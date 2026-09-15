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Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups - RotoBaller Staff Fantasy Football Roundtable (2026)

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Adonai Mitchell - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

RotoBaller staff's fantasy football Week 2 waiver wire pickups for 2026. Expert advice for waiver wire RB, WR, TE, QB targets from Phil, Dan, Craig and John

Week 1 has come and gone, and although we can't overreact to the first slate of action, it's time for the first waiver wire run of the year! Whether you are just looking for some depth stashes or already need immediate starter replacements, we have you covered with our Week 2 RotoBaller Staff waiver wire picks, including Kendre Miller, Antonio Williams, Brenton Strange, and Tyler Shough.

Pivoting when your players are injured, underperforming, or on a bye is always the name of the game in fantasy football, and we're here to guide your waiver-wire decisions.

Our RotoBaller experts Phil Clark, John Johnson, Craig Rondinone, and Dan Fornek are here to help you identify the top RB, WR, TE, and QB targets ahead of Week 2.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Running Backs Waiver Wire Week 2

Selections By Phil Clark

Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

The first installment of Arizona’s restructured backfield rotation was unveiled during the Cardinals’ Week 1 matchup with the Chargers.

Allgeier was utilized in a rotation with Jeremiyah Love. However, Allgeier led Arizona's backfield in snap share (57%), attempts (17), and rushing yards (61).

Allgeier also accumulated three carries inside the red zone, and finished 16th among all backs in rush percentage over expected, per Next Gen Stats.

The high ankle sprain that Love sustained on August 13 did not impede him from attaining a 44% snap share. Love also accumulated 11 carries, assembled 41 rushing yards, and generated a five-yard touchdown.

James Conner’s placement on injured reserve (foot) has cleared an ongoing path for Allgeier to share touches with Love for the foreseeable future, as Bam Knight is the only other back who is currently on the Cardinals’ depth chart.

Love’s snap share will rise eventually. However, the two-year, $12.25 million contract that Allgeier secured with Arizona in March enhances his prospects of remaining involved in Mike LaFleur’s allocation of touches. It also sustains his ability to function as an RB3/flex in your lineup.

Allgeier also remains at the periphery of a massive workload if Love encounters an additional health issue. That elevates Allgeier among the top priorities on this week’s waiver wire.

Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara (knee) was inactive during New Orleans’ Week 1 matchup in Detroit, which elevated Miller into a rotation with Travis Etienne Jr.

Miller’s increased role was predictable due to Kamara’s absence. However, Miller’s sizable workload in the Saints’ reshaped backfield was highly unexpected.

Miller accumulated 26 snaps, which tied his career high. He also tied Etienne for the team lead in attempts (nine), secured two carries inside the red zone, generated 30 rushing yards, and produced an eight-yard touchdown.

Etienne played on 53 snaps, while pacing the backfield in rushing yards (46), targets (nine), and receiving yards (32).

The 6’0”, 220-pound Miller is a downhill runner whose size and strength fuel his ability to generate yards after contact. He only played in 21 combined games during his first three seasons, due to his extensive history of injuries (ankle/hamstring/concussion/torn ACL).

Kamara's status should be monitored as the week progresses. However, Miller should retain a temporary role as the Saints’ RB2 until Kamara resurfaces.

Miller‘s performance during New Orleans’ season opener could also bolster his prospects of retaining an ongoing role in Kellen Moore’s offense even after Kamara has returned.

That makes Miller a viable roster stash who should function as a short-term insurance policy for anyone who invested in Etienne.

Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

Rodriguez is rostered in 61% of all leagues, which exceeds the threshold normally used for players in this article. However, this week‘s column would be remiss if Rodriguez was not included among the top waiver wire options at his position.

The allocation of touches between Rodriguez and Bhayshul Tuten had been discussed extensively throughout the offseason, although the specifics surrounding how Liam Coen would deploy both backs remained unclear before Jacksonville's season opener.

Rodriguez's production was underwhelming in Week 1, although he attained a 41% snap share. He was limited to six attempts, but garnered the only carry that was distributed by Coen inside the red zone.

Rodriguez also assembled 23 rushing yards and was not targeted during the contest.

Tuten secured a 48% snap share. He also led the Jaguars in attempts (15) and rushing yards (66), while also generating 22 yards as a receiver.

Coen could concoct a different plan for his deployment of Rodriguez and Tuten during upcoming matchups.

However, Rodriguez’s role in short-yardage and goal-line situations provides the rationale for adding him, as that could propel him to a higher percentage of carries when Jacksonville is involved in a competitive matchup.

Rodriguez's workload would also expand if Tuten is forced to the sideline.

 

Wide Receivers Waiver Wire Week 2

Selections By John Johnson

Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders

Williams' first game with the Commanders resulted in him catching all four of his targets for 64 yards and a touchdown. He impressed in Week 1, and it seems that he was a steal in the NFL Draft, at least from the looks of it now. His film was intriguing.

The problem here is the target volume and the presence of both WRs Stefon Diggs and Terry McLaurin. For Williams to have season-long value, one of those two would need to be out of the picture. Still, he's a good stash to make right now, and after his Week 1, perhaps he could fight for the WR2 job.

He was hardly on the field, too. He rotated with WR Jaylin Lane a bit, and with McLaurin in a near full-time role and Diggs playing in the slot, Williams may not have enough consistency to make a bigger splash yet.

Still, he appears to have made a case for the coaches to give him more reps, and his performance at camp was apparently enough to immediately leapfrog both Lane and WR Treylon Burks (who was inactive) on the depth chart. He should be rostered in most leagues moving forward.

 Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets - 16% rostered

The New York Jets dominated the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 in a game that was never competitive. That was even with quarterback Geno Smith not throwing a single passing touchdown. Still, Mitchell brought in all three of his targets for 60 yards.

At least preliminarily, it seems that Mitchell is the clear WR2 behind WR1 Garrett Wilson. We've seen Smith, despite the criticism he receives, be a productive passer capable of supporting two fantasy starting options -- back with the Seattle Seahawks, when both Jaxon Smith-Njigba and DK Metcalf were fantasy starters.

Mitchell is a very athletic wideout with excellent route-running skills and suddenness in his breaks that help him gain separation. The problems in his career have been pretty much everything else—ability at the catch point, hanging on to passes, and more have led to some unfortunate drops.

If he can put those behind him, he has serious potential as a WR3/flex moving forward. Smith will probably start throwing more touchdowns, considering zero is the absolute floor here. And even if Wilson gets a heavy dose of targets, the Jets don't have much depth behind their top-2 WRs.

Mitchell should be rostered in leagues with 12 or more teams going forward.

Dontayvion Wicks, Philadelphia Eagles - 16% rostered

Wicks was the surprise star of the Philadelphia Eagles passing offense in his first season with his new team. He didn't get much passing volume in 2025 in a crowded Packers WR room, but he caught two of his four targets for 73 yards and a touchdown in Week 1.

As is typical with waiver wire WR pickups, the target volume isn't super impressive. But with rookie WR Makai Lemon struggling for now, Wicks could have a few more good games up his sleeve. The rookie Lemon caught three passes for negative five yards in his NFL debut, which is not great, Bob.

Wicks was once considered a potential breakout star. A series of bad drops and lack of targets derailed that breakout, but he might be a surprise stud in an Eagles room that's lacking a WR2 behind DeVonta Smith right now.

 

Tight Ends Waiver Wire Week 2

Selections By Craig Rondinone

Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

Fantasy managers have always liked Brenton Strange. Penn State products always produce at this position, and Strange showed in his second and third seasons that he had good chemistry with quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He also could run great underneath routes against linebackers and safeties when need be. This is why the Jaguars signed him to a $36 million contract extension in the offseason.

Strange’s problem fantasy-wise has been his lack of touchdowns. Six touchdowns in three seasons does not do any fantasy favors for anyone.

Yet Strange found the end zone in Week 1 and continues to be a favorite target of Lawrence, who might FINALLY be ready to have the breakout year everyone has been pining for. Pick up Strange and at worst you have an above-average TE2, but hopefully he will be a TE1 in fantasy sooner rather than later.

Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

The 16th-pick overall in this past April’s draft, Kenyon Sadiq was slow to recover from a hernia problem and was limited throughout the preseason. That probably kept him lower than he should have been on cheat sheets heading into many fantasy drafts at the beginning of September. The talented tight end showed his multidimensional skills in New York’s victory over the Tennessee Titans, though.

Sadiq scored on a three-yard run and caught all three Geno Smith passes aimed at him for 21 yards. Tight end teammate Mason Taylor was on the field for a fair share of snaps and three targets, too, so Sadiq’s fantasy value is still slightly stunted at the moment.

Rookie receiver Omar Cooper Jr.’s ankle sprain should open up opportunities for Sadiq in the coming weeks, however. He is definitely worth a hard look, especially in dynasty leagues if available.

Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

Jayden Higgins’ pain will be Dalton Schultz’s gain. Higgins was Houston’s WR2 and primed for a huge second season, but he tore his ACL during a scrimmage and is done for the season. The Texans do not have a lot of depth at receiver behind top target Nico Collins, so Schultz is the second-best option for C.J. Stroud's passes right now.

That theory was solidified by Schultz’s eight targets on Sunday versus Buffalo, the second-highest on the team behind Collins. Look for Schultz to continue to see six-to-eight targets per week unless someone from Houston’s subpar receiving corps steps up to be a solid WR2. Schultz faces Cincinnati’s opportunistic defense in Week 2, which is not the worst matchup for him.

 

Quarterbacks Waiver Wire Week 2

Selections By Dan Fornek

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough struggled throughout the first half of the New Orleans Saints’ Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Thankfully, he found his footing to salvage his day in both real life and fantasy, losing a hard-fought matchup by throwing an incompletion on the team’s two-point conversion attempt in overtime.

Shough set career highs in attempts (56), completions (32), passing yards (410), and passing touchdowns (three). However, he left opportunities on the table as well, throwing two interceptions and fumbling twice, with one lost. Despite that, Shough still finished with 23.2 fantasy points and his first top-10 finish of the season (Monday night pending), despite having just four carries for eight yards.

The Saints will have a difficult matchup against the Ravens in Week 2. But we know that head coach Kellen Moore isn’t afraid to run a lot of plays and trust his quarterback to throw the football regardless of his performance. He will likely be one of the highest-volume passers in the NFL in 2026 and has rushing upside to boot.

That’s a tough combination to leave on the waiver wire regardless of matchup.

Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

Malik Willis’ first game as the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback was a mixed bag. Willis completed 15 of 27 passes for 220 yards and an interception. However, he salvaged his day in fantasy with four carries for 39 yards and a touchdown. When all was said and done, he finished with a respectable, but not game-breaking, 16.7 fantasy points.

It’s discouraging that Willis didn’t have a bigger day against the Raiders’ defense, but the fact that he still finished as a top-15 quarterback is a testament to the value his rushing provides fantasy managers.

The passing attack will be frustrating in 2026, but there is potential for growth as the season goes on. Willis showed a strong connection with rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas (seven targets, five receptions, and 94 yards) and has plenty of other explosive weapons capable of taking any touch to the end zone.

The Dolphins will have a very difficult quarterback matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, but Willis’s ability to produce as a rusher elevates his floor significantly regardless of opponent.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

2026 is a big season for both Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers’ offense. They passed their first test against a hapless Chicago Bears’ defense.

Young finished as the QB3 in fantasy scoring pending Monday night, completing 23 of 37 passes for 361 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. He also added two carries for 10 yards and a touchdown. That helped him produce 31.44 fantasy points, making him one of three quarterbacks (Williams and Josh Allen) who broke the 30-point mark in Week 1.

The Bears may have one of the worst defenses in the NFL and were without two safeties and their slot cornerback, but Young still had a strong game throwing the ball and showed growth in his fourth season.

Carolina has matchups against the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, and Detroit Lions over the next three weeks before having a bye in Week 2, giving Young multi-week appeal on waiver wires.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Kendre Miller, Tyler Allgeier, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Adonai Mitchell, Antonio Williams, Dontayvion Wicks, Kenyon Sadiq, Dalton Schultz, Brenton Strange. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Kendre Miller, Tyler Allgeier, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Adonai Mitchell, Antonio Williams, Dontayvion Wicks, Kenyon Sadiq, Dalton Schultz, Brenton Strange. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Kendre Miller, Tyler Allgeier, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Adonai Mitchell, Antonio Williams, Dontayvion Wicks, Kenyon Sadiq, Dalton Schultz, Brenton Strange:

Kendre Miller
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Emmett Johnson
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Keenan Allen
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Kendre Miller
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Denzel Boston
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Khalil Shakir
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Tyler Allgeier
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Tre' Harris
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Tyjae Spears
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Kendrick Bourne
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Romeo Doubs
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Kendre Miller
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Michael Mayer
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Kendre Miller
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Kaelon Black
Kendre Miller
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Kendre Miller
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Antonio Williams
Kendre Miller
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Kendre Miller
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Tyler Allgeier
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Tyler Allgeier
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Antonio Williams
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Romeo Doubs
Antonio Williams
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Khalil Shakir
Antonio Williams
vs
Caleb Douglas
Antonio Williams
vs
Xavier Worthy
Antonio Williams
vs
Chris Bell
Antonio Williams
vs
Jaylin Noel
Antonio Williams
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Antonio Williams
vs
Jahdae Walker
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Denzel Boston
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mack Hollins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Brenton Strange
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tre' Harris
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rashod Bateman
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Braelon Allen
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Michael Mayer
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kendre Miller
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Antonio Williams
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Emmett Johnson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Keenan Allen
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Malik Washington
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tre Tucker
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Malachi Fields
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Caleb Douglas
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Samaje Perine
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Woody Marks
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tank Bigsby
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Brian Robinson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
David Njoku
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jonah Coleman
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jalen Coker
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Devaughn Vele
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kalif Raymond
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Pat Bryant
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ted Hurst
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chris Bell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jaylin Noel
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jahdae Walker
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Antonio Williams
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Malik Washington
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Michael Mayer
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Malachi Fields
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Samaje Perine
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tre' Harris
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Mack Hollins
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brian Robinson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
David Njoku
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Denzel Boston
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brenton Strange
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kalif Raymond
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Rashod Bateman
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Pat Bryant
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Ray Davis
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Braelon Allen
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Ted Hurst
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
George Holani
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Devin Singletary
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kendre Miller
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Chris Brooks
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Sione Vaki
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Keenan Allen
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Emari Demercado
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Eli Raridon
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tre Tucker
Dalton Schultz
vs
Keenan Allen
Dalton Schultz
vs
Xavier Worthy
Dalton Schultz
vs
Emmett Johnson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Caleb Douglas
Dalton Schultz
vs
Kendre Miller
Dalton Schultz
vs
Woody Marks
Dalton Schultz
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dalton Schultz
vs
Khalil Shakir
Dalton Schultz
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Dalton Schultz
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Dalton Schultz
vs
Braelon Allen
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dalton Schultz
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dalton Schultz
vs
Rashod Bateman
Dalton Schultz
vs
Romeo Doubs
Dalton Schultz
vs
Brenton Strange
Dalton Schultz
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Dalton Schultz
vs
Denzel Boston
Dalton Schultz
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Dalton Schultz
vs
Kaelon Black
Dalton Schultz
vs
Mack Hollins
Dalton Schultz
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tre' Harris
Dalton Schultz
vs
Devaughn Vele
Dalton Schultz
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Dalton Schultz
vs
Jalen Coker
Dalton Schultz
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dalton Schultz
vs
Michael Mayer
Dalton Schultz
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Dalton Schultz
vs
Antonio Williams
Dalton Schultz
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dalton Schultz
vs
Malik Washington
Dalton Schultz
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Dalton Schultz
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dalton Schultz
vs
Malachi Fields
Dalton Schultz
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dalton Schultz
vs
David Njoku
Dalton Schultz
vs
Eli Raridon
Brenton Strange
vs
Rashod Bateman
Brenton Strange
vs
Denzel Boston
Brenton Strange
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Brenton Strange
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Brenton Strange
vs
Braelon Allen
Brenton Strange
vs
Mack Hollins
Brenton Strange
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Brenton Strange
vs
Tre' Harris
Brenton Strange
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Brenton Strange
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Brenton Strange
vs
Kendre Miller
Brenton Strange
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Brenton Strange
vs
Emmett Johnson
Brenton Strange
vs
Michael Mayer
Brenton Strange
vs
Keenan Allen
Brenton Strange
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Brenton Strange
vs
Dalton Schultz
Brenton Strange
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Brenton Strange
vs
Tre Tucker
Brenton Strange
vs
Antonio Williams
Brenton Strange
vs
Xavier Worthy
Brenton Strange
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Brenton Strange
vs
Caleb Douglas
Brenton Strange
vs
Malik Washington
Brenton Strange
vs
Woody Marks
Brenton Strange
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Brenton Strange
vs
Khalil Shakir
Brenton Strange
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Brenton Strange
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Brenton Strange
vs
Malachi Fields
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Brenton Strange
vs
Samaje Perine
Brenton Strange
vs
Tyjae Spears
Brenton Strange
vs
Tank Bigsby
Brenton Strange
vs
Romeo Doubs
Brenton Strange
vs
Mike Gesicki
Brenton Strange
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Brenton Strange
vs
Brian Robinson
Brenton Strange
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Brenton Strange
vs
David Njoku
Brenton Strange
vs
Eli Raridon

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Jamari Johnson Week 3 Status in Question
CFB

Giovanni Richardson Set to Miss Time
CFB

Malik Knight, Benny Haselrig Questionable in Week 3
Kevin Bahl

Good to Go for Camp
CFB

Ja'Kyrian Turner Questionable for Week 3
Nikita Zadorov

Declares Himself Ready for Season
CBJ

Cam Talbot Links Up With Blue Jackets on One-Year Deal
Peyton Watson

Poised for Ample Minutes in Cleveland
Sam Darnold

Expected to Return to Play In the Near Future
NBA

John Konchar Draws Interest From Four East Teams
Kaiden Guhle

to Miss Start of Season
Denver Nuggets

Cam Whitmore Draws Interest From Nuggets
Drake Batherson

Signs Largest Contract in Senators History
Gradey Dick

Officially Joins Clippers
Noah Ostlund

Sabres Re-Sign Noah Ostlund for Eight Years
Brandon Ingram

Officially Heads to the Clippers
Jaylen Waddle

a Bust in Broncos Debut, Catches Just One Pass
Travis Kelce

Leads Kansas City Pass-Catchers In Week 1 Win
Kenneth Walker

Explodes For 191 Yards In Week 1 Victory
Patrick Mahomes

Proves Doubters Wrong In Week 1
Dylan Sampson

is Expected to Miss Significant Time with Knee Injury
Christoph Tilly

Thunder Sign Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit 10 Deal
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign Caleb Grill to a Training Camp Contract
Kawhi Leonard

Returns to Toronto as Trade Becomes Official
Chicago Bulls

Taj Gibson Retires and Joins the Bulls as an Assistant Coach
Devin Carter

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Celtics
Sam Darnold

Has "Very Unique" Short-Term, Soft-Tissue Injury
Rafael Devers

to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
CFB

DaSaahn Brame Likely to Fill Role Left Behind by Injured Ethan Davis
CFB

Jaleel Skinner a Waiver Option for Tight End-Needy Teams
CFB

JV Gibson Has Mouth-Watering Week 3 Matchup
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Projected to Have Big Day
CFB

Rocky Beers a Top-10 Play for Week 3
Shohei Ohtani

to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
CFB

Cayden Lee Has Great Opportunity to Continue Hot Start
CFB

Matt Fuller a Potential Waiver Option in Week 3
Ladd McConkey

Day-to-Day With Rib Injury, Week 2 Status in Question
Brock Bowers

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Michael Penix Jr.

Might Not be Ready for Week 2
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
Alec Pierce

"Good Right Now" After Suffering Wrist Injury
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
CFB

Ohio State Defense Poised for Bounceback in Favorable Week 3 Matchup
Jalen Coker

in a Walking Boot, Not Expected to Miss Time This Week
CFB

Texas Defense Eyes Big Defensive Showing in Great Week 3 Matchup
CFB

Michigan Defense Eyeing Big Showing in Great Week 3 Matchup
CFB

Tennessee Defense Primed for Success in Juicy Matchup
CFB

Christian Moss Out for Multiple Months; Rashid Williams also Out
Deshaun Watson

Browns Anticipate Deshaun Watson Starting Again in Week 2
CFB

Penn State Defense Looks to Stay Dominant in Favorable Week 3 Matchup
Brian Thomas Jr.

Not Expected to Miss Time
CFB

Daniel Hill Hoping to Keep Trending Upward
CFB

J'Koby Williams Eyes Touchdown Run in Third Straight Game
CFB

Vernell Brown III Gaining Fantasy Value After Hot Start
Zay Flowers

Looking at Missing Time?
CFB

Gi'Bran Payne Looks to Record Third Straight 100-Yard Game
Myles Garrett

Rams Don't Have a Timeline for Myles Garrett's Return
TreVeyon Henderson

to Return to Practice on Monday
Kyler Murray

Week 2 Status is Uncertain
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mason McTavish

Eager to Prove Himself After Anaheim Exit
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Elias Pettersson

Teammate Backs Elias Pettersson to Return to Elite Form
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Seth Jarvis

Progressing as Planned in Shoulder Surgery Recovery
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
CBJ

Carson Soucy Signs Tryout Deal With Blue Jackets
Nick Blankenburg

Maple Leafs Invite Nick Blankenburg to Camp
Zachary Bolduc

Signs Contract Extension With Canadiens
Haywood Highsmith

Faces Roster Battle in Phoenix
Fred VanVleet

Ramps Up Contact Work
Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers Owner Steve Ballmer Accepts NBA Penalties
Zay Flowers

' Injury Not Considered Serious
Aaron Gordon

Feels Ready for Camp
Atlanta Hawks

Ettore Messina Joins Hawks as Consultant
Caleb Williams

Absolutely Spectacular in Shootout Win Over Panthers
David Montgomery

Scores Three Times in First Game with Texans
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Enters Miami with Huge Expectations
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Koby Brea

Faces Crowded Suns Rotation
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Dean Wade

Slots Into Sixers' Second Unit
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign and Waive Hank Morgan
Christian Shumate

Pelicans Sign Christian Shumate to a Training Camp Contract
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

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Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
ARI

Connor Ingram Announces Retirement at 29
DAL

John Klingberg Retires From NHL
Max Domi

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Sean Monahan

Fully Healthy Ahead of New Season
Dylan Larkin

Will Join Red Wings for Camp Despite Trade Request
Mark Stone

Signs Two-Year Contract Extension
MON

Chris Kreider Joins Canadiens
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Payton Pritchard

Viewed as a $22 Million Extension Candidate
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

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Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Freddie Freeman

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Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
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