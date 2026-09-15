IDP Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers for Week 2 (2026)

Chris G's top IDP waiver wire adds and defensive streamers for Week 2 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Target these individual defensive players on waivers.
One should never overreact to a small sample size. This is true in cancer research, political polling, and, most importantly, fantasy football. While this adage may go without saying, it bears repeating because overreaction is natural after Week 1. For example, one prominent fantasy analyst has said that Colston Loveland went from TE2 to TE9 in his rankings after Week 1.
Overreacting can mean a multitude of things in fantasy, though. Most commonly, it takes the form of a Superflex manager spending 80% of his FAAB on Kaytron Allen or Devaughn Vele after Week 1 blips. However, an overreaction can also go the other way, with skittish managers cutting Nick Emmanwori or Cedric Gray because of early short-term injuries.
With that in mind, the following recommendations may look like an overreaction, since we only have one week to go on and Week 1 outcomes must influence our advice. However, we will continue to strive for both short- and long-term outlooks with these recommendations and will clearly state whether a player is a one-week rental or a long-term investment in the notes below.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Defensive Linemen to Add
Rueben Bain Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Rostered in 5.1% of IDP leagues
The short-armed star out of Miami has earned glowing praise throughout camp, with multiple beat writers noting that he dominated an underrated Jets offensive line during scrimmages and beat up the Chiefs with his power. While his arm length remains a concern, Bain’s power and polish both point to a quick acclimation to the NFL for a team that needs his skill set.
The rookie is already readily available in IDP leagues as the 47th-most-rostered DL in fantasy, but that number could drop after a quiet debut against Cincinnati. Do not be one of the ones giving up too early on the promising edge, though. He is worth a stash in deeper redrafts and is a must-roster in dynasty leagues that take IDP settings seriously.
Rueben Bain Jr. pic.twitter.com/DeGhkcMTs2
— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) August 22, 2026
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 5%
Harold Landry III, New England Patriots
Rostered in 1.9% of IDP leagues
If you have an open IR spot on your roster in a deep IDP league, Landry is worth a stash.
The former Titan led the Patriots in sacks last year despite playing through a knee injury after Week 6. In fact, before injuring his knee last year, Landry was on pace to finish with 12.8 sacks. That would have tied for sixth most in the NFL, and he was 10th in pass-rush win rate.
Considering Patriots beat reporters have repeatedly indicated Landry is expected to return to full health before midseason, and he is available in 98% of IDP leagues, the Boston College alum is one of the best IR stashes readily available on defense.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 2%
Jaelan Phillips, Carolina Panthers
Rostered in 2.0% of IDP leagues
Phillips makes this list two weeks in a row thanks to the fact that he remains unrostered in 98% of IDP leagues. Phillips sported the fifth-highest pass-rush win rate and the eighth-highest pressure rate of all edge-rushers last season. Better yet, he generated four pressures and a sack this week despite facing a Bears offense that attempted just the 16th-most pass attempts.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 2%
Linebackers to Add
Drake Thomas, Seattle Seahawks
Rostered in 2.2% of IDP leagues
Thomas was one of the best IDP waiver values of the 2025 season, but there were questions about whether we would see a repeat performance this year. If Week 1 was any indication, the North Carolina State alum should be rostered in a lot more leagues very soon.
Thomas played 100% of Seattle’s defensive snaps against the Patriots, notching 8.5 Standard IDP points behind nine total tackles and a sack. His 100% snap rate is particularly encouraging, considering he played 90% or more of Seattle’s defensive snaps just three times in 2025. The film suggested Thomas was underutilized last year, and Seattle appears to have seen that, too.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 1%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 2%
Anthony Hill Jr., Tennessee Titans
Rostered in 0.9% of IDP leagues
Hill was an LB3 in our preseason IDP rankings based on the elite athleticism he showed at Texas and the strong camp reports he earned in July. However, the Titans coaching staff reportedly wanted to see more out of Hill, and the injury to Cedric Gray offered him the chance to give them what they wanted.
While Gray’s return could force a reshuffling on Tennessee’s depth chart soon, Hill has done everything he can to stay on the field once that happens. The rookie leads all defenders in tackles through Sunday’s games, and he could continue to sit amongst the league leaders as long as Gray is out, considering Tennessee’s opponents should usually be running the ball with a lead.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 1%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 4%
Jacob Rodriguez, Miami Dolphins
Rostered in 6.1% of IDP leagues
Rodriguez was one of our preseason sleepers, as we warned you that Tyrel Dodson was not long for Miami’s starting lineup despite his high placement within the IDP rankings of many noteworthy sites. Dodson was then released at the end of camp, solidifying Rodriguez’s opportunity and our hopes in his rookie season breakout.
The Texas Tech alum was a tenacious, productive run defender in college, and that translated in his first game. The former Red Raider is second in the NFL in tackles through Sunday’s games, and he played 100% of Miami’s defensive snaps. With his skill set and that usage, expect the rookie to be dominant with a favorable game script most weeks.
Jacob Rodriguez was EVERYWHERE in his NFL debut
He posted 17 total tackles, 5 stop tackles, and allowed just 7 yards in coverage on 3 targets: pic.twitter.com/cBOXaZGkr7
— NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) September 14, 2026
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 3%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 6%
Defensive Backs to Add
Malaki Starks, Baltimore Ravens
Rostered in 1.4% of IDP leagues
The 78th-most-rostered DB in fantasy, Starks has the physical ability and versatility to thrive as a fantasy contributor, and his draft pedigree backs that up. However, despite his name recognition, youth, size, tackling ability, and starting role, Starks is still criminally under-rostered.
The former Bulldog underperformed as a rookie, but the full-time starter showed why he was a first-round pick by totaling eight Standard IDP points in Week 1 while playing 100% of the snaps. Starks’ role in Jesse Minter’s defense should continue to be a productive one for fantasy, allowing him to build on a strong debut to the 2026 season.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 1%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 3%
Renardo Green, San Francisco 49ers
Rostered in 0.6% of IDP leagues
Green had a surprisingly strong rookie season but disappointed as a sophomore last year. Coming off that decline, multiple beat reporters speculated this summer that the Florida State alum’s roster spot was anything but secure. However, Green looked secure in a Week 1 victory over the Rams.
The former Seminole made a leaping interception against Matthew Stafford to help secure San Francisco’s win, but he also played every single defensive snap. That snap rate inspires hope, given that Green still profiles as a slower corner who will deflect passes and secure tackles against offenses that do not fear him. That’s a fantasy-friendly profile for any cornerback.
Renardo Green break out season? #49ers #fttb pic.twitter.com/jiswbZ6Dyf
— 49ers_news24 (@49ers_news24) September 15, 2026
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 0%
Kamren Kinchens, Los Angeles Rams
Rostered in 0.7% of IDP leagues
Kinchens is historically a ballhawk who the Rams utilize as a third safety and occasional nickel option. However, he played and defended the run better in Week 1 than in previous seasons. The Rams will see better days than they did in their debut, and Kinchens should continue to benefit from it.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 1%
More Weekly Lineup Prep
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!