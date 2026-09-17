Defenses (DEF) to Start in Week 3 (2026): Best Fantasy Football Streaming Options

Frank Ammirante analyzes which defenses (DEF) to sit or start in Week 3 (2026) of the NFL season, and provides his best fantasy football streaming options.
Early in the year, every team in your fantasy football league looks strong. This is because most players are healthy and there aren't any bye weeks.
As a way to gain an advantage on your opponents, it's a good idea to look ahead at defense/special teams in Week 3 to take advantage of favorable matchups.
We're focusing on streamers for this article, so we'll lock in on defenses that are rostered in fewer than 30% of Yahoo! leagues. With that in mind, find out why the San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Carolina Panthers are my favorable streamers for Week 3.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Best D/ST Streaming Options For Week 3
We're going to focus on point spreads, since favorites are projected to play with the lead, which is good for fantasy production.
San Francisco 49ers (27%) vs. Arizona Cardinals
The 49ers defense looked terrific against the Rams in Week 1, holding the Super Bowl favorites to only seven points. This was a game where Matthew Stafford threw for only 155 yards, including an interception. Puka Nacua was held to 74 yards. It was so impressive to see them keep last year's MVP and one of the best wideouts in the league in check.
One of the big reasons why the Niners looked so much better on defense was that they were finally healthy. Stud linebacker Fred Warner was back in the fold, and he made an immediate impact. He's the leader of the defense, so whenever he's in the game, they look like a completely different unit.
Fred Warner came back and immediately made his presence felt for San Francisco
11 TKL, 5 SOLO, 1 PD, 1 FF
A strong return from the heart of the 49ers defense. pic.twitter.com/FIAE3pEbcj
— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) September 11, 2026
In addition to Warner, having Nick Bosa back in the lineup also paid major dividends, as he can still cause havoc off the edge. Bosa finished with three tackles in the win over the Rams.
For some reason, the Niners are still only rostered in 27% of Yahoo! leagues. This is shocking because their Week 2 opponent is the Dolphins, so that's a smash spot for them coming off a great game vs. the Rams.
What's great about grabbing the Niners is that they also have a terrific matchup vs. the Cardinals. While Arizona is much better than expected (as I've been saying all offseason), it's still a good spot against a pocket quarterback in Jacoby Brissett. Facing pocket QBs is smart with your streaming D/ST because there are more opportunities for sacks.
The Niners are likely to be about six-point favorites for this game, so this is the kind of matchup that you want to target.
Kansas City Chiefs (18%) at Miami Dolphins
Like the 49ers, the Chiefs started their season with an unexpected blowout win against their division rivals, this time the Broncos. It was a game where they held Denver to only 10 points. Bo Nix threw for only 131 yards on 28 attempts, including an interception. The Chiefs sacked Nix four times. It's clear that Steve Spagnuolo's defense is back.
One of the key additions for the Chiefs this year is Peter Woods, who was one of their first-round selections. The rookie defensive tackle has made a major impact on the interior.
Peter Woods with one of the most athletic recoveries vs. a double team you'll ever see from a DT pic.twitter.com/CdMDIiJ7CB
— Mike Renner (@mikerenner_) September 15, 2026
Fellow rookies Mansoor Delane (one INT) and R Mason Thomas (one sack) also contributed in the win over the Broncos.
Also like the Niners, it's surprising to see the Chiefs at such a low rostered percentage. They're only held in 18% of leagues right now. This is despite the fact that they have a great matchup in Week 2 at home against the Colts, where they're 6.5-point favorites.
I love the spot for the Chiefs in Week 3, facing a Dolphins team that is going to struggle all year, especially early in the season. Malik Willis has two rookie wideouts as his main targets, so it will take time to gel.
It's going to be tough for Willis and company to do much against Spagnuolo's defense.
Green Bay Packers (17%) vs. Atlanta Falcons
The Packers defense wasn't particularly impressive against the Vikings. Even with Kyler Murray departing early due to injury, Green Bay still gave up 39 points. However, 22 of those points came in the fourth quarter, and they were aided by turnovers. For example, the Vikings recovered a fumble to start a drive on the Packers' eight-yard line.
Green Bay was still able to hold Carson Wentz to only 133 passing yards, so it did its job in that regard.
It'll have an exploitable matchup in Week 3 at home against the Falcons, who looked atrocious on offense with Cooper Rush under center. While it'll likely be Michael Penix Jr. or even Tua Tagovailoa in this Week 3 matchup, that's still a good spot.
Penix is coming off a torn ACL, while Tagovailoa has reportedly looked underwhelming throughout camp. The Packers are likely to be about seven-point favorites in this matchup, so it's the perfect spot to stream a defense.
New York Giants (3%) vs. Tennessee Titans
The Giants impressively handled the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 1, beating them 28-20. They held Dak Prescott to only 175 yards on 34 attempts, limiting big plays for George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb.
The offense looked much better than expected, able to sustain drives and keep the defense in favorable situations. That's why you have to like the Giants' matchup in Week 3 at home against the Titans. Tennessee looked like one of the worst teams in the NFL in Week 1, struggling to move the ball vs. the Jets.
Cam Ward completed only 19-of-32 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown, taking three sacks. The Titans offensive line is abysmal, but Ward's lackluster pocket presence makes it look even worse.
Facing a talented pass rush that includes Abdul Carter, Brian Burns, Arvell Reese, and Kayvon Thibodeaux, it's a spot where the G-Men can rack up sacks. They could be as much as six-point home favorites in this spot, making them worth a look here.
Carolina Panthers (2%) at Cleveland Browns
The Panthers defense just allowed 59 points in Week 1, but that was against the high-powered Bears. This is a much different spot vs. Deshaun Watson and the Browns.
Watson was abysmal in Week 1, completing 16-of-22 passes for 205 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He held onto the ball way too long, taking five sacks.
To that end, you should probably ignore the Panthers' results vs. the Bears when it comes to this matchup. If you miss out on any of the D/ST streamers listed above, the Panthers make a lot of sense in this spot.
However, since this game is on the road, it's not a good enough matchup to stash the Panthers D/ST now. Don't even put a waiver for them. Consider them a last-gasp option if you miss on the 49ers, Chiefs, Packers, or Giants.
Tips for Streaming D/STs
Follow these tips when streaming D/STs:
- Focus on favorites
- Look at the opponent's implied total
- Stash a second D/ST to beat the waiver wire rush if you have room on your bench
- Only hold a D/ST if it has been consistently producing at a high level
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