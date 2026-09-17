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2026 Fantasy Football TE Rankings - Week 2 Start, Sit Tight Ends

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Dalton Kincaid - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

2026 fantasy football TE rankings - Week 2 start, sit tight end rankings. Win more with our updated TE fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 2.

In This Article hide
Week 2 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Week 2 Fantasy Football Tight End Outlooks
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Tight end start-sit calls never seem to get any easier, and if you don't have a must-start stud, you might already be playing the streaming game. We're here to help you make those tough calls with our Week 2 fantasy football tight end rankings. Where do key TEs like Colston Loveland, Sam LaPorta, Dalton Kincaid, Isaiah Likely, George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Harold Fannin Jr., Hunter Henry, and T.J. Hockenson stand for Week 2? Navigate the table below to find out!

Our TE fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 2 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

TE
Tier		 TE
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Trey McBride TE 41
2 2 Colston Loveland TE 51
3 3 Tyler Warren TE 54
3 4 Dalton Kincaid TE 57
3 5 Sam LaPorta TE 66
3 6 Mark Andrews TE 72
4 7 Dallas Goedert TE 74
5 8 Isaiah Likely TE 78
5 9 Tucker Kraft TE 83
5 10 Travis Kelce TE 89
5 11 George Kittle TE 96
5 12 Juwan Johnson TE 100
5 13 Jake Ferguson TE 102
5 14 Harold Fannin Jr. TE 106
6 15 Brock Bowers TE 109
6 16 Dalton Schultz TE 112
6 17 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 113
6 18 Brenton Strange TE 116
6 19 Hunter Henry TE 121
6 20 Michael Mayer TE 123
6 21 T.J. Hockenson TE 125
6 22 Chig Okonkwo TE 130
6 23 Pat Freiermuth TE 132
6 24 AJ Barner TE 133
6 25 Cade Otton TE 135
7 26 David Njoku TE 141
7 27 Mike Gesicki TE 142
7 28 Terrance Ferguson TE 145
7 29 Greg Dulcich TE 153
7 30 Colby Parkinson TE 156
7 31 Gunnar Helm TE 162
7 32 Evan Engram TE 163
7 33 Kenyon Sadiq TE 164
7 34 Darren Waller TE 174
7 35 Oronde Gadsden II TE 177
8 36 Cole Kmet TE 182
8 37 Darnell Washington TE 183
8 38 Theo Johnson TE 184
8 39 Dawson Knox TE 192
8 40 John Bates TE 198
8 41 Mason Taylor TE 202
8 42 Noah Fant TE 204
8 43 Josh Oliver TE 210
8 44 Tyler Higbee TE 217
8 45 Jonnu Smith TE 218
8 46 Charlie Kolar TE 224
8 47 Elijah Arroyo TE 225
8 48 Eli Raridon TE 226
8 49 Adam Trautman TE 238
8 50 Daniel Bellinger TE 239
8 51 Erick All Jr. TE 240
8 52 Ben Sinnott TE 247
8 53 Drew Sample TE 248
8 54 Foster Moreau TE 249

 

Week 2 Fantasy Football Tight End Outlooks

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (Achilles) was limited in Week 1 due to recovery from an Achilles injury, and while he remained limited in practice on Wednesday, we expect him to take on a substantially larger role going forward. As a result, he's back in the top-12 tight end range for fantasy purposes as long as he's healthy.

Last year, Kittle ranked as the overall TE2 during his healthy stretch from Weeks 8-16. A healthy Kittle catching passes from Brock Purdy will fight to be the top-scoring fantasy tight end any given week, making him a must-start in all leagues. Managers who might feel spurned by his two-catch performance last week should feel some assurance knowing that he only played 45% of the offensive snaps. If he's healthy enough to play more than 75% of the snaps this week, he's a near-lock for top-12 production at the tight end position, especially after Purdy lost young target De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) to IR.

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (illness) did not participate during Wednesday's practice session, according to Jeff Nowak. Johnson is feeling under the weather, so he sat out of practice to begin the week. Fantasy managers should consider Johnson day-to-day with a good chance of suiting up for the Week 2 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

The 30-year-old hauled in three of his seven targets for 54 yards and a touchdown during the Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions. If healthy, Johnson is an interesting starting option for Week 2. Fantasy managers should check back on Thursday for another update on Johnson.

Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (back, rest) was absent from Wednesday's practice session, according to Tyler Drake. Fantasy managers don't need to panic after McBride was seen working off to the side on Wednesday. It sounds like the Cardinals are just being cautious with their superstar tight end to begin the week.

The fact that he was given a rest tag should mean that McBride isn't dealing with anything significant. Fantasy managers should check back after Thursday's practice just to be safe. Barring any setbacks, McBride should be ready to go for a tough divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta delivered modest production for fantasy managers in his team's Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints, recording five catches for 48 yards on eight targets. Still, the 25-year-old played over 80% of his team's offensive snaps and was heavily involved in the Lions' passing game after missing the final eight games of the 2025 season with a back injury. In Week 2, LaPorta and the Lions will travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Thursday Night Football.

The Bills were one of the top defenses in the NFL against tight ends in 2025, but they allowed eight catches for 64 yards on 12 targets to Houston Texans tight ends under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard in Week 1. If the Lions matchup against the Bills turns into the high-scoring affair that many expect, LaPorta could see plenty of targets and some red zone opportunities. All in all, LaPorta remains a must-start fantasy tight end in Week 2.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 2?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Kyle Pitts Sr., Michael Mayer, Travis Kelce, Juwan Johnson, George Kittle, Jake Ferguson, Dalton Kincaid, Cade Otton. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Colston Loveland, Sam LaPorta, Dalton Kincaid, Isaiah Likely, George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Harold Fannin Jr., Hunter Henry, T.J. Hockenson:

Colston Loveland
vs
Tyler Warren
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Colston Loveland
vs
Trey McBride
Colston Loveland
vs
Sam Laporta
Colston Loveland
vs
Mark Andrews
Colston Loveland
vs
Dallas Goedert
Colston Loveland
vs
Isaiah Likely
Colston Loveland
vs
Tucker Kraft
Colston Loveland
vs
Travis Kelce
Colston Loveland
vs
George Kittle
Colston Loveland
vs
Juwan Johnson
Colston Loveland
vs
Jake Ferguson
Colston Loveland
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Brock Bowers
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Schultz
Colston Loveland
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Brenton Strange
Colston Loveland
vs
Hunter Henry
Colston Loveland
vs
Michael Mayer
Colston Loveland
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Colston Loveland
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Colston Loveland
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Colston Loveland
vs
AJ Barner
Colston Loveland
vs
Cade Otton
Colston Loveland
vs
David Njoku
Colston Loveland
vs
Mike Gesicki
Colston Loveland
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Colston Loveland
vs
Greg Dulcich
Colston Loveland
vs
Colby Parkinson
Colston Loveland
vs
Gunnar Helm
Colston Loveland
vs
Evan Engram
Colston Loveland
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Colston Loveland
vs
Darren Waller
Sam Laporta
vs
Mark Andrews
Sam Laporta
vs
Dallas Goedert
Sam Laporta
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Sam Laporta
vs
Tyler Warren
Sam Laporta
vs
Isaiah Likely
Sam Laporta
vs
Colston Loveland
Sam Laporta
vs
Tucker Kraft
Sam Laporta
vs
Travis Kelce
Sam Laporta
vs
Trey McBride
Sam Laporta
vs
George Kittle
Sam Laporta
vs
Juwan Johnson
Sam Laporta
vs
Jake Ferguson
Sam Laporta
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Brock Bowers
Sam Laporta
vs
Dalton Schultz
Sam Laporta
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Sam Laporta
vs
Brenton Strange
Sam Laporta
vs
Hunter Henry
Sam Laporta
vs
Michael Mayer
Sam Laporta
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Sam Laporta
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Sam Laporta
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Sam Laporta
vs
AJ Barner
Sam Laporta
vs
Cade Otton
Sam Laporta
vs
David Njoku
Sam Laporta
vs
Mike Gesicki
Sam Laporta
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Sam Laporta
vs
Greg Dulcich
Sam Laporta
vs
Colby Parkinson
Sam Laporta
vs
Gunnar Helm
Sam Laporta
vs
Evan Engram
Sam Laporta
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Sam Laporta
vs
Darren Waller
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tyler Warren
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Colston Loveland
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Sam Laporta
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mark Andrews
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Trey McBride
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dallas Goedert
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Tucker Kraft
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Travis Kelce
Dalton Kincaid
vs
George Kittle
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brock Bowers
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brenton Strange
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Hunter Henry
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Michael Mayer
Dalton Kincaid
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dalton Kincaid
vs
AJ Barner
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Cade Otton
Dalton Kincaid
vs
David Njoku
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Gunnar Helm
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Evan Engram
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Darren Waller
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dallas Goedert
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tucker Kraft
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mark Andrews
Isaiah Likely
vs
Travis Kelce
Isaiah Likely
vs
Sam Laporta
Isaiah Likely
vs
George Kittle
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Isaiah Likely
vs
Juwan Johnson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyler Warren
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jake Ferguson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Colston Loveland
Isaiah Likely
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brock Bowers
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dalton Schultz
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Trey McBride
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brenton Strange
Isaiah Likely
vs
Hunter Henry
Isaiah Likely
vs
Michael Mayer
Isaiah Likely
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Isaiah Likely
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Isaiah Likely
vs
AJ Barner
Isaiah Likely
vs
Cade Otton
Isaiah Likely
vs
David Njoku
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mike Gesicki
Isaiah Likely
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Greg Dulcich
Isaiah Likely
vs
Colby Parkinson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Gunnar Helm
Isaiah Likely
vs
Evan Engram
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Isaiah Likely
vs
Darren Waller
George Kittle
vs
Juwan Johnson
George Kittle
vs
Jake Ferguson
George Kittle
vs
Travis Kelce
George Kittle
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
George Kittle
vs
Tucker Kraft
George Kittle
vs
Brock Bowers
George Kittle
vs
Dalton Schultz
George Kittle
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
George Kittle
vs
Isaiah Likely
George Kittle
vs
Brenton Strange
George Kittle
vs
Dallas Goedert
George Kittle
vs
Mark Andrews
George Kittle
vs
Hunter Henry
George Kittle
vs
Michael Mayer
George Kittle
vs
T.J. Hockenson
George Kittle
vs
Sam Laporta
George Kittle
vs
Chig Okonkwo
George Kittle
vs
Pat Freiermuth
George Kittle
vs
AJ Barner
George Kittle
vs
Dalton Kincaid
George Kittle
vs
Cade Otton
George Kittle
vs
Tyler Warren
George Kittle
vs
Colston Loveland
George Kittle
vs
Trey McBride
George Kittle
vs
David Njoku
George Kittle
vs
Mike Gesicki
George Kittle
vs
Terrance Ferguson
George Kittle
vs
Greg Dulcich
George Kittle
vs
Colby Parkinson
George Kittle
vs
Gunnar Helm
George Kittle
vs
Evan Engram
George Kittle
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
George Kittle
vs
Darren Waller
Travis Kelce
vs
Tucker Kraft
Travis Kelce
vs
George Kittle
Travis Kelce
vs
Isaiah Likely
Travis Kelce
vs
Juwan Johnson
Travis Kelce
vs
Jake Ferguson
Travis Kelce
vs
Dallas Goedert
Travis Kelce
vs
Mark Andrews
Travis Kelce
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Brock Bowers
Travis Kelce
vs
Sam Laporta
Travis Kelce
vs
Dalton Schultz
Travis Kelce
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Travis Kelce
vs
Brenton Strange
Travis Kelce
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Travis Kelce
vs
Hunter Henry
Travis Kelce
vs
Michael Mayer
Travis Kelce
vs
Tyler Warren
Travis Kelce
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Travis Kelce
vs
Colston Loveland
Travis Kelce
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Travis Kelce
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Travis Kelce
vs
AJ Barner
Travis Kelce
vs
Cade Otton
Travis Kelce
vs
Trey McBride
Travis Kelce
vs
David Njoku
Travis Kelce
vs
Mike Gesicki
Travis Kelce
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Travis Kelce
vs
Greg Dulcich
Travis Kelce
vs
Colby Parkinson
Travis Kelce
vs
Gunnar Helm
Travis Kelce
vs
Evan Engram
Travis Kelce
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Travis Kelce
vs
Darren Waller
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
David Njoku
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Evan Engram
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Darren Waller
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Cole Kmet
Hunter Henry
vs
Michael Mayer
Hunter Henry
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Hunter Henry
vs
Brenton Strange
Hunter Henry
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Dalton Schultz
Hunter Henry
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Hunter Henry
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Hunter Henry
vs
Brock Bowers
Hunter Henry
vs
AJ Barner
Hunter Henry
vs
Cade Otton
Hunter Henry
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Jake Ferguson
Hunter Henry
vs
David Njoku
Hunter Henry
vs
Juwan Johnson
Hunter Henry
vs
Mike Gesicki
Hunter Henry
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Hunter Henry
vs
George Kittle
Hunter Henry
vs
Travis Kelce
Hunter Henry
vs
Greg Dulcich
Hunter Henry
vs
Colby Parkinson
Hunter Henry
vs
Tucker Kraft
Hunter Henry
vs
Gunnar Helm
Hunter Henry
vs
Evan Engram
Hunter Henry
vs
Trey McBride
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Warren
Hunter Henry
vs
Mark Andrews
Hunter Henry
vs
Dallas Goedert
Hunter Henry
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Hunter Henry
vs
Darren Waller
Hunter Henry
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Hunter Henry
vs
Cole Kmet
Hunter Henry
vs
Darnell Washington
Hunter Henry
vs
Theo Johnson
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Michael Mayer
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Hunter Henry
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
T.J. Hockenson
vs
AJ Barner
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Brenton Strange
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Cade Otton
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Dalton Schultz
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Brock Bowers
T.J. Hockenson
vs
David Njoku
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Mike Gesicki
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Jake Ferguson
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Juwan Johnson
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Greg Dulcich
T.J. Hockenson
vs
George Kittle
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Colby Parkinson
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Travis Kelce
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Gunnar Helm
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Evan Engram
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Trey McBride
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Tyler Warren
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Mark Andrews
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Dallas Goedert
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Tucker Kraft
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Darren Waller
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Cole Kmet
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Darnell Washington
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Theo Johnson

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
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Not Included on Injury Report
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Listed as DNP for Rest, Back Injury
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Sam Leavitt Doubtful Against Ole Miss
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Antwan Raymond Questionable in Week 3
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Trent Mosley Out Against Rutgers
CFB

Eric Singleton Jr. Up in the Air for Week 3
RJ Harvey

Estimated as DNP on Wednesday
TreVeyon Henderson

Listed as Full Practice Participant
Alvin Kamara

Will Play in Week 2
Aaron Judge

Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
CFB

Kewan Lacy Faces Familiar Foe In Week 3
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Cam Cook Has Flex Appeal In Week 3
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Aneyas Williams Has High Upside In Week 3
De'Zhaun Stribling

Out Around 10 Weeks After Ankle Surgery
Joe Burrow

has Back Tightness, Expects to Play in Week 2
CFB

Jadan Baugh Faces First Real Test
Colson Montgomery

Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Sam Darnold

Officially Ruled Out for Week 2
CFB

Wyatt Young Has WR1 Upside In Week 3
Ladd McConkey

Misses Wednesday's Practice
Jordan Mason

Heading to Short-Term Injured Reserve With Thumb Fracture
CFB

Charlie Becker Set Up To Continue Breakout Season
CFB

Will Brett Norfleet Turn His Season Around?
Brock Bowers

No Practice for Brock Bowers on Wednesday
Zay Flowers

Not Practicing on Wednesday
CFB

TJ Moore a Risky Play
CFB

Dakorien Moore Ready to Explode
CFB

Ryan Coleman-Williams a Must-Start in Week 3
CFB

Lawson Luckie Hoping to Break Out
De'Zhaun Stribling

Being Placed on Injured Reserve
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
JJ Wetherholt

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Brock Bowers

Could Play in Week 2 Against Chargers
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Ryan Leonard

Signs Eight-Year Extension With Capitals
Jordan Staal

Signs New One-Year Deal With Hurricanes
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Luke Evangelista

Inks Five-Year Contract With Devils
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Cutter Gauthier

Agrees to Six-Year Deal With Ducks
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Tuesday with Neck Tightness
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
New York Knicks

Liam Robbins Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Drew Eubanks

Set to Join Knicks on Camp Deal
Anthony Gill

Returns to Wizards on One-Year Deal
John Konchar

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Knicks
Aaron Donald

Could Make his 2026 Debut on Monday Night
Carlos Correa

Won't Return This Season
Ja'Kobi Lane

Expected to Have Wrist Surgery
Jesús Luzardo

Phillies Putting Jesus Luzardo on Injured List With Shoulder Inflammation
Dylan Sampson

Placed on Injured Reserve With Knee Injury
Josh Jacobs

Attorneys File Motion to Seal Evidence in Josh Jacobs' Criminal Case
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Plan to be "Judicious" With Jeremiyah Love's Workload
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Kyler Murray

To Remain the Vikings' QB1 When Healthy
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Zay Flowers

Could Potentially Miss A Game or Two
Kevin Bahl

Good to Go for Camp
Nikita Zadorov

Declares Himself Ready for Season
CBJ

Cam Talbot Links Up With Blue Jackets on One-Year Deal
Peyton Watson

Poised for Ample Minutes in Cleveland
John Konchar

Draws Interest From Four East Teams
Kaiden Guhle

to Miss Start of Season
Denver Nuggets

Cam Whitmore Draws Interest From Nuggets
Drake Batherson

Signs Largest Contract in Senators History
Gradey Dick

Officially Joins Clippers
Noah Ostlund

Sabres Re-Sign Noah Ostlund for Eight Years
Brandon Ingram

Officially Heads to the Clippers
Christoph Tilly

Thunder Sign Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit 10 Deal
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign Caleb Grill to a Training Camp Contract
Kawhi Leonard

Returns to Toronto as Trade Becomes Official
Chicago Bulls

Taj Gibson Retires and Joins the Bulls as an Assistant Coach
Devin Carter

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Celtics
Rafael Devers

to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mason McTavish

Eager to Prove Himself After Anaheim Exit
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Elias Pettersson

Teammate Backs Elias Pettersson to Return to Elite Form
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Seth Jarvis

Progressing as Planned in Shoulder Surgery Recovery
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
CBJ

Carson Soucy Signs Tryout Deal With Blue Jackets
Nick Blankenburg

Maple Leafs Invite Nick Blankenburg to Camp
Zachary Bolduc

Signs Contract Extension With Canadiens
Haywood Highsmith

Faces Roster Battle in Phoenix
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
ARI

Connor Ingram Announces Retirement at 29
DAL

John Klingberg Retires From NHL
Max Domi

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
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