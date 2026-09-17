2026 Fantasy Football TE Rankings - Week 2 Start, Sit Tight Ends

2026 fantasy football TE rankings - Week 2 start, sit tight end rankings. Win more with our updated TE fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 2.
Tight end start-sit calls never seem to get any easier, and if you don't have a must-start stud, you might already be playing the streaming game. We're here to help you make those tough calls with our Week 2 fantasy football tight end rankings. Where do key TEs like Colston Loveland, Sam LaPorta, Dalton Kincaid, Isaiah Likely, George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Harold Fannin Jr., Hunter Henry, and T.J. Hockenson stand for Week 2? Navigate the table below to find out!
Our TE fantasy football rankings for Week 2 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 2 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|TE
Tier
|TE
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Trey McBride
|TE
|41
|2
|2
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|51
|3
|3
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|54
|3
|4
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|57
|3
|5
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|66
|3
|6
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|72
|4
|7
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|74
|5
|8
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|78
|5
|9
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|83
|5
|10
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|89
|5
|11
|George Kittle
|TE
|96
|5
|12
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|100
|5
|13
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|102
|5
|14
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|106
|6
|15
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|109
|6
|16
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|112
|6
|17
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|113
|6
|18
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|116
|6
|19
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|121
|6
|20
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|123
|6
|21
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|125
|6
|22
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|130
|6
|23
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|132
|6
|24
|AJ Barner
|TE
|133
|6
|25
|Cade Otton
|TE
|135
|7
|26
|David Njoku
|TE
|141
|7
|27
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|142
|7
|28
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|145
|7
|29
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|153
|7
|30
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|156
|7
|31
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|162
|7
|32
|Evan Engram
|TE
|163
|7
|33
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|164
|7
|34
|Darren Waller
|TE
|174
|7
|35
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|177
|8
|36
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|182
|8
|37
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|183
|8
|38
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|184
|8
|39
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|192
|8
|40
|John Bates
|TE
|198
|8
|41
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|202
|8
|42
|Noah Fant
|TE
|204
|8
|43
|Josh Oliver
|TE
|210
|8
|44
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|217
|8
|45
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|218
|8
|46
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|224
|8
|47
|Elijah Arroyo
|TE
|225
|8
|48
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|226
|8
|49
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|238
|8
|50
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|239
|8
|51
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|240
|8
|52
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|247
|8
|53
|Drew Sample
|TE
|248
|8
|54
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|249
Week 2 Fantasy Football Tight End Outlooks
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (Achilles) was limited in Week 1 due to recovery from an Achilles injury, and while he remained limited in practice on Wednesday, we expect him to take on a substantially larger role going forward. As a result, he's back in the top-12 tight end range for fantasy purposes as long as he's healthy.
Last year, Kittle ranked as the overall TE2 during his healthy stretch from Weeks 8-16. A healthy Kittle catching passes from Brock Purdy will fight to be the top-scoring fantasy tight end any given week, making him a must-start in all leagues. Managers who might feel spurned by his two-catch performance last week should feel some assurance knowing that he only played 45% of the offensive snaps. If he's healthy enough to play more than 75% of the snaps this week, he's a near-lock for top-12 production at the tight end position, especially after Purdy lost young target De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) to IR.
Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (illness) did not participate during Wednesday's practice session, according to Jeff Nowak. Johnson is feeling under the weather, so he sat out of practice to begin the week. Fantasy managers should consider Johnson day-to-day with a good chance of suiting up for the Week 2 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
The 30-year-old hauled in three of his seven targets for 54 yards and a touchdown during the Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions. If healthy, Johnson is an interesting starting option for Week 2. Fantasy managers should check back on Thursday for another update on Johnson.
Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (back, rest) was absent from Wednesday's practice session, according to Tyler Drake. Fantasy managers don't need to panic after McBride was seen working off to the side on Wednesday. It sounds like the Cardinals are just being cautious with their superstar tight end to begin the week.
The fact that he was given a rest tag should mean that McBride isn't dealing with anything significant. Fantasy managers should check back after Thursday's practice just to be safe. Barring any setbacks, McBride should be ready to go for a tough divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.
Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta delivered modest production for fantasy managers in his team's Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints, recording five catches for 48 yards on eight targets. Still, the 25-year-old played over 80% of his team's offensive snaps and was heavily involved in the Lions' passing game after missing the final eight games of the 2025 season with a back injury. In Week 2, LaPorta and the Lions will travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Thursday Night Football.
The Bills were one of the top defenses in the NFL against tight ends in 2025, but they allowed eight catches for 64 yards on 12 targets to Houston Texans tight ends under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard in Week 1. If the Lions matchup against the Bills turns into the high-scoring affair that many expect, LaPorta could see plenty of targets and some red zone opportunities. All in all, LaPorta remains a must-start fantasy tight end in Week 2.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Kyle Pitts Sr., Michael Mayer, Travis Kelce, Juwan Johnson, George Kittle, Jake Ferguson, Dalton Kincaid, Cade Otton. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Colston Loveland, Sam LaPorta, Dalton Kincaid, Isaiah Likely, George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Harold Fannin Jr., Hunter Henry, T.J. Hockenson:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
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