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2026 Fantasy Football QB Rankings - Week 2 Start, Sit Quarterbacks

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2026 fantasy football QB rankings - Week 2 start, sit quarterback rankings. Win more with our updated QB fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 2.

In This Article hide
Week 2 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Week 2 Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 2 of the NFL season is already here, and hopefully, you got a big week out of your starting quarterback and are 1-0. But if you're not, there's no time to panic. We're here to help you find the top available QB starter with our Week 2 fantasy football quarterback rankings. Below, see where key QBs such as Caleb Williams, Brock Purdy, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Drake Maye, Patrick Mahomes, and Malik Willis stand for the second week of the new campaign.

Our QB fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 2 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

QB
Tier		 QB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 1 Josh Allen QB
1 2 Lamar Jackson QB
1 3 Caleb Williams QB
2 4 Brock Purdy QB
2 5 Jalen Hurts QB
2 6 Jayden Daniels QB
2 7 Dak Prescott QB
3 8 Trevor Lawrence QB
3 9 Joe Burrow QB
3 10 Justin Herbert QB
3 11 Jaxson Dart QB
3 12 Jared Goff QB
4 13 Kyler Murray QB
4 14 Drake Maye QB
4 15 Patrick Mahomes II QB
4 16 Matthew Stafford QB
4 17 Jordan Love QB
5 18 Baker Mayfield QB
5 19 C.J. Stroud QB
5 20 Malik Willis QB
5 21 Bryce Young QB
5 22 Bo Nix QB
5 23 Tyler Shough QB
5 24 Carson Wentz QB
6 25 Daniel Jones QB
6 26 Jacoby Brissett QB
6 27 Kirk Cousins QB
6 28 Aaron Rodgers QB
6 29 Geno Smith QB
6 30 Drew Lock QB
6 31 Cam Ward QB
6 32 Cooper Rush QB
6 33 Deshaun Watson QB
6 34 Michael Penix Jr. QB

 

Week 2 Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff did not provide standout production in his team's Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints, completing 26 of 39 pass attempts for 206 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. While Goff protected the football and completed 66.7% of his passes, he averaged just 5.3 yards per attempt. However, Goff should have another chance at a high-volume game in Week 2 when the Lions head to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Thursday night.

The Bills offense should be able to move the ball with ease against the banged-up Lions secondary, and the Buffalo defense allowed Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud to throw for 274 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. Detroit will be without three starters on the offensive line on Thursday, which should obviously give fantasy managers some pause. Still, with the Lions likely chasing points against Buffalo, Goff profiles as a low-end top-12 QB in Week 2.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (back) said he is dealing with some back tightness and soreness from the Week 1 season-opening win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. Burrow said that he will be fine and expects to play. On the idea that he would not play in Week 2 against the Houston Texans out of precaution, Burrow said, "That's ridiculous." The star signal-caller did not do much throwing during practice on Wednesday and also did not stretch with the rest of the team, which was the first sign that he was dealing with something.

He will most likely be listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report. As long as Burrow does not get worse over the next couple of days, he should be fine to suit up this weekend on the road in a difficult matchup against a Texans team that took the Buffalo Bills to the wire in Week 1. The 29-year-old three-time Pro Bowler threw for 254 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the 33-27 Week 1 win over Tampa, and he will be a must-start in fantasy lineups as long as he is active this Sunday.

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was excellent during the team's Week 1 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, throwing for 205 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed for 29 yards and didn't take a sack. The passing yardage total was on the lower side, but only because the 49ers controlled the game and could afford to run the ball. Once they got in scoring range, Purdy used his arm to rattle off the three touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see if the high rushing yards total is sustainable, as Purdy eclipsed the 29-yard mark just once last year, but he consistently showed that level of mobility back in 2024. Purdy was the QB6 in 2023 and the QB14 in 2024, so fantasy managers certainly wouldn't mind if he returned to that caliber of play. More touchdown opportunities await Purdy in the coming weeks as he prepares for matchups against the Dolphins and Cardinals. He should continue to rank as a top-10 quarterback in fantasy football.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 2?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Caleb Williams, Brock Purdy, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Drake Maye, Patrick Mahomes, Malik Willis. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Caleb Williams, Brock Purdy, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Drake Maye, Patrick Mahomes, Malik Willis:

Caleb Williams
vs
Lamar Jackson
Caleb Williams
vs
Brock Purdy
Caleb Williams
vs
Josh Allen
Caleb Williams
vs
Jalen Hurts
Caleb Williams
vs
Jayden Daniels
Caleb Williams
vs
Dak Prescott
Caleb Williams
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Caleb Williams
vs
Joe Burrow
Caleb Williams
vs
Justin Herbert
Caleb Williams
vs
Jaxson Dart
Caleb Williams
vs
Jared Goff
Caleb Williams
vs
Kyler Murray
Caleb Williams
vs
Drake Maye
Caleb Williams
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Caleb Williams
vs
Matthew Stafford
Caleb Williams
vs
Jordan Love
Caleb Williams
vs
Baker Mayfield
Caleb Williams
vs
C.J. Stroud
Caleb Williams
vs
Malik Willis
Caleb Williams
vs
Bryce Young
Caleb Williams
vs
Bo Nix
Caleb Williams
vs
Tyler Shough
Caleb Williams
vs
Carson Wentz
Caleb Williams
vs
Daniel Jones
Caleb Williams
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Caleb Williams
vs
Kirk Cousins
Caleb Williams
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Caleb Williams
vs
Geno Smith
Caleb Williams
vs
Drew Lock
Caleb Williams
vs
Cam Ward
Caleb Williams
vs
Cooper Rush
Caleb Williams
vs
Deshaun Watson
Caleb Williams
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Brock Purdy
vs
Caleb Williams
Brock Purdy
vs
Jalen Hurts
Brock Purdy
vs
Lamar Jackson
Brock Purdy
vs
Jayden Daniels
Brock Purdy
vs
Josh Allen
Brock Purdy
vs
Dak Prescott
Brock Purdy
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Brock Purdy
vs
Joe Burrow
Brock Purdy
vs
Justin Herbert
Brock Purdy
vs
Jaxson Dart
Brock Purdy
vs
Jared Goff
Brock Purdy
vs
Kyler Murray
Brock Purdy
vs
Drake Maye
Brock Purdy
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Brock Purdy
vs
Matthew Stafford
Brock Purdy
vs
Jordan Love
Brock Purdy
vs
Baker Mayfield
Brock Purdy
vs
C.J. Stroud
Brock Purdy
vs
Malik Willis
Brock Purdy
vs
Bryce Young
Brock Purdy
vs
Bo Nix
Brock Purdy
vs
Tyler Shough
Brock Purdy
vs
Carson Wentz
Brock Purdy
vs
Daniel Jones
Brock Purdy
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Brock Purdy
vs
Kirk Cousins
Brock Purdy
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Brock Purdy
vs
Geno Smith
Brock Purdy
vs
Drew Lock
Brock Purdy
vs
Cam Ward
Brock Purdy
vs
Cooper Rush
Brock Purdy
vs
Deshaun Watson
Brock Purdy
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Joe Burrow
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Joe Burrow
vs
Justin Herbert
Joe Burrow
vs
Dak Prescott
Joe Burrow
vs
Jaxson Dart
Joe Burrow
vs
Jayden Daniels
Joe Burrow
vs
Jared Goff
Joe Burrow
vs
Jalen Hurts
Joe Burrow
vs
Kyler Murray
Joe Burrow
vs
Brock Purdy
Joe Burrow
vs
Drake Maye
Joe Burrow
vs
Caleb Williams
Joe Burrow
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Joe Burrow
vs
Lamar Jackson
Joe Burrow
vs
Matthew Stafford
Joe Burrow
vs
Josh Allen
Joe Burrow
vs
Jordan Love
Joe Burrow
vs
Baker Mayfield
Joe Burrow
vs
C.J. Stroud
Joe Burrow
vs
Malik Willis
Joe Burrow
vs
Bryce Young
Joe Burrow
vs
Bo Nix
Joe Burrow
vs
Tyler Shough
Joe Burrow
vs
Carson Wentz
Joe Burrow
vs
Daniel Jones
Joe Burrow
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Joe Burrow
vs
Kirk Cousins
Joe Burrow
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Joe Burrow
vs
Geno Smith
Joe Burrow
vs
Drew Lock
Joe Burrow
vs
Cam Ward
Joe Burrow
vs
Cooper Rush
Joe Burrow
vs
Deshaun Watson
Joe Burrow
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Dak Prescott
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Joe Burrow
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jayden Daniels
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Justin Herbert
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jalen Hurts
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jaxson Dart
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Brock Purdy
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jared Goff
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Caleb Williams
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Kyler Murray
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Lamar Jackson
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Drake Maye
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Josh Allen
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Matthew Stafford
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jordan Love
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Baker Mayfield
Trevor Lawrence
vs
C.J. Stroud
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Malik Willis
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Bryce Young
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Bo Nix
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Tyler Shough
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Carson Wentz
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Daniel Jones
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Kirk Cousins
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Geno Smith
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Drew Lock
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Cam Ward
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Cooper Rush
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Deshaun Watson
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Drake Maye
vs
Kyler Murray
Drake Maye
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Drake Maye
vs
Jared Goff
Drake Maye
vs
Matthew Stafford
Drake Maye
vs
Jaxson Dart
Drake Maye
vs
Jordan Love
Drake Maye
vs
Justin Herbert
Drake Maye
vs
Baker Mayfield
Drake Maye
vs
Joe Burrow
Drake Maye
vs
C.J. Stroud
Drake Maye
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Drake Maye
vs
Malik Willis
Drake Maye
vs
Dak Prescott
Drake Maye
vs
Bryce Young
Drake Maye
vs
Jayden Daniels
Drake Maye
vs
Bo Nix
Drake Maye
vs
Jalen Hurts
Drake Maye
vs
Tyler Shough
Drake Maye
vs
Brock Purdy
Drake Maye
vs
Carson Wentz
Drake Maye
vs
Caleb Williams
Drake Maye
vs
Daniel Jones
Drake Maye
vs
Lamar Jackson
Drake Maye
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Drake Maye
vs
Josh Allen
Drake Maye
vs
Kirk Cousins
Drake Maye
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Drake Maye
vs
Geno Smith
Drake Maye
vs
Drew Lock
Drake Maye
vs
Cam Ward
Drake Maye
vs
Cooper Rush
Drake Maye
vs
Deshaun Watson
Drake Maye
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Drake Maye
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Matthew Stafford
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kyler Murray
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jordan Love
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jared Goff
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Baker Mayfield
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jaxson Dart
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
C.J. Stroud
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Justin Herbert
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Malik Willis
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Joe Burrow
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bryce Young
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bo Nix
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Dak Prescott
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tyler Shough
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jayden Daniels
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Carson Wentz
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jalen Hurts
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Daniel Jones
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Brock Purdy
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Caleb Williams
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kirk Cousins
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Lamar Jackson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Josh Allen
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Geno Smith
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Drew Lock
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Cam Ward
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Cooper Rush
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Deshaun Watson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Malik Willis
vs
C.J. Stroud
Malik Willis
vs
Bryce Young
Malik Willis
vs
Baker Mayfield
Malik Willis
vs
Bo Nix
Malik Willis
vs
Jordan Love
Malik Willis
vs
Tyler Shough
Malik Willis
vs
Matthew Stafford
Malik Willis
vs
Carson Wentz
Malik Willis
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Malik Willis
vs
Daniel Jones
Malik Willis
vs
Drake Maye
Malik Willis
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Malik Willis
vs
Kyler Murray
Malik Willis
vs
Kirk Cousins
Malik Willis
vs
Jared Goff
Malik Willis
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Malik Willis
vs
Jaxson Dart
Malik Willis
vs
Geno Smith
Malik Willis
vs
Justin Herbert
Malik Willis
vs
Drew Lock
Malik Willis
vs
Joe Burrow
Malik Willis
vs
Cam Ward
Malik Willis
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Malik Willis
vs
Cooper Rush
Malik Willis
vs
Dak Prescott
Malik Willis
vs
Deshaun Watson
Malik Willis
vs
Jayden Daniels
Malik Willis
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Malik Willis
vs
Jalen Hurts
Malik Willis
vs
Josh Allen
Malik Willis
vs
Lamar Jackson

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fantasy Football DST Streamers for Week 3
Scott Engel's Week 2 Lineup Rankings
DFS Lineup Picks: Thursday Night Showdown
Pick'em Pool Picks: Week 2 Targets and Avoids


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Tait Reynolds Gets Difficult Task In First Start
Blake Snell

"Should be Good" to Make Another Regular-Season Start
Chris Sale

Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Mikey Matthews Out for Week 3
Kyle Bradish

Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
CFB

Makhi Frazier Questionable vs. LSU
Blake Snell

Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Questionable Against Kentucky
CFB

Isaac Brown Probable vs. SMU
Jeremiyah Love

Not Included on Injury Report
Trey McBride

Listed as DNP for Rest, Back Injury
CFB

Sam Leavitt Doubtful Against Ole Miss
CFB

Melkart Abou Jaoude Questionable for North Carolina
CFB

Antwan Raymond Questionable in Week 3
CFB

Trent Mosley Out Against Rutgers
CFB

Eric Singleton Jr. Up in the Air for Week 3
RJ Harvey

Estimated as DNP on Wednesday
TreVeyon Henderson

Listed as Full Practice Participant
Alvin Kamara

Will Play in Week 2
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
CFB

Kewan Lacy Faces Familiar Foe In Week 3
CFB

Cam Cook Has Flex Appeal In Week 3
CFB

Aneyas Williams Has High Upside In Week 3
De'Zhaun Stribling

Out Around 10 Weeks After Ankle Surgery
Joe Burrow

has Back Tightness, Expects to Play in Week 2
CFB

Jadan Baugh Faces First Real Test
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Sam Darnold

Officially Ruled Out for Week 2
CFB

Wyatt Young Has WR1 Upside In Week 3
Ladd McConkey

Misses Wednesday's Practice
Jordan Mason

Heading to Short-Term Injured Reserve With Thumb Fracture
CFB

Charlie Becker Set Up To Continue Breakout Season
CFB

Will Brett Norfleet Turn His Season Around?
Brock Bowers

No Practice for Brock Bowers on Wednesday
Zay Flowers

Not Practicing on Wednesday
CFB

TJ Moore a Risky Play
CFB

Dakorien Moore Ready to Explode
CFB

Ryan Coleman-Williams a Must-Start in Week 3
CFB

Lawson Luckie Hoping to Break Out
De'Zhaun Stribling

Being Placed on Injured Reserve
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
JJ Wetherholt

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Brock Bowers

Could Play in Week 2 Against Chargers
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Ryan Leonard

Signs Eight-Year Extension With Capitals
Jordan Staal

Signs New One-Year Deal With Hurricanes
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Luke Evangelista

Inks Five-Year Contract With Devils
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Cutter Gauthier

Agrees to Six-Year Deal With Ducks
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Tuesday with Neck Tightness
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
New York Knicks

Liam Robbins Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Drew Eubanks

Set to Join Knicks on Camp Deal
Anthony Gill

Returns to Wizards on One-Year Deal
John Konchar

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Knicks
Aaron Donald

Could Make his 2026 Debut on Monday Night
Carlos Correa

Won't Return This Season
Ja'Kobi Lane

Expected to Have Wrist Surgery
Jesús Luzardo

Phillies Putting Jesus Luzardo on Injured List With Shoulder Inflammation
Dylan Sampson

Placed on Injured Reserve With Knee Injury
Josh Jacobs

Attorneys File Motion to Seal Evidence in Josh Jacobs' Criminal Case
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Plan to be "Judicious" With Jeremiyah Love's Workload
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Kyler Murray

To Remain the Vikings' QB1 When Healthy
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Zay Flowers

Could Potentially Miss A Game or Two
Kevin Bahl

Good to Go for Camp
Nikita Zadorov

Declares Himself Ready for Season
CBJ

Cam Talbot Links Up With Blue Jackets on One-Year Deal
Peyton Watson

Poised for Ample Minutes in Cleveland
John Konchar

Draws Interest From Four East Teams
Kaiden Guhle

to Miss Start of Season
Denver Nuggets

Cam Whitmore Draws Interest From Nuggets
Drake Batherson

Signs Largest Contract in Senators History
Gradey Dick

Officially Joins Clippers
Noah Ostlund

Sabres Re-Sign Noah Ostlund for Eight Years
Brandon Ingram

Officially Heads to the Clippers
Christoph Tilly

Thunder Sign Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit 10 Deal
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign Caleb Grill to a Training Camp Contract
Kawhi Leonard

Returns to Toronto as Trade Becomes Official
Chicago Bulls

Taj Gibson Retires and Joins the Bulls as an Assistant Coach
Devin Carter

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Celtics
Rafael Devers

to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mason McTavish

Eager to Prove Himself After Anaheim Exit
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Elias Pettersson

Teammate Backs Elias Pettersson to Return to Elite Form
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Seth Jarvis

Progressing as Planned in Shoulder Surgery Recovery
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
CBJ

Carson Soucy Signs Tryout Deal With Blue Jackets
Nick Blankenburg

Maple Leafs Invite Nick Blankenburg to Camp
Zachary Bolduc

Signs Contract Extension With Canadiens
Haywood Highsmith

Faces Roster Battle in Phoenix
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
ARI

Connor Ingram Announces Retirement at 29
DAL

John Klingberg Retires From NHL
Max Domi

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
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Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
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