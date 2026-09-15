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Week 2 Defense (DEF) Streamers and Starts - 2026 Fantasy Tiers, Rankings

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Fred Warner - San Francisco 49ers Team Defense, DST Streamers, IDP Rankings

Joey Pollizze analyzes all 2026 fantasy football Week 2 defenses (DEF) -- streamers, sits/starts, and D/ST waiver wire pickups to add. His Week 2 rankings and tiers for all of the NFL defenses.

In This Article hide
Tier 1 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 2
Tier 2 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 2
Tier 3 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 2
Tier 4 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 2
Tier 5 and 6 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 2
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome, RotoBallers, to our Week 2 defense (D/ST) streamers, starts, and tiered rankings. Each week of the fantasy football season, we will rank every defense from No. 1 to No. 32 and break them into tiers along with matchup analysis. This article will be your go-to stop for all defensive rankings and streamers.

In Week 1, we had some big hits. The Jacksonville Jaguars were ranked as my No. 1 D/ST, the Pittsburgh Steelers were my No. 3 D/ST, and the Seattle Seahawks were my No. 4 D/ST. Jacksonville scored 15 fantasy points, Pittsburgh scored 20 fantasy points, and Seattle scored 13 fantasy points.

Here are the defenses fantasy managers should be starting in Week 2 -- our tiered fantasy football D/ST rankings. Good luck, RotoBallers!

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Tier 1 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 2

Tier Rank Team Opp Yahoo!
Owned%		 Implied Vegas
Point Against
1 1 San Francisco 49ers vs. MIA 11% 16
1 2 Philadelphia Eagles at TEN 96% 16.25
1 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CLE 5% 16
1 4 Seattle Seahawks at ARI 99% 18.5
1 5 Los Angeles Chargers vs. LV 70% 18.25
1 6 Green Bay Packers at NYJ 15% 20.5
1 7 Los Angeles Rams vs. NYG 99% 20.5

1. San Francisco 49ers D/ST vs. MIA

SF favored by 13.5, Total ~45.5

The San Francisco 49ers will come in as the No. 1 fantasy D/ST for Week 2. This 49ers defense made things tough for Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams offense last week, and now faces a Miami Dolphins offense that struggled to move the ball in Week 1. That makes this 49ers D/ST a must-start in this favorable matchup.

Last week, Malik Willis completed just 55% of his passes for 220 yards and one interception while being sacked five times. Although the 49ers didn't bring down Stafford a week ago, this defense has the potential to rack up a few sacks in this game. Nick Bosa is back. Fred Warner is back. Dre Greenlaw is back. This San Francisco defense is a strong start.

2. Philadelphia Eagles D/ST at TEN

PHI favored by 7, Total ~39.5

Those hoping for a Cam Ward breakout in Year 2 might have to think again. The Titans quarterback only threw for 140 yards and one touchdown while being sacked three times against a subpar Jets defense. Now, Ward will have to go up against an Eagles defense that contains superstars like Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and Jalen Carter.

This Eagles D/ST is a must-start unit in every league this week. The Titans will struggle to block this pass rush, and Ward won't have many open throwing lanes. Even though Philadelphia only totaled one sack and failed to record a turnover in last week's win over the Commanders, expect a big-time performance from this defense in Week 2.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CLE

TB favored by 8.5, Total ~40.5

Until further notice, start any defense playing against the Cleveland Browns. Last week, the Jaguars defense totaled five sacks, forced two fumbles (recovered one), had an interception, and allowed just 10 points against this Browns offense. That's enough reason to start this Buccaneers D/ST with confidence in Week 2.

The Buccaneers didn't have the best defensive performance in Week 1. This unit allowed 27 points, totaled only one sack, and forced an interception against a really good Bengals offense. But they did have a pick-six and now get arguably the best matchup of the week with Deshaun Watson remaining Cleveland's starting quarterback in Week 2.

4. Seattle Seahawks D/ST at ARI

SEA favored by 4.5, Total ~41.5

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett diced up the Chargers secondary last week. Brissett threw for 277 yards and one touchdown while sacked just once in the contest. However, this Seahawks D/ST is too good to sit in Week 2. Seattle is really a set-it-and-forget-it D/ST in most matchups until something changes.

Seattle made Drake Maye look lost on the field in the season opener last week. The Seahawks forced three interceptions and totaled three sacks in Week 1. You're starting them as a top-5 unit in most scenarios this upcoming weekend.

5. Los Angeles Chargers vs. LV

LAC favored by 7, Total ~43.5

There might be some fantasy managers who are hesitant to start this Chargers D/ST after last week's disastrous showing. Los Angeles struggled to stop that Cardinals offense a week ago and finished with just one fantasy point. This group also really failed to get much pressure on Brissett, totaling just eight pressures throughout the entire game.

This matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, though, should get this defense back on track. Kirk Cousins threw two picks last week, and Las Vegas' guards (Jackson Powers-Johnson and Spencer Burford) allowed five combined pressures in the season opener. Look for the Chargers to post better defensive numbers in Week 2.

6. Green Bay Packers at NYJ

GB favored by 3.5, Total ~44.5

The Green Bay Packers are another defense that fantasy managers might be pivoting away from following their Week 1 performance. Backup Carson Wentz lit up this Packers defense en route to a crushing defeat. Green Bay allowed 39 points in that game and totaled three sacks with one interception to open the year.

But there are some positives to take away from the team's defensive performance. The Packers did have a 40% pressure rate against the Vikings and were able to get some pressure on Wentz despite missing superstar Micah Parsons. With Geno Smith starting under center for the New York Jets, this is a nice bounceback spot for Green Bay's D/ST.

7. Los Angeles Rams vs. NYG

LAR favored by 7.5, Total ~48.5

It was not a pretty performance from this Rams D/ST against the 49ers to kick off the season. This unit didn't total a sack, gave up 27 points, and finished with just two fantasy points. Los Angeles will now also be without star pass rusher Myles Garrett for at least the next four weeks after undergoing knee surgery recently.

Even with Garrett not in the mix, this Rams D/ST is still a top play in Week 2. Los Angeles still has plenty of talent on that side of the ball and won't have to travel across the country a day before a game. The Giants offense looked solid last week, but it's not time to give up on this Rams D/ST after one poor game.

 

Tier 2 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 2

Tier Rank Team Opp Yahoo!
Owned%		 Implied Vegas
Point Against
2 8 Kansas City Chiefs vs. IND 12% 20.5
2 9 New England Patriots vs. PIT 74% 19
2 10 Baltimore Ravens vs. NO 70% 19.5

8. Kansas City Chiefs D/ST vs. IND

KC favored by 6.5, Total ~47.5

This Kansas City Chiefs D/ST balled out in Week 1. This unit totaled four sacks, forced one fumble, had an interception, and allowed just 10 points against the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs will now go up against a Colts offensive line that really struggled a week ago. Indianapolis allowed 18 pressures with a 34.6% pressure rate in non-blitz situations in Week 1.

9. New England Patriots D/ST vs. PIT

NE favored by 4.5, Total ~42.5

The New England Patriots D/ST had a solid showing in their season opener. Dre'Mont Jones led the way for this defense with three quarterback hits, two hurries, one sack, and a 26.1% pass rush win rate. Although Aaron Rodgers typically gets the ball out quickly, there is an opportunity for this New England pass rush to get home.

10. Baltimore Ravens D/ST vs. NO

BAL favored by 8.5, Total ~47.5

After allowing an opening-drive touchdown to the Colts to open their season, the Baltimore Ravens locked in defensively. They totaled two sacks, 18 pressures, forced a fumble, and picked off Daniel Jones. Although the Saints offense woke up in the second half last week, Tyler Shough was still sacked five times and threw multiple interceptions.

 

Tier 3 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 2

Tier Rank Team Opp Yahoo!
Owned%		 Implied Vegas
Point Against
3 11 Denver Broncos vs. JAC 99% 21
3 12 Houston Texans vs. CIN 99% 21.75
3 13 Pittsburgh Steelers at NE 79% 23.5

11. Denver Broncos vs. JAC

DEN favored by 2.5, Total ~44.5

The Denver Broncos defense was not ready for the Kenneth Walker III show on Monday. The Broncos' defense struggled in Week 1, and the Jaguars are no easy matchup in Week 2, either. Jacksonville scored 34 points in its home opener and has some firepower on the offensive side. However, Denver is still a top D/ST to roll with in some 12-team leagues. This D/ST is capable of putting together a solid bounce-back outing.

12. Houston Texans vs. CIN

HOU favored by 3, Total ~46.5

The Houston Texans had their worst defensive performance since they allowed 31 points to the Baltimore Ravens back during Week 17 of the 2024 season. Josh Allen carved them up for 36 points, and the Texans didn't force a turnover for just the third time since the start of the 2025 season. This unit is a bit risky to start against the Bengals, but a pass rusher like Will Anderson Jr. helps keep this D/ST in the top 12.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST at NE

NE favored by 4.5, Total ~42.5

The Pittsburgh Steelers were one of the best D/ST options last week against the Falcons. They totaled four sacks, forced two fumbles, and picked off Cooper Rush twice, which included a pick-six touchdown by T.J. Watt. The Patriots offensive line had a 38.1% pressure rate in the season opener, making this Steelers D/ST a potential play in some formats.

 

Tier 4 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 2

Tier Rank Team Opp Yahoo!
Owned%		 Implied Vegas
Point Against
4 14 Carolina Panthers at ATL 1% 21.5
4 15 Jacksonville Jaguars at DEN 88% 21.5
4 16 Chicago Bears vs. MIN 8% 22
4 17 Atlanta Falcons vs. CAR 2% 23
4 18 Arizona Cardinals vs. SEA 0% 23

Most of the defenses in this tier should only be started in deeper leagues. Some of these D/ST either have tougher matchups (Jacksonville Jaguars) or question marks surrounding their defense (Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, and Arizona Cardinals). Therefore, these defenses should be a last resort for fantasy managers

The Panthers defense is likely your best bet in fantasy if the 13 defenses ranked in front of them are unavailable. The Falcons could be starting Rush again with Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. dealing with injuries. If Rush draws the start, there is some potential for Carolina's defense in this matchup despite allowing 59 points a week ago. Rush threw two interceptions and was sacked four times in Week 1.

As for the Jaguars, Bears, Falcons, and Cardinals, these four defenses are a bit riskier to start. This Jacksonville D/ST only scored six fantasy points against the Broncos late last season. Chicago lacks a ton of talent on the defensive side and just allowed 37 points to the Panthers last week. Atlanta and Arizona's defenses don't have much upside.

 

Tier 5 and 6 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 2

Tier Rank Team Opp Yahoo!
Owned%		 Implied Vegas
Point Against
5 19 Dallas Cowboys at LV 1% 22
5 20 Tennessee Titans at SEA 85% 24
5 21 New York Jets at MIN 21% 23
5 22 Cleveland Browns at JAX 6% 24
6 23 Cincinnati Bengals at NYG 20% 23
6 24 Las Vegas Raiders vs. TB 4% 24
6 25 Commanders at PHI 1% 26
6 26 Buffalo Bills vs. CHI 1% 25
6 27 Indianapolis Colts vs. BAL 2% 26
6 28 Minnesota Vikings at LAR 11% 26
6 29 New York Giants vs. DAL 4% 25.5
6 30 Detroit Lions at LAC 1% 28.5
6 31 New Orleans Saints at CIN 3% 27.5
6 32 Miami Dolphins at DET 2% 28.25

The defenses in both Tier 5 and Tier 6 should be avoided in most cases this week. There is a ton of risk in starting any of these defenses, and there are 18 better fantasy D/ST to roll with in Week 2.

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