RotoBaller staff's fantasy football Week 2 waiver wire pickups for 2026. Expert advice for waiver wire RB, WR, TE, QB targets from Phil, Dan, Craig and John
Week 1 has come and gone, and although we can't overreact to the first slate of action, it's time for the first waiver wire run of the year! Whether you are just looking for some depth stashes or already need immediate starter replacements, we have you covered with our Week 2 RotoBaller Staff waiver wire picks, including Kendre Miller, Antonio Williams, Brenton Strange, and Tyler Shough.
Pivoting when your players are injured, underperforming, or on a bye is always the name of the game in fantasy football, and we're here to guide your waiver-wire decisions.
Our RotoBaller experts Phil Clark, John Johnson, Craig Rondinone, and Dan Fornek are here to help you identify the top RB, WR, TE, and QB targets ahead of Week 2.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Running Backs Waiver Wire Week 2
Selections By Phil Clark
Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals
The first installment of Arizona’s restructured backfield rotation was unveiled during the Cardinals’ Week 1 matchup with the Chargers.
Allgeier was utilized in a rotation with Jeremiyah Love. However, Allgeier led Arizona's backfield in snap share (57%), attempts (17), and rushing yards (61).
Allgeier also accumulated three carries inside the red zone, and finished 16th among all backs in rush percentage over expected, per Next Gen Stats.
The high ankle sprain that Love sustained on August 13 did not impede him from attaining a 44% snap share. Love also accumulated 11 carries, assembled 41 rushing yards, and generated a five-yard touchdown.
James Conner’s placement on injured reserve (foot) has cleared an ongoing path for Allgeier to share touches with Love for the foreseeable future, as Bam Knight is the only other back who is currently on the Cardinals’ depth chart.
Love’s snap share will rise eventually. However, the two-year, $12.25 million contract that Allgeier secured with Arizona in March enhances his prospects of remaining involved in Mike LaFleur’s allocation of touches. It also sustains his ability to function as an RB3/flex in your lineup.
Allgeier also remains at the periphery of a massive workload if Love encounters an additional health issue. That elevates Allgeier among the top priorities on this week’s waiver wire.
Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints
Alvin Kamara (knee) was inactive during New Orleans’ Week 1 matchup in Detroit, which elevated Miller into a rotation with Travis Etienne Jr.
Miller’s increased role was predictable due to Kamara’s absence. However, Miller’s sizable workload in the Saints’ reshaped backfield was highly unexpected.
Kendre Miller finds the end zone for the Saints' first touchdown of the season! ⚜️
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/bJMGnZBQdm
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 13, 2026
Miller accumulated 26 snaps, which tied his career high. He also tied Etienne for the team lead in attempts (nine), secured two carries inside the red zone, generated 30 rushing yards, and produced an eight-yard touchdown.
Etienne played on 53 snaps, while pacing the backfield in rushing yards (46), targets (nine), and receiving yards (32).
The 6’0”, 220-pound Miller is a downhill runner whose size and strength fuel his ability to generate yards after contact. He only played in 21 combined games during his first three seasons, due to his extensive history of injuries (ankle/hamstring/concussion/torn ACL).
Kamara's status should be monitored as the week progresses. However, Miller should retain a temporary role as the Saints’ RB2 until Kamara resurfaces.
Miller‘s performance during New Orleans’ season opener could also bolster his prospects of retaining an ongoing role in Kellen Moore’s offense even after Kamara has returned.
That makes Miller a viable roster stash who should function as a short-term insurance policy for anyone who invested in Etienne.
Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
Rodriguez is rostered in 61% of all leagues, which exceeds the threshold normally used for players in this article. However, this week‘s column would be remiss if Rodriguez was not included among the top waiver wire options at his position.
The allocation of touches between Rodriguez and Bhayshul Tuten had been discussed extensively throughout the offseason, although the specifics surrounding how Liam Coen would deploy both backs remained unclear before Jacksonville's season opener.
Rodriguez's production was underwhelming in Week 1, although he attained a 41% snap share. He was limited to six attempts, but garnered the only carry that was distributed by Coen inside the red zone.
Rodriguez also assembled 23 rushing yards and was not targeted during the contest.
Tuten secured a 48% snap share. He also led the Jaguars in attempts (15) and rushing yards (66), while also generating 22 yards as a receiver.
Coen could concoct a different plan for his deployment of Rodriguez and Tuten during upcoming matchups.
However, Rodriguez’s role in short-yardage and goal-line situations provides the rationale for adding him, as that could propel him to a higher percentage of carries when Jacksonville is involved in a competitive matchup.
Rodriguez's workload would also expand if Tuten is forced to the sideline.
Wide Receivers Waiver Wire Week 2
Selections By John Johnson
Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders
Williams' first game with the Commanders resulted in him catching all four of his targets for 64 yards and a touchdown. He impressed in Week 1, and it seems that he was a steal in the NFL Draft, at least from the looks of it now. His film was intriguing.
The problem here is the target volume and the presence of both WRs Stefon Diggs and Terry McLaurin. For Williams to have season-long value, one of those two would need to be out of the picture. Still, he's a good stash to make right now, and after his Week 1, perhaps he could fight for the WR2 job.
Antonio Williams all routes from his NFL debut
4/64/1 on just 10 routes… GET HIM ON THE FIELD MORE! pic.twitter.com/F9mfhB8yc6
— NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) September 14, 2026
He was hardly on the field, too. He rotated with WR Jaylin Lane a bit, and with McLaurin in a near full-time role and Diggs playing in the slot, Williams may not have enough consistency to make a bigger splash yet.
Still, he appears to have made a case for the coaches to give him more reps, and his performance at camp was apparently enough to immediately leapfrog both Lane and WR Treylon Burks (who was inactive) on the depth chart. He should be rostered in most leagues moving forward.
Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets - 16% rostered
The New York Jets dominated the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 in a game that was never competitive. That was even with quarterback Geno Smith not throwing a single passing touchdown. Still, Mitchell brought in all three of his targets for 60 yards.
At least preliminarily, it seems that Mitchell is the clear WR2 behind WR1 Garrett Wilson. We've seen Smith, despite the criticism he receives, be a productive passer capable of supporting two fantasy starting options -- back with the Seattle Seahawks, when both Jaxon Smith-Njigba and DK Metcalf were fantasy starters.
Geno and Adonai Mitchell connect for a big play
NYJvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/5p8rLXItYS
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
Mitchell is a very athletic wideout with excellent route-running skills and suddenness in his breaks that help him gain separation. The problems in his career have been pretty much everything else—ability at the catch point, hanging on to passes, and more have led to some unfortunate drops.
If he can put those behind him, he has serious potential as a WR3/flex moving forward. Smith will probably start throwing more touchdowns, considering zero is the absolute floor here. And even if Wilson gets a heavy dose of targets, the Jets don't have much depth behind their top-2 WRs.
Mitchell should be rostered in leagues with 12 or more teams going forward.
Dontayvion Wicks, Philadelphia Eagles - 16% rostered
Wicks was the surprise star of the Philadelphia Eagles passing offense in his first season with his new team. He didn't get much passing volume in 2025 in a crowded Packers WR room, but he caught two of his four targets for 73 yards and a touchdown in Week 1.
As is typical with waiver wire WR pickups, the target volume isn't super impressive. But with rookie WR Makai Lemon struggling for now, Wicks could have a few more good games up his sleeve. The rookie Lemon caught three passes for negative five yards in his NFL debut, which is not great, Bob.
Jalen Hurts goes DEEP to Dontayvion Wicks for 64 yards!
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/YWAd95NABQ
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 13, 2026
Wicks was once considered a potential breakout star. A series of bad drops and lack of targets derailed that breakout, but he might be a surprise stud in an Eagles room that's lacking a WR2 behind DeVonta Smith right now.
Tight Ends Waiver Wire Week 2
Selections By Craig Rondinone
Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars
Fantasy managers have always liked Brenton Strange. Penn State products always produce at this position, and Strange showed in his second and third seasons that he had good chemistry with quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He also could run great underneath routes against linebackers and safeties when need be. This is why the Jaguars signed him to a $36 million contract extension in the offseason.
Strange’s problem fantasy-wise has been his lack of touchdowns. Six touchdowns in three seasons does not do any fantasy favors for anyone.
Yet Strange found the end zone in Week 1 and continues to be a favorite target of Lawrence, who might FINALLY be ready to have the breakout year everyone has been pining for. Pick up Strange and at worst you have an above-average TE2, but hopefully he will be a TE1 in fantasy sooner rather than later.
Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets
The 16th-pick overall in this past April’s draft, Kenyon Sadiq was slow to recover from a hernia problem and was limited throughout the preseason. That probably kept him lower than he should have been on cheat sheets heading into many fantasy drafts at the beginning of September. The talented tight end showed his multidimensional skills in New York’s victory over the Tennessee Titans, though.
Kenyon Sadiq starts off his NFL career with a rushing TD!
NYJvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/80wsuFz8mf
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
Sadiq scored on a three-yard run and caught all three Geno Smith passes aimed at him for 21 yards. Tight end teammate Mason Taylor was on the field for a fair share of snaps and three targets, too, so Sadiq’s fantasy value is still slightly stunted at the moment.
Rookie receiver Omar Cooper Jr.’s ankle sprain should open up opportunities for Sadiq in the coming weeks, however. He is definitely worth a hard look, especially in dynasty leagues if available.
Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
Jayden Higgins’ pain will be Dalton Schultz’s gain. Higgins was Houston’s WR2 and primed for a huge second season, but he tore his ACL during a scrimmage and is done for the season. The Texans do not have a lot of depth at receiver behind top target Nico Collins, so Schultz is the second-best option for C.J. Stroud's passes right now.
That theory was solidified by Schultz’s eight targets on Sunday versus Buffalo, the second-highest on the team behind Collins. Look for Schultz to continue to see six-to-eight targets per week unless someone from Houston’s subpar receiving corps steps up to be a solid WR2. Schultz faces Cincinnati’s opportunistic defense in Week 2, which is not the worst matchup for him.
Quarterbacks Waiver Wire Week 2
Selections By Dan Fornek
Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints
Tyler Shough struggled throughout the first half of the New Orleans Saints’ Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Thankfully, he found his footing to salvage his day in both real life and fantasy, losing a hard-fought matchup by throwing an incompletion on the team’s two-point conversion attempt in overtime.
Shough set career highs in attempts (56), completions (32), passing yards (410), and passing touchdowns (three). However, he left opportunities on the table as well, throwing two interceptions and fumbling twice, with one lost. Despite that, Shough still finished with 23.2 fantasy points and his first top-10 finish of the season (Monday night pending), despite having just four carries for eight yards.
WHAT A CATCH ⚜️
Tyler Shough finds Devaughn Vele for the TD!
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/YY25lXqlaf
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 13, 2026
The Saints will have a difficult matchup against the Ravens in Week 2. But we know that head coach Kellen Moore isn’t afraid to run a lot of plays and trust his quarterback to throw the football regardless of his performance. He will likely be one of the highest-volume passers in the NFL in 2026 and has rushing upside to boot.
That’s a tough combination to leave on the waiver wire regardless of matchup.
Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins
Malik Willis’ first game as the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback was a mixed bag. Willis completed 15 of 27 passes for 220 yards and an interception. However, he salvaged his day in fantasy with four carries for 39 yards and a touchdown. When all was said and done, he finished with a respectable, but not game-breaking, 16.7 fantasy points.
It’s discouraging that Willis didn’t have a bigger day against the Raiders’ defense, but the fact that he still finished as a top-15 quarterback is a testament to the value his rushing provides fantasy managers.
The passing attack will be frustrating in 2026, but there is potential for growth as the season goes on. Willis showed a strong connection with rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas (seven targets, five receptions, and 94 yards) and has plenty of other explosive weapons capable of taking any touch to the end zone.
The Dolphins will have a very difficult quarterback matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, but Willis’s ability to produce as a rusher elevates his floor significantly regardless of opponent.
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
2026 is a big season for both Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers’ offense. They passed their first test against a hapless Chicago Bears’ defense.
Young finished as the QB3 in fantasy scoring pending Monday night, completing 23 of 37 passes for 361 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. He also added two carries for 10 yards and a touchdown. That helped him produce 31.44 fantasy points, making him one of three quarterbacks (Williams and Josh Allen) who broke the 30-point mark in Week 1.
Bryce Young goes long to Jalen Coker!
CHIvsCAR on FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/y4dv1AgdzS
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
The Bears may have one of the worst defenses in the NFL and were without two safeties and their slot cornerback, but Young still had a strong game throwing the ball and showed growth in his fourth season.
Carolina has matchups against the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, and Detroit Lions over the next three weeks before having a bye in Week 2, giving Young multi-week appeal on waiver wires.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Kendre Miller, Tyler Allgeier, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Adonai Mitchell, Antonio Williams, Dontayvion Wicks, Kenyon Sadiq, Dalton Schultz, Brenton Strange. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Kendre Miller, Tyler Allgeier, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Adonai Mitchell, Antonio Williams, Dontayvion Wicks, Kenyon Sadiq, Dalton Schultz, Brenton Strange. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Kendre Miller, Tyler Allgeier, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Adonai Mitchell, Antonio Williams, Dontayvion Wicks, Kenyon Sadiq, Dalton Schultz, Brenton Strange:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!