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Week 4 IDP Rankings for Fantasy Football (2026) - Defense Positional Rankings for LB, DL, DB

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Travis Hunter - Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings

Fantasy football IDP rankings and IDP streamers for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. Chris's IDP fantasy start 'em, sit 'em picks for individual defensive players.

In This Article hide
IDP Scoring System for Rankings
Top Fantasy Defensive Linemen of the Week
DL Riser of the Week
DL Fade of the Week
Top Fantasy Linebackers of the Week
LB Riser of the Week
LB Fade of the Week
Top Fantasy Defensive Backs of the Week
DB Riser of the Week
DB Fade of the Week
More IDP Fantasy Football Analysis

Congratulations are due to Travis Hunter, a player many projected to lead all defenders in total fantasy points by a wide margin this season. The Heisman winner nabbed the first interception of his career in Week 3, which was a big milestone. Unfortunately, that one play also accounted for 34.1% of his total fantasy points this season … and it wasn’t even a pick-six.

Thankfully, Hunter remains in our DB2 tier this week because he has a plus matchup against the Bengals. If the Jaguars decide to use Hunter to shadow Ja'Marr Chase, a tactic they have yet to commit to, then the alleged “two-way-player” could stand to see a lot of volume. However, Hunter's long-term fantasy prospects remain truly concerning.

Hunter is the ninth-most-rostered DB in fantasy but is DB60 in standard IDP points. While his career-high defensive usage against the Patriots is encouraging, his offensive snaps remain in the single digits. Worse, his defensive production remains in line with shutdown corners like Patrick Surtain II. Thus, it is fair to wonder if Hunter is worth rostering in shallow leagues.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

IDP Scoring System for Rankings

6 points per Defensive Touchdown

4 points per Forced Turnover (FF/INT)

3 points per Sack

2 points per PD, FR, Safety

1-point Solo Tackle

0.5 points per Assisted Tackle

Note: These rankings are also based on leagues that start one player at each defensive position (DL, LB, DB) and two DFLEX.

Final Note: Our projections include offensive stats and special teams touchdowns, which help elevate players like Travis Hunter and Marcus Jones.

 

Top Fantasy Defensive Linemen of the Week

Rank Player Team Opponents
1 T.J. Watt Steelers Browns
2 Dallas Turner Vikings Dolphins
3 Andrew Van Ginkel Vikings Dolphins
4 Will Anderson Jr. Texans Cowboys
5 Aidan Hutchinson Lions Panthers
6 Maxx Crosby Raiders Chiefs
7 Tuli Tuipulotu Chargers Seahawks
8 Greg Rousseau Bills Patriots
9 Jeffery Simmons Titans Ravens
10 Jared Verse Browns Steelers
11 Abdul Carter Giants Cardinals
12 Danielle Hunter Texans Cowboys
13 Nik Bonitto Broncos 49ers
14 Lukas Van Ness Packers Buccaneers
15 Trey Hendrickson (Q) Ravens Titans
16 Leonard Williams Seahawks Chargers
17 Josh Hines-Allen Jaguars Bengals
18 Alex Highsmith Steelers Browns
19 Jonathan Greenard (Q) Eagles Rams
20 Byron Young Rams Eagles
21 David Bailey Jets Bears
22 Bradley Chubb Bills Patriots
23 DeForest Buckner Colts Commanders
24 Derrick Brown Panthers Lions
25 Ed Oliver Bills Patriots
26 Jaelan Phillips Panthers Lions
27 Cameron Heyward Steelers Browns
28 Chase Young Saints Falcons
29 Travon Walker Jaguars Bengals
30 George Karlaftis Chiefs Raiders
31 Deone Walker Bills Patriots
32 Will McDonald IV Jets Bears
33 Donovan Ezeiruaku Cowboys Texans
34 DeMarcus Lawrence Seahawks Chargers
35 Jordan Davis Eagles Rams
36 Odafe Oweh Commanders Colts
37 Montez Sweat Bears Jets
38 Kingsley Enagbare Jets Bears
39 Quinnen Williams Cowboys Texans
40 Gabe Jacas Patriots Bills
41 Za’Darius Smith Falcons Saints
42 Nick Herbig Steelers Browns
43 Jalen Carter Eagles Rams
44 Khalil Mack Chargers Seahawks
45 Carl Granderson Saints Falcons
46 Laiatu Latu Colts Commanders
47 Christian Barmore (Q) Patriots Bills
48 Jalyx Hunt Eagles Rams
49 YaYa Diaby Buccaneers Packers
50 Elijah Ponder Patriots Bills

 

DL Riser of the Week

Lukas Van Ness, Green Bay Packers

After disappointing production in his first three years and speculation that Green Bay could pass on his fifth-year option this offseason, Lukas Van Ness is having a proper breakout season. He currently ranks first in ESPN’s pass rush win rate and is fifth at his position in standard IDP scoring.

To make matters even better, Van Ness now faces an undrafted rookie quarterback in Week 4 and an offensive line that has struggled to keep its passers upright or healthy. While Jalon Daniels is mobile, he is also raw and untested behind an offensive line that rates 24th in pass block win rate this season.

 

DL Fade of the Week

Byron Young, Los Angeles Rams

It is hard to bench Young, given that he rates fourth among edge-rushers in pass rush win rate and has pressured the quarterback through three weeks. For that reason, he remains in our DL2 tier despite an incredibly tough matchup this week.

The Eagles offensive line is winning its pass sets at the fourth-highest rate in the NFL this year, and both of their offensive tackles are top 10 in pass block win rate this season. Worse, Philly is averaging the 20th-most pass attempts per game. While that number could spike against a strong Rams offense, the matchup is still concerning.

 

Top Fantasy Linebackers of the Week

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Devin Lloyd (Q) Panthers Lions
2 Fred Warner 49ers Broncos
3 Nakobe Dean Raiders Chiefs
4 Carson Schwesinger Browns Steelers
5 Zack Baun Eagles Rams
6 Jihaad Campbell Eagles Rams
7 Roquan Smith Ravens Titans
8 Sonny Styles Commanders Colts
9 Jack Campbell Lions Panthers
10 Nick Bolton Chiefs Raiders
11 Jordyn Brooks Dolphins Vikings
12 Blake Cashman Vikings Dolphins
13 Ernest Jones IV Seahawks Chargers
14 Cedric Gray (Q) Titans Ravens
15 Josiah Trotter (Q) Buccaneers Packers
16 Edgerrin Cooper (Q) Packers Buccaneers
17 Jacob Rodriguez Dolphins Vikings
18 Nate Landman (Q) Rams Eagles
19 Anthony Hill Jr. Titans Ravens
20 Demetrius Knight Jr. Bengals Jaguars
21 Alex Singleton Broncos 49ers
22 Barrett Carter Bengals Jaguars
23 Foyesade Oluokun Jaguars Bengals
24 Arvell Reese Giants Cardinals
25 Tremaine Edmunds Giants Cardinals
26 Azeez Al-Shaair Texans Cowboys
27 Daiyan Henley Chargers Seahawks
28 Bobby Okereke Panthers Lions
29 Robert Spillane Patriots Bills
30 Quay Walker Raiders Chiefs
31 Demario Davis Jets Bears
32 Ventrell Miller Jaguars Bengals
33 Terrel Bernard (Q) Bills Patriots
34 Akeem Davis-Gaither (Q) Colts Commanders
35 Jamien Sherwood Jets Bears
36 Payton Wilson Steelers Browns
37 Drake Thomas Seahawks Chargers
38 Mack Wilson Sr. Cardinals Giants
39 Patrick Queen Steelers Browns
40 Kaden Elliss Saints Falcons
41 Frankie Luvu (Q) Commanders Colts
42 Jack Gibbens Cardinals Giants
43 Devin Bush Bears Jets
44 T.J. Edwards Bears Jets
45 Eric Wilson Vikings Dolphins
46 Dre Greenlaw (Q) 49ers Broncos
47 Divine Deablo Falcons Saints
48 Pete Werner (Q) Saints Falcons
49 Dee Winters Cowboys Texans
50 Zaire Franklin Packers Buccaneers

 

LB Riser of the Week

Arvell Reese, New York Giants

We covered why Reese is an intriguing waiver claim in our Week 4 IDP Waivers column, but the reasons merit repeating here.

Reese is proving to be a more adept and reliable run defender than many of us anticipated early in his career, as most of us viewed him to be best suited as a pass-rushing standup linebacker in a 3-4 scheme. Thankfully, Reese is showing he has the chops to start inside with a double-digit-tackle week in his third career start.

However, what makes Reese an even bigger riser for us this week is the prospect that Brian Burns’ injury could mean the rookie gets enough snaps on the edge to eventually qualify as a DL for fantasy. If Reese can give us steady LB2 numbers and eventually slot that production into our DL position, then he’s an easy riser.

 

LB Fade of the Week

Foyesade Oluokun, Jacksonville Jaguars

Those in deeper leagues should not consider dropping Oluokun, as his production and film keep him in the low-end LB2 tier this year. However, his name and past production are elevating his current usage and profile beyond what it deserves.

Oluokun is currently the ninth-most-rostered LB in fantasy, but he is LB38 in standard IDP points per game. Worse, those stats are elevated by an interception of Deshaun Watson that was thrown directly to the defender. Without that gimme big play from a bad quarterback, Oluokun is averaging a meager 4.5 standard IDP points per game.

While injuries and game script have hurt Oluokun’s fantasy value so far, this week’s contest against the Bengals projects to be pass-heavy and will again limit the safe plays he used to thrive on. It is hard to view him as a true LB1 right now, which is how IDP managers are rostering and using him.

 

Top Fantasy Defensive Backs of the Week

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Kyle Hamilton Ravens Titans
2 Quentin Lake Rams Eagles
3 Caleb Downs Cowboys Texans
4 Derwin James Jr. (Q) Chargers Seahawks
5 Nick Emmanwori (Q) Seahawks Chargers
6 Cooper DeJean Eagles Rams
7 Jordan Battle Bengals Jaguars
8 Talanoa Hufanga Broncos 49ers
9 Kamari Lassiter Texans Cowboys
10 Kevin Winston Jr. Titans Ravens
11 Evan Williams Packers Buccaneers
12 Xavier Watts Falcons Saints
13 Chuck Clark Lions Panthers
14 Kam Curl Rams Eagles
15 Jeremy Chinn Raiders Chiefs
16 Dillon Thieneman Bears Jets
17 Chamarri Conner (Q) Chiefs Raiders
18 Andrew Wingard Cardinals Giants
19 Jalen Pitre Texans Cowboys
20 Antoine Winfield Jr. Buccaneers Packers
21 Julian Love (Q) Seahawks Chargers
22 Travis Hunter Jaguars Bengals
23 Malaki Starks (Q) Ravens Titans
24 Jevon Holland (Q) Giants Cardinals
25 Budda Baker Cardinals Giants
26 Devon Witherspoon Seahawks Chargers
27 Cole Bishop (Q) Bills Patriots
28 Christian Benford Bills Patriots
29 Tykee Smith Buccaneers Packers
30 Trent McDuffie Rams Eagles
31 Keisean Nixon Packers Buccaneers
32 Josh Metellus Vikings Dolphins
33 Marlon Humphrey Ravens Titans
34 Treydan Stukes (Q) Raiders Chiefs
35 Jaquan Brisker Steelers Browns
36 Brandon Jones Broncos 49ers
37 Jonas Sanker Saints Falcons
38 Riley Moss Broncos 49ers
39 Tyson Campbell (Q) Browns Steelers
40 Kevin Byard III Patriots Bills
41 Marques Sigle 49ers Broncos
42 Jessie Bates III Falcons Saints
43 Dax Hill Bengals Jaguars
44 Bryan Cook Bengals Jaguars
45 Reed Blankenship Texans Cowboys
46 Marcus Jones Patriots Bills
47 Derek Stingley Jr. Texans Cowboys
48 Andre Cisco Jets Bears
49 Jalen Ramsey (Q) Steelers Browns
50 Tre’von Moehrig Panthers Lions

 

DB Riser of the Week

Christian Benford, Buffalo Bills

Drake Maye will likely find his way out of his current struggles, but it is unlikely to happen against a Bills team sporting the second-best quarterback pressure rate and the sixth-most sacks in the NFL this season. New England’s struggles up front match poorly with Buffalo’s revamped pass rush, which is bad news for Maye.

To make matters worse, Maye currently sports the worst turnover-worthy play rate amongst all NFL quarterbacks. That, plus Buffalo’s ability to get pressure, should create opportunities for Benford, who is already averaging a strong 7.5 standard IDP points per game over the past two weeks.

 

DB Fade of the Week

Nick Emmanwori, Seattle Seahawks

This is not a long-term fade for Emmanwori, as we still believe he has the most fantasy upside of any defensive back in the NFL this year. However, he has struggled with injuries early in the season and has yet to see more than 52% of Seattle’s defensive snaps.

While it is risky to bench Emmanwori, knowing this could be the week he gets a full snap share and dominates an already struggling Chargers offense, it’s also hard to keep him as our DB1 overall until we see him play like that this year. Our top defender going into the season is not a surefire shallow league starter in Week 4, and that makes him a fade.

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More IDP Fantasy Football Analysis

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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Northwestern TE Luke Dehnicke Doubtful For Week 5
Warren Foegele

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Iffy for Season Opener
Noah Penda

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Expected to Be Available Thursday
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Gui Santos

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to Have Workload Managed this Season
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Dealing with Minor Ankle Sprain
LeBron James

to Have Workload Managed This Season
Jaxson Dart

has Meniscus, MCL Fixed During Surgery
Jaylen Waddle

a Full Participant in Wednesday's Practice
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has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
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Out for First Two Games
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Miami Defense Should Have a Day vs. Clemson
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Stingy Notre Dame Defense No. 1 in Rankings
Matt Duchene

Doubtful for Season Opener
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Texas A&M Defense Desperate for Rebound Performance
Alex Ovechkin

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Tennessee Defense a Solid Play
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Limited With Glute Injury on Wednesday
Joel Edmundson

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Houston Defense Faces Intriguing Matchup
Blake Lizotte

Cleared to Play Wednesday
Puka Nacua

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LSU Defense Coming Off Strong Effort
Mike Evans

Could Return to Practice Later This Week
Zach Charbonnet

Could Have Practice Window Opened Thursday
CFB

Bryce Underwood Looks to Keep it Rolling
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Josh Hoover Faces Vulnerable Rutgers Pass Defense
Rico Dowdle

Will Miss Second Straight Game
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Byrum Brown Faces Stingy Tennessee Pass Defense
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Bills Not Concerned With Josh Allen's Knee
Jayden Reed

Having Season-Ending Neck Surgery
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Back to Competition
Jayden Reed

Headed to Injured Reserve
Nick Taylor

is Back on The Grind After Solid President's Cup Showing
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Virginia Tech's Luke Reynolds Faces Elite Defense In Week 5
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Maryland's Chris Durr Jr. Has Low Floor In Week 5
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Gavin Freeman a High-Floor Flex Play Against ASU
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Will Collin Dixon Finish Week 5 As a WR1?
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Billy Horschel

Looking to Build on Recent Momentum
Harry Hall

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Nikita Grebenkin

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Kon Knueppel

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Pitt's Ja'Kyrian Turner Listed As Questionable
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Connor Bedard

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Zach Edey

Cleared for Full-Speed Activity
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KJ Duff Faces Top-10 Opponent
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Jeremiah Smith Faces Top-12 Pass Defense
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Fully Cleared for Basketball Activities
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in Impeccable Shape Before Training Camp
Scottie Barnes

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Brandon Miller

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Jayden Daniels

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Jaylen Waddle

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Damon Severson

to Miss At Least Two Games
Thatcher Demko

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Cam Ward

Titans Not Considering Benching Cam Ward
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Savion Hiter Remains a Risky Flex at Minnesota
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Ty Clark III Has Strong Week 5 Setup
Garrett Crochet

on Boston's Wild-Card Roster
Giancarlo Stanton

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Aaron Judge

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Rob Dillingham Waived by Hornets
Josh Giddey

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Morez Johnson Jr.

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Jalen Hurts

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Kyle Bradish

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Mike Trout

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Ben Kohles

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Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Payton Tolle

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Aaron Judge

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Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

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Denny Hamlin

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Chase Briscoe

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Ryan Blaney

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Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
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a Question Mark at Kansas
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Alex Bowman

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