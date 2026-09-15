👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Players To Cut Before Week 2 Fantasy Football? Makai Lemon, Josh Jacobs, Terrance Ferguson, Ja'Kobi Lane, De'Zhaun Stribling, more

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
De'Zhaun Stribling - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football drop candidates and cut list rankings before Week 2 of 2026. Is it already time to drop fantasy football players from rosters including Terrance Ferguson, Hunter Henry, Rashid Shaheed?

In This Article hide
Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 2?
Fantasy Football Drop Candidates
Waiver Wire Articles
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Waiver Wire Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Week 1 saw many fringe players disappoint and top players suffer serious injuries, which will send many managers to the waiver wire.

Even though it is still early, managers shouldn't wait to drop a player with minimal upside and potentially acquire a high-end asset off the waiver wire.

So, which injured or disappointing players is it time to get rid of for fantasy football lineups? Read about our top players to cut for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Good luck, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 2?

The top players to consider cutting for fantasy football, in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire:

Rank Player Pos. Ros. % Baller Move
1 Malik Davis RB 5 Drop in All Leagues
2 Kaleb Johnson RB 10 Drop in All Leagues
3 Deshaun Watson QB 5 Drop in All Leagues
4 Dylan Sampson RB 15 Drop in All Leagues
5 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 15 Drop in All Leagues
6 Tennessee Titans DST 25 Drop in All Leagues
7 Las Vegas Raiders DST 10 Drop in All Leagues
8 Dallas Cowboys DST 30 Drop in All Leagues
9 Los Angeles Chargers DST 70 Drop in All Leagues
10 Travis Hunter WR 15 Drop in All Leagues (non-IDP)
11 Jacksonville Jaguars DST 90 Drop in Most Leagues
12 Kayshon Boutte WR 25 Drop in Most Leagues
13 Rashid Shaheed WR 45 Drop in Most Leagues
14 Jalen Nailor WR 20 Drop in Most Leagues
15 Jalen McMillan WR 15 Drop in Most Leagues
16 Jauan Jennings WR 10 Drop in Most Leagues
17 Sam Darnold QB 35 Hold in Two-QB Leagues
18 Kyler Murray QB 75 Hold in Two-QB Leagues
19 Tank Dell WR 20 IR Stash in 12-Team Leagues
20 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 20 IR Stash in 12-Team Leagues
21 Zach Charbonnet RB 50 IR Stash in 12-Team Leagues
22 Jordyn Tyson WR 55 IR Stash in 12-Team Leagues
23 De'Zhaun Stribling WR 70 IR Stash in 12-Team Leagues
24 Mike Washington Jr. RB 55 Hold in 12-Team Leagues/Upside Handcuff
25 Terrance Ferguson TE 25 Hold in 12-Team Leagues
26 Malachi Fields WR 15 Hold in 12-Team Leagues
27 Tre Tucker WR 35 Hold in 12-Team Leagues
28 Hunter Henry TE 55 Hold in 12-Team Leagues
29 Jake Ferguson TE 80 Hold
30 Makai Lemon WR 70 Hold
31 MarShawn Lloyd RB 90 Hold
32 Jordan Addison WR 85 Hold
33 Kenny Gainwell RB 80 Hold
34 Josh Jacobs RB 100 Hold
35 A.J. Brown WR 100 Hold

 

Fantasy Football Drop Candidates

Read the recent news and fantasy outlooks of some of the top cut candidates:

A.J. Brown, WR - New England Patriots (Cut List Ranking No. 35)

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) is expected to miss the next four to six weeks, but he won't require surgery on his ankle, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Brown suffered the injury during Wednesday's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

He was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, and the current timeline for recovery suggests that he may end up on injured reserve. However, it's encouraging that he won't need surgery. New England only got three catches for 26 yards from its flashy offseason addition before he exited Week 1.

Once he returns to action, he'll rank as a low-end WR1 in fantasy football while serving as quarterback Drake Maye's favorite target. In the meantime, Romeo DoubsKyle Williams, and DeMario Douglas will take on bigger roles in the passing game. He remains a must-hold in all leagues.

MarShawn Lloyd, RB - Green Bay Packers (Cut List Ranking No. 31)

Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd got the chance to be the lead back during Sunday's season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Lloyd was trusted with carrying the load in the backfield on Sunday. He rushed 13 times for 37 yards in what ended up being a loss for the Packers. It wasn't an overall successful day for Lloyd, who only averaged 2.8 yards per carry.

However, he saw the most carries out of everyone in the Packers' backfield. Chris Brooks rushed the ball seven times for 29 yards, so we'll see if he gets a bigger role next week. The Packers are going to be without Josh Jacobs for the foreseeable future, so fantasy managers should continue to believe in Lloyd. We'll see if he produces better results against the New York Jets in Week 2.

Mike Washington Jr., RB - Las Vegas Raiders (Cut List Ranking No. 24)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. made good use of his limited work in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Miami Dolphins, turning seven carries into 41 yards. Ashton Jeanty still owned the backfield with 23 carries and six catches, so Washington is not pushing for a starting fantasy spot in Week 2.

He is becoming harder to leave on waiver wires, though. The Raiders traded up to take Washington 122nd overall in April, and the 6-foot-2, 228-pound rookie opened the season second to Jeanty on the depth chart. Washington also handled first-team work when Jeanty left an August practice with an injury, giving Las Vegas a chance to see him with the starting offense before the games counted.

Seven carries do not give Washington much standalone value yet, especially with Jeanty healthy. They do reinforce his place as the back fantasy managers want behind him. Washington should be stashed in 12-team leagues before that role becomes more expensive, rather than viewed as a Week 2 play against the Chargers.

Sam Darnold, QB - Seattle Seahawks (Cut List Ranking No. 17)

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) could miss four to six weeks due to a glute tendon injury. Florio notes that surgery is not anticipated for Darnold, but that the Seahawks will be cautious with their quarterback.

Darnold suffered the injury early on in Seattle's 2026 debut, a 13-10 win over the New England Patriots on Wednesday. The injury was initially feared to be Darnold's hip. Darnold is not expected to be placed on the reserved/injured list as of press time. Drew Lock will operate as Seattle's starting quarterback while Darnold is out.

 

Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the cut list rankings, read about some waiver wire pickups to consider instead:

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to compliment our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers and more throughout the week.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 2?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Tyjae Spears, Tyler Allgeier, Deebo Samuel Sr., Khalil Shakir, Woody Marks, Tre' Harris, Kendre Miller. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Tyjae Spears, Tyler Allgeier, Deebo Samuel Sr., Khalil Shakir, Woody Marks, Tre' Harris, Kendre Miller. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Tyjae Spears, Tyler Allgeier, Deebo Samuel Sr., Khalil Shakir, Woody Marks, Tre' Harris, Kendre Miller:

Tyjae Spears
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tyjae Spears
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tyjae Spears
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tyjae Spears
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tyjae Spears
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tyjae Spears
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tyjae Spears
vs
Kaelon Black
Tyjae Spears
vs
Woody Marks
Tyjae Spears
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyjae Spears
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tyjae Spears
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tyjae Spears
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tyjae Spears
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tyjae Spears
vs
Braelon Allen
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Woody Marks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kaelon Black
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Braelon Allen
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Woody Marks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Khalil Shakir
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Woody Marks
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Khalil Shakir
vs
Caleb Douglas
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tyjae Spears
Khalil Shakir
vs
Xavier Worthy
Khalil Shakir
vs
Romeo Doubs
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tre Tucker
Khalil Shakir
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Dalton Schultz
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jalen Coker
Khalil Shakir
vs
Devaughn Vele
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Khalil Shakir
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Khalil Shakir
Woody Marks
vs
Caleb Douglas
Woody Marks
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Woody Marks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Woody Marks
vs
Tre Tucker
Woody Marks
vs
Tyjae Spears
Woody Marks
vs
Dalton Schultz
Woody Marks
vs
Romeo Doubs
Woody Marks
vs
Keenan Allen
Woody Marks
vs
Kaelon Black
Woody Marks
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Emmett Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tre' Harris
vs
Mack Hollins
Tre' Harris
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Tre' Harris
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tre' Harris
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tre' Harris
vs
Denzel Boston
Tre' Harris
vs
Michael Mayer
Tre' Harris
vs
Brenton Strange
Tre' Harris
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tre' Harris
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tre' Harris
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tre' Harris
vs
Jalen Coker
Tre' Harris
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tre' Harris
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tre' Harris
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Keenan Allen
Kendre Miller
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kendre Miller
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kendre Miller
vs
Braelon Allen
Kendre Miller
vs
Tre Tucker
Kendre Miller
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Kendre Miller
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kendre Miller
vs
Rashod Bateman
Kendre Miller
vs
Kaelon Black
Kendre Miller
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Samaje Perine
Kendre Miller
vs
Tank Bigsby

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Waiver Wire Analysis

Waiver Wire Rankings: All Positions
RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 2 Waiver Wire
Week 2 Defense (DEF) Streamers and Starts
Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jesús Luzardo

Phillies Putting Jesus Luzardo on Injured List With Shoulder Inflammation
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Kyler Murray

To Remain the Vikings' QB1 When Healthy
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
CFB

Jordan Dwyer Doubtful to Play in Week 3
CFB

Chris Barnes Should Be Able to Play in Week 3
CFB

Bo MacCormack III Could Return in Week 3
CFB

Trell Harris Expected to Miss Extended Time
Zay Flowers

Could Potentially Miss A Game or Two
CFB

Malachi Toney Lined Up for More Success in Week 3
CFB

Benjamin Brahmer Eyeing Another Big Showing in Week 3
CFB

Arch Manning Poised for Big Showing in Favorable Week 3 Matchup
CFB

KJ Duff Looking to Build on Stellar Start
CFB

Trey'Dez Green Looking for Second Straight Big Outing
CFB

Sam Leavitt Faces Tough Test in Week 3
CFB

Jamari Johnson's Week 3 Status in Question
CFB

Giovanni Richardson Set to Miss Time
CFB

Malik Knight, Benny Haselrig Questionable in Week 3
Kevin Bahl

Good to Go for Camp
CFB

Ja'Kyrian Turner Questionable for Week 3
Nikita Zadorov

Declares Himself Ready for Season
CBJ

Cam Talbot Links Up With Blue Jackets on One-Year Deal
Peyton Watson

Poised for Ample Minutes in Cleveland
Sam Darnold

Expected to Return to Play In the Near Future
NBA

John Konchar Draws Interest From Four East Teams
Kaiden Guhle

to Miss Start of Season
Denver Nuggets

Cam Whitmore Draws Interest From Nuggets
Drake Batherson

Signs Largest Contract in Senators History
Gradey Dick

Officially Joins Clippers
Noah Ostlund

Sabres Re-Sign Noah Ostlund for Eight Years
Brandon Ingram

Officially Heads to the Clippers
Jaylen Waddle

a Bust in Broncos Debut, Catches Just One Pass
Travis Kelce

Leads Kansas City Pass-Catchers In Week 1 Win
Kenneth Walker

Explodes For 191 Yards In Week 1 Victory
Patrick Mahomes

Proves Doubters Wrong In Week 1
Dylan Sampson

is Expected to Miss Significant Time with Knee Injury
Christoph Tilly

Thunder Sign Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit 10 Deal
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign Caleb Grill to a Training Camp Contract
Kawhi Leonard

Returns to Toronto as Trade Becomes Official
Chicago Bulls

Taj Gibson Retires and Joins the Bulls as an Assistant Coach
Devin Carter

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Celtics
Sam Darnold

Has "Very Unique" Short-Term, Soft-Tissue Injury
Rafael Devers

to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
CFB

DaSaahn Brame Likely to Fill Role Left Behind by Injured Ethan Davis
CFB

Jaleel Skinner a Waiver Option for Tight End-Needy Teams
CFB

JV Gibson Has Mouth-Watering Week 3 Matchup
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Projected to Have Big Day
CFB

Rocky Beers a Top-10 Play for Week 3
Shohei Ohtani

to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
CFB

Cayden Lee Has Great Opportunity to Continue Hot Start
CFB

Matt Fuller a Potential Waiver Option in Week 3
Ladd McConkey

Day-to-Day With Rib Injury, Week 2 Status in Question
Brock Bowers

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Michael Penix Jr.

Might Not be Ready for Week 2
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
Alec Pierce

"Good Right Now" After Suffering Wrist Injury
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
Jalen Coker

in a Walking Boot, Not Expected to Miss Time This Week
Deshaun Watson

Browns Anticipate Deshaun Watson Starting Again in Week 2
Brian Thomas Jr.

Not Expected to Miss Time
Zay Flowers

Looking at Missing Time?
Myles Garrett

Rams Don't Have a Timeline for Myles Garrett's Return
TreVeyon Henderson

to Return to Practice on Monday
Kyler Murray

Week 2 Status is Uncertain
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mason McTavish

Eager to Prove Himself After Anaheim Exit
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Elias Pettersson

Teammate Backs Elias Pettersson to Return to Elite Form
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Seth Jarvis

Progressing as Planned in Shoulder Surgery Recovery
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
CBJ

Carson Soucy Signs Tryout Deal With Blue Jackets
Nick Blankenburg

Maple Leafs Invite Nick Blankenburg to Camp
Zachary Bolduc

Signs Contract Extension With Canadiens
Haywood Highsmith

Faces Roster Battle in Phoenix
Fred VanVleet

Ramps Up Contact Work
Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers Owner Steve Ballmer Accepts NBA Penalties
Zay Flowers

' Injury Not Considered Serious
Aaron Gordon

Feels Ready for Camp
Atlanta Hawks

Ettore Messina Joins Hawks as Consultant
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Enters Miami with Huge Expectations
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Koby Brea

Faces Crowded Suns Rotation
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Dean Wade

Slots Into Sixers' Second Unit
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign and Waive Hank Morgan
Christian Shumate

Pelicans Sign Christian Shumate to a Training Camp Contract
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
ARI

Connor Ingram Announces Retirement at 29
DAL

John Klingberg Retires From NHL
Max Domi

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Sean Monahan

Fully Healthy Ahead of New Season
Dylan Larkin

Will Join Red Wings for Camp Despite Trade Request
Mark Stone

Signs Two-Year Contract Extension
MON

Chris Kreider Joins Canadiens
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Payton Pritchard

Viewed as a $22 Million Extension Candidate
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Jalen Coker - Breakout or Fakeout?
2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: All Formats
Waiver Wire Rankings: All Positions
RotoBaller Staff Picks: Week 2 Waiver Wire