiders were strong against the run, but are expected to be better, with an improved pass rush given the additions of Paye, Walker, and Dean.
If you're looking for a Week 1 sleeper defense with potential upside, it's the Raiders.
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