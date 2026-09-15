👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 2 Fantasy Football (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Rashod Bateman - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Andy breaks down his must add fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Add these players now off the waiver wire and win more.

In This Article hide
2026 Fantasy Football: Week 2 Waiver Wire Adds
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

RotoBaller drops our top fantasy football Week 2 waiver wire pickups for the 2026 season for RB, WR, TE, and QB. This week, we will look at two wide receivers who could be moved up the depth chart due to recent injuries and an intriguing high-end streaming QB with a string of favorable matchups this month.

This week's must-add fantasy football free agents are hand-picked to ensure you make the right picks to prepare you for the fantasy football championship. These are waiver wire winners heading into Week 2 for running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and quarterbacks. Win more in 2026 with RotoBaller!

Be sure to tune in to RotoBaller Radio on SiriusXM (channel Sirius 210, XM 87) - every weekday morning at 6:00 AM ET, as well as Sunday Gameday at 6:00 AM ET. You can also find new weekly shows on YouTubeSpreaker, SpotifyiTunes, and on the site under RotoBaller Radio podcasts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

2026 Fantasy Football: Week 2 Waiver Wire Adds

All Players are rostered in 60% or less in all Yahoo Leagues

Kaelon Black, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Let's begin this list with a player who made his NFL debut on Thursday night. In their dominant victory over the Los Angeles Rams, rookie running back Kaelon Black turned in an impressive NFL debut despite sharing the field with superstar Christian McCaffrey. Black took 14 carries and totaled 65 yards, while McCaffrey ran the ball just 10 times for 68 yards.

However, McCaffrey was far more involved in the passing game, drawing eight targets while Black saw only one. While managers should expect McCaffrey's usage to continue to increase as the season progresses, it was a very positive sign to see the rookie immediately carve out a role in this backfield.

Given McCaffrey's injury history, Black has now entered elite handcuff territory. Additionally, if he continues to see similar usage, Black could hold low-end FLEX upside in deeper half-PPR leagues.

Emari Demercado, RB, Dallas Cowboys

The other running back coming up is a more traditional handcuff. Before Week 1, Dallas' primary No. 2 option, Malik Davis, suffered a serious injury that resulted in him being carted off Friday's practice.

As a result, Demercado has emerged as the clear handcuff to the roster. On Sunday night, Demercado was deployed as the clear No. 2 option behind workhorse Javonte Williams. In their loss to the Giants, Demercado took two carries for seven yards while Williams logged 12 carries and brought in all five of his targets.

Like Black, Demercado's path to fantasy relevance is tied to the status of the team's starter. However, in the event he is moved up to the top of the depth chart, he could hold RB2 upside on a high-powered Dallas offense. Demercado should be viewed as a top handcuff entering Week 2 with less standalone value than Black.

Devaughn Vele, WR, New Orleans Saints

Before we look at the first WR on our list, let's spotlight Jalen Coker of the Carolina Panthers. Coker is slightly above the rostership mark of this piece but would be a top add across the board. After enjoying a breakout showing in their Wild Card loss last season, Coker followed that up with a 138-yard and two-score effort against the Bears.

If Coker is already rostered, I suggest pivoting towards Devuaghn Vele. Vele may be viewed as a short-term option as Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) is on the shelf, but he flashed high-end upside in the season opener. In their tough overtime loss to the Lions, Vele caught seven of his nine targets for 69 yards and a touchdown.

While the top wideout Chris Olave missed a few snaps during the contest due to a nagging injury, Vele was heavily involved, operating as the clear WR2 in the offense. What makes Vele a worthy add, even if Tyson does return by early October, is the current play calling.

In their loss to the Lions, Tyler Shough threw the ball 56 times. While they had a positive game script, the New Orleans offense under Kellen Moore appears extremely pass-happy, which is a great sign for Vele's outlook.

Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens

The other two WRs could become fantasy relevant due to injuries. On Sunday, the Ravens saw both Zay Flowers (hamstring) and Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) exit early. While Flowers could be cleared to play, Lane suffered a fractured wrist, which could keep him out for several weeks.

As a result, Bateman appears well-suited not only to operate as the clear WR2 but potentially the No. 1 if Flowers faces any type of setback. In Week 1, Bateman failed to bring in his lone target but logged 51 offensive snaps and should be far more productive if he moves up the depth chart.

With Lamar Jackson thriving in the Declan Doyle system in the opener, Batmen could enjoy several short-term spike weeks given the larger target share.

Tre' Harris, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Like the Ravens, the Los Angeles Chargers also potentially lost their top wideout for a period of time. Ladd McConkey enjoyed a hot start, catching five of his seven targets for 82 yards and a score. However, his production was cut short by a chest injury that ultimately ruled him out of the contest.

While Quentin Johnston now figures to be the WR1, Tre' Harris should play a much larger role if McConkey misses time. Harris took on a prominent role in their Week 1 loss, drawing six targets and bringing in three for 20 yards.

If McConkey were to miss time, Harris could have standalone FLEX upside in deeper leagues.

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

The tight end of choice comes from the Steel City. While Pittsburgh struggled to find much rhythm against the Falcons, the one bright spot was tight end Pat Freiermuth. With Jonnu Smith now off the roster, Freiermuth stands as the lead pass-catching option in the room alongside the No. 2, Darnell Washington.

In Week 1, Freiermuth caught all five of his targets for 46 yards and a touchdown. Last season, he only saw more than five targets in one game, and this reception total (five) already matches a season-best. While his upside will be limited by Michael Pittman Jr. and DK Metcalf, Freiermuth could provide solid low-end streaming upside in deeper formats.

Prior to his quiet season in 2025, Freiermuth caught seven touchdowns with 653 yards back in 2024.

C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

Rounding this list out will be our QB of the week. C.J. Stroud turned in a very productive effort against the Buffalo Bills, throwing for 274 yards (26-for-38) with two passing scores. He would only surpass this total in two single games last season and only threw for two or more TD passes in five games.

While managers should not expect him to return to his rookie-year form, he could prove solid streaming production and be a high-end QB2 in most weeks. Managers needing some depth under center should prioritize him as he has several favorable matchups in the pipeline, facing the Bengals, Colts, and Cowboys over the next three weeks.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 2?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Kaelon Black, Rashod Bateman, Devaughn Vele, Emari Demercado, Tre' Harris, Pat Freiermuth, C.J. Stroud. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Kaelon Black, Rashod Bateman, Devaughn Vele, Emari Demercado, Tre' Harris, Pat Freiermuth, C.J. Stroud. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Kaelon Black, Rashod Bateman, Devaughn Vele, Emari Demercado, Tre' Harris, Pat Freiermuth, C.J. Stroud:

Kaelon Black
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Romeo Doubs
Kaelon Black
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kaelon Black
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kaelon Black
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kaelon Black
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kaelon Black
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kaelon Black
vs
Jalen Coker
Kaelon Black
vs
Woody Marks
Kaelon Black
vs
Tre' Harris
Kaelon Black
vs
Kendre Miller
Kaelon Black
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Braelon Allen
Kaelon Black
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kaelon Black
vs
Tre Tucker
Kaelon Black
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kaelon Black
vs
Keenan Allen
Kaelon Black
vs
Rashod Bateman
Kaelon Black
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Kaelon Black
vs
Brenton Strange
Kaelon Black
vs
Denzel Boston
Kaelon Black
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kaelon Black
vs
Samaje Perine
Kaelon Black
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kaelon Black
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kaelon Black
vs
Brian Robinson
Kaelon Black
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
Ray Davis
Kaelon Black
vs
George Holani
Kaelon Black
vs
Sione Vaki
Kaelon Black
vs
Seth McGowan
Kaelon Black
vs
Raheim Sanders
Rashod Bateman
vs
Keenan Allen
Rashod Bateman
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rashod Bateman
vs
Dalton Schultz
Rashod Bateman
vs
Brenton Strange
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tre Tucker
Rashod Bateman
vs
Denzel Boston
Rashod Bateman
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rashod Bateman
vs
Caleb Douglas
Rashod Bateman
vs
Braelon Allen
Rashod Bateman
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rashod Bateman
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kendre Miller
Rashod Bateman
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tre' Harris
Rashod Bateman
vs
Michael Mayer
Rashod Bateman
vs
Woody Marks
Rashod Bateman
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rashod Bateman
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rashod Bateman
vs
Mike Gesicki
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jalen Coker
Rashod Bateman
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rashod Bateman
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rashod Bateman
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Rashod Bateman
vs
Antonio Williams
Rashod Bateman
vs
Malachi Fields
Rashod Bateman
vs
Ted Hurst
Rashod Bateman
vs
Malik Washington
Devaughn Vele
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Xavier Worthy
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jalen Coker
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kaelon Black
Devaughn Vele
vs
Romeo Doubs
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tyjae Spears
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Devaughn Vele
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Khalil Shakir
Devaughn Vele
vs
Woody Marks
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tre' Harris
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kendre Miller
Devaughn Vele
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Braelon Allen
Devaughn Vele
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tre Tucker
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dalton Schultz
Devaughn Vele
vs
Keenan Allen
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rashod Bateman
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Devaughn Vele
vs
Brenton Strange
Devaughn Vele
vs
Denzel Boston
Devaughn Vele
vs
Caleb Douglas
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Devaughn Vele
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Devaughn Vele
vs
Antonio Williams
Devaughn Vele
vs
Malachi Fields
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ted Hurst
Devaughn Vele
vs
Malik Washington
Devaughn Vele
vs
Chris Bell
Devaughn Vele
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Emari Demercado
vs
Sione Vaki
Emari Demercado
vs
Malik Washington
Emari Demercado
vs
George Holani
Emari Demercado
vs
Chris Bell
Emari Demercado
vs
Ted Hurst
Emari Demercado
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Emari Demercado
vs
Ray Davis
Emari Demercado
vs
Jaylin Noel
Emari Demercado
vs
David Njoku
Emari Demercado
vs
Kalif Raymond
Emari Demercado
vs
Emmett Johnson
Emari Demercado
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Emari Demercado
vs
Brian Robinson
Emari Demercado
vs
Pat Bryant
Emari Demercado
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Emari Demercado
vs
Seth McGowan
Emari Demercado
vs
Tank Bigsby
Emari Demercado
vs
Raheim Sanders
Emari Demercado
vs
Jonah Coleman
Emari Demercado
vs
Chris Brooks
Emari Demercado
vs
Samaje Perine
Emari Demercado
vs
Devin Singletary
Emari Demercado
vs
Malachi Fields
Emari Demercado
vs
Jahdae Walker
Emari Demercado
vs
Antonio Williams
Emari Demercado
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emari Demercado
vs
Tyjae Spears
Emari Demercado
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emari Demercado
vs
Woody Marks
Emari Demercado
vs
Kendre Miller
Emari Demercado
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emari Demercado
vs
Braelon Allen
Emari Demercado
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tre' Harris
vs
Woody Marks
Tre' Harris
vs
Kendre Miller
Tre' Harris
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tre' Harris
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tre' Harris
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Tre' Harris
vs
Braelon Allen
Tre' Harris
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tre' Harris
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tre' Harris
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tre' Harris
vs
Tre Tucker
Tre' Harris
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tre' Harris
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tre' Harris
vs
Kaelon Black
Tre' Harris
vs
Keenan Allen
Tre' Harris
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tre' Harris
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tre' Harris
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tre' Harris
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tre' Harris
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tre' Harris
vs
Brenton Strange
Tre' Harris
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tre' Harris
vs
Denzel Boston
Tre' Harris
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tre' Harris
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tre' Harris
vs
Jalen Coker
Tre' Harris
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tre' Harris
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Tre' Harris
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tre' Harris
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tre' Harris
vs
Antonio Williams
Tre' Harris
vs
Malachi Fields
Tre' Harris
vs
Ted Hurst
Tre' Harris
vs
Malik Washington
Tre' Harris
vs
Chris Bell
Tre' Harris
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Mike Gesicki
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Michael Mayer
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Antonio Williams
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Malachi Fields
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Samaje Perine
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jonah Coleman
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Caleb Douglas
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tank Bigsby
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Denzel Boston
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Brenton Strange
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Brian Robinson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Emmett Johnson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Rashod Bateman
Pat Freiermuth
vs
David Njoku
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Keenan Allen
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Ray Davis
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Dalton Schultz
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Eli Raridon
C.J. Stroud
vs
Malik Willis
C.J. Stroud
vs
Bryce Young
C.J. Stroud
vs
Baker Mayfield
C.J. Stroud
vs
Daniel Jones
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tyler Shough
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jacoby Brissett
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jordan Love
C.J. Stroud
vs
Aaron Rodgers
C.J. Stroud
vs
Eli Raridon
C.J. Stroud
vs
Kirk Cousins
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jahdae Walker
C.J. Stroud
vs
Geno Smith
C.J. Stroud
vs
Devin Singletary
C.J. Stroud
vs
Drew Lock
C.J. Stroud
vs
Chris Brooks
C.J. Stroud
vs
Cam Ward
C.J. Stroud
vs
Raheim Sanders
C.J. Stroud
vs
Carson Wentz
C.J. Stroud
vs
Seth McGowan
C.J. Stroud
vs
Baltimore Ravens
C.J. Stroud
vs
Pat Bryant
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
C.J. Stroud
vs
Elijah Sarratt
C.J. Stroud
vs
San Francisco 49ers
C.J. Stroud
vs
Kalif Raymond

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 2 Lineup Busts to Consider Sitting
Week 2 Defense (DEF) Streamers and Starts
Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes
Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jaylen Waddle

a Bust in Broncos Debut, Catches Just One Pass
Travis Kelce

Leads Kansas City Pass-Catchers In Week 1 Win
Kenneth Walker

Explodes For 191 Yards In Week 1 Victory
Patrick Mahomes

Proves Doubters Wrong In Week 1
Dylan Sampson

is Expected to Miss Significant Time with Knee Injury
Christoph Tilly

Thunder Sign Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit 10 Deal
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign Caleb Grill to a Training Camp Contract
Kawhi Leonard

Returns to Toronto as Trade Becomes Official
Chicago Bulls

Taj Gibson Retires and Joins the Bulls as an Assistant Coach
Devin Carter

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Celtics
Sam Darnold

Has "Very Unique" Short-Term, Soft-Tissue Injury
Rafael Devers

to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
CFB

DaSaahn Brame Likely to Fill Role Left Behind by Injured Ethan Davis
CFB

Jaleel Skinner a Waiver Option for Tight End-Needy Teams
CFB

JV Gibson Has Mouth-Watering Week 3 Matchup
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Projected to Have Big Day
CFB

Rocky Beers a Top-10 Play for Week 3
Shohei Ohtani

to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
CFB

Cayden Lee Has Great Opportunity to Continue Hot Start
CFB

Matt Fuller a Potential Waiver Option in Week 3
Ladd McConkey

Day-to-Day With Rib Injury, Week 2 Status in Question
Brock Bowers

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Michael Penix Jr.

Might Not be Ready for Week 2
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
Alec Pierce

"Good Right Now" After Suffering Wrist Injury
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
CFB

Ohio State Defense Poised for Bounceback in Favorable Week 3 Matchup
Jalen Coker

in a Walking Boot, Not Expected to Miss Time This Week
CFB

Texas Defense Eyes Big Defensive Showing in Great Week 3 Matchup
CFB

Michigan Defense Eyeing Big Showing in Great Week 3 Matchup
CFB

Tennessee Defense Primed for Success in Juicy Matchup
CFB

Christian Moss Out for Multiple Months; Rashid Williams also Out
Deshaun Watson

Browns Anticipate Deshaun Watson Starting Again in Week 2
CFB

Penn State Defense Looks to Stay Dominant in Favorable Week 3 Matchup
Brian Thomas Jr.

Not Expected to Miss Time
CFB

Daniel Hill Hoping to Keep Trending Upward
CFB

J'Koby Williams Eyes Touchdown Run in Third Straight Game
CFB

Vernell Brown III Gaining Fantasy Value After Hot Start
Zay Flowers

Looking at Missing Time?
CFB

Gi'Bran Payne Looks to Record Third Straight 100-Yard Game
CFB

Donovan Olugbode is Well Worth the Waiver Add
CFB

Tony Diaz Looking to Keep it Rolling vs. Northern Iowa
Myles Garrett

Rams Don't Have a Timeline for Myles Garrett's Return
CFB

Lincoln Kienholz a Rising Fantasy Asset
TreVeyon Henderson

to Return to Practice on Monday
CFB

Ethan Davis Out for the Season
Kyler Murray

Week 2 Status is Uncertain
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mason McTavish

Eager to Prove Himself After Anaheim Exit
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Elias Pettersson

Teammate Backs Elias Pettersson to Return to Elite Form
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Seth Jarvis

Progressing as Planned in Shoulder Surgery Recovery
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
CBJ

Carson Soucy Signs Tryout Deal With Blue Jackets
Nick Blankenburg

Maple Leafs Invite Nick Blankenburg to Camp
Zachary Bolduc

Signs Contract Extension With Canadiens
Haywood Highsmith

Faces Roster Battle in Phoenix
Fred VanVleet

Ramps Up Contact Work
Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers Owner Steve Ballmer Accepts NBA Penalties
Zay Flowers

' Injury Not Considered Serious
Aaron Gordon

Feels Ready for Camp
Atlanta Hawks

Ettore Messina Joins Hawks as Consultant
Caleb Williams

Absolutely Spectacular in Shootout Win Over Panthers
David Montgomery

Scores Three Times in First Game with Texans
Jonathan Taylor

Opens the Season with a Two-Touchdown Performance
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Enters Miami with Huge Expectations
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Koby Brea

Faces Crowded Suns Rotation
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Dean Wade

Slots Into Sixers' Second Unit
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign and Waive Hank Morgan
Christian Shumate

Pelicans Sign Christian Shumate to a Training Camp Contract
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
ARI

Connor Ingram Announces Retirement at 29
DAL

John Klingberg Retires From NHL
Max Domi

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Sean Monahan

Fully Healthy Ahead of New Season
Dylan Larkin

Will Join Red Wings for Camp Despite Trade Request
Mark Stone

Signs Two-Year Contract Extension
MON

Chris Kreider Joins Canadiens
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Payton Pritchard

Viewed as a $22 Million Extension Candidate
Ziaire Williams

Eyes Starting Role with Lakers
Joel Embiid

Usage Could Slip Below a Career Low in 2026-27
Labaron Philon Jr.

Blocked by Sixers' Backcourt Depth
Julius Randle

Confident Nets Can Exceed Low Expectations
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
Josh Hart

Says Knicks Are Not Satisfied with One Title
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Jonathan Huberdeau

Will Miss Start of Season
Auston Matthews

Looking "Amazing" in Pre-Camp Skates
Kevin Fiala

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Braeden Bowman

Inks Six-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
Week 2 Lineup Busts to Consider Sitting
2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: All Formats
Week 2 Defense (DEF) Streamers and Starts