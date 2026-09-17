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Week 2 IDP Rankings for Fantasy Football (2026) - Defense Positional Rankings for LB, DL, DB

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Travis Hunter - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Picks

Fantasy football IDP rankings and IDP streamers for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Chris's IDP fantasy start 'em, sit 'em picks for individual defensive players.

In This Article hide
IDP Scoring System for Rankings
Top Fantasy Defensive Linemen of the Week
DL Riser of the Week
DL Fade of the Week
Top Fantasy Linebackers of the Week
LB Riser of the Week
LB Fade of the Week
Top Fantasy Defensive Backs of the Week
DB Riser of the Week
DB Fade of the Week
More IDP Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 1 was our annual reminder that NFL head coaches don't care about fantasy football … at all. In fact, some evidence may suggest that they actively dislike a hobby that helps elevate the salaries of everyone in the league, with some schemes and game scripts seemingly engineered specifically to kill our fun … at least, that is how it can feel this time of year.

One of the clearest examples of this was Colston Loveland’s Week 1. The man averaged double-digit targets over his final five games last year, only to earn two against the Panthers. For IDP purposes, Malik Mustapha and Sonny Styles offer somewhat similar examples. These are players whose resumes and camp hype made them feel safe, but their Week 1 usage was anything but.

Of course, coaches aren't actually working to spite fantasy fans. Remember, confusing superstar usage usually comes from a logical place; be it the use of lesser players to exploit weaknesses, using stars to open as distractions who open things up for others, or simply taking what a defense gives them in the moment. Be patient with Loveland and Styles; their talent will win out soon.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

IDP Scoring System for Rankings

6 points per Defensive Touchdown

4 points per Forced Turnover (FF/INT)

3 points per Sack

2 points per PD, FR, Safety

1 point per Solo Tackle

0.5 points per Assisted Tackle

Note: These rankings are also based on leagues that start one player at each defensive position (DL, LB, DB) and two DFLEX.

Final Note: Our projections include offensive stats and special teams touchdowns, which elevate players like Travis Hunter and Marcus Jones.

 

Top Fantasy Defensive Linemen of the Week

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Maxx Crosby Raiders Chargers
2 T.J. Watt Steelers Patriots
3 Andrew Van Ginkel Vikings Bears
4 Will Anderson Jr. Texans Bengals
5 Nick Bosa 49ers Dolphins
6 Dallas Turner Vikings Bears
7 Brian Burns Giants Rams
8 Aidan Hutchinson Lions Bills
9 Tuli Tuipulotu Chargers Raiders
10 Abdul Carter Giants Rams
11 Danielle Hunter Texans Bengals
12 Jared Verse Browns Buccaneers
13 Jeffery Simmons Titans Eagles
14 Jaelan Phillips Panthers Falcons
15 Byron Young Rams Giants
16 Nik Bonitto Broncos Jaguars
17 Jonathan Greenard (Q) Eagles Titans
18 Alex Highsmith Steelers Patriots
19 Greg Rousseau Bills Lions
20 Chase Young Saints Ravens
21 Josh Hines-Allen Jaguars Broncos
22 Trey Hendrickson Ravens Saints
23 Donovan Ezeiruaku Cowboys Commanders
24 Montez Sweat Bears Vikings
25 Ed Oliver Bills Lions
26 Bradley Chubb Bills Lions
27 Will McDonald IV Jets Packers
28 Derrick Brown Panthers Falcons
29 Cameron Heyward Steelers Patriots
30 DeForest Buckner Colts Chiefs
31 Travon Walker Jaguars Broncos
32 David Bailey Jets Packers
33 Jalen Carter Eagles Titans
34 YaYa Diaby Buccaneers Browns
35 Jalyx Hunt Eagles Titans
36 DeMarcus Lawrence Seahawks Cardinals
37 Jordan Davis Eagles Titans
38 Laiatu Latu Colts Chiefs
39 Boye Mafe Bengals Texans
40 Leonard Williams Seahawks Cardinals
41 Rueben Bain Jr. Buccaneers Browns
42 Quinnen Williams Cowboys Commanders
43 Odafe Oweh Commanders Cowboys
44 Deone Walker Bills Lions
45 Carl Granderson Saints Ravens
46 Myles Murphy Bengals Texans
47 Josh Sweat Cardinals Seahawks
48 Gabe Jacas Patriots Steelers
49 Zach Sieler Dolphins 49ers
50 Byron Murphy II Seahawks Cardinals

 

DL Riser of the Week

Donovan Ezeiruaku, Dallas Cowboys

One of several members on our preseason sleepers list who performed well in Week 1, Ezeiruaku surpassed even our wildest expectations against the Giants. While playing a sturdy 60% of Dallas’ defensive snaps and earning the start for a team light on pass-rushers, he finished fifth at his position in IDP Standard points.

We are particularly encouraged by the Boston College alum’s usage against the run and the fact he logged 10 tackles in a game, despite run support not being his strongest trait in college. Even better, he now faces a Commanders offensive line marred by injuries and allowing the ninth-most pressures in the NFL through one week.

 

DL Fade of the Week

Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos

Bonitto’s been a favorite of ours since he came out of Oklahoma in the second round, thanks to his bend and burst off the edge. That talent is why he remains a DL2 in our rankings, but his recent production and matchup don’t make it easy.

The Jaguars finished Week 1 with the fewest quarterback pressures allowed while attempting the third-fewest pass attempts. Admittedly, those numbers were inflated by an early blowout of a terrible Browns offense that let Jacksonville run the clock out early. However, it’s noteworthy that Jared Verse and company got nowhere against the Jags.

Denver struggled to move the ball against the Chiefs in Week 1 and could struggle again against an improved Jacksonville defense. With Travis Hunter able to shadow Jaylen Waddle and Bo Nix playing erratically, Denver could again fall behind early and rob Bonitto of valuable pass-rush opportunities.

 

Top Fantasy Linebackers of the Week

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Jordyn Brooks Dolphins 49ers
2 Jack Campbell Lions Bills
3 Cedric Gray (Q) Titans Eagles
4 Fred Warner 49ers Dolphins
5 Zack Baun Eagles Titans
6 Carson Schwesinger Browns Buccaneers
7 Ernest Jones IV Seahawks Cardinals
8 Roquan Smith Ravens Saints
9 Nakobe Dean Raiders Chargers
10 Foyesade Oluokun Jaguars Broncos
11 Nate Landman (Q) Rams Giants
12 Blake Cashman Vikings Bears
13 Edgerrin Cooper Packers Jets
14 Sonny Styles Commanders Cowboys
15 Nick Bolton Chiefs Colts
16 Devin Lloyd Panthers Falcons
17 Jacob Rodriguez Dolphins 49ers
18 Barrett Carter Bengals Texans
19 Josiah Trotter Buccaneers Browns
20 Tremaine Edmunds Giants Rams
21 Jihaad Campbell Eagles Titans
22 Alex Singleton Broncos Jaguars
23 Devin Bush Bears Vikings
24 Azeez Al-Shaair Texans Bengals
25 Daiyan Henley Chargers Raiders
26 Robert Spillane Patriots Steelers
27 Kaden Elliss Saints Ravens
28 Payton Wilson Steelers Patriots
29 Mack Wilson Sr. Cardinals Seahawks
30 Quay Walker Raiders Chargers
31 Demario Davis Jets Packers
32 T.J. Edwards Bears Vikings
33 Terrel Bernard (Q) Bills Lions
34 Frankie Luvu (Q) Commanders Cowboys
35 Jamien Sherwood Jets Packers
36 Anthony Hill Jr. Titans Eagles
37 Akheem Davis-Gaither Colts Chiefs
38 Demetrius Knight Jr. Bengals Texans
39 Patrick Queen Steelers Patriots
40 Bryce Boettcher Colts Chiefs
41 Zaire Franklin Packers Jets
42 Bobby Okereke Panthers Falcons
43 Drake Thomas Seahawks Cardinals
44 Divine Deablo Falcons Panthers
45 Eric Wilson Vikings Bears
46 Arvell Reese Giants Rams
47 Dre Greenlaw 49ers Dolphins
48 Ventrell Miller Jaguars Broncos
49 Dee Winters Cowboys Commanders
50 Alex Anzalone Buccaneers Browns

 

LB Riser of the Week

Josiah Trotter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Trotter is another name from our preseason sleepers list who had a strong debut in Week 1. While his pick-six is the headline, Trotter’s 90% usage rate is the real thing to get excited about. The heir of NFL royalty didn’t start, but he took a big chunk of Lavonte David’s vacated role, and he totaled 11 tackles while doing so.

If you were to subtract his interception for a score, Trotter still would’ve finished as LB10 in his NFL debut. That kind of upside is rarely available in 98% of IDP leagues, like Trotter currently is.

 

LB Fade of the Week

Jihaad Campbell, Philadelphia Eagles

Campbell is firmly within our LB2 tier for the rest of this season as a former first-round talent who finally took on a full-time role in Week 1 after dealing with injuries and competition as a rookie. However, this week's matchup offers a lower floor than usual.

Going into Week 1, the Jets were one of the preseason favorites to have the first overall pick in the NFL Draft. Despite that projection, Gang Green controlled Tennessee from the first snap and won the game handily. As a result, the Titans attempted the fewest rush attempts and the fourth-fewest offensive plays in Week 1 … against a bad opponent.

If the Titans cannot compete against the Jets, there is little hope they will do so against Philadelphia. That means another low-volume rushing game for Tony Pollard and company, which translates to low volume for Campbell and opposing tacklers.

 

Top Fantasy Defensive Backs of the Week

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Nick Emmanwori (Q) Seahawks Cardinals
2 Derwin James Jr. Chargers Raiders
3 Kyle Hamilton Ravens Saints
4 Tykee Smith Buccaneers Browns
5 Quentin Lake Rams Giants
6 Cooper DeJean Eagles Titans
7 Caleb Downs Cowboys Commanders
8 Travis Hunter Jaguars Broncos
9 Kamari Lassiter Texans Bengals
10 Nick Cross Commanders Cowboys
11 Talanoa Hufanga Broncos Jaguars
12 Kevin Winston Jr. Titans Eagles
13 Julian Love Seahawks Cardinals
14 Jordan Battle Bengals Texans
15 Jeremy Chinn Raiders Chargers
16 Jonas Sanker Saints Ravens
17 Chamarri Conner (Q) Chiefs Colts
18 Kam Curl Rams Giants
19 Jalen Pitre Texans Bengals
20 Antoine Winfield Jr. Buccaneers Browns
21 Marlon Humphrey Ravens Saints
22 Devon Witherspoon Seahawks Cardinals
23 Malaki Starks Ravens Saints
24 Budda Baker Cardinals Seahawks
25 Bryan Cook Bengals Texans
26 Xavier Watts Falcons Panthers
27 Cole Bishop (Q) Bills Lions
28 Treydan Stukes Raiders Chargers
29 Josh Metellus Vikings Bears
30 Kevin Byard III Patriots Steelers
31 Dillon Thieneman Bears Vikings
32 Jaquan Brisker Steelers Patriots
33 Andrew Wingard Cardinals Seahawks
34 Tre’von Moehrig Panthers Falcons
35 Julian Blackmon Saints Ravens
36 Brandon Jones Broncos Jaguars
37 Keisean Nixon Packers Jets
38 Marques Sigle 49ers Dolphins
39 Tyson Campbell Browns Buccaneers
40 Jalen Thompson Cowboys Commanders
41 Marcus Jones Patriots Steelers
42 Justin Reid Saints Ravens
43 Riley Moss Broncos Jaguars
44 Trent McDuffie Rams Giants
45 Zyon McCollum Buccaneers Browns
46 Andru Phillips Giants Rams
47 Josh Jobe Seahawks Cardinals
48 Grant Delpit Browns Buccaneers
49 Jessie Bates III Falcons Panthers
50 Jalen Ramsey Steelers Patriots

 

DB Riser of the Week

Kevin Winston Jr., Tennessee Titans

Winston was an extremely underrated prospect coming out of Penn State. He was the 28th player on my big board based on pure talent, but 45th overall due to notable injury concerns. Thankfully, the former Nittany Lion has been as advertised in run defense, finishing his rookie year as PFF’s highest-graded run defender in the secondary.

He picked up where he left off in Week 1, playing every snap and collecting 10 total tackles despite his team struggling from the start. Considering how badly the Titans fared against a middling Jets attack, it is fair to assume Winston will see a lot of run volume against a Philadelphia squad that regularly leads the league in rush attempts.

 

DB Fade of the Week

Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars

Camp reports suggested Hunter would play 40% of Jacksonville’s offensive snaps this year, a considerable but tolerable decline from his plus-60% rate from last season. Sadly, the result was much worse in Week 1, with Hunter seeing just 7% of Jacksonville’s offensive snaps and totaling just 2.3 points in Standard IDP Scoring.

While Hunter’s figures were influenced by a blowout of the Browns that let Jacksonville rest and protect players like Hunter, his usage was still concerning for those of us who thought he was a surefire DB. We had the expectation he would average three or four catches per game to cushion his cache, and that may no longer be a probability.

Hunter should still possess one of the highest ceilings of any defender in fantasy every week, because any week could be the one where the Jaguars throw him a deep touchdown on offense. However, it is next to impossible to consider him a safe bet to finish as DB1 overall in points per game, like he did last year.

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More IDP Fantasy Football Analysis

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Week 1 IDP Rankings: All Defense Positions
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Brad Marchand

to Miss Start of Season
CFB

Hawkins Has High Ceiling And Low Floor In Week 3
Elfrid Payton

Agrees to Deal with Kings
NBA

Knicks Sign James Wiseman to Exhibit 9 Deal
Cale Makar

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Nico Collins

' Hamstring Injury not Believed To Be Serious, Week 2 Status in Jeopardy
NBA

Ochai Agbaji Joins Knicks on Exhibit 9 Deal
Connor Hellebuyck

Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
NBA

Bruce Brown Lands Exhibit 9 Deal with Knicks
CFB

Tait Reynolds Gets Difficult Task In First Start
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Mikey Matthews Out for Week 3
Kyle Bradish

Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
CFB

Makhi Frazier Questionable vs. LSU
Blake Snell

Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Questionable Against Kentucky
CFB

Isaac Brown Probable vs. SMU
Jeremiyah Love

Not Included on Injury Report
Trey McBride

Listed as DNP for Rest, Back Injury
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Sam Leavitt Doubtful Against Ole Miss
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Melkart Abou Jaoude Questionable for North Carolina
CFB

Antwan Raymond Questionable in Week 3
CFB

Trent Mosley Out Against Rutgers
CFB

Eric Singleton Jr. Up in the Air for Week 3
RJ Harvey

Estimated as DNP on Wednesday
TreVeyon Henderson

Listed as Full Practice Participant
Alvin Kamara

Will Play in Week 2
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
CFB

Kewan Lacy Faces Familiar Foe In Week 3
CFB

Cam Cook Has Flex Appeal In Week 3
CFB

Aneyas Williams Has High Upside In Week 3
De'Zhaun Stribling

Out Around 10 Weeks After Ankle Surgery
Joe Burrow

has Back Tightness, Expects to Play in Week 2
CFB

Jadan Baugh Faces First Real Test
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Sam Darnold

Officially Ruled Out for Week 2
CFB

Wyatt Young Has WR1 Upside In Week 3
Ladd McConkey

Misses Wednesday's Practice
Jordan Mason

Heading to Short-Term Injured Reserve With Thumb Fracture
CFB

Charlie Becker Set Up To Continue Breakout Season
CFB

Will Brett Norfleet Turn His Season Around?
Brock Bowers

No Practice for Brock Bowers on Wednesday
Zay Flowers

Not Practicing on Wednesday
CFB

TJ Moore a Risky Play
CFB

Dakorien Moore Ready to Explode
CFB

Ryan Coleman-Williams a Must-Start in Week 3
De'Zhaun Stribling

Being Placed on Injured Reserve
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
JJ Wetherholt

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Brock Bowers

Could Play in Week 2 Against Chargers
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Ryan Leonard

Signs Eight-Year Extension With Capitals
Jordan Staal

Signs New One-Year Deal With Hurricanes
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Luke Evangelista

Inks Five-Year Contract With Devils
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Cutter Gauthier

Agrees to Six-Year Deal With Ducks
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Tuesday with Neck Tightness
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
New York Knicks

Liam Robbins Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Drew Eubanks

Set to Join Knicks on Camp Deal
Anthony Gill

Returns to Wizards on One-Year Deal
John Konchar

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Knicks
Aaron Donald

Could Make his 2026 Debut on Monday Night
Carlos Correa

Won't Return This Season
Ja'Kobi Lane

Expected to Have Wrist Surgery
Jesús Luzardo

Phillies Putting Jesus Luzardo on Injured List With Shoulder Inflammation
Dylan Sampson

Placed on Injured Reserve With Knee Injury
Josh Jacobs

Attorneys File Motion to Seal Evidence in Josh Jacobs' Criminal Case
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Plan to be "Judicious" With Jeremiyah Love's Workload
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Kyler Murray

To Remain the Vikings' QB1 When Healthy
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Kevin Bahl

Good to Go for Camp
Nikita Zadorov

Declares Himself Ready for Season
CBJ

Cam Talbot Links Up With Blue Jackets on One-Year Deal
Peyton Watson

Poised for Ample Minutes in Cleveland
John Konchar

Draws Interest From Four East Teams
Kaiden Guhle

to Miss Start of Season
Denver Nuggets

Cam Whitmore Draws Interest From Nuggets
Drake Batherson

Signs Largest Contract in Senators History
Gradey Dick

Officially Joins Clippers
Noah Ostlund

Sabres Re-Sign Noah Ostlund for Eight Years
Brandon Ingram

Officially Heads to the Clippers
Christoph Tilly

Thunder Sign Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit 10 Deal
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign Caleb Grill to a Training Camp Contract
Rafael Devers

to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mason McTavish

Eager to Prove Himself After Anaheim Exit
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Elias Pettersson

Teammate Backs Elias Pettersson to Return to Elite Form
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Seth Jarvis

Progressing as Planned in Shoulder Surgery Recovery
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
CBJ

Carson Soucy Signs Tryout Deal With Blue Jackets
Nick Blankenburg

Maple Leafs Invite Nick Blankenburg to Camp
Zachary Bolduc

Signs Contract Extension With Canadiens
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
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