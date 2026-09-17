2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings - Week 2 Start, Sit Quarterbacks

2026 fantasy football QB rankings - Week 2 start, sit quarterback rankings. Win more with our updated QB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 2.
Week 2 of the NFL season is already here, and hopefully, you got a big week out of your starting quarterback and are 1-0. But if you're not, there's no time to panic. We're here to help you find the top available QB starter with our Week 2 fantasy football quarterback rankings. Below, see where key QBs such as Caleb Williams, Brock Purdy, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Drake Maye, Patrick Mahomes, and Malik Willis stand for the second week of the new campaign.
Our QB fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 2 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|QB
Tier
|QB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|1
|1
|Josh Allen
|QB
|1
|2
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|1
|3
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|2
|4
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|2
|5
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|2
|6
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|2
|7
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|3
|8
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|3
|9
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|3
|10
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|3
|11
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|3
|12
|Jared Goff
|QB
|4
|13
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|4
|14
|Drake Maye
|QB
|4
|15
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|4
|16
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|4
|17
|Jordan Love
|QB
|5
|18
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|5
|19
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|5
|20
|Malik Willis
|QB
|5
|21
|Bryce Young
|QB
|5
|22
|Bo Nix
|QB
|5
|23
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|5
|24
|Carson Wentz
|QB
|6
|25
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|6
|26
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|6
|27
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|6
|28
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|6
|29
|Geno Smith
|QB
|6
|30
|Drew Lock
|QB
|6
|31
|Cam Ward
|QB
|6
|32
|Cooper Rush
|QB
|6
|33
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|6
|34
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
Week 2 Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks
Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff did not provide standout production in his team's Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints, completing 26 of 39 pass attempts for 206 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. While Goff protected the football and completed 66.7% of his passes, he averaged just 5.3 yards per attempt. However, Goff should have another chance at a high-volume game in Week 2 when the Lions head to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Thursday night.
The Bills offense should be able to move the ball with ease against the banged-up Lions secondary, and the Buffalo defense allowed Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud to throw for 274 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. Detroit will be without three starters on the offensive line on Thursday, which should obviously give fantasy managers some pause. Still, with the Lions likely chasing points against Buffalo, Goff profiles as a low-end top-12 QB in Week 2.
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (back) said he is dealing with some back tightness and soreness from the Week 1 season-opening win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. Burrow said that he will be fine and expects to play. On the idea that he would not play in Week 2 against the Houston Texans out of precaution, Burrow said, "That's ridiculous." The star signal-caller did not do much throwing during practice on Wednesday and also did not stretch with the rest of the team, which was the first sign that he was dealing with something.
He will most likely be listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report. As long as Burrow does not get worse over the next couple of days, he should be fine to suit up this weekend on the road in a difficult matchup against a Texans team that took the Buffalo Bills to the wire in Week 1. The 29-year-old three-time Pro Bowler threw for 254 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the 33-27 Week 1 win over Tampa, and he will be a must-start in fantasy lineups as long as he is active this Sunday.
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was excellent during the team's Week 1 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, throwing for 205 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed for 29 yards and didn't take a sack. The passing yardage total was on the lower side, but only because the 49ers controlled the game and could afford to run the ball. Once they got in scoring range, Purdy used his arm to rattle off the three touchdowns.
It will be interesting to see if the high rushing yards total is sustainable, as Purdy eclipsed the 29-yard mark just once last year, but he consistently showed that level of mobility back in 2024. Purdy was the QB6 in 2023 and the QB14 in 2024, so fantasy managers certainly wouldn't mind if he returned to that caliber of play. More touchdown opportunities await Purdy in the coming weeks as he prepares for matchups against the Dolphins and Cardinals. He should continue to rank as a top-10 quarterback in fantasy football.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Caleb Williams, Brock Purdy, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Drake Maye, Patrick Mahomes, Malik Willis. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Caleb Williams, Brock Purdy, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Drake Maye, Patrick Mahomes, Malik Willis:
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