👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Quarterback (QB) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 2 (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Dak Prescott - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Matt's quarterback (QB) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 2 of 2026. His QB lineups advice for Week 2 fantasy football start/sit decisions.

In This Article hide
Week 2 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Week 2 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 2 is where fantasy football managers start separating the signal from the noise. The first week of the season gave us plenty of surprises, but one game doesn’t suddenly change everything we thought we knew about a player. Now, we have another week of matchups, usage and opportunity to help guide our decisions.

This is where things get interesting. Some players who disappointed in Week 1 have excellent opportunities to bounce back, while others who produced big numbers could be walking into much tougher situations. The challenge is knowing which performances to trust—and which ones to fade before it’s too late.

With Week 2 on the doorstep, let’s dive into the quarterbacks who could deliver a fantasy boom and the ones who could leave managers wishing they had looked elsewhere. These are the early starts and sits worth considering for Week 2. 

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 2 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms

Dak Prescott - QB, Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders

For Dak Prescott, last week is one to forget. The New York Giants held Prescott and the Cowboys to 175 passing yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception. It was not a great fantasy showing. Those who started Prescott saw their set-it-and-forget quarterback post a modest 15.4 fantasy points.

Looking at what’s not in the box score, Prescott had four defensive pass interference calls called in his favor in Week 1, which took away some of his fantasy production.

Why is Prescott back in your starting lineup this week? It’s simple: if Jalen Hurts can throw three touchdown passes against the Commanders, then a quarterback whose offense finished top five in passing yards per game (266.3), completions (427), passing attempts (624), and passing touchdowns (31) last season should have no issue moving the ball through the air against a secondary that allowed the fifth-most passing yards in 2025.

Despite the modest fantasy finish, Prescott had a top-five EPA (0.42) before the start of the Monday Night Football contest. In two contests against the Commanders last season, Prescott threw for 571 passing yards along with five passing touchdowns.

C.J. Stroud - QB, Houston Texans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

C.J. Stroud had an uphill battle in Week 1 against a Bills defense that was tough against quarterbacks in fantasy. Last season, the Bills allowed just 13.8 fantasy points per contest, and in Week 1, Stroud posted a respectable 16.5 fantasy points.

This week, Stroud and the Texans welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to town, a defense that allowed 19.5 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks last season (sixth-most). To the Bengals' credit, they did limit Baker Mayfield to 11.6 fantasy points, so there is always some risk when looking at QB2-type options with promising matchups.

For Houston, the plan is simple: keep Stroud clean. Against the Bills, when Houston was able stay out of third and long situations, Stroud completed 20 of 27 passes for 226 yards, a pair of touchdowns, and a 0.45 EPA per drop back. If clean, that EPA was in line with Lamar Jackson's Week 1 form. The addition of Kayshon Boutte is paying off, as Stroud now has a legit deep threat that has opened up the entire passing game.

Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants

One game doesn’t make or break a season. One performance shouldn't make or break a fantasy asset and send them to bench duty, especially when the asset is the reigning league MVP.

Matthew Stafford was bad in Week 1. Stafford completed 15 of 25 passes for 155 passing yards and an interception. That’s the stat line, no passing touchdowns. The quarterback who threw 47 passing touchdowns a season ago. Before that game, he had gone through the entire previous regular season throwing at least one touchdown pass in every single game, last being held without one in Week 17 of the 2024 season.

As good as the Giants' showing was against the Cowboys last week, Stafford and the Rams have a huge chip on their shoulders entering Week 2. As good as the Giants played, Prescott still came out of that contest with a pair of passing touchdowns.

In 2025, New York allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks (18.8). For fantasy managers, this could be a rebound week, and Sean McVay and Stafford could get this offense back on track after an international game in which they arrived 28 hours before kickoff.​

 

Week 2 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts

Baker Mayfield - QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cleveland Browns

Look, Trevor Lawrence is at an entirely different level right now. Lawrence tossed four touchdown passes and had an EPA of 18.5 against one of the best defenses in the league in Week 1. That’s in the Josh Allen tier, which Lawrence has been playing at since Week 11 of the 2025 season.

Mayfield is good, just not that good. Mayfield and the Bucs started slow against a favorable Week 1 matchup against the Bengals. They mustered only 216 passing yards, with Emeka Egbuka leading the way with 63 receiving yards. In contrast, Bucky Irving led the team with seven receptions, so much for Kenny Gainwell taking away receiving work.

On the other side, Lawrence embarrassed the Browns defense, and this is one of those outlier performances against a premier defense. Last season, the Browns (with Myles Garrett) finished third in sacks (53), fourth in total yards allowed (283.6), and third in passing yards allowed (167.2). Don’t overthink this one, put the heart off to the side.

There are other options in the Mayfield fantasy tier with more favorable matchups this week.

Kirk Cousins - QB, Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

After watching Jacoby Brissett throw for 277 passing yards and a touchdown, fantasy managers may get cute this week and put Kirk Cousins back in their lineup against the Chargers. I get it, Brissett completed 73% of his passes and finished the outing with a 103.1 passer rating.

However, Brissett only averaged 7.5 yards per attempt, which was 15th among quarterbacks last week. Yet, that was 2.3 yards per attempt more than Cousins against Miami. Fantasy managers shouldn’t overreact to one week.

The Los Angeles defense was among the top 12 last season in total yards allowed (5th-285.2), passing yards allowed (5th-179.8), rushing yards allowed (8th-105.4), points allowed (9th-20.0), interceptions (4th-19), takeaways (8th-24), and sacks (10th-45).

That type of defensive prowess doesn’t just disappear after one contest. Last week, Cousins completed 20-of-22 passes for 139 yards, with all three touchdowns coming on passes of 10 or fewer air yards. When asked to throw the ball downfield on passes longer than 10 yards, Cousins completed just one of seven attempts for 21 yards, with both interceptions coming as a result.

If I can identify the issue here, the Los Angeles Chargers should have no issue zeroing in on a game plan this week.

Joe Burrow - QB, Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans

That Bengals offensive line will have a tough time against Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr.  Joe Burrow will try his best to keep his head on a swivel in this one. Houston finished 2025 with 47 sacks (seventh-most), but only brought Allen down twice in Week 1.

Josh Allen did Allen-type things against this Texans defense in Week 1, things I don’t think the Texans defenders will forget anytime soon. As a result, the Texans enter this contest looking to prove that they are an elite defense in the NFL. In fantasy terms, Burrow isn’t too far off Allen, but the biggest question will be whether or not that offensive line can anchor down against this Texans pass rush.

I’ll give the Texans a pass last week because it was Allen, choosing to remember the defensive unit that allowed the fewest yards per game (277.2), the sixth-fewest passing yards per game (183.5), along with the third-most interceptions (19) last season. 

While the Bengals put up 33 points last week against the Buccaneers, Burrow completed 25 of 35 passes for 254 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Those are rather modest fantasy production in a much more favorable matchup.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield, Matthew Stafford, C.J. Stroud. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield, Matthew Stafford, C.J. Stroud:

Joe Burrow
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Joe Burrow
vs
Justin Herbert
Joe Burrow
vs
Dak Prescott
Joe Burrow
vs
Jaxson Dart
Joe Burrow
vs
Jayden Daniels
Joe Burrow
vs
Jared Goff
Joe Burrow
vs
Jalen Hurts
Joe Burrow
vs
Kyler Murray
Joe Burrow
vs
Brock Purdy
Joe Burrow
vs
Drake Maye
Joe Burrow
vs
Caleb Williams
Joe Burrow
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Joe Burrow
vs
Lamar Jackson
Joe Burrow
vs
Matthew Stafford
Joe Burrow
vs
Josh Allen
Joe Burrow
vs
Jordan Love
Joe Burrow
vs
Baker Mayfield
Joe Burrow
vs
C.J. Stroud
Joe Burrow
vs
Malik Willis
Joe Burrow
vs
Bryce Young
Joe Burrow
vs
Bo Nix
Joe Burrow
vs
Tyler Shough
Joe Burrow
vs
Carson Wentz
Joe Burrow
vs
Daniel Jones
Joe Burrow
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Joe Burrow
vs
Kirk Cousins
Joe Burrow
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Joe Burrow
vs
Geno Smith
Joe Burrow
vs
Drew Lock
Joe Burrow
vs
Cam Ward
Joe Burrow
vs
Cooper Rush
Joe Burrow
vs
Deshaun Watson
Joe Burrow
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Joe Burrow
vs
Jordan James
Joe Burrow
vs
Demond Claiborne
Joe Burrow
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Joe Burrow
vs
Najee Harris
Joe Burrow
vs
Roschon Johnson
Joe Burrow
vs
Will Shipley
Joe Burrow
vs
Tahj Brooks
Joe Burrow
vs
Bam Knight
Joe Burrow
vs
Rasheen Ali
Joe Burrow
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Joe Burrow
vs
Ashton Dulin
Joe Burrow
vs
Foster Moreau
Joe Burrow
vs
Ben Sinnott
Joe Burrow
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Joe Burrow
vs
Drew Sample
Joe Burrow
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Joe Burrow
vs
Corey Kiner
Joe Burrow
vs
Dyami Brown
Joe Burrow
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Joe Burrow
vs
Adam Trautman
Joe Burrow
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Joe Burrow
vs
Jaylen Wright
Joe Burrow
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Joe Burrow
vs
Isaiah Williams
Joe Burrow
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Joe Burrow
vs
Jacob Saylors
Joe Burrow
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Joe Burrow
vs
Brashard Smith
Joe Burrow
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Joe Burrow
vs
Erick All Jr.
Joe Burrow
vs
Houston Texans
Joe Burrow
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Joe Burrow
vs
New England Patriots
Joe Burrow
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Joe Burrow
vs
Green Bay Packers
Joe Burrow
vs
Isaiah Davis
Joe Burrow
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Joe Burrow
vs
Jordan Whittington
Joe Burrow
vs
Denver Broncos
Joe Burrow
vs
Marquise Brown
Joe Burrow
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Joe Burrow
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Joe Burrow
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Joe Burrow
vs
Eli Raridon
Joe Burrow
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Joe Burrow
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Joe Burrow
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Joe Burrow
vs
Carolina Panthers
Joe Burrow
vs
Chimere Dike
Joe Burrow
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Joe Burrow
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Joe Burrow
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Joe Burrow
vs
Seth McGowan
Joe Burrow
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Joe Burrow
vs
Cyrus Allen
Joe Burrow
vs
New York Jets
Joe Burrow
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Joe Burrow
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Joe Burrow
vs
Sione Vaki
Joe Burrow
vs
Chicago Bears
Joe Burrow
vs
Charlie Kolar
Joe Burrow
vs
Cleveland Browns
Joe Burrow
vs
Chris Moore
Joe Burrow
vs
Buffalo Bills
Joe Burrow
vs
Tyler Higbee
Joe Burrow
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Joe Burrow
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Joe Burrow
vs
New Orleans Saints
Joe Burrow
vs
Jonnu Smith
Joe Burrow
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Joe Burrow
vs
Zavion Thomas
Joe Burrow
vs
Cooper Kupp
Dak Prescott
vs
Jayden Daniels
Dak Prescott
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Dak Prescott
vs
Jalen Hurts
Dak Prescott
vs
Joe Burrow
Dak Prescott
vs
Brock Purdy
Dak Prescott
vs
Justin Herbert
Dak Prescott
vs
Caleb Williams
Dak Prescott
vs
Jaxson Dart
Dak Prescott
vs
Lamar Jackson
Dak Prescott
vs
Jared Goff
Dak Prescott
vs
Josh Allen
Dak Prescott
vs
Kyler Murray
Dak Prescott
vs
Drake Maye
Dak Prescott
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Dak Prescott
vs
Matthew Stafford
Dak Prescott
vs
Jordan Love
Dak Prescott
vs
Baker Mayfield
Dak Prescott
vs
C.J. Stroud
Dak Prescott
vs
Malik Willis
Dak Prescott
vs
Bryce Young
Dak Prescott
vs
Bo Nix
Dak Prescott
vs
Tyler Shough
Dak Prescott
vs
Carson Wentz
Dak Prescott
vs
Daniel Jones
Dak Prescott
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Dak Prescott
vs
Kirk Cousins
Dak Prescott
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Dak Prescott
vs
Geno Smith
Dak Prescott
vs
Drew Lock
Dak Prescott
vs
Cam Ward
Dak Prescott
vs
Cooper Rush
Dak Prescott
vs
Deshaun Watson
Dak Prescott
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Dak Prescott
vs
Jordan James
Dak Prescott
vs
Demond Claiborne
Dak Prescott
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Dak Prescott
vs
Najee Harris
Dak Prescott
vs
Roschon Johnson
Dak Prescott
vs
Will Shipley
Dak Prescott
vs
Tahj Brooks
Dak Prescott
vs
Bam Knight
Dak Prescott
vs
Rasheen Ali
Dak Prescott
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Dak Prescott
vs
Ashton Dulin
Dak Prescott
vs
Foster Moreau
Dak Prescott
vs
Ben Sinnott
Dak Prescott
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Dak Prescott
vs
Drew Sample
Dak Prescott
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Dak Prescott
vs
Corey Kiner
Dak Prescott
vs
Dyami Brown
Dak Prescott
vs
Adam Trautman
Dak Prescott
vs
Jaylen Wright
Dak Prescott
vs
Isaiah Williams
Dak Prescott
vs
Jacob Saylors
Dak Prescott
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dak Prescott
vs
Brashard Smith
Dak Prescott
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Dak Prescott
vs
Erick All Jr.
Dak Prescott
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Dak Prescott
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Dak Prescott
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Dak Prescott
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Dak Prescott
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Dak Prescott
vs
Isaiah Davis
Dak Prescott
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Dak Prescott
vs
Jordan Whittington
Dak Prescott
vs
Houston Texans
Dak Prescott
vs
Marquise Brown
Dak Prescott
vs
New England Patriots
Dak Prescott
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Dak Prescott
vs
Green Bay Packers
Dak Prescott
vs
Eli Raridon
Dak Prescott
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Dak Prescott
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Dak Prescott
vs
Denver Broncos
Dak Prescott
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Dak Prescott
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Dak Prescott
vs
Chimere Dike
Dak Prescott
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Dak Prescott
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Dak Prescott
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Dak Prescott
vs
Seth McGowan
Dak Prescott
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Dak Prescott
vs
Cyrus Allen
Dak Prescott
vs
Carolina Panthers
Dak Prescott
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Dak Prescott
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott
vs
Sione Vaki
Dak Prescott
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Dak Prescott
vs
Charlie Kolar
Dak Prescott
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Dak Prescott
vs
Chris Moore
Dak Prescott
vs
New York Jets
Dak Prescott
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dak Prescott
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Dak Prescott
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Dak Prescott
vs
Chicago Bears
Dak Prescott
vs
Jonnu Smith
Dak Prescott
vs
Cleveland Browns
Dak Prescott
vs
Zavion Thomas
Dak Prescott
vs
Buffalo Bills
Dak Prescott
vs
Jonah Coleman
Dak Prescott
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Dak Prescott
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Dak Prescott
vs
Bryce Lance
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kirk Cousins
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kirk Cousins
vs
Daniel Jones
Kirk Cousins
vs
Geno Smith
Kirk Cousins
vs
Carson Wentz
Kirk Cousins
vs
Drew Lock
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyler Shough
Kirk Cousins
vs
Cam Ward
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bo Nix
Kirk Cousins
vs
Cooper Rush
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bryce Young
Kirk Cousins
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Malik Willis
Kirk Cousins
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Kirk Cousins
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kirk Cousins
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jordan Love
Kirk Cousins
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kirk Cousins
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kirk Cousins
vs
Drake Maye
Kirk Cousins
vs
Kyler Murray
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jared Goff
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jaxson Dart
Kirk Cousins
vs
Justin Herbert
Kirk Cousins
vs
Joe Burrow
Kirk Cousins
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Kirk Cousins
vs
Dak Prescott
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jayden Daniels
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jalen Hurts
Kirk Cousins
vs
Brock Purdy
Kirk Cousins
vs
Caleb Williams
Kirk Cousins
vs
Lamar Jackson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Josh Allen
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kirk Cousins
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Kirk Cousins
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Kirk Cousins
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Kirk Cousins
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Kirk Cousins
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Kirk Cousins
vs
Houston Texans
Kirk Cousins
vs
New England Patriots
Kirk Cousins
vs
Green Bay Packers
Kirk Cousins
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Kirk Cousins
vs
Denver Broncos
Kirk Cousins
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kirk Cousins
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Kirk Cousins
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Kirk Cousins
vs
Carolina Panthers
Kirk Cousins
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Kirk Cousins
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Kirk Cousins
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jordan James
Kirk Cousins
vs
New York Jets
Kirk Cousins
vs
Demond Claiborne
Kirk Cousins
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Kirk Cousins
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Kirk Cousins
vs
Chicago Bears
Kirk Cousins
vs
Najee Harris
Kirk Cousins
vs
Cleveland Browns
Kirk Cousins
vs
Roschon Johnson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Buffalo Bills
Kirk Cousins
vs
Will Shipley
Kirk Cousins
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tahj Brooks
Kirk Cousins
vs
New Orleans Saints
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bam Knight
Kirk Cousins
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Kirk Cousins
vs
Rasheen Ali
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tennessee Titans
Kirk Cousins
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Kirk Cousins
vs
Detroit Lions
Kirk Cousins
vs
Ashton Dulin
Kirk Cousins
vs
Washington Commanders
Kirk Cousins
vs
Foster Moreau
Kirk Cousins
vs
New York Giants
Kirk Cousins
vs
Ben Sinnott
Kirk Cousins
vs
Miami Dolphins
Kirk Cousins
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Kirk Cousins
vs
Drew Sample
Kirk Cousins
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Kirk Cousins
vs
Cameron Dicker
Kirk Cousins
vs
Corey Kiner
Kirk Cousins
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Kirk Cousins
vs
Dyami Brown
Kirk Cousins
vs
Cam Little
Kirk Cousins
vs
Adam Trautman
Kirk Cousins
vs
Cairo Santos
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jaylen Wright
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyler Loop
Kirk Cousins
vs
Isaiah Williams
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyler Bass
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jacob Saylors
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jason Myers
Kirk Cousins
vs
Brashard Smith
Kirk Cousins
vs
Evan McPherson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Erick All Jr.
Kirk Cousins
vs
Harrison Butker
Kirk Cousins
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Kirk Cousins
vs
Harrison Mevis
Kirk Cousins
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Kirk Cousins
vs
Trey Smack
Kirk Cousins
vs
Isaiah Davis
Kirk Cousins
vs
Darnell Washington
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jordan Love
Baker Mayfield
vs
C.J. Stroud
Baker Mayfield
vs
Matthew Stafford
Baker Mayfield
vs
Malik Willis
Baker Mayfield
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Baker Mayfield
vs
Bryce Young
Baker Mayfield
vs
Drake Maye
Baker Mayfield
vs
Bo Nix
Baker Mayfield
vs
Kyler Murray
Baker Mayfield
vs
Tyler Shough
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jared Goff
Baker Mayfield
vs
Carson Wentz
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jaxson Dart
Baker Mayfield
vs
Daniel Jones
Baker Mayfield
vs
Justin Herbert
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Baker Mayfield
vs
Joe Burrow
Baker Mayfield
vs
Kirk Cousins
Baker Mayfield
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Baker Mayfield
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Baker Mayfield
vs
Dak Prescott
Baker Mayfield
vs
Geno Smith
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jayden Daniels
Baker Mayfield
vs
Drew Lock
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jalen Hurts
Baker Mayfield
vs
Cam Ward
Baker Mayfield
vs
Brock Purdy
Baker Mayfield
vs
Cooper Rush
Baker Mayfield
vs
Caleb Williams
Baker Mayfield
vs
Deshaun Watson
Baker Mayfield
vs
Lamar Jackson
Baker Mayfield
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Baker Mayfield
vs
Josh Allen
Baker Mayfield
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jordan James
Baker Mayfield
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Baker Mayfield
vs
Demond Claiborne
Baker Mayfield
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Baker Mayfield
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Baker Mayfield
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Baker Mayfield
vs
Najee Harris
Baker Mayfield
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Baker Mayfield
vs
Roschon Johnson
Baker Mayfield
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Baker Mayfield
vs
Will Shipley
Baker Mayfield
vs
Houston Texans
Baker Mayfield
vs
Tahj Brooks
Baker Mayfield
vs
New England Patriots
Baker Mayfield
vs
Bam Knight
Baker Mayfield
vs
Green Bay Packers
Baker Mayfield
vs
Rasheen Ali
Baker Mayfield
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Baker Mayfield
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Baker Mayfield
vs
Denver Broncos
Baker Mayfield
vs
Ashton Dulin
Baker Mayfield
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Baker Mayfield
vs
Foster Moreau
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Baker Mayfield
vs
Ben Sinnott
Baker Mayfield
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Baker Mayfield
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Baker Mayfield
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Baker Mayfield
vs
Drew Sample
Baker Mayfield
vs
Carolina Panthers
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Baker Mayfield
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Baker Mayfield
vs
Corey Kiner
Baker Mayfield
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Baker Mayfield
vs
Dyami Brown
Baker Mayfield
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Baker Mayfield
vs
Adam Trautman
Baker Mayfield
vs
New York Jets
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jaylen Wright
Baker Mayfield
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Baker Mayfield
vs
Isaiah Williams
Baker Mayfield
vs
Chicago Bears
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jacob Saylors
Baker Mayfield
vs
Cleveland Browns
Baker Mayfield
vs
Brashard Smith
Baker Mayfield
vs
Buffalo Bills
Baker Mayfield
vs
Erick All Jr.
Baker Mayfield
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Baker Mayfield
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Baker Mayfield
vs
New Orleans Saints
Baker Mayfield
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Baker Mayfield
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Baker Mayfield
vs
Isaiah Davis
Baker Mayfield
vs
Tennessee Titans
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jordan Whittington
Baker Mayfield
vs
Detroit Lions
Baker Mayfield
vs
Marquise Brown
Baker Mayfield
vs
Washington Commanders
Baker Mayfield
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Baker Mayfield
vs
New York Giants
Baker Mayfield
vs
Eli Raridon
Baker Mayfield
vs
Miami Dolphins
Baker Mayfield
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Baker Mayfield
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Baker Mayfield
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Baker Mayfield
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Baker Mayfield
vs
Chimere Dike
Baker Mayfield
vs
Cameron Dicker
Baker Mayfield
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Baker Mayfield
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Baker Mayfield
vs
Seth McGowan
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jack Bech
Matthew Stafford
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jordan Love
Matthew Stafford
vs
Drake Maye
Matthew Stafford
vs
Baker Mayfield
Matthew Stafford
vs
Kyler Murray
Matthew Stafford
vs
C.J. Stroud
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jared Goff
Matthew Stafford
vs
Malik Willis
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jaxson Dart
Matthew Stafford
vs
Bryce Young
Matthew Stafford
vs
Justin Herbert
Matthew Stafford
vs
Bo Nix
Matthew Stafford
vs
Joe Burrow
Matthew Stafford
vs
Tyler Shough
Matthew Stafford
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Matthew Stafford
vs
Carson Wentz
Matthew Stafford
vs
Dak Prescott
Matthew Stafford
vs
Daniel Jones
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jayden Daniels
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jalen Hurts
Matthew Stafford
vs
Kirk Cousins
Matthew Stafford
vs
Brock Purdy
Matthew Stafford
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Matthew Stafford
vs
Caleb Williams
Matthew Stafford
vs
Geno Smith
Matthew Stafford
vs
Lamar Jackson
Matthew Stafford
vs
Drew Lock
Matthew Stafford
vs
Josh Allen
Matthew Stafford
vs
Cam Ward
Matthew Stafford
vs
Cooper Rush
Matthew Stafford
vs
Deshaun Watson
Matthew Stafford
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jordan James
Matthew Stafford
vs
Demond Claiborne
Matthew Stafford
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Matthew Stafford
vs
Najee Harris
Matthew Stafford
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Matthew Stafford
vs
Roschon Johnson
Matthew Stafford
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Matthew Stafford
vs
Will Shipley
Matthew Stafford
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Matthew Stafford
vs
Tahj Brooks
Matthew Stafford
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Matthew Stafford
vs
Bam Knight
Matthew Stafford
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Matthew Stafford
vs
Rasheen Ali
Matthew Stafford
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Matthew Stafford
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Matthew Stafford
vs
Houston Texans
Matthew Stafford
vs
Ashton Dulin
Matthew Stafford
vs
New England Patriots
Matthew Stafford
vs
Foster Moreau
Matthew Stafford
vs
Green Bay Packers
Matthew Stafford
vs
Ben Sinnott
Matthew Stafford
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Matthew Stafford
vs
Denver Broncos
Matthew Stafford
vs
Drew Sample
Matthew Stafford
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Matthew Stafford
vs
Corey Kiner
Matthew Stafford
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Matthew Stafford
vs
Dyami Brown
Matthew Stafford
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Matthew Stafford
vs
Adam Trautman
Matthew Stafford
vs
Carolina Panthers
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jaylen Wright
Matthew Stafford
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Matthew Stafford
vs
Isaiah Williams
Matthew Stafford
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jacob Saylors
Matthew Stafford
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Matthew Stafford
vs
Brashard Smith
Matthew Stafford
vs
New York Jets
Matthew Stafford
vs
Erick All Jr.
Matthew Stafford
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Matthew Stafford
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Matthew Stafford
vs
Chicago Bears
Matthew Stafford
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Matthew Stafford
vs
Cleveland Browns
Matthew Stafford
vs
Isaiah Davis
Matthew Stafford
vs
Buffalo Bills
Matthew Stafford
vs
Jordan Whittington
Matthew Stafford
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Matthew Stafford
vs
Marquise Brown
Matthew Stafford
vs
New Orleans Saints
Matthew Stafford
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Matthew Stafford
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Matthew Stafford
vs
Eli Raridon
Matthew Stafford
vs
Tennessee Titans
Matthew Stafford
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Matthew Stafford
vs
Detroit Lions
Matthew Stafford
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Matthew Stafford
vs
Washington Commanders
Matthew Stafford
vs
Chimere Dike
Matthew Stafford
vs
New York Giants
Matthew Stafford
vs
Elijah Arroyo
Matthew Stafford
vs
Miami Dolphins
Matthew Stafford
vs
Seth McGowan
Matthew Stafford
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Matthew Stafford
vs
Cyrus Allen
Matthew Stafford
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Matthew Stafford
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Matthew Stafford
vs
Kendre Miller
C.J. Stroud
vs
Baker Mayfield
C.J. Stroud
vs
Malik Willis
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jordan Love
C.J. Stroud
vs
Bryce Young
C.J. Stroud
vs
Matthew Stafford
C.J. Stroud
vs
Bo Nix
C.J. Stroud
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tyler Shough
C.J. Stroud
vs
Drake Maye
C.J. Stroud
vs
Carson Wentz
C.J. Stroud
vs
Kyler Murray
C.J. Stroud
vs
Daniel Jones
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jared Goff
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jacoby Brissett
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jaxson Dart
C.J. Stroud
vs
Kirk Cousins
C.J. Stroud
vs
Justin Herbert
C.J. Stroud
vs
Aaron Rodgers
C.J. Stroud
vs
Joe Burrow
C.J. Stroud
vs
Geno Smith
C.J. Stroud
vs
Trevor Lawrence
C.J. Stroud
vs
Drew Lock
C.J. Stroud
vs
Dak Prescott
C.J. Stroud
vs
Cam Ward
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jayden Daniels
C.J. Stroud
vs
Cooper Rush
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jalen Hurts
C.J. Stroud
vs
Deshaun Watson
C.J. Stroud
vs
Brock Purdy
C.J. Stroud
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
C.J. Stroud
vs
Caleb Williams
C.J. Stroud
vs
Lamar Jackson
C.J. Stroud
vs
Josh Allen
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
C.J. Stroud
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
C.J. Stroud
vs
San Francisco 49ers
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jordan James
C.J. Stroud
vs
Seattle Seahawks
C.J. Stroud
vs
Demond Claiborne
C.J. Stroud
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
C.J. Stroud
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
C.J. Stroud
vs
Baltimore Ravens
C.J. Stroud
vs
Najee Harris
C.J. Stroud
vs
Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud
vs
Roschon Johnson
C.J. Stroud
vs
New England Patriots
C.J. Stroud
vs
Will Shipley
C.J. Stroud
vs
Green Bay Packers
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tahj Brooks
C.J. Stroud
vs
Los Angeles Rams
C.J. Stroud
vs
Bam Knight
C.J. Stroud
vs
Denver Broncos
C.J. Stroud
vs
Rasheen Ali
C.J. Stroud
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
C.J. Stroud
vs
Ameer Abdullah
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
C.J. Stroud
vs
Ashton Dulin
C.J. Stroud
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
C.J. Stroud
vs
Foster Moreau
C.J. Stroud
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
C.J. Stroud
vs
Ben Sinnott
C.J. Stroud
vs
Carolina Panthers
C.J. Stroud
vs
Kaleb Johnson
C.J. Stroud
vs
Dallas Cowboys
C.J. Stroud
vs
Drew Sample
C.J. Stroud
vs
Minnesota Vikings
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jalen Tolbert
C.J. Stroud
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
C.J. Stroud
vs
Corey Kiner
C.J. Stroud
vs
New York Jets
C.J. Stroud
vs
Dyami Brown
C.J. Stroud
vs
Atlanta Falcons
C.J. Stroud
vs
Adam Trautman
C.J. Stroud
vs
Chicago Bears
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jaylen Wright
C.J. Stroud
vs
Cleveland Browns
C.J. Stroud
vs
Isaiah Williams
C.J. Stroud
vs
Buffalo Bills
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jacob Saylors
C.J. Stroud
vs
Indianapolis Colts
C.J. Stroud
vs
Brashard Smith
C.J. Stroud
vs
New Orleans Saints
C.J. Stroud
vs
Erick All Jr.
C.J. Stroud
vs
Arizona Cardinals
C.J. Stroud
vs
Daniel Bellinger
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tennessee Titans
C.J. Stroud
vs
Ollie Gordon II
C.J. Stroud
vs
Detroit Lions
C.J. Stroud
vs
Isaiah Davis
C.J. Stroud
vs
Washington Commanders
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jordan Whittington
C.J. Stroud
vs
New York Giants
C.J. Stroud
vs
Marquise Brown
C.J. Stroud
vs
Miami Dolphins
C.J. Stroud
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
C.J. Stroud
vs
Brandon Aubrey
C.J. Stroud
vs
Eli Raridon
C.J. Stroud
vs
Eddy Pineiro
C.J. Stroud
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
C.J. Stroud
vs
Cameron Dicker
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
C.J. Stroud
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
C.J. Stroud
vs
Chimere Dike
C.J. Stroud
vs
Cam Little
C.J. Stroud
vs
Elijah Arroyo
C.J. Stroud
vs
Isaac TeSlaa

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Rookie Waiver Wire Pickups/Stashes (Week 2)
Snap Count Risers, Fallers - Breakout Watch
Waiver Wire Rankings: All Positions
Week 2 Defense (DEF) Streamers and Starts



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Jamari Johnson Week 3 Status in Question
CFB

Giovanni Richardson Set to Miss Time
CFB

Malik Knight, Benny Haselrig Questionable in Week 3
Kevin Bahl

Good to Go for Camp
CFB

Ja'Kyrian Turner Questionable for Week 3
Nikita Zadorov

Declares Himself Ready for Season
CBJ

Cam Talbot Links Up With Blue Jackets on One-Year Deal
Peyton Watson

Poised for Ample Minutes in Cleveland
Sam Darnold

Expected to Return to Play In the Near Future
NBA

John Konchar Draws Interest From Four East Teams
Kaiden Guhle

to Miss Start of Season
Denver Nuggets

Cam Whitmore Draws Interest From Nuggets
Drake Batherson

Signs Largest Contract in Senators History
Gradey Dick

Officially Joins Clippers
Noah Ostlund

Sabres Re-Sign Noah Ostlund for Eight Years
Brandon Ingram

Officially Heads to the Clippers
Jaylen Waddle

a Bust in Broncos Debut, Catches Just One Pass
Travis Kelce

Leads Kansas City Pass-Catchers In Week 1 Win
Kenneth Walker

Explodes For 191 Yards In Week 1 Victory
Patrick Mahomes

Proves Doubters Wrong In Week 1
Dylan Sampson

is Expected to Miss Significant Time with Knee Injury
Christoph Tilly

Thunder Sign Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit 10 Deal
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign Caleb Grill to a Training Camp Contract
Kawhi Leonard

Returns to Toronto as Trade Becomes Official
Chicago Bulls

Taj Gibson Retires and Joins the Bulls as an Assistant Coach
Devin Carter

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Celtics
Sam Darnold

Has "Very Unique" Short-Term, Soft-Tissue Injury
Rafael Devers

to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
CFB

DaSaahn Brame Likely to Fill Role Left Behind by Injured Ethan Davis
CFB

Jaleel Skinner a Waiver Option for Tight End-Needy Teams
CFB

JV Gibson Has Mouth-Watering Week 3 Matchup
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Projected to Have Big Day
CFB

Rocky Beers a Top-10 Play for Week 3
Shohei Ohtani

to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
CFB

Cayden Lee Has Great Opportunity to Continue Hot Start
CFB

Matt Fuller a Potential Waiver Option in Week 3
Ladd McConkey

Day-to-Day With Rib Injury, Week 2 Status in Question
Brock Bowers

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Michael Penix Jr.

Might Not be Ready for Week 2
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
Alec Pierce

"Good Right Now" After Suffering Wrist Injury
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
CFB

Ohio State Defense Poised for Bounceback in Favorable Week 3 Matchup
Jalen Coker

in a Walking Boot, Not Expected to Miss Time This Week
CFB

Texas Defense Eyes Big Defensive Showing in Great Week 3 Matchup
CFB

Michigan Defense Eyeing Big Showing in Great Week 3 Matchup
CFB

Tennessee Defense Primed for Success in Juicy Matchup
CFB

Christian Moss Out for Multiple Months; Rashid Williams also Out
Deshaun Watson

Browns Anticipate Deshaun Watson Starting Again in Week 2
CFB

Penn State Defense Looks to Stay Dominant in Favorable Week 3 Matchup
Brian Thomas Jr.

Not Expected to Miss Time
CFB

Daniel Hill Hoping to Keep Trending Upward
CFB

J'Koby Williams Eyes Touchdown Run in Third Straight Game
CFB

Vernell Brown III Gaining Fantasy Value After Hot Start
Zay Flowers

Looking at Missing Time?
CFB

Gi'Bran Payne Looks to Record Third Straight 100-Yard Game
Myles Garrett

Rams Don't Have a Timeline for Myles Garrett's Return
TreVeyon Henderson

to Return to Practice on Monday
Kyler Murray

Week 2 Status is Uncertain
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mason McTavish

Eager to Prove Himself After Anaheim Exit
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Elias Pettersson

Teammate Backs Elias Pettersson to Return to Elite Form
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Seth Jarvis

Progressing as Planned in Shoulder Surgery Recovery
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
CBJ

Carson Soucy Signs Tryout Deal With Blue Jackets
Nick Blankenburg

Maple Leafs Invite Nick Blankenburg to Camp
Zachary Bolduc

Signs Contract Extension With Canadiens
Haywood Highsmith

Faces Roster Battle in Phoenix
Fred VanVleet

Ramps Up Contact Work
Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers Owner Steve Ballmer Accepts NBA Penalties
Zay Flowers

' Injury Not Considered Serious
Aaron Gordon

Feels Ready for Camp
Atlanta Hawks

Ettore Messina Joins Hawks as Consultant
Caleb Williams

Absolutely Spectacular in Shootout Win Over Panthers
David Montgomery

Scores Three Times in First Game with Texans
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Enters Miami with Huge Expectations
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Koby Brea

Faces Crowded Suns Rotation
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Dean Wade

Slots Into Sixers' Second Unit
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign and Waive Hank Morgan
Christian Shumate

Pelicans Sign Christian Shumate to a Training Camp Contract
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
ARI

Connor Ingram Announces Retirement at 29
DAL

John Klingberg Retires From NHL
Max Domi

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Sean Monahan

Fully Healthy Ahead of New Season
Dylan Larkin

Will Join Red Wings for Camp Despite Trade Request
Mark Stone

Signs Two-Year Contract Extension
MON

Chris Kreider Joins Canadiens
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Payton Pritchard

Viewed as a $22 Million Extension Candidate
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: All Formats
Week 2 Defense (DEF) Streamers and Starts
Waiver Wire Rankings: All Positions
Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes